Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Wayne Morse's avatar
Wayne Morse
1h

Shared. Thank you. ♥️

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1 reply by Falken
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OnlytheTruth
3h

Falken, I see that you left my testimony out of your MOANA section this time, I will assume that you are writing off my testimony. I will also assume that you and your commenters or subscribers who were trying to possibly write off Elizabeht Coady have already attempted to write off others as well like myself and maybe by their comment they are trying to discredit my own testimony by possibly implying because I do not have implants that I could not possibly be trustworthy when I have videos and photos of the drones that stalk me night and day that I know for a fact are doing so without any need for an implant, and I do not typically carry a connected cell phone. I think that it is disingenuous to establish this timeline only of some type of DARPA Neuralink only from the point of 2013 though I suppose there are many who went live during that year like Elizabeth and Elon Musk's Neuralink originates conveniently after DARPA and DOD moved their research over to the NIH. Beginning in 2013 only as if Elizabeth Coady and only she is the only one true victim of this research simply because she can make a legitimate claim to have implants when two years prior in 2011 and much sooner if you look at Richard L. Cain's testimony and that too was verifiable with copies of scans and Xrays as was the testimony of Leslie Crawford who also brought copies of the implants in her body to those meetings hoping for a Congressional Testimony.

It does not matter to me obviously, if I am included in your work or not, but you did add me previously and of course, I would never attempt to discredit your work or anyone's claims. However, since I have been targeted with no implants since 1999, it seems important to clarify, since much of what they are doing by having those who have implants around this new timeline to be the ones who set the timeline for when this has all come into being as if those other people do not even exist is almost what seems to be the intent of this. If those involved are successful in wiping away the testimonies of early victims, then they can easily attempt to discredit all of us, I mean why else did they establish those Presidential Commissions in the first place if not to gather a body of evidence and then to simply just ignore their pleas? I know that they have me hooked up to the WBAN IOT IOB IONT and really for me the proof is that all I have to do is think of something, post something online, attempt to leave my home or my little area, and I will get a response with a helicopter flyover, a jet flyover, a drone or an attack aimed at my body in some way. I have ample photos and videos of these instances over the ten years of my targeting at this home, prior to this while living on and around numerous military bases, I did not document but have copies of most of my medical records. Of course, there are so many others reporting this and I have to wonder why fixate on establishing a patient zero seems to be playing into the false flag system that those involved seem to have a history of relying upon to create false narratives like has been done in the past with these pandemics, it is always just one person who they claim was patient zero. I am not in any way attempting to take away from Elizabeth's testimony, it is but one among many really. Ramola Dharmaraj maintains a website and began talking about possible implants as well with her targeting that came to her after she spoke out against a policy at her daughter's school.

https://everydayconcerned.net/about/

https://everydayconcerned.net/2023/09/21/declassified-us-air-force-directed-energy-bio-behavioral-research-debr-contracts-reveal-weapon-testing-on-humans-using-counter-personnel-radio-frequency-high-powered-microwave-rf-hpm-weapons/

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