T HE BEAST SYSTEM - PART VIII: The HIDDEN BANKER’S HAND Behind the State of Israel

A Black Feather Investigation - Cross-Referencing the Financial Architecture of Global Control

This document synthesizes critical research from the substack writer «The Do Not Comply Guy » on the banking dynasties that control the Beast system, with specific focus on the creation of the physical State of Israel, the hijacking of Jewish identity, and how these mechanisms integrate with the transhumanist agenda documented in Parts 1-7.

Executive Summary: The Thesis

“All wars are banker’s wars” - while true, this assertion overlooks the fact that the bankers are mostly just tools for the true ruling bloodlines behind the scenes.

The corrected thesis:

The Black Nobility papal bloodlines (documented in Part 8) use banking systems as their primary control mechanism

These bloodlines have controlled humanity for 10,000+ years through usury, fiat currency, and fractional reserve banking

They created the physical State of Israel in 1948 as a chess piece for NWO implementation, not for humanitarian reasons

They hijacked Jewish identity as cover, protection, and deception - creating the perfect scapegoat while cloaking their operations

DNA analysis proves: modern “Jews” (95% Ashkenazi) are NOT Semitic, NOT Israelites, NOT “God’s chosen”

The State of Israel was designed to fulfill scripted prophecy enabling Noahide Law implementation (decapitation for Christians who worship Christ)

This is not theory. This is documented history that most refuse to examine because the implications destroy their worldview.

Part 1: The 1919 Versailles Convergence - Creating Israel

The Critical Timeline:

November 2, 1917: Balfour Declaration - Lionel Walter Rothschild (Freemason) receives British government declaration supporting “establishment in Palestine of a national home for the Jewish people”

1919: Treaty of Versailles signing. Committee of 300 Round Table members:

Created Bilderberg-CFR-RIIA-Trilateral Commission network

Decided to support creation of Jewish homeland in Palestine

Created framework for League of Nations mandate system placing Palestine under British administration

May 14, 1948: Freemason David Ben-Gurion proclaims State of Israel, citing Holocaust as primary justification

Critical fact to absorb:

It was the Rothschilds, Committee of 300, Illuminati members, and Freemasons who determined to establish the physical State of Israel in 1919.

The Question:

Should it be obvious that eugenicists and NWO psychopaths hell-bent on world depopulation and domination probably weren’t establishing the physical State of Israel for humanitarian reasons?

Answer: Absolutely. The Rothschilds have secretly manipulated the Jewish people more than any other group.

Connection to Beast System (Parts 1-8):

The 1919 Versailles decision preceded:

2013 DARPA Brain Initiative by 94 years (systematic timeline planning)

2030 convergence target by 111 years (century-long orchestration)

Temple preparation timeline (red heifers arrived 2022, must be sacrificed by 2026)

The State of Israel was created as infrastructure for prophetic manipulation enabling Beast system religious control through Noahide Law implementation.

Part 2: Israeli Freemasonry - Documented Control

Israeli Leadership Freemason Roster (World of Freemasonry documentation):

David Ben-Gurion: Freemason, proclaimed State of Israel 1948

Yitzhak Rabin: Freemason, Prime Minister (assassinated 1995)

Shimon Peres: Freemason, Prime Minister/President

Ariel Sharon: Freemason, Prime Minister

Ehud Olmert: Freemason, Prime Minister

Benjamin Netanyahu: Freemason, current Prime Minister

Pattern: Every major Israeli leader has been a Freemason. This is not coincidence.

Connection to Part 7 (Occult Architecture):

Freemasonry provides the organizational framework for:

Hierarchical secrecy (lower degrees ignorant of higher agenda)

Oaths of silence under threat of punishment

Mutual aid networks (coordinated policy across administrations)

Occult symbolism (all-seeing eye, square/compass representing esoteric knowledge)

Israeli Freemason leadership ensures policy coordination with Committee of 300 Beast system objectives regardless of political changes. Netanyahu (Freemason) coordinates with Trump administration (compromised through Epstein network documented in January 2026 files) to advance temple preparation and regional control.

Part 3: DNA Analysis - The Shocking Scientific Truth

THIS IS NOT OPINION. THIS IS GENETIC SCIENCE.

Jewish Encyclopedia Statistics:

“It’s likely 95% of modern Jews are Ashkenazis, which means, by their own admission, the overwhelming majority of the people falsely claiming to be Jews are not even Semites.”

Scientific DNA Analysis of Ashkenazic Jews:

Maternal line: European

Ancient Middle Eastern ancestry: Only 3% (comparable to European Neanderthal DNA)

Conclusion: “Ashkenazic Jews’ most recent ancestors must be from elsewhere” - NOT from ancient Israel

Source: “Ashkenazic Jews’ mysterious origins unraveled by scientists thanks to ancient DNA”

The Historical Reality:

Today’s Ashkenazi (descendants of Ashkenaz) are actually some of the GENTILES (Goyim) the Bible speaks of. They are NOT bloodline descendants of Abraham. They are NOT part of “God’s chosen people.”

Netanyahu’s Own Admission:

Benjamin Netanyahu himself admitted this truth on national TV - delivered cleverly as “humor” to publicly state the obvious while maintaining plausible deniability.

The Implications:

Modern “Jews” have NO genetic claim to Palestine

They are NOT “God’s chosen people”

The entire “Israel returning to their homeland” narrative is FALSE

Christian Zionism is based on identity fraud

The State of Israel was created by Rothschilds/Committee of 300 using fraudulent identity claims to manipulate prophecy

This is the single most important fact suppressed by the Beast system. If Christians and Muslims understood that modern “Jews” are NOT Semitic and have NO claim to Palestine, the entire Middle East conflict framework collapses, destroying the mechanism for prophetic manipulation enabling Noahide Law implementation.

Part 4: Noahide Law - The Hidden Threat

While Americans fear Sharia Law, the actual threat is Noahide Law:

What is Noahide Law?

Noahide law derives from Babylonian Talmud (Pharisaism), not Biblical Judaism. It is the same Pharisaic Law that the Pharisees, Scribes, Elders and Priests used to crucify Christ.

The Seven Noahide Laws (as enforced by Sanhedrin):

Do not worship idols

Do not blaspheme God’s name

Do not murder

Do not commit sexual immorality

Do not steal

Do not eat flesh from a living animal

Establish courts of law

Sounds reasonable? Here’s what they don’t advertise:

CRITICAL: Noahides are permitted to think of Jesus as a wise man, teacher, or philosopher - but they may NOT affirm His divinity.

To declare that Jesus is divine (God Himself or Son of God) violates the Noahide commandment prohibiting idolatry.

The Penalty for “Idolatry” (worshiping Christ as God):

DECAPITATION or STONING according to Pharisaic Talmudic law.

The Sanhedrin:

2004: The Sanhedrin was re-established in Israel (most Christians completely unaware)

September 25-27, 2019: While America focused on Trump impeachment theater, the Sanhedrin launched:

The Organization of 70 Nations: Intended to replace the United Nations

Resume animal sacrifices: Preparation for 3rd temple

Global Noahide Law implementation: Including international court based in Jerusalem with power to execute anyone committing “blasphemy” (same charge brought against Christ)

U.S. Legal Framework Already in Place:

1991: President George H.W. Bush signed Noahide Laws into U.S. law through Congress.

Not advertised. Not enforced. But legally established, waiting for activation.

Connection to Beast System:

Revelation 20:4:

“And I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands.”

Analysis: Noahide Law provides the religious/legal framework for executing Christians who refuse the Beast system. Decapitation for “blasphemy” (worshiping Christ) aligns perfectly with Revelation 20:4 prophecy of those “beheaded for the witness of Jesus.”

The State of Israel was created to establish Noahide Law globally through scripted prophetic manipulation. Christian Zionists are supporting the very system designed to legally execute them for worshiping Christ.

Part 5: Babylonian Talmud vs. Biblical Torah Judaism

Critical Distinction:

Biblical Torah Jews: Follow the five books of Moses (Genesis, Exodus, Leviticus, Numbers, Deuteronomy)

Babylonian Talmudic “Jews”: Follow Pharisaic Law compiled in Babylonian Talmud (oral traditions of Pharisees who crucified Christ)

The Pharisees:

“The Pharisees, Scribes, Elders and Priests of Israel were great enemies of Jesus Christ. It was they who led the people to crucify Christ and persecute and kill His apostles. The teachings and doctrines of these men would later be collected in the Talmud.”

What Controls Israel Today:

Those in control of the State of Israel largely subscribe to Babylonian Talmud (Pharisaism), NOT Biblical Torah Judaism.

Their View of Christianity:

Make no mistake - the people controlling Israel do NOT see Jesus Christ as messiah but rather as a lawbreaker who was crucified for his blasphemous troubles and believe that all Christians largely deserve the same.

The Question:

Why are so many Christians blindly supporting people who believe Christianity is idolatry/paganism punishable by death? Because we are being deceived.

Part 6: Occult Israel - Satanism in the “Holy Land”

From “Counterfeit Israel: How Satanism is Running Rampant in the Holy Land”:

“American evangelicals have been trained - no, programmed - to see the modern state of Israel as a kind of spiritual Disneyland: a covenantal nation, divinely reborn in 1948, walking in the footsteps of Abraham and upholding the laws of Moses. It’s a lovely illusion - so lovely, in fact, that to break it feels almost cruel. But break it we must.”

The Reality:

“The truth is not just that Israel is secular - the truth is that Israel is a hotbed of occultism, mysticism, and open Luciferian symbology. Mile for mile, Israel has more Satanists, occultists, and Luciferian initiates per square foot than any nation on earth.”

Documented Evidence:

Tel Aviv Pride parades (extreme sexual immorality promoted state-wide)

Kabbalah obsession (Jewish mysticism/occultism is foundational, not fringe)

Luciferian symbology in state architecture (”chiseled in stone, cast in bronze, built into the very architecture of the state”)

Rising anti-Christian attacks and sentiment (not “fringe” or isolated)

Connection to Part 7 (Occult Architecture):

Israel’s occult foundation aligns with:

Freemasonic leadership (all Israeli Prime Ministers documented Freemasons)

Bohemian Grove rituals (Moloch worship, Cremation of Care)

Epstein network rituals (child sacrifice, torture, murder)

Babylonian Talmud practices (Pharisaic occultism, not Biblical Judaism)

The State of Israel is not a return to Biblical Judaism - it’s the manifestation of Babylonian occultism using Jewish identity as cover. This is why it serves as the perfect vehicle for Beast system implementation.

Part 7: Banking Control - The Rothschild Foundation

Mayer Amschel Rothschild (1744-1812):

“The few who understand the system will either be so interested in its profits, or so dependent on its favours, that there will be no opposition from that class... The great body of the people, mentally incapable of comprehending, will bear its burden without complaint, and perhaps without even suspecting that the system is inimical to their interests.”

The System:

Private central banks: Federal Reserve (1913) pretends to be government institution, actually privately owned by ~300 families

Fiat currency: Money created from nothing through debt

Fractional reserve banking: Banks lend far more than they hold, creating money supply exponentially

Usury: Biblically forbidden practice of charging interest, primary tool for global enslavement

The Mechanism:

Bankers use government’s credit to print endless money, then require taxpayers to pay billions in interest.

Critical fact: Our own money is being used to fund our depopulation and digital enslavement agendas.

The Consequences:

Destabilize society to increase debt

Foster immorality and division

Engineer wars for profit and control

Fund social engineering (feminism, LGBTQ+, multiculturalism undermining family/social cohesion)

Control media, corporations, intelligence agencies, universities, NGOs

Documented Banking Crimes (Cross-Reference to Wall Street Black Magic):

Wachovia: $378.3 billion drug cartel money laundering

HSBC: $200 trillion unmonitored transfers

LIBOR: $200 trillion interest rate manipulation

FOREX: $20,000 trillion currency manipulation

2008 Crisis: $40 trillion theft (Catherine Austin Fitts documentation)



Combined: $60+ trillion in documented financial crimes. Zero prosecutions of senior executives. The banking system creates psychopathic criminals through systematic moral degradation (Wolf of Wall Street), then protects them through structural immunity.

Part 8: British-Jewish Elite Convergence

Hilaire Belloc’s “The Jews” (1922):

“After Waterloo [1815] London became the money market and the clearing house of the world. The interests of the Jew as a financial dealer and the interests of this great commercial polity approximated more and more. One may say that by the last third of the nineteenth century, they had become virtually identical.”

The Aristocratic-Jewish Marriage Pattern:

“Marriages began to take place, wholesale, between what had once been the aristocratic territorial families of this country and the ‘Jewish’ commercial fortunes. After two generations of this, with the opening of the twentieth century, those of the great territorial English families in which there was no Jewish blood was the exception. In nearly all of them was the strain more or less marked, in some of them so strong that though the name was still an English name and the traditions those of a purely English lineage of the long past, the physique and character had become wholly ‘Jewish’.”

Modern Examples:

Al Gore’s daughter married Jacob Schiff’s grandson

John Forbes Kerry (Ashkenazi ancestry)

Extensive British aristocracy-Rothschild intermarriage

Freemasonry as Bridge:

“Specifically Jewish institutions, such as Freemasonry (which the Jews had inaugurated as a sort of bridge between themselves and their hosts in the seventeenth century) were particularly strong in Britain, and there arose a political tradition, active, and ultimately to prove of great importance, whereby the British state was tacitly accepted by foreign governments as the official protector of the Jews in other countries.”

Conclusion:

The New World Order is an extension of the British Empire in which elite British, “Jewish”, and American interests are indistinguishable. All controlled by the Black Nobility papal bloodlines documented in Part 7.

Part 9: The Architected Division - By Design

The Trap:

The recent increase in anti-”Jewish” sentiment is planned division. The “hidden hand” planned to vehemently divide the world “for” and “against” Israel.

The Mechanism:

“Truth seekers” notice: Mostly “Jewish” names at top of financial system, media, porn industry, pharma, NGOs promoting immigration, AIPAC lobbying, COVID plandemic architects

They conclude: “It’s the Jews!”

They speak out: Labeled “antisemitic”

New hate speech laws: Prosecuted, silenced, used as examples

Others fear prosecution: Won’t speak out at all

Masses support censorship: “Protecting God’s chosen from dangerous hate speech”

Result: Perfect way to:

Cloak NWO plans behind “antisemitism” accusations

Target and trap opposition with broad public support

Get masses to accept digital enslavement disguised as fighting “hate speech”

Deflect blame from Black Nobility bloodlines at top of pyramid

The Truth:

Many who identify as “Jews” are:

Unknowingly groomed into perfectly architected religious deception

The NWO scapegoat (when system collapses, they’ll be blamed)

Complicit in lower-level roles but unaware of full agenda

Good people stuck in middle, deceived like rest of humanity

The blanket dehumanization of any ethnic group ultimately serves the NWO agenda. The elites have demonstrated time and again willingness to sacrifice anyone (including “Jews”) to achieve their design. They’re sacrificing tens of thousands of Muslim, “Jewish”, and American lives in Middle East wars right now.

Part 10: The Greater Israel Project - Perpetual War

The Zionist Greater Israel Project:

Goal: Expand Israeli territory from the Nile River (Egypt) to the Euphrates River (Iraq), encompassing:

All of Palestine

Lebanon

Syria

Parts of Egypt, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Iraq

How it Serves NWO Plan:

Perpetual warfare: Middle East destabilization creating endless conflict (exactly as documented in banker wars thesis)

Massive debt: Wars financed through banking system, enriching Rothschilds/Committee of 300

Regional control: Israel as Middle East enforcer for Western imperial interests

Religious manipulation: Christian Zionists support wars as “protecting God’s chosen”

Prophetic scripting: Wars create conditions for temple construction and Noahide Law implementation

Documented U.S. Wars for Israeli Interests:

Afghanistan (2001-2021)

Iraq (2003-2011)

Libya (2011)

Syria (2011-present)

Yemen (ongoing support)

Iran (next target)

Trump Administration Role:

Jared Kushner (Chabad Lubavitch) shaped Middle East policy

FBI memo confirms Trump “compromised by Israel” (January 2026 files)

Current push toward Iran attack continues Greater Israel objectives

The controlled media programs Americans to see Islam as primary threat, ensuring continued support for wars serving Zionist aspirations while advancing toward planned WWIII.

Part 11: The Black Nobility - Meet Your True Masters

From Dr. John Coleman’s “The Committee of 300” (1991):

“The Black Nobility are the oligarchic families of Venice and Genoa, who in the 12th century held privileged trading rights (monopolies). The first of three crusades, from 1063 to 1123, established the power of the Venetian Black Nobility and solidified the power of the wealthy ruling class.”

The Structure:

Crown Council of 13: World’s richest and most powerful families (10,000-year-old bloodlines)

Committee of 300: Sub-families including the 2000 Trillion Dollar Rothschilds

House of Guelph connection: Original Black Nobility of Venice → House of Windsor → Queen Elizabeth II

Their Organizations:

Trilateral Commission

Bilderberg Group

Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)

United Nations

International Monetary Fund (IMF)

World Bank

Bank for International Settlements (BIS)

Club of Rome

Chatham House

Connection to Beast System Architecture:

These bloodlines have:

Controlled humanity for 10,000+ years

Engineered 72 empires to fail the same way

Infiltrated all religions to mind control humanity (Lucifer, Satan, Mithra, Sofia, Apollo, Set, Isis, Osiris, Horus, Marduk, Gnosticism)

Fabricated and assumed “Jewish” identity as tool for deception, leverage, power, and protection

Use Freemasonry to infiltrate and control all religions

The “Jewish” identity is a hijacked vehicle. The Black Nobility bloodlines assumed it to cloak their operations while creating the perfect scapegoat.

Part 12: The Crypto-Jew Question - Jim Duke’s Analysis

From Jim Duke (September 19, 2021):

“Some have brought the concept that it is the Jews behind all the conspiracy. They say the Jews started the Knights Templar, the Freemasons, AND the Jesuits... I think that gives too much credit to a false narrative.”

The Alternative Explanation:

Knights Templar: French dignitary dynasties claimed false Jewish lineage through fabricated Merovingian Benjamite story (Jesus/Mary Magdalene affair)

Khazar migration: Created Ashkenazi Jews “who SAY THEY ARE JEWS BUT ARE NOT” (Synagogue of Satan - Revelation 2:9, 3:9)

These lineages: FABRICATIONS, not legitimate

After Templar “Demise” (Hiding):

Scotland: Sinclairs hid under Robert de Bruce, organized Freemasons

Spain: Organized Los Alumbrados (Spanish Illuminati)

The Jesuit Formation:

Black Nobility families (Borgia/Borja of Spain) sponsored replacement for Templar presence in Rome. They urged Ignatius of Loyola to form the “Society of Jesus” (Jesuits) despite cult leaning toward Mary worship.

Roman lines intermarried Jewish lines to claim lineage rights to Jerusalem (”King of Jerusalem” title). This gave Jewish flavor to blur the lines.

Jesuit Tactics:

Motto: “The end justifies the means”

Masked as their enemy to infiltrate from inside

Posed as Protestants to counter Protestants

Posed as Jews to infiltrate Judaism - some Jesuits even became Rabbis

Duke’s Conclusion:

“It may be my estimation that this idea of ‘the Jews did it’ is a cover, purposely devised to wane blame from these other groups and put it on another. Then, to use that suspicion to later protect them under antisemitism and discrimination charges.”

The Jesuits used tactics to claim “Jewish” influence, perhaps fabricating letters as proof. Freemasons claim “Jewish” allegory to gain hold of Judaism. Though neither are truly “Jewish”, this explains why some claim Jewish origins (supporting Crypto-Jew argument).

SYNTHESIS: The Complete Picture

Integration with Beast System Parts 1-7:

The Financial Layer (This Document):

Black Nobility bloodlines control banking system through Rothschilds/Committee of 300

Usury/fiat currency/fractional reserve banking = primary enslavement tool

$60+ trillion in documented banking crimes, zero prosecutions

Banking creates psychopaths through systematic degradation (

Wolf of Wall Street)

The Israel Layer (This Document):

Created by Rothschilds/Committee of 300 (1919-1948)

All leadership Freemasons (Ben-Gurion through Netanyahu)

DNA proves: 95% Ashkenazi are NOT Semitic, NOT God’s chosen

Hotbed of occultism/Satanism, not Biblical Judaism

Vehicle for Noahide Law implementation (Christians decapitated for worshiping Christ)

The Epstein Layer (Part 7 Addendum):

January 2026 files document elite compromise across ALL sectors

Gates (secretly drugging wife), Musk (girls trafficked), Lutnick (island visit) all documented

Ritualized torture/murder (Prince Andrew, Bush) proves occult dimension

Trump administration filled with Epstein network members

The Technology Layer (Parts 1-6):

2013 DARPA Brain Initiative = neural interface development

Elizabeth Coady (Patient Zero) tortured since 2013

2030 convergence: TAMI completion, 6G activation, temple construction

Injectable nanotech enabling mark of beast

The Occult Layer (Part 7):

Black Nobility papal bloodlines at apex

Freemasonry provides organizational framework

Secret societies (Skull & Bones, Bohemian Grove, Bilderberg) create binding

Ritual abuse/sacrifice empowers system spiritually

The Complete Architecture:

Level 1 - Spiritual: Satan empowers through fallen angels/demons

Level 2 - Bloodlines: Black Nobility (10,000 years) → Committee of 300 → Rothschilds

Level 3 - Organizations: Freemasonry, Jesuits, secret societies coordinate globally

Level 4 - Financial: Banking system (usury, fiat, fractional reserve) creates unlimited money

Level 5 - Deception: Hijacked “Jewish” identity as cover, protection, scapegoat

Level 6 - Geopolitical: State of Israel as prophetic manipulation vehicle

Level 7 - Compromise: Epstein network ensures elite coordination through blackmail

Level 8 - Technology: Neural interfaces, nanotech, AI for physical control

Level 9 - Religious Control: Noahide Law implementation (decapitation for Christians)

Level 10 - Endgame: 2030 convergence = Beast system activation

Every layer is documented. Every connection is proven. The “Jewish” identity is hijacked cover for Black Nobility bloodlines implementing Satan’s agenda through banking control, prophetic manipulation, and technological enslavement.

CONCLUSION:

This Is Not “Theorizing About Hidden Influences”

This document provides:

DNA analysis: 95% of modern “Jews” are Ashkenazi (non-Semitic, 3% Middle Eastern ancestry)

Historical documentation: 1919 Versailles (Rothschilds/Committee of 300 created Israel framework), 1948 proclamation (Freemason Ben-Gurion)

Leadership verification: All Israeli Prime Ministers Freemasons (documented in pro-Mason sources)

Legal framework: Noahide Law signed by Bush (1991), Sanhedrin re-established (2004), Organization of 70 Nations launched (2019)

Banking crimes: $60+ trillion documented (Wachovia, HSBC, LIBOR, FOREX, 2008 crisis)

Elite compromise: January 2026 Epstein files (3 million pages, 180,000 images, 2,000 videos)

The Question:

Does the NWO serve a “Jewish” agenda or an elite bloodline banker agenda?

Answer: The latter. The ruling bloodlines fabricated and assumed the identity of “Jewish” and “God’s chosen” to deceive. It has become a primary tool for deception, leverage, power, and protection.

Most “Jews” don’t understand this. They refuse to admit it. After all, who wants to surrender lifelong entitlement of being “God’s chosen”? Who wants to admit their DNA proves they are non-Semitic and some of the GENTILES the Bible speaks of?

The Black Nobility bloodlines, Illuminati, “Jews”, Jesuits, Islamists, Christian Zionists - all comprise parts of the NWO cabal working together through Freemasonry, secret societies, and roundtable groups. The “Jewish” identity, Jewish mysticism/Kabbalism, and Babylonian banking are deeply interwoven - inseparable. But the apex is the Black Nobility papal bloodlines documented in Part 7, not “the Jews.”

The Final Truth:

The State of Israel was created:

NOT as homeland for persecuted offspring of “God’s chosen”

BUT as chess piece for NWO prophetic manipulation

The title and Torah “Jewish” identity were hijacked

Israel is run by Ashkenazi “Jews” - converts who assumed title but are NOT true Jews

All Abrahamic religions appear infiltrated and captured

Religious extremism + scripted prophecy being used to herd masses toward WWIII

The Perfect Deception:

The perfect vehicle to kick off WWIII (among other planned crises) so NWO cabal can bring about success of their “great work” - a New World Order run by Transhumanism and Freemasonry. What an incredibly twisted plot to fool the world.

The Path Forward:

Good people from ALL walks of life - including many “Jews”/Israelis caught up in this - must:

Wake up to the deception

Repent of complicity in evil systems

Unite against the NWO cabal (not each other)

Recognize Black Nobility bloodlines (not scapegoats) as true enemy

Refuse division leading to WWIII

Stop the depopulation and digital enslavement agenda

If we allow ourselves to be led into misguided hatred, division, and WWIII, we will seal our NWO demise.

Choose wisely. Seek and speak the TRUTH. DO NOT COMPLY.

