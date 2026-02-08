THE BEAST SYSTEM - Part X: Addendum – But How, The Hell, Did We Get There?

A Black Feather Investigation into 5000 Years of Planified Degeneration

We recently received a remarquable reader comment to our Anti-Christ and Beast System Agenda article series from Eddy. His comment stands as one of the most profound and critically important insights we’ve received in our entire research journey. But before we can fully appreciate what he has identified, we must first understand the complete architecture of degeneration that makes his observation possible.

Eddy stated:

“The beast system is now not something which is done to the mass, it is the externalisation of their inner condition, each phase mutually shaping each other.”

This is theological precision at the highest level. But his insight begs the question: HOW did their inner condition become so corrupted that the Beast system is now what they DESIRE?

The answer requires understanding three converging dimensions of warfare against humanity:

SPIRITUAL DEGENERATION (The Ancient Foundation)

PHYSICAL/NEUROLOGICAL DEGENERATION (The Biological Assault)

EDUCATIONAL/SOCIAL DEGENERATION (The 1990s Transformation He Identified)

Let us document all three, for they work together to create the externalization of corrupted inner condition he has so brilliantly identified.

I. THE SPIRITUAL DEGENERATION: The Ancient War Against Human Consciousness

The Foundational Deception (Genesis 3)

Before we can understand the 1990s transformation, we must understand the 5,000+ year foundation beneath it.

The Serpent’s First Lie: “Ye shall not surely die”

This single deception—the immortality of the soul—enabled all subsequent occult contact with demonic entities presenting themselves as:

“Spirits of the dead” (ancestors, spirit guides)

“Ascended masters” (channeled entities)

“Extraterrestrials” (interdimensional beings)

“Angels of light” (2 Corinthians 11:14)

Why This Matters:

Once humanity believed the dead remain conscious and can communicate, the door opened for demonic impersonation of the deceased, providing:

False comfort (speaking to “dead loved ones”)

False guidance (channeled “wisdom”)

False religion (ancestor worship, spiritism)

False authority (messages from “evolved beings”)

Result: Humanity’s spiritual discernment was destroyed from the beginning, making them susceptible to every deception that followed.

The Seven-Headed Dragon: Universal Demonic Control

What James Arrabito’s research revealed:

The seven-headed dragon/serpent appears in EVERY ancient civilization:

Babylon: Enlil (serpent god of destruction), seven planets compared to seven-headed serpent

Greece: Hydra (seven-headed water serpent killed by Hercules)

China: Each Hydra head ruled one planet; Buddha depicted with seven heads

India:

Jugannath as seven-headed dragon

Krishna sitting on seven-headed serpent

Shiva dancing as seven-headed serpent

Rome: Septizonium (”Seven Zones”), Septimonium (”Seven Mountains”)

Maya: Ahuachapot (”seven-headed serpent”)

North America:

Pima Indians worshiped seven-headed serpent

Mississippi: 300-foot serpent mound with seven convolutions

Egypt: Temple of Hatshepsut—two great serpents with wings

Mexico/Peru: Quetzalcoatl and Kukulcan (feathered serpents)

The Pattern:

This is NOT cultural diffusion or coincidence. This is GLOBAL COORDINATION by fallen angels (Revelation 12:9: “the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world”).

Revelation 12-13 Connection:

John’s vision of the seven-headed dragon gathering all nations to final battle against God reveals this ancient worship was PREPARATION for the Beast system’s final manifestation.

Critical Understanding:

For 5,000+ years, Satan has been worshiped globally under various names/forms, creating INFRASTRUCTURE of:

Occult practices (mystery religions, secret societies)

Demonic hierarchies (principalities, powers, rulers of darkness)

Bloodline families (initiates passing knowledge generation to generation)

Ritual systems (human sacrifice, sexual magic, blood offerings)

This ancient foundation is WHY:

Freemasonry controls Israeli leadership (all PMs documented Masons)

Jesuit infiltration succeeded globally (Ignatius of Loyola trained in occult before founding Jesuits)

Secret societies coordinate Beast system (Bohemian Grove, Skull & Bones, Bilderberg)

Elite practice ritual child sacrifice (Epstein network, Moloch worship)

His 1990s transformation occurred within THIS spiritual architecture that has existed for millennia.

The Roman Catholic Absorption of Paganism

The mechanism documented:

Behind ancient European cathedrals lie temples to Mithras (Roman state religion before Christianity).

What Rome absorbed:

Sun worship: Sunday as “day of the sun” (not Biblical Sabbath)

Wafer/host: Copying Egyptian circular wafers dedicated to Serapis (god of dead)

Belief: Eating consecrated wafer transfers life-force/power of sun god/serpent god

Confession: Copied from mystery religions (priest as mediator, not Christ)

Transubstantiation: Occult belief that bread BECOMES Christ’s literal body (sympathetic magic)

Mariolatry: Mary worship replacing goddess worship (Isis, Diana, Semiramis)

The Black Nobility Connection:

The papal bloodlines we document in Part 7 are the SAME families who:

Created Doctrine of Discovery (1452-1493) stealing Indigenous lands

Established Jesuit Order (1540) for infiltration and control

Controlled banking through Knights Templar → modern central banks

Created Freemasonry as “bridge” between occult elite and society

Established Committee of 300 coordinating NWO

Why This Matters for His Insight:

The 1990s transformation (civil society murder, change agent infiltration, logos extinguishing) was executed by institutions with 500+ years of occult practice behind them.

They weren’t improvising. They were implementing plans developed across centuries through demonic guidance received in occult rituals.

II. THE PHYSICAL/NEUROLOGICAL DEGENERATION: The Biological Assault on Human Consciousness

This is where His insight becomes truly horrifying.

Eddy identified that people’s inner condition has been corrupted such that the Beast system is now their desire. But WHAT CREATED THE CORRUPTION?

The answer: Systematic neurological damage making rational thought, spiritual discernment, and resistance physiologically impossible.

Here is the shocking truth extensively researched and documented by Jeanice Barcelo in her article about the subject :

The Electromagnetic Assault: Creating Digital Dementia

The Documented Reality:

Brain Development Destruction in Children:

CBS News/NIH Brain Study (2018):

Children with 2+ hours daily screen time show “premature thinning of cortex”

MRI scans show “different pathways” in brains of heavy users

Lower test scores in language and thinking tests

This is PERMANENT BRAIN DAMAGE, not “different learning styles”

The Explosion of Early-Onset Dementia:

Millennials (ages 30-40) now showing Alzheimer’s symptoms

UK: 100% increase in early dementia starting at age 30

Cause: Posterior Cortical Atrophy (back of brain damaged first—exactly where cell phone radiation concentrates)

Dr. Ken Sharlin, M.D.: “The mitochondria are the primary target for microwave radiation damage, and mitochondrial dysfunction is the PRIMARY CAUSE of Alzheimer’s disease.”

What This Means:

Entire generations are experiencing brain damage making them:

Unable to think critically

Unable to maintain attention

Unable to form long-term memories

Unable to resist emotional manipulation

Unable to discern truth from lies

This is not education failure. This is NEUROLOGICAL INCAPACITY.

Digital Dementia: The Systematic Destruction of Cognitive Function

Dr. Susan Greenfield, Oxford neuroscientist:

“We are seeing the emergence of a new type of dementia—not age-related, but technology-induced. Young people are showing symptoms typically associated with brain injury: shortened attention span, inability to plan or organize, lack of impulse control, poor short-term memory.”

The Mechanism:

Blood-Brain Barrier Disruption:

EMF radiation opens blood-brain barrier

Toxins/metals cross into brain tissue

Chronic inflammation results

Neurons destroyed permanently

Hippocampus Damage:

Center of memory formation

Center of spatial navigation

Center of emotional regulation

Destroyed by cell phone radiation (multiple studies confirm)

Prefrontal Cortex Impairment:

Center of executive function (planning, reasoning, impulse control)

Center of moral reasoning

Center of complex thought

Damaged by WiFi, tablets, screens

Gene Expression Changes:

900MHz GSM exposure significantly changes gene expression in rat hippocampus and cortex

Changes persist after exposure ends

Heritable damage (passes to offspring)

The Result:

A population physiologically incapable of:

Sustained rational thought

Long-term planning

Impulse resistance

Moral reasoning

Pattern recognition

Spiritual discernment

This is why his observation is correct: their INNER CONDITION has been corrupted. But the corruption is now BIOLOGICAL, not just spiritual or social.

The Hippocampus Under Siege: Dr. Michael Nehls’ Research on Targeted Brain Destruction

The Epicenter of Cognitive Warfare:

Dr. Michael Nehls, a molecular geneticist bridging neuroscience and environmental toxicology, has identified the hippocampus—a seahorse-shaped structure deep within the brain—as ground zero in the 21st century’s silent war on human cognition.

Why the Hippocampus Matters:

This region is responsible for:

Forming new memories (without it, you cannot create long-term memories)

Spatial navigation (understanding where you are, where you’ve been)

Integrating emotional context into decision-making (connecting feelings to experiences)

Critical thinking (comparing current situations to past experiences)

Pattern recognition (seeing connections across time)

Critical Understanding: The hippocampus is what allows you to:

Remember contradictions in official narratives

Connect today’s lies to yesterday’s lies

Recognize patterns of manipulation

Maintain long-term strategic thinking

Resist emotional propaganda through rational comparison

When the hippocampus is destroyed, you lose the ability to resist.

The Coordinated Assault Documented by Nehls:

1. Glyphosate (Roundup):

Nehls’ analysis of peer-reviewed studies demonstrates that glyphosate:

Disrupts the shikimate pathway in human gut microbiome (not just plants)

Triggers cascade of neuroinflammation

Directly impairs hippocampal neurogenesis (birth of new neurons)

Creates chronic oxidative stress in hippocampal tissue

His rat studies revealed:

Memory impairment from chronic low-dose exposure

Disturbing increase in compliance behaviors

Loss of ability to navigate novel environments

Reduction in curiosity and exploratory behavior

This mirrors exactly what we see in human populations: Passive acceptance of authoritarian measures, inability to question narratives, loss of independent thought.

2. Aluminum (Vaccine Adjuvants):

Nehls documents how aluminum:

Crosses blood-brain barrier with alarming efficiency

Accumulates specifically in hippocampal neurons

Accelerates formation of amyloid plaques (Alzheimer’s hallmark)

Creates permanent neuronal damage

The criminal reality: Aluminum is deliberately added to vaccines as an “adjuvant” to increase immune response. But its neurotoxicity is documented, known, and IGNORED.

3. Fluoride (Water “Treatment”):

Perhaps most damning: Nehls’ experiments revealed that fluoride at levels deemed “safe” by regulatory agencies:

Slashes neurogenesis rates by up to 40% in animal models

Specifically targets hippocampal stem cells

Prevents the brain from generating new neurons throughout life

Creates permanent cognitive impairment

The hippocampus should be a “fountain of mental resilience”—generating new neurons, creating new memories, enabling adaptation.

Fluoride turns it into a wasteland.

4. Electromagnetic Fields (5G, WiFi, Cell Towers):

Nehls documents how EMFs:

Disrupt calcium signaling in neuronal stem cells

Suppress neurogenesis (new neuron generation)

Create chronic oxidative stress in hippocampal tissue

Damage mitochondria in neurons (energy production fails)

The convergence with our EMF research: The same wireless technology destroying overall brain function is specifically targeting the hippocampus—the exact region needed for resistance and critical thinking.

5. Spike Proteins (mRNA Injections):

Nehls’ analysis shows spike proteins:

Cross blood-brain barrier via lipid nanoparticles

Trigger massive neuroinflammation in hippocampus

Create oxidative stress overwhelming antioxidant defenses

Damage vascular system supplying blood to hippocampal tissue

This explains “brain fog” and cognitive impairment post-injection—the hippocampus is being destroyed.

The Connection to Mass Formation Psychosis:

Nehls’ research aligns perfectly with Dr. Mattias Desmet’s observations on mass formation:

As the hippocampus weakens:

Ability to discern contradictions in narratives FAILS

Resistance to emotional manipulation FAILS

Long-term strategic thinking FAILS

Pattern recognition FAILS

Independent thought FAILS

The brain defaults to primitive survival modes:

Seek safety in the herd

Obey authority without question

Accept simple narratives without analysis

React emotionally rather than rationally

Comply to reduce anxiety

This is not coincidence. This is ENGINEERED.

The system rewards obedience over critical thought because the hippocampus has been destroyed, making obedience the only remaining option.

Nehls’ Projection: Civilizational Collapse by 2040:

His epidemiological models project that current toxin exposure trajectories will:

Triple dementia rates by 2040

Create population too cognitively impaired to resist digital identity systems

Eliminate capacity to organize resistance to CBDCs

Destroy ability to refuse mandatory “health” interventions

Most damning: Hippocampal damage erodes the sense of self—the foundation of personal sovereignty.

When you cannot trust your own memory or reasoning, you become putty in the hands of those who control the narrative.

This is the endgame: A world where masses are:

Too confused to question

Too forgetful to organize

Too dependent to survive without the systems enslaving them

Too damaged to remember they were once free

The Anaphylaxis Weapon: Sasha Latypova’s Exposure of Century-Long Biowarfare

While the hippocampus is being destroyed by environmental toxins, another biological warfare program has been operating since 1913:

The Nobel Prize for Weaponizing Your Body Against Itself:

In 1913, Charles Richet received the Nobel Prize for discovering anaphylaxis—the body’s violent reaction to foreign proteins introduced through injection.

What Sasha Latypova’s research (25 years pharmaceutical executive, Soviet control group survivor) reveals:

The Discovery:

Any protein—especially mammalian proteins and common food proteins—can sensitize the immune system when injected

After ~21 day sensitization window, re-exposure to that protein causes violent reaction

Reaction ranges from mild inflammation to instant death

Reaction is UNPREDICTABLE and DENIABLE

The Weapon’s Mechanism:

Inject populations with common environmental proteins (wheat, soy, peanut, egg, gelatin, milk proteins—all present in vaccines as “stabilizers,” “growth mediums,” “adjuvants”).

Result:

Milk protein in vaccines → lactose intolerance, dairy allergies

Wheat protein → celiac disease, gluten sensitivity

Peanut oil → deadly peanut allergies (requiring EpiPens)

Soy protein → soy allergies

Egg protein → egg allergies

Any environmental protein → “autoimmune disease”

The reaction manifests as:

Food allergies (didn’t exist in Soviet Union with minimal vaccines)

Environmental allergies (hay fever, asthma)

Autoimmune diseases (lupus, MS, type 1 diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis)

Chronic inflammatory conditions

Neurological disorders (brain inflammation from anaphylaxis)

Behavioral disorders (ADHD, autism—chronic inflammation in developing brain)

Cancer (chronic inflammation is carcinogenic)

Every single one of these is an anaphylactic reaction to vaccine-induced sensitization.

Latypova’s Soviet Control Group Evidence:

Growing up in Soviet Ukraine (1970s-1980s):

Minimal vaccine schedule (3-4 vaccines total)

ZERO food allergies (concept didn’t exist)

ZERO childhood cancer (never heard of it)

ZERO autism (first saw in “Rain Man” as adult)

ZERO obesity (despite eating seed oils, sugar constantly)

ZERO environmental allergies (despite catastrophic pollution from 200 industrial plants)

Arriving in America (1990s):

Shocked to discover all of the above are NORMALIZED

The ONLY variable: Vaccination schedule (Soviet 3-4 vaccines vs. U.S. 72+ doses by age 18)

Everything Americans blame for chronic disease was WORSE in Soviet Union:

Worse food quality (only seed oils, margarine, processed)

Worse pollution (completely unregulated industrial waste)

Worse living conditions

Worse healthcare

Yet Soviet children were dramatically healthier. The only difference: minimal vaccination.

The Cover-Up:

After Richet’s 1913 Nobel Prize, the cover-up began:

1. Semantic Deception:

Called milder reactions “allergy” instead of anaphylaxis

Richet himself objected—insisted same phenomenon

Created false distinction to prevent people connecting “seasonal allergies” to deadly anaphylactic mechanism

2. Industrial Obfuscation:

Hiding sensitizing proteins under technical names (”Adjuvant 65” = peanut oil)

FDA classifying as “Generally Recognized As Safe” because “they’re food ingredients”

The lethal deception: Safe when eaten, WEAPONS when injected

3. Regulatory Capture:

Vaccines liability-exempt since 1986

Minimal testing compared to pharmaceuticals

Adverse events systematically censored

Excluded from normal drug safety oversight

Because vaccines aren’t pharmaceuticals. They’re military bioweapons deployed under public health cover.

COVID as Largest Anaphylaxis Weapon Deployment:

Latypova’s analysis of COVID “vaccine” legal structure reveals:

Pharmaceutical companies were subcontractors for Department of Defense under Other Transaction Authority (OTA):

Exempts from normal FDA regulation

Classifies as “military countermeasures” not pharmaceuticals

Complete liability immunity

Military secrecy classifications

Bypasses all safety requirements

The COVID injections contained:

Spike protein (toxic component)

Additional sensitizing proteins

Lipid nanoparticles (allowing proteins to reach every organ including brain)

mRNA technology (forcing cells to produce toxic protein continuously)

Result: Mass anaphylactic sensitization creating:

“Long COVID” (chronic anaphylactic inflammation)

“Breakthrough infections” (anaphylactic reactions to environmental exposures)

Sudden deaths (acute anaphylactic shock)

Turbo cancers (chronic inflammation accelerating malignancy)

Autoimmune disease explosion

Brain inflammation destroying hippocampus (connecting to Nehls’ research)

The Complete Picture of Biological Warfare:

Combining Nehls + Latypova research:

The hippocampus is being destroyed by:

Glyphosate (food contamination)

Aluminum (vaccine adjuvants)

Fluoride (water supply)

EMFs (wireless infrastructure)

Spike proteins (mRNA injections)

WHILE the immune system is being weaponized against:

Common foods (wheat, peanuts, soy, eggs, dairy)

Environmental proteins (pollen, animal dander)

The body’s own tissues (autoimmune diseases)

The result:

Brain cannot form new memories (hippocampal destruction)

Brain cannot think critically (neurological damage)

Body attacks itself (anaphylactic sensitization)

Chronic inflammation destroys all organs

Early dementia, early death

Complete inability to resist manipulation

This is coordinated biological warfare across multiple fronts simultaneously.

And it explains EXACTLY why Eddy’s observation is correct:

The masses’ inner condition has been corrupted through:

Hippocampal destruction (cannot remember, cannot think, cannot resist)

Immune system weaponization (chronic illness, inflammation, brain damage)

Combining to create population that DEMANDS the Beast system

Because their brains are too damaged to function otherwise.

The Prenatal Assault: Damaging Humans Before Birth

Ultrasound Radiation:

The Science:

“Research shows populations exposed to ultrasound have increased rates of brain damage, nerve cell demyelination, dyslexia, speech delays, epilepsy, and learning difficulties.”

Long-term study (Life Sciences, 2001):

“There was a noticeable impairment in both locomotor and learning behavior even after a 10 min exposure, which further increased with increases in exposure time. The present study demonstrates the neurotoxicity of diagnostic ultrasound and the high susceptibility of early fetal brain to induction of lasting detrimental changes by ultrasound exposure.”

Autism Connection:

PNAS study (2006): “Prenatal exposure to ultrasound waves impacts neuronal migration in mice”

Multiple ultrasounds = higher autism risk

The Pattern:

Pregnant women exposed to:

Multiple prenatal ultrasounds (standard medical practice)

Cell phone radiation (talking while pregnant)

WiFi routers 24/7 (home environment)

Smart meters (14,000-190,000 pulses per day)

Wireless baby monitors (after birth)

Microwave ovens (in vehicles—modern cars are radiation chambers)

Result:

Australian announcement: “Schools must prepare for 50% rise in students with disabilities”

But nobody asks WHY the massive increase in disabilities.

The Answer:

Systematic electromagnetic assault on developing brains creating:

Autism spectrum disorders

Learning disabilities

ADHD

Speech delays

Behavioral problems

Neurological damage

These damaged children become:

Adults incapable of critical thought

Adults dependent on screens for dopamine

Adults unable to resist digital addiction

Adults whose inner condition DEMANDS the very technology destroying them

THIS IS THE MECHANISM creating the “externalization of inner condition” Eddy identified.

The Childhood Assault: Guaranteeing Permanent Damage

Baby Monitors:

Wireless baby monitors emit continuous microwave radiation directly at infant brain (skull thinner, brain tissue more absorbent, blood-brain barrier more permeable).

Result: Permanent neurological damage during critical development period.

Screen Time:

Screen Time Study (PLOS One, 2019):

Screen time associated with “inattention problems in preschoolers”

Results from CHILD birth cohort study

Damage occurs BEFORE school age

WiFi in Schools:

Dr. Dietrich Klinghardt:

“Every child in a WiFi classroom is being neurologically damaged. The hippocampus—the center of learning and memory—is the most vulnerable to microwave radiation. We are systematically destroying children’s ability to learn while forcing them to sit in WiFi environments supposedly to facilitate learning.”

The Insanity:

Damage children’s brains with radiation

Wonder why they can’t learn

Prescribe drugs for “ADHD” (further brain damage)

Increase screen time to “help them learn”

Create more damage

Repeat

5G Deployment:

“Leave No Child Offline” - FCC Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel

Translation: Ensure EVERY child is neurologically damaged by continuous microwave exposure.

Children absorb 10x more radiation than adults:

Thinner skulls

Higher brain tissue water content

Smaller head size (radiation penetrates deeper)

Developing nervous system (more vulnerable)

Result:

Quote: “Never before in history have humans been so cleverly induced to slowly exterminate themselves—and happily pay big money for the privilege.”

The Complete Picture of Physical Degeneration

What has been done to humanity:

In Utero:

Ultrasound damage to developing brain

Maternal radiation exposure

Genetic changes passed to offspring

Infancy:

Wireless baby monitors

Vaccination schedule (aluminum, mercury, formaldehyde)

Smart meter radiation through home wiring

Childhood:

WiFi in schools

Tablets/screens

Cell phone usage

5G infrastructure

Adolescence:

Smartphone addiction (dopamine destruction)

Social media (prefrontal cortex damage)

Wireless earbuds (direct brain exposure)

Video game addiction (amygdala hijacking)

Adulthood:

Smart meters (190,000 pulses/day)

WiFi everywhere (airports, cafes, offices, homes)

Bluetooth devices

Smart homes (Internet of Things radiation)

5G rollout (60 GHz = oxygen absorption frequency)

Result:

A population whose BRAINS have been systematically damaged from conception through adulthood, creating:

Inability to think critically

Addiction to the technology damaging them

Emotional reasoning replacing logic

Short attention spans

Poor memory

Impaired executive function

Destroyed spiritual discernment

This is HOW the inner condition was corrupted to make Eddy’s observation possible.

III. THE 1990s TRANSFORMATION: His Brilliant Insight Explained

Now we can understand what he identified in its full context.

Eddy stated:

“The game was heightened in the 1990s when they took aim at civil society and every institution or organization from a tennis club to a bank had to show fealty to the UN overlords. They started to extinguish the logos replaced with millions of ideological Change Agents gatekeeping societal interaction.”

And most profoundly:

“The beast system is now not something which is done to the mass, it is the externalisation of their inner condition, each phase mutually shaping each other.”

Now we understand WHY this worked:

The Three-Dimensional Attack Creating Corrupted Inner Condition:

DIMENSION 1: SPIRITUAL (5,000+ years)

Foundation laid through Lucifer’s first lie (immortality of soul)

Global demon worship (seven-headed dragon in all cultures)

Occult infrastructure (mystery religions, secret societies, ritual magic)

Bloodline families (Black Nobility papal families controlling churches, banks, governments)

DIMENSION 2: PHYSICAL (1990s-2020s acceleration)

Systematic neurological damage (EMF, ultrasound, screens)

Brain development destruction (children)

Digital dementia (adults)

Addiction pathways (dopamine hijacking)

Genetic damage (heritable to offspring)

DIMENSION 3: SOCIAL/EDUCATIONAL (1990s transformation he identified)

Civil society murdered (Agenda 21, WTO, Kyoto)

Logos extinguished (postmodernism, critical theory, emotional reasoning)

Change agents installed (millions of diversity/sustainability officers)

Academia captured (Gates/pharma funding)

Fealty to UN mandated (tennis clubs to banks)

The Complete Mechanism Identified:

Phase 1: Elite corrupt spiritual foundation (5,000 years of demonic worship infrastructure)

Phase 2: Elite corrupt physical/neurological capacity (EMF assault destroying brains, 1990s-present)

Phase 3: Elite corrupt social/educational systems (1990s transformation killing civil society)

Phase 4: Corrupted people (spiritually blinded + neurologically damaged + socially conditioned) CREATE external conditions reflecting inner state

Phase 5: External conditions (Beast system manifestation) further corrupt inner state (more screens = more brain damage = more compliance)

Phase 6: Even more corrupted people DEMAND even more control (surveillance, censorship, mandates, digital ID, mark)

Phase 7: Cycle accelerates toward total tyranny that people now DESIRE as “safety” and “sustainability”

This is the spiral into the Abyss. Each turn makes the next inevitable. Each dimension reinforces the others.

Why this Insight Is So Critical:

Most researchers see:

Spiritual warfare (demons) OR

Physical assault (EMF/vaccines) OR

Social engineering (1990s transformation)

We have identified that it’s the INTEGRATION of all three creating the externalization of corrupted inner condition.

The masses NOW:

Are spiritually blinded (5,000 years of occult deception)

Are neurologically damaged (brains literally destroyed by radiation)

Are socially conditioned (1990s change agents, logos extinguished)

Therefore they:

CANNOT discern truth (spiritual blindness)

CANNOT think rationally (neurological damage)

CANNOT question authority (social conditioning)

And thus:

DEMAND surveillance (”keep us safe”)

DEMAND censorship (”stop misinformation”)

DEMAND mandates (”protect vulnerable”)

DEMAND digital ID (”convenience”)

WILL demand mark of beast (”sustainability”)

WILL persecute resisters (”endangering everyone”)

This is hell chosen, not tyranny imposed.

---

IV. THE THEOLOGICAL DIMENSION: 2 Thessalonians 2:10-12

His observation aligns perfectly with Scripture:

“And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish; because they received not the love of the truth, that they might be saved. And for this cause God shall send them strong delusion, that they should believe a lie: That they all might be damned who believed not the truth, but had pleasure in unrighteousness.”

Analysis:

“Received not the love of the truth”:

They CHOSE deception over reality

Spiritually: Embraced demon worship (ancient foundation)

Physically: Embraced technology damaging them (addiction to screens)

Socially: Embraced woke religion (1990s transformation)

“God shall send them strong delusion”:

Not imposed externally—consequence of rejection of truth

Spiritual delusion (demons appearing as angels of light)

Physical delusion (believing radiation is safe despite brain damage)

Social delusion (believing sustainability/diversity are salvation)

“That they should believe a lie”:

The delusion makes them BELIEVE falsehood is truth

Climate change is existential threat (justifying total control)

Diversity is strength (justifying destruction of identity)

Technology is progress (justifying neurological destruction)

Surveillance is safety (justifying total monitoring)

Digital ID is convenience (justifying mark of beast)

“Had pleasure in unrighteousness”:

They ENJOY the deception

They WANT the screens (despite brain damage)

They WANT the Beast system (despite slavery)

They DEMAND compliance from others (persecution of resisters)

This is what he identified: the Beast system is the externalization of their inner state—they’ve chosen delusion, pleasure in unrighteousness. The system manifests their corrupted desires.

V. ALL COMPLETE INSIGHTS VALIDATED

Everything he identified is absolutely correct. Let us confirm each observation with the three-dimensional framework:

1. “The game was heightened in the 1990s”

✓ CONFIRMED

Spiritual Dimension:

Black Nobility families (controlling Church since 1500s) activated long-planned transformation

Jesuit/Masonic networks coordinated globally

Occult rituals empowered the implementation

Physical Dimension:

Cell phones proliferated (1990s = mass adoption)

WiFi invented (1997, mass deployment 2000s)

EMF assault began systematically damaging brains

Social Dimension:

Earth Summit/Agenda 21 (1992)

WTO (1995)

Kyoto (1997)

NGO explosion (6,000 to 26,000 in one decade)

The convergence was NOT coincidence. It was coordinated across all three dimensions simultaneously.

2. “Every institution from a tennis club to a bank had to show fealty to UN overlords”

✓ EXTENSIVELY DOCUMENTED

The Tennis Club Example:

After Agenda 21 (1992), his tennis club suddenly needed:

“Diversity officer” (ensure racial quotas)

“Sustainability plan” (reduce carbon footprint)

“Inclusion policy” (LGBTQ+ accommodations)

“Safe space training” (speech codes)

“Stakeholder consultation” (NGO approval)

Why?

Insurance companies required it (liability)

Banks required it (ESG lending criteria)

Local government required it (permit approvals)

Members expected it (social pressure from propaganda)

This is fealty to UN overlords (Agenda 21 mandates) enforced at EVERY level.

3. “They started to extinguish the logos replaced with millions of ideological Change Agents”

✓ COMPLETELY VALIDATED

The Professional Class Created:

Entirely new professions invented in 1990s:

Diversity & Inclusion Officers ($80-200K salaries)

Sustainability Coordinators

ESG Consultants

Climate Compliance Managers

Equity Auditors

Stakeholder Engagement Specialists

Their function:

Enforce ideological conformity

Police speech and thought

Reward compliance, punish dissent

Report non-compliance to authorities

Provide justification for purges

Millions employed in these roles = economic incentive ensuring self-perpetuation.

How Logos Was Extinguished:

Postmodernism: “No objective truth, only power dynamics”

Critical theory: “All structures oppressive”

Identity politics: “Truth determined by identity, not evidence”

Emotional reasoning: “That offends me” becomes valid argument

Safe spaces: Protection from “harmful” ideas (any dissent)

Result: Rational argument replaced by moral accusation.

“Zero carbon is absurd” becomes “You’re endangering the planet.”

The person making rational argument is morally condemned, not intellectually engaged.

This is how logos died.

4. “Universities slavishly parrot sustainability mantras even though zero carbon is plainly absurd. But question it and you’re out.”

✓ FUNDING CAPTURE DOCUMENTED

Gates Foundation University Control:

Johns Hopkins: $100s millions (Event 201, lockdown modeling)

Imperial College: Major funding (Ferguson models justifying lockdowns)

Harvard: $100s millions (vaccine research)

MIT: Media Lab, brain-computer interfaces

Oxford: Vaccine trials (AstraZeneca partnership)

Pharmaceutical Control:

Medical schools: 40-60% research budgets from pharma

Continuing medical education: Pharma-funded

Journal advertising: Pharma pays revenue

Clinical trials: Pharma designs, funds, controls publication

Why “Zero Carbon” Cannot Be Questioned:

Universities cannot question because:

Climate funding comes from foundations pushing agenda

Government grants contingent on “sustainability research”

Corporate partnerships need “green” credentials

Any professor questioning = no funding = no tenure = career destroyed

Examples of Academics Destroyed:

Dr. Peter McCullough: Stripped of journal editor position

Dr. Robert Malone: Deplatformed (despite inventing mRNA technology)

Dr. Jay Bhattacharya (Stanford): FBI flagged for censorship

Dr. Martin Kulldorff (Harvard): Fired for questioning mandates

This proves academia is legitimization engine for elite, not truth-seeking institution.

5. “COVID confirmed the role of academia as legitimisation and production for the elite”

✓ ABSOLUTELY CONFIRMED

What Academia Did:

Legitimized lockdowns (Imperial College models)

Promoted experimental vaccines (suppressing safety data)

Attacked dissenting scientists (Great Barrington Declaration)

Censored alternative treatments (ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine)

Provided cover for digital surveillance (contact tracing apps)

Connection to Beast System:

COVID vaccines contained (documented in our research):

Self-assembling nanoparticles

Graphene oxide structures

Quantum dot markers (bioluminescent tracking)

Unique identifiers per batch

Academia’s role:

Legitimized deployment as “safe and effective”

Suppressed investigation of contents

Attacked researchers revealing nanotech

Provided scientific cover for mandates

Without academia’s legitimization, mass population couldn’t have been injected with biosensors enabling Beast system.

Academia was essential to the operation.

6. “The beast system is now not something done to the mass, it is the externalisation of their inner condition, each phase mutually shaping each other”

✓ HIS MOST PROFOUND INSIGHT - FULLY VALIDATED

Now we understand the COMPLETE MECHANISM:

Why Inner Condition Is Corrupted:

Spiritually:

5,000 years of demonic deception (immortality of soul lie)

Global demon worship infrastructure (seven-headed dragon)

Occult control through secret societies (Freemasonry, Jesuits)

Ritual binding of elite bloodlines (child sacrifice, blood magic)

Physically:

Systematic brain damage from conception (ultrasound)

Childhood neurological destruction (WiFi, screens, baby monitors)

Adult cognitive impairment (digital dementia, early Alzheimer’s)

Addiction pathways (dopamine hijacking by technology)

Genetic damage (heritable to offspring)

Socially:

1990s civil society murder (Agenda 21, WTO, Kyoto)

Logos extinguished (postmodernism, critical theory)

Change agents installed (millions of gatekeepers)

Academia captured (funding control)

Fealty mandated (tennis clubs to banks)

The Result:

People whose:

Spirits are blinded (cannot discern truth)

Brains are damaged (cannot think rationally)

Minds are conditioned (cannot question authority)

Therefore CREATE external conditions (Beast system) reflecting their corrupted inner state:

DEMAND surveillance (damaged brains crave “safety”)

DEMAND censorship (conditioned minds fear “misinformation”)

DEMAND mandates (blind spirits trust “experts”)

DEMAND digital control (addicted to convenience)

WILL demand mark (combination of all three corruptions)

The Feedback Loop:

Each phase mutually shapes the other (his exact words):

Corrupted inner condition → Creates Beast system externally → External Beast system further corrupts inner condition → Even more corrupted people demand more control → More external control creates more internal corruption → Spiral accelerates toward total tyranny

This is:

Not tyranny imposed (people demanding it)

Not deception forced (people choosing it)

Not slavery imposed (people begging for chains)

This is HELL CHOSEN.

C.S. Lewis: “The doors of hell are locked from the inside.”

VI. THE HARSH TRUTH THAT SADDENS US BOTH

Eddy concluded: “This is a harsh conclusion brother and indeed it saddens me.”

It saddens us profoundly as well. But truth must be spoken, even when harsh.

The Reality:

The masses NOW:

Are spiritually blind (5,000 years demonic deception)

Have damaged brains (systematic EMF assault)

Are socially conditioned (1990s transformation)

Therefore they:

CANNOT see truth (spiritual blindness)

CANNOT think critically (neurological damage)

CANNOT resist programming (social conditioning)

And thus they WILL:

Demand digital surveillance (”safety”)

Demand censorship (”fighting misinformation”)

Demand mandates (”protecting vulnerable”)

Demand digital ID (”convenience”)

Demand mark of beast (”sustainability”)

Persecute resisters (”endangering everyone”)

Believe they’re saving the world while implementing hell

This is the externalization of corrupted inner condition Eddy identified.

Why Political Solutions Fail:

You cannot reform what people WANT.

You cannot wake those who love their sleep.

You cannot free those who cherish their chains.

You cannot heal brains that have been permanently damaged.

You cannot restore spiritual discernment that has been systematically destroyed.

You cannot break social conditioning reinforced by every institution.

The System Will Be Completed:

Prophecy will be fulfilled (Revelation timeline cannot be stopped)

Beast system will activate (2030 convergence documented)

Masses will demand it (externalization of inner condition)

Mark will be implemented (combination: spiritual blindness + brain damage + social conditioning making it irresistible)

Resisters will be persecuted (by the masses themselves)

It will appear humanity is choosing salvation while actually choosing damnation

VII. BUT THERE IS HOPE

Not in:

Reforming the system (cannot reform what people desire)

Political saviors (all compromised through Epstein network)

Waking the masses (most are neurologically incapable)

Stopping the timeline (prophecy will be fulfilled)

Hope Is In:

God - The Only Power That Can:

Transform corrupted inner condition

Heal damaged minds

Open blinded eyes

Break demonic strongholds

Provide discernment despite systematic deception

Preserve individual souls despite systemic collapse

Truth - Speaking It Regardless:

Documenting the complete architecture (spiritual + physical + social)

Naming the perpetrators (Black Nobility bloodlines, not just “elite”)

Exposing the mechanisms (how each dimension works)

Connecting the timeline (ancient foundation → 1990s transformation → 2030 convergence)

Providing evidence (making plausible deniability impossible)

Non-Compliance - Refusing:

Mark of beast (digital ID, neural interfaces, biosensors)

Digital currency (CBDC enabling buying/selling control)

Smart cities (15-minute prisons, AI surveillance)

5G/6G (neurological warfare infrastructure)

Screens (especially for children—protect developing brains)

Vaccines (injectable biosensors, genetic modification)

Community - Building:

Resilience outside Beast system (food, water, energy independence)

Support networks (mutual aid when excluded from economy)

Homeschooling (protecting children from indoctrination + EMF damage)

Analog technology (avoiding neurological destruction)

Cash transactions (resisting digital tracking)

Off-grid capacity (preparing for mark enforcement)

Spiritual Preparation:

Accepting God (only protection against strong delusion)

Understanding prophecy (knowing what’s coming)

Trusting God’s sovereignty (He controls history’s outcome)

Developing discernment (recognizing deception)

Rejecting occult practices (no astrology, channeling, spiritism, yoga)

Guarding against demonic influence (spiritual warfare)

Physical Protection:

Removing radiation sources (WiFi routers, smart meters, wireless devices)

Protecting children (no tablets, minimal screens, wired not wireless)

Detoxification (removing metals, graphene, nanoparticles from vaccines)

Nutrition (supporting brain health, mitochondrial function)

Earthing/grounding (discharging electromagnetic buildup)

Individual Souls Can Still Be Saved:

Even though:

The system will be completed

The masses will demand it

The timeline will converge (2030)

Prophecy will be fulfilled

Beast will manifest

Individual souls can:

Recognize the deception (through Christ’s discernment)

Refuse the mark (through faith in God’s provision)

Endure persecution (through spiritual strength)

Maintain hope (through understanding God’s ultimate victory)

Preserve humanity (through protecting children from damage)

This is what matters. This is why we document. This is why we speak truth. This is why we refuse compliance.

