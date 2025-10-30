They told us Babylon fell — that its temples were dust, its gods forgotten.

But they lied.

Babylon never died.

It was baptized, rebranded, and sold back to us as civilization.

In the Book of Revelation, John calls it “the beast that was, and is not, and yet is.”

A power that speaks holy words in the language of commerce and entertainment.

A faith built not on the worship of the Creator — but on the worship of creation, the self, the idol, the image.

James Arrabito, that fierce voice silenced too soon, once warned that the modern world is ancient Babylon resurrected — dressed in glass, chrome, and electric halos.

He traced the symbols carved in stone by Nimrod to those projected in neon by Madison Avenue.

He showed that the altar never moved — only the idols changed shape.

“The Beast of the Sea,” he said, “rises from the waters of nations and peoples — a church riding an empire, a power claiming to represent God while teaching rebellion against Him.”

Look closely: the obelisk still pierces the sky, the sun-disc still crowns the capitals of empire, and the golden calf now dances on our screens.

The temples are theaters; the hymns are hit songs.

And the priests? They wear microphones instead of mitres.

We were told this was progress.

But it is only prophecy fulfilled.

Outline & Section Overview

(Based on the lectures and testimony of artist and watchman James Arrabito)

Outline & Section Overview

Prologue – The Watchman Who Spoke in Images

A short portrait of James Arrabito — the artist, filmmaker, and missionary who dedicated his brush and voice to exposing spiritual deception and the revival of Babylon’s ancient cult. Mention his early life, his independent documentaries on secret societies, his warnings about apostasy within Christianity, and the mystery surrounding his untimely death.

I. The Tower That Never Fell

Historical overview: from the plains of Shinar to the empires of Egypt, Greece, and Rome — the unbroken lineage of the Babylonian spirit of pride, idolatry, and counterfeit worship.

II. The Woman Clothed in Purple

Direct reference to Revelation 17 (KJV). Babylon as the “Mother of Harlots,” and how the same symbols — gold, scarlet, pearls, the golden cup — appear again in the Roman church’s imagery and ritual pomp.

III. The Image and the Beast

Arrabito’s teaching on the “image” that the Beast commands men to worship — interpreted through modern media, entertainment, and political spectacle. Connect to our previous Black Feather essays on idol creation and the theatre of power.

IV. The False Light of Gnosis

How the Gnostic rebellion disguised as enlightenment entered the early Church — claiming secret knowledge, elevating man as god, and laying the groundwork for the modern New Age revival.

Quotations from Genesis, Isaiah, and 2 Thessalonians, juxtaposed with King James verses warning against “science falsely so called.”

V. The Altar of the Algorithm

A modern echo: from Babylon’s ziggurat to the digital tower of Babel. Surveillance, control, and the “mark” as system of economic and ideological conformity.

VI. The Return of the Craftsmen

Drawing from Revelation 18: “And the voice of the harpers, and musicians, and of pipers, shall be heard no more at all in thee.”

Exploring how music, art, and entertainment became instruments of deception — echoing our previous Black Feather warnings on the commercialization of the sacred.

VII. The Call to Separation

Scriptural exhortation from Revelation 18:4 — “Come out of her, my people.”

The prophetic voice of Black Feather calling modern artists, thinkers, and believers to reject the golden chains of Babylon and walk again on the Red Path — truth, humility, and the worship of the one Great Spirit, the Creator of all.

Epilogue – The Watchman’s Brush

James Arrabito’s final message: art as testimony, not ornament.

Closing with his words, Scripture, and a final invocation to hold fast to the faith of one God against the counterfeit unity of the world.

Appendix & Media Section

📜 Watch the Full Lecture: [Embedded video link]

📄 Download Full Transcript: (file link)

Stay tuned and open to the red path.