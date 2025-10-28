There was a time when music was medicine,

when rhythm opened the gate between worlds,

and when the singer did not perform the sacred —

he became its vessel.

But somewhere between Woodstock and Abbey Road,

the drum stopped calling the spirits

and started calling the crowd.

And that — right there —

was the day the fire turned into the mirror.

I. From Invocation to Exhibition

The modern artist no longer stands at the edge of the mystery —

he stands at the center of the stage.

He no longer calls upon the unseen —

he calls upon himself.

“Come Together,” that hypnotic riddle of 1969,

was not only a song — it was a spell,

the first great hymn of postmodern self-deification.

The old shaman sang to bridge the worlds.

Lennon sang to gather the world around himself.

And so began the inversion:

the sacred circle of communion became the marketplace of attention.

The chant that once called upon the Great Spirit

now summoned the restless ghosts of desire and identity.

II. The Trickster Turns the Drum

In every tradition, there is a moment when the trickster steals the sacred drum.

He imitates the chant, mocks the prayer,

and beats the rhythm not to heal, but to hypnotize.

“Come Together” is that moment for modern music.

Its swamp groove and whispered invocation — shoot me —

are not the voice of a priest calling to the heavens,

but of a self-made idol calling to the masses:

“Unite — not in truth, but over me.”

That little phrase — over me — is the hinge of an era.

It’s the precise point where communion becomes consumption.

The collective dream becomes the cult of personality.

The artist ceases to be a bridge between man and Spirit

and becomes the altar of his own image.

III. The Counterfeit Revelation

Lennon’s words are riddles —

and riddles, in sacred tradition, were meant to protect the truth from the uninitiated.

But here, they protect nothing; they dissolve meaning.

The collage of nonsense —

“toe-jam football,” “monkey finger,” “Coca-Cola” —

is the sound of a civilization drowning in its own noise.

The oracle’s tongue now speaks in advertising slogans.

The medicine man has become a DJ of fragments.

And the refrain, Come together right now over me,

sounds like a gospel — but it’s an anti-gospel:

the congregation kneels before the mirror, not the Mystery.

IV. The Ceremony of Self-Worship

When the Rolling Stones sang Sympathy for the Devil,

it was not simply provocation — it was invocation.

The mask slipped, and the stage revealed its new altar.

Jagger’s bow before his tattooed master,

and Lennon’s applause in the crowd,

were not gestures of rebellion — they were rites of submission.

In ancient rites, the shaman risked his soul

to enter darkness and return with healing.

Here, the new rock priests no longer descend to the underworld —

they kneel before it.

They confuse possession with inspiration,

and ecstasy with liberation.

They turn the sacred trance into the spectacle of ego.

They no longer channel the Spirit —

they channel the spotlight.

V. The New Religion of Visibility

“Got to be good-lookin’ ’cause he’s so hard to see.”

The line sounds playful, but it prophesies an empire.

Once, beauty was a reflection of the divine.

Now, divinity is measured by visibility.

To be seen is to be real.

To be followed is to be chosen.

Thus was born the religion of the modern age —

the Church of the Self —

where the god is the image,

the mass is the concert,

and the offering plate is filled with likes, applause, and adoration.

The artist who once walked humbly before the fire

now walks proudly before the camera.

And the crowd, hypnotized, no longer comes together in spirit —

but over the idol.

VI. The Aftermath — Silence and the Hollow Echo

When art ceases to be an act of remembrance

and becomes a product of performance,

its soul begins to evaporate.

That is the disease Lennon himself foresaw but could not escape:

“Hold you in his armchair, you can feel his disease.”

He felt it — the weight of worship, the sickness of self-consciousness,

the suffocating fame that turns every heartbeat into a broadcast.

The fire that once gave light now burns inward,

feeding only on its own reflection.

And what was once ritual has become routine,

what was once sacred has become marketable,

and what was once divine has become profitable.

VII. The Way Back — Reclaiming the Song as Prayer

But every inversion contains its cure.

For those who still hear the whisper beneath the static,

the path of return remains open.

The true artist must now become what the shaman once was —

not a performer, but a servant of resonance.

He must remember that to sing is to pray,

that to play is to offer,

and that to create is to listen before it is to speak.

We must come together — not over me,

but under the Great Spirit.

Not in adoration of the image,

but in reverence of the source.

The stage must again become the circle.

The concert must again become the ceremony.

And the song —

the song must again become medicine.

🪶 Thus speaks the Man with the Black Feather — not to condemn the fallen,

but to call the lost musicians of the world back to their sacred vocation.