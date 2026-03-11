Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
PatriciaHenry's avatar
PatriciaHenry
5h

My company just announced they are placing forward and rear facing cameras in their vehicles that I drive from site to site. What do I do? I can’t quit.

Reply
Share
Distilledskyline's avatar
Distilledskyline
5h

Falken-BlackFeather you’re an exceptionally gifted soul and a great blessing to all of us.

Your sword of righteousness presents a detailed road map to clearly see the timeline of their quiet war against us. Much gratitude and abundant blessings to you 🙏🏻

PS.

I am shocked your thorough, detailed research doesn’t compel more people to comment !🤔

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture