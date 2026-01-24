Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan Harley's avatar
Susan Harley
25m

This is the most powerful roadmap for how ‘they’ got us here and what is planned I have seen.

There is a lot of valuable information and actions that we can each take here. I will share and circulate as being well informed is so important now. Thank you 🙏🏻

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture