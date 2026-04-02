The Blind Man’s Vision

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[Verse 1] An old man sits alone in the grass, Eyes like mirrors made of glass. Raindrops fall on his wounded knees, Tears of dying birds and trees. The wind keeps whispering low, “Time’s up, but no one knows.” [Verse 2] Have you seen the fools on the hill? Dreaming free, no rent, no bill. And have you seen the serious kind? They’re working blind, they’ve lost their mind. They keep on spinning that wheel, Chasing shadows they can’t feel. [Pre-Chorus] The world keeps turning out of tune, Underneath a broken moon. [Chorus] No, I can’t change the world, But I can change my mind. And if I can change my mind, I can change my life. No, we can’t change the world, But we can change our time. When we change our hearts, We can change our lives. [Bridge] Winners and losers play the same game, Caged in gold, chasing fame. Nature cries for help in vain — And the blind man feels the rain. (Background voices echo: change your mind… change your mind…) [Verse 3] So let’s do what we can tonight, Stand up for our human right. You are my lady, I am your man, Together we’ll rise, together we’ll stand. The fire’s burning, the stars align, The world will change — one mind at a time. [Chorus] No, I can’t change the world, But I can change my mind! And if I can change my mind, I can change my life! No, we can’t change the world, But we can change our time! When we change our hearts, We can change our lives! [Outro] Change… your mind… Change… your life… Change… your mind… (Change your life...)