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Roman S Shapoval's avatar
Roman S Shapoval
3h

This is why they want Ultra Wide Band comms in the Wi-Fi routers, can pinpoint us down to a centimeter. Hardwiring is a great first step to avoid this:

https://romanshapoval.substack.com/i/140673931/how-is-ultra-wideband-radiation-different

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Elizabeth Coady's avatar
Elizabeth Coady
1h

Amazon is 100% involved. In earliest days of targeting at 1308 Waveland, Amazon was at the condo building multiple times a day. Are you aware of Byron Kofron? https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=qxsCJLF6Aq8

https://seemorerocks.substack.com/p/ciadarpa-whistleblower-admits-they

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=E3erL9RrSZ4

https://gangstalkingmindcontrolcults.com/saic-cias-backwards-and-other-private-firms-bryan-kofron/

He publicly identified Amazon as involved. Also, I am also suspect strongly that the company’s trucks are collecting brainwaves driving through communities. And…thank the FBI for confirming: they drove by last week w/plate — BOZOS…calling him a clown,

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