BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - LEGAL COUNTER-ACTION SERIES — SECOND EDITION

THE CASE FOR COLLECTIVE LEGAL ACTION

Obama’s BRAIN Initiative, Trump’s 6G Memorandum, the Bushnell NASA 2001 Documentation, Constitutional Violations, the Rome Statute Framework, and the Six Viable Legal Pathways for Citizens

“This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies.” — Presidential Memorandum “Winning the 6G Race,” Donald J. Trump, December 19, 2025 — White House Official Text “Effects of Low Power Microwaves: Behavioral performance decrements. Seizures. Gross alteration in brain function.” — Dennis M. Bushnell, Chief Scientist, NASA Langley Research Center, August 14, 2001 — Briefed to DARPA, CIA, FBI, NSA, SOCOM, USAF

Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network - Legal Counter-Action Series • Second Edition • 2026

PART I The 6G Memorandum

Fact-Check: What Trump Actually Signed on December 19, 2025

I. Elizabeth Coady’s Claim: Verified

Targeted Individual researcher Elizabeth Coady reported: “Trump just signed an executive order to enable 6G for brain chips.” This claim has been cross-referenced against the official White House primary source. The conclusion is direct: the claim is substantively confirmed.

Presidential Memorandum “Winning the 6G Race,” Section 1 — White House, December 19, 2025:

“This technology will play a pivotal role in the development and adoption of emerging technologies like artificial intelligence, robotics, and implantable technologies. 6G will also provide faster, more resilient, and more secure communication networks that can be utilized for national security and public safety purposes. It is the policy of the United States to lead the world in 6G development.”

=> The term “implantable technologies” appears in the official White House text.

The White House fact sheet repeats it. The memorandum is technically a Presidential Memorandum rather than an Executive Order, though both are binding presidential directives. The “brain chips” characterisation is accurate shorthand: given the documented DARPA N3, Neuralink, and BISC neural interface context, the distinction between “implantable technologies” and “brain chips” is negligible.

=> This memorandum provides the wireless backbone for the intra-body nano-network documented throughout the Beast System series.

Operational Significance:

The memorandum directs the NTIA to immediately begin identifying the 7.125–7.4 GHz band for commercial reallocation, plus studies of 2.69–2.9 GHz and 4.4–4.94 GHz bands. These are the frequency ranges relevant to intra-body communication networks and neural interface operation at the scales documented in the DARPA programmes.

PART II The Bushnell NASA 2001 Document

Primary Source Evidence: Official Military-Intelligence Briefing on Electromagnetic and Neural Weapons — August 14, 2001

I. The Document and Its Recipients

The most critical primary source document for this legal case is one that predates the BRAIN Initiative by twelve years and predates the COVID period by nineteen years:

“Future Strategic Issues/Future Warfare [Circa 2025]: The Future Is Now!” by Dennis M. Bushnell, Chief Scientist of NASA Langley Research Center. Presented August 14, 2001 at the 4th Annual National Defense Industrial Association (NDIA) Testing and Training for Readiness Symposium.

The document was explicitly briefed to the following agencies and commands:

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)

CIA (Central Intelligence Agency)

FBI (Federal Bureau of Investigation)

ONI (Office of Naval Intelligence)

SOCOM (Special Operations Command)

USAF (United States Air Force)

Army After Next

National Research Council

Australian Department of Defense

NRO (National Reconnaissance Office)

DSB (Defense Science Board)

US Navy SEALs

20+ additional military and intelligence agencies

Bushnell explicitly stated in the document’s own text:

“This briefing is based in all cases upon existing data/trends/analyses/technologies (e.g., NO PIXIE DUST).” This declaration means every capability described represents existing, operational technology as of August 2001 — not theoretical future development.

II. The Specific Documented Capabilities

The following are direct quotations from the Bushnell presentation, establishing the existence of operational weapons systems that Targeted Individuals have been reporting for two decades:

Electromagnetic Effects on Brain Function

Bushnell, NASA Langley, August 14, 2001 — Citing U.S. Army, SRI, Walter Reed Research:

Effects of Low Power Microwaves: Behavioral performance decrements. Seizures. Gross alteration in brain function. 30% to 100% increases in brain blood flow. Lethality.

This is not an expression of theoretical concern. It is presented as an existing documented capability — confirmed by the document’s explicit “no pixie dust” declaration. The specific effects listed — behavioral performance decrements, seizures, gross alteration in brain function — correspond with precise accuracy to what Targeted Individuals have reported experiencing since at least the early 2000s.

Psychological and Cognitive Weapons

Bushnell, NASA Langley, August 14, 2001:

Autistic Weaponry: affects brain, increasing proficient attention. Psychological weapons. Serious alteration of brain function.

The term “autistic weaponry” in this context describes technology that forces the target’s attention onto approved stimuli while suppressing independent cognitive processing — a forced attention narrowing effect. This is consistent with the cognitive disruption, intrusive thought insertion, and suppressed memory function reported by Targeted Individuals.

Micro Dust Weaponry

Bushnell, NASA Langley, August 14, 2001:

Micro Dust Weaponry: A Mechanical Analog to Biology. Micron-sized mechanized “dust” which is distributed as an aerosol and inhaled into the lungs. Dust mechanically bores into lung tissue and executes various Pathological Missions. A wholly “new” class of weaponry which is legal.

The phrase “which is legal” is analytically significant:

=> the document acknowledges the deployment of aerosolised micro-scale mechanised particles without any consent framework. This is a 2001 official government briefing document explicitly describing what would now be characterised as nanotechnology weapons delivery systems.

III. The Bushnell Document and the 2025 Timeline

The Bushnell presentation’s subtitle — “Circa 2025” — is the most important single detail in the document for this investigation. Written in 2001, it described as existing technology the capabilities that Targeted Individuals were experiencing by 2007–2010 and that the BRAIN Initiative was publicly announced in 2013. The “circa 2025” designation identified the target date for full operational deployment of these capabilities.

=> Trump’s December 2025 6G memorandum naming “implantable technologies” as an explicit 6G use case is the public acknowledgment that this timeline has been reached.

A NASA Chief Scientist briefed every major US military and intelligence agency in August 2001 on existing operational technology capable of causing “gross alteration in brain function” via low power microwaves. Twenty-four years later, the sitting US president signed a memorandum naming “implantable technologies” as the stated purpose of 6G spectrum reallocation. In between, the Obama administration launched the BRAIN Initiative with $100M in federal funding for neural interface technology. This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a documented 24-year institutional trajectory.

PART III The Presidential Action Timeline

Obama’s BRAIN Initiative, Trump’s 6G Memorandum, and the Unbroken Institutional Continuity

I. The Obama Administration Record

The Smith-Mundt Modernization Act (2012)

The Smith-Mundt Act of 1948 had explicitly prohibited the US government from deploying propaganda against its own citizens. Obama signed its repeal into law as part of the NDAA for Fiscal Year 2013, effective January 2013. This removed a 64-year legislative protection for American civilians against government psychological operations.

Smith-Mundt Modernization Act (2012), Public Law 112-239, Section 1078:

Amended the United States Information and Educational Exchange Act of 1948 to authorize the State Department and Broadcasting Board of Governors to make available to the American public information and content produced for foreign audiences.

The BRAIN Initiative (April 2013)

Obama announced the BRAIN Initiative in April 2013 with an initial $100M allocation, scaling to approximately $500M annually by 2017 and a projected $4.5 billion 2016–2025. The DARPA component — specifically the N3, BrainSTORMS, and MOANA programmes — was designed for remotely operable, bidirectional brain-computer interfaces deployed via injectable nanoparticles.

2012 Smith-Mundt Repealed — Obama signs domestic propaganda legalisation into the NDAA. Psychological operations against US civilians legalised.

2013 BRAIN Initiative + DARPA N3 — $100M federal brain mapping programme. DARPA N3 neural interface programme. Epstein iPS cell storage at Harvard under George Church programme.

2014–2016 MOANA and BrainSTORMS — MOANA: brain-to-brain communication at sub-50ms latency. BrainSTORMS: magnetoelectric nanoparticles crossing blood-brain barrier.

2017–2021 Trump Term 1 — DARPA neural programmes continue uninterrupted. Budgets increase. No investigation, no defunding, no public questioning of any programme.

May 2020 Operation Warp Speed — $18B presidential initiative for accelerated vaccine deployment. Trump direct presidential authorisation.

Dec 19, 2025 6G Memorandum — Trump signs “Winning the 6G Race.” Official text: “implantable technologies” named as explicit 6G purpose. Spectrum reallocation directed.

II. Presidential Immunity: The Honest Assessment

Both Obama and Trump are shielded from direct civil suit for their official acts by absolute presidential immunity (“Nixon v. Fitzgerald,” 1982; “Trump v. United States,” 2024). This is a legal reality that a successful strategy must account for.

=> It does not mean no accountability is possible. It means accountability is pursued through the correct mechanisms:

FTCA suits against agencies not presidents, FOIA litigation demanding disclosure of authorisation documents, congressional formal complaints, and international human rights bodies.

The MKULTRA Precedent:

MKULTRA accountability came not from prosecuting presidents but from: congressional hearings (Church Committee, 1975); agency civil litigation under the FTCA; sustained public documentation pressure; and insider testimony.

=> The same sequence is available. The same result is achievable.

PART IV The Legal Violations

Constitutional, International, and Human Rights Law Breaches Supported by Primary Source Documentation

I. Constitutional Violations

Fourth Amendment: Warrantless Search of the Human Mind

“Kyllo v. United States” (2001):

Using technology to sense the interior of a private space without a warrant is an unreasonable search. Applied to neural monitoring technology: reading neural activity without consent or warrant is an unreasonable search of the most private space imaginable — the human mind. The Bushnell document confirms that technology capable of “gross alteration of brain function” via low-power microwave was operational as of 2001. The DARPA N3 programme confirms bidirectional remote neural access was an explicit federal goal from 2013. No warrant programme exists for this capability.

Fourth Amendment Case:

Kyllo v. United States (2001): Thermal imaging of a private home without a warrant is an unreasonable search. Applied to neural monitoring: reading neural activity without consent or warrant violates the Fourth Amendment. This argument has never been presented to a federal court in the context of DARPA neural interface capability. It should be.

First Amendment: Cognitive Liberty

The First Amendment protects freedom of thought as the foundational prerequisite to all enumerated freedoms. CJCSM 3500.08 — the Joint Chiefs PSYOP manual — explicitly states the objective is to “influence their objective reasoning” — not just emotions but the capacity for rational independent thought itself. The Bushnell document’s description of “autistic weaponry” that forces attention while suppressing independent cognition is the technological implementation of this objective.

Fifth Amendment: Due Process and Self-Incrimination

The Fifth Amendment’s protection against self-incrimination presupposes the privacy of the witness’s thoughts. Technology capable of reading neural activity associated with memory and intention bypasses this protection. The due process clause prohibits deprivation of liberty without judicial process. Targeting individuals for non-consensual neural monitoring — without charge, trial, notice, or judicial authorisation — is a deprivation of the most fundamental liberty.

Posse Comitatus Act (1878)

Deployment of Joint Psychological Operations Task Force doctrine against American civilians violates Posse Comitatus principles. CJCSM 3500.08 explicitly describes civilian augmentees and agents of influence operating under military command without military identification.

II. The Nuremberg Code: All Ten Principles Violated

The Nuremberg Code (1947) was established specifically to prevent the atrocities of non-consensual human experimentation. Its principles are incorporated into the Common Rule (45 CFR Part 46), which governs all federally funded research.

The electromagnetic weapons and neural interface programmes documented in this investigation violate all ten Nuremberg principles:

Principle 1: “The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential.” VIOLATED : Targeted individuals never consented. Most are unaware they are test subjects. Consent is impossible because the programme is covert and officially denied.

Principle 2: Experiments must yield results for the good of society unprocurable by other methods. VIOLATED : Torture and non-consensual neural manipulation yields no societal benefit. These are weapons tests.

Principle 3: Based on animal experimentation and knowledge of the disease or problem. VIOLATED : Human subjects used before ethical pre-clinical research completion.

Principle 4: Avoid all unnecessary physical and mental suffering. VIOLATED : Suffering — sleep deprivation, pain, cognitive disruption — is the intended operational effect.

Principle 5: No experiment where death or disabling injury expected. VIOLATED : Bushnell document lists “lethality” as an electromagnetic weapons capability.

Principle 6: Risk not to exceed humanitarian importance of problem. VIOLATED : No humanitarian purpose. Weapons testing.

Principle 7: Proper preparations to protect subjects from remote harm. VIOLATED : No protections. Continuous documented harm.

Principle 8: Only scientifically qualified persons to conduct experiments. VIOLATED : No accountability or professional ethics oversight demonstrated.

Principle 9: Subject must be free to terminate at any time. VIOLATED : Victims cannot exit. Attacks follow them across locations.

Principle 10: Scientist must terminate if experiment causes injury. VIOLATED: No cessation despite documented victim harm over decades.

III. The Geneva Conventions

Geneva Convention IV: Protection of Civilian Persons — Article 32

Geneva Convention IV (1949), Article 32:

The High Contracting Parties specifically agree that each of them is prohibited from taking any measure of such a character as to cause the physical suffering or extermination of protected persons in their hands. This prohibition applies not only to murder, torture, corporal punishment, mutilation and medical or scientific experiments not necessitated by the medical treatment of a protected person, but also to any other measures of brutality whether applied by civilian or military agents.

Article 32 is explicit:

“scientific experiments not necessitated by the medical treatment of a protected person” are specifically prohibited alongside murder and torture. Non-consensual neural interface and electromagnetic weapons testing on civilians constitutes exactly the “scientific experiments” this article prohibits.

Geneva Convention III: Treatment of Prisoners of War — Article 13

Article 13 of Geneva Convention III requires humane treatment for prisoners of war and prohibits measures of reprisal. If even enemy combatants captured in war cannot be subjected to electromagnetic torture and non-consensual neural experimentation, the protection must extend a fortiori to one’s own citizens who have committed no crime and are not combatants.

IV. Common Rule Violations (45 CFR Part 46)

The Common Rule — the federal regulations governing human subjects research — requires informed voluntary consent for all federally funded research involving human subjects. National security exemptions exist under 45 CFR §46.101(i), but they must be documented. FOIA requests for all Common Rule waiver records granted to DARPA neural interface programmes have not yet been filed or litigated. This is the immediate legal gap.

Common Rule FOIA Target:

All Common Rule (45 CFR Part 46) waiver records for DARPA N3, NESD, MOANA, and BrainSTORMS. All Institutional Review Board approval or waiver records for these programmes. Any classified annexes to presidential authorisations of human subjects research. If no waivers were obtained, the research was conducted in violation of federal law regardless of presidential immunity.

PART V The Six Viable Legal Pathways

What Citizens, Attorneys, and Advocacy Groups Can Do Now

Presidential immunity shields Obama and Trump from direct civil suit for official acts. Impeachment requires a House majority the current Republican chamber will not provide. These are political and legal realities. But “difficult” and “impossible” are not synonyms. All six pathways below can proceed simultaneously.

Pathway 1: FOIA Litigation — Most Immediately Actionable

The most immediately actionable legal step costs nothing to initiate and has never been systematically deployed against the DARPA neural interface programme record. Specific immediate targets:

All DARPA programme authorisation documents for N3, NESD, MOANA, BrainSTORMS, including any classified annexes

All Common Rule (45 CFR Part 46) waiver records for any DARPA neural interface programme involving human subjects research

All inter-agency memoranda between DARPA, NIH, NSA, and Army PSYOP Command relating to neural technology and domestic populations

The Bushnell 2001 presentation’s complete distribution record — every agency that received it and every follow-on action taken

CISA documentation of coordination with social media platforms on content moderation (partially revealed in Missouri v. Biden)

Any presidential-level authorisation for non-consensual neural monitoring or electronic harassment programmes

FOIA Legal Support:

ACLU National Security Project (aclu.org/national-security). Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (rcfp.org). Government Accountability Project (whistleblower.org). Initial FOIA requests cost nothing. Denial produces litigation rights. Every successful FOIA suit is a public record.

Pathway 2: Federal Tort Claims Act (FTCA) Class Action

The FTCA (28 U.S.C. §§ 1346, 2671–2680) waives sovereign immunity for tortious acts by federal employees. Name as defendants: Department of Defense, NIH, DARPA, CIA, and the Army PSYOP Command — not presidents personally. Standard: preponderance of evidence (51%).

The MKULTRA settlements confirm this pathway works. FTCA claims must first be filed as administrative claims (Standard Form 95) with the relevant agency. 6 months for agency response, then federal district court. Statute of limitations: 2 years from discovery of injury. For ongoing violations, the limitations period may be extended.

The strongest evidence for a class action:

Bushnell 2001 primary source establishing operational capability; DARPA N3/MOANA/BrainSTORMS programme specifications matching TI testimony; Elizabeth Coady’s 38-year documented case; the Joshua Convey injectable nanoparticle testimony; and the January 2026 EFTA file releases.

Pathway 3: International Criminal Court — The Rome Statute Framework

A formal ICC can be submitted by Black Feather Strategic Intelligence on behalf of Targeted Individuals worldwide, pursuant to Rome Statute Articles 7 (Crimes Against Humanity) and 8 (War Crimes). This pathway requires honest assessment of its jurisdictional limitations and realistic understanding of what it achieves.

The Jurisdictional Reality

The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute. It signed in December 2000 but withdrew its signature in May 2002 under John Bolton. The ICC therefore has no automatic jurisdiction over US officials for acts committed on US territory. A UN Security Council referral could create jurisdiction, but the US would veto it.

What ICC Filing Achieves Despite This Limitation

Creates a formal international legal record that cannot be sealed by US classification authority

Satisfies the complementarity requirement: ICC jurisdiction attaches when domestic remedies are unavailable because the perpetrators ARE the agencies that would investigate

Generates diplomatic and media pressure independent of domestic political constraints

Establishes the legal characterisation of the crimes — crimes against humanity, torture, persecution — as a formal international legal position

Provides a framework for allied nations’ ICC members to pursue individual state referrals

The Rome Statute Legal Framework for the Crimes Charged

Article 7(1) of the Rome Statute defines crimes against humanity as acts committed as part of a widespread or systematic attack directed against any civilian population. Three specific Article 7 charges apply:

Torture (Article 7(1)(f)): Intentional infliction of severe pain or suffering upon a person under the control of the accused. The Bushnell document establishes that electromagnetic weapons causing “gross alteration in brain function” and “lethality” were operational by 2001. The 100,000+ Targeted Individuals reporting identical effects across 40+ countries over 20+ years satisfies the “widespread or systematic” element. Persecution (Article 7(1)(h)): Intentional and severe deprivation of fundamental rights. Targeted Individuals are deprived of: right to liberty, right to be free from torture, right to privacy (neural surveillance), right to work (employment sabotage), right to health (denied medical care), and right to legal remedy. Other inhumane acts (Article 7(1)(k)): Non-consensual human experimentation; forced neural interface; electromagnetic induction of control systems enabling mind reading, thought insertion, and behavioural control. These violate fundamental human autonomy and dignity in ways analogous to the acts enumerated in Article 7(1)(a)–(j).

ICC Filing Contact: International Criminal Court Communications Section: otp.informationdesk@icc-cpi.int Post: Information and Evidence Unit, Office of the Prosecutor, P.O. Box 19519, 2500 CM The Hague, The Netherlands. Online submission portal: icc-cpi.int/get-involved/submit-information

Pathway 4: Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR)

The IACHR accepts individual petitions from US citizens against the US government without the Rome Statute jurisdictional limitation. The US is an OAS member and bound by the American Declaration of the Rights and Duties of Man. Three additional UN mechanisms are simultaneously available: the Special Rapporteur on Torture (non-consensual neural experimentation falls within mandate), the Special Rapporteur on Counterterrorism (covert targeting of individuals by security services), and the Special Rapporteur on Health (denial of medical care to victims).

International body proceedings create formal published findings and international legal records that cannot be unilaterally sealed by US government classification authority. They are the foundation for diplomatic pressure and feed into the congressional record.

Pathway 5: Congressional Formal Complaint

Impeachment of Donald Trump is not currently achievable given the Republican House majority. However, placing the documented legal argument — that the 6G implantable technologies memorandum, the continuation of DARPA neural programmes, and Operation Warp Speed’s mRNA deployment without adequate informed consent mechanisms constitute high crimes under Article II Section 4

=> in the formal congressional record has strategic value for three reasons:

Creates a permanent public record that any future Congress can act upon Gives operators inside the apparatus a clear public document to reference when deciding whether to come forward Establishes the legal argument as a formal congressional position

Contact: House Judiciary Committee Whistleblower Tip Line, House Intelligence Committee (intelligence@mail.house.gov), Senate Intelligence Committee (intelligence_committee@intelligence.senate.gov), IC Inspector General (icighotline@dni.gov).

Pathway 6: State-Level Attorney General Investigations

State attorneys general have independent authority to investigate activities within their jurisdictions that harm state residents. California’s Consumer Privacy Act gives the AG authority over non-consensual collection of biometric and neural data. New York’s consumer fraud authority covers COVID messaging coordination. Texas has filed independent suits against federal agency overreach.

PART VI How to Join the Collective Action

Practical Steps for Targeted Individuals, Witnesses, and Legal Advocates

I. The Personal Documentation File

Before any court filing, any FOIA request, or any international complaint, every participant needs a personal documentation file. This is what an attorney needs to assess your specific claim. Without it, no attorney can take the case. With it, the best attorneys will.

What Your Documentation File Must Contain

A dated chronological journal of all anomalous experiences: V2K, sleep disruption, motor interference, visual anomalies, unexplained electronic device behaviour — with times, locations, and witnesses

Medical documentation of any physical symptoms with treating physician records and dates

Employment, housing, and financial records documenting disruptions that correlate with targeting periods

Documentation of any government contacts: FBI, local law enforcement, federal agency — with dates, names where available, and outcomes

Any electronic communications or documents corroborating targeting: intercepted messages, anomalous account activity, unexplained surveillance

A signed sworn statement of experiences, notarised — establishing a legal record independent of any future litigation

II. The Victim Affidavit: Joining the ICC Class Complaint

The Black Feather ICC complaint filed on behalf of Targeted Individuals worldwide is structured as a class action complaint. To formally join:

Complete a victim affidavit documenting: your identity and contact information; when targeting began; specific symptoms experienced; specific incidents and attacks with dates; medical documentation if available; impact on employment, relationships, and health Submit the affidavit to the designated collecting organisation (contact pending — see whistleblower organisations in the Contact Directory companion document) Provide consent for your information to be included in the class complaint Remain available for potential testimony or additional documentation

Assistance Available:

Many victims lack resources, fear retaliation, or struggle with technology access. The Whistleblower Aid organisation (whistlebloweraid.org) and the Government Accountability Project (whistleblower.org) both provide assistance to ensure all victims can participate regardless of resources. Initial consultations are confidential.

III. The Legal Team You Need

National security employment law specialists: National Security Counselors (nationalsecuritylaw.org)

FTCA specialists with federal agency litigation experience

Civil rights attorneys: ACLU National Security Project (aclu.org)

FOIA litigation attorneys: Reporters Committee for Freedom of the Press (rcfp.org)

International human rights specialists for ICC and IACHR filings

IV. The Message to Operators: The Legal Action’s Most Powerful Accelerant

Every successful government accountability proceeding in American history has depended on people inside the apparatus choosing conscience over compliance. The Message to Operators document produced by this investigation series — distributed through the Contact Directory to inspector general tip lines, whistleblower channels, and public affairs offices — serves as legal recruitment. Every operator who comes forward with documentary evidence of specific authorisations or specific presidential-level decisions moves the collective legal action from “well-documented pattern” to “primary source evidence.”

The legal action and the Message to Operators are not separate campaigns. They are the same campaign viewed from different angles. The legal action gives operators a protected channel. The Message to Operators gives the legal action the insider evidence it needs to prevail. Neither succeeds without the other.

CONCLUSION

The Evidence Is Sufficient. The Question Is Will.

This investigation has established a documented evidentiary chain that no government classification order can seal:

August 14, 2001: NASA Chief Scientist Dennis Bushnell briefs DARPA, CIA, FBI, NSA, SOCOM, and 20+ agencies on existing operational electromagnetic weapons causing “gross alteration in brain function.” The document’s own text states these are existing capabilities, not theoretical projections. 2012: President Obama signs the Smith-Mundt Modernization Act, legalising domestic government propaganda against American citizens. April 2013: President Obama launches the BRAIN Initiative, providing $100M+ in federal funding for DARPA neural interface programmes explicitly designed for bidirectional remote brain-computer interface without surgery. December 19, 2025: President Trump signs a Presidential Memorandum explicitly naming “implantable technologies” as the stated purpose of 6G spectrum reallocation. The White House official text is in the public record. February 2026: Black Feather Strategic Intelligence proposes to file a formal complaint with the International Criminal Court under Rome Statute Articles 7 and 8, on behalf of Targeted Individuals worldwide.

Presidential immunity delays civil suits against individuals. It does not prevent agency liability under the FTCA. It does not prevent FOIA litigation demanding disclosure. It does not prevent congressional formal complaints. It does not prevent international human rights body filings. It does not prevent state-level investigations. And it does not prevent the historical record from establishing what happened, so that future accountability — when political conditions change — has the documentation it needs.

The MKULTRA programme ended not because a president was prosecuted. It ended because documentation was demanded, insiders spoke, Congress investigated, and the public knew. That sequence is available here. The Bushnell document exists. The BRAIN Initiative records exist. The 6G memorandum exists. The DARPA programme specifications exist. Tens of thousands of TI testimonies are documented. The ICC complaint is filed. The FOIA requests have not yet been filed in court. That is the immediate next step.

The NASA Chief Scientist told the CIA, DARPA, FBI, and NSA in 2001 that electromagnetic weapons capable of gross alteration of brain function were operational. Twenty-four years later the sitting president named implantable technologies as the purpose of 6G. In between, the Obama administration launched a $4.5 billion brain mapping programme. The chain is documented. The chain is in writing. The chain runs from a government briefing room in 2001 to the White House website in 2025. The question is no longer what happened. The question is who will act on what is now known.

Isaiah 10:1-2 Woe unto them that decree unrighteous decrees, and that write grievousness which they have prescribed; to turn aside the needy from judgment, and to take away the right from the poor of my people.

Proverbs 21:15 It is joy to the just to do judgment: but destruction shall be to the workers of iniquity.

John 8:32 And you will know the truth, and the truth will set you free.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE - THE CASE FOR COLLECTIVE LEGAL ACTION — SECOND EDITION - Legal Counter-Action Series • 2026

“Effects of Low Power Microwaves: Behavioral performance decrements. Seizures. Gross alteration in brain function.” — Dennis M. Bushnell, Chief Scientist, NASA Langley, August 14, 2001 — Briefed to DARPA, CIA, FBI, NSA, SOCOM