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NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
5h

International Public Notice: To the Corporations Posing as Governments

https://nhne.substack.com/p/international-public-notice-to-the-ba5?r=1qpmbr&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=web

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NewHumanNewEarthCommunities
5h

Who are the Militia? YOU.

George Mason said the militia consisted of the whole people. Today, that definition has been twisted, ignored, or totally forgotten. Talk about militia and most people will look at you like some ...

https://nhne.substack.com/p/who-are-the-militia-you?utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=web

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