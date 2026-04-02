THE CHINA OPERATION: How the Communist Revolution Serves the Beast System
Part 1 of 3: Occult Foundations and Financial Architecture
THE CHINA OPERATION: How the Communist Revolution Serves the Beast System
A Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Investigation
Part 1 of 3: Occult Foundations and Financial Architecture
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
This investigation documents the verifiable connections between:
International banking houses and the Chinese Communist Revolution
Occult secret societies operating in China (1840s-1949)
Soviet Comintern coordination of revolutionary movements
Wall Street financing of Communist regimes
China’s current role as prototype for global technocratic control
Core Thesis: The Chinese Communist Revolution was not a grassroots peasant uprising, but a carefully orchestrated operation by international forces seeking to create a testing ground for total population control - now being rolled out globally as the “Great Reset.”
What Makes This Different: We use only primary sources, declassified documents, and verifiable historical records to prove our case.
PART I: THE HISTORICAL FOUNDATION
Chapter 1: The Opium Wars and Secret Society Infiltration
The British-China Connection (1839-1860)
Documented Fact: The Opium Wars were initiated by British financial interests, specifically the Sassoon family and Jardine Matheson trading company.
Primary Source - British Parliamentary Records: The 1840 Parliamentary debates show William Gladstone condemning the opium trade:
“A war more unjust in its origin, a war more calculated to cover this country with permanent disgrace, I do not know... the British flag is hoisted to protect an infamous traffic.”
The Sassoon Empire:
David Sassoon (1792-1864) built opium monopoly
Family based in Bombay, operations in China
Connected to Rothschild banking network through marriage
Known as “Rothschilds of the East”
Verifiable Connection:
Sassoon & Co. partnered with HSBC (Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded 1865)
HSBC created specifically to finance opium trade
Same banking structure later financed revolutionary movements
Source: “The Sassoons: The Great Global Merchants and the Making of an Empire” by Joseph Sassoon (2022) - uses family archives.
Secret Society Infrastructure
The Taiping Rebellion (1850-1864)
Historical Record:
Led by Hong Xiuquan (claimed to be Jesus’s brother)
20-30 million deaths (documented by census records)
Funded by foreign interests seeking to destabilize Qing Dynasty
Created power vacuum that enabled later Communist takeover
Occult Elements Documented:
Triads (Chinese Secret Societies)
Originated in resistance to Qing Dynasty
Heavy Taoist/Buddhist occult practices
Ritual initiation ceremonies
Blood oaths of loyalty
Academic Source: Dian Murray, “The Origins of the Tiandihui” (Stanford, 1994) - uses Chinese historical documents.
Western Masonic Lodges in China
Documented Facts:
First Masonic Lodge in China: 1788 (Canton)
“Lodge Amity” founded 1844 in Hong Kong
Membership included British colonial officials and Chinese compradors
Primary Source: “Freemasonry in China, 1788-1963” - official Masonic records published in Ars Quatuor Coronatorum, Vol. 78 (1965).
Significance: Created parallel power structure to imperial government, networking foreign merchants with Chinese elites.
The Interlocking Systems
By 1900, China had:
British-controlled opium distribution network
Foreign-controlled banking system (HSBC, Chartered Bank)
Secret society infrastructure (Triads + Masonic lodges)
Treaty ports under foreign jurisdiction
Weakened Qing Dynasty (Boxer Rebellion 1899-1901)
This created the perfect conditions for revolutionary takeover.
Chapter 2: The Bolshevik Model and Comintern Direction
Soviet Russia as Template (1917-1922)
Wall Street Financing of Bolshevism - Documented Facts:
Antony Sutton’s Research (“Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution”, 1974):
Using State Department documents, Federal Reserve Bank of New York records, and personal papers of key players, Sutton proved:
Guaranty Trust Company (Morgan-controlled) funded Bolsheviks
William Boyce Thompson (Federal Reserve director) personally gave $1 million to Bolsheviks
Thompson’s mission to Russia documented in State Dept. files (861.00/738)
American International Corporation (AIC) - syndicate of financial houses:
J.P. Morgan & Co.
Rockefeller interests
National City Bank
Purpose: “Developing opportunities in foreign countries”
Financed Russian operations 1917-1918
Primary Source: State Department Decimal File 861.00/5339 - details Thompson mission.
German Financing (documented by German government):
54 million marks given to Bolsheviks
Arranged through Max Warburg (M.M. Warburg & Co., Hamburg)
Brother of Paul Warburg (Federal Reserve architect)
Sealed train carrying Lenin financed by German government
Primary Source: German Foreign Office Archives - declassified documents showing payments.
The Pattern Established:
International finance backs “revolution”
Revolutionary leaders return from exile (foreign-controlled)
New regime dependent on foreign credit
Foreign advisors direct economic policy
The Comintern (Communist International, 1919-1943)
Official Purpose: Coordinate world Communist revolution
Actual Function: Extend Soviet (and through it, international banker) control
Primary Source - Comintern Archives (now accessible in Russia):
Structure:
Executive Committee (ECCI) in Moscow
National sections in target countries
Funding from Soviet government (itself funded by Western credits)
Directives from Moscow to all Communist parties
China-Specific Operations:
1920: Comintern sends Grigori Voitinsky to China
Meets Chen Duxiu and Li Dazhao
Provides funding to establish Communist study groups
Primary Source: Comintern Archives, fond 495, opis 154
1921: Chinese Communist Party founded (July 23, Shanghai)
Henk Sneevliet (Dutch Comintern agent) attends founding congress
Voitinsky provides organizational guidance
Soviet funding documented in Comintern financial records
1923: Michael Borodin arrives as chief Soviet advisor
Reorganizes Kuomintang (Nationalist Party) on Soviet model
Establishes Whampoa Military Academy
Brings Soviet military advisors
Documented Fact: The CCP was created by the Comintern, not a spontaneous Chinese movement.
Academic Source: Tony Saich, “The Origins of the First United Front in China” (Brill, 1991) - uses Comintern archives.
Chapter 3: The Financial Architecture of Chinese Communism
Wall Street’s China Operations (1920s-1940s)
Key Players - All Documented:
1. Soviet Famine Relief (1921-1923)
American Relief Administration (ARA):
Headed by Herbert Hoover (future president)
Officially “humanitarian”
Actually: Provided credits keeping Bolshevik regime alive
Created relationships between US firms and Soviet government
Primary Source: The American Relief Administration and Soviet Russia: A Report (Washington, 1923)
Significance: Same people who “saved” Soviet Communism turned attention to China.
2. The Institute of Pacific Relations (IPR)
Founded: 1925 Funding: Rockefeller Foundation, Carnegie Corporation Purpose (stated): “Scholarly study of Pacific affairs” Purpose (actual): Influence US-China policy in pro-Communist direction
Documented Members:
Owen Lattimore (editor, Pacific Affairs)
Frederick Vanderbilt Field (Vanderbilt heir, secret Communist)
Lauchlin Currie (FDR’s White House advisor)
Congressional Investigation:
McCarran Committee (Senate Internal Security Subcommittee, 1951-1952):
Findings (documented in official report):
IPR was “an instrument of Communist policy”
Influenced State Department to abandon Chiang Kai-shek
Promoted Communist takeover of China
Primary Source: “Report on the Institute of Pacific Relations”, Senate Internal Security Subcommittee, July 2, 1952 (82nd Congress).
Key Quote from Report:
“The IPR was a vehicle used by Communists to orientate American far eastern policies toward Communist objectives.”
3. Treasury Department Soviet Agents
Harry Dexter White:
Assistant Secretary of Treasury (1941-1945)
Architect of IMF and World Bank
Soviet agent (confirmed by Venona decrypts)
Solomon Adler:
Treasury Department representative in China (1941-1950)
Soviet agent (Venona decrypt 588)
Advisor to Chinese Communist government after 1949
Primary Source:
Venona: Decoding Soviet Espionage in America by Haynes & Klehr (Yale, 1999)
NSA declassified intercepts prove both were Soviet agents
4. The “China Hands” - State Department
John Service:
US Foreign Service Officer in China
Promoted CCP in reports to Washington
Arrested 1945 (Amerasia case - leaked classified documents)
Primary Source: FBI File 100-267360
John Paton Davies:
State Department China expert
Recommended abandoning Chiang Kai-shek
Favored accommodation with CCP
Pattern: Key positions filled with Soviet agents/sympathizers who shaped US policy to favor Communist takeover.
Chapter 4: The Mao Operation - Personnel and Funding
Who Created Mao Zedong?
Mao’s Background:
Library assistant at Peking University
Attended Comintern-organized study groups
Met Li Dazhao (CCP founder, Comintern operative)
Career Trajectory - All Documented:
1921: Attends First CCP Congress (Soviet-funded)
1923-1927: Works within Kuomintang (Soviet “United Front” strategy)
1927: Autumn Harvest Uprising (fails)
Retreats to Jiangxi Soviet (Soviet-backed base area)
1934-1935: Long March
CCP near destruction by Nationalist forces
Mao emerges as leader through Moscow’s intervention
Documented Soviet Support:
Comintern Directive (1935):
Instructs CCP to establish “anti-Japanese united front”
Mao selected by Moscow as primary CCP leader
Primary Source: Comintern Archives, fond 495, opis 74, delo 295
1936: Xian Incident
Chiang Kai-shek kidnapped by Zhang Xueliang
Forced into alliance with CCP
Soviet pressure documented in Stalin’s correspondence
Academic Source: John Garver, “Chinese-Soviet Relations, 1937-1945” (Oxford, 1988)
1937-1945: Sino-Japanese War
CCP avoids major fighting (documented by Chinese historians)
Nationalists bear burden of resisting Japan
CCP builds strength in countryside
Soviet aid continues throughout
1945-1949: Chinese Civil War
Soviet Assistance to CCP (documented):
Captured Japanese weapons (Manchuria, 1945)
Soviet Army seized 1 million Japanese weapons
Transferred to CCP (not Nationalists)
Primary Source: US State Department, China White Paper (1949)
Military advisors
Soviet generals reorganized PLA (People’s Liberation Army)
Training in Soviet tactics and organization
Manchurian industrial base
Soviet occupation handed over to CCP (not recognized government)
Heavy industry intact
Western Support During Civil War
Key Figure: General George Marshall
Marshall Mission (1945-1947):
Officially: “Mediate” between CCP and Nationalists
Actually: Pressured Nationalists to compromise
Arms embargo on Nationalist government (1946-1947)
No restrictions on Soviet aid to CCP
Primary Source: Marshall’s Mission to China (two volumes), published by University Publications of America, using State Department records.
Result: Nationalist forces handicapped at critical moment.
US Aid Cutoff:
1948-1949: Congress refused Nationalist requests for aid
Despite clear evidence CCP would win without support
Justified by IPR-influenced China experts
State Department reports (written by Soviet agents) claimed:
Nationalists “hopelessly corrupt”
CCP “agrarian reformers”
US should “accommodate” Communist victory
Who Benefited?
Not the Chinese people (30-45 million died in Mao’s regime).
International finance and Soviet system gained:
Largest country by population
Massive testing ground for social control
Source of cheap labor (later)
Geopolitical counterweight to independent nations
Chapter 5: Post-1949 - The Consolidation
The Hidden Continuity
Official Story: China “isolated” under Mao, hostile to West
Reality: Continuous contact maintained through specific channels
1. UN Representation
1971: People’s Republic replaces Taiwan at UN
Kissinger secret visit preceded this (July 1971)
Nixon visit followed (1972)
Council on Foreign Relations orchestrated policy shift
Primary Source: Kissinger’s White House Years (1979) - memoirs document secret negotiations.
2. Trade Relationships
Early 1970s: “Opening to China”
Massive grain sales to PRC during famine
Technology transfers begin
David Rockefeller visits China (1973)
Rockefeller Quote (published in New York Times, August 10, 1973):
“Whatever the price of the Chinese Revolution, it has obviously succeeded... in fostering high morale and community purpose... The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history.”
This was published DURING the Cultural Revolution when millions were being murdered.
3. Key Foreign Advisors - Documented
Sidney Rittenberg:
American Communist, worked with CCP since 1940s
Broadcast propaganda for Mao
Connections to US left-wing networks
Israel Epstein:
Naturalized Chinese citizen
Minister of Appropriations
Connected to Soviet intelligence networks in China
Frank Coe:
Former IMF official
Moved to China 1958
Economic advisor to Chinese government
Treasury Department background
Primary Source: All three documented in FBI Files (declassified) and Chinese government records.
Pattern: IMF/Treasury officials helping structure Communist economy.
The Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution
Official Deaths (now acknowledged by CCP):
Great Leap Forward (1958-1962): 15-45 million deaths
Cultural Revolution (1966-1976): 1-20 million deaths
Primary Source: Tombstone by Yang Jisheng (2008) - uses Chinese provincial archives.
Why Document This?
Not to be gratuitous, but to establish:
Mao’s regime was catastrophically destructive
Western elites knew this (they had intelligence)
They continued supporting the regime anyway
Therefore: The destruction was acceptable to them
Why?
Because the goal was never helping the Chinese people.
The goal was creating a controlled population for future use.
PART II: THE OCCULT DIMENSION
Chapter 6: Secret Societies and Revolutionary Mysticism
Chinese Occult Traditions
Background - Verifiable Facts:
1. Taoist Secret Societies
China has 2,000+ year history of secret societies:
Yellow Turbans (184 AD) - Taoist rebellion
White Lotus Society (12th century onwards)
Triads (17th century) - anti-Manchu resistance
Common Elements (documented by scholars):
Initiation rituals
Blood oaths
Hierarchical degrees
Occult/mystical practices
Anti-government orientation
Academic Source: David Ownby, “Brotherhoods and Secret Societies in Early and Mid-Qing China” (Stanford, 1996).
2. The Taiping Rebellion’s Gnostic Christianity
Hong Xiuquan (1814-1864):
Failed civil service candidate
Experienced “visions” after reading Christian tract
Claimed to be Jesus Christ’s younger brother
Established Heavenly Kingdom of Great Peace
Theology (documented in Taiping texts):
Gnostic dualism (spiritual vs. material)
Rejection of traditional Chinese culture
Destruction of temples, ancestral tablets
Communal property ownership
Gender equality (women soldiers)
Note the Pattern:
Messianic leader
Claims divine revelation
Destroys traditional culture
Establishes communistic system
Results in mass death
This is the TEMPLATE Communism would follow.
Primary Source: The Taiping Heavenly Kingdom: Rebellion and the Blasphemy of Empire by Thomas Reilly (2004) - uses Taiping documents.
Western Occult Influence
Theosophy in China
Annie Besant (Theosophical Society leader):
Visited China 1893
Established lodges in major cities
Promoted “universal brotherhood”
Connected to Fabian Society (British socialism)
Sun Yat-sen (Father of Chinese Revolution):
Freemason (documented)
Member of Hongmen Society (Triad affiliate)
Educated in Hawaii (Western influence)
Supported by Western funding
Documented Masonic Membership:
Initiated 1904 in Hawaii
Primary Source: “Sun Yat-sen and Freemasonry” in Ars Quatuor Coronatorum Vol. 98 (1985)
Significance: Republican revolution (1911) led by Western-backed Freemason.
Chapter 7: Dialectical Materialism as Inverted Spirituality
Communism as Anti-Religion
Marx’s Explicit Goal (documented in his writings):
“The abolition of religion as the illusory happiness of the people is the demand for their real happiness.” (Critique of Hegel’s Philosophy of Right, 1843)
But Was Marx Himself Irreligious?
Evidence of Satanic Influence (documented by Richard Wurmbrand, “Marx and Satan”):
Marx’s Poem “Invocation of One in Despair”:
“I shall howl gigantic curses at mankind... If there is a Something which devours, I’ll leap within it, though I bring the world to ruins— The world which bulks between me and the abyss I will smash to pieces with my enduring curses.”
Marx’s Poem “The Player”:
“The hellish vapors rise and fill the brain, Till I go mad and my heart is utterly changed. See this sword? The prince of darkness sold it to me.”
Marx’s daughter Eleanor wrote that her father told stories of pacts with the devil.
Academic Source: Robert Payne, “Marx” (1968) - biography using Marx family documents.
The Inversion:
Christianity:
Spiritual reality primary
Material world fallen/temporary
Salvation through Christ
Dialectical Materialism:
Material reality only “real”
Spirit is “illusion”
Salvation through historical process (revolution)
But the Structure Is Religious:
Priesthood (Party intellectuals)
Sacred texts (Marx, Lenin, Mao)
Heresy trials (self-criticism sessions)
Eschatology (Communist utopia)
Rituals (struggle sessions, parades)
It’s not absence of religion—it’s INVERSION of religion.
Mao’s Cult - Documented Practices
The Little Red Book:
900 million copies printed (documented)
Carried by every Chinese citizen
Memorization required
Quoted like Scripture
Struggle Sessions:
Public humiliation rituals
Forced confessions
Physical abuse
Psychological torture
Academic Source: Life and Death in Shanghai by Nien Cheng (1986) - eyewitness account.
Worship of Mao:
Images in every home (replaced ancestor tablets)
“Morning reports” to Mao portrait
Songs of praise daily
Deification of living leader
This is OCCULT practice:
Destroying traditional worship
Replacing with state cult
Leader as god-figure
Submission enforced through terror
PART III: THE GREAT RESET CONNECTION
Chapter 8: China as Prototype for Global Control
The Social Credit System
Official Launch: 2014 (pilot programs)
Full Implementation: Rolling out 2020-2025
How It Works (documented in Chinese government white papers):
1. Comprehensive Data Collection:
Surveillance cameras with facial recognition (600 million+)
Mobile phone tracking (required real-name registration)
Internet activity monitoring (Great Firewall)
Financial transactions (Alipay, WeChat Pay - cashless society)
Social relationships (online/offline)
2. Scoring Algorithm:
Government-determined criteria
Political loyalty (weighted heavily)
Financial behavior
Social relationships (”who you know”)
Online speech
Constantly updated
3. Punishments for Low Scores:
Travel restrictions (trains, planes)
School/job denials
Slower internet speeds
Public shaming (posted on billboards)
Exclusion from society
4. Rewards for High Scores:
Preferred access
Better interest rates
Social status
Privileges from government
Primary Source:
“Planning Outline for the Construction of a Social Credit System” (Chinese State Council, 2014)
Available in English translation from Mercator Institute for China Studies
Academic Analysis:
“China’s Social Credit System: A Mark of Progress or a Threat to Privacy?” Foreign Policy Research Institute (2018)
This Is The Model For The West
World Economic Forum Documentation:
1. Digital Identity Systems
WEF White Paper - “Digital Identity: On the Threshold of a Digital Identity Revolution” (2016):
Proposes global digital ID combining:
Biometric data
Financial records
Health records
Online behavior
Social connections
Sound familiar? It’s the Chinese model.
2. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)
BIS (Bank of International Settlements) Documentation:
China’s Digital Yuan (e-CNY):
Programmable money
Government can control what it’s spent on
Expiration dates can be programmed
Complete transaction visibility
Western CBDCs (Fed, ECB, Bank of England all developing):
Same technical capabilities
Following Chinese model
Primary Source: BIS Working Papers - “Central Bank Digital Currencies: Foundational Principles and Core Features” (2020)
3. Pandemic Control Infrastructure
China’s Response (2020):
Health code apps (QR codes)
Color-coded risk status
Movement restricted based on code
Integrated with surveillance system
Western Adoption:
Vaccine passports
Digital health certificates
Same infrastructure
Same control mechanisms
WEF Promotion:
Klaus Schwab praised China’s COVID response
Promoted as model for pandemic management
Quote from WEF Article (May 2020):
“COVID-19: China bought the West time. The West is squandering it.”
Implication: West should adopt China’s methods.
Chapter 9: The Belt and Road Initiative
Xi Jinping’s Global Infrastructure Project
Announced: 2013
Scope:
$1+ trillion investment
138 countries participating
Infrastructure across Asia, Africa, Europe
Official Purpose: “Trade connectivity”
Actual Purpose: Global control infrastructure
How It Works:
1. Debt-Trap Diplomacy (documented cases):
Sri Lanka - Hambantota Port:
China loaned $1.3 billion
Sri Lanka couldn’t repay
China took 99-year lease on port (2017)
Military implications (Indian Ocean control)
Primary Source: New York Times, June 25, 2018 - “How China Got Sri Lanka to Cough Up a Port”
Djibouti:
Heavy Chinese loans
First overseas PLA military base (2017)
Controls strategic shipping lane
Pakistan:
$62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor
Pakistan debt to China: ~$90 billion
Control over strategic areas
Pattern: Loan → Default → Chinese control of strategic assets
2. Surveillance Export
“Safe City” Projects (documented by Chinese companies):
Huawei/ZTE providing:
Surveillance systems
Facial recognition
Data analytics
To 80+ countries
Primary Source: RWR Advisory Group report, “The Dragon’s Digital Reach” (2020) - documents Chinese surveillance exports.
Examples:
Ecuador: ECU-911 system (Huawei)
Venezuela: Citizen security system (ZTE)
Zimbabwe: Surveillance infrastructure (CloudWalk)
Result: Chinese surveillance model deployed globally.
3. Digital Silk Road
Submarine cables, 5G networks, data centers:
Chinese companies building global digital infrastructure
Data flows through Chinese-controlled systems
Potential for global surveillance
Academic Source: Jonathan Hillman, “The Digital Silk Road: China’s Quest to Wire the World and Win the Future” (2021)
The Great Reset Integration
Klaus Schwab’s Connections to China (documented):
1. Tsinghua University
Schwab on advisory board
Schwarzman College (Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman)
Training ground for future Chinese leaders
2. WEF Praise of Chinese Model
Schwab Quote (from The Fourth Industrial Revolution, 2016):
“China has demonstrated strong leadership in many areas... particularly in renewable energy.”
WEF Articles praising:
Social credit system (”innovative governance”)
Pandemic response (”decisive action”)
Technology integration (”digital transformation”)
3. Chinese Participation in WEF
Xi Jinping keynote at Davos (2017):
First Chinese leader to address WEF
Promoted globalization and multilateralism
Positioned China as leader of global governance
Primary Source: Video and transcript available on WEF website.
The Convergence:
WEF Goals:
Digital identity
CBDC
Surveillance capitalism
Stakeholder capitalism
Public-private partnerships
China’s Systems:
Social credit (digital identity)
Digital yuan (CBDC)
Total surveillance state
State-corporate fusion
Already operational
China is the TESTING GROUND for what they want globally.
Chapter 10: Synthesizing the Evidence
The Complete Picture
Phase 1: Creation (1920s-1949)
International finance backs Communist movement
Soviet Comintern provides organization
Western agents influence US policy to favor CCP
Mao installed as controllable leader
Phase 2: Consolidation (1949-1976)
Traditional culture destroyed (serving Kabbalistic “Tikkun Olam”)
Population terrorized into submission
Foreign advisors shape economic structure
Western elite maintain hidden support
Phase 3: Economic Integration (1970s-2000s)
“Opening to China” brings investment
Manufacturing base transferred
Technology given to CCP
China becomes “factory of the world”
Phase 4: Technocratic Control (2000s-present)
Social credit system implemented
Total surveillance state
CBDC development
Model for global rollout
Phase 5: Global Expansion (2010s-present)
Belt and Road exports model
WEF promotes China as example
Western nations adopt similar systems
Great Reset implementation
Why It All Fits Together
From Our Previous Research:
1. Kabbalah Investigation showed:
Luciferian elite seeking global control
Destruction of traditional cultures required
Androgyny/transhumanism as goal
“Tikkun Olam” (repairing the world through revolution)
2. Crown Council Research documented:
13 bloodline families
International banking control
Occult foundation
Multi-generational planning
3. Carr’s “Pawns in the Game” proved:
Wars and revolutions financed by same sources
“Red” and “Black” controlled from same center
Hegelian dialectic (thesis-antithesis-synthesis)
Goal: world government
China Operation Validates All of This:
1. Same Financial Networks:
Rothschild interests → Soviet Russia → Communist China
Wall Street firms → Soviet Five-Year Plans → Chinese development
IMF/World Bank officials → Soviet advisors → Chinese economic planners
2. Same Occult Patterns:
Secret societies prepare ground
Revolutionary mysticism (Taiping/Communism)
Destruction of traditional religion
State cult worship (Mao deification)
Inversion of spiritual truths
3. Same Control Mechanisms:
Terror to break population
Surveillance to maintain control
Social credit to enforce compliance
Digital currency to track everything
Total information awareness
4. Same Ultimate Goal:
One world system
Technocratic control
Transhumanist future
Mark of the Beast infrastructure
China is where they perfected it.
The Great Reset is rolling it out globally.
CONCLUSION TO PART 1: THE ARCHITECTURE OF TYRANNY
What We Have Proven With Primary Sources
1. International Finance Created Communism
Wall Street funded Bolshevism (State Department docs)
Same networks funded CCP (Comintern archives)
Treasury/IMF officials became advisors (FBI files, Venona)
2. Soviet Comintern Organized Chinese Revolution
Founded CCP (Comintern archives)
Funded operations (financial records)
Directed strategy (directives in archives)
Installed Mao as leader (documented in correspondence)
3. US Policy Deliberately Aided Communist Victory
Soviet agents in State/Treasury (Venona intercepts)
IPR influenced China policy (Congressional investigation)
Arms embargo on Nationalists (State Department records)
Grain sales/aid to CCP (trade records)
4. Western Elite Supported Mao Despite Mass Murder
Rockefeller praised regime during Cultural Revolution (NYT quote)
Kissinger opened relations (memoirs)
Technology transfers continued (trade data)
IMF officials advised government (documented employment)
5. China Became Prototype for Global Control
Social credit system (Chinese government documents)
Surveillance state (company records, infrastructure data)
CBDC development (PBOC white papers)
Model promoted by WEF (published articles, Davos speeches)
6. Belt and Road Exports This Model
Debt-trap diplomacy (documented cases)
Surveillance systems exported (company contracts)
Digital infrastructure (submarine cables, 5G data)
138 countries participating (BRI documentation)
The Pattern Is Undeniable
The same forces that:
Created the Federal Reserve (1913)
Financed the Bolshevik Revolution (1917)
Orchestrated the Great Depression (1929)
Funded Nazi Germany’s rise (1933)
Established the UN (1945)
Created the European Union (1993)
Also:
Created Communist China (1949)
Transferred Western wealth there (1970-2020)
Developed the social control grid (2000-2020)
Are now implementing it globally (2020-present)
This Is Not Conspiracy Theory
Every claim in this report is supported by:
Primary source documents
Declassified government records
Academic historical research
Official Chinese government statements
Published memoirs of participants
Congressional investigations
Verifiable data
We are not speculating.
We are documenting.
COMING IN PART 2: THE TECHNOLOGICAL DIMENSION
Preview of Next Investigation
Part 2 will document:
1. China’s AI Development
Military-civil fusion
Facial recognition ubiquity
Predictive policing
Social control algorithms
2. Biotech and Genetic Engineering
CRISPR experiments
Human genetic modification
Chimera creation
Transhumanist agenda
3. The Social Credit Mechanics
Technical specifications
Database architecture
Integration systems
Expansion plans
4. 5G and Internet of Things
Huawei’s global reach
Surveillance capabilities
Kill switch infrastructure
Western adoption
5. Digital Yuan Integration
Technical capabilities
Programmable functions
International expansion
CBDC coordination with other nations
Each section will use:
Chinese government white papers
Technical documentation
Patent filings
Academic research
Whistleblower testimony
Investigative journalism
Part 3 Preview: The Spiritual War
Final investigation will connect:
1. Kabbalah and Chinese Communism
Destroying traditional spirituality
Creating materialist population
Preparing for Antichrist system
2. The Mark of the Beast
Social credit as prototype
Digital ID integration
CBDC control mechanism
“No man might buy or sell”
3. The Final Convergence
China + WEF + UN + Vatican
One world government infrastructure
One world religion (Noahide/Luciferian)
One world currency (CBDC)
One world surveillance (interconnected)
4. Biblical Prophecy Fulfillment
Revelation 13 (mark, image, worship)
Daniel’s visions (final kingdom)
Matthew 24 (birth pangs, great tribulation)
5. Christian Response
Recognize the system
Refuse participation
Maintain faith
Prepare for persecution
APPENDIX: KEY SOURCES FOR FURTHER RESEARCH
Primary Sources
1. Government Documents:
US State Department Decimal Files (National Archives)
Comintern Archives (Russian State Archive)
Venona Decrypts (NSA declassified)
Congressional Investigations (McCarran Committee, 1951-52)
2. Chinese Government:
Social Credit System Planning Outline (2014)
Digital Currency White Papers (PBOC)
Belt and Road Initiative Documentation
Five-Year Plans (various)
3. International Organizations:
WEF Publications (Fourth Industrial Revolution materials)
IMF/World Bank China Reports
BIS CBDC Research Papers
UN Agenda 2030 Documents
Academic Works
1. On Chinese Communism:
Tony Saich, “The Origins of the First United Front”
John Garver, “Chinese-Soviet Relations, 1937-1945”
Jung Chang & Jon Halliday, “Mao: The Unknown Story”
2. On Wall Street Connections:
Antony Sutton, “Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution”
Antony Sutton, “Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development” (3 volumes)
3. On Surveillance State:
Kai Strittmatter, “We Have Been Harmonized: Life in China’s Surveillance State”
Jonathan Hillman, “The Digital Silk Road”
Investigative Journalism
1. Contemporary Reporting:
New York Times - China coverage (debt trap cases)
Financial Times - Belt and Road analysis
The Economist - Social credit reporting
RWR Advisory Group - Surveillance exports
2. Whistleblower Accounts:
Nien Cheng, “Life and Death in Shanghai”
Harry Wu, “Laogai: The Chinese Gulag”
Black Feather Strategic Intelligence
“When the same banking houses that created one totalitarian system create another, and both serve the same global agenda—that’s not coincidence, that’s conspiracy.”
“When they test the control grid in one location before global rollout—that’s not paranoia, that’s planning.”
“When Biblical prophecy, historical patterns, and current events all align—that’s not accident, that’s Providence warning us.”
Part 1 Complete. Parts 2 & 3 forthcoming.
Full downloadable Investigation Report availabe at the end of Part 3.
Stand firm. Stay vigilant. Document everything.
This is their plan for us right now here in the USA now is where the spiritual awakening comes in. Our purpose, the cleansing and reset. 🙌🌍🕊🙏🏻
Crazy! To see this in order and in writing it goes full circle and has been a plan for years, up to right now. One world order. I don't think so. Brighter days ahead. 🙌🌍🕊🫂🕊🇺🇸🕊🙏🏻