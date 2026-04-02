Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Phoebe Truman's avatar
Phoebe Truman
4d

This is their plan for us right now here in the USA now is where the spiritual awakening comes in. Our purpose, the cleansing and reset. 🙌🌍🕊🙏🏻

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1 reply by Falken
Phoebe Truman's avatar
Phoebe Truman
4d

Crazy! To see this in order and in writing it goes full circle and has been a plan for years, up to right now. One world order. I don't think so. Brighter days ahead. 🙌🌍🕊🫂🕊🇺🇸🕊🙏🏻

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