THE CHINA OPERATION: How the Communist Revolution Serves the Beast System

A Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Investigation

Part 1 of 3: Occult Foundations and Financial Architecture

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

This investigation documents the verifiable connections between:

International banking houses and the Chinese Communist Revolution

Occult secret societies operating in China (1840s-1949)

Soviet Comintern coordination of revolutionary movements

Wall Street financing of Communist regimes

China’s current role as prototype for global technocratic control

Core Thesis: The Chinese Communist Revolution was not a grassroots peasant uprising, but a carefully orchestrated operation by international forces seeking to create a testing ground for total population control - now being rolled out globally as the “Great Reset.”

What Makes This Different: We use only primary sources, declassified documents, and verifiable historical records to prove our case.

PART I: THE HISTORICAL FOUNDATION

Chapter 1: The Opium Wars and Secret Society Infiltration

The British-China Connection (1839-1860)

Documented Fact: The Opium Wars were initiated by British financial interests, specifically the Sassoon family and Jardine Matheson trading company.

Primary Source - British Parliamentary Records: The 1840 Parliamentary debates show William Gladstone condemning the opium trade:

“A war more unjust in its origin, a war more calculated to cover this country with permanent disgrace, I do not know... the British flag is hoisted to protect an infamous traffic.”

The Sassoon Empire:

David Sassoon (1792-1864) built opium monopoly

Family based in Bombay, operations in China

Connected to Rothschild banking network through marriage

Known as “Rothschilds of the East”

Verifiable Connection:

Sassoon & Co. partnered with HSBC (Hong Kong Shanghai Banking Corporation, founded 1865)

HSBC created specifically to finance opium trade

Same banking structure later financed revolutionary movements

Source: “The Sassoons: The Great Global Merchants and the Making of an Empire” by Joseph Sassoon (2022) - uses family archives.

Secret Society Infrastructure

The Taiping Rebellion (1850-1864)

Historical Record:

Led by Hong Xiuquan (claimed to be Jesus’s brother)

20-30 million deaths (documented by census records)

Funded by foreign interests seeking to destabilize Qing Dynasty

Created power vacuum that enabled later Communist takeover

Occult Elements Documented:

Triads (Chinese Secret Societies) Originated in resistance to Qing Dynasty

Heavy Taoist/Buddhist occult practices

Ritual initiation ceremonies

Blood oaths of loyalty

Academic Source: Dian Murray, “The Origins of the Tiandihui” (Stanford, 1994) - uses Chinese historical documents.

Western Masonic Lodges in China

Documented Facts:

First Masonic Lodge in China: 1788 (Canton)

“Lodge Amity” founded 1844 in Hong Kong

Membership included British colonial officials and Chinese compradors

Primary Source: “Freemasonry in China, 1788-1963” - official Masonic records published in Ars Quatuor Coronatorum, Vol. 78 (1965).

Significance: Created parallel power structure to imperial government, networking foreign merchants with Chinese elites.

The Interlocking Systems

By 1900, China had:

British-controlled opium distribution network

Foreign-controlled banking system (HSBC, Chartered Bank)

Secret society infrastructure (Triads + Masonic lodges)

Treaty ports under foreign jurisdiction

Weakened Qing Dynasty (Boxer Rebellion 1899-1901)

This created the perfect conditions for revolutionary takeover.

Chapter 2: The Bolshevik Model and Comintern Direction

Soviet Russia as Template (1917-1922)

Wall Street Financing of Bolshevism - Documented Facts:

Antony Sutton’s Research (“Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution”, 1974):

Using State Department documents, Federal Reserve Bank of New York records, and personal papers of key players, Sutton proved:

Guaranty Trust Company (Morgan-controlled) funded Bolsheviks William Boyce Thompson (Federal Reserve director) personally gave $1 million to Bolsheviks

Thompson’s mission to Russia documented in State Dept. files (861.00/738) American International Corporation (AIC) - syndicate of financial houses: J.P. Morgan & Co.

Rockefeller interests

National City Bank

Purpose : “Developing opportunities in foreign countries”

Financed Russian operations 1917-1918

Primary Source: State Department Decimal File 861.00/5339 - details Thompson mission.

German Financing (documented by German government): 54 million marks given to Bolsheviks

Arranged through Max Warburg (M.M. Warburg & Co., Hamburg)

Brother of Paul Warburg (Federal Reserve architect)

Sealed train carrying Lenin financed by German government

Primary Source: German Foreign Office Archives - declassified documents showing payments.

The Pattern Established:

International finance backs “revolution”

Revolutionary leaders return from exile (foreign-controlled)

New regime dependent on foreign credit

Foreign advisors direct economic policy

The Comintern (Communist International, 1919-1943)

Official Purpose: Coordinate world Communist revolution

Actual Function: Extend Soviet (and through it, international banker) control

Primary Source - Comintern Archives (now accessible in Russia):

Structure:

Executive Committee (ECCI) in Moscow

National sections in target countries

Funding from Soviet government (itself funded by Western credits)

Directives from Moscow to all Communist parties

China-Specific Operations:

1920: Comintern sends Grigori Voitinsky to China

Meets Chen Duxiu and Li Dazhao

Provides funding to establish Communist study groups

Primary Source: Comintern Archives, fond 495, opis 154

1921: Chinese Communist Party founded (July 23, Shanghai)

Henk Sneevliet (Dutch Comintern agent) attends founding congress

Voitinsky provides organizational guidance

Soviet funding documented in Comintern financial records

1923: Michael Borodin arrives as chief Soviet advisor

Reorganizes Kuomintang (Nationalist Party) on Soviet model

Establishes Whampoa Military Academy

Brings Soviet military advisors

Documented Fact: The CCP was created by the Comintern, not a spontaneous Chinese movement.

Academic Source: Tony Saich, “The Origins of the First United Front in China” (Brill, 1991) - uses Comintern archives.

Chapter 3: The Financial Architecture of Chinese Communism

Wall Street’s China Operations (1920s-1940s)

Key Players - All Documented:

1. Soviet Famine Relief (1921-1923)

American Relief Administration (ARA):

Headed by Herbert Hoover (future president)

Officially “humanitarian”

Actually : Provided credits keeping Bolshevik regime alive

Created relationships between US firms and Soviet government

Primary Source: The American Relief Administration and Soviet Russia: A Report (Washington, 1923)

Significance: Same people who “saved” Soviet Communism turned attention to China.

2. The Institute of Pacific Relations (IPR)

Founded: 1925 Funding: Rockefeller Foundation, Carnegie Corporation Purpose (stated): “Scholarly study of Pacific affairs” Purpose (actual): Influence US-China policy in pro-Communist direction

Documented Members:

Owen Lattimore (editor, Pacific Affairs)

Frederick Vanderbilt Field (Vanderbilt heir, secret Communist)

Lauchlin Currie (FDR’s White House advisor)

Congressional Investigation:

McCarran Committee (Senate Internal Security Subcommittee, 1951-1952):

Findings (documented in official report):

IPR was “an instrument of Communist policy”

Influenced State Department to abandon Chiang Kai-shek

Promoted Communist takeover of China

Primary Source: “Report on the Institute of Pacific Relations”, Senate Internal Security Subcommittee, July 2, 1952 (82nd Congress).

Key Quote from Report:

“The IPR was a vehicle used by Communists to orientate American far eastern policies toward Communist objectives.”

3. Treasury Department Soviet Agents

Harry Dexter White:

Assistant Secretary of Treasury (1941-1945)

Architect of IMF and World Bank

Soviet agent (confirmed by Venona decrypts)

Solomon Adler:

Treasury Department representative in China (1941-1950)

Soviet agent (Venona decrypt 588)

Advisor to Chinese Communist government after 1949

Primary Source:

Venona: Decoding Soviet Espionage in America by Haynes & Klehr (Yale, 1999)

NSA declassified intercepts prove both were Soviet agents

4. The “China Hands” - State Department

John Service:

US Foreign Service Officer in China

Promoted CCP in reports to Washington

Arrested 1945 (Amerasia case - leaked classified documents)

Primary Source: FBI File 100-267360

John Paton Davies:

State Department China expert

Recommended abandoning Chiang Kai-shek

Favored accommodation with CCP

Pattern: Key positions filled with Soviet agents/sympathizers who shaped US policy to favor Communist takeover.

Chapter 4: The Mao Operation - Personnel and Funding

Who Created Mao Zedong?

Mao’s Background:

Library assistant at Peking University

Attended Comintern-organized study groups

Met Li Dazhao (CCP founder, Comintern operative)

Career Trajectory - All Documented:

1921: Attends First CCP Congress (Soviet-funded)

1923-1927: Works within Kuomintang (Soviet “United Front” strategy)

1927: Autumn Harvest Uprising (fails)

Retreats to Jiangxi Soviet (Soviet-backed base area)

1934-1935: Long March

CCP near destruction by Nationalist forces

Mao emerges as leader through Moscow’s intervention

Documented Soviet Support:

Comintern Directive (1935):

Instructs CCP to establish “anti-Japanese united front”

Mao selected by Moscow as primary CCP leader

Primary Source: Comintern Archives, fond 495, opis 74, delo 295

1936: Xian Incident

Chiang Kai-shek kidnapped by Zhang Xueliang

Forced into alliance with CCP

Soviet pressure documented in Stalin’s correspondence

Academic Source: John Garver, “Chinese-Soviet Relations, 1937-1945” (Oxford, 1988)

1937-1945: Sino-Japanese War

CCP avoids major fighting (documented by Chinese historians)

Nationalists bear burden of resisting Japan

CCP builds strength in countryside

Soviet aid continues throughout

1945-1949: Chinese Civil War

Soviet Assistance to CCP (documented):

Captured Japanese weapons (Manchuria, 1945) Soviet Army seized 1 million Japanese weapons

Transferred to CCP (not Nationalists)

Primary Source: US State Department, China White Paper (1949) Military advisors Soviet generals reorganized PLA (People’s Liberation Army)

Training in Soviet tactics and organization Manchurian industrial base Soviet occupation handed over to CCP (not recognized government)

Heavy industry intact

Western Support During Civil War

Key Figure: General George Marshall

Marshall Mission (1945-1947):

Officially: “Mediate” between CCP and Nationalists

Actually: Pressured Nationalists to compromise

Arms embargo on Nationalist government (1946-1947)

No restrictions on Soviet aid to CCP

Primary Source: Marshall’s Mission to China (two volumes), published by University Publications of America, using State Department records.

Result: Nationalist forces handicapped at critical moment.

US Aid Cutoff:

1948-1949: Congress refused Nationalist requests for aid

Despite clear evidence CCP would win without support

Justified by IPR-influenced China experts

State Department reports (written by Soviet agents) claimed: Nationalists “hopelessly corrupt” CCP “agrarian reformers” US should “accommodate” Communist victory



Who Benefited?

Not the Chinese people (30-45 million died in Mao’s regime).

International finance and Soviet system gained:

Largest country by population

Massive testing ground for social control

Source of cheap labor (later)

Geopolitical counterweight to independent nations

Chapter 5: Post-1949 - The Consolidation

The Hidden Continuity

Official Story: China “isolated” under Mao, hostile to West

Reality: Continuous contact maintained through specific channels

1. UN Representation

1971: People’s Republic replaces Taiwan at UN

Kissinger secret visit preceded this (July 1971)

Nixon visit followed (1972)

Council on Foreign Relations orchestrated policy shift

Primary Source: Kissinger’s White House Years (1979) - memoirs document secret negotiations.

2. Trade Relationships

Early 1970s: “Opening to China”

Massive grain sales to PRC during famine

Technology transfers begin

David Rockefeller visits China (1973)

Rockefeller Quote (published in New York Times, August 10, 1973):

“Whatever the price of the Chinese Revolution, it has obviously succeeded... in fostering high morale and community purpose... The social experiment in China under Chairman Mao’s leadership is one of the most important and successful in human history.”

This was published DURING the Cultural Revolution when millions were being murdered.

3. Key Foreign Advisors - Documented

Sidney Rittenberg:

American Communist, worked with CCP since 1940s

Broadcast propaganda for Mao

Connections to US left-wing networks

Israel Epstein:

Naturalized Chinese citizen

Minister of Appropriations

Connected to Soviet intelligence networks in China

Frank Coe:

Former IMF official

Moved to China 1958

Economic advisor to Chinese government

Treasury Department background

Primary Source: All three documented in FBI Files (declassified) and Chinese government records.

Pattern: IMF/Treasury officials helping structure Communist economy.

The Great Leap Forward and Cultural Revolution

Official Deaths (now acknowledged by CCP):

Great Leap Forward (1958-1962): 15-45 million deaths

Cultural Revolution (1966-1976): 1-20 million deaths

Primary Source: Tombstone by Yang Jisheng (2008) - uses Chinese provincial archives.

Why Document This?

Not to be gratuitous, but to establish:

Mao’s regime was catastrophically destructive Western elites knew this (they had intelligence) They continued supporting the regime anyway Therefore: The destruction was acceptable to them

Why?

Because the goal was never helping the Chinese people.

The goal was creating a controlled population for future use.

PART II: THE OCCULT DIMENSION

Chapter 6: Secret Societies and Revolutionary Mysticism

Chinese Occult Traditions

Background - Verifiable Facts:

1. Taoist Secret Societies

China has 2,000+ year history of secret societies:

Yellow Turbans (184 AD) - Taoist rebellion

White Lotus Society (12th century onwards)

Triads (17th century) - anti-Manchu resistance

Common Elements (documented by scholars):

Initiation rituals

Blood oaths

Hierarchical degrees

Occult/mystical practices

Anti-government orientation

Academic Source: David Ownby, “Brotherhoods and Secret Societies in Early and Mid-Qing China” (Stanford, 1996).

2. The Taiping Rebellion’s Gnostic Christianity

Hong Xiuquan (1814-1864):

Failed civil service candidate

Experienced “visions” after reading Christian tract

Claimed to be Jesus Christ’s younger brother

Established Heavenly Kingdom of Great Peace

Theology (documented in Taiping texts):

Gnostic dualism (spiritual vs. material)

Rejection of traditional Chinese culture

Destruction of temples, ancestral tablets

Communal property ownership

Gender equality (women soldiers)

Note the Pattern:

Messianic leader

Claims divine revelation

Destroys traditional culture

Establishes communistic system

Results in mass death

This is the TEMPLATE Communism would follow.

Primary Source: The Taiping Heavenly Kingdom: Rebellion and the Blasphemy of Empire by Thomas Reilly (2004) - uses Taiping documents.

Western Occult Influence

Theosophy in China

Annie Besant (Theosophical Society leader):

Visited China 1893

Established lodges in major cities

Promoted “universal brotherhood”

Connected to Fabian Society (British socialism)

Sun Yat-sen (Father of Chinese Revolution):

Freemason (documented)

Member of Hongmen Society (Triad affiliate)

Educated in Hawaii (Western influence)

Supported by Western funding

Documented Masonic Membership:

Initiated 1904 in Hawaii

Primary Source: “Sun Yat-sen and Freemasonry” in Ars Quatuor Coronatorum Vol. 98 (1985)

Significance: Republican revolution (1911) led by Western-backed Freemason.

Chapter 7: Dialectical Materialism as Inverted Spirituality

Communism as Anti-Religion

Marx’s Explicit Goal (documented in his writings):

“The abolition of religion as the illusory happiness of the people is the demand for their real happiness.” (Critique of Hegel’s Philosophy of Right, 1843)

But Was Marx Himself Irreligious?

Evidence of Satanic Influence (documented by Richard Wurmbrand, “Marx and Satan”):

Marx’s Poem “Invocation of One in Despair”:

“I shall howl gigantic curses at mankind... If there is a Something which devours, I’ll leap within it, though I bring the world to ruins— The world which bulks between me and the abyss I will smash to pieces with my enduring curses.”

Marx’s Poem “The Player”:

“The hellish vapors rise and fill the brain, Till I go mad and my heart is utterly changed. See this sword? The prince of darkness sold it to me.”

Marx’s daughter Eleanor wrote that her father told stories of pacts with the devil.

Academic Source: Robert Payne, “Marx” (1968) - biography using Marx family documents.

The Inversion:

Christianity:

Spiritual reality primary

Material world fallen/temporary

Salvation through Christ

Dialectical Materialism:

Material reality only “real”

Spirit is “illusion”

Salvation through historical process (revolution)

But the Structure Is Religious:

Priesthood (Party intellectuals)

Sacred texts (Marx, Lenin, Mao)

Heresy trials (self-criticism sessions)

Eschatology (Communist utopia)

Rituals (struggle sessions, parades)

It’s not absence of religion—it’s INVERSION of religion.

Mao’s Cult - Documented Practices

The Little Red Book:

900 million copies printed (documented)

Carried by every Chinese citizen

Memorization required

Quoted like Scripture

Struggle Sessions:

Public humiliation rituals

Forced confessions

Physical abuse

Psychological torture

Academic Source: Life and Death in Shanghai by Nien Cheng (1986) - eyewitness account.

Worship of Mao:

Images in every home (replaced ancestor tablets)

“Morning reports” to Mao portrait

Songs of praise daily

Deification of living leader

This is OCCULT practice:

Destroying traditional worship

Replacing with state cult

Leader as god-figure

Submission enforced through terror

PART III: THE GREAT RESET CONNECTION

Chapter 8: China as Prototype for Global Control

The Social Credit System

Official Launch: 2014 (pilot programs)

Full Implementation: Rolling out 2020-2025

How It Works (documented in Chinese government white papers):

1. Comprehensive Data Collection:

Surveillance cameras with facial recognition (600 million+)

Mobile phone tracking (required real-name registration)

Internet activity monitoring (Great Firewall)

Financial transactions (Alipay, WeChat Pay - cashless society)

Social relationships (online/offline)

2. Scoring Algorithm:

Government-determined criteria

Political loyalty (weighted heavily)

Financial behavior

Social relationships (”who you know”)

Online speech

Constantly updated

3. Punishments for Low Scores:

Travel restrictions (trains, planes)

School/job denials

Slower internet speeds

Public shaming (posted on billboards)

Exclusion from society

4. Rewards for High Scores:

Preferred access

Better interest rates

Social status

Privileges from government

Primary Source:

“Planning Outline for the Construction of a Social Credit System” (Chinese State Council, 2014)

Available in English translation from Mercator Institute for China Studies

Academic Analysis:

“China’s Social Credit System: A Mark of Progress or a Threat to Privacy?” Foreign Policy Research Institute (2018)

This Is The Model For The West

World Economic Forum Documentation:

1. Digital Identity Systems

WEF White Paper - “Digital Identity: On the Threshold of a Digital Identity Revolution” (2016):

Proposes global digital ID combining:

Biometric data

Financial records

Health records

Online behavior

Social connections

Sound familiar? It’s the Chinese model.

2. Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs)

BIS (Bank of International Settlements) Documentation:

China’s Digital Yuan (e-CNY):

Programmable money

Government can control what it’s spent on

Expiration dates can be programmed

Complete transaction visibility

Western CBDCs (Fed, ECB, Bank of England all developing):

Same technical capabilities

Following Chinese model

Primary Source: BIS Working Papers - “Central Bank Digital Currencies: Foundational Principles and Core Features” (2020)

3. Pandemic Control Infrastructure

China’s Response (2020):

Health code apps (QR codes)

Color-coded risk status

Movement restricted based on code

Integrated with surveillance system

Western Adoption:

Vaccine passports

Digital health certificates

Same infrastructure

Same control mechanisms

WEF Promotion:

Klaus Schwab praised China’s COVID response

Promoted as model for pandemic management

Quote from WEF Article (May 2020):

“COVID-19: China bought the West time. The West is squandering it.”

Implication: West should adopt China’s methods.

Chapter 9: The Belt and Road Initiative

Xi Jinping’s Global Infrastructure Project

Announced: 2013

Scope:

$1+ trillion investment

138 countries participating

Infrastructure across Asia, Africa, Europe

Official Purpose: “Trade connectivity”

Actual Purpose: Global control infrastructure

How It Works:

1. Debt-Trap Diplomacy (documented cases):

Sri Lanka - Hambantota Port:

China loaned $1.3 billion

Sri Lanka couldn’t repay

China took 99-year lease on port (2017)

Military implications (Indian Ocean control)

Primary Source: New York Times, June 25, 2018 - “How China Got Sri Lanka to Cough Up a Port”

Djibouti:

Heavy Chinese loans

First overseas PLA military base (2017)

Controls strategic shipping lane

Pakistan:

$62 billion China-Pakistan Economic Corridor

Pakistan debt to China: ~$90 billion

Control over strategic areas

Pattern: Loan → Default → Chinese control of strategic assets

2. Surveillance Export

“Safe City” Projects (documented by Chinese companies):

Huawei/ZTE providing:

Surveillance systems

Facial recognition

Data analytics

To 80+ countries

Primary Source: RWR Advisory Group report, “The Dragon’s Digital Reach” (2020) - documents Chinese surveillance exports.

Examples:

Ecuador : ECU-911 system (Huawei)

Venezuela : Citizen security system (ZTE)

Zimbabwe: Surveillance infrastructure (CloudWalk)

Result: Chinese surveillance model deployed globally.

3. Digital Silk Road

Submarine cables, 5G networks, data centers:

Chinese companies building global digital infrastructure

Data flows through Chinese-controlled systems

Potential for global surveillance

Academic Source: Jonathan Hillman, “The Digital Silk Road: China’s Quest to Wire the World and Win the Future” (2021)

The Great Reset Integration

Klaus Schwab’s Connections to China (documented):

1. Tsinghua University

Schwab on advisory board

Schwarzman College (Blackstone CEO Stephen Schwarzman)

Training ground for future Chinese leaders

2. WEF Praise of Chinese Model

Schwab Quote (from The Fourth Industrial Revolution, 2016):

“China has demonstrated strong leadership in many areas... particularly in renewable energy.”

WEF Articles praising:

Social credit system (”innovative governance”)

Pandemic response (”decisive action”)

Technology integration (”digital transformation”)

3. Chinese Participation in WEF

Xi Jinping keynote at Davos (2017):

First Chinese leader to address WEF

Promoted globalization and multilateralism

Positioned China as leader of global governance

Primary Source: Video and transcript available on WEF website.

The Convergence:

WEF Goals:

Digital identity

CBDC

Surveillance capitalism

Stakeholder capitalism

Public-private partnerships

China’s Systems:

Social credit (digital identity)

Digital yuan (CBDC)

Total surveillance state

State-corporate fusion

Already operational

China is the TESTING GROUND for what they want globally.

Chapter 10: Synthesizing the Evidence

The Complete Picture

Phase 1: Creation (1920s-1949)

International finance backs Communist movement

Soviet Comintern provides organization

Western agents influence US policy to favor CCP

Mao installed as controllable leader

Phase 2: Consolidation (1949-1976)

Traditional culture destroyed (serving Kabbalistic “Tikkun Olam”)

Population terrorized into submission

Foreign advisors shape economic structure

Western elite maintain hidden support

Phase 3: Economic Integration (1970s-2000s)

“Opening to China” brings investment

Manufacturing base transferred

Technology given to CCP

China becomes “factory of the world”

Phase 4: Technocratic Control (2000s-present)

Social credit system implemented

Total surveillance state

CBDC development

Model for global rollout

Phase 5: Global Expansion (2010s-present)

Belt and Road exports model

WEF promotes China as example

Western nations adopt similar systems

Great Reset implementation

Why It All Fits Together

From Our Previous Research:

1. Kabbalah Investigation showed:

Luciferian elite seeking global control

Destruction of traditional cultures required

Androgyny/transhumanism as goal

“Tikkun Olam” (repairing the world through revolution)

2. Crown Council Research documented:

13 bloodline families

International banking control

Occult foundation

Multi-generational planning

3. Carr’s “Pawns in the Game” proved:

Wars and revolutions financed by same sources

“Red” and “Black” controlled from same center

Hegelian dialectic (thesis-antithesis-synthesis)

Goal: world government

China Operation Validates All of This:

1. Same Financial Networks:

Rothschild interests → Soviet Russia → Communist China

Wall Street firms → Soviet Five-Year Plans → Chinese development

IMF/World Bank officials → Soviet advisors → Chinese economic planners

2. Same Occult Patterns:

Secret societies prepare ground

Revolutionary mysticism (Taiping/Communism)

Destruction of traditional religion

State cult worship (Mao deification)

Inversion of spiritual truths

3. Same Control Mechanisms:

Terror to break population

Surveillance to maintain control

Social credit to enforce compliance

Digital currency to track everything

Total information awareness

4. Same Ultimate Goal:

One world system

Technocratic control

Transhumanist future

Mark of the Beast infrastructure

China is where they perfected it.

The Great Reset is rolling it out globally.

CONCLUSION TO PART 1: THE ARCHITECTURE OF TYRANNY

What We Have Proven With Primary Sources

1. International Finance Created Communism

Wall Street funded Bolshevism (State Department docs)

Same networks funded CCP (Comintern archives)

Treasury/IMF officials became advisors (FBI files, Venona)

2. Soviet Comintern Organized Chinese Revolution

Founded CCP (Comintern archives)

Funded operations (financial records)

Directed strategy (directives in archives)

Installed Mao as leader (documented in correspondence)

3. US Policy Deliberately Aided Communist Victory

Soviet agents in State/Treasury (Venona intercepts)

IPR influenced China policy (Congressional investigation)

Arms embargo on Nationalists (State Department records)

Grain sales/aid to CCP (trade records)

4. Western Elite Supported Mao Despite Mass Murder

Rockefeller praised regime during Cultural Revolution (NYT quote)

Kissinger opened relations (memoirs)

Technology transfers continued (trade data)

IMF officials advised government (documented employment)

5. China Became Prototype for Global Control

Social credit system (Chinese government documents)

Surveillance state (company records, infrastructure data)

CBDC development (PBOC white papers)

Model promoted by WEF (published articles, Davos speeches)

6. Belt and Road Exports This Model

Debt-trap diplomacy (documented cases)

Surveillance systems exported (company contracts)

Digital infrastructure (submarine cables, 5G data)

138 countries participating (BRI documentation)

The Pattern Is Undeniable

The same forces that:

Created the Federal Reserve (1913)

Financed the Bolshevik Revolution (1917)

Orchestrated the Great Depression (1929)

Funded Nazi Germany’s rise (1933)

Established the UN (1945)

Created the European Union (1993)

Also:

Created Communist China (1949)

Transferred Western wealth there (1970-2020)

Developed the social control grid (2000-2020)

Are now implementing it globally (2020-present)

This Is Not Conspiracy Theory

Every claim in this report is supported by:

Primary source documents

Declassified government records

Academic historical research

Official Chinese government statements

Published memoirs of participants

Congressional investigations

Verifiable data

We are not speculating.

We are documenting.

COMING IN PART 2: THE TECHNOLOGICAL DIMENSION

Preview of Next Investigation

Part 2 will document:

1. China’s AI Development

Military-civil fusion

Facial recognition ubiquity

Predictive policing

Social control algorithms

2. Biotech and Genetic Engineering

CRISPR experiments

Human genetic modification

Chimera creation

Transhumanist agenda

3. The Social Credit Mechanics

Technical specifications

Database architecture

Integration systems

Expansion plans

4. 5G and Internet of Things

Huawei’s global reach

Surveillance capabilities

Kill switch infrastructure

Western adoption

5. Digital Yuan Integration

Technical capabilities

Programmable functions

International expansion

CBDC coordination with other nations

Each section will use:

Chinese government white papers

Technical documentation

Patent filings

Academic research

Whistleblower testimony

Investigative journalism

Part 3 Preview: The Spiritual War

Final investigation will connect:

1. Kabbalah and Chinese Communism

Destroying traditional spirituality

Creating materialist population

Preparing for Antichrist system

2. The Mark of the Beast

Social credit as prototype

Digital ID integration

CBDC control mechanism

“No man might buy or sell”

3. The Final Convergence

China + WEF + UN + Vatican

One world government infrastructure

One world religion (Noahide/Luciferian)

One world currency (CBDC)

One world surveillance (interconnected)

4. Biblical Prophecy Fulfillment

Revelation 13 (mark, image, worship)

Daniel’s visions (final kingdom)

Matthew 24 (birth pangs, great tribulation)

5. Christian Response

Recognize the system

Refuse participation

Maintain faith

Prepare for persecution

APPENDIX: KEY SOURCES FOR FURTHER RESEARCH

Primary Sources

1. Government Documents:

US State Department Decimal Files (National Archives)

Comintern Archives (Russian State Archive)

Venona Decrypts (NSA declassified)

Congressional Investigations (McCarran Committee, 1951-52)

2. Chinese Government:

Social Credit System Planning Outline (2014)

Digital Currency White Papers (PBOC)

Belt and Road Initiative Documentation

Five-Year Plans (various)

3. International Organizations:

WEF Publications (Fourth Industrial Revolution materials)

IMF/World Bank China Reports

BIS CBDC Research Papers

UN Agenda 2030 Documents

Academic Works

1. On Chinese Communism:

Tony Saich, “The Origins of the First United Front”

John Garver, “Chinese-Soviet Relations, 1937-1945”

Jung Chang & Jon Halliday, “Mao: The Unknown Story”

2. On Wall Street Connections:

Antony Sutton, “Wall Street and the Bolshevik Revolution”

Antony Sutton, “Western Technology and Soviet Economic Development” (3 volumes)

3. On Surveillance State:

Kai Strittmatter, “We Have Been Harmonized: Life in China’s Surveillance State”

Jonathan Hillman, “The Digital Silk Road”

Investigative Journalism

1. Contemporary Reporting:

New York Times - China coverage (debt trap cases)

Financial Times - Belt and Road analysis

The Economist - Social credit reporting

RWR Advisory Group - Surveillance exports

2. Whistleblower Accounts:

Nien Cheng, “Life and Death in Shanghai”

Harry Wu, “Laogai: The Chinese Gulag”

Black Feather Strategic Intelligence

“When the same banking houses that created one totalitarian system create another, and both serve the same global agenda—that’s not coincidence, that’s conspiracy.”

“When they test the control grid in one location before global rollout—that’s not paranoia, that’s planning.”

“When Biblical prophecy, historical patterns, and current events all align—that’s not accident, that’s Providence warning us.”

Part 1 Complete. Parts 2 & 3 forthcoming.

Full downloadable Investigation Report availabe at the end of Part 3.

Stand firm. Stay vigilant. Document everything.