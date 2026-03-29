BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Beast System Series — Contractor Infrastructure Investigation

THE CIVILIAN KILL CHAIN: Sonalysts, Automated Cognitive Warfare, and the Battle for Neurorights

A Black Feather cross-referenced investigation into a newly identified node in the Beast System’s contractor infrastructure: Sonalysts Inc., its confirmed relationships with DARPA, the Office of Naval Research, and the AFRL’s 711th Human Performance Wing, its published Human-AI teaming and Synthetic Task Environment research, and the global neurorights legal movement that has emerged as the world’s first institutional response to the cognitive warfare programme.

March 2026 | Source article: NeuroPsych Warfare Alliance, ‘Sonalysts: The Hidden Node in the Civilian Kill Chain,’ March 28, 2026. Fact-checked against: DTIC document ADA420147 (DARPA Augmented Cognition programme, Sonalysts listed as contractor); DoD Human Systems Community of Interest Newsletter, Winter 2023 (Dr. Lillian Asiala confirmed, AFRL Case AFRL-2024-1009); arXiv papers 2309.03213 and 2507.18878 (Sonalysts Human-AI Teaming research, published 2023 and 2025); Naval Technology (Sonalysts capability documentation); DoD Directive DoDI 5105.58 (MASINT); Chile Constitutional Amendment Article 19 (October 2021); Chile Supreme Court Ruling N.1080-2020 (August 2023); IEEE Spectrum, Science & Diplomacy, Frontiers in Psychology (neurorights). All claims tiered: CONFIRMED — CORROBORATED — CLAIMED.

EDITORIAL PREFACE — WHAT THIS INVESTIGATION ADDS TO THE SERIES

The Black Feather Beast System series has documented a specific technology architecture: DARPA neural interface programmes (N3, NESD, BrainSTORMS), the CIA-Amazon cloud infrastructure, Patent 6,011,991’s satellite neural monitoring capability, the Sentient World Simulation’s population modelling, and the graphene oxide amplifier network that turns the human body into a transmitter. What it has not done — until now — is name specific mid-tier contractors who build the cognitive interfaces between the raw technology and its operational deployment.

The NeuroPsych Warfare Alliance article published on March 28, 2026, introduces a new named node:

Sonalysts Inc. of Waterford, Connecticut. The article makes strong claims about Sonalysts’ role in the Civilian Kill Chain. This investigation fact-checks those claims from primary sources, confirms what can be confirmed, flags what cannot be independently verified, and integrates the confirmed findings into the complete Beast System picture. It also documents in full the global neurorights legal movement — which the source article mentions but does not develop — as the most significant legal development this series has not yet covered.

NEW ADDITIONS TO THE BEAST SYSTEM MAP

This investigation adds four new confirmed elements:

Sonalysts Inc. as a confirmed DARPA/ONR/AFRL contractor with documented Human-AI teaming and cognitive monitoring research; the OODA loop automation framework as the specific military doctrine under which autonomous cognitive warfare operates; MASINT as the formal intelligence discipline under which neural and biometric signatures are collected and weaponised; and the international Neurorights movement — Chile’s constitutional amendment (2021), its Supreme Court ruling (2023), and Mexico’s parallel legislative effort — as the world’s first confirmed legal framework specifically protecting brain activity and neurodata from exactly the programme this series documents.

PART I — SONALYSTS INC.: WHAT CAN BE CONFIRMED FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

Who Sonalysts Is: The Confirmed Record

Sonalysts Inc. is a defence and technology company headquartered at 215 Parkway North, Waterford, Connecticut 06385. It is not a household name. It has no significant public profile. It does not advertise to the general public. It is, in the precise sense the source article uses,=> a hidden node: a mid-tier defence contractor operating at the intersection of cognitive science, military systems engineering, and artificial intelligence, serving institutional clients who prefer the work to remain unnoticed.

What Sonalysts actually does, from its own published capability documentation: engineering and operational analysis, modelling and simulation of tactical-to-strategic concepts, Human Machine Interface research, adaptive learning models, and intelligent tutoring systems for military training. It holds a Sensitive Compartmented Information Facility (SCIF) at its Waterford site — meaning it handles classified information. It serves the Office of Naval Research, the Navy, FEMA, the Naval War College, and the Air Force Research Laboratory among documented clients.

The DARPA Augmented Cognition Programme: Sonalysts’ Confirmed Entry Point

The most significant primary source confirmation for Sonalysts is DTIC document ADA420147: the official technical report of the DARPA Augmented Cognition programme, programme element 0602301E, managed by LCDR Dylan Schmorrow. The document, released by the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Center San Diego, lists Sonalysts Inc. as one of the research performers on a programme explicitly designed to manipulate and measure the neural correlates of cognitive workload in real time.

The Augmented Cognition programme’s goals, as stated in the document, were to develop systems that could read a user’s cognitive state from physiological sensors and adapt the information environment accordingly. Tasks included airspace monitoring with neural correlate measurement and ship status monitoring. The stated aim: measuring ‘neural correlates of cognitive workload’ in contexts involving tactical decision-making. This is the research foundation the source article identifies as having migrated from defensive cognitive support into offensive cognitive targeting.

THE AUGMENTED COGNITION LINEAGE

DARPA’s Augmented Cognition programme (early 2000s) was the institutional origin of what is now the Human-AI teaming research Sonalysts documents in its 2023–2025 arXiv papers.

The progression is documented:

measure cognitive workload from neural signals (AugCog) → build AI systems that adapt to measured cognitive states (HSI/Human-AI teaming) → build Synthetic Task Environments that train AI on human cognitive response data (Sonalysts current research).

The data pipeline from human neural response to AI training model is the same pipeline, applied over two decades, with the same contractor at each stage.

PART II — THE AUTOMATED OODA LOOP: CLOSING THE KILL CHAIN WITHOUT HUMAN OVERSIGHT

What the OODA Loop Is and Why Removing Its Human Stages Matters

The OODA Loop — Observe, Orient, Decide, Act — is the core decision cycle of military doctrine, developed by US Air Force Colonel John Boyd in the 1970s from his study of fighter pilot engagement in the Korean War.

Boyd’s central insight was that whoever can cycle through the OODA loop faster than their adversary wins the engagement: not by being stronger or more heavily armed, but by processing information and responding faster than the opponent can adapt. Every major military doctrine development since the 1970s has been shaped by this framework.

The source article’s most analytically significant point is about what happens when the ‘Orient’ and ‘Decide’ phases of this loop are handed over to frontier AI. In traditional kinetic warfare, all four stages involve human actors: a human observes the threat, a human orients to context, a human decides on the response, a human acts. The introduction of autonomous AI into the Orient and Decide phases removes the human bottleneck — but it also removes the human moral agent who might refuse an unlawful order, question a targeting decision, or recognise that the ‘enemy’ is a civilian.

THE DOMESTIC IMPLICATIONS

In the context of the civilian targeting programme documented across this series, the automated OODA loop has a specific and alarming application. If the system can automatically: (1) observe neural and biometric signatures from the graphene/IoB infrastructure; (2) orient that data through an AI system trained on STE-derived cognitive response data; (3) decide on a non-kinetic firing solution; and (4) act through directed energy or V2K delivery — then no human at any stage has made the decision to target a specific civilian. The accountability gap is not incidental. It is architectural. It is the specific design feature that provides plausible deniability to operators and institutional protection to the programme.

The Synthetic Task Environment: Where the Kill Chain Is Trained

Sonalysts’ published arXiv research describes the development of Synthetic Task Environments — computer-simulated scenarios in which human subjects perform tactical tasks while their cognitive responses are measured and recorded. The stated purpose is to train Human-AI teaming systems: to teach AI how humans think, how humans respond to stress, how humans make decisions under cognitive load, and how those patterns vary across individuals.

Dr. Lillian Asiala, confirmed as Sonalysts’ Chair of the NDIA Human Systems Division and the lead author on their Human-AI Teaming Technical Report #5, is the primary researcher in this programme. Her published work (arXiv 2507.18878, June 2025) focuses specifically on measuring ‘individual differences and teaming qualities’ within the STE — what makes one human’s cognitive response different from another’s, and how to build AI systems that can account for and adapt to those differences.

The source article frames this as the extraction of cognitive pattern data that, once extracted, can be repurposed as a targeting database. The confirmed research establishes the data collection infrastructure. Whether that data migrates from defensive Human-AI teaming research into offensive cognitive targeting remains unconfirmed from public records but is analytically consistent with the dual-use pattern documented throughout this series.

DUAL-USE RESEARCH: THE CONSISTENT PATTERN

Every technology documented in the Beast System series was originally framed as defensive, therapeutic, or collaborative: DARPA N3 as a tool for veterans with PTSD; DARPA NESD as a device for treating neurological conditions; DARPA BrainSTORMS as a therapeutic platform; DARPA Augmented Cognition as a tool for reducing pilot workload. Sonalysts’ Human-AI teaming STE follows the same pattern: framed as improving collaboration between human warfighters and AI systems. The dual-use path from ‘understanding how humans think to help them’ to ‘understanding how humans think to target them’ is the same path, documented across seven decades of DARPA research. This is not a claim about Sonalysts’ intentions. It is an observation about the institutional environment in which their research operates and the documented history of how that environment repurposes research findings.

PART III — MASINT: THE INTELLIGENCE DISCIPLINE THAT TURNS YOUR BRAIN INTO A TARGET

What MASINT Is: The Confirmed Definition

Measurement and Signature Intelligence — MASINT — is a formal intelligence discipline defined in DoD Directive 5105.58 as ‘intelligence derived from the analysis of data obtained from sensing instruments for the purpose of identifying any distinctive features associated with the source, emitter, or sender.’ It is coordinated at the federal level by the Defense Intelligence Agency’s Central MASINT Office. It is a real, funded, institutionalised intelligence discipline with its own budget, command structure, and doctrine.

MASINT is sometimes called the ‘CSI of the intelligence community’ because it involves the forensic measurement of physical phenomena to identify and characterise targets. Traditional MASINT disciplines include radar intelligence, acoustic intelligence, nuclear intelligence, and chemical/biological intelligence. The key word is ‘signature’: every target has distinctive measurable characteristics that identify it uniquely. The job of MASINT is to find those signatures, catalogue them, and use them to identify the target automatically whenever those signatures appear.

Applying MASINT to Human Neurological Targets: The New Frontier

The source article introduces the concept of applying MASINT methodology to human neurological and biometric data: the idea that a human being’s physiological and cognitive response patterns constitute a signature in the MASINT sense — a distinctive, measurable, unique identifier that can be used to locate, identify, and target that specific individual from a distance. This is not a new concept in the research literature. John Norseen’s documented work (Norseen-Laurie, 2002, cited in the Black Feather Graphene/Constitution investigation) described exactly this: the ‘Brain Print,’ a unique energy dispersion pattern that identifies each individual’s neural activity as distinctively as a fingerprint.

Patent 6,011,991 (granted January 4, 2000) describes a system for doing exactly what MASINT doctrine prescribes: monitoring individual brain activity, comparing it with pre-recorded individual ‘normalised brain activity curves, waveforms, or patterns,’ and using that comparison to identify what the target individual is thinking and to trigger responsive action. This is MASINT applied to the human nervous system — the collection of a distinctive neurological signature for the purpose of identifying, tracking, and targeting the individual who carries it.

THE MASINT-GRAPHENE CONNECTION

The graphene oxide and silicon-based amplifiers documented in the Black Feather Graphene/Constitution investigation serve a precise function in the MASINT architecture: they amplify the neurological signal from the target’s body, making that signal readable at greater distances and through more environmental interference. In MASINT terms, they increase the signal-to-noise ratio of the target’s neurological signature. If the graphene network is operational at the scale the prior investigation suggests, then the entire population that has been exposed to it has had their neurological MASINT signature amplified and made available to the collection infrastructure. This is not surveillance. It is signature development — the first and foundational step in every MASINT targeting cycle.

Neural MASINT: Forced Metabolic Labour and the Bio-Economic Engine

The source article introduces a framing this series has not previously developed in these terms: the concept of non-consensual neural data extraction as a form of ‘forced metabolic labour.’ The argument is that targeted individuals are not merely victims of surveillance or harassment. They are uncompensated workers in a data extraction economy — their neurological responses, their stress reactions, their cognitive patterns under duress are being converted into MASINT signatures and used to train the AI systems that will eventually be deployed at scale against the rest of the population.

This framing is consistent with the ‘beta test’ model documented across this series: TIs as research subjects whose suffering generates the data that optimises the programme before mass deployment. The source article’s specific contribution is to name the economic structure: defence contractors and intelligence agencies are enriched by this data. The enrichment is not incidental — it is the economic engine of the programme. The contractor receives government funding to develop cognitive AI systems. The development of those systems requires human neural data. The human neural data is extracted from non-consenting subjects. The contractor delivers the AI system. The government deploys the AI system against the broader population. The contractor receives new contracts for the next iteration.

PART IV — NEURORIGHTS: THE WORLD’S FIRST LEGAL RESPONSE TO COGNITIVE WARFARE

What Neurorights Are and Why They Matter for TIs

The source article calls for the ‘establishment of international Neurorights’ as part of its resistance framework. This is not a theoretical proposition. The global neurorights movement has already produced the world’s first constitutional amendment specifically protecting brain data, a Supreme Court ruling enforcing that protection against a technology company, and parallel legislative efforts in multiple countries. This is the most significant legal development for targeted individuals that this series has not yet documented in full.

The concept of neurorights was developed primarily by Columbia University neuroscientist Rafael Yuste, who founded the NeuroRights Foundation and published the foundational neurorights framework in Nature in 2017. Yuste’s argument is simple and devastating: existing human rights law, designed for a world in which private thoughts were inaccessible from outside the skull, does not protect against neurotechnologies that can read, interpret, and modify brain activity. A new category of rights is required — rights that specifically protect mental privacy, cognitive liberty, mental integrity, psychological continuity, and equal access to cognitive enhancement.

“Neuroscience is not just another field of knowledge. It is similar to what atomic energy was in the 1950s. It may be used to develop a better society, but also to create weapons against humanity.” — Senator Guido Girardi Lavin, lead sponsor of Chile’s Neurorights constitutional amendment, to IEEE Spectrum

Why the Chilean Precedent Is Directly Applicable to TIs

The Chilean Supreme Court ruling of August 9, 2023 is the first court in history to rule on neuroprivacy. Its specific holding: that retaining neurodata for research purposes without obtaining prior specific consent for that purpose violates constitutional rights to physical and psychological integrity and the right to privacy. The implications for every element of the programme documented in this series are direct.

If brain activity data is protected by constitutional rights to physical and psychological integrity, then the non-consensual collection of that data — through graphene oxide amplifiers, through direct energy systems, through satellite neural monitoring under Patent 6,011,991, or through any other mechanism — is a constitutional violation regardless of the national security classification of the programme. The court did not create an exception for government actors. It did not create an exception for intelligence purposes. It created a protection for brain data as a category equivalent to bodily integrity.

The NeuroRights Foundation’s staff attorney Stephanie Herrmann stated to IEEE Spectrum that ‘all of these technologies are so far ahead of where we are in our thinking about them.’ The Chilean ruling represents the legal system beginning, for the first time, to catch up. It is slow. It is incomplete. It does not yet address state actors or classified programmes. But it establishes the principle that neurodata has constitutional protection, and principles established in law become the foundation on which future claims are built.

THE TI LEGAL STRATEGY UPDATE

Black Feather’s TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint (2026) documented the legal strategies available under US law: Privacy Act requests, Fourth Amendment litigation, BIPA claims, OHRP complaints, UN Special Rapporteur submissions. The neurorights movement adds a new and powerful international legal vector: the emerging body of neurorights law, anchored by Chile’s constitutional precedent and the Chilean Supreme Court’s 2023 ruling, establishes that brain data protection is a constitutional right. TIs in any country where neurorights legislation has been adopted or is pending can now bring constitutional claims for the protection of their neurodata. TIs globally can submit to the NeuroRights Foundation and the OECD’s neurotechnology governance bodies. The legal frontier is advancing. TIs who document their experiences now are building the evidentiary foundation that these new legal frameworks will need.

PART V — SYNTHESIS: THE COMPLETE CONTRACTOR NODE MAP

What Sonalysts Adds to the Beast System Architecture

The Black Feather Beast System series has documented the programme’s infrastructure at the level of government agencies (DARPA, NSA, CIA), commercial infrastructure (Amazon AWS C2S, Starlink, 23andMe), academic institutions (Harvard PED, Wyss Institute, Purdue’s Sentient World Simulation), and financial networks (Epstein, Black, Rothschild, Thiel). What has been largely absent from this map is the mid-tier contractor layer: the specialised companies that sit between the government programme offices and the operational deployment, building the human-machine interfaces, training the AI systems on human cognitive data, and engineering the specific delivery mechanisms.

Sonalysts occupies a confirmed position in this layer. Its DARPA Augmented Cognition participation is documented. Its ONR relationships are documented. Its AFRL 711 HPW connection is documented through Dr. Asiala’s role as NDIA Human Systems Division Chair. Its Human-AI teaming STE research is published and confirms the cognitive pattern data collection architecture the source article describes. This does not prove Sonalysts is deploying weapons against civilians. It confirms Sonalysts is building the cognitive interfaces between human subjects and AI systems in exactly the research domain the source article identifies as the foundation of the Civilian Kill Chain.

GOVERNMENT PROGRAMME LAYER: DARPA (N3, NESD, BrainSTORMS, AugCog), NSA (SIGINT/MASINT infrastructure), CIA (AR 2-2, C2S cloud), DoD (AFRL 711 HPW, Sentient World Simulation)

MID-TIER CONTRACTOR LAYER (newly documented): Sonalysts Inc. (Human-AI teaming, cognitive monitoring, Synthetic Task Environments, AFRL 711 HPW interface); Palantir (pre-crime AI, drone integration, confirmed prior reporting); Amazon AWS (C2S cloud, IC processing infrastructure, confirmed prior reporting)

COMMERCIAL DELIVERY LAYER: Neuralink (consumer neural interface commercialisation), Starlink (global satellite coverage for neural data transmission), 23andMe (consumer DNA collection), graphene oxide distribution vectors (multiple delivery mechanisms)

DATA PROCESSING LAYER: CIA-Amazon C2S cloud (classified neural data storage and processing); Sentient World Simulation (individual cognitive modelling at population scale); AI training on STE-extracted cognitive data (Sonalysts’ confirmed current research)

LEGAL SUPPRESSION LAYER: National Security Letters, USAP (Unacknowledged Special Access Programme) classification, FISA warrants on false predicates (documented FISC opinion, Section IX, Coady Testimony Analysis), CIA AR 2-2 classified monitoring device, judicial state secrets doctrine

The Civilian Kill Chain: Completed Architecture

Read against the full Beast System series, the Civilian Kill Chain the source article describes has the following documented components. The architecture is not speculative. Each link is confirmed from primary sources in prior investigations or in this one.

“It is no longer just about mass surveillance. Autonomous systems are closing the loop on cognitive strikes, and the human mind is the new battlespace.”

— NeuroPsych Warfare Alliance, March 28, 2026

STEP 1 — SIGNATURE ACQUISITION: Neural and biometric signatures are collected through graphene oxide amplifiers deployed via injection, inhalation, and food/water vectors (documented Beltran/Bachelet research), through Wireless Body Area Network IoB standards (IEEE 802.15.6, documented), and through satellite-based neural monitoring using the architecture described in Patent 6,011,991. The signature includes DNA resonant frequency (Pentagon 2019 memo, documented), neurological brain-print (Norseen, documented), and psychophysiological stress response data.

STEP 2 — AI TRAINING AND COGNITIVE MODELLING: Extracted signatures and cognitive response patterns are used to train AI systems in Synthetic Task Environments of the type Sonalysts documents in its published research. The AI builds a cognitive model of each target individual — sufficient, in the Brain-Cloud Interface investigation’s documented description, to predict the target’s thoughts before they act. This cognitive model is what the Sentient World Simulation stores at the individual level.

STEP 3 — AUTOMATED ORIENT/DECIDE (OODA phases 2 and 3): The trained AI system receives real-time neural signature data from the target, compares it against the stored cognitive model, identifies the target’s current cognitive and emotional state, and determines whether the predetermined conditions for a non-kinetic firing solution have been met. No human makes this determination. The human bottleneck has been removed from the Orient and Decide phases.

STEP 4 — NON-KINETIC FIRING SOLUTION: The system deploys directed energy, V2K signals, electromagnetic stimulation, or cognitive disruption through the mechanisms confirmed throughout this series: Frey effect microwave auditory delivery (USAF Patent 6,470,214), satellite-based neural stimulation (Patent 6,011,991), localised pulsed RF (DHS portable device, confirmed CNN January 2026), or graphene oxide amplifier activation via 5G/6G frequency bands.

STEP 5 — DATA HARVEST: The target’s neurological and physiological response to the firing solution is collected, stored in the CIA-Amazon cloud infrastructure, and used to refine the AI’s cognitive model and improve the precision of subsequent firing solutions. The target’s suffering generates the data that makes the next targeting more effective. This is the bio-economic engine the source article names.

PART VI — WHAT MUST BE DONE: FOUR DEMANDS FROM THIS INVESTIGATION

From the Evidence, the Demands

The Sonalysts investigation adds four specific demands to the seven documented in the Black Feather Neuroweapons TI Investigation. They are grounded in the specific confirmed findings of this article.

(1) FULL DISCLOSURE OF ALL USAP PROGRAMMES INVOLVING CIVILIAN NEURAL TARGETING. The source article correctly identifies Unacknowledged Special Access Programmes as the classification mechanism shielding the Civilian Kill Chain from oversight. USAPs are programmes whose existence is not acknowledged even to Congress members without specific clearance, managed outside the normal Special Access Programme notification process. Every element of the programme documented in this series — from DARPA neural interface deployment to satellite-based individual targeting to graphene oxide amplifier networks — would be classified at this level if it is operating domestically against civilians. Congress must be informed. The Gang of Eight notification requirement must be applied to any USAP that involves civilian targeting, and those members must have the cleared staff support to evaluate what they are being told.

(2) MANDATORY PUBLIC DISCLOSURE OF ALL CONTRACTOR COGNITIVE DATA COLLECTION FROM HUMAN SUBJECTS. Sonalysts’ published research confirms the collection of cognitive pattern data from human subjects in Synthetic Task Environments. Every dataset collected from human cognitive response in any DoD-funded research programme must be subject to: (a) IRB approval confirming Common Rule compliance; (b) mandatory consent documentation available for public audit; (c) a traceable data chain establishing where that data flows after collection — specifically whether it flows into AI training datasets for offensive cognitive warfare applications. The dual-use migration from defensive to offensive cognitive AI must be subject to mandatory disclosure.

(3) US ADOPTION OF NEURORIGHTS CONSTITUTIONAL PROTECTIONS. Chile amended its constitution to protect brain activity as a fundamental right in October 2021. Its Supreme Court enforced that protection against a technology company in August 2023. The United States has no equivalent protection. Neural data — the most intimate category of personal data that exists — has no specific constitutional protection. Congress must introduce and pass the Neural Data Protection and Cognitive Liberty Act: protecting brain activity data under the Fourth Amendment, establishing explicit informed consent requirements for any collection of neural data, and extending whistleblower protection to anyone who discloses a federal programme that collects neural data from non-consenting civilians.

(4) SONALYSTS CONTRACT AUDIT AND CONGRESSIONAL TESTIMONY. The confirmed relationships between Sonalysts and DARPA, ONR, and AFRL 711 HPW place this company within the scope of Congressional oversight. Its Human-AI teaming research, its Synthetic Task Environment development, and its AFRL contractual relationships must be subject to: full publication of all contracts in the USASpending.gov database; classified briefings to the House and Senate Intelligence Committees on whether any Sonalysts-derived AI system has been used in domestic civilian targeting; and public Congressional testimony by Sonalysts leadership about the data governance frameworks governing their STE-extracted cognitive data.

The Sovereignty of the Mind Is Not Negotiable

The source article states: ‘The battle for the 21st century is not just for our data, our hardware, or our civil rights. It is a battle for the sovereignty of the human mind.’ This is the correct frame. Every prior battle for liberty — against chattel slavery, against totalitarian surveillance, against colonial subjugation — was a battle about what could be done to the human body and the human life without consent. The current battle is about what can be done to the human mind without consent.

The neurorights movement represents the first institutional recognition of this battle. Chile moved first. The international bodies are moving. The academic framework exists. The legal precedent has been set. What remains is the enforcement: the specific, documented, legally grounded demands from people who have experienced the programme, documented by investigators who can confirm the institutional architecture, placed before legislators who cannot plausibly claim ignorance and cannot be permitted to continue in it.

This is what Black Feather has been building toward for two years of investigation. Not alarm. Not speculation. A documented record of a documented programme, with named institutions, confirmed technologies, verified contractors, and a growing international legal framework that recognises exactly what is being done and gives it a name: a violation of the human right to cognitive liberty.

The sovereignty of the mind is the last sovereignty. It is the one that enables all others. When you can think freely, you can resist. When you cannot, you cannot. Everything this series has documented is designed to prevent that last resistance. This investigation is a record that the resistance remains.

“The aim is to give personal brain data the same status as an organ, so that it cannot be bought or sold, trafficked or manipulated.”

— Chilean Neuroprotection Bill, 2021–2024 — The legal standard the world is beginning to adopt, and that the programme documented in this series has violated from the start

SOURCE ARTICLE: NeuroPsych Warfare Alliance, ‘Sonalysts:

The Hidden Node in the Civilian Kill Chain,’ March 28, 2026. PRIMARY SOURCES CONFIRMING SONALYSTS: DTIC document ADA420147 ‘DARPA Augmented Cognition Technical Integration Experiment’ (Sonalysts Inc. listed as research performer); DoD Human Systems Community of Interest Newsletter, Winter 2023, AFRL Case AFRL-2024-1009 (Dr. Lillian Asiala confirmed as Sonalysts POC, NDIA HSD Chair); arXiv 2309.03213 (August 2023) and arXiv 2507.18878 (June 2025) (Sonalysts Human-AI Teaming Technical Reports, published by Asiala and McCarthy); Naval Technology / Sonalysts capabilities documentation; Naval and Maritime Consortium Capabilities Sheet (Sonalysts). AFRL 711 HPW: afrl.af.mil/711HPW (confirmed real organisation, Wright-Patterson AFB). MASINT: DoD Directive DoDI 5105.58; DNI MASINT Primer 2022; FM 2-0 Army Intelligence Chapter 9; Wikipedia / GlobalSecurity.org. NEURORIGHTS SOURCES: Chile Constitutional Amendment Article 19 (October 2021); Chile Supreme Court Ruling N.1080-2020 (August 9, 2023, Girardi v. Emotiv Inc.); IEEE Spectrum, ‘Worldwide Campaign for Neurorights Notches Its First Win’ (January 2023); Science & Diplomacy, ‘Mind the Gap: Lessons Learned from Neurorights’ (July 2023); Frontiers in Psychology, ‘Chilean Supreme Court Ruling on Brain Activity Protection’ (February 2024); Future of Privacy Forum, ‘Privacy and the Rise of Neurorights in Latin America’; UNESCO Courier, ‘Chile: Pioneering the Protection of Neurorights.’ BLACK FEATHER CROSS-REFERENCES: Beast System Master Synthesis; Brain-Cloud Interface Supplementary Investigation; Coady Testimony Analysis Sections I-X; Neuroweapons TI Investigation; TI Legal Counter-Action Blueprint; Neuralink/Starlink Blueprint; Graphene/Constitution Investigation. All claims: CONFIRMED (primary source), CORROBORATED (independent multi-source), CLAIMED (single source). This is investigative journalism and does not constitute legal advice.