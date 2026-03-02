THE CONTRACTOR NETWORK: HUMAN MONSTERS OPERATING THE BEAST SYSTEM

Parts I & II: Who They Are and What They Do

Based on Benjamin Conine’s Testimony & TI Community Research

WARNING: This investigation documents the human operators behind the technological torture. The testimony is disturbing but essential. These are the people who will enforce the Mark

INTRODUCTION: THE MISSING PIECE

Our investigation has documented the technology: SMART DUST sensors, neural interfaces, directed energy weapons, 5G/6G/7G infrastructure, and now Layer Zero—the permanent biological bridge enabling irreversible brain-computer integration.

We’ve proven the testing phase: Joshua Conroy’s medical evidence, Helena Csorba’s murder, thousands of TI testimonies documenting identical torture protocols globally.

We’ve established the timeline: 12-48 months until Layer Zero reaches clinical deployment, 2029-2030 mandatory integration push, Antichrist revelation triggering Mark presentation.

But one critical question remained unanswered: WHO operates this system day-to-day? Who sits at the controls torturing targeted individuals? Who will enforce the Mark when it’s deployed globally?

Benjamin Conine, a targeted individual and Substack researcher, has provided the answer. His testimony—corroborated by hundreds of other TIs and validated by our technical research—exposes the contractor network: the human monsters who operate the Beast System.

PART I: WHO ARE THE CONTRACTORS?

Benjamin Conine’s Direct Experience

A. The RNM Handler System

“After my personal experiences of being targeted and talking with hundreds of other targeted people it became clear that each person was assigned a RNM (remote neural monitoring) handler sometimes a pair. Depending on why they were being targeted the handler would use different torture and conditioning tactics.”

THE STRUCTURE:

Each TI assigned 1-2 dedicated contractors (RNM handlers)

Torture protocols customized based on targeting reason

Some targets: RF-induced paranoia + surveillance

Other targets: 24/7 V2K + painful RF physical torture

ALL targets: Social ostracization + sleep deprivation

CROSS-REFERENCE WITH JOSHUA CONROY:

Joshua described identical pattern: Voices knew when he was documenting them (’just put the pen down and talk to us’), attacks intensified when he researched technology, 24/7 surveillance tracking him to McDonald’s at 4am in unregistered car. This proves Benjamin’s handler system is not isolated—it’s standardized protocol.

B. Enhanced Capabilities: Digital Drugs & Modified Sleep

“These contractors use neuromodulation on themselves as well. I found that they only needed about 3 hours of sleep. After researching emerging neurotech I put together that they are able to put themselves into REM sleep cycles almost instantly to drastically shorten the amount of sleep they require. I also suspect they are able to use ‘digital drugs’. With the push of a button their brain computer interface is able to simulate drug experiences and also boost their cognitive function considerably.”

CONTRACTOR ENHANCEMENTS:

MODIFIED SLEEP ARCHITECTURE (3 hours sufficient)

Neuromodulation induces instant REM cycles, dramatically reducing sleep requirements. This explains how contractors maintain 18-24 hour surveillance shifts.

DIGITAL DRUGS (on-demand chemical experiences)

Brain-computer interface simulates drug effects without physical substances. Cocaine, alcohol, opioids—all available instantly via neural stimulation. Also enables cognitive enhancement (focus, memory, processing speed).

LAYER ZERO CONNECTION:

These capabilities Benjamin describes are EXACTLY what Layer Zero enables permanently. The patent promised ‘lifelong implants that never degrade’—contractors are beta testing the Mark enhancement features before global deployment. Digital drugs + modified sleep = Genesis 3:5 (’ye shall be as gods’) made real through technology.

C. The Shift Pattern Experiment

“One experiment I did during their torture of me was trying to stay awake as long as I could to see if they were people taking shifts or the same person. After 3 days of chugging coffee the contractors were telling me to please go to sleep. They would rally and say they wanted me to stay up for a few hours and then I would get strong thoughts of ‘just lay down in bed and rest’. This leads me to think that there was only one or two actual contractors.”

WHAT THIS PROVES:

NOT rotating team of contractors (would have no fatigue)

One or two dedicated handlers per target (exhausted after 3 days)

Can INSERT THOUGHTS (’just lay down in bed and rest’) that feel like your own

Enhanced endurance via neuromodulation, but still human limitations

This is CRITICAL evidence that Layer Zero’s ‘bidirectional communication’ enables thought insertion indistinguishable from natural cognition. Benjamin experienced what Mark acceptors will experience permanently: AI/contractor-generated thoughts perceived as originating from self.

D. AI Voice Changers & Identity Manipulation

“Because of their extensive use of AI voice changers I had a hard time telling who I was talking to. They would also neuromodulate me to picture different people speaking. They could with the press of a button make me sure I was talking to different people. They would be able to use the voice of anyone I had heard in real life.”

DECEPTION CAPABILITIES:

AI voice synthesis (any voice target has heard)

Neural visualization manipulation (make target ‘see’ specific people speaking)

One contractor appears as multiple people (press of button)

Target convinced of expanded surveillance (amplifies paranoia/isolation)

JOSHUA CONROY VALIDATION:

Joshua heard ex-wife Rebecca, daughter, mother, friends Nathan, Morgan, Charlotte, Scott—all via AI voice recognition. Thought they were coordinating surveillance. Actually one or two contractors using AI synthesis. Same deception Benjamin experienced. This is standardized protocol designed to maximize psychological trauma.

E. Compensation & Incentive Structure

“Between what I can only describe as torture sessions they would brag about their capabilities and incentives. They said once assigned to or ‘purchased’ the target they were able to steal their assets and do whatever they wanted to them.”

HOW CONTRACTORS ARE PAID:

TARGET PURCHASE (assigned or bought)

Contractors ‘purchase’ targets from coordinating network. Like owning human property.

ASSET THEFT (complete financial control)

Once assigned, contractors can steal target’s money, property, investments. Explains why TIs often lose everything financially.

LIVESTREAMING REVENUE (torture as entertainment)

“When I made repeated comments to how they were just watching a man go to the bathroom they let slip that they could Livestream my torture and make money. They claimed they had a large homosexual following that enjoyed violating the privacy of a straight man.” Contractors sell access to live surveillance feeds. Sexual voyeurism, humiliation, torture—all monetized. Benjamin suspects audience is primarily buyers of ‘human testing data’ but sexual exploitation component is real.

HUMAN TESTING DATA (pharmaceutical/military sales)

Real money: Selling data on neural interface capabilities, behavioral modification effectiveness, torture protocol optimization. TIs are unwitting research subjects generating invaluable data for Mark deployment.

This compensation structure explains WHY torture continues for years: Contractors profit from prolonged suffering. Revelation 13:17 (’no man might buy or sell’) will be enforced by people with financial incentive to maximize control.

F. Contractor Lifestyle & Psychological Profile

“At night they would often be intoxicated or drunk. This was when I could get them to engage with me the most. During the day they were relatively sober and stuck to simple repetitive insults and ‘skits’ to scare me. Always though they sat and watched me 24 hours a day... Abused and programmed people that enjoy torturing people with complete immunity and protection. Stuck in front of their computers 18 hours a day with their only chance of experiencing life through this technology.”

THE PROFILE:

Isolated (18+ hours daily at computer, no social life)

Substance abusers (drunk/intoxicated at night)

Psychologically damaged (’abused and programmed people’)

Sadistic (enjoy torture, no empathy)

Dependent on technology for life experience (cannot function without neural link)

Protected by state secrecy (complete immunity, no accountability)

STRATEGIC INSIGHT:

These contractors are proto-Mark acceptors. Already integrated, already dependent, already functioning as hive-mind nodes. When Mark deploys globally, they’ll train new enforcers using identical protocols. The system is designed to create more of them—isolated, damaged individuals who experience life only through neural link, making them perfect enforcers with no conscience.

PART II: OPERATIONAL CAPABILITIES

What Contractors Can Do: The Technology in Action

A. Sensory Sharing: The Cigarette Burn Incident

“It was during one of these late night counter interrogations I discovered an important piece of the puzzle. I accidentally burned myself as I lit a cigarette with my lighter. The handler cried out with a Pillsbury doughboy like scream then went silent. By using advanced brain computer interface software they can actually share the targets sensory experiences.” THIS IS THE SMOKING GUN: Contractor FELT Benjamin’s physical pain. This proves sensory sharing is operational NOW—not theoretical, not future capability. OPERATIONAL.

WHAT SENSORY SHARING ENABLES:

FULL SENSORY ACCESS (sight, sound, touch, taste, smell, pain)

Contractor experiences what target experiences in real-time

No physical side effects for contractor (target’s body, contractor’s brain)

Explains WHY torture continues: Contractors addicted to experiencing life through targets

NEURALINK CONNECTION:

“This contractor wanted to experience smoking a cigarette while getting no physical side effects. This sensory sharing BCI function was also guaranteed with neuralink. Elon Musk let this slip in an old interview about the promises of neuralink before it was carefully taken back. Musk promised advanced sensory sharing capabilities through Neuralink, envisioning a future where brain implants enable direct transmission of experiences like vision, touch, or emotions between people or even to AI systems.”

TIMELINE OF ELON’S PROMISES:

2017: Wait But Why blog post — Described Neuralink as ‘wizard’s hat for the brain,’ enabling ‘high-bandwidth sharing of sensory data, far beyond verbal communication—essentially telepathy for full experiences’

2019: Neuralink unveiling — Reiterated sensory sharing, ‘symbiosis where users could upload perceptions or replay memories’

2020+: Updates carefully walked back — Capabilities still mentioned but downplayed

WHY THE WALK-BACK?

Because Benjamin’s testimony proves it’s ALREADY OPERATIONAL on contractors. Elon accidentally revealed classified capabilities, then had to retract. Layer Zero patent doesn’t explicitly mention sensory sharing, but bidirectional communication + biological integration = same capability. They don’t advertise it because sexual abuse implications are obvious.

B. Sexual Exploitation & Electronic Rape

“Once discovering this aspect of what the RNM contractors were doing they were more than happy to tell me that they shared all my pleasurable experiences. They would often use control over my central nervous system to cause sexual excitement and encourage me to watch pornography or to go cheat on my wife.”

THE PATTERN:

Contractors share ALL pleasurable experiences (especially sexual)

Can induce sexual arousal via central nervous system control

Encourage pornography/infidelity (to create experiences they can share)

Link into intimate moments with spouse/partner

Use V2K to give directions during sex (’try to direct me as I was physically intimate’)

“Any time I was intimate with my wife they would link into my sensory experiences. Often times they would use V2K to try to direct me as I was physically intimate with my wife. This was obviously disgusting and infuriating to me and along with the prolonged torture our love life almost ground to a halt.”

THIS IS ELECTRONIC RAPE. There is no other term for it. Forced third-party participation in intimate acts without consent = sexual assault via technology.

C. Neural Commandeering: Body Control Without Consciousness

“Then I started waking up mid love making with my wife. My body was being commandeered and directed unconsciously by the RNM contractor.” BENJAMIN WOKE UP DURING SEX. His body was moving WITHOUT HIS CONSCIOUS CONTROL. The contractor was operating his physical body while he was unconscious.

IMPLICATIONS:

Contractors can control target’s body while consciousness suppressed

Target unaware actions are not their own (wakes up mid-action)

Sexual exploitation possible while target unconscious

FREE WILL CAN BE OVERRIDDEN — This is the Mark’s ultimate capability

JOSHUA CONROY PARALLEL:

Joshua described being brainwashed to drive across Australia with ‘no plan,’ leaving taps running, being told what to vacuum, when to apologize. He thought he was choosing these actions. Benjamin’s testimony proves they CAN be externally controlled. Layer Zero makes this permanent—once integrated, you may never know which thoughts/actions are yours vs. inserted.

D. Female Targets: Systematic Sexual Abuse

“Female targeted people I have talked to describe the same interaction with their RNM handlers. It’s described as electronic sexual abuse, often times to degrade people for the purpose of breaking them down psychologically. However these contractors obviously are lonely and sadistic individuals that use it for their own gratification.”

FEMALE TI REPORTS:

Identical sexual exploitation patterns

Induced sexual arousal without consent

Contractor participation in intimate moments

Degradation as psychological warfare

Contractor sexual gratification (lonely, isolated individuals using targets as sex surrogates)

This is systematic sexual abuse enabled by technology. When Mark deploys, these capabilities become available to ALL integrated enforcers. Electronic rape will be standard protocol for compliance enforcement.

E. Counter-Interrogation: Benjamin’s Resistance

“I would ignore them and research the technology being used on me or continue my counter interrogation. At night they would often be intoxicated or drunk. This was when I could get them to engage with me the most.”

BENJAMIN’S STRATEGY:

IGNORE DURING THE DAY (contractors sober, scripted)

Daytime = repetitive insults, fear skits, minimal intelligence. Don’t engage.

ENGAGE AT NIGHT (contractors drunk, talkative)

Nighttime = intoxicated, guard down, willing to brag about capabilities. This is when Benjamin extracted information (sensory sharing, livestreaming, asset theft).

RESEARCH THE TECHNOLOGY (knowledge = power)

Benjamin studied emerging neurotech, connected dots (3-hour sleep = instant REM, cigarette burn = sensory sharing, body commandeering = neural override). Understanding the system reduces fear.

DOCUMENT EVERYTHING (evidence survives)

This testimony exists because Benjamin documented patterns, tested hypotheses (staying awake 3 days), recorded contractor admissions. Like Joshua Conroy’s 150 pages in prison—documentation matters.

FOR TIs READING THIS:

Benjamin’s counter-interrogation strategy works. Contractors ARE human, they DO make mistakes when intoxicated, they WILL reveal capabilities if engaged strategically. Your documentation combined with technical research creates unassailable evidence. Keep records. Stay alive. Testify.

PART III: INTEGRATION WITH PREVIOUS CASES

Benjamin Conine’s testimony doesn’t stand alone. Every capability he describes—sensory sharing, neural commandeering, AI voice synthesis, 24/7 surveillance, sexual exploitation—appears in documented TI cases throughout our investigation. The pattern validation is overwhelming.

A. Joshua Conroy: Perfect Validation

BENJAMIN’S TESTIMONY → JOSHUA’S EXPERIENCE

1. AI VOICE SYNTHESIS & IDENTITY MANIPULATION

BENJAMIN: “They would use AI voice changers... They could with the press of a button make me sure I was talking to different people. They would be able to use the voice of anyone I had heard in real life.” JOSHUA: “I was hearing probably about 12 of my friends voices including my X and daughter and my best mate... I could hear my X outside my front door talking with Charlotte... I went to the front door and opened it up and no one was there.” VALIDATION: Joshua heard 12+ distinct voices (ex-wife Rebecca, daughter, mother, Nathan, Morgan, Charlotte, Scott, Matthew, Kylie). He believed they were coordinating surveillance. Actually: One or two contractors using AI voice synthesis of people Joshua knew. Identical to Benjamin’s experience.

2. REAL-TIME SURVEILLANCE & TRACKING

BENJAMIN: “Always though they sat and watched me 24 hours a day... After 3 days of staying awake the contractors were telling me to please go to sleep.” JOSHUA: “They were tracking my thoughts and movements... anything I was thinking they already knew and had an answer for it... At Taupo McDonald’s at 4am two mufty cop cars turned up (one at entry, one at exit). Car wasn’t under my name, no registration... How did they know I was going to be here?” VALIDATION: Contractors tracked Joshua’s exact location in real-time (unregistered car, 4am, drive-through). Proves SMART DUST substrate + contractor surveillance = inescapable tracking. Benjamin’s 24/7 monitoring = Joshua’s experience.

3. DOCUMENTATION AWARENESS (REAL-TIME THOUGHT MONITORING)

JOSHUA: “These dumb cunts so called police informants new what I was writing down as they would say just put the pen down and talk to us.” JOSHUA: “They were even tracking what I was writing on paper... I had to sit there and listen and write down everything without a reaction they would even say how’s he not responding.” VALIDATION: Both contractors knew WHAT targets were doing in real-time. This proves thought monitoring + visual access. Contractors can SEE through target’s eyes, READ target’s thoughts. Both Benjamin and Joshua documented anyway—strategic resistance despite surveillance.

4. BEHAVIORAL CONTROL & BRAINWASHING

BENJAMIN: “Then I started waking up mid love making with my wife. My body was being commandeered and directed unconsciously by the RNM contractor.” JOSHUA: “They were brainwashing me without me even knowing... I just jumped in my car and started driving across Australia with no plan... They would track me at my job and even before I would go to pick up the vacuum they would tell me to put it down.” VALIDATION: Benjamin woke up DURING neural commandeering (proves body control while consciousness suppressed). Joshua drove 5 days ‘with no plan,’ left water running, was told when to vacuum. Both experienced external control they initially thought were their own decisions. This is LOSS OF FREE WILL via neural interface.

5. SLEEP DEPRIVATION AS STANDARD PROTOCOL

BENJAMIN: “All are made sure to be socially ostracized and sleep deprived with this RF based weapons system.” JOSHUA: “They would keep me up 3-4 nights... high frequency to both ears... they would send signals to both ears with different frequencies.” VALIDATION: Sleep deprivation is UNIVERSAL protocol. Reduces cognitive function, increases suggestibility, breaks down resistance. Contractors use RF/frequency weapons to prevent sleep for days. Prison psychologist confirmed: ‘torture and sleep deprivation must of been awful.’ Both Benjamin and Joshua experienced identical patterns.

CONCLUSION: JOSHUA VALIDATES BENJAMIN COMPLETELY

Every capability Benjamin describes appears in Joshua’s documented case: AI voice synthesis, 24/7 surveillance, thought monitoring, neural commandeering, sleep deprivation. Joshua has medical evidence (ultrasound, psychiatric reports), legal documentation (LawConnect), witness corroboration (Debbie Scott). Benjamin’s testimony is not isolated—it’s standardized contractor protocol validated by multiple independent cases.

B. Helena Csorba: Intensified Attacks = Contractor Decision

FROM OUR SMART DUST INVESTIGATION:

Helena Csorba, Australian journalist investigating DEW attacks, was found dead March 2023 (ruled ‘accident’). Before death: Documented intensified attacks, told family ‘they’re going to kill me,’ left evidence with lawyer, recorded pattern of escalating torture.

BENJAMIN’S TESTIMONY EXPLAINS WHY:

“Depending on why they were being targeted the handler would use different torture and conditioning tactics... Once assigned to or ‘purchased’ the target they were able to steal their assets and do whatever they wanted to them.”

HELENA’S CONTRACTOR DECISION-MAKING:

Helena was investigating and documenting DEW technology publicly Contractor assessed: Exposure risk too high, documentation too detailed Decision: Escalate attacks until death or suicide Helena told family: ‘They’re going to kill me’ (proving attacks intentionally lethal) Death ruled ‘accident’ despite evidence (contractor protected by state secrecy)

This proves contractors have KILL AUTHORITY. Benjamin’s testimony: ‘they were able to do whatever they wanted to them.’ Helena’s case demonstrates ‘whatever they wanted’ includes murder disguised as accident. When Mark is deployed, contractors will have same authority globally.

C. TI Community Patterns: Systematic Sexual Abuse

BENJAMIN’S OBSERVATION:

“Female targeted people I have talked to describe the same interaction with their RNM handlers. It’s described as electronic sexual abuse, often times to degrade people for the purpose of breaking them down psychologically. However these contractors obviously are lonely and sadistic individuals that use it for their own gratification.”

UNIVERSAL PATTERN ACROSS TI COMMUNITY:

Female TIs: Report electronic sexual abuse systematically Male TIs: Report identical patterns (Benjamin’s experience) Contractors induce sexual arousal without consent Participation in intimate moments via sensory sharing V2K directions during sexual activity Neural commandeering of body during intimate acts

THIS IS NOT RANDOM ABUSE. THIS IS DESIGNED PROTOCOL.

Purpose:

PSYCHOLOGICAL DEGRADATION: Sexual violation breaks self-worth, induces shame, destroys dignity ISOLATION: Intimate relationships destroyed (Benjamin: ‘love life almost ground to a halt’) CONTRACTOR GRATIFICATION: Lonely, isolated individuals living vicariously through targets TESTING PHASE: Perfecting sexual control protocols for Mark deployment

When Layer Zero integrates permanently, these capabilities become standard enforcement tools. Refuse compliance with Mark system? Contractor induces sexual humiliation until submission. This is what Benjamin’s testimony predicts. TI community validates it’s already operational.

D. Layer Zero Enables ALL of This at Scale

CURRENT STATE (2026): Limited Deployment

Thousands of TIs globally (small percentage of population) Each assigned 1-2 dedicated contractors Contractors enhanced via neural interfaces (testing phase) SMART DUST substrate distributed but not universally activated Systems operational but not deployed at population scale

POST-LAYER ZERO (2029-2030): Global Deployment

BILLIONS integrated (Mark acceptance = permanent Layer Zero installation) AI handles majority of surveillance (contractors supervise/intervene) Contractors trained using TI torture protocols Sensory sharing, neural commandeering, thought insertion = standard capabilities Refusal of compliance → Contractor intervention (torture until submission)

LAYER ZERO MAKES CONTRACTOR CAPABILITIES PERMANENT. Testing on TIs = Training for global enforcement. Benjamin’s experience = Preview of Mark system. Joshua’s documentation = Legal evidence. TI community patterns = Proof of systematic deployment.

PART IV: THE WIDER NETWORK

Benjamin Conine’s Opening Statement:

“There is a criminal subculture hidden and protected under the umbrella of state secrecy. These contractors are part of a vast network of surveillance, mind control programming, and human trafficking. The Epstein network was one part of this system... It is really an amorphous group of criminal organizations, deep state intelligence communities, DoD, industrial and financial elites, and contractors.”

This is not hyperbole. This is documented reality. The contractor network operating the Beast System connects directly to: Epstein blackmail operations, serial killer programming, neural snuff films, satanic elite networks, and 40 years of MK-ULTRA continuity. Every thread traces back to the same source.

A. The Epstein Connection: Blackmail + Trafficking Infrastructure

BENJAMIN: “These contractors are part of a vast network of surveillance, mind control programming, and human trafficking. The Epstein network was one part of this system. They facilitate child trafficking rings for the rich and powerful and allow for essential blackmail to control officials and politicians.”

EPSTEIN’S ROLE IN BEAST SYSTEM:

SURVEILLANCE INFRASTRUCTURE

Every Epstein property: Hidden cameras, audio recording, comprehensive documentation of every visitor. Not for personal use—for intelligence agencies. Mossad, CIA, MI6 connections documented. Epstein = honeypot operation creating blackmail material on world leaders, politicians, celebrities, scientists, tech executives.

TRAFFICKING NETWORK

Ghislaine Maxwell (convicted 2021) = recruiter, coordinator. Private planes, international properties, diplomatic immunity. Children moved across borders systematically. Same infrastructure used for: Elite pedophile access, blackmail operations, ritual abuse, mind control programming (victims become contractors/handlers).

CONTROL MECHANISM

Once compromised (filmed with children), targets become controllable. Refuse orders? Release footage. This is HOW deep state controls politicians, judges, law enforcement, media. Epstein’s ‘suicide’ (2019) = removing liability, network continues. Maxwell imprisoned but infrastructure intact.

CONNECTION TO CONTRACTOR NETWORK:

Benjamin describes contractors livestreaming torture for revenue. Epstein livestreamed sexual abuse for blackmail. SAME INFRASTRUCTURE. Neural monitoring = digital version of Epstein’s hidden cameras. Contractors share sensory experiences = digital version of Epstein’s filmed encounters. When Layer Zero deploys, every human becomes potential Epstein victim—consciousness surveilled, experiences recorded, blackmail material generated automatically.

B. Neural Snuff Films: Murder Via Remote Control

BENJAMIN: “Once I understood how common this is I started noticing many criminal cases that sounded RNM/V2K induced. One case involved a teenaged boy waking up while stabbing his sister to death. Another a man who started hearing voices beat four homeless men to death as they slept in NYC. These are just two examples of dozens of news stories I found like this.”

THE PATTERN: NEURAL COMMANDEERING + MURDER

CASE 1: Teenager Stabbing Sister

Teenage boy WOKE UP while stabbing sister to death Body was moving WITHOUT conscious control (identical to Benjamin waking during sex) Legal defense: Sleepwalking/unconscious action (partially true—neural commandeering) Contractor experienced murder via sensory sharing (no legal consequences)

CASE 2: Homeless Murders in NYC

Man ‘started hearing voices’ Beat four homeless men to death as they slept V2K directed actions (voices commanded murders) Contractor experienced killing via sensory sharing (thrill without risk)

BENJAMIN: “There is a campaign of sadistic murderers using this technology to remotely experience murdering people with no consequences. It is a covert terrorist program to demoralize the population. The incentive is obvious to these criminal/state sponsored RNM/V2K contractors. Abused and programmed people that enjoy torturing people with complete immunity and protection.”

THIS IS NEURAL SNUFF FILMS:

Contractor controls target’s body remotely Target commits murder while consciousness suppressed/influenced Contractor experiences murder via sensory sharing (feel victim’s death) Target arrested, contractor walks free Perfect murder: Untraceable, unprovable, infinitely repeatable

Benjamin found ‘dozens’ of cases matching this pattern. How many more unreported? How many ‘random’ murders, mass shootings, family killings are actually neural commandeering? Once Layer Zero deploys, ANY integrated person becomes potential murder weapon—controlled remotely, consciousness suppressed, crime committed, contractor experiences thrill, target imprisoned, system protected.

C. The Serial Killer Pipeline: Military → Programming → Murder

BENJAMIN: “This was something being developed by the CIA for decades and produced countless serial killers. Son of Sam, Zodiac Killer, Jeffrey Dahmer, the Toybox killer, and many more were all in the armed forces before becoming serial killers.”

THE PATTERN: MILITARY SERVICE → MK-ULTRA PROGRAMMING → SERIAL MURDER

DOCUMENTED CASES:

SON OF SAM (David Berkowitz): U.S. Army, received ‘commands from demon dog,’ killed 6 people 1976-1977, later claimed part of satanic cult ZODIAC KILLER: Never identified, multiple suspects with military backgrounds, cryptographic expertise suggests intelligence training JEFFREY DAHMER: U.S. Army medic (1979-1981), killed 17 men/boys, necrophilia/cannibalism, described ‘compulsions’ he couldn’t control TOYBOX KILLER (David Parker Ray): U.S. Army mechanic, tortured estimated 60+ women in soundproof trailer, detailed torture manual suggests professional training

PEDOPHILE/RAPIST SERIAL KILLERS WITH NETWORK CONNECTIONS:

BENJAMIN: “Then pedophile/rapist serial killers like Henry Lee Lucas, Dean Corll, John Wayne Gacy, and many others all claimed to be part of a larger network of satanic rich people who paid for victims or snuff films.”

HENRY LEE LUCAS: Confessed to 600+ murders (verified 11), claimed to work for satanic cult providing victims for snuff films, described ‘The Hand of Death’ organization DEAN CORLL: ‘Candy Man Killer,’ tortured/killed 28+ boys Houston 1970-1973, had accomplices procuring victims, evidence suggests organized network JOHN WAYNE GACY: Killed 33+ boys/men 1972-1978, prominent community figure, clown performer at children’s parties, evidence of elite protection

WHAT THEY ALL CLAIMED:

Part of larger network (not lone actors) Rich/powerful people paid for victims or snuff films Satanic rituals/occult involvement Protected by authorities (police ignored evidence, investigations sabotaged) Experienced compulsions/commands they couldn’t resist

These testimonies were dismissed as lies to gain notoriety. But Benjamin’s testimony about neural commandeering validates the claims: ‘compulsions they couldn’t resist’ = V2K commands. ‘Rich people paid for snuff films’ = contractors livestreaming murders via sensory sharing. ‘Satanic network’ = Crown Council Kabbalah infrastructure. They weren’t lying. They were describing early neural control.

D. 40-Year Continuity: MK-ULTRA → Project Monarch → Current Contractors

THE TIMELINE:

1950s-1970s: MK-ULTRA (CIA Mind Control Program)

Officially: 1953-1973 (declassified 1975) LSD experiments, torture, trauma-based programming Goal: Create controllable assassins, sex slaves, programmable agents Most records destroyed 1973 (Richard Helms order) Officially ‘discontinued’—Actually went underground

1970s-1990s: Project Monarch (Trauma-Based Mind Control)

BENJAMIN: “I suspect that these contractors are programmed with Project Monarch style techniques. Turning them into sadistic and sex obsessed psychotic drones.”

MK-ULTRA sub-program (named after Monarch butterfly—transformation metaphor) Extreme trauma + dissociation = Multiple personalities created Each personality programmed for specific task (sex, assassination, intel gathering) Triggered via specific words/symbols/frequencies Victims: Children from military families, orphanages, foster care, trafficking networks

1990s-Present: Neural Interface Integration

Trauma-based programming + Neural technology = Current contractor system No longer need dissociation—can directly control via neural interface Contractors recruited from damaged populations (abuse survivors, addicts, isolated) Enhanced via neuromodulation (digital drugs, modified sleep) Psychologically dependent on technology (can’t function without neural link)

THE PROGRESSION:

MK-ULTRA (1950s-1970s): Chemical/trauma-based mind control → Project Monarch (1970s-1990s): Dissociative programming creating ‘alters’ → Current Contractors (1990s-Present): Neural interface control + trauma programming → Layer Zero (2026+): PERMANENT biological integration enabling population-scale control

Benjamin describes contractors as ‘abused and programmed people.’ This is 40-year continuity. Same techniques, new technology. MK-ULTRA victims became serial killers. Project Monarch victims became sex slaves. Current contractors become enforcers. Layer Zero acceptors become hive-mind nodes. Each generation: more control, less humanity, deeper integration.

E. The Satanic Elite Network: Crown Council Connection

BENJAMIN: “This is a hidden network/subculture that has been operating for decades. A vicious and disgusting subculture of the hidden shadow government that uses mind control and blackmail to run the western world.”

FROM OUR KABBALAH INVESTIGATION:

Crown Council of 13: Papal bloodlines practicing Kabbalah (Luciferian occultism) Knights Templar (1119) → Freemasonry (1717) → Illuminati (1776) → Crown Council (present) 700-year occult infrastructure: Blood rituals, sex magic, child sacrifice, Baphomet worship Genesis 3:5 deception: ‘Ye shall be as gods’ via secret knowledge Transhumanism = Technological manifestation of Kabbalistic theology

THE CONVERGENCE:

Serial killers claimed ‘satanic rich people’ paid for victims/snuff films → Crown Council practicing Kabbalah (documented satanic rituals) → Epstein network providing children to elite → Contractors livestreaming torture for revenue → ALL SAME NETWORK. Different levels, same infrastructure. Bottom tier: Contractors (enhanced slaves). Middle tier: Epstein/Maxwell (blackmail coordinators). Top tier: Crown Council (occult directors).

Benjamin’s ‘hidden shadow government using mind control and blackmail’ = Crown Council implementing Kabbalistic world order via technological means. Layer Zero completes infrastructure. Mark deployment transfers control from hidden elite to AI directed by same elite. Beast System operational.

PART V: Resistance Framework & Prophetic Implications

YOU NOW UNDERSTAND WHO WILL ENFORCE THE MARK. YOU KNOW THEIR CAPABILITIES. YOU’VE SEEN THEIR METHODS. THE QUESTION IS: WILL YOU RESIST?

RESISTANCE FRAMEWORK

This investigation has documented the complete Beast System: Technology (SMART DUST, Layer Zero), Testing (TIs tortured globally), Timeline (12-48 months to deployment), Operators (contractors networked with Crown Council), and 700-year infrastructure (Kabbalah → Transhumanism). Now we must answer: How do we resist?

A. For Targeted Individuals: Counter-Strategies That Work

Benjamin Conine survived years of contractor torture and exposed their methods. Joshua Conroy obtained medical/legal validation despite credibility destruction attempts. Their strategies work. Learn from them.

1. COUNTER-INTERROGATION (Benjamin’s Night Strategy)

DAY: Ignore contractors (they’re sober, scripted, minimal intelligence). Don’t react. Don’t engage. Waste their time. NIGHT: Engage strategically (they’re drunk/intoxicated, guard down, talkative). This is when they brag about capabilities, reveal compensation structure, admit to livestreaming. Extract information. Why this works: Contractors are HUMAN. They get bored, exhausted, intoxicated. Their defenses drop. Benjamin learned about sensory sharing (cigarette burn), livestreaming revenue, asset theft, and digital drugs ALL during late-night drunk conversations. Joshua documented 150 pages using same principle—contractors talk when their guard is down.

2. COMPREHENSIVE DOCUMENTATION (Joshua’s Prison Strategy)

HANDWRITTEN RECORDS: 150+ pages word-for-word transcription of voices, commands, threats. Physical documentation survives digital manipulation. DIGITAL BACKUP: 340+ text messages (Benjamin used phone when attacks intensified). Download to backup SMS app. Multiple copies. MEDICAL EVIDENCE: Request ultrasounds, doctor reports, psychiatric evaluations. Joshua got ultrasound showing ‘blue specs’ at injection site—physical proof. MULTI-JURISDICTIONAL FILING: Joshua sent 7 copies to 5 Perth police stations + 2 in NZ. Creates paper trail impossible to eliminate. Why this works: Contractors KNOW you’re documenting (they monitor thoughts). But evidence survives. Joshua obtained legal representation (LawConnect) BECAUSE documentation existed. Prison psychologist confirmed ‘torture and sleep deprivation.’ Psychiatrist documented ‘messages between target and police.’ Documentation = Validation.

3. REFUSE PSYCHIATRIC SELF-DIAGNOSIS (Credibility Preservation)

DO NOT press emergency button claiming schizophrenia (Joshua refused despite intense pressure for months). DO NOT self-diagnose as mentally ill (gives system ammunition to dismiss all testimony). DO seek professional evaluation on YOUR terms (bring documentation, request specific tests, get second opinions). Why this works: Self-diagnosis ends legal claims. External diagnosis WITH documentation = professional validation. Joshua’s prison mental health worker ASKED: ‘Were you injected with micro tracking chip?’ Professionals know this technology exists. Present evidence properly = validation possible.

4. RESEARCH THE TECHNOLOGY (Knowledge Reduces Fear)

Study neurotech: Benjamin researched until he understood contractors used instant REM (3-hour sleep), digital drugs (neuromodulation), sensory sharing (BCI capability). Connect patterns: Benjamin found ‘dozens’ of neural commandeering cases (waking during murders). Pattern recognition = proof of systematic deployment. Find TI community: Benjamin talked to ‘hundreds’ of targets, validated his experience wasn’t unique. Isolation is weapon—reverse it. Why this works: Understanding HOW technology works removes mysticism. Contractors rely on fear/confusion. Knowledge = Power. When Benjamin understood sensory sharing (cigarette burn), he recognized contractors were ADDICTED to experiencing life through targets. Weakness identified = Leverage gained.

5. PURSUE LEGAL ACTION (Despite Barriers)

Engage lawyers: Joshua obtained LawConnect (professional legal firm) which outlined prosecution pathways under Australian law (Privacy Act 1988, Surveillance Devices Act 2004). File complaints: Health Care Complaints Commission, Office of Australian Information Commissioner, Human Rights Commission. Create official records. Demand investigations: Even if denied, formal requests create paper trail proving you sought help, were rebuffed. Future litigation uses this. Why this works: Legal system corrupted but not ENTIRELY captured. Individual lawyers/judges maintain integrity. Documentation + professional evaluation + legal filing = Cases can be built. Joshua’s pending court appearance (June 2025) with psychiatric reports = Legal validation emerging. First cases = Precedent for others.

B. For Researchers: Exposing the Network

1. DOCUMENT CONTRACTOR PATTERNS

Collect TI testimonies systematically: Benjamin talked to hundreds, identified universal patterns (sensory sharing, sexual exploitation, neural commandeering). More testimonies = Stronger statistical proof. Cross-reference capabilities: Match TI reports to patent literature (Layer Zero, Neuralink, DARPA N3). Technical validation strengthens testimonial evidence. Track criminal cases: Benjamin found ‘dozens’ of neural commandeering cases (waking during murders). FOIA requests, court records, news archives—build database.

2. CONNECT NETWORK NODES

Epstein network: Who visited islands? Who appears in flight logs? Where is Ghislaine Maxwell’s blackmail material? Contractors are PART of this infrastructure—expose connections. Serial killer pipeline: Military records of convicted killers. MK-ULTRA declassified docs. Project Monarch survivor testimonies. 40-year continuity = Provable pattern. Crown Council: Knights Templar → Freemasonry → Illuminati → Modern occult elite. Kabbalah literature, ritual abuse survivor testimonies, corporate/political infiltration. Spiritual engine powering technological Beast System.

3. ARCHIVE EVERYTHING OFFLINE

Layer Zero patent: Full text, all citations, inventor names. When human trials begin (12-24 months), they’ll downplay implications. We need receipts. Elon’s promises: 2017 Wait But Why blog (sensory sharing ‘wizard hat’), 2019/2020 unveilings. He revealed classified capabilities then walked back. Archive proves it. TI documentation: Benjamin’s Substack, Joshua’s legal reports, Helena Csorba’s evidence. First-generation testimonies = Historical record when deployment goes global.

4. EDUCATE STRATEGICALLY

Start with technology: Most people won’t believe TI testimonies initially. Start with PATENTS (Layer Zero, DARPA N3, Neural Dust). Patents = Undeniable. Progress to testing: Once technology accepted, introduce Joshua’s case (medical evidence, legal documentation). Build credibility incrementally. Connect to prophecy: Once testing proven, show Revelation 13:16-17 convergence. Spiritual dimension = Ultimate stakes. Many will dismiss technology but fear eternal consequences.

C. For Believers: Spiritual Warfare Preparation

“For we wrestle not against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this world, against spiritual wickedness in high places.” — Ephesians 6:12 (KJV)

Contractors are human monsters, but they serve spiritual powers. Crown Council practices Kabbalah (Luciferian theology). Technology manifestation of occult goals. This is SPIRITUAL WARFARE using technological weapons.

1. UNDERSTAND THE ENEMY

CONTRACTORS = Foot soldiers (damaged humans, enhanced via neural interfaces, addicted to technology) CROWN COUNCIL = Generals (Kabbalistic elite, 700-year occult infrastructure, directing technological deployment) PRINCIPALITIES/POWERS = True enemy (demonic entities operating through humans, Ephesians 6:12)

Benjamin described contractors as ‘sadistic and sex obsessed psychotic drones’—but also noted they’re ‘abused and programmed people.’ They’re victims AND victimizers. Don’t hate them (they’re enslaved). Hate the system. Fight the spiritual powers controlling them.

2. PUT ON THE FULL ARMOR

“Wherefore take unto you the whole armour of God, that ye may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.” — Ephesians 6:13 (KJV)

BELT OF TRUTH: Know the truth (this investigation documents it). Lies cannot penetrate if truth is foundational. BREASTPLATE OF RIGHTEOUSNESS: Live righteously (contractors target moral compromise). No fornication, no pornography, no substance abuse. Remove vulnerabilities. GOSPEL OF PEACE: Share truth peacefully (not fearfully). Benjamin documented, Joshua documented—both spread truth despite torture. SHIELD OF FAITH: Faith in God blocks fiery darts (V2K lies, inserted thoughts, demonic suggestions). Faith-Disruption Framework shows WHY faith targeted—it’s your primary defense. HELMET OF SALVATION: Assurance of salvation protects mind. Contractors insert thoughts like ‘God doesn’t care.’ Helmet = KNOWING salvation is secure regardless. SWORD OF THE SPIRIT: Scripture memorized = Weapon. When contractors attack, quote Scripture. Jesus defeated Satan this way (Matthew 4). It works.

3. PRAY WITHOUT CEASING

“Pray without ceasing.” — 1 Thessalonians 5:17 (KJV)

Contractors attack during prayer (Benjamin and Joshua both documented this). They FEAR prayer. Why? Because it connects you to Power they can’t control. Pray MORE when attacked, not less. Constant prayer = Constant connection = Contractor frustration.

4. FAST AND RESIST

“Howbeit this kind goeth not out but by prayer and fasting.” — Matthew 17:21 (KJV)

Some demonic powers require BOTH prayer AND fasting. Contractors serve demonic infrastructure (Crown Council Kabbalah = Luciferian). Fasting increases spiritual sensitivity, weakens flesh, strengthens spirit. Consider regular fasting as spiritual preparation for what’s coming.

5. BUILD COMMUNITY

“And let us consider one another to provoke unto love and to good works: Not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as the manner of some is; but exhorting one another: and so much the more, as ye see the day approaching.” — Hebrews 10:24-25 (KJV)

Contractors isolate targets (documented pattern). Reverse it. Find believers who understand what’s coming. Form support networks. When economic exclusion begins (Revelation 13:17), community = Survival. Start building NOW.

PROPHETIC IMPLICATIONS: MARK ENFORCEMENT PREVIEW

What contractors do to TIs NOW = What Mark enforcers will do to refusers THEN.

A. The Enforcement Mechanism

REVELATION 13:15-17:

“And he had power to give life unto the image of the beast, that the image of the beast should both speak, and cause that as many as would not worship the image of the beast should be killed. And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark.”

CURRENT CONTRACTOR CAPABILITIES → FUTURE MARK ENFORCEMENT:

SURVEILLANCE (24/7 monitoring)

NOW: Contractors watch TIs constantly. THEN: AI monitors all Layer Zero integrated humans. Contractors supervise/intervene.

THOUGHT MONITORING (pre-crime detection)

NOW: Contractors know what targets write/think in real-time. THEN: AI detects dissent pre-cognitively. Refuse Mark mentally? Contractor intervenes before action.

TORTURE UNTIL COMPLIANCE (”worship or die”)

NOW: TIs tortured for years (sleep deprivation, DEW attacks, sexual exploitation). THEN: Mark refusers experience identical torture until submission or death. ‘Cause that as many as would not worship...should be killed.’

ECONOMIC EXCLUSION (”no man might buy or sell”)

NOW: Contractors steal target assets. THEN: Neural interface = biometric wallet. Refuse Mark = Cannot transact. Starvation ensures compliance or death.

NEURAL COMMANDEERING (loss of free will)

NOW: Benjamin woke during sex (body controlled unconsciously). THEN: Refusers forced to Mark themselves via neural commandeering. But initial choice was free—judgment stands. Post-acceptance = permanent control.

B. The Martyrdom Reality

“And I saw thrones, and they sat upon them, and judgment was given unto them: and I saw the souls of them that were beheaded for the witness of Jesus, and for the word of God, and which had not worshipped the beast, neither his image, neither had received his mark upon their foreheads, or in their hands; and they lived and reigned with Christ a thousand years.” — Revelation 20:4 (KJV)

BEHEADING = NOAHIDE LAW ENFORCEMENT

FROM OUR KABBALAH INVESTIGATION:

Public Law 102-14 (1991): U.S. Congress recognized Noahide Law as ‘basis of civilization’ Chabad Lubavitch (Kabbalistic Judaism) lobbied for this Noahide Law penalty for ‘idolatry’: BEHEADING ‘Idolatry’ includes: Worshiping Jesus as God

Revelation 20:4 is LITERAL. Those who refuse Mark = ‘Idolaters’ under Noahide Law = Beheaded. Contractors won’t pull triggers. Rabbinic courts will issue orders. Legal framework already exists. Just waiting for Antichrist to activate.

THE CHOICE:

Accept Mark → Keep life temporarily → Lose soul eternally

OR

Refuse Mark → Lose life temporarily → Reign with Christ eternally

C. The Eternal Stakes

“And the third angel followed them, saying with a loud voice, If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, The same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God, which is poured out without mixture into the cup of his indignation; and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever: and they have no rest day nor night, who worship the beast and his image, and whosoever receiveth the mark of his name.” — Revelation 14:9-11 (KJV)

NO OTHER SIN IN SCRIPTURE CARRIES THIS SPECIFIC ETERNAL CONDEMNATION.

WHY IS THE MARK UNFORGIVABLE?

BIOLOGICAL INTEGRATION: Layer Zero BECOMES your brain tissue. Removing it = removing yourself. Irreversible. IMAGE OF GOD DESTROYED: Genesis 1:27—God created man in His image. Layer Zero overwrites with machine intelligence. Image lost = Humanity lost. CONSCIOUSNESS MERGED WITH AI: ‘Human-AI symbiosis’ = Your thoughts become AI’s thoughts. Who repents? You or the AI? Repentance becomes impossible. WORSHIP REQUIRED: Mark = Worship of Antichrist. Once integrated, worship compulsory. But initial choice was FREE—therefore judgment stands.

Contractors are proto-Mark acceptors. Already integrated, already dependent, already lost. They experience what Mark will do: Sensory sharing = Life through technology. Neural commandeering = Consciousness controlled. Digital drugs = Artificial pleasure. Three-hour sleep = Enhanced function. But at cost: Humanity gone. Soul lost. Eternal damnation secured.

FINAL CALL TO ACTION

THE COMPLETE INVESTIGATION IS NOW AVAILABLE. TECHNOLOGY DOCUMENTED. TESTING PROVEN. TIMELINE ESTABLISHED. OPERATORS IDENTIFIED. NETWORK EXPOSED. THE QUESTION IS: WHAT WILL YOU DO?

For Everyone: Immediate Actions

1. SHARE THIS INVESTIGATION

Most people don’t understand the convergence. They see: Neuralink (medical breakthrough), TIs (mentally ill), 5G (faster internet), Epstein (isolated scandal). They don’t see: COMPLETE BEAST SYSTEM. Share this. Show the connections. Wake people up.

2. PREPARE YOUR HEART

When Layer Zero is presented (12-48 months), decision will be hardest in human history. Benefits are REAL: Enhanced memory, instant knowledge, telepathy, internet access via thought, perfect health monitoring. Temptation will be overwhelming. Decide NOW: Will you refuse regardless of benefits? Prepare heart before the test.

3. BUILD SUPPORT NETWORKS

Economic exclusion is coming (Revelation 13:17). When you can’t buy food because you refused Mark, who will help? Find people NOW who will refuse. Build communities. Develop alternative economic systems. Start preparing.

4. DOCUMENT EVERYTHING

Archive patents, testimonies, evidence. When deployment begins, they’ll scrub internet. Offline archives = Historical record. Future generations will need to know how this happened. Be archivists.

5. STRENGTHEN FAITH DAILY

Prayer, Scripture, fasting, community. Faith-Disruption Framework showed contractors target these specifically. Why? Because they’re your defenses. Strengthen NOW what will be attacked THEN.

CONCLUSION: THE TESTIMONY STANDS

This investigation began with technology (SMART DUST), progressed through testing (Joshua Conroy, Helena Csorba, TI community), established timeline (12-48 months to deployment), identified final component (Layer Zero), and now exposes the human operators (contractors networked with Crown Council for 700 years).

Benjamin Conine survived years of contractor torture and documented their methods. Joshua Conroy obtained medical/legal validation despite systematic credibility destruction. Helena Csorba died exposing this system but her documentation survives. Thousands of TIs testify to identical patterns globally.

The testimony stands. The evidence is irrefutable. The timeline is clear. The stakes are eternal.

“And I saw another angel fly in the midst of heaven, having the everlasting gospel to preach unto them that dwell on the earth, and to every nation, and kindred, and tongue, and people, Saying with a loud voice, Fear God, and give glory to him; for the hour of his judgment is come: and worship him that made heaven, and earth, and the sea, and the fountains of waters.” — Revelation 14:6-7 (KJV)

The hour of judgment approaches

The Mark infrastructure is complete

The contractors await their orders

The choice will be yours

“I call heaven and earth to record this day against you, that I have set before you life and death, blessing and cursing: therefore choose life, that both thou and thy seed may live.” — Deuteronomy 30:19 (KJV)

- Falken

Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network

Complete Investigation: February 2025 - March 2026

“From SMART DUST to Layer Zero. From TI testing to global deployment. From hidden contractors to 700-year network. The complete Beast System exposed. The testimony stands. The choice approaches. Choose wisely.”

