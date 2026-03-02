Falken-BlackFeather

Lauri Maniccia
8h

I just hit the heart that I liked it. But I didn't. I was a TI, of sorts, I suppose, for over 8 years. But there was no thought control or torture, that I'm aware of. Tracking, monitored, surveiled 24/7 no matter where I went in the world or what I did. Cyberstalked, hacked, identity theft over and over. Theft of everything I owned twice in two years. Obviously targeted attacks. EMF attacks. Loud noises untill I could hear nothing else. Hear through out my body. At the time I thought it was 5g being aimed at me. I almost always had people planted in my life. They would find the weakest link in the chain. Meaning the weakest person I knew, the poorest, addicted or with lack of any kind of moral standard, they would bribe, coerse, blackmail or threaten them to do what they wanted. I was usually in secluded situations with limited people around me. So the watchers couldn't always be present to watch or fuck with me. Do, no, they couldn't see they my eyes. There were absolutely always survailiance devices, audio and visual, every where I spent any time. But their capabilities were nothing like what I read here. I can not even imagine what they weren't thru. I suffered greatly. Financially, in every way, but financial seemed to be important. And communication absolutely forbidden. I couldn't read your entire piece. I started crying, knowing what hell that had to be. Just to want to continue to breath every day would have been an effort. I started to feel like if I read any more, id throw up. I'm so sorry. I had to stop to cry again. I don't think I've ever alowed myself this. To feel for what I went thru. I never felt I could show that kind of weakness. To cry.

I was all I had for strength. I couldn't show fear or sadness. It would show weakness. If only to me. And I couldn't be weak. I actually could lose them. A couple of times. I lived for that victory. I can't imagine the absolute control they had. Nothing good could ever come off that. Not ever. How did it ever stop for anyone? 3 and a half years ago, it just stopped. I've no idea why. I was so grateful that it did, I just tried not to think of it. Like it was a nightmare I could finally forget. So many years of loneliness and sadness and fear. Living in a state of hyper vigilance is all I know now. My body doesn't relax. Even in sleep. How does anyone ever really recover from that? Is it even possible? I will finish reading it. It actually hurts me. I feel for everyone so much. I'm so sorry this happened to you. There aren't words.

Peace, love and freedom✌️ Thank you for all your work, for writing this. I hope there are others can feel what this must be like to live thru.

