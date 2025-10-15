1. The Addicted Ones

I see them now —

everywhere.

Faces glowing blue in the half-dark,

eyes not seeing,

fingers twitching,

souls slowly unplugging from the living world.

They call it connection.

I call it the great loneliness.

They scroll for meaning like miners in a dead cave,

digging for gold in the dust of other people’s lives.

They beg for hearts,

they trade their silence for clicks,

they sell their time —

that holy, finite, burning time —

for the digital equivalent of crumbs.

And yet, they think they are rich.

They think they are known.

Their names appear beneath images

that have forgotten how to be alive.

They have become what they worship:

flat, polished, bright,

and hollow.

2. The Disappearing World

Walk through the cities, my friend.

The streets are empty but the servers are full.

No laughter from the balconies,

no songs from open windows,

no one sitting by the river telling stories.

The trees speak to no one now.

They shake their leaves,

but the people are too busy updating their bios.

You see — the cities are starving for sound.

Not noise —

we have too much of that —

but the sound of life itself:

the rhythm of footsteps,

the whisper of wind,

the murmur of real human voices

sharing air, not bandwidth.

Once, we sat together.

We talked, and silence had its place among us,

like a respected elder.

Now, silence is feared,

and everyone rushes to fill it

with the static of their anxiety.

3. The Writer’s Disease

I have met them, too —

the unknown geniuses,

the invisible prophets of their own egos,

writing their “masterpieces”

in the glowing tombs of the internet.

They cry that the world doesn’t see their genius,

that publishers are blind,

that algorithms are unfair,

that the audience is asleep.

But the truth, my friend,

is simpler,

and less poetic.

They have mistaken noise for voice,

exposure for expression,

content for creation.

They are not writing to share truth —

they are writing to be noticed.

They are not searching for meaning —

they are searching for applause.

And every “like”

is another injection of dopamine

into the hollow vein of their validation.

This is not art.

This is self-medication.

This is the slow death of authenticity

sold as entertainment

in the market of desperation.

4. The Forgotten Teachings

When I was young,

my elders told me:

Walk in beauty.

Not in wealth.

Not in fame.

Not in comparison.

Walk in balance —

between what you have and what you need,

between what you say and what you do,

between what you take and what you give.

But tell that now

to a world that thinks balance

is something you buy as an app subscription.

The old ways taught us

that the world is alive —

that every rock, tree, and river

has a spirit,

a voice,

a purpose.

But modern people —

so “educated,”

so “advanced” —

see nothing sacred in the living world.

They see only raw material.

They see numbers,

not names;

profit, not prayer.

They have traded reverence for relevance,

and call it progress.

5. The Price of Disconnection

They have disconnected from nature,

and nature withdraws her kindness.

They have disconnected from each other,

and loneliness grows like mold in their hearts.

They have disconnected from their Creator,

and call their confusion “freedom.”

What they do not understand

is that the Great Spirit doesn’t punish.

He simply reflects.

He mirrors back what you give to the world.

If you give greed,

you will receive emptiness.

If you sow vanity,

you will harvest envy.

If you live without gratitude,

you will forget what it means to live at all.

This is not divine wrath.

It is cosmic symmetry.

You reap what you sow

because that is the law of life —

older than any religion,

older than time itself.

6. The Theatre of Masks

Now everyone performs.

Every day is an audition for a life that isn’t theirs.

Look at the faces behind the filters —

the smiles like stretched rubber,

the eyes begging for someone to see them.

They are actors without scripts,

applauding each other

for surviving another day of pretending.

The “influencers,” the “experts,”

the “thought leaders” —

all actors in the circus of self-promotion,

selling attention in exchange for illusion.

They don’t need followers.

They need witnesses —

someone to confirm

that they still exist.

I have seen them post about love

while they can’t stand to be touched.

I have seen them post about nature

while they haven’t seen a sunrise in years.

I have seen them speak of unity

while they block anyone who disagrees.

And they call it community.

How perfect the irony.

7. The Hunger Beneath

What do they truly want, these lost ones?

Not likes.

Not fame.

Not even money.

They want presence.

They want someone to listen,

really listen,

without checking the clock or the phone.

They want to feel real again.

They want to belong somewhere

that isn’t a profile page.

They are starving —

for truth,

for beauty,

for stillness,

for one unfiltered moment of being alive.

But they search for it

in the one place where it can never be found:

in the mirror of the machine.

8. The Forgotten Voice

My people say:

“When you forget how to listen,

the world forgets how to speak.”

And that is what has happened.

The wind still whispers wisdom,

but the people wear earbuds.

The earth still hums with stories,

but they prefer the static of the algorithm.

Even the birds still sing at dawn,

grateful for the new day,

but no one listens to whom they sing.

If the Great Spirit were to speak now,

most would swipe left before He finished His sentence.

9. The Return to Beauty

But it is not too late.

It never is.

If you can still hear the silence,

there is still hope.

If you can still feel the ache of what is missing,

the door is not closed.

Put down the phone.

Step outside.

Listen — really listen.

To the wind through the trees.

To the heartbeat of your own chest.

To the voice inside that whispers:

“You are not lost,

you are just disconnected.”

Walk again in beauty.

Honor what breathes.

Give thanks before you ask.

Speak truth before you judge.

And remember —

The Great Spirit does not need your status updates.

He only needs your awareness.

10. The Man with the Black Feather

I am not a prophet.

I am not a saint.

I am just a witness —

a man who watched the world forget itself

in the glow of its inventions.

They call me the Man with the Black Feather,

but the feather is not a crown.

It is a reminder.

A reminder that flight

is not about escaping the earth,

but understanding it.

I do not wish for your likes or your follows.

I wish for your awakening.

For your remembering.

For the moment you look up

from the glass of your distraction

and see — truly see —

that you are surrounded by miracles.

That the sky itself

has been waiting for you

to look up again.