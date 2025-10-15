Falken-Theater

Falken-Theater

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Abbetuck's avatar
Abbetuck
Oct 15

"This is not art.

This is self-medication.

This is the slow death of authenticity

sold as entertainment

in the market of desperation."

You see and write truth. And it is powerful.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Angry Artist Revolution's avatar
Angry Artist Revolution
Oct 15Edited

I sat for several hours yesterday & watched hummingbirds feed, just outside my window. What freedom to see … without looking at a screen …. Some of Creator’s greatest miracles …. So tiny … & so full of life. Amen to walking in beauty. And to giving thanks before we ask. I thank YOU for the reminder. 🙌🏽

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Falken-Soundtheater
2 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Falken-Soundtheater
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture