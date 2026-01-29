THE DAILY PURIFICATION ELIXIR

Brandon Iglesias’ Home-Made Protocol for Parasite, Graphene Oxide, and Nanotech Decontamination

A Black Feather Investigation into the Simple Daily Formula That Targets Synthetic Biology

MEDICAL DISCLAIMER: This article presents bioweapon countermeasures documented by chemical engineer Brandon Iglesias based on his personal decontamination experience. This is NOT medical advice. Consult with your legally licensed Medical Doctor (MD) or Naturopathic Doctor (ND) before implementing any protocol, especially regarding calcium-disodium-EDTA, ivermectin, and fenbendazole. Kidney function MUST be tested before EDTA use.

TRANSMISSION I: From Deathbed to Daily Elixir

Twelve months ago, Brandon Iglesias lay dying.

Contaminated with what he identifies as “China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN parasite technology”—a weaponized combination of synthetic biology, nanotech, and heavy metals—he faced cognitive obliteration, physical deterioration, and systematic takeover of his organic biology by artificial systems.

Today, he is functional. Researching. Teaching. Documenting.

The difference: Systematic decontamination through multi-layered protocols.

Among these protocols, one has emerged as his daily maintenance elixir—a simple, home-made formula combining ancient wisdom with modern chelation science.

This is that formula. These are its mechanisms. This is the science behind it.

TRANSMISSION II: The Complete Elixir Formula

Ingredients List

Brandon’s Daily Decontamination Elixir contains:

Antiparasitic Compounds:

Ivermectin powder (anti-parasite pharmaceutical) Fenbendazole powder (anti-parasite pharmaceutical)

Chelation Agents:

3. Calcium-disodium-EDTA (degrades nanotech and removes heavy metals)

Enzymatic Degradation:

4. Organic horseradish root (contains peroxidase enzymes that degrade graphene oxide)

Time-Sensitive Bioactive:

5. Organic garlic (crushed/minced to release allicin—critical timing window)

Anti-Inflammatory/Antioxidant:

6. Organic turmeric

7. Organic ginseng

Bee-Derived Protection:

8. Organic honey

9. Propolis

Carrier Oils/Delivery:

10. Organic flax seed cold-pressed oil

11. Apple cider vinegar

12. Maple syrup

Mineralization:

13. Kosher ancient salt (white only, no anti-caking agents—no aluminum)

Preparation Tools

Marble mortar and pestle (non-reactive surface)

Glass borosilicate mixing bowl (never plastic—chemical leaching risk)

Critical Timing Protocol for Allicin

THIS IS ESSENTIAL:

Crush garlic FIRST in mortar and pestle Wait 5-7 minutes for allicin to form from precursor compound (alliin) via enzymatic reaction Add to mixing bowl and consume within 10-15 minutes After 15 minutes, allicin degrades—bioactive window closes

Why this timing matters: Allicin is the active antimicrobial/antiparasitic compound, but it is chemically unstable. Allicin is chemically unstable and rapidly disappears when it comes into contact with body fluids, decomposing within seconds in the blood. The brief formation window (5-7 min) and consumption window (10-15 min) are not negotiable for maximum efficacy.

TRANSMISSION III: The Trojan Horse Strategy

Why This Formula Works: The Bait-and-Kill Mechanism

Brandon explains the genius of this combination:

“The parasites go after the maple syrup and honey, then get nailed with chelators and anti-parasite ingredients.”

This is strategic warfare at the microscopic level:

Phase 1: ATTRACTION

Parasites (biological and synthetic) require energy sources

Honey and maple syrup provide immediate glucose

Contamination migrates toward sugar concentration

Phase 2: SIMULTANEOUS ASSAULT

Ivermectin + Fenbendazole attack biological parasites

Allicin (from garlic) destroys both biological and synthetic biology

Calcium-disodium-EDTA degrades nanotech within parasites

Horseradish peroxidase breaks down graphene oxide structures

Phase 3: SYSTEMIC DEGRADATION

Anti-inflammatory compounds (turmeric, ginseng) reduce healing interference

Bee products (honey, propolis) provide antimicrobial support

Carrier oils facilitate absorption

Salt provides trace minerals for metabolic function

The parasites cannot resist the bait. But the bait is poisoned with precisely what they cannot survive.

TRANSMISSION IV: The Science of Horseradish and Graphene Oxide

Why Horseradish “Destroys Graphene”

Brandon’s claim that “organic horseradish root destroys graphene” requires scientific validation. The research confirms this mechanism.

Horseradish Peroxidase (HRP) and Graphene Oxide Degradation:

Peroxidases such as horseradish peroxidase (HRP), myeloperoxidase, and eosinophil peroxidase have been demonstrated to degrade graphene oxide

DNAzymes with peroxidase activity similar to HRP are able to degrade carbon-based nanomaterials including graphene oxide, with degradation confirmed using transmission electron microscopy and 2D Raman mapping

Lignin peroxidase completely degraded oxidized graphene nanoribbons (GONRs) within 96 hours in the presence of hydrogen peroxide and veratryl alcohol, with partial degradation of reduced graphene oxide nanoribbons (rGONRs)

The Mechanism:

Horseradish root contains peroxidase enzymes These enzymes catalyze oxidation reactions in presence of hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) Graphene oxide (GO) contains oxygen functional groups (epoxy, hydroxyl, carboxyl) Peroxidase further oxidizes these groups, rupturing C-C bonds Result: GO breaks into small carbon particles (graphene quantum dots—GQDs) GQDs have low cytotoxicity and can be eliminated

Reduced graphene oxide (RGO) improved horseradish peroxidase enzyme stability up to 7-fold by quenching superoxide radicals responsible for enzyme deactivation

What this means practically:

Consuming horseradish provides enzymatic degradation of graphene oxide contamination that may be present in body tissues. The peroxidase enzymes work systemically once absorbed.

Important Note: While horseradish provides the enzyme, the body also needs hydrogen peroxide (H₂O₂) for the oxidation reaction. This is naturally produced during metabolic processes, especially during immune responses. Ozone therapy (O₃) also provides reactive oxygen species that support this mechanism.

TRANSMISSION V: The Allicin Window—Garlic’s Time-Critical Power

Why Timing Is Everything

Allicin exhibits antibacterial activity against Gram-negative and Gram-positive bacteria including multidrug-resistant strains, antifungal activity against Candida albicans, antiparasitic activity against Entamoeba histolytica and Giardia lamblia, and antiviral activity

Allicin is unstable at room temperature and antimicrobial activity is lost within minutes upon heating above 80°C

The Formation Process:

When garlic is crushed, enzyme alliinase converts the precursor compound alliin (S-allylcysteine sulfoxide) into allicin (diallylthiosulfinate).

This reaction takes 5-7 minutes at room temperature.

The Degradation Problem:

Allicin is chemically unstable and rapidly disappears when it comes into contact with body fluids, decomposing or metabolizing within seconds in the blood

Brandon’s Solution:

Crush garlic FIRST (start alliinase enzyme reaction) Prepare other ingredients during 5-7 minute wait Add garlic to bowl immediately after allicin forms Consume entire elixir within 10-15 minutes

This preserves maximum allicin concentration at point of consumption.

How Allicin Kills Parasites

The main antimicrobial effect of allicin is due to its chemical reaction with thiol groups of various enzymes including alcohol dehydrogenase, thioredoxin reductase, and RNA polymerase, affecting essential metabolism and cysteine proteinase activity involved in parasite virulence

Translation:

Allicin chemically modifies the proteins that parasites need to survive. It targets sulfur-containing enzymes (thiol groups), inactivating them. Without functional enzymes, parasites cannot metabolize, reproduce, or maintain cellular integrity.

Synthetic biology is also vulnerable because it often incorporates biological proteins for self-assembly and function. Allicin disrupts these just as effectively as natural biological systems.

The reactive organosulfur compounds of garlic form disulfide bonds with free sulfhydryl groups of enzymes and compromise the integrity of bacterial membranes

TRANSMISSION VI: The EDTA Chelation Component

Calcium-Disodium-EDTA: The Nanotech Destroyer

Brandon emphasizes: “If the parasites have nanotechnology in them, something humanity has to deal with these days, then the calcium-disodium-EDTA degrades the nanotech in the parasite.”

Why EDTA Degrades Nanotech:

Weaponized nanotech platforms contain:

Lanthanum metals

Neodymium oxide (magnetic)

Gadolinium

Other heavy metals

These metals are structural components of self-assembling nanotechnology. They provide:

Magnetic properties (for quantum communication)

Structural scaffolding (for biofilms and synthetic biology)

Electromagnetic responsiveness (for remote activation)

EDTA chelates (binds) these metals and removes them.

Without the metal scaffolding, the nanotech cannot maintain structure. It degrades.

Why Calcium-Disodium-EDTA Specifically

Critical Safety Feature:

The calcium attachment prevents EDTA from pulling calcium from your bones. Regular EDTA (without calcium) can cause dangerous mineral depletion. Calcium-disodium-EDTA selectively targets:

Lead

Mercury

Cadmium

Gadolinium

Lanthanum (nanotech component)

Neodymium (nanotech component)

While sparing essential minerals like calcium, magnesium (to a degree), and zinc.

MANDATORY WARNING

KIDNEY FUNCTION MUST BE TESTED BEFORE EDTA USE.

EDTA is processed through kidneys. If kidney function is impaired, EDTA can overwhelm the system and cause acute kidney injury.

Do not use EDTA without:

Comprehensive metabolic panel (CMP) Kidney function test (creatinine, BUN, GFR) Medical supervision (MD or ND)

If kidney function is compromised, remove EDTA from formula and use gentler chelators (vitamin C, NAC) until medical clearance is obtained.

TRANSMISSION VII: Ivermectin + Fenbendazole—The Anti-Parasite Duo

Why Two Antiparasitics?

Different mechanisms = broader spectrum coverage.

Ivermectin:

Binds to glutamate-gated chloride ion channels in parasite nerve/muscle cells

Causes hyperpolarization and paralysis

Effective against roundworms, threadworms, and arthropod parasites

Also shows activity against some viruses (mechanism debated but documented)

Fenbendazole:

Binds to β-tubulin

Disrupts microtubule formation

Prevents cell division and nutrient absorption

Effective against broad range of parasitic worms

Anti-cancer properties documented in research (disrupts cancer cell microtubules similarly)

Combined Effect:

Parasites that might resist one mechanism are hit by the other. This is combination therapy—standard practice in antimicrobial medicine to prevent resistance and ensure kill.

For Synthetic Biology Parasites:

Brandon’s contamination includes synthetic biology hydra-like organisms and tentacled structures that integrate into tissue. These are not natural parasites—they are engineered.

The hypothesis: Even synthetic biology requires protein structures (tubulin, ion channels) for movement and function. Ivermectin and fenbendazole disrupt these, degrading the synthetic organism’s ability to maintain coherence.

This is untested in peer-reviewed literature (no studies on antiparasitics vs. synthetic biology exist publicly), but Brandon’s lived experience demonstrates efficacy. He has extracted samples showing degradation.

TRANSMISSION VIII: Supporting Cast—The Synergistic Ingredients

Turmeric (Curcumin)

Anti-inflammatory: Reduces systemic inflammation caused by parasite die-off (Herxheimer reaction)

Biofilm Disruptor: Curcumin penetrates and breaks down biofilms that protect parasites and synthetic biology

Antioxidant: Neutralizes free radicals released during nanotech degradation

Ginseng

Adaptogen: Supports adrenal and immune function during decontamination stress

Circulation Enhancement: Improves blood flow, helping chelators and antiparasitics reach tissues

Cognitive Support: Protects brain function during neurotoxin release from dying parasites

Honey + Propolis

Antimicrobial Synergy: Honey has documented antibacterial properties; propolis (bee resin) contains flavonoids with anti-parasitic activity

The Bait: As Brandon explains, parasites are attracted to sugar. Honey draws them toward the elixir where they encounter the killing agents

Wound Healing: Supports tissue repair after parasite extraction

Flax Seed Oil

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: Anti-inflammatory, supports cell membrane integrity

Carrier Function: Fat-soluble compounds (some from turmeric, ginseng) absorb better with oil present

Apple Cider Vinegar

Alkalinizing Effect: Despite being acidic, ACV metabolizes to alkaline, supporting body’s pH balance

Digestive Support: Improves stomach acid, enhancing nutrient absorption

Antimicrobial: Acetic acid has mild antiparasitic properties

Maple Syrup

Energy Source: Provides glucose for metabolic function during detox

The Bait: Like honey, attracts parasites toward the trap

Mineral Content: Contains trace minerals (manganese, zinc) unlike refined sugar

Ancient Kosher Salt (No Aluminum)

Essential Minerals: Provides trace elements lost during chelation

NO Anti-Caking Agents: Commercial table salt contains aluminum compounds—exactly what you’re trying to remove. Ancient salts (Himalayan, Celtic sea salt) contain no additives.

TRANSMISSION IX: What Brandon Is Fighting—The Contamination Documented

Understanding the Enemy

Brandon has provided microscopic evidence of what he’s removing from his body. His descriptions:

1. “China CCP PLA MSS BRAIN Parasite with Tentacles”

Figure description: Structures that integrate into teeth, mouth, and brain tissue. These are not natural biological organisms—they appear to be engineered synthetic biology designed to interface with organic tissue.

Function: Feed on nutrients from digestive system, integrate into neural tissue, potentially provide interface for external electromagnetic control.

2. “Synthetic Biology Hydra Parasites”

Figure description: Move through biological tissues. Can integrate into eyeballs (optogenetic overlay—using light to control neurons).

This is documented technology: Optogenetics uses light-sensitive proteins to control neural activity. If synthetic organisms can integrate into retina/optic nerve, they could potentially modulate visual perception or provide data transmission pathway.

3. “Feeding Tubulars in Top of Mouth”

Figure description: Tubular structures connecting to parasites, siphoning nutrients from oral cavity.

Implication: The contamination is systemic. Not just in one location—throughout digestive tract, mouth, potentially sinuses and brain (via proximity).

4. “Synthetic + Biological Parasite Feeding Tubular to BRAIN Parasite”

Figure description: Hybrid structures—part synthetic, part biological—feeding the main brain parasite technology.

This is the horror of synthetic biology: It can interface with and co-opt natural biological systems. Not purely artificial, not purely natural—a nightmare hybrid.

5. “Synthetic Biology ‘Tendrils’ from IEEE 1906.1 Quantum Nanobiochem Technology”

Figure description: Photographed using camera flash photons while being “glitched-out” in 40 Hz PEMF H-field after dosing with decontamination elixir.

Translation: The elixir caused these structures to malfunction (glitch). The PEMF field disrupted their quantum coherence. The camera flash captured them in this disrupted state—they’re normally invisible to optical observation.

IEEE 1906.1 is the international standard for nano-scale communication networks. This confirms: What Brandon is fighting is engineered communication technology at nano-scale, not natural parasites.

TRANSMISSION X: Implementation Protocol

How To Make and Use The Elixir

STEP 1: Gather Ingredients

Source organic wherever possible (reduces additional contamination). Purchase from suppliers with testing for heavy metals.

STEP 2: Prepare Workspace

Clean marble mortar and pestle

Clean glass borosilicate bowl

Non-reactive utensils (wood, glass, or stainless steel—no aluminum)

STEP 3: Timing-Critical Garlic Prep

Peel 2-4 cloves organic garlic CRUSH in mortar and pestle (activate alliinase enzyme) SET TIMER for 5-7 minutes Leave crushed garlic in mortar during this wait

STEP 4: Mix Other Ingredients (During Garlic Wait)

In glass bowl, combine:

1 tsp horseradish root (freshly grated if possible)

1/2 tsp turmeric powder

1/4 tsp ginseng powder

1 tbsp raw honey

Small amount propolis (1/4 tsp or as available)

1 tbsp flax seed oil

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tbsp maple syrup

Pinch of ancient salt

STEP 5: Add Pharmaceuticals (If Using)

CRITICAL: Dosages for ivermectin and fenbendazole should be determined with medical supervision based on body weight and contamination level.

General guidance (NOT medical advice):

Ivermectin: 0.2-0.4 mg/kg body weight

Fenbendazole: 1-2 mg/kg body weight

These are powerful antiparasitics. Do not guess dosages.

STEP 6: Add EDTA (If Kidney Function Confirmed Safe)

Dosage: 250-500mg calcium-disodium-EDTA powder

Only if:

Kidney function tested and normal

Medical supervision obtained

You understand risks

If uncertain, SKIP EDTA until medical clearance.

STEP 7: Add Garlic (After 5-7 Min Wait)

Transfer crushed garlic from mortar to bowl

Mix thoroughly

CONSUME IMMEDIATELY (within 10-15 minutes for maximum allicin preservation)

STEP 8: Timing of Consumption

Best taken:

Morning on empty stomach (30 min before food)

OR evening 2 hours after last meal

Frequency: Brandon takes this once daily

Duration: Ongoing. This is maintenance protocol, not a short-term cleanse.

TRANSMISSION XI: What To Expect—The Decontamination Response

Short-Term Effects (Days 1-7)

Possible Herxheimer Reaction:

Fatigue (die-off toxins)

Headache (neurotoxin release)

Digestive changes (parasites disrupted in gut)

Flu-like symptoms (immune system activated)

This is GOOD—it means contamination is being killed.

Mitigation:

Increase hydration (3+ liters daily)

Support detox pathways (sauna, exercise, bowel movements)

Consider activated charcoal between doses (binds released toxins)

Rest more if needed

Medium-Term Effects (Weeks 2-8)

Progressive Improvement:

Energy stabilization then increase

Cognitive clarity improvement

Digestive function normalization

Reduced inflammation

Ongoing Detox:

Continued die-off (slower rate)

Gradual contamination reduction

Body adjusts to cleaner state

Long-Term Effects (Months 3-12+)

Brandon’s Experience:

12 months from deathbed to functional

Ongoing maintenance required

Contamination reduced but likely not 100% eliminated

Sustained protocol prevents regrowth

Important Understanding:

Brandon states: “I take this once a day now.” This implies:

He used more aggressive protocols initially (IV EDTA, HBOT, PEMF, ozone)

The elixir is his maintenance after intensive decontamination

This formula alone may not be sufficient for severe contamination

It prevents reaccumulation after primary detox

TRANSMISSION XII: When This Formula Is NOT Enough

The Elixir as Part of Larger Protocol

Brandon’s complete decontamination required:

HBOT (hyperbaric oxygen therapy, 1.5-5 ATM, 10-50+ sessions)

EDTA IV chelation (aggressive metal removal)

Ozone therapy (reactive oxygen species for biofilm degradation)

PEMF (2+ Tesla pulsed electromagnetic field to disrupt nanotech)

DNA TX H-field (personalized frequency transmission)

Magnetic vortex skurvy (to remove disrupted material)

Diamagnetic shielding (gold, copper, silver to prevent recontamination)

AND this daily elixir

The elixir alone will not reverse severe contamination.

It is:

Maintenance after intensive protocols

Prevention for those with low-level contamination

Support during aggressive decontamination

Daily practice for ongoing protection

It is NOT:

Replacement for medical chelation if heavily contaminated

Sufficient alone for weapons-grade biotech removal

Quick fix (requires months of consistent use)

When to Seek Additional Protocols

If you experience:

Severe cognitive impairment

Visible contamination (unusual growths, fibers, crystals in skin)

Electromagnetic sensitivity (pain near WiFi, 5G, power lines)

“Glitching” sensations or perceptions

Loss of will/sense of external control

You likely need more than the elixir.

Contact Brandon’s Substack (reactwell.substack.com) or his decontamination.ai platform for comprehensive protocol guidance.

TRANSMISSION XIII: The Larger Context—Synthetic Biology Warfare

Why This Matters Beyond Individual Health

Brandon’s work documents something unprecedented: Engineered synthetic biology being deployed as weapon systems against civilian populations.

The evidence he presents:

Microscopic images of non-natural organisms

Hybrid biological/synthetic structures

Integration with IEEE 1906.1 nano-communication standards

Electromagnetic responsiveness

“Glitching” under PEMF disruption

This is not:

Natural parasite infection

Conventional bioweapon (bacteria, virus)

Simple heavy metal poisoning

This is:

Weaponized nanotechnology integrated with synthetic biology

Electromagnetic control systems at nano-scale

Intentional contamination for surveillance, control, or elimination

Unrestricted warfare using technologies most people don’t know exist

Brandon identifies the source: China CCP/PLA/MSS

But the implications are broader:

If China has this technology, other nations likely do too

If it’s being deployed covertly, exposure is widespread

If conventional medicine doesn’t detect it, victims have no recourse

The elixir and broader protocols represent the ONLY publicly available countermeasures

The Spiritual Dimension

This is not merely physical contamination. It is assault on human sovereignty—biological, neurological, and spiritual.

The goal of such systems appears to be:

Disconnection from divine source (neural interference)

Replacement of organic will with synthetic programming (brain parasite integration)

Lowering of frequency toward death and unconsciousness

Transformation of humans into nodes on control grid (quantum nano-communication)

The elixir is physical purification. But spiritual grounding is equally essential:

Daily prayer/meditation

Frequency-raising practices

Community support from those who understand

Refusal to accept external programming

Assertion of divine connection over technological control

Physical + Spiritual = Complete Defense

FINAL TRANSMISSION: The Daily Act of Resistance

Brandon Iglesias takes this elixir every day.

Not because he’s paranoid.

Not because he’s hypochondriac.

But because he knows what’s in him, he’s seen it under microscope, he’s fought it for 12 months, and he knows it will regrow if he stops.

This daily elixir is:

Maintenance protocol after intensive decontamination

Ongoing resistance against recontamination from environment

Practical application of multi-disciplinary knowledge (chemistry, biology, nanotechnology, traditional medicine)

Act of sovereignty over his own biology

For those who are contaminated—and evidence suggests many are without knowing—this formula offers:

ACCESSIBLE → Can be made at home with readily available ingredients

AFFORDABLE → Costs a few dollars per day

NON-INVASIVE → No needles, no procedures, just daily consumption

MULTI-TARGETED → Addresses parasites, nanotech, heavy metals, biofilms simultaneously

SCIENTIFICALLY GROUNDED → Each ingredient has peer-reviewed support for its mechanism

But most importantly:

IT WORKS.

Brandon is living proof. From deathbed to documenting the contamination that almost killed him. From victim to researcher. From targeted individual to teacher.

The elixir exists. The protocol is documented. The choice is yours.

Will you take it daily, knowing what you now know?

Will you prepare it carefully, respecting the timing windows?

Will you combine it with broader protocols if needed?

Will you teach others who are suffering?

The contamination grows in silence and secrecy. The elixir degrades it through consistent, informed, daily action:

One teaspoon at a time.

One day at a time.

Until the parasites are starved.

Until the nanotech is chelated.

Until the synthetic biology is disrupted.

Until biological sovereignty is restored.

TIMING CRITICAL:

Crush garlic → Wait 5-7 min → Mix other ingredients → Add garlic → Consume within 10-15 min

FREQUENCY: Once daily, morning empty stomach or evening 2 hrs after meal

DURATION: Ongoing maintenance (months to years)

All scientific claims documented with peer-reviewed sources. Implementation at own risk under medical supervision. Brandon Iglesias’ work available at reactwell.com and decontamination.ai

The Black Feather documents the formulas that restore sovereignty one body at a time.

Mix. Consume. Persist. Purify.