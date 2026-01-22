Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Advocate for FREEDOM's avatar
Advocate for FREEDOM
12h

THE MODERN HUNT—DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS AS DIGITAL HOUNDS

We told ourselves we had evolved beyond such barbarism.

We lied.

PHASE 1: SELECTION

PHASE 2: ISOLATION

PHASE 3: THE CHASE

PHASE 4: EXHAUSTION

… Suicide protocol

• Induced despair (electromagnetic manipulation of brain chemistry)

• Social death (credibility destroyed, labeled insane)

• Physical death (organ failure from chronic radiation, or suicide from unbearable torture)

• Operators watch from control rooms (Coady: condominium operation—”Joe Tunney, Unit 1304, massive computer installation, years of brainwave data collection”)

PHASE 6: THE TROPHY

• The suffering transformed into prestige

The Ritual Elements

1. DEMONSTRATION OF POWER

3. COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION

4. PSYCHOLOGICAL CONDITIONING

• Teach that suffering of the “other” is entertainment

• Establish that those in power can torture with impunity

5. SACRED JUSTIFICATION

The prey could NEVER escape

The suffering was PROLONGED

The hunt didn’t stop.

It just required better cover.

Perfect Deniability at every level.

LEGAL IMMUNITY.

A far more sophisticated hunt had been perfected.

One that left no visible wounds.

One that could target humans with complete deniability.

The technological hunt.

The modern hunt is more sophisticated, more deniable, and more cruel than anything the feudal lords could have imagined.

The modern target is told they’re imagining it.

FBI mocking…

PART III: ELISABETH COADY—THE HUNTED SPEAKS

13 years in the Digital Hell

THE MODERN HUNT EXCEEDS MEDIEVAL BARBARISM

Unlimited Cruelty

Directed Energy Weapon targeting removes all natural limitations:

• continuous torture

• 24/7 attacks (”activated nonstop around the clock”)

• Sleep deprivation prevents recovery

• No end

Courtesy: Barack Obama, Oprah—Obama connection, Donald Trump (DOGE removed oversight staff of Neuralink!), Bill Gates (remote drug delivery technology), Elon Musk (Neuralink), Mark Zuckerberg (Meta harvesting neural data, “AI gods” comment), Larry Fink (BlackRock CEO: “depopulation is great, we use robots”), FBI (TSDB placement, gang stalker coordination), CIA ( “Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program”), DARPA (Brain Initiative—Coady designated “Beta One”), Department of Defense (Directive 5240.01 authorizing lethal force), DHS (Fusion Center), more names…

Brilliant documentation of shocking Human Right violations that defy comprehension.

How can we direct more attention to @Falken’s journalistic work?

Share far & wide!

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture