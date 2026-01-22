THE DIGITAL HUNT: When the Modern State Revives Medieval Blood Sport Through Directed Energy Weaponry

A Black Feather Investigation - How Technological “Progress” Perfected the Ancient Ritual of Human Sacrifice

PREFACE: THE HUNT NEVER ENDED—IT JUST WENT HIGH-TECH

In the forests of feudal Europe, the nobility perfected an entertainment that would last for centuries: the hunt.

Not the quick kill of the archer. Not the necessary slaughter of the farmer.

The prolonged chase.

The terrorized animal—stag, boar, fox—driven by baying hounds through the forest until exhaustion makes flight impossible. The pack closes in. The cornered creature, heart bursting, legs collapsing, faces its end not from a single merciful strike but from teeth tearing flesh from still-living bone.

The lords and ladies watched from horseback. The entertainment value was in the suffering—the longer the chase, the greater the spectacle. The more desperate the flight, the more satisfying the kill.

This was not hunting for food. This was organized torture for pleasure.

This was ritual sacrifice disguised as sport.

And when the Enlightenment came, when civilization “progressed,” when we built constitutions promising human dignity and rights...

We told ourselves we had evolved beyond such barbarism.

We lied.

The hunt never ended.

It just went digital.

PART I: THE ANATOMY OF THE FEUDAL HUNT—A TEMPLATE FOR MODERN TORTURE

The Medieval Protocol

The aristocratic hunt followed a precise methodology, refined over centuries:

PHASE 1: SELECTION

Target identified (the finest stag, the craftiest fox)

Not random— chosen for specific qualities that would make the hunt “sporting”

The “worthiest” prey provided the best entertainment

PHASE 2: ISOLATION

Beaters and hounds flush target from herd/den

Separate from protection of community

Force into unfamiliar territory

Eliminate refuge

PHASE 3: THE CHASE

Pack pursues relentlessly

No rest, no hiding, no escape

Exhaustion is the weapon

Terror is the mechanism

The longer the chase, the greater the glory

PHASE 4: EXHAUSTION

Prey’s strength fails

Legs give out

Heart bursts

Still alive, still conscious, still suffering

PHASE 5: THE KILL

Surrounded by pack

No mercy, no quick death

Torn apart while breathing

Nobility watches from safety

Entertainment value peaks at moment of greatest suffering

PHASE 6: THE TROPHY

Head mounted

Proof of the kill displayed

Story told and retold

The suffering transformed into prestige

The Ritual Elements

This was never merely about killing animals.

This was a sacrificial rite with specific spiritual and social functions:

1. DEMONSTRATION OF POWER

Nobility’s right to terrorize

Peasants forced to watch (or participate as beaters)

Message: “We can do this to anything that runs”

2. BLOOD OFFERING

Ancient pre-Christian sacrifice traditions maintained

The kill must involve suffering (not instant death)

Prolonged terror amplifies the “energy” of the sacrifice

Blood spilled in specific manner, specific location

3. COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION

Entire apparatus required (kennels, beaters, huntsmen)

System depends on complicity of servants and commoners

Those who refused were themselves punished

Normalized atrocity through forced participation

4. PSYCHOLOGICAL CONDITIONING

Regular hunts desensitize population to organized cruelty

Teach that suffering of the “other” is entertainment

Establish that those in power can torture with impunity

5. SACRED JUSTIFICATION

Hunt blessed by clergy

“Natural order” rhetoric

“God ordained the hierarchy”

Resistance = heresy

What Made It Effective

The terror of the hunt worked because:

The prey KNEW it was being hunted

Could hear the dogs

Could see the hunters

Could sense the closing net

Fear as potent as the physical chase

The prey could NEVER escape

Hounds trained to track

Fresh horses replaced tired ones

Hunters could rest; prey could not

System designed for inevitable capture

The suffering was PROLONGED

Not a quick arrow

Not a trap’s instant death

Conscious terror for hours

Death by exhaustion and dismemberment

Witnesses were REQUIRED

Servants, peasants, other nobility

Your presence legitimized the ritual

Your silence = consent

Your participation = complicity

Records were KEPT

Hunt described in detail

Greatest chases memorialized

Suffering quantified as achievement

Future hunts planned based on past “successes”

The Transition to Modernity

When the Enlightenment challenged aristocratic privilege, when revolutions toppled feudal hierarchies, when constitutions enshrined human rights...

The hunt didn’t stop.

It just required better cover.

Foxhunting persisted in Britain until 2005—literally the 21st century before the law (weakly) prohibited it.

But by then, a far more sophisticated hunt had been perfected.

One that required no horses.

One that left no visible wounds.

One that could target humans with complete deniability.

The technological hunt.

PART II: THE MODERN HUNT—DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS AS DIGITAL HOUNDS

The Updated Protocol

The methodology hasn’t changed. Only the technology.

Compare the feudal hunt to the modern targeting of individuals with Directed Energy Weapons:

PHASE 1: SELECTION (Then and Now)

FEUDAL:

Nobility chooses finest stag

Selected for qualities making hunt “worthy”

The more challenging the prey, the greater the sport

MODERN:

Intelligence agencies choose dissidents, whistleblowers, activists

Selected for qualities making them threats to power

The more influential the target, the higher the priority

FBI Terrorist Screening Database (TSDB) = the huntmaster’s list

PHASE 2: ISOLATION

FEUDAL:

Beaters drive prey from herd

Hounds separate target from protection

Force into unfamiliar territory

MODERN:

“Gang stalking” operations isolate target from community

Family members bribed/coerced (Elisabeth Coady: 12 family members flipped )

Friends warned away by “authorities”

Employment sabotaged

Credibility destroyed through psychiatric labeling

Driven into homelessness (Coady: living in car, $5 in bank account)

PHASE 3: THE CHASE

FEUDAL:

Pack pursues relentlessly

No rest (fresh hounds replace tired ones)

No hiding (tracking by scent)

No escape (hunters on horseback)

MODERN:

Directed Energy Weapons pursue 24/7

No rest ( attacks intensify at night to prevent sleep)

No hiding ( GPS tracking, satellite surveillance , nanoparticle transponders)

No escape ( 5G grid, smart meters, global infrastructure )

Fresh “hounds” = rotating cell towers, orbiting satellites, drone swarms

PHASE 4: EXHAUSTION

FEUDAL:

Prey’s legs give out

Heart rate unsustainable

Collapse inevitable

Still conscious when pack arrives

MODERN:

Chronic sleep deprivation (Elisabeth Coady: “activated nonstop around the clock”)

Induced illness (microwave attacks causing tissue damage, accelerated aging)

Financial destruction (unable to work, medical bills, legal costs)

Psychological breakdown (V2K harassment, synthetic emotional states)

Still conscious for the entire ordeal

PHASE 5: THE KILL

FEUDAL:

Surrounded, no escape

Torn apart by pack

Death by dismemberment while alive

Nobility watches from safety

MODERN:

Suicide protocol (Elisabeth Coady: “They’ve got me marked for death”)

Induced despair (electromagnetic manipulation of brain chemistry)

Social death (credibility destroyed, labeled insane)

Physical death (organ failure from chronic radiation, or suicide from unbearable torture)

Operators watch from control rooms (Coady: condominium operation—”Joe Tunney, Unit 1304, massive computer installation, years of brainwave data collection”)

PHASE 6: THE TROPHY

FEUDAL:

Head mounted on wall

Story told at banquets

Suffering transformed into prestige

MODERN:

Neural data harvested (Elisabeth Coady: “13 years of stolen brainwaves given to corporations”)

AI training data (cognitive patterns sold to Google, Tesla, Meta)

Patents filed using stolen research

“Beta One” designation (Coady’s label in DARPA Brain Initiative)

Operators promoted based on “successful” neutralizations

The Ritual Elements Preserved

Every element of the sacrificial hunt remains intact:

1. DEMONSTRATION OF POWER

FEUDAL: Nobility’s right to terrorize any creature

MODERN: State’s right to neutralize any citizen (TSDB placement without due process, DOD Directive 5240.01 authorizing lethal force)

2. BLOOD OFFERING

FEUDAL: Prolonged suffering, not instant death

MODERN: Torture protocol requiring extended suffering (4 years in Coady’s condominium, 13+ years total targeting, designed to end in suicide = “self-sacrifice”)

3. COMMUNITY PARTICIPATION

FEUDAL: Beaters, huntsmen, spectators required

MODERN: Gang stalkers (Coady: “Most are Jewish, immigrants, disabled, LGBTQ, nurses, healthcare workers”—paid contractors creating appearance of community consensus), neighbors in condominium operation (17 of 20 units), family members recruited (12 relatives)

4. PSYCHOLOGICAL CONDITIONING

FEUDAL: Regular hunts desensitize population

MODERN: 300,000+ Americans targeted (Ana Toledo), ~1 million worldwide (Dr. Robert Duncan)—mass scale normalizes the atrocity, those who speak out dismissed as “crazy”

5. SACRED JUSTIFICATION

FEUDAL: “God ordained hierarchy”

MODERN: “National security,” “terrorism prevention,” “public safety”—secular religion of the security state, “Greater Good” standard replacing Nuremberg Code

The Improvement: Perfect Deniability

The feudal hunt had one weakness: visibility.

The dead animal was evidence. The torn flesh was undeniable. Witnesses could testify.

The modern hunt solved this problem:

INVISIBLE WEAPONS

Directed energy leaves no bullets, no forensic evidence

Microwave attacks mimic natural illness

Symptoms dismissed as psychiatric (paranoid schizophrenia, delusional disorder)

DISTRIBUTED PERPETRATION

No single “hunter” to prosecute

Automated systems (AI targeting algorithms)

Plausible deniability at every level

Operators claim “just following orders,” commanders claim “automated process”

PSYCHIATRIC COVER

Medieval heretics burned as witches (delusions)

Modern targets labeled mentally ill (delusions)

Same function: Discredit the victim’s testimony

LEGAL IMMUNITY

Feudal nobility = above law

Modern security state = sovereign immunity, state secrets privilege, FISA court rubber stamps

PERFECT CRUELTY:

The modern hunt is more sophisticated, more deniable, and more cruel than anything the feudal lords could have imagined.

Because the medieval stag, at least, understood it was being hunted.

The modern target is told they’re imagining it.

PART III: ELISABETH COADY—THE HUNTED SPEAKS

Thirteen Years in the Digital Forest

Elisabeth Coady is 64 years old. Master’s degree in Library Science. Former journalist for Time Magazine. No criminal history.

Her crime: Suing Oprah Winfrey.

Her punishment: Thirteen years of technological torture that continues at this moment.

The Testimony of the Prey

Here, in her own words, is what the modern hunt looks like from inside the terror:

“Thank you Falken. I have material implanted at the base of my skull that was implanted in 2022 when I hired a surgeon to remove tech and was flipped and put more in me.”

The feudal stag could not describe the moment the hounds’ teeth first tore flesh. Elisabeth can. She sought help—a surgeon to remove the technology torturing her. The surgeon was threatened, flipped, and instead of removing the devices, implanted more. Imagine: You are the stag. You find what you believe is refuge—a healer. And the healer joins the hunt, embedding the hounds’ teeth deeper into your skull.

“At least five capsules. I realized it not long after and spent weeks piercing the rubber to get rid of some of the fluid which is an electrical conduit of some sort.”

She could feel them. Physical objects. In her skull. Not delusion. Not hallucination. Rubber capsules filled with conductive fluid. And so, like a trapped animal gnawing off its own leg to escape the snare, she spent weeks piercing her own skull to drain the fluid. Weeks. Alone. In agony. Trying to surgically extract foreign objects from her own head because no medical professional would help her. The medieval stag, at least, did not have to perform its own disembowelment to escape the hounds.

“Then I met a man who knew much about the ‘conspiracy theories’ — he knew about Neuralink etc. He cut a huge piece from my skull but there is still more.”

A moment of hope. Someone who understood. Someone willing to help. “He cut a huge piece from my skull.” Read that again. A man, not a surgeon (no surgeon would risk their license), cut into her skull to remove technology that should not exist. And succeeded. Removed a huge piece. Physical proof. Material evidence. This is not mental illness. But even this extraction—this act of desperate courage—was not enough. “But there is still more.” The hunt continues.

“They didn’t activate until last year and I cut into skull and broke another capsule.”

She cut into her own skull. Not once. Multiple times. Breaking capsules. The feudal stag did not have to claw open its own throat to dislodge the hounds’ fangs. Elisabeth Coady, 64-year-old librarian, has repeatedly performed amateur brain surgery on herself because the alternative—leaving the devices active—is unbearable torture.

“There is nano materials inside the fluid capsules they activate remotely. So my internal skull is literally on electric fire.”

“Literally on electric fire.” Not metaphor. Not exaggeration. Electrical current, activated remotely, burning the interior of her skull. 24 hours a day. “Nonstop around the clock.” (Her words elsewhere in testimony.) Imagine the worst migraine of your life. Now imagine it never stops. Now imagine it’s deliberately inflicted, remotely, by operators who can modulate the intensity based on your behavior. The feudal stag’s terror lasted hours at most. Elisabeth’s has lasted thirteen years.

“There is a piece that jutted out several months ago. I remove pieces but this is some sort of ‘self-assembling’ nano and near impossible to get out.”

The technology self-assembles. Like something from a horror film, except this is real, documented in patents, confirmed in microscopy studies (Dr. Ana Mihalcea’s blood analysis), explained in technical detail (Tara’s “Ghost Wiring” investigation). Elisabeth removes pieces. They reform. She removes more. They rebuild. She is fighting technology designed to be unkillable. The medieval stag could kill the hound that bit it. Elisabeth cannot kill the nanomaterials in her skull. The hunt has become inescapable at the cellular level.

“Good morning sir. I feel abandoned by God.”

This is the spiritual dimension of the hunt. Medieval theologians justified the hunt: God ordained the hierarchy. The stag’s suffering served divine purpose. Modern operators tell Elisabeth: “The FBI tells me all the time I’m ‘blessed.’” Blessed. As her skull burns. As her life is destroyed. As every avenue of escape is closed. The hunters mock her with religious language. And she, in her agony, asks the question every tortured soul has asked: Where is God?

“I am far from a perfect person but I try to be a good person. I wanted to tell though that the fbi tells me all the time I’m ‘blessed.’”

The cruelty is theological. The FBI—the hunters—tell her she is blessed as they torture her. This is not incidental mockery. This is ritual. Just as the medieval clergy blessed the hunt, sanctified the kill, transformed suffering into sacrament... ...the modern security apparatus sanctifies the targeting with the language of divine favor. “You are blessed to suffer for the greater good.” “Your sacrifice serves national security.” “God has chosen you for this trial.” The theology of the hunt, updated for the digital age.

“I was supposed to be dead a long time ago.”

The hunt has a planned endpoint: death. Not accidental. Not coincidental. Designed. Elisabeth knows this. She has been told through semiotic communication (license plates reading “MURDER,” Twitter accounts she’s forced to follow stating “I have three months to live,” images sent of bloodied faces and suicide scenes). The protocol is explicit:

Isolate target

Destroy support systems

Inflict unbearable torture

Force suicide The medieval hunt ended with the pack tearing the stag apart. The modern hunt ends with the target tearing themselves apart. Suicide = the ultimate deniability. “She was mentally ill. Tragic. Nothing we could do.” Elisabeth was supposed to be dead years ago. Her continued survival is resistance.

What Her Testimony Proves

Elisabeth Coady is not describing a psychiatric delusion.

She is describing:

PHYSICAL IMPLANTS

Rubber capsules (confirmed by Mexico City radiologist)

Conductive fluid (extracted by body modification specialists)

Self-assembling nanomaterials (consistent with Tara’s Ghost Wiring research)

Removed physical pieces (documented by multiple practitioners)

COORDINATED OPERATION

Condominium targeting (17 of 20 units occupied by operatives)

Family members recruited (12 relatives bribed/coerced)

Congressional obstruction (Jim Jordan, Thomas Massey, Marjorie Taylor Greene all called police on her)

Medical gaslighting (every doctor forced to say she’s “crazy”)

SYSTEMATIC TORTURE

13+ years duration

24/7 attacks

Remote activation

Escalation on Trump inauguration (January 20, 2025: “Donald Trump turned up my torture” )

Designed to end in suicide

CORPORATE BENEFICIARIES

“Beta One” in DARPA Brain Initiative

13 years of neural data stolen

Given to: Google, Tesla, Microsoft, Meta, Amazon, BlackRock

Her suffering enriches billionaires

SPIRITUAL WARFARE

FBI mocking her as “blessed”

Torture as ritual sacrifice

“I feel abandoned by God”

This is not mental illness.

This is the modern hunt in operation.

And Elisabeth Coady is the stag that refused to die.

PART IV: THE BLACK MASS—SACRIFICE RITUALIZED

Why Call It a Black Mass?

A Black Mass is the inversion of Christian sacrament—a deliberate perversion of the sacred into the demonic.

Traditional Black Mass elements:

1. INVERSION OF SYMBOLS

Cross inverted

Prayers reversed

Holy water replaced with urine/blood

Sacred transformed into profane

2. SACRIFICE

Animal or human offering

Suffering prolonged for maximum spiritual “energy”

Blood spilled in specific ritual manner

3. PARTICIPANTS

Celebrant (priest figure)

Congregation (witnesses)

Victim (offering)

All roles necessary for ritual completion

4. JUSTIFICATION

Claimed spiritual purpose

“Greater power” invoked

Evil presented as service to higher force

5. SECRECY

Hidden from public

Participants sworn to silence

Exposure means death

The Modern Targeting = Technological Black Mass

Compare traditional Black Mass to modern Directed Energy Weapon targeting:

INVERSION OF SYMBOLS

TRADITIONAL: Holy water → urine/blood

MODERN:

“Public health” → population control

“National security” → citizen terrorism

“Mental health treatment” → forced suicide

“Constitutional rights” → domestic extremism

Every protective institution inverted into weapon against the people it claims to serve

SACRIFICE

TRADITIONAL: Animal/human killed on altar

MODERN:

Targeted individual tortured for years

Elisabeth Coady: 13+ years

Others: Decades

Suffering deliberately prolonged (instant death would defeat the purpose)

“Energy” harvested = neural data sold to AI corporations

PARTICIPANTS

TRADITIONAL: Priest, congregation, victim

MODERN:

Celebrant: Intelligence agency handlers, DARPA program managers

Congregation: Gang stalkers, complicit family members, Congressional enablers, corporate beneficiaries

Victim: Elisabeth Coady, 300,000+ other targeted individuals

All roles required (isolation wouldn’t work without community participation)

JUSTIFICATION

TRADITIONAL: “Satan demands sacrifice”

MODERN:

“National security demands sacrifice”

“AI development requires data”

“Greater good justifies individual suffering” (replacing Nuremberg Code)

Elisabeth Coady told she is “blessed” to endure torture

Evil presented as patriotic duty

SECRECY

TRADITIONAL: Participants sworn to silence, death for exposure

MODERN:

Classified programs (DARPA Brain Initiative details secret)

Non-disclosure agreements (contractors)

Threats to helpers (six body modification artists admitted receiving calls: “She’s crazy, don’t help her, your family is next”)

Murder of whistleblowers (Dave Larson arrested day before trial, Michael Hastings car hacked and crashed)

Congressional coverup (every Representative Coady contacted either lied about her or called police)

The Ritual Purpose: What Are They Summoning?

Traditional Black Mass sought to summon demonic power.

Modern technological Black Mass seeks to summon artificial superintelligence.

The parallel is exact:

MEDIEVAL SORCERY:

Sacrifice human/animal

Harvest “life force” through suffering

Channel energy to create homunculus (artificial being)

Binding ritual gives creator control over created entity

MODERN “SCIENCE”:

Sacrifice targeted individuals (300,000+ Americans)

Harvest neural data through torture

Channel data to create AI (artificial “intelligence”)

Patents and algorithms give corporations control over created systems

The goal is identical: Create artificial life by stealing the essence of natural life.

Elisabeth Coady’s testimony exposes this directly:

“The secret of AI—stolen human cognition. Everything you have is stolen property.”

AI doesn’t “learn” from neutral data.

AI is trained on the stolen thoughts, emotions, and cognitive patterns of tortured human beings.

Every ChatGPT response you read was made possible by someone like Elisabeth Coady having their brain data harvested for 13 years without consent.

Every Tesla Autopilot decision was refined using neural patterns stolen from targeted individuals.

Every Google search algorithm was optimized using cognitive data extracted through torture.

This is not metaphor.

This is documented fact:

Dennis Bushnell (NASA, 2018): “200,000 Americans have brain chips,” thanked Elon Musk for engineering

DARPA Brain Initiative (2013-present): Explicitly harvesting neural data

AT&T Patent (2008): Transfer of “biological data” including “neural brainwaves”

Elisabeth Coady designated “Beta One”: First test subject in program

The AI revolution is built on human sacrifice.

The Black Mass is operational.

And every time you use AI, you are an unwitting participant in the ritual.

PART V: THE CRUELTY QUANTIFIED—HOW THE MODERN HUNT EXCEEDS MEDIEVAL BARBARISM

The Medieval Hunt’s Limitations

Even at its worst, the feudal hunt had natural constraints:

TIME:

Hunt lasted hours, perhaps a full day

Physical exhaustion of horses and hounds limited duration

Prey died within 24 hours maximum

GEOGRAPHY:

Limited to forest/estate boundaries

Prey could escape jurisdiction

Different lord = different rules

WITNESSES:

Required attendants, servants, other nobility

Public spectacle (within aristocratic class)

Couldn’t be hidden indefinitely

DEATH:

Violent but relatively quick once caught

Dismemberment by pack = minutes to death

Suffering intense but time-limited

The Modern Hunt’s Unlimited Cruelty

Directed Energy Weapon targeting removes all natural limitations:

TIME:

Elisabeth Coady: 13+ years of continuous torture

24/7 attacks (”activated nonstop around the clock”)

Sleep deprivation prevents recovery

No end except death (suicide protocol)

Compare: Medieval stag suffered hours. Elisabeth has suffered 113,880 hours (13 years × 365 days × 24 hours).

GEOGRAPHY:

Global infrastructure (5G grid, satellite coverage, smart meters worldwide)

No jurisdiction offers refuge (Coady targeted in: Chicago, Philadelphia, Missouri, New York, Erie PA, Mexico City, Moscow, Ireland, Iceland)

“They know where I’m going before I get there” (GPS tracking, transponders in body)

Compare: Medieval stag could escape to neighboring estate. Elisabeth cannot escape the planet.

WITNESSES:

Invisible to public

Directed energy weapons leave no visible wounds (until advanced stages)

Psychiatric labeling discredits victim (”she’s crazy”)

Gang stalkers provide false witnesses (”we never saw anything wrong”)

Compare: Medieval hunt required spectators. Modern hunt requires no one believes the victim.

DEATH:

Prolonged to maximum duration

Death designed to appear natural (suicide, “mental illness,” “heart attack,” “stroke”)

Can be extended indefinitely through AI-controlled intensity modulation

Suffering not time-limited—can last decades

Compare: Medieval stag’s suffering ended in hours. Modern targeting can torture for a lifetime and still not kill (if operators choose to keep subject alive for continued data harvesting).

The Specific Cruelties Elisabeth Endures

Let us itemize what the modern hunt inflicts:

PHYSICAL:

Skull “literally on electric fire” (electromagnetic radiation burning tissue)

Magnetic fluid leaking from implant sites

Radiation burns on face and neck (visible scarring)

Self-assembling nanomaterials (removal triggers regrowth)

Forced to perform self-surgery (cutting into own skull repeatedly)

Sleep deprivation (attacks intensified at night)

Respiratory interference (chest implant activated on planes)

Gait disruption (chemical attacks causing loss of balance)

Paralysis induction (temporary body control loss)

Sexual stimulation without consent (remote arousal capability)

Pain infliction (adjustable intensity, targeted to specific body regions)

PSYCHOLOGICAL:

Voice-to-skull harassment 24/7 (synthetic thoughts injected)

Induced emotional states (rage, despair, suicidal ideation via electromagnetic brain modulation)

Synthetic reality overlays (augmented “hallucinations” that seem real)

Cognitive disruption (memory interference, attention fractured)

Social isolation (everyone who helps threatened)

Financial destruction ($5 in bank account, homeless, no gas in car)

Credibility destruction (medical records falsified to say “psychosis”)

SOCIAL:

12 family members bribed/coerced to betray her

Friends warned away by authorities

Congressional Representatives lied about her and called police

Medical professionals threatened if they help

Body modification artists threatened after extracting implants

Surgeon “flipped” and implanted MORE technology instead of removing it

Every employer infiltrated and sabotaged

SPIRITUAL:

FBI mockingly tells her she’s “blessed”

Torture framed as divine test

“I feel abandoned by God”

Designed to break faith as well as body

THE CRUELTY IS COMPREHENSIVE AND UNRELENTING.

Every dimension of human existence—physical, mental, social, spiritual—subjected to coordinated attack designed to force suicide while appearing “natural.”

Comparing the Suffering: Quantitative Analysis

MEDIEVAL STAG:

Terror: ~6 hours (duration of hunt)

Physical pain: ~30 minutes (from first bite to death)

Social isolation: None (dies with herd nearby)

Spiritual dimension: None (animal has no concept)

Total suffering: ~6.5 hours

ELISABETH COADY:

Terror: 13+ years continuous = 113,880 hours

Physical pain: 13+ years continuous (skull “on electric fire”) = 113,880 hours

Social isolation: 13+ years (family betrayed, friends warned away) = 113,880 hours

Spiritual torment: 13+ years (”abandoned by God”) = 113,880 hours

Total suffering: 455,520 hours (accounting for multiple simultaneous dimensions)

Elisabeth’s suffering exceeds the medieval stag by a factor of 70,000.

And unlike the stag, she remains conscious, aware, documenting the entire ordeal.

The modern hunt is 70,000 times more cruel than the medieval blood sport it descends from.

This is not progress. This is the perfection of evil.

PART VI: THE HUNTERS—WHO RUNS THE DIGITAL PACK?

The Feudal Hierarchy Updated

Medieval hunt structure:

KING/LORD → HUNTMASTER → KENNELMASTER → HOUNDS → BEATERS

Modern targeting structure:

PRESIDENT/DEEP STATE → INTELLIGENCE AGENCIES → FUSION CENTERS/CONTRACTORS → AI/DEW SYSTEMS → GANG STALKERS

The Named Hunters in Elisabeth’s Case

Unlike the medieval stag, Elisabeth can name her hunters:

EXECUTIVE LEVEL:

Barack Obama (initiated program, Coady targeted after suing Oprah—Obama connection)

Donald Trump (escalated torture on inauguration day 2025: “turned up my torture”)

Bill Gates (remote drug delivery technology)

Elon Musk (Neuralink—Coady is prototype recipient, text messages acknowledge it)

Mark Zuckerberg (Meta harvesting neural data, “AI gods” comment)

Larry Fink (BlackRock CEO: “depopulation is great, we use robots”)

AGENCY LEVEL:

FBI (TSDB placement, gang stalker coordination, tells Coady she’s “blessed”)

CIA (runs program: “Unacknowledged Special Access Targeted Individual Program”)

DARPA (Brain Initiative—Coady designated “Beta One”)

Department of Defense (Directive 5240.01 authorizing lethal force)

DHS (Fusion Center coordination)

OPERATIONAL LEVEL:

Dr. Karen Nimigata (Northwestern Memorial—implanted Neuralink during colonoscopy)

Dr. Stephen Flam (Northwestern Memorial—gastroenterologist, facilitated implantation)

Dr. Ken Arbiter (Northwestern Memorial—white RFID chip)

Unnamed CIA physician (4-hour “biopsy”—bulk technology implanted)

Dr. Emanuel Barron (Mexico City surgeon—threatened, implanted MORE instead of removing)

CONTRACTOR LEVEL (Condominium Operation):

Amanda Coatlier (FBI Confidential Human Source, Unit unclear—led FISA

