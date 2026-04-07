BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - BEAST SYSTEM SERIES — SPECIAL INVESTIGATION - Fully Documented • Cross-Referenced • Verified

THE DOOR JACK PARSONS OPENED

Aleister Crowley, the Babalon Working, the Grey Alien Deception, the Collins Elite, and the UAP Disclosure Campaign

A Black Feather Investigation — Evaluating The Wise Wolf’s Two-Part Series - Cross-Referenced with the Beast System Master Investigation, the Occult Architecture Series and the Book of Enoch Investigation

INVESTIGATION CONTENTS

Chapter I — The Scientist and the Ritual: Parsons, Hubbard, Crowley — What History Confirms

Chapter II — The Face They Drew: LAM, the Greys, and the Branding of a Disclosure Campaign

Chapter III — The Dead and the Missing: Six Scientists, Eight Months, Verified Cases

Chapter IV — The Collins Elite and the Cornhusker Hotel: What Two DoD Physicists Told a Priest

Chapter V — The Prophetic Frame: Genesis 6, Revelation 9, and the Name of the Destroyer

CHAPTER I - The Scientist and the Ritual

Jack Parsons, L. Ron Hubbard, Aleister Crowley — What History Confirms

The Wise Wolf’s central biographical claims about Jack Parsons are not conspiracy theory. They are academic history. Multiple biographies, peer-reviewed religious studies journals, Caltech institutional records, declassified FBI files, and NASA’s own acknowledgements confirm the extraordinary double life of America’s most important rocket engineer.

The facts bear restating in full — because the magnitude of what this man was, and what he did, and what he believed, has been systematically understated by every institution that benefited from his genius and preferred not to account for the rest of it.

✓ CONFIRMED — FULLY VERIFIED FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

✓ Jack Parsons was co-founder of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) and the Aerojet Engineering Corporation — confirmed by Caltech, NASA, and multiple authoritative biographies

✓ He invented the first castable composite solid rocket propellant — directly verified as heritage technology in Space Shuttle solid rocket boosters and Minuteman ICBMs

✓ Theodore von Kármán, the pre-eminent Caltech aerodynamics pioneer, personally mentored Parsons — confirmed in institutional records and von Kármán’s own memoirs

✓ The US Navy ordered 20,000 JATO units per month from Aerojet during World War II — confirmed in military procurement records

✓ A crater on the far side of the moon is named Parsons — confirmed by the International Astronomical Union (IAU)

✓ Parsons led the Agape Lodge of the Ordo Templi Orientis in Pasadena — confirmed by OTO archives, FBI files, and multiple biographies

✓ Parsons recited Crowley’s ‘Hymn to Pan’ before every rocket test — confirmed in eyewitness accounts and Caltech institutional histories

✓ L. Ron Hubbard, future Scientology founder, lived with Parsons and participated in the Babalon Working as his ‘scribe’ — confirmed by multiple independent sources

✓ The FBI had an active surveillance file on Parsons — confirmed ; the file is publicly available and focused on his OTO involvement and ‘sexual perversion’

✓ Parsons died June 17, 1952, aged 37, in an explosion at his Pasadena home laboratory — confirmed; ruled accidental, though alternative theories persist

THE BABALON WORKING — WHAT ACTUALLY HAPPENED

The Wise Wolf states the Babalon Working was performed ‘in January 1946’ in the Mojave Desert. The historical record is slightly more precise: the working began in December 1945 and involved two distinct phases — an initial series of rituals at Parsons’ Pasadena mansion (the Parsonage), followed by the climactic desert phase in late February 1946. The core events are documented in Parsons’ own writings, multiple OTO archives, and academic analyses including a peer-reviewed paper in Numen, the International Review for the History of Religions (Vol. 63, No. 1, 2016).

The working’s stated purpose was, as documented in Parsons’ own hand: to invoke the Thelemic goddess Babalon into physical manifestation on earth — to produce what Crowley’s system called a ‘moonchild,’ a human vessel for this entity. Parsons named this working after the Whore of Babylon from Revelation 17. He knew the source text. He chose it deliberately.

Crowley himself, informed by post in England, was not impressed. He wrote to Karl Germer, head of the US OTO: ‘I get fairly frantic when I contemplate the idiocy of these louts.’ This does not diminish the documented reality of what Parsons believed he was doing — or what he wrote he had accomplished.

◈ VERIFIED WITH CAVEAT — CONFIRMED FACTS, CONTESTED INTERPRETATION

◈ The Wise Wolf dates the Babalon Working to ‘January 1946 Mojave Desert’ — technically the working began December 1945 and the desert phase was late February 1946; the sequence is confirmed, the date slightly imprecise

◈ Parsons wrote in his own published texts that he believed the working ‘succeeded’ — this is his subjective claim, documented in primary sources (Liber 49/Book of Babalon), not independently verifiable as objective fact

◈ Crowley himself was dismissive of the Babalon Working — his ‘frantic when I contemplate the idiocy’ letter is confirmed; this complicates the narrative that Parsons was executing Crowley’s masterplan rather than going rogue

◈ Kenneth Grant’s statement ‘Parsons opened a door and something flew in’ is documented in his occult writings and widely cited — Grant was Crowley’s successor and a committed Typhonian occultist, not an independent neutral witness

“He was also the spiritual mentor of one Jack Parsons, the rocketry pioneer from Pasadena whose fuel inventions led to the founding of the Jet Propulsion Laboratory.” — Pasadena Now, on the Parsons-Crowley relationship

The self-proclaimed Antichrist claim requires a source note. Parsons signed several letters and writings with the phrase ‘The Antichrist’ as part of his Thelemic identity — consistent with Crowley’s system in which the ‘Antichrist’ represents the coming Aeon of Horus, not the biblical Antichrist per se. The term is documented. Whether his personal use of it constitutes the same figure as the biblical Antichrist is a theological question the evidence cannot resolve — but the self-attribution is real.

What cannot be disputed: a man whose fuel chemistry made American military deterrence possible, who held the highest security clearances, whose work sits in every Minuteman missile in the American arsenal, spent the years surrounding his peak productivity invoking the Whore of Babylon in the California desert. His colleagues knew. The government monitored him. And yet the work continued to be used — because his genius was too important to discard.

=> The United States military built its nuclear deterrence on the chemistry of a self-described Antichrist who recited hymns to Pan before rocket tests. This is not interpretation. It is documented history.

CHAPTER II - The Face They Drew

The LAM Drawing, the Grey Alien Archetype, and the Branding of a Disclosure Campaign

In 1918, during a series of rituals in a Central Park West apartment in New York City known as the Amalantrah Working, Aleister Crowley claimed contact with a non-human intelligence. He drew its portrait. He called it LAM. He insisted the drawing was made from life.

The portrait shows a being with a massive, hairless, bulbous cranium; large, dark, upward-slanted eyes; pale, smooth skin; a vestigial nose; a tiny, lipless mouth; and an elongated face tapering to a narrow chin. It was published as a frontispiece in Crowley’s 1919 commentary on H.P. Blavatsky’s The Voice of the Silence. The drawing predates the modern Grey alien archetype by decades.

✓ CONFIRMED — FULLY VERIFIED FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

✓ Aleister Crowley conducted the Amalantrah Working in New York City, January–March 1918 — confirmed in Crowley’s own published diaries and multiple scholarly sources

✓ Crowley drew a portrait of the entity he called LAM, published in 1919 in The Equinox III, No. 1 — confirmed as historical fact; original publication is in public record

✓ The Grey alien archetype did not enter widespread popular consciousness until the Betty and Barney Hill abduction account in 1961 — confirmed by Grey alien Wikipedia article and mainstream UFO historiography

✓ Whitley Strieber’s Communion cover (1987) fixed the Grey as the dominant cultural image of alien life — confirmed ; the Communion cover is widely cited as the popularizing image

✓ The LAM portrait predates the Hill account by 43 years and the Communion cover by 68 years — confirmed by dates alone

✓ Kenneth Grant, Crowley’s chosen successor, formally established a ‘Cult of Lam’ within the Typhonian OTO and promoted active ritual contact with the LAM entity — confirmed in Grant’s published works

✓ The 👽 Grey alien emoji bears structural resemblance to the LAM portrait — a factual visual observation that can be verified by anyone who views both images side by side

THE QUESTION THE DATES RAISE

The chronological sequence is not disputed. Crowley drew an entity in 1918 that resembles, with striking specificity, the being that would become the universally recognised face of extraterrestrial life in the late twentieth century. The Grey alien did not exist as a cultural image before the Hill case. The Hill case was forty-three years after the LAM portrait.

The Wise Wolf’s interpretation — that this identity proves the entities are the same spiritual beings, and that the Grey alien phenomenon is a rebranding of demonic contact — is theological and analytical, not empirically provable. But the chronological anomaly is real. The question is legitimate. The similarity between Crowley’s 1918 drawing and the modern Grey alien archetype is not a matter of opinion. It is a visual fact that serious researchers in both academic and intelligence contexts have noted.

The Wise Wolf further observes that the White House chose the 👽 emoji — featuring a bulbous head, large dark eyes, grey skin, and narrow chin — to characterize its disclosure campaign. The emoji is structurally identical to both the Grey alien archetype and Crowley’s LAM portrait. This is documented fact: White House spokeswoman Anna Kelly used the emoji in her official response to press inquiries about alien.gov. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth used it when confirming Pentagon compliance with Trump’s disclosure directive.

“The entity an avowed Satanist, child sacrifice advocate, and self-described wickedest man in the world sketched during a demonic conjuration over a century ago is the face the United States government selected to market the biggest reveal in human history.” — The Wise Wolf — Pt. 1

The Wise Wolf’s characterisation of Crowley as ‘child sacrifice advocate’ requires sourcing precision. Crowley wrote about ritual sacrifice in symbolic and ceremonial terms within his Thelemic system; documented evidence of literal child sacrifice by Crowley is not established in mainstream historical scholarship. His writings use sacrifice as metaphor within an occult framework. The ‘wickedest man in the world’ epithet is confirmed — it was a British tabloid description Crowley cultivated and embraced.

◈ VERIFIED WITH CAVEAT — CONFIRMED FACTS, CONTESTED INTERPRETATION

◈ The visual resemblance between Crowley’s LAM (1918) and the modern Grey alien archetype is striking and chronologically anomalous — the interpretation of this resemblance as evidence of demonic identity rather than coincidence or cultural transmission is analytical, not empirically verifiable

◈ Whether the Hill case or later Grey sightings were influenced by Crowley’s published LAM portrait (cultural transmission theory) or represent independent contact with the same entities (paranormal theory) or are unrelated coincidences cannot be determined from available evidence

◈ The ‘child sacrifice advocate’ characterisation of Crowley overstates the documented record — his published writings discuss sacrifice symbolically within an occult ritual framework; no confirmed cases of literal child sacrifice are in the historical record

◈ The alien.gov domain registration during a nominal CISA funding freeze is confirmed — multiple sources note the freeze; CISA itself confirmed the registrations as legitimate, suggesting the freeze was not absolute or that this was expedited

▸ BLACK FEATHER CROSS-REFERENCE — BEAST SYSTEM SERIES LINK

▸ Beast System — Occult Architecture (Part VII): The LAM entity and the Amalantrah Working are documented in that investigation as part of the occult infrastructure underlying the Beast System’s spiritual dimension

▸ Book of Enoch Investigation: The entities described in 1 Enoch — the Watchers, the B’nai Elohim — are presented in that investigation as the original template for what modern culture calls ‘extraterrestrial’; the LAM-Grey connection reinforces that investigative thread

▸ Beast System — PSYOP Blueprint: The framing of interdimensional entities as ‘aliens’ rather than ‘demons’ operates as precisely the kind of memetic operation documented in the NSF-NBIC investigation — stripping the population of its playbook by changing the label

CHAPTER III - The Dead and the Missing

Six Scientists, Eight Months — What the Record Confirms and Where Caution Is Required

The Wise Wolf documents six scientists who died or disappeared between June 2025 and March 2026. This is the section of the investigation that demands the most rigorous verification — because the facts, as they stand, are alarming enough without embellishment. The cases are confirmed. The connections between them, however, are more complex than the article presents.

Black Feather’s standard applies here: GREEN for what is confirmed, GOLD for what is established with caveats, and RED for what remains speculative. The truth, as the following analysis demonstrates, does not need embellishment to be deeply troubling.

THE SIX CONFIRMED CASES

1. Nuno Loureiro — MIT Plasma Physicist

Shot multiple times at his home in Brookline, Massachusetts. Died December 16, 2025. Age 47. Director of MIT’s Plasma Science and Fusion Center. Work focused on plasma physics, fusion energy, and solar phenomena — confirmed fusion research approaching breakthrough stage per MIT statement.

Status: SOLVED. Shooter identified as Claudio Manuel Neves Valente, a former classmate from Instituto Superior Técnico in Portugal (1995–2000). Valente died by suicide. Authorities describe the motive as personal, linked to a decades-old relationship. No public evidence links the killing to Loureiro’s classified research. Valente was also responsible for the December 13, 2025 shootings at Brown University.

2. Carl Grillmair — Caltech Astrophysicist

Shot and killed on the porch of his rural home in Llano, California at 6 a.m. February 16, 2026. Age 67. Caltech IPAC researcher; contributor to Hubble and Spitzer telescope projects; involved in research on galactic stellar streams, dark matter, and exoplanets. Named in WikiLeaks Podesta emails as having ‘first-hand knowledge’ of UAP programs.

Status: ARREST MADE. Suspect Freddy Snyder, 29, arrested and charged with murder plus related carjacking and burglary. Reports indicate Snyder had prior connections to the area and stalked the property earlier. Grillmair had reported Snyder to police in December 2025 for trespassing with an unregistered loaded rifle; Snyder was released on his own recognizance and charges were dropped by prosecutors before the killing. No evidence links Snyder to any intelligence operation.

3. Maj. Gen. William Neil McCasland — Ret. USAF

Disappeared from his Albuquerque home February 27, 2026. Age 68. Former commander of the Air Force Research Laboratory at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base. Oversaw a $2.2 billion science and technology portfolio. Named in 2016 WikiLeaks Podesta emails as ‘an insider’ with knowledge of UFOs and crash retrieval programs. Left his phone, glasses, and wearable devices at home. Took his wallet and a firearm.

Status: UNRESOLVED. No confirmed body. Clothing found near his home. Investigative journalist Ross Coulthart stated McCasland held knowledge of ‘particle beam technology and some of the most sensitive U.S. military intelligence.’ Former FBI official Chris Swecker cited foreign espionage as ‘the most plausible explanation.’ Case remains open.

4. Monica Jacinto Reza — NASA JPL / Aerojet Rocketdyne

Vanished June 22, 2025 while hiking with companions in Angeles National Forest. Co-inventor of Mondaloy — a proprietary advanced rocket alloy developed with Air Force Research Laboratory funding that ended American dependence on Russian-made space launch components. Her colleagues were 30 feet away. She was never seen again.

Status: UNRESOLVED. No body recovered. Institutional connection to McCasland through the AFRL programme she worked under is documented. An online memorial appeared briefly then was removed. Authorities are investigating possible links between her disappearance and McCasland’s.

5. Melissa Casias — Los Alamos National Laboratory

Administrative assistant at LANL. Disappeared June 26, 2025 — four days after Reza. Last seen miles from her home walking alone without wallet, phone, or keys. Both her phones were subsequently found at home, factory reset by an unidentified party.

Status: UNRESOLVED. No body. Reports indicate she was experiencing financial difficulty, raising the possibility of voluntary disappearance. The factory-reset phones remain unexplained. LANL’s status as the site of America’s nuclear weapons programme makes the case sensitive regardless of its ultimate resolution.

6. Jason Thomas — Novartis Chemical Biology

Assistant director of chemical biology at Novartis. Disappeared from his home in Wakefield, Massachusetts, December 12, 2025. His body was recovered from Lake Quannapowitt on March 17, 2026.

Status: NO FOUL PLAY SUSPECTED per Wakefield Police Department statement. Thomas’s wife confirmed he had recently lost both parents and was struggling. Current evidence strongly suggests personal circumstances rather than external causes. The connection to UAP research is not established for this case.

✓ CONFIRMED — FULLY VERIFIED FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

✓ All six deaths and disappearances are confirmed events — each independently verified by law enforcement statements, news coverage from multiple mainstream outlets, and institutional acknowledgements

✓ Loureiro’s fusion research, Grillmair’s exoplanet work, McCasland’s UAP-adjacent position, Reza’s Mondaloy invention, and Casias’s LANL role are all confirmed as described

✓ Rep. Tim Burchett’s public statements — ‘Something dark is going on’ and ‘I’m not suicidal’ — are confirmed from video footage aired on mainstream news

✓ McCasland was named in WikiLeaks Podesta emails as a UAP insider — confirmed; Coulthart’s characterisation of his knowledge as ‘particle beam technology’ is confirmed from NewsNation reporting

✓ Reza and McCasland both worked within AFRL-funded programmes — institutional connection confirmed

⚠ SPECULATIVE OR UNVERIFIED — IMPORTANT CONTEXT

⚠ The Wise Wolf presents these six cases as part of a coordinated ‘kill list’ targeting researchers who could build UAP countermeasures — this interpretation is NOT confirmed by law enforcement

⚠ Loureiro’s death is SOLVED as a personal dispute by a former classmate with no established link to his classified fusion work

⚠ Grillmair’s death has resulted in an arrest for what appears to be a local crime (carjacking/burglary) with no established link to his UAP connections or scientific work

⚠ Jason Thomas: no foul play suspected; most likely personal tragedy, no established UAP research link

⚠ The ‘pattern’ observed by Congressman Burchett is real as a cluster of alarming cases; the causal mechanism connecting them as a coordinated operation is not established

⚠ Black Feather analytical note: The confirmed cases of McCasland and Reza — two individuals with direct AFRL programme connections who vanished within four days of each other in the same region — represent the strongest evidentiary case for a possible connection; the others remain ambiguous

CHAPTER IV - The Collins Elite and the Cornhusker Hotel

What Two DoD Physicists Told a Priest — and What Has Been Confirmed Since

On November 25, 1991, Anglican priest and paranormal researcher Ray Boeche sat down with two men who identified themselves as Department of Defense physicists at the Cornhusker Hotel in Lincoln, Nebraska. The meeting lasted three hours. What they described would form the foundation of what is now known as the Collins Elite — a faction inside the US defence and intelligence establishment that concluded, through direct classified programme experience, that the UFO phenomenon is not extraterrestrial. It is demonic.

Boeche’s credentials are not trivial. He held a Bachelor of Arts from Peru State College and a Master of Theology from St. Mark’s School of Divinity. He was the founder and director of the Fortean Research Center and a former Nebraska State Director for the Mutual UFO Network — meaning he was an experienced, methodical researcher in the field, not a credulous amateur.

The two physicists — identified in Nick Redfern’s 2010 book Final Events only as ‘James’ and ‘Richard’ — told Boeche things that Boeche found credible enough to document meticulously and to recount to Redfern years later with consistent specificity.

✓ CONFIRMED — FULLY VERIFIED FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

✓ Ray Boeche’s credentials — BA Peru State, Master of Theology, founder Fortean Research Center, former MUFON Nebraska State Director — are confirmed and uncontested

✓ The November 25, 1991 date and Cornhusker Hotel location are documented in Redfern’s Final Events and confirmed by Boeche’s own statements to multiple interviewers over two decades

✓ Boeche’s quote describing the physicists’ conclusion is on the record, documented in Final Events and confirmed by Boeche in multiple subsequent interviews: ‘There is some sort of spiritual deception going on here’

✓ Luis Elizondo, former head of the Pentagon’s AATIP program, has publicly confirmed the existence of a faction inside the defense establishment that views the UAP phenomenon as demonic — his 2024 Imminent book references this group

✓ Elizondo’s characterisation ‘Pentagon riven top to bottom with unstable people who believe they are spiritual warriors holding back the tide of a literal demon invasion’ is attributed to journalist and critic Jason Colavito’s summary of Elizondo’s account — the substance is confirmed; it describes a real faction

✓ Florida Congresswoman Anna Paulina Luna stated publicly on Joe Rogan’s podcast that military and intelligence witnesses describe the entities as ‘interdimensional beings’ — confirmed from multiple media sources (IBTimes UK, Audacy, NewsNation)

✓ Luna stated she viewed classified photographs inside a SCIF depicting objects ‘not made by mankind’ — confirmed from her direct public statements

✓ Luna stated she was denied access to pilots and evidence at Eglin Air Force Base despite being on a congressional oversight delegation — confirmed from her public statements

“They felt it really fell more under the category of some vast spiritual deception instead of UFOs and aliens. In the course of the whole discussion, it was clear that they really viewed this as having a demonic origin that was there to simply try and confuse the issue in terms of who they were, what they wanted, and what the source of the ultimate truth is.” — Ray Boeche — describing the DoD physicists’ conclusions, 1991

The physicists described a classified Pentagon programme that had attempted to make contact with non-human entities through what Boeche described as ‘occult-adjacent methodologies.’ They told him the programme had succeeded in making contact. They told him every piece of knowledge received was ultimately ‘poisoned.’ They showed him photographs — post-mortem images of individuals killed during programme experiments, with deaths attributed to remotely induced cardiac arrest and suffocation.

These claims cannot be independently verified. No declassified documents confirm the Collins Elite’s existence as a formal programme. No photographs have been produced publicly. The entire account rests on Boeche’s testimony, Redfern’s interviews with unnamed additional sources, and Elizondo’s elliptical references.

◈ VERIFIED WITH CAVEAT — CONFIRMED FACTS, CONTESTED INTERPRETATION

◈ The Collins Elite’s existence as a formal programme is confirmed only through testimonial evidence — Boeche, unnamed Redfern sources, Elizondo — with no declassified documentary corroboration

◈ Nick Redfern’s Final Events (2010), the primary source for the Collins Elite account, explicitly states in the text that its contents are not demonstrably factual — the author’s own caveat

◈ The post-mortem photographs described by Boeche were shown to him but never reproduced or independently authenticated — their existence is his testimony, not confirmed physical evidence

◈ The claim that entities ‘feed on human energy and emotions’ and seek ‘the harvest of the human soul’ comes from Collins Elite internal documents as described to Redfern — not from independently verified sources

◈ Wikipedia’s article on Final Events classifies it as ‘pseudohistory’ — though scholar of conspiracy theories Aaron Gulyas and theologian Michael Heiser have both written that the Collins Elite appears to be a real group, albeit one operating from within a specific theological framework

THE LABEL IS THE WEAPON

The Wise Wolf’s central analytical contribution in Part 2 is one of the most rigorous insights in the entire series, and it requires no qualification. The argument is logical, verifiable in its premises, and prophetically coherent:

THE ANALYTICAL CORE: WHY THE LABEL MATTERS

If the entities are named ‘demons’: humanity activates two thousand years of accumulated spiritual warfare doctrine. Scripture is consulted. Prayer mobilises. The church, the mosque, the synagogue, every grandmother who knows her Bible — all of them recognise the playbook and reach for it. If the entities are named ‘aliens’: humanity builds landing pads. Scientists get funding. The UN drafts contact protocols. Silicon Valley launches nonprofits. Neil deGrasse Tyson goes on CNN. The entire accumulated wisdom of human spiritual tradition is rendered irrelevant. Nobody fights. Nobody prays. Nobody resists.

This is not a theological sidebar. It is a strategic analysis of population-level response management. The label determines the countermeasures available to the targeted population. Change the label, and you strip away the most ancient and tested defence system in human history.

The Wise Wolf is correct that this has been the central function of the UAP disclosure apparatus: to frame the incoming entities as scientific phenomena requiring scientific engagement rather than spiritual phenomena requiring spiritual resistance. The defence establishment knows the difference — the Collins Elite testimony, whatever its evidentiary limitations, documents that at least some personnel inside the programme concluded the entities were deliberately presenting themselves as extraterrestrial to suppress the spiritual response.

CHAPTER V - The Prophetic Frame

Genesis 6, Revelation 9, and the Name of the Destroyer

The Wise Wolf’s Part 2 closes with a prophetic synthesis that deserves to be read alongside Black Feather’s existing investigations — because the convergence is not coincidental. The same biblical framework that illuminates the Beast System’s technological architecture also illuminates the entity question that the UAP disclosure campaign is designed to manage.

GENESIS 6 AND THE B’NAI ELOHIM

The Wise Wolf correctly identifies that the phrase ‘sons of God’ in Genesis 6:1-4 translates the Hebrew B’nai Elohim — and that this term appears in Job 1:6 referring to angelic beings that present themselves before God, including Satan. The consensus of the early church fathers — Justin Martyr, Irenaeus, Clement of Alexandria, Tertullian — on this passage is confirmed: they understood the B’nai Elohim as angelic beings, not human men. The scholarly record on this is not ambiguous.

The Book of Enoch’s expansion of the Genesis 6 account — the Watchers’ descent, their transmission of forbidden knowledge, the Nephilim offspring, and the resulting judgement — is directly relevant. The Book of Enoch is quoted verbatim by Jude (verses 14-15) in the New Testament, placing it within the canonical scriptural tradition even if the book itself was excluded from the Western canon.

“Now it came to pass, when men began to multiply on the face of the earth, and daughters were born to them, that the sons of God saw the daughters of men, that they were beautiful; and they took wives for themselves of all whom they chose.” — Genesis 6:1-2 (NKJV)

✓ CONFIRMED — FULLY VERIFIED FROM PRIMARY SOURCES

✓ The Hebrew B’nai Elohim in Genesis 6 and its recurrence in Job 1:6 and Job 38:7 is confirmed in standard Hebrew scholarship and consistently refers to non-human angelic beings ✓ The early church fathers’ consensus interpretation of the Genesis 6 event as involving angelic beings is documented in patristic literature — Justin Martyr, Irenaeus, Clement, Tertullian all held this view ✓ The Book of Enoch is directly quoted in Jude 14-15 — confirmed; this is not disputed in biblical scholarship ✓ The Ethiopian Orthodox Tewahedo Church includes the Book of Enoch in its 81-book canon — confirmed; Enoch is Book 14 of their Old Testament (as documented in our Black Feather Book of Enoch investigation) ✓ Daniel 2:43’s end-times kingdom described as mixing ‘the seed of men’ with something else has been interpreted by patristic and contemporary scholars as echoing the Genesis 6 pattern — this is a consistent thread in Christian eschatological interpretation

▸ BLACK FEATHER CROSS-REFERENCE — BEAST SYSTEM SERIES LINK

▸ Black Feather — The Intelligence File: The Book of Enoch: That investigation documented the Watchers’ transmission of forbidden knowledge as the template for the Beast System’s transhumanist agenda — the UAP disclosure framework represents a contemporary iteration of the same pattern ▸ Beast System — Occult Architecture (Part VII): The Epstein network’s ritual dimensions were connected to the same spiritual infrastructure; the Collins Elite’s conclusion that the entities ‘feed’ on human energy aligns with the documented ritual abuse patterns in that investigation ▸ Beast System — Part V (2030 Convergence): The convergence of NBIC technologies, genetic engineering, and neural interfaces by 2030 is the technological implementation of what Genesis 6 describes as the mixing of human and non-human intelligence

REVELATION AND THE DISCLOSURE SEQUENCE

Revelation 9 describes entities released from the abyss — Abaddon/Apollyon, the Destroyer, ruling over them. Revelation 12 describes spiritual entities cast down to the earth with great wrath. Revelation 13 describes the world marvelling at the Beast, asking ‘Who is like the Beast? Who is able to make war with him?’ — the voice of a population that has been convinced resistance is futile.

The Wise Wolf’s synthesis is that the UAP disclosure campaign is the mechanism by which this question is being produced in advance of the entities’ overt manifestation. If the population has been pre-conditioned to view the incoming entities as technologically superior extraterrestrials rather than fallen spiritual beings — then when they appear, the response will be exactly what Revelation 13 predicts: marvel, not resistance.

This is not prediction. It is an analytical description of a process that is demonstrably underway. The government has registered alien.gov. It has communicated via alien emoji. It has orchestrated a disclosure campaign that began with Obama’s ‘they’re real’ and continued through Trump’s Truth Social directive and the Polymarket bet explosion. The population is being primed to welcome something. The only question is what.

“For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.” — Ephesians 6:12 (NKJV)

THE BEAST SYSTEM SYNTHESIS

The Black Feather Beast System investigation series has documented, over multiple volumes, an interlocking technological and spiritual architecture designed to achieve total control of the human nervous system, the human genome, and human consciousness. The UAP disclosure framework represents the spiritual dimension of the same programme.

The transhumanist agenda — graphene intra-body networks, 6G neural interfaces, DARPA brain-machine integration — is the technological mechanism for achieving what Genesis 6 describes as the mixing of ‘the seed of men’ with something non-human. The UAP disclosure campaign is the cultural mechanism for ensuring the population welcomes rather than resists the arrival of the beings behind the technology.

These are not separate investigations. They are the same investigation viewed from different angles. The Beast System has a technological architecture and a spiritual architecture. The NSF-NBIC blueprint was the engineering document for the first. The Babalon Working of 1946 — and the eight decades of increasing UFO/UAP activity since Parsons performed it — represents the opening of the spiritual dimension.

Crowley drew LAM in 1918. Parsons opened a door in 1946. The Washington DC UFO wave followed in 1952, weeks after Parsons died. The entities have been present, manifesting through a cultural framing of their own design — alien, not demon — for eighty years. And the government, which has known from the beginning what was invoked, is now building them a welcome mat with a .gov domain.

“And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.” — Revelation 13:17 (KJV)

BLACK FEATHER FINAL ASSESSMENT

✓ CONFIRMED: Parsons, Hubbard, the Babalon Working, the FBI files, the LAM portrait, the Grey alien archetype chronology, alien.gov registration, Obama’s podcast statement, Trump’s Truth Social directive, the six deaths and disappearances, Boeche’s 1991 meeting, Elizondo’s Collins Elite references, Luna’s interdimensional testimony

◈ VERIFIED WITH CAVEAT: The Collins Elite as a formal documented programme (testimonial, not documentary evidence); the causal connection between specific scientist deaths and UAP research (pattern observed, mechanism unconfirmed for most cases)

⚠ SPECULATIVE: That Parsons objectively ‘opened a portal’; the six scientists as a coordinated kill list (two cases — McCasland and Reza — have the strongest circumstantial connection, others appear unrelated); Crowley as literal child sacrifice practitioner (symbolic, not documented as literal)

▸ BLACK FEATHER VERDICT: The Wise Wolf’s two-part investigation is substantially verified, analytically rigorous, and prophetically coherent. Its core thesis — that the UAP disclosure campaign is a rebranding of demonic contact, and that the Grey alien emoji is the face of a being Crowley drew while invoking a demon in 1918 — stands on documented evidence. The embellishments (kill list interpretation for all six cases; literal child sacrifice attribution) should be noted as overstated. The substance remains deeply important.

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BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK

“And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.” — John 8:32 (KJV)

Sources: Jack Parsons Wikipedia / Occult Encyclopedia / JSTOR Daily / Pasadena Now / Supercluster.com (Parsons biography); Babalon Working Occult Encyclopedia; NSF/FBI files (Parsons surveillance); Crowley LAM — Wikipedia Grey Alien entry / New Dawn Magazine / Occult Encyclopedia; Collins Elite — Wikipedia Final Events / Rod Dreher Substack / Fringed Archives; Collins Elite/Elizondo — Wikipedia Final Events; Ray Boeche — Fortean Winds timeline / Nick Redfern Final Events (Anomalist Books, 2010); alien.gov / aliens.gov — DefenseScoop / Newsweek / Detroit News / Yahoo / Inkl; Deaths and disappearances — Daily Caller / Liberty Line / HNGN / USA Herald / WION / LA Magazine; Tim Burchett — BroBible / HNGN; Anna Paulina Luna — IBTimes UK / Audacy / NewsNation; Obama statement — Time / CNN; Trump directive — Poynter / Truth Social; Biblical references — KJV / NKJV throughout