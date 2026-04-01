The Dragon Inside

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[Verse 1] On my way down to the river, I have crossed so many lands. Tried to capture all their meaning, Hold their secrets in my hands. Everywhere I went to heal my heart, To calm my thirst, to make a start, I met the same old creature there — Guarding gold with a hungry stare. [Pre-Chorus] He looked at me and softly said, With a voice of smoke and flame: [Chorus] “I am the golden calf you serve, The dragon burning in your chest. Your idols dance, your angels starve, You kneel before the gods of flesh.” And while his laughter filled the air, The world stood still beneath the sun — He whispered, “I am everyone, And I am no one.” [Verse 2] Toth and Minotaur are my kin, Our servants kneel — we hold them in. They fear our power, they praise our name, But deep inside we feel the same. Lonely under the blinding light, Waiting for riders born of night — The fearless ones who break the chain, And wash our faces in the rain. [Bridge] Little doll upon the ceiling, Breathing slow, without a sound — Caught inside this house of “isms,” Where freedom can’t be found. Material, national, personal pride — Walls that keep the truth outside. [Chorus – Refrain] “I am the golden calf you serve, The dragon living in your chest. You think you’re free, you think you’re brave, But you’re still chained like all the rest.” And as the echo fades away, The question burns, the choice remains — Will you walk the wire, or ride the rain? [Outro – Spoken / Whispered] Want to be a puppet in the hand of others, Or a rider on the storm for all your sisters and brothers?