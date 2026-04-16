The Empire Turns to Bones

[Verse 1]
White smoke rises from concrete towers
Where once our sacred fires burned
They trap the wind in glass and steel
But wisdom can't be bought or learned
Their paper gods and plastic dreams
Will crumble just like autumn leaves
Mother Earth has kept her score
Now thunder speaks so believe
[Chorus]
Let them build their temples high
Let them curse the changing sky
Time is dancing with the wind
Nature's law won't bend or die
We'll wait here by ancient stones
While their empire turns to bones
[Verse 2]
They measure worth in gold and scales
But can't weigh spirit in their hands
Their children drink from poisoned streams
While concrete spreads across the lands
My grandfather's voice still whispers
Through eagles soaring overhead
Patient like the mountain stands
Watch their kingdom's final breath
[Bridge]
Four directions tell me stories
Of a balance soon restored
When the last machine falls silent
And the truth can't be ignored
[Chorus]
Their markets crash like breaking waves
Against the shore of nature's wall
The medicine wheel keeps turning
As their towers start to fall
We watch them race towards nothing
Chasing shadows, creating fear
Now Mother Earth is rising
And her judgment day is near
[Outro]
In sacred caves our elders paint
The visions that they always knew
Their brittle world is trembling
As ancient prophecies come true
The young ones gather 'round the fire
To learn the dust of old ways
The spirits of our ancestors
Are rising with each passing day
Let them build their temples high
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.