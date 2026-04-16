The Empire Turns to Bones

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[Verse 1] White smoke rises from concrete towers Where once our sacred fires burned They trap the wind in glass and steel But wisdom can't be bought or learned Their paper gods and plastic dreams Will crumble just like autumn leaves Mother Earth has kept her score Now thunder speaks so believe [Chorus] Let them build their temples high Let them curse the changing sky Time is dancing with the wind Nature's law won't bend or die We'll wait here by ancient stones While their empire turns to bones [Verse 2] They measure worth in gold and scales But can't weigh spirit in their hands Their children drink from poisoned streams While concrete spreads across the lands My grandfather's voice still whispers Through eagles soaring overhead Patient like the mountain stands Watch their kingdom's final breath [Bridge] Four directions tell me stories Of a balance soon restored When the last machine falls silent And the truth can't be ignored [Chorus] Their markets crash like breaking waves Against the shore of nature's wall The medicine wheel keeps turning As their towers start to fall We watch them race towards nothing Chasing shadows, creating fear Now Mother Earth is rising And her judgment day is near [Outro] In sacred caves our elders paint The visions that they always knew Their brittle world is trembling As ancient prophecies come true The young ones gather 'round the fire To learn the dust of old ways The spirits of our ancestors Are rising with each passing day Let them build their temples high