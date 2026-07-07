THE ENCLOSURE OF EVERYTHING: How the Empire Perfected Dispossession at Home Before Exporting It
British Enclosures, Worcester v. Georgia, the Trail of Tears, and the 1871 Corporate Restructuring
BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Beast System Investigation — Companion to Rome Never Ended — July 2026
THE ENCLOSURE OF EVERYTHING: How the Empire Perfected Dispossession at Home Before Exporting It
British Enclosures, Worcester v. Georgia, the Trail of Tears, and the 1871 Corporate Restructuring
UK Parliament Enclosure Acts (1604-1914) | J.L. Hammond, The Village Labourer (1911) | Worcester v. Georgia 31 U.S. 515 (1832) | Indian Removal Act (1830) | District of Columbia Organic Act (1871) | Metropolitan Railroad Co. v. District of Columbia (1889) | Woodrow Wilson, The Study of Administration (1887) | Synthesising: Empire at Home (falkentheater.substack.com, Nov 2025) | Behind the Corporate Veil (falkentheater.substack.com, Jan 2026)
Before the empire crossed any ocean, it crossed its own commons.
The companion article Rome Never Ended traced the authorization chain from the Western Roman Empire through the papal bulls of 1452-1493 through the Virginia Company charter of 1606 through Johnson v. M’Intosh of 1823 and into the American republic’s foundational legal structures. That article documented the pre-American history of the imperial authorization framework.
This article bridges the gap the previous investigation left unaddressed: the 300 years between the Virginia Company’s landing (1607) and the Federal Reserve Act (1913) during which the imperial mechanism was refined, exported, re-imported, and ultimately embedded into the legal and financial architecture of a republic that proclaimed itself the opposite of everything the mechanism represents.
The bridge is built from three confirmed historical developments the archive has not previously documented in full: the British Enclosure Acts (1604-1914) as the empire’s domestic application of dispossession before export; Worcester v. Georgia (1832) and the Trail of Tears (1838-39) as the American continuation and the most explicit documented case of the legal system’s ruling being simply ignored; and the 1871 District of Columbia Organic Act and Woodrow Wilson’s 1887 administrative state doctrine as the post-Civil War corporate and technocratic restructuring that set the stage for the Federal Reserve Act of 1913.
The pattern the archive has been documenting is continuous. This article fills the centuries that the previous investigations skipped.
I. The Empire’s Dress Rehearsal: British Enclosures 1604-1914
The standard account of British imperialism describes it as an outward-facing project: ships, colonies, conquered peoples in distant lands. The historical record documents something different.
Before the British Empire dispossessed the peoples of the Americas, Africa, and India, it had already perfected the mechanism of dispossession on its own population, in its own fields, over the course of three centuries.
From 1604 to 1914, Parliament passed more than 5,200 Enclosure Acts, removing approximately 6.8 million acres of common land from collective use and consolidating ownership into the hands of landlords. The commons — the meadows, fields, forests, and pathways that English villages had maintained and used collectively for generations — were fenced off, criminalized, and declared private property. The people who had worked them, as their parents and grandparents had worked them, became trespassers on the land their communities had maintained. They had no legal recourse: Parliament had passed the Acts, and the Acts superseded any customary right.
The archive’s specific analytical point about the Enclosure Acts and the colonial project: the Virginia Company charter of 1606 — the document the archive confirmed in Rome Never Ended as the Protestant continuation of the papal bull authorization framework — was granted by King James I to the same aristocratic class that was enclosing English commons. The men who dispatched the Virginia Company to ‘propagate the Christian religion’ to people living ‘in darkness and miserable ignorance’ were the same men whose Parliament was criminalizing English villagers for collecting firewood from forests they had maintained for generations.
The dispossession mechanism had two forms of the same operation running simultaneously: domestic enclosure removing English commoners from their land, creating a landless labor pool for industrial capitalism; and colonial enclosure removing Indigenous peoples from their land, creating the territorial base for the same industrial capitalism to extract resources from. The empire’s two faces — the liberator abroad, the encloser at home — were operated by the same hands under the same legal framework.
The displaced English villagers who emigrated to America — as indentured servants, as colonial laborers, as settlers — brought their displacement with them. They had been removed from the commons of Norfolk and Devon. In America, they were offered the commons of Virginia and Pennsylvania — land that could be taken from Indigenous peoples under the same authorization logic that had taken the English commons from them. The chain of dispossession was passed from the English elite to the English dispossessed and then directed at the Indigenous communities of the Americas. The colonists were, in many cases, already the empire’s first domestic victims.
The Virginia Company’s settlers were not, in the main, wealthy men who sailed for profit. They were, in significant numbers, the displaced and dispossessed people that three centuries of Enclosure Acts had produced. The empire that fenced the English commons taught its domestic refugees to fence the Indigenous commons. The mechanism was transferred across the Atlantic in the bodies of the people the mechanism had first produced.
II. Worcester v. Georgia — 1832: When the Court Said No and the Empire Said Make Me
The Rome Never Ended article documented Johnson v. M’Intosh (1823) as the moment the papal bull’s Doctrine of Discovery became American constitutional law. The article noted that the Supreme Court ruled Indigenous peoples had no ownership title to their land — only occupancy rights that the ‘discovering’ sovereign could extinguish. This is the case that US federal Indian law begins with.
What the archive’s previous investigation did not document is the case that came nine years later — a case that produced the opposite ruling, and that was simply ignored by the executive branch with a completeness that constitutes one of the most revealing moments in American constitutional history.
In 1832, the Supreme Court of the United States decided Worcester v. Georgia. Samuel Worcester was a New England missionary who had been arrested under a Georgia law requiring white men living in Cherokee territory to obtain a state license. The Cherokee Nation brought the case. Chief Justice John Marshall — the same judge who had written Johnson v. M’Intosh nine years earlier — wrote the opinion. His ruling was unambiguous:
The Cherokee Nation had won. The Supreme Court of the United States had unanimously ruled that they were a distinct community, that their territory had defined boundaries, that Georgia law had no force within those boundaries, and that only federal treaty authority — not state action — could regulate the relationship. In constitutional terms, the Cherokee had received the strongest possible legal protection available from the highest court in the land.
President Andrew Jackson did not implement the ruling. The exact words he is reported to have used — ‘John Marshall has made his decision; now let him enforce it’ — may be apocryphal, as his biographers note. What is not apocryphal is what followed.
The archive reads Worcester v. Georgia alongside the DeVore federal court record — the case the archive documented in They Would Wear the Chains — as two instances of the same architectural feature. In both cases, physical evidence existed and a court proceeding recognized it. In DeVore’s case, surgical extractable naval laboratory devices were accepted as factual allegations by a federal magistrate and the case was dismissed on Eleventh Amendment immunity. In the Cherokee case, the Supreme Court unanimously ruled for sovereignty and the executive branch simply did not enforce it.
The imperial architecture does not always need to win in court. It needs only to ensure that winning in court does not produce implementation. The Cherokee had a Supreme Court ruling in their favor. The Trail of Tears happened anyway. The law said no. The empire said make me. And no one could.
III. The Homestead Act — 1862: Legislating the Taken Land
The Rome Never Ended article’s three-step pattern — Seize the land → Legislate the land → Erase the people who were there — finds its most explicit American domestic example in the sequence from the Indian Removal Act (1830) through the Trail of Tears (1838-39) to the Homestead Act (1862). The seizing and the legislating were separated by two decades. The result is the same as every application of the pattern the archive has documented: the taking was made permanent by converting it into legal property rights.
The Homestead Act of 1862 granted 160 acres of public land to any citizen or intended citizen who would occupy and improve it for five years. ‘Public land’ was land that had been seized from Indigenous nations — through the Indian Removal Act, through treaties that were not honored, through the Trail of Tears, and through the westward military campaigns of the 1840s-1880s. The Act did not describe where the land came from. It described what citizens could do with it: own it, farm it, pass it to heirs.
The Homestead Act is the legislative codification of the Trail of Tears. The land that was made available had been made available by the removal of the people who had lived on it. The Act did not acknowledge this. It described the land as ‘public domain’ — a legal category that erased its prior occupants. The empire’s third step, after seizing and legislating, is always the same: rename the taking so that what was taken becomes invisible in the record of what was given.
IV. The 1871 District of Columbia Organic Act — Corporate Language Enters the Seat of Government
The archive’s previous investigations have traced the financial architecture from Hamilton’s First Bank (1791) through the Federal Reserve Act (1913). The 1871 Act of Congress provides the bridge: the moment when corporate organizational language was formally introduced into the governance structure of the United States capital itself.
Following the Civil War, with the federal government deeply indebted and Congress reorganizing the District of Columbia’s municipal structure, the District of Columbia Organic Act was passed on February 21, 1871.
Section 2 of the Act contains language that is documented from the Congressional Record and confirmed from the Act’s text:
The Supreme Court subsequently confirmed this characterization. Metropolitan Railroad Co. v. District of Columbia (1889) explicitly recognized DC’s status as ‘a municipal corporation, having a right to sue and be sued.’ The federal capital’s governance structure had incorporated commercial legal terminology — not replacing constitutional governance but introducing a parallel corporate legal identity that coexisted with the constitutional framework.
The archive does not interpret the 1871 Act through the Sovereign Citizen framework that treats it as proof that the United States is secretly a corporation rather than a republic. That interpretive framework does not meet the archive’s evidentiary standard and has been consistently rejected by courts. What the archive notes is the historically significant fact: in the aftermath of the Civil War — at precisely the moment when the financial architecture required European capital to fund reconstruction, when the national debt was at unprecedented levels, and when the mechanisms of financial centralization that Hamilton had introduced were being rebuilt after Jackson’s destruction of the Second Bank — corporate language entered the legislative description of the federal government’s administrative seat. The timing connects to the financial architecture the archive has already confirmed.
V. Woodrow Wilson’s Administrative State — 1887: Governance Insulated From the People
The archive has documented throughout its investigations the pattern Luther Martin identified at the Constitutional Convention in 1787: a covert programme pursuing goals that ‘openly and avowedly could not be accomplished.’ The most explicit intellectual articulation of this programme as a positive governmental philosophy was written not by a conspirator but by a future President of the United States — in a published essay available in every major university library — in 1887.
Woodrow Wilson’s essay ‘The Study of Administration,’ published in 1887 in the Political Science Quarterly, is the foundational document of American administrative state theory. It argues explicitly that certain categories of governmental decision-making should be removed from democratic accountability and placed in the hands of trained experts insulated from public opinion. The archive confirms its language from the published text:
Wilson’s 1887 essay is the theoretical foundation of every subsequent argument for governance by unelected experts — from the Federal Reserve Board to the World Health Organization, from the Securities and Exchange Commission to the FISA court. The argument is always the same, stated in Wilson’s own language: administrative decisions are too technical for democratic accountability. The experts must be insulated from the hurry and strife of politics. The people have no business with the selection of the administrators who make decisions that affect their lives.
The Federal Reserve Act of 1913 — drafted at Jekyll Island, passed under Wilson’s presidency — is the practical implementation of the 1887 essay. It created an administrative body for monetary policy, explicitly insulated from electoral accountability, staffed by technical experts appointed rather than elected, operating within a legal framework that even a hostile President (as Trump’s 2025-2026 conflict with Powell documents) cannot easily reach. Wilson wrote the theory in 1887. The Federal Reserve implemented it in 1913.
Colonel Edward House — Wilson’s closest advisor, the man who wielded extraordinary influence while holding no elected office — was a founding member of the Council on Foreign Relations. His 1912 novel ‘Philip Dru: Administrator’ described an idealized technocratic reformer who implemented sweeping governance changes through executive authority. The novel’s premise is the Wilson essay’s practical fantasy: the right man, with the right administrative philosophy, could run the government correctly regardless of what the people wanted. The novel preceded Wilson’s presidency by one year.
VI. The Bridge Completed: The Empire’s Domestic Programme 1604-1913
VII. The Pattern That This Bridge Confirms
The three investigations — Rome Never Ended, The Imperial Ledger, and this article — together trace the imperial authorization chain from 476 CE (Rome’s institutional transfer to the Catholic Church) through 1606 (the Virginia Company charter) through 1913 (the Federal Reserve Act) to 2025 (the Big Three’s $31.7 trillion governance platform). What this bridge article adds to that chain is the domestic dimension that the other articles left unaddressed.
The empire is not only something that happens to distant peoples in distant lands. The British Enclosure Acts show it happening to the English peasantry first. The Indian Removal Act and the Trail of Tears show it happening in the American homeland as the republic proclaimed its ideals. The 1871 corporate restructuring and Wilson’s 1887 administrative theory show it happening at the institutional level, within the legal architecture, through the same mechanisms of procedure and legislation that the Rome Never Ended article documented from the papal bulls.
The most important finding this article adds to the archive’s analysis is the Worcester v. Georgia sequence. Every other instance of imperial architecture the archive has documented involves the legal system being used to authorize or legitimize the taking. Johnson v. M’Intosh authorized Indigenous dispossession. Dum Diversas authorized colonial enslavement. The Homestead Act authorized the distribution of seized land. The Federal Reserve Act authorized private central banking. In each case, the legal system and the imperial agenda aligned.
Worcester v. Georgia is the exception that defines the rule. When the legal system did not align with the imperial agenda — when Chief Justice Marshall and a unanimous Supreme Court ruled that the Cherokee Nation was a distinct sovereign community — the executive branch simply did not implement the ruling. The empire’s relationship with the law is not one of subjection. The empire uses law when law is useful and ignores it when law is inconvenient. Worcester v. Georgia made this explicit. The Trail of Tears documented it in human lives.
Elizabeth Coady has been to Congress thirty times. The DeVore court document contains Naval Laboratory device identifications that no judicial proceeding has investigated. The Cherokee had a Supreme Court ruling unanimously declaring their sovereignty, and the Trail of Tears happened anyway. The archive draws this comparison not to minimize what the Cherokee suffered — nothing could be comparable — but to document the mechanism that produced both outcomes: a legal system that can be used when useful and ignored when inconvenient, by an imperial architecture that operates above the law it nominally obeys.
BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - The Enclosure of Everything — July 2026 — The empire routes around its own legal system. Worcester v. Georgia, 1832. Trail of Tears, 1838.
PRIMARY SOURCE REGISTRY
BRITISH ENCLOSURE ACTS:
-- UK Parliament: ‘Enclosing Land’ — historical overview with Act counts and acreage
parliament.uk/about/living-heritage/transformingsociety/towncountry/landscape/overview/enclosingland/
-- Hammond, J.L. and Barbara Hammond. ‘The Village Labourer, 1760-1832.’ Longmans, Green, 1911.
Available at archive.org/details/villagelabourera00hammrich
WORCESTER v. GEORGIA:
-- Worcester v. Georgia, 31 U.S. (6 Pet.) 515 (1832): Supreme Court Reporter
Full text: supreme.justia.com/cases/federal/us/31/515/
Also: Oyez.org case summary: oyez.org/cases/1789-1850/31us515
-- Indian Removal Act (May 28, 1830): US federal law — text at loc.gov
TRAIL OF TEARS:
-- Cherokee Nation Archives: Trail of Tears historical records
cherokee.org/our-government/culture/history-of-cherokees/trail-of-tears/
-- National Archives: ‘American Indian Removal Records’
-- Smithsonian Institution: National Museum of the American Indian, Trail of Tears documentation
HOMESTEAD ACT:
-- Homestead Act, May 20, 1862: National Archives (archives.gov/milestone-documents/homestead-act)
-- Bureau of Land Management: 270 million acres transferred under Homestead Act
1871 DC ORGANIC ACT:
-- District of Columbia Organic Act, February 21, 1871: Congressional Record, 41st Congress, 3rd Session
-- Metropolitan Railroad Co. v. District of Columbia, 132 U.S. 1 (1889): Supreme Court Reporter
WILSON’S ADMINISTRATIVE STATE:
-- Wilson, Woodrow. ‘The Study of Administration.’ Political Science Quarterly, Vol. 2, No. 2 (1887).
Available at: archive.org/details/jstor-2139277 and JSTOR
EVALUATED ARCHIVE SOURCES:
-- Empire at Home (falkentheater.substack.com, November 25, 2025) — Enclosure Acts and Trail of Tears confirmed
-- Behind the Corporate Veil (falkentheater.substack.com, January 17, 2026) — 1871 Act and Wilson confirmed
You Can Download This Article Here
And we should always follow the money to find corruption and the conspiracy players.
" The Internal Revenue Service is considered to be a Bureau of the Department of the Treasury; however, like the Federal Reserve, it is not part of the Federal Government. (Diversified Metal Products v. IRS, et al., CV-93-405E- EJE - U.S.D.C.D.I; Public Law 94-564, Senate Report 94-1148, page 5967; Reorganization Plan No. 26; Public Law 102-391---and is in fact incorporated in Delaware ...." ("Internal Revenue Service" was incorporated in 1925, the Municipal "IRS" was incorporated in 1933.)
"They [the Internal Revenue Service/IRS] are in fact a collection agency for the Federal Reserve, because they do not collect any taxes for the U.S. Treasury.
All funds collected [by the IRS working under color of law "as" a Treasury "Bureau" and collecting funds under false pretense as the funds are collected under what appears to be a Treasury presentment] are turned over to the Federal Reserve. If you have ever sent a check to the IRS, you will find that it was endorsed over to the Federal Reserve."
"The Federal Reserve, in turn, deposits the money with the International Monetary Fund, an
Agency of the United Nations (Black's Law Dictionary, 6th Edition, page 816.) where it is
filtered down to the International Development Association (see Treasury Delegation Order No. 91) which is part of the "International Bank for Reconstruction and Development" --- commonly known now as the World Bank."
Bottom line --- the so-called "Internal Revenue Service" is not now and never has been a part of our government and has been deceitfully misrepresented as such by our British Territorial and Municipal United States subcontractors.
Ah, the World Bank At the bottom of the dog pile which progresses from the U.S. Treasury to the Federal Reserve to the IMF to the IBRD ---- we find what? Ah, the World Bank.
The Federal Reserve, IBRD, and World Bank are the Secondary Creditors
Please note that the Federal Reserve, IBRD, and World Bank are the Secondary Creditors that forced the "United States of America, Incorporated" into bankruptcy in 1933.
And also note that the IBRD and the World Bank are the ones who, in 2000, following the settlement of the bankruptcy, showed up and lied through their teeth and without anyone giving any Notice to the actual Priority Creditors (The United States of America, the American States and People) claimed that all our assets were "abandoned" --- including approximately $387 billion dollars in gold that FDR confiscated from the American People under color of law as "surety" backing the bankrupt "United States of America, Incorporated" bankruptcy.
Also, please note that the bankrupt governmental services corporation doing business as the "United States of America, Inc." was fronted by the Roman Catholic Church as a religious non-profit.
You cannot take them out unless you starve the beast first. That beast starts with a foreign entity known as the IRS, the collector for the Federal Reserve, and then eliminate using their form of currency. It must/shall be no more.
Military and Security industrial complex, plus the foreign banksters. There are millions of them as we must kill their source of $$.
No more shows please. We need action ASAP or else SOS same day.
All Americans and the world must know what is known but kept from us.
Please verify.
And then there is this:
The Treaty of Peace agreed upon in 1783 and ratified in 1784 raises several serious issues in, and of, itself. The first paragraph, which exposes capacities, characters, conditions, status and standings of the parties thereto, creates very serious implications, conflicts and breaks in the Chain of Title. Prince George the Third “agreed, accepted and acknowledged” this document as Arch-treasurer and Prince Elector of the Holy Roman Empire etc. and of the United States of America. This Treaty was supposed to be between the United States of America and Prince George the Third. But by the words contained therein in explicit and clear language it is not. The same party was present as both sides. That in, and of, itself would void the document under even the loosest interpretations under contract law. Article 1 recognizes the entities we know as states, but not as State of …, but for example just New York. King George III recognizes these entities as his free sovereign and independent states, not the common men, and would appear to be a conflict of, and with, the Declaration of Independence c 1776. Further breaks in Chain of Title. In this Treaty the King gives directives to his Congress for what they shall do.
1791 Washington and Hamilton create the foreign banking system for King George with his private bank with foreign stockholders. How's that for being an independent country? Note: From 1791-1811, its first and main branch was in Philadelphia with branches eventually opening in Boston, *New York, Charleston, Baltimore, Norfolk, Savannah, New Orleans, and *Washington, D.C.
How can anything change for the benefit of all people if we don't fix, repair or replace the Founders foundations? Remedy for cure is done with corrective actions for what happen in 1781, 1783, 1786, 1789 and 1791. Undo those 10 years. Do you see the importance of these events?
1791 Washington and Hamilton create the foreign banking system for King George with his private bank with foreign stockholders. How's that for being an independent country? Note: From 1791-1811, its first and main branch was in Philadelphia with branches eventually opening in Boston, *New York, Charleston, Baltimore, Norfolk, Savannah, New Orleans, and *Washington, D.C. how can we consider having an American National Banking System if the Federal Reserve is involved?