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Falken-BlackFeather

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Richard Schaum
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And we should always follow the money to find corruption and the conspiracy players.

" The Internal Revenue Service is considered to be a Bureau of the Department of the Treasury; however, like the Federal Reserve, it is not part of the Federal Government. (Diversified Metal Products v. IRS, et al., CV-93-405E- EJE - U.S.D.C.D.I; Public Law 94-564, Senate Report 94-1148, page 5967; Reorganization Plan No. 26; Public Law 102-391---and is in fact incorporated in Delaware ...." ("Internal Revenue Service" was incorporated in 1925, the Municipal "IRS" was incorporated in 1933.)

"They [the Internal Revenue Service/IRS] are in fact a collection agency for the Federal Reserve, because they do not collect any taxes for the U.S. Treasury.

All funds collected [by the IRS working under color of law "as" a Treasury "Bureau" and collecting funds under false pretense as the funds are collected under what appears to be a Treasury presentment] are turned over to the Federal Reserve. If you have ever sent a check to the IRS, you will find that it was endorsed over to the Federal Reserve."

"The Federal Reserve, in turn, deposits the money with the International Monetary Fund, an

Agency of the United Nations (Black's Law Dictionary, 6th Edition, page 816.) where it is

filtered down to the International Development Association (see Treasury Delegation Order No. 91) which is part of the "International Bank for Reconstruction and Development" --- commonly known now as the World Bank."

Bottom line --- the so-called "Internal Revenue Service" is not now and never has been a part of our government and has been deceitfully misrepresented as such by our British Territorial and Municipal United States subcontractors.

Ah, the World Bank At the bottom of the dog pile which progresses from the U.S. Treasury to the Federal Reserve to the IMF to the IBRD ---- we find what? Ah, the World Bank.

The Federal Reserve, IBRD, and World Bank are the Secondary Creditors

Please note that the Federal Reserve, IBRD, and World Bank are the Secondary Creditors that forced the "United States of America, Incorporated" into bankruptcy in 1933.

And also note that the IBRD and the World Bank are the ones who, in 2000, following the settlement of the bankruptcy, showed up and lied through their teeth and without anyone giving any Notice to the actual Priority Creditors (The United States of America, the American States and People) claimed that all our assets were "abandoned" --- including approximately $387 billion dollars in gold that FDR confiscated from the American People under color of law as "surety" backing the bankrupt "United States of America, Incorporated" bankruptcy.

Also, please note that the bankrupt governmental services corporation doing business as the "United States of America, Inc." was fronted by the Roman Catholic Church as a religious non-profit.

You cannot take them out unless you starve the beast first. That beast starts with a foreign entity known as the IRS, the collector for the Federal Reserve, and then eliminate using their form of currency. It must/shall be no more.

Military and Security industrial complex, plus the foreign banksters. There are millions of them as we must kill their source of $$.

No more shows please. We need action ASAP or else SOS same day.

All Americans and the world must know what is known but kept from us.

Please verify.

And then there is this:

The Treaty of Peace agreed upon in 1783 and ratified in 1784 raises several serious issues in, and of, itself. The first paragraph, which exposes capacities, characters, conditions, status and standings of the parties thereto, creates very serious implications, conflicts and breaks in the Chain of Title. Prince George the Third “agreed, accepted and acknowledged” this document as Arch-treasurer and Prince Elector of the Holy Roman Empire etc. and of the United States of America. This Treaty was supposed to be between the United States of America and Prince George the Third. But by the words contained therein in explicit and clear language it is not. The same party was present as both sides. That in, and of, itself would void the document under even the loosest interpretations under contract law. Article 1 recognizes the entities we know as states, but not as State of …, but for example just New York. King George III recognizes these entities as his free sovereign and independent states, not the common men, and would appear to be a conflict of, and with, the Declaration of Independence c 1776. Further breaks in Chain of Title. In this Treaty the King gives directives to his Congress for what they shall do.

1791 Washington and Hamilton create the foreign banking system for King George with his private bank with foreign stockholders. How's that for being an independent country? Note: From 1791-1811, its first and main branch was in Philadelphia with branches eventually opening in Boston, *New York, Charleston, Baltimore, Norfolk, Savannah, New Orleans, and *Washington, D.C.

How can anything change for the benefit of all people if we don't fix, repair or replace the Founders foundations? Remedy for cure is done with corrective actions for what happen in 1781, 1783, 1786, 1789 and 1791. Undo those 10 years. Do you see the importance of these events?

1791 Washington and Hamilton create the foreign banking system for King George with his private bank with foreign stockholders. How's that for being an independent country? Note: From 1791-1811, its first and main branch was in Philadelphia with branches eventually opening in Boston, *New York, Charleston, Baltimore, Norfolk, Savannah, New Orleans, and *Washington, D.C. how can we consider having an American National Banking System if the Federal Reserve is involved?

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