Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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ElizabethC
7h

Haven’t read this yet but do you know Norseen told the guys at Radionics that he thought Colombine was a goverment experiment? https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Columbine_High_School_massacre

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