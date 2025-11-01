How the Worship of the Creator Became the Cult of the Created

“They changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshiped and served the creature more than the Creator.” — Romans 1 : 25 (KJV)

I. The Turning of the Canvas

Once, art was a form of prayer.

A fresco was not a display — it was a sanctuary wall breathing devotion.

A sculpture was not a product — it was a testimony carved in obedience.

But in the fevered century that birthed modernity, that altar was overturned.

The painter no longer faced Heaven — he faced the mirror.

And the mirror began to talk back.

Paris, 1880s: the cathedrals still echoed with hymns, yet new temples of glass and gaslight unveiled another gospel — Art for Art’s sake.

The artist ceased to ask, “What truth shall I serve?”

and asked instead, “How can I be seen?”

II. The Case of Vincent — The Torn Prophet

Before color, Vincent van Gogh sought the Word.

He studied theology, dreaming of preaching among miners.

When faith turned to smoke, he reached for another pulpit — the easel.

At first, his brush trembled with compassion. The Potato Eaters was a sermon of human suffering.

Then came Paris — the glittering furnace where galleries replaced churches and critics replaced confessors.

There he met Gauguin, the self-proclaimed redeemer of the “primitive.”

Their friendship burned like oil and ended in blood — one ear severed, one soul undone.

Between those two altars — vision and truth — lay the abyss.

Absinthe dulled Vincent’s hunger for the divine.

He painted the stars not as testimonies of creation but as whirlpools of the mind.

When he pressed the gun against his chest, it was not madness alone that spoke,

but the echo of a lost covenant.

III. The Marketplace of Mirages

The Paris art scene was an engineered market of novelty, orchestrated by dealers like Durand-Ruel and Vollard.

To sell the new, one must first destroy the old.

Each salon became a ritual of inversion: form mocked, chaos exalted, the sacred dethroned.

Critics were clergy, collectors were high priests, audiences their worshipers.

Thus was born the cult of the self-expressing artist — the myth of the tortured genius whose agony justifies transgression.

But suffering without surrender does not sanctify — it corrodes.

Modern art became not evolution but apostasy:

the self-deification of the artist, baptized in irony and sold in frames.

IV. From the Sacred to the Spectacle

Where sacred art revealed order, modern art glorified chaos.

Where icons led the gaze beyond, modern canvases trapped it within.

Impressionists dissolved form to worship perception;

Cubists shattered unity to exalt fragmentation;

Dadaists annihilated meaning to enthrone the void.

Confusion was rebranded as freedom.

This was not progress — it was the serpent’s whisper recycled:

“Ye shall be as gods.”

Modern art became the visible theology of unbelief — its temples museums, its liturgy the auction, its creed self-worship.

V. The Poisoned Chalice of Inspiration

Vincent’s absinthe became the century’s sacrament.

From Baudelaire’s hashish to Warhol’s amphetamines, art sought transcendence without obedience.

Every shortcut to heaven ends in hell.

Imagination severed from truth becomes hallucination;

hallucination mistaken for vision becomes idolatry.

The art dealer replaced the angel;

the collector replaced the congregation.

Art, stripped of prayer, became propaganda.

VI. The Two Paths of Creation

The Black Path — creation for applause, novelty over sincerity, emotion mistaken for revelation.

It glitters, but heals nothing.

The Red Path — creation as gratitude, the spark known to be lent, not owned.

This artist seeks fidelity, not fame;

he does not invent light — he reflects it.

One path ends in exhaustion; the other in illumination.

VII. The Return to Beauty

To walk the Red Path is not to reject art — it is to restore it.

True art transcends the self; it points beyond the frame.

Beauty is once again reverence made visible.

Every color, every tone, every line becomes sacred when offered in humility.

The artist who walks in beauty does not cry “Look at me!”

He whispers, “Look through me.”

VIII. Epilogue – The Painter and the Prayer

Imagine Vincent before his easel again,

painting the stars as lamps of mercy — each stroke a psalm, each color a confession.

He paints not to prove he exists,

but because he knows that God does.

Then the gallery becomes a chapel,

and the artist, not a celebrity, but a servant.

From the proverbs of Solomon the son of David, king of Israel:

“For that they hated knowledge, and did not choose the fear of the LORD: 30

They would none of my counsel: they despised all my reproof. 31

Therefore shall they eat of the fruit of their own way, and be filled with their own devices. 32

For the turning away of the simple shall slay them, and the prosperity of fools shall destroy them. 33

But whoso hearkeneth unto me shall dwell safely, and shall be quiet from fear of evil.

🪶 Final Word

Walk the Red Path. Restore the Covenant. Paint in Prayer.

