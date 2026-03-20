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Friar Tuck's avatar
Friar Tuck
16m

A Fifteenth Century “Protocol”

The principles and morality of these latter-day Protocols are as old as the tribe. Here is one from the Fifteenth Century which Jews can hardly pronounce a forgery, seeing that it is taken from a Rothschild journal.

The Revue des etudes Juives, financed by James de Roths¬ child, published in 1889 two documents which showed how true the Protocols are in saying that the Learned Elders of Zion have been carrying on their plan for centuries. On January 13, 1489, Chemor, Jewish Rabbi of Arles in Provence, wrote to the Grand Sanhedrim, which had its seat in Constantinople, for advice, as the people of Arles were threatening the synagogues. What should the Jews do? This was the reply:

“Dear beloved brethren in Moses, we have received your let¬ ter in which you tell us of the anxieties and misfortunes which you are enduring. We are pierced by as great pain to hear it as yourselves.

https://christiansfortruth.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/10/The-Protocols-Of-The-Learned-Elders-Of-Zion.pdf

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William Cody Nalbach's avatar
William Cody Nalbach
33m

https://substack.com/profile/277513869-william-cody-nalbach/note/c-230784956?r=4l832l&utm_source=notes-share-action&utm_medium=web

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