Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Distilledskyline's avatar
Distilledskyline
3h

So, unjabbed since born. Never worn a mask or face covering, no PCR tests.

They’ve still contaminated my Temple?

Isaiah 54:17 No weapon formed against you shall prosper, and you will refute every tongue that accuses you. This is the heritage of the servants of the Lord, and their vindication is from Me, declares the Lord.

Who is more powerful? 🕊💚🙏🏻

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