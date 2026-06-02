BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Nano-Tech Decontamination Protocol Series -- Series Five -- May 2026

THE FOUR-YEAR BATH - Marcelo Araujo’s Protocol: Three Years of Documented Observation

What an Unjabbed Witness Tells Us About Atmospheric Nano-Contamination

Source: Marcelo Araujo | marceloaraujo903969.substack.com | February 23, 2026 - Cross-referenced against the Black Feather Decontamination Series and Beast System Archive

I. Who Marcelo Araujo Is

Marcelo Araujo is a Portuguese citizen living in Portugal, with a background in social sciences. He lived in southern Ontario, Canada, from age four to sixteen before returning to Portugal with his family in late 1983. He writes in English on Substack (marceloaraujo903969.substack.com) and describes himself as ‘a curious soul wandering through this experience called life.’ He has hundreds of subscribers.

Two biographical facts are analytically critical for the archive. First: he has not received any vaccine in over thirty years. He did not receive any COVID-19 injection, performed almost no COVID testing, and wore a mask for approximately thirty minutes total across the entire pandemic period. Second: he is not a scientist, chemist, or medical professional. He makes this explicit and returns to it repeatedly — emphasising that his observations are personal, amateur, and offered in transparency, with no claim to scientific authority he does not possess.

These two facts together make his account analytically valuable in a specific and limited sense that the archive needs to state precisely: Marcelo’s testimony is not scientific proof of anything. It is documented personal observation, maintained over three years, by a credible and honest witness who is also an unjabbed person. That combination — honest amateur observation, extended time period, and confirmed absence of the most obvious contamination vector — makes his account relevant to the archive’s investigation despite its non-scientific character.

II. The Near-Death Incident: What Marcelo’s Error Established for Everyone Else

In November 2022, Marcelo began taking detox baths with a recipe he had assembled from his own research. His initial recipe used quantities he had not verified against any practitioner’s guidance: one cup of Borax, one cup of Epsom salt, one cup of Sodium Bicarbonate, and one cup of Bentonite clay — in a bathtub with the hottest water he could bear. This is approximately four times the quantities that Tony Pantalleresco, the health practitioner Marcelo would later consult, recommends.

During one of these early baths, Marcelo felt sudden weakness and strong tingling in his legs. He knew something was wrong and attempted to exit the bath. That is the last thing he remembers.

He managed to get up, clean the blood, and stop the bleeding from the deep nose gash. He had a severe Herxheimer reaction through the night. He was sore for approximately ten days. He did not tell his family. He recovered, he says, ‘like nothing had happened’ — something he attributes to extraordinary luck and his guardian angel.

He did not stop the baths. Despite his family’s pleas, he concluded that the baths were essential and that the error was his own — the quantities, not the protocol. His subsequent consultation with Pantalleresco confirmed this: he had been using four times the correct dose. The archive registers this incident not as evidence against the protocol but as evidence of the protocol’s potency and of the absolute necessity of the dose discipline that every entry in the decontamination series has emphasised.

The Herxheimer reaction he describes — exhaustion, lethargy, muscle and joint aches, intestinal discomfort, frequent discharges — is a well-documented phenomenon in detoxification contexts. When large quantities of toxins are mobilised rapidly, the body’s elimination pathways can be overwhelmed, producing temporary symptoms that feel like illness. This is not a sign of harm from the protocol itself; it is a sign of the toxin load being displaced faster than the body can eliminate it. Starting slowly — with less than the recommended quantities — allows the elimination pathways to manage the load without being overwhelmed.

III. The Protocol: A Three-Year Evolution

Phase One (November 2022): Self-Assembled Recipe

Marcelo’s initial recipe was assembled from his own research without practitioner guidance: one cup each of Borax, Epsom salt, Sodium Bicarbonate, and Bentonite clay, in the hottest water he could tolerate. As documented above, this resulted in a near-fatal incident. This phase should be treated as the cautionary baseline, not the protocol.

Phase Two (July 2023): Tony Pantalleresco Consultation

On July 16, 2023, Marcelo conducted an online one-hour consultation with Tony Pantalleresco, a health practitioner based in southern Ontario, Canada, who has been researching nanotechnology and its effects for decades. Pantalleresco confirmed the anti-nano bath protocol that the archive has already documented in Series One — with a key modification: he replaced Bentonite clay with Trisodium Phosphate (TSP) and reduced all quantities to one-quarter cup.

Pantalleresco’s reasoning for excluding Bentonite clay was not recalled by Marcelo. The archive notes that this exclusion is consistent with concerns in the detox community that Bentonite clay, sourced from commercial deposits, may contain its own trace metal and nano contaminant load. TSP (Trisodium Phosphate, Na3PO4) is an industrial alkaline cleaner — highly alkaline (pH ~12 at concentration) — that provides additional saponification and polymer-stripping capacity in the bath environment. At 1/4 cup in a full bathtub (~300 litres), the TSP concentration is approximately 0.04% by weight, which is significantly diluted and within a range that skin contact studies consider manageable for most people.

Phase Three (Approximately March 2025): ACV Addition

Approximately one year before writing (so around early 2025), Marcelo began adding 500ml of Apple Cider Vinegar to the bath. He acknowledges that Pantalleresco is not a fan of ACV, citing potential nano contamination in commercially produced ACV. Marcelo adds it nonetheless, reasoning that in an already contaminated world, the benefit-to-risk ratio favours inclusion. The archive notes Pantalleresco’s concern: ACV is produced through fermentation processes in commercial facilities that may use contaminated water and inputs. The archive retains Pantalleresco’s caution as an advisory flag but does not RED-flag Marcelo’s addition, since the mechanism of concern (nano contamination in ACV) remains at GOLD level.

Phase Four (Approximately November 2025): DMSO Addition

Approximately four months before writing (so around November 2025), Marcelo began adding approximately 200ml of DMSO (Dimethyl Sulfoxide), 99.9% pharmaceutical grade liquid, to the bath. This was his own initiative, not part of Pantalleresco’s protocol. He describes it as ‘a game changer.’ This specific addition represents the most analytically significant protocol innovation in Marcelo’s account and is addressed in the next section.

Phase Five (April 2025): The Devices

On April 17, 2025, Marcelo received both the Anti-Nano Triangle and the Spike Device from Ioannis Bitzarakis — a Greek electrical engineer based in Switzerland who builds and sells these devices through solutions4mankind.net. He had been in correspondence with Bitzarakis since 2023 but had delayed the purchase, a decision he describes as ‘bad in hindsight.’ He used the devices for the first time during a bath on April 24, 2025.

His reported results: after using the devices alongside his existing protocol, ‘many relatively large particles began falling off my body like leaves falling off a tree in autumn.’ He reports that the increase in visible expelled particles was significant and unexpected, and that his emotional response was not relief but something more complex — numbness, shock, rage, sadness. He saw, he writes, ‘objects which nobody should see, because they shouldn’t even exist.’

IV. The Complete Current Protocol: All Ingredients and Procedures

MARCELO ARAUJO FULL PROTOCOL -- CURRENT RECIPE (2026)

BASE BATH RECIPE (Tony Pantalleresco, confirmed by personal consultation July 16, 2023):

-- 1/4 cup Borax (sodium tetraborate decahydrate)

-- 1/4 cup Sodium Bicarbonate (baking soda)

-- 1/4 cup Trisodium Phosphate / TSP (sodium phosphate tribasic)

-- approx. 1 cup Epsom salt (magnesium sulfate)

-- bathtub of water as hot as comfortably tolerable

=> NOTE: Bentonite clay is NOT in this recipe -- replaced by TSP

MARCELO’S PERSONAL ADDITIONS (not part of Pantalleresco’s recipe):

-- 500ml Apple Cider Vinegar (raw, unfiltered preferred)

=> NOTE: Pantalleresco flags potential nano contamination in commercial ACV

-- 200ml DMSO 99.9% pharmaceutical grade liquid

=> NOTE: DMSO MUST be pharmaceutical grade only -- NO plastic bottle sourcing

DMSO from glass bottle ONLY to avoid plastic nanoparticle carry-through

DEVICES (optional, from solutions4mankind.net):

-- Anti-Nano Triangle (electromagnetic deactivation device, Ioannis Bitzarakis)

-- Spike Device (electromagnetic nanoparticle disruption device, Ioannis Bitzarakis)

=> NOTE: Bitzarakis advises against using devices if COVID-injected

(COVID-injected persons should consult Bitzarakis before use)

SAFETY PROTOCOL (MANDATORY):

-- NEVER use this bath alone -- have someone within call range

-- Exit bath IMMEDIATELY at first sign of dizziness, weakness, or tingling

-- Do not lock bathroom door

-- Do NOT exceed stated quantities (Marcelo’s near-death was at 4x dose)

-- First session: use HALF the stated quantities

-- Water should be well water or filtered water -- NOT rain water or unfiltered tap

-- Expect Herxheimer reactions (exhaustion, aches, intestinal discomfort) as normal

-- Do not bathe session immediately before sleeping alone

FREQUENCY (Pantalleresco’s recommendation):

-- Ideal: daily

-- Minimum: as frequently as possible

-- Protocol is indefinite: what is removed is continuously re-introduced atmospherically

POST-BATH (archive’s addition):

-- Probiotics and prebiotics to restore gut microbiome

-- Vitamin C (liposomal preferred)

-- Clean water (well water, never rain water)

V. DMSO: The Mechanism Behind ‘Game Changer’

Marcelo’s description of DMSO as a ‘game changer’ is not without pharmaceutical foundation. Dimethyl Sulfoxide is one of the most extensively studied solvent molecules in pharmaceutical history. FDA approval of Rimso-50 (50% DMSO solution) for interstitial cystitis confirms its clinical safety profile at therapeutic doses. The specific property that makes DMSO uniquely relevant to a decontamination bath is its transdermal penetration mechanism.

DMSO is documented in the pharmaceutical literature as a unique skin penetrant that does not merely penetrate the surface layers of skin but carries other dissolved molecules with it, making inner skin layers and underlying tissue reversibly accessible, sometimes even on a nanoscale level. The phrase ‘nanoscale level’ in the pharmacological literature is not metaphorical: DMSO’s penetration mechanism creates temporary pathways through the lipid bilayer that are of nanometre dimensions, allowing molecules — including nano-scale particles — to pass through in either direction. In drug delivery research, this bidirectionality is confirmed: DMSO assists nanoparticles through cells inward, and the same mechanism should in principle facilitate outward transport of tissue-embedded nano-scale materials when combined with chelating agents in a bath.

This is the mechanism Marcelo intuitively identified when he decided to add DMSO:

If it takes substances deep into the body, perhaps it can bring substances deep out of the body. At 200ml in a full bathtub of approximately 300 litres, the DMSO concentration is approximately 0.067% — very dilute. At this concentration, the systemic effect is limited, but the transdermal gradient (the difference between DMSO concentration at the skin surface and in deeper tissue) may still drive some transport. His subjective observation — ‘many relatively large particles began falling off my body like leaves falling off a tree in autumn’ — is consistent with enhanced transdermal mobilisation of embedded particles.

VI. The Unjabbed Confirmation: The Most Analytically Significant Finding

Marcelo’s article contains a single sentence that, for the archive’s investigation, carries more analytical weight than all his protocol documentation combined. He states it simply, without emphasis, as background context:

He has had no vaccines in over three decades. He refused all COVID-19 injections. He did not submit to COVID testing. He wore a mask for approximately thirty minutes over two-plus years. Yet since November 2022, he has been documenting what he identifies as nanoparticles expelled from his body through his bath protocol — particles that grew visibly larger after he began using electromagnetic deactivation devices, particles that reportedly grew further when placed near EMF sources, particles that he observes under a 30-euro Chinese electronic microscope and consistently identifies as ‘not biological, not a seed, not a thread, not a piece of food.’

The analytical significance: injection cannot be the source of Marcelo’s contamination. He has not been injected with anything for thirty years. The only available delivery routes are the ones the archive has confirmed from institutional primary sources and the ones Brandon Iglesias documented from his own laboratory investigations: atmospheric dispersal (chemtrail-type distribution), food and water supply, topical absorption from cosmetics and personal care products, and inhalation of contaminated air.

The archive’s five-layer convergence architecture includes Layer One (Atmospheric Delivery) confirmed at GREEN from cloud seeding patent US20220002159A1, NASA Bushnell 2001 (microdust aerosol delivery), and Brandon Iglesias’s snow sample laboratory analyses showing large quantities of barium and aluminum across the Americas. Marcelo’s unjabbed status does not prove that atmospheric delivery is the mechanism responsible for his specific contamination. But it rules out injection as the primary mechanism and makes atmospheric delivery the most coherent remaining explanation — in a direction already confirmed at GREEN from institutional primary sources.

Tony Pantalleresco’s observation, which Marcelo directly cites, adds a temporal dimension: ‘they have been putting this technology in all of us since we were born — at least 50 to 60 years — and it would take a long time to get the large majority of the nanotech out of the body.’ If this timeframe is accurate, the contamination predates the COVID programme entirely, which would explain why an unjabbed 1966-or-earlier-born Portuguese man who returned from Canada forty years ago continues to find persistent contamination in his detox baths.

VII. The EMF Growth Observation: The Most Remarkable Finding

Among all of Marcelo’s documented observations across three years of protocol practice, one stands out as both the most remarkable and the most analytically important. He writes, in passing, without elaboration:

If this observation is accurately reported and accurately interpreted, it is the most direct real-world demonstration in the archive’s documentation of the electromagnetic activation of nano-scale self-assembling structures. The archive has documented from institutional primary sources: Patent US11801394B1 (EMF-responsive nano-devices capable of producing targeted biological effects); IEEE 1906.1 (nanoscale communication via electromagnetic fields); DARPA BrainSTORMS magnetoelectric nanoparticles (barium titanate MENPs responsive to both magnetic and electric fields); Brandon Iglesias’s demagnetisation physics (ferromagnetic nanoparticles that respond to applied electromagnetic fields by reorganising their magnetic domains); and the Smart Dust CCR architecture (passive nano-sensors that activate in the presence of an interrogation electromagnetic signal).

All of these confirmed systems share a common property: they are electromagnetically responsive. They harvest energy from, or change behaviour in response to, applied electromagnetic fields. Marcelo’s observation — that particles removed from his body and placed near an EMF source grew significantly within 2-3 days — is consistent with this documented electromagnetic responsiveness if the particles are ferro- or magnetoelectric materials capable of using ambient electromagnetic energy to drive a polymerisation or self-assembly reaction.

The archive cannot confirm this observation at GREEN level. It is Marcelo’s personal report from a 30-euro electronic microscope observation, without controlled conditions, without a control group (particles placed away from EMF), and without chemical composition analysis of the particles before and after EMF exposure. It belongs firmly at GOLD: consistent with confirmed theoretical mechanisms, consistent with Brandon Iglesias’s observations, consistent with the Smart Dust/MENP/self-assembling nanoparticle framework — but not confirmed from a controlled primary source experiment.

The archive asks directly: if Marcelo has video of the EMF-triggered growth he mentions at the end of his article, this video should be shared with the archive, with Brandon Iglesias at Reactwell, and with any researcher willing to conduct proper compositional analysis of the particles. A video showing visible growth of removed particles in the presence of an EMF source, if properly documented, would be the most significant piece of lay empirical evidence the decontamination series has yet encountered.

VIII. Integration with the Decontamination Series Archive

Marcelo’s protocol fits into the decontamination series as the most complete real-world implementation of the Pantalleresco bath protocol available to the archive — providing direct recipe attribution (personal consultation July 2023), documented evolution across three years, the near-death safety incident, and two personal innovations (ACV and DMSO) whose rationale he explains clearly.

Three specific additions he makes to the archive’s existing documentation: the Tony Pantalleresco consultation date is now precisely documented (July 16, 2023); the TSP substitution for Bentonite clay is confirmed as Pantalleresco’s specific recommendation; and the DMSO addition as a personal innovation — not part of Pantalleresco’s protocol — is clearly attributed to Marcelo’s own initiative, preventing the archive from misrepresenting it as a practitioner recommendation.

The most important addition to the series is the unjabbed confirmation. The decontamination series has previously documented the protocol primarily in the context of COVID injection recipients and those in high-exposure TI targeting situations. Marcelo’s case opens the series to a wider audience: anyone living in an environment with documented atmospheric nano-contamination — which, based on the archive’s institutional primary sources, is essentially everyone on earth — may have reason to consider the protocol regardless of injection status.

You don’t have to be jabbed. You don’t have to be a TI. You have to breathe. Every human body on this planet is breathing the same air that Warneke’s DARPA-funded 2001 paper described deploying by UAV and artillery shell. Marcelo had no vaccines for thirty years. The bath still turned dark and murky every time.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK -The Four-Year Bath -- Nano-Tech Decontamination Series Five -- May 2026 -- All claims sourced. Professional supervision recommended.

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