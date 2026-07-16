Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Jeff Thayer TEAM CONNECTED's avatar
Jeff Thayer TEAM CONNECTED
14h

Well done brother. 🔥🙏

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Johnny mac's avatar
Johnny mac
13h

Hello Falken. Thank you for sharing your knowledge and putting in the work. What the evil ones are doing to us and the world is quite incidious.

I have tried many protocols, treatments, etc., to detox all toxins, trying to sever the "Quantum Entanglement " and stop the targeting and torturing. Can you be of help, know anyone, or any treatments that would actually work?

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