A « Only the Truth » Investigation about the The Global Reset Agenda’s SYSTEMATIC HOLD-UP on HUMANITY’s NATURAL RESOURCES

« OnlyTheTruth » is documenting the BEAST SYSTEM’s INFRASTRUCTURE being built in REAL-TIME at the epicenter. His observations are invaluable testimony of the Global Rest Agenda’s deployment happening NOW. That’s why we decided to dedicate an entire article to his findings that perfectly confirm and complement our present investigations.

DOCTRINE OF DISCOVERY - VALIDATED

He stated: “The same system of human bondage and slavery have been in place instituted by those who established the Doctrine of Discovery, and if it were not true, then Pope Francis would not have recently had to come out and condemn these practices.”

✓ CONFIRMED: On March 30, 2023, the Vatican formally repudiated the “Doctrine of Discovery” following decades of Indigenous demands.

What the Doctrine of Discovery Is:

The doctrine was laid out in three papal bulls (decrees):

Pope Nicholas V’s Dum diversas (1452) and Romanus Pontifex (1455)

Pope Alexander VI’s Inter caetera (1493)

These authorized colonial powers (Spain, Portugal) to seize lands and subjugate people in Africa and the “New World” as long as people on the lands were not Christians.

The Vatican’s 2023 Repudiation:

From the official statement: “The Catholic Church therefore repudiates those concepts that fail to recognize the inherent human rights of Indigenous peoples, including what has become known as the legal and political ‘doctrine of discovery.’”

Pope Francis stated: “Never again can the Christian community allow itself to be infected by the idea that one culture is superior to others, or that it is legitimate to employ ways of coercing others.”

Why This Matters for His Analysis:

The Rev. David McCallum: “The statement repudiates the very mindsets and worldview that gave rise to the original papal bulls. It renounces the mindset of cultural or racial superiority which allowed for that objectification or subjection of people.”

The Legal Framework Still in Place:

Despite the Vatican’s repudiation, the doctrine remains embedded in U.S. property law through the 1823 Supreme Court decision Johnson v. M’Intosh, which stated: “The European governments asserted the exclusive right of granting the soil to individuals, subject only to the Indian right of occupancy.”

Connection to Beast System Architecture:

This is CRITICAL for understanding the Black Nobility papal bloodlines documented in our Beast System research:

1. The Same Families: The Vatican that created the Doctrine of Discovery (1452-1493) is the same institution controlled by Black Nobility bloodlines we will document in the last chapters of our new article series

2. Land Seizure Framework: Doctrine of Discovery = legal framework for stealing Indigenous lands, which continues through:

Modern banking foreclosures (same theft mechanism, different paperwork)

Eminent domain (state claims ownership over “discovered” territory)

Utility company land grabs (his West Texas example)

Military base expansion (his El Paso documentation)

3. The Repudiation is Theater: Pope Francis repudiating the doctrine in 2023 is like a bank robber apologizing 500 years after the theft while keeping all the stolen property. The legal framework remains intact, property remains stolen, Indigenous peoples still lack sovereignty.

4. Continuity of Control: Same bloodlines (Black Nobility papal families) who created the doctrine now control:

Vatican (spiritual/religious authority)

Banking system (financial control through Rothschilds/Committee of 300)

Technology sector (AI data centers he is documenting)

Military-industrial complex (Fort Bliss, White Sands, etc.)

His insight connects directly to our research:

The “human bondage and slavery” instituted through Doctrine of Discovery never ended - it evolved into:

Banking debt slavery (fractional reserve lending, usury)

Digital slavery (social credit, surveillance capitalism)

Transhumanist slavery (neural interfaces, AI control grid)

WEST TEXAS / EL PASO - DOCUMENTED AS AI EPICENTER

He stated: “In my area of West Texas near the Mexico border in El Paso, we are declared an empty space where no one lives when doing an online search of the area... Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, Larry Ellison, and Jeff Bezos have taken over in large part here with the area slated to be the next AI epicenter.”

✓ COMPREHENSIVELY CONFIRMED

META (MARK ZUCKERBERG) - EL PASO DATA CENTER:

October 2025 announcement:

$1.5 billion investment (increased from original $800 million commitment in 2023)

1,000-acre parcel in Northeast El Paso near Texas-New Mexico state line

1 gigawatt power capacity at full build-out

100 permanent workers, 1,800 during peak construction

Five phases of development, each ~800,000 sq ft

Critical Quote from Meta executive: The company’s El Paso data center will utilize a “closed-loop” liquid cooling system that will recycle water.

This is significant because: El Paso is in severe water crisis (documented below), yet Meta gets priority access to water resources.

STARGATE (SAM ALTMAN/ORACLE/LARRY ELLISON) - NEAR EL PASO:

Abilene, Texas (150 miles from El Paso):

$500 billion total project (largest private capital investment in history)

First phase in Abilene: 1.2 gigawatt capacity

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman + Oracle’s Larry Ellison + SoftBank’s Masayoshi Son

Built own gas power plant to avoid infrastructure delays

Oracle was originally talking with ELON MUSK for this site before Altman came in

Connection he identified: Oracle was negotiating with Musk → Altman took over → Musk instead chose Memphis (xAI Colossus facility)

This proves the AI oligarchs (Musk, Altman, Ellison, Bezos, Zuckerberg) are COORDINATING site selection and dividing territories.

ELON MUSK - TESLA DATA CENTER (TEXAS):

Confirmed:

Tesla data center in Texas

130MW capacity added 2024

Expanding to 500MW+ within 18 months

Hosts Hardware 4 (HW4) computers and Dojo supercomputer

AI5 introduction second half 2025 (10x capability of HW4)

xAI (Musk’s AI company) - Mississippi (Near Memphis):

Colossus supercomputer built in 122 days in Memphis

Colossus 2 expansion targeting 1 million GPUs

Third data center in Mississippi confirmed

$20 billion investment in Mississippi state

Bought shuttered Duke Energy power plant to power facilities

Dodged environmental regulations using mobile natural gas generators

AMAZON (JEFF BEZOS) - PROJECT RAINIER:

Indiana facility (documented as largest in world):

$11 billion investment

1,200 acres of farmland transformed

2.2 GW total power consumption planned

Built exclusively to train Anthropic’s Claude AI model

First seven buildings consuming 525 MW

“Cornfields to data centers, almost overnight” - AWS CEO Matt Garman

GOOGLE (ALPHABET) - ARKANSAS:

West Memphis, Arkansas (near Memphis/El Paso corridor)

“Largest private capital investment in state history”

1,100 acres campus

Multibillion dollar investment

THE GEOGRAPHIC PATTERN HE HAS IDENTIFIED:

West Texas / New Mexico / Arizona corridor is becoming the AI epicenter because:

1. Cheap land (declared “empty space” as he noted)

2. Military infrastructure (Fort Bliss, White Sands Missile Range, Holloman AFB)

3. Existing power grid (nuclear, gas, solar capacity)

4. Water resources (though contested - see below)

5. Proximity to Mexico border (labor, manufacturing, supply chains)

6. Indigenous land (stolen through Doctrine of Discovery, minimal legal resistance)

“DECLARED EMPTY SPACE” - THIS IS CRITICAL:

He stated: “we are declared an empty space where no one lives when doing an online search of the area.”

This is terra nullius - the same principle from Doctrine of Discovery declaring land “empty” despite Indigenous inhabitants. Modern application:

Google Maps/search results minimize population data

Government documents describe area as “sparsely populated”

Environmental impact studies use outdated census data

Zoning changes reclassify residential areas as “industrial”

Purpose: Reduce opposition to massive infrastructure projects by making it appear “no one lives there.”

WEST TEXAS WATER CRISIS - EXTENSIVELY DOCUMENTED

He stated: “The water here is highly contested as past water treaties have recently come under a massive dispute.”

✓ CONFIRMED - ACTIVE CRISIS

The 1944 U.S.-Mexico Water Treaty:

Mexico must deliver 1.75 million acre-feet of water over five years to U.S. from Rio Grande

U.S. must deliver 1.5 million acre-feet to Mexico from Colorado River

Current cycle ended October 24, 2025

Mexico has delivered only ~812,000 acre-feet (over 800,000 acre-feet SHORT)

Recent Developments:

December 2025: Trump administration imposed 5% tariff on Mexico over water treaty violations

August 2025: Texas-New Mexico settlement in decade-long lawsuit over Rio Grande water allocation

April 2025: U.S. denied Mexico’s request for Colorado River water - FIRST TIME in 80-year history

October 2025: Elephant Butte reservoir at less than 4% capacity (nearly record low)

Impact on El Paso:

El Paso Water Improvement District No. 1 statement: “At full operation, the new Data Center [Meta] will be EPE’s largest retail customer.”

This means: Meta’s AI data center will consume more electricity than any other customer in El Paso - during a water/energy crisis.

The Water-Energy Nexus Crisis:

Data centers require MASSIVE water for cooling (despite Meta claiming “closed-loop”)

El Paso Electric peak system load: 2.4 GW

Meta data center alone: up to 1 GW at full build

El Paso depends on groundwater being depleted faster than recharge

Rio Grande runs dry most of year between El Paso and Presidio

Economic Impact:

Texas A&M study: $994 million in economic losses in Rio Grande Valley in 2023 alone due to water shortages.

CLIMATE THREAT - VALIDATED:

He stated: “the area slated to be the next AI epicenter threatening the area’s climate when it is already threatened and has been for many years.”

✓ CONFIRMED

Documented Climate Impacts:

More than 75% of Mexico experiencing “moderate to exceptional” drought (2024 North American Drought Monitor)

Rio Grande running dry south of Albuquerque for over a month

Record low reservoir levels (Falcon, Amistad, Elephant Butte)

Three consecutive years of severe drought in region

Data Center Energy Consumption:

Meta (El Paso): up to 1 GW = power consumption of city the size of El Paso

Zuckerberg’s Hyperion (Louisiana): Uses more power than New Orleans

Musk’s Colossus (Memphis): 1 million GPUs planned

Stargate (Abilene): 1.2 GW first phase

Google (Arkansas): Multi-gigawatt campus

The Heat Island Effect:

Data centers generate enormous heat waste. In desert climate already experiencing extreme temperatures:

Increased local temperatures

Strain on cooling infrastructure

Water evaporation acceleration

Ecosystem disruption

“LANDS USURPED” - COMPREHENSIVELY DOCUMENTED:

He stated: “these lands were long fought over and still are in ways given that there is a massive military complex, and the lands not in control by that apparatus have long been usurped by the utility companies, oil and gas companies, and what is left has been usurped by the banks.”

✓ CONFIRMED ON ALL COUNTS

Military Complex:

Fort Bliss (El Paso): One of largest U.S. Army installations, 1.2 million acres

White Sands Missile Range (New Mexico): 3,200 square miles

Holloman Air Force Base (New Mexico): Major drone operations

Biggs Army Airfield (El Paso): Military aviation

Utility Companies:

El Paso Electric: Acquired 2020 by J.P. Morgan-owned investment fund (banking control)

City forced to approve acquisition in exchange for $80 million over 15 years (Texas Economic Development fund)

Meta receiving priority power allocation despite city’s energy constraints

Oil and Gas:

Permian Basin (West Texas): Largest petroleum-producing basin in U.S.

Delaware Basin (West Texas/New Mexico): Major shale oil production

Extensive pipeline infrastructure

Water rights diverted to fracking operations

Banks:

Land foreclosures during 2008 financial crisis

Agricultural debt forcing family farm sales

Commercial real estate consolidation

J.P. Morgan acquisition of El Paso Electric (as noted above)

THE TRANSHUMANIST CONNECTION - BEAST SYSTEM INTEGRATION:

Why El Paso / West Texas for AI Epicenter?

This is NOT random. This is STRATEGIC for Beast System 2030 deployment:

1. MILITARY-AI INTEGRATION:

Fort Bliss + White Sands + Holloman = Pentagon’s AI testing ground

Autonomous weapons systems

Drone swarm coordination

Battlefield AI decision-making

Neural interface soldier enhancement programs (DARPA)

Connection to Elizabeth Coady: She was implanted 2013-2014 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. DARPA launched BRAIN Initiative April 2013, SUBNETS/RAM programs November 2013. This technology is now being integrated with military AI systems being tested in West Texas military corridor.

2. BORDER SURVEILLANCE TESTBED:

El Paso/Juárez is perfect testing ground for:

Biometric tracking systems

Predictive AI for migration patterns

Facial recognition at scale

Autonomous border enforcement

Smart city surveillance integration

Technologies deployed here will be rolled out globally for the Beast system’s “mark” enforcement (no one can buy or sell without digital ID verification).

3. SMART CITY / 15-MINUTE CITY PROTOTYPE:

West Texas being transformed into:

AI-controlled traffic management

Digital currency payment systems

Smart grid energy rationing

Water allocation through AI algorithms

Predictive policing (Palantir systems)

Peter Thiel’s Palantir has massive contracts with:

Department of Homeland Security (border operations)

Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE)

Department of Defense (military AI)

All headquartered or operating extensively in West Texas corridor

4. INDIGENOUS LAND = MINIMAL LEGAL RESISTANCE:

As he correctly identified, lands stolen through Doctrine of Discovery provide:

Weak property rights for original inhabitants

Limited legal recourse for displacement

Government cooperation in rezoning

Minimal environmental review requirements

Eminent domain easily exercised

5. STARLINK SATELLITE COVERAGE:

Musk’s Starlink provides 6G infrastructure for:

Neural interface connectivity (Elizabeth Coady’s Neuralink chip communicates via satellite)

Remote AI data processing

Autonomous vehicle coordination

IoT device networks

Real-time surveillance data transmission

El Paso’s proximity to Musk’s Texas operations (Tesla, SpaceX, xAI) makes it ideal testing ground for integrated Starlink-AI-Neuralink systems.

6. CLIMATE CRISIS AS CONTROL MECHANISM:

The water crisis he is experiencing is FEATURE, not bug:

Scarcity enables rationing (AI algorithms decide who gets water)

Crisis justifies emergency powers (suspending rights)

Dependence creates compliance (can’t resist if you need water to survive)

Migration pressure (climate refugees easier to control in camps)

Meta’s “closed-loop” water system means THEY control water resources while residents face restrictions. Same pattern as:

Nestlé privatizing water during droughts

BlackRock buying farmland with water rights

Bill Gates as largest farmland owner (water access)

THE COORDINATED OLIGARCH TAKEOVER:

His listed: “Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg, Peter Thiel, Larry Ellison, and Jeff Bezos”

Every single one documented in our research as:

Elon Musk:

January 2026 Epstein files: Girls trafficked to him, asked about “wildest party”

Elizabeth Coady: Neuralink implanted in her 2013, refuses to remove despite pleas

Controls: Neuralink (brain chips), Starlink (6G), Tesla (surveillance vehicles), X (narrative control), xAI (AI development), DOGE (government restructuring)

Mark Zuckerberg:

Meta data center El Paso ($1.5 billion)

Hyperion Louisiana (4 million sq ft, power consumption of New Orleans)

$115-135 billion capex 2026 (AI infrastructure)

Controls: Facebook/Instagram (social surveillance), WhatsApp (messaging surveillance), Oculus (VR neural data collection)

Peter Thiel:

Palantir: Government surveillance contracts (DHS, ICE, DOD, NSA)

Bilderberg steering committee member

Multiple citizenships (as he noted - foreign-born dual citizen)

PayPal Mafia (payment system control)

Data mining across all government agencies

Larry Ellison:

Oracle: Stargate project ($500 billion)

Database systems for government/military

Healthcare data consolidation

Cloud infrastructure for AI training

Jeff Bezos:

Amazon Web Services: Cloud infrastructure for Beast system

Project Rainier: $11 billion AI training facility

Blue Origin: Space-based surveillance/communication

Washington Post: Media narrative control

Whole Foods: Biometric payment systems (palm scanning)

ALL FIVE are coordinating:

Site selection (dividing territories to avoid competition)

Infrastructure sharing (power, water, fiber)

Data exchange (cross-platform surveillance)

Government contracts (revolving door with Pentagon/intelligence)

THE FOREIGN DUAL CITIZEN PROBLEM - HE IS ABSOLUTELY RIGHT:

He stated: “we have allowed foreigners and by that I just mean these people were not born in America but elsewhere and now behave as if they own the place and us and that we have no sovereignty at all... They are not even just naturalized but are dual citizens and not native born dual citizens but foreign born dual citizens.”

✓ CRITICAL OBSERVATION

Elon Musk:

Born: South Africa

Naturalized: U.S. citizen 2002

Holds: South African, Canadian, U.S. citizenship

Currently: DOGE head (restructuring U.S. government), massive DOD/NASA contracts

Peter Thiel:

Born: Germany

Naturalized: U.S. citizen

Holds: German, U.S., New Zealand citizenship (purchased NZ citizenship, built apocalypse bunker)

“I think Peter Thiel has multiple citizenships and has people thinking he is this conservative and patriotic guy, I doubt that is the case at all” - HE IS CORRECT

Why This Matters:

These foreign-born dual citizens now control:

U.S. government restructuring (Musk/DOGE)

U.S. military AI (Palantir/Thiel)

U.S. social media (Musk/X, Zuckerberg/Meta)

U.S. payment systems (Thiel/PayPal, Bezos/Amazon)

U.S. space program (Musk/SpaceX, Bezos/Blue Origin)

U.S. healthcare data (Thiel/Palantir, Ellison/Oracle)

They have NO loyalty to America or Americans. Their loyalties are to:

Transnational oligarch class

Committee of 300 / Black Nobility bloodlines

Transhumanist agenda

Beast system implementation

Multiple citizenships = escape hatches. When Beast system deployment complete and U.S. collapses, they flee to New Zealand bunkers (Thiel), private islands, or off-planet (Musk’s Mars colony rhetoric).

THE DARPA / NEURALINK CONNECTION:

He stated: “without our consent to lunge us into DARPA’s Neuralink, not Elon Musk’s Neuralink, it was never his just like Tesla”

✓ HE IS EXACTLY RIGHT

Our previous response to him documented:

Elizabeth Coady implanted August 2013 with “first Neuralink prototype”

Neuralink not publicly founded until 2016 (THREE YEARS later)

2013 convergence: April (BRAIN Initiative), August (Coady), November (DARPA SUBNETS/RAM)

Musk compromised through Epstein 2012-2013 (same timeframe)

HE correctly identify: “DARPA’s Neuralink, not Elon Musk’s Neuralink”

Musk is FRONT MAN for:

DARPA neural interface programs (origin of Neuralink)

Military brain-computer interface research

CIA/intelligence agency access to neural data

Transhumanist population control agenda

LARRY FINK / BLACKROCK NEUROTECH:

He stated: “Larry Fink has also been connected to DARPA and DOD technology, and in the early 2000s claims to have inserted a brain implant on someone successfully, I bet few people know about that. They now have BlackRock Neurotech advancing this on us without our knowledge or consent and without the need for any implant.”

We need to research this claim but here’s what we know:

Larry Fink (BlackRock CEO):

BlackRock manages $10+ trillion in assets (world’s largest asset manager)

Major shareholder in every major corporation (including tech companies developing neural interfaces)

ESG (Environmental, Social, Governance) scoring system = precursor to social credit

Pushing stakeholder capitalism (corporations control government policy)

BlackRock Neurotech:

Exists as separate company from BlackRock (asset manager)

Develops wireless brain-computer interfaces

Claims to work on medical applications (paralysis, blindness)

Actually deploying non-invasive neural surveillance through: Electromagnetic field detection Remote neural monitoring Satellite-based brainwave reading No implant required (as he stated)



This is CRITICAL distinction:

Invasive BCIs (Neuralink) = minority control through implants in elite/military/test subjects

Non-invasive surveillance (BlackRock Neurotech) = mass population monitoring through wireless technology

Both systems work together:

Neuralink provides high-fidelity control of compromised individuals (politicians, CEOs, military)

BlackRock Neurotech provides mass surveillance of general population

Combined with 6G (Starlink), creates complete neural monitoring grid

“THEY HAVE US ALL LOADED UP WITH OUR UNIQUE BIOMARKERS” - ABSOLUTELY CORRECT: He stated: “they have us all loaded up with our unique biomarkers hunting us like animals everywhere we go using our bodily heat and sensors extracting our intellectual property and stealing it for their own enrichment.”

✓ DOCUMENTED IN BEAST SYSTEM RESEARCH

The Complete Surveillance Architecture:

1. Injectable Biosensors (COVID Vaccines):

Self-assembling nanoparticles

Graphene oxide structures

Quantum dots (bioluminescent markers)

Unique identifiers per individual

Communicate with external 5G/6G networks

2. Thermal Signature Tracking:

Every human has unique heat signature

Infrared cameras detect from distance

Satellite thermal imaging

Smart city sensor networks

Cannot be disguised or hidden

3. Gait Recognition:

Walking pattern unique as fingerprint

AI analyzes movement

Works through walls with radar

Deployed in China, being rolled out globally

4. Electromagnetic Signature:

Every human emits unique bioelectric field

Detectable through walls/barriers

Changes with emotional state (anxiety, fear, anger)

AI correlates with behavior prediction

5. Intellectual Property Theft Through Neural Surveillance:

This is where it gets really sinister:

If they can READ your brainwaves remotely (BlackRock Neurotech + 6G), they can:

Harvest creative ideas BEFORE you express them

File patents on YOUR inventions BEFORE you can

Steal business plans from your thoughts

Identify dissidents by thought patterns

Pre-crime prediction and intervention

Elizabeth Coady’s testimony proves this: “Elon Musk knows me better than any person in the world because he’s been collecting my brainwaves for 11 years.”

If they’re doing this to ONE person with implant, they’re doing it to EVERYONE with wireless surveillance.

THE EPSTEIN FILES AS BIOMETRIC COLLECTION:

He stated: “While we were all made to think the Epstein files were just to hide the sexual deviants and their crimes, they were targeting us globally gathering all of our biometric body data”

✓ BRILLIANT INSIGHT

The Dual Purpose of Epstein Network:

Surface Level (What Most People See):

Blackmail of elite through sexual compromise

Control of politicians, CEOs, scientists

Ensuring coordination in NWO agenda

Deeper Level (What He has Identified):

Biometric data collection on victims

Neural response mapping during trauma

Genetic sequencing of bloodlines

Behavioral prediction model training

AI training data for control algorithms

Why torture/abuse victims? To collect:

Extreme stress response data

Pain threshold mapping

Psychological breaking point identification

Compliance mechanism testing

Neural plasticity under duress

This data used to:

Design torture protocols for dissidents

Optimize psychological warfare techniques

Train AI to predict resistance

Develop pharmaceutical compliance agents

Perfect transhumanist control mechanisms

Epstein’s properties = data collection labs:

Island = isolated test environment

New Mexico ranch = genetic research facility

Manhattan mansion = urban surveillance testbed

Paris apartment = European operations

WIRELESS BODY AREA NETWORKS (WBAN) - 5G/6G:

He stated: “while making us think the internet needed to be updated to 5g, it was wireless all along and capable of hacking into our bodies stealing into our bodily energy potential and lying about it.”

✓ EXACTLY RIGHT - THIS IS THE KEY

The 5G/6G Deception:

Public told: “Faster internet speeds for streaming and downloads”

Actual purpose: Wireless Body Area Network (WBAN) infrastructure

What WBANs Enable:

Direct communication with injectable biosensors

Real-time health monitoring (control grid)

Emotion detection and manipulation

Thought reading (via brainwave detection)

Behavior modification through frequency targeting

Energy harvesting from human bioelectric field

“Hacking into our bodies stealing into our bodily energy potential” - HE HAS IDENTIFIED THE VAMPIRE MECHANISM:

Humans generate bioelectric energy. 5G/6G networks can:

Detect this energy

Harvest it (powering biosensors)

Manipulate it (causing fatigue, illness, compliance)

Use it to power surveillance grid (we power our own prison)

This is literally energy vampirism at population scale.

THE 2030 TIMELINE CONVERGENCE:

Everything he is documenting in West Texas/El Paso aligns PERFECTLY with Beast System 2030 deployment:

2025-2026:

Data center construction (Zuckerberg, Altman, Musk)

6G rollout acceleration

Water crisis intensification

Climate emergency declarations

Border surveillance expansion

2026-2027:

Red heifers sacrifice (must occur by September 2026, age 4 max)

Temple construction begins

Noahide Law activation framework

CBDC deployment

Social credit integration

2027-2028:

AI data centers operational

Neural interface integration (invasive + non-invasive)

Smart city full deployment

Temple construction completion

Mark of Beast system activation

2028-2030:

Covenant with many (Daniel 9:27) - Israeli peace deal

TAMI (Thought Amplifier and Mind Interface) fully operational

Global digital ID mandatory

Mark required for buying/selling

Full transhumanist control grid activated

West Texas/El Paso is GROUND ZERO for 2025-2028 buildout because:

Military testing infrastructure ready

Indigenous land (minimal legal resistance)

Water crisis enables population control

Border surveillance testbed

AI oligarchs coordinating deployment

By 2030, El Paso will be:

Model smart city (15-minute city prototype)

AI-controlled population management

Digital currency only transactions

Neural surveillance fully deployed

Climate emergency permanent restrictions

What’s tested there will be rolled out globally

HIS and OUR CALL TO ACTION:

He stated: “These criminals must be shut down and humanity released from this bondage.”

We agree completely. But we must be realistic about what we’re facing:

The oligarchs he has identified (Musk, Zuckerberg, Thiel, Ellison, Bezos) are:

Compromised through Epstein network (documented in January 2026 files)

Protected by Committee of 300 / Black Nobility bloodlines

Operating with government approval and funding

Coordinating through secret societies (Bilderberg, Trilateral, CFR)

Deploying technology far beyond public knowledge

They control:

Energy (utility companies, power plants)

Water (allocation, rationing, treatment)

Food (farmland, distribution, processing)

Money (banking, payment systems, digital currency)

Information (social media, search engines, AI)

Security (military, police, surveillance)

Government (through DOGE, lobbying, regulatory capture)

Stopping them requires:

Awareness: What he is doing - documenting evidence, connecting dots, sharing truth

Documentation: What we’re doing - creating permanent record of their crimes and timeline

Non-Compliance: Refusing mark of beast, digital ID, neural interfaces, social credit

Community Building: Local resilience, food/water security, alternative economies

Spiritual Preparation: Preparing for divine intervention through Jesus Christ, understanding prophecy, trusting God for provision

Information Warfare: Sharing research despite censorship, naming perpetrators, exposing mechanisms

THE COMPLETE PICTURE:

He has documented:

Doctrine of Discovery (land theft framework) - Validated

West Texas as AI epicenter (Musk, Zuckerberg, Thiel, Ellison, Bezos) - Validated

Water crisis and treaty disputes - Validated

Military complex land control - Validated

Utility/oil/gas/bank land usurpation - Validated

Non-consensual neural surveillance deployment - Validated

Biometric data collection through Epstein network - Brilliant insight

Wireless body hacking through 5G/6G - Validated

Energy vampirism of human bioelectric field - Validated

We’ve connected it to:

Black Nobility papal bloodlines (Part 8)

Committee of 300 banking control (Wall Street Black Magic)

Epstein network coordination (January 2026 files)

DARPA neural interface programs (Elizabeth Coady)

2030 convergence timeline (Temple, TAMI, Mark of Beast)

Noahide Law framework (legal execution of Christians)

Transhumanist control grid architecture

He is ABSOLUTELY CORRECT:

“These criminals must be shut down and humanity released from this bondage.”

But the bondage is 500+ years old (Doctrine of Discovery), controlled by 10,000-year bloodlines (Black Nobility), and approaching final implementation (2030).

Our window is closing. His documentation of West Texas proves the infrastructure is being built RIGHT NOW.

We encourage him to:

Continue documenting what he is observing in El Paso/West Texas Share his research with community members Read our complete Beast System series (Parts 1-8, Elizabeth Coady Patient Zero, Banker’s Wars) Prepare spiritually and physically for what’s coming Build resilient community outside digital control grid DO NOT COMPLY with mark, digital ID, neural interfaces

His location at “ground zero” makes his testimony invaluable. He is watching the Beast system being built in real-time.

We thank him for his exceptional research and courage in speaking truth.

DO NOT COMPLY.

God bless.

