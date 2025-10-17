Audio playback is not supported on your browser. Please upgrade.

I. The Worshippers of the Endless Machine

Once upon a morning of smoke and slogans, the priests of the new age gathered in their temples of glass and steel.

They no longer prayed to the Great Spirit honoring and respecting His grace and gift of life, the rising sun, the flowing river and the earth that fed them.

They prayed to the Great Machine — the whirring, buzzing, blinking false god of production.

They sang hymns to Growth, psalms to Profit, and dirges to Nature.

They named their faith Progress.

And their holy commandment was simple:

Thou shalt produce more than thou needest, and desire more than thou hast.

They built their sanctuaries high, their furnaces hot, and their markets louder than the songs of the birds they drowned.

They called it civilization.

They called it freedom.

They called it success.

And the people, dazzled by the neon glow of their new religion, began to believe.

II. The Addicted Ones

The Machine whispered: “You are incomplete.”

It told the carpenter he needed a faster saw,

the woman she needed a younger face,

the child he needed a brighter toy,

the poet he needed more followers,

and the earth she needed more scars.

The Machine whispered: “Buy, and ye shall be whole.”

And the people obeyed.

They filled their houses with things,

their calendars with noise,

their hearts with hunger,

their souls with silence.

Soon, no one could sit still in peace,

for the silence reminded them of the wound they carried —

the wound of not being enough.

They raced through their days like hamsters on wheels,

each convinced that happiness awaited just beyond the next purchase,

just beyond the next screen,

just beyond the next salary rise —

but always beyond reach.

And in the twilight of their own exhaustion, they wondered why love had grown so shy,

why friendship had grown so thin,

why their children no longer spoke their language.

III. The Forgotten Teachings

Our elders once told us:

“It is no virtue to take more than you need.

It is no honor to be richer than your brother if he must go hungry beside you.”

They told us:

“When a man forgets the balance, the forest forgets his name.”

But the new priests mocked such wisdom.

They said the old ways were backward, primitive, inefficient.

They said compassion was weakness,

and cooperation, a myth for dreamers.

They taught the children instead that competition was holy,

that greed was the spark of innovation,

that self-interest was the law of progress.

They taught them that to win, others must lose —

and that this was the natural order of things.

Thus they rewrote the sacred scroll of human meaning:

where once stood “I am because we are,”

now gleamed “I am because I consume.”

IV. The Great Disconnection

And so the people built walls, not homes.

They built brands, not communities.

They built empires of pixels,

and called them friendships.

They no longer saw the faces behind the hands that made their food.

They no longer knew the names of their neighbors.

They no longer felt the pulse of the seasons or the breath of the wind.

They became citizens of nowhere,

pilgrims of the perpetual sale.

They mistook the crowd for connection,

and noise for meaning.

In cities that shone like constellations of loneliness,

they passed each other like ghosts —

each more visible than ever,

each more unseen than before.

V. The Lords of Greed

Behind the curtain, the high priests counted their blessings —

in currencies, in stocks, in acres of forests turned to dust.

They smiled, for the plan worked well.

They had converted humanity into obedient worshippers of More.

They sponsored schools to teach ambition,

advertisements to teach envy,

shows to teach desire,

and politics to teach obedience.

They even funded philosophy to justify it all.

They said: “It is human nature to want without end.”

They said: “The market knows best.”

They said: “There is no alternative.”

But the elders’ ghosts shook their heads in the wind.

They knew what the traders of souls did not:

that a people who forget how to share

will soon forget how to live.

VI. The New Slavery

And thus, the chains returned —

not of iron, but of illusion.

They jingled softly in the pockets of every consumer.

They were polished daily with credit cards and convenience.

The slaves no longer needed masters,

for they had become their own.

They served willingly,

kneeling before the glowing altars of their devices,

sacrificing their time, their dreams, their health —

to feed the Machine that promised salvation through consumption.

And when they grew sick,

the Machine sold them medicine.

When they grew lonely,

the Machine sold them distraction.

When they grew empty,

the Machine sold them meaning.

Every wound was an opportunity.

Every despair, a new product line.

VII. The Elders’ Rule

In the old days, no man was allowed to seek power.

He who desired it was unfit for it.

He who wanted to lead was too hungry to be trusted.

The council of the wise chose instead

the humble one,

the quiet one,

the one who did not wish to rule,

but who listened well and served the people’s heart.

And thus, the tribe remained whole.

But now, the ones who hunger most for the throne

are those least able to carry it.

They campaign, they advertise, they promise the sky —

and once seated, they sell the stars.

The true servant has vanished;

the salesman wears his crown.

VIII. The Price of Forgetting

The rivers are choking.

The oceans are bleeding.

The forests are whispering their last lullabies.

The people have forgotten that to harm the Earth

is to harm themselves.

They have forgotten that no one truly owns the land,

for the land owns all.

They have forgotten that abundance is not what one possesses,

but what one shares.

They have forgotten the sacred truth:

If you take more than you give, you will lose even what you have.

IX. The Call of the Black Feather

And so I, the Man with the Black Feather,

stand upon the trembling bridge between the Old World and the New.

I do not come to condemn,

but to remind.

I come with a mirror, not a sword.

I come with a drum, not a flag.

I come to whisper the ancient song:

“Remember who you are.

Remember who we are.

Remember the circle.”

For though the Machine is mighty,

it feeds only on our forgetting.

And when we remember —

when we gather again as brothers and sisters,

as caretakers, not conquerors —

its wheels shall slow,

its lights shall dim,

and the stars,

long silenced by the roar of the engines,

shall begin to sing again.

X. The New Beginning

It begins not with revolution,

but with reunion.

Not with conquest,

but with care.

Not with shouting,

but with listening.

When we learn once more

that happiness cannot be bought,

that wealth cannot be hoarded,

that the sacred is not for sale —

then the dawn will return.

And the Great Machine,

once fed by our blindness,

will rust into memory,

and the Earth will breathe again.

XI. Closing Chant

I have seen the cities of shining hunger.

I have walked their endless roads of wanting.

I have heard the cry of the rivers, the cough of the soil,

the silence of the people pretending to smile. But I have also seen the fire return —

in the eyes of those who remember. They will gather again.

They will sing again.

They will plant again. And the Man with the Black Feather shall smile,

for the circle will be whole

