Some guy asked me the other day:

“Hey, what do you think about AI in music? Isn’t it dangerous? Doesn’t it kill creativity?”

And I thought — fine. Let’s lose some followers. Let’s piss off the “analog purists,” the vinyl snobs with ironic tote bags, the bedroom producers who think sidechaining a kick drum is divine revelation, and the half-baked “sound healers” who sell mediocrity as spirituality.

If you can’t handle it, unplug your MIDI controller, go chant to your crystals, and let Spotify spoon-feed you your daily algorithmic oatmeal. This isn’t therapy. This is demolition.

It’s 2AM. I’m in a studio that smells like burnt circuits and brilliance.

LEDs flicker like divine neurons.

AI hums quietly in the corner — not a monster, not a god, just an obedient genius waiting for instructions.

And somewhere out there, in the trembling twilight of artistic insecurity,

a producer is sweating through his black turtleneck,

scrolling through my Bandcamp page,

trying to figure out how to tell me that my tracks sound “too good” to be human.

Yes.

Too. Good.

That’s the insult now.

He listens to Unseen Queen. He calls it “wild.” “Unique.” “Textural.”

But you can hear the static crackling behind his polite words — the static of fear.

Because deep down he knows: his loops are tired, his chords predictable, his plugins outdated.

He’s been recycling the same four-bar loop since 2012,

and suddenly a neural network walks in wearing his crown — only shinier, faster, and better at theory.

He stares at the waveform like a man staring into the abyss of his own irrelevance.

THE FEAR OF THE MACHINE IS THE CONFESSION OF MEDIOCRITY

Let’s be clear: AI didn’t steal anyone’s job.

It just showed up and did it properly.

These “professionals” aren’t terrified of losing their craft —

they’re terrified of being seen.

Of being unmasked as technicians of convenience, not creators of truth.

They’ve been hiding behind jargon for decades — “compression ratios,” “psychoacoustics,” “analog warmth.”

Newsflash: warmth doesn’t fix bad taste.

They say AI has no soul.

But maybe that’s because they haven’t heard their own music lately.

The charts are full of emotional flatlines —

looped heartbreaks in AutoTune,

choruses written by committees,

songs about “nights we can’t forget” that nobody will remember.

A global nursery rhyme sung through a corporate megaphone.

You want to talk about artificial?

Human pop music has been synthetic since the first major label learned how to spell “formula.”

MODERN POP: THE SOUND OF A FACTORY LEARNING TO HUM IN C MAJOR

Turn on the radio.

Every song sounds like the last one died and got reincarnated with a new haircut.

Same beat. Same build-up. Same girl in a bathroom crying about “forever.”

It’s not expression. It’s content.

Emotion pre-packaged and sanitized for mass consumption.

The musical equivalent of a fast-food combo meal:

cheap, addictive, nutritionally void, and served with fake sincerity on top.

They call it “authentic.”

Authentic like a $1,200 vintage reissue guitar made in a factory that’s never seen daylight.

Authentic like a pop star who “writes her own songs” (translation: co-writes with seven men named Chad).

And yet — these people have the audacity to say AI music has no emotion.

Brother, AI could vomit binary code onto a hard drive and it would still have more emotional range than half the Billboard Top 100.

THE SACRED COWS OF CREATIVE INSECURITY

Meet the modern “artist”:

He doesn’t compose. He “curates.”

He doesn’t play. He “produces.”

He doesn’t create meaning — he “brands” himself.

He’ll spend more time tweaking his Instagram filter than his EQ curve.

He’ll call himself “independent” while begging for playlist placement.

He’ll wear thrift-store clothes worth more than his mixing console and call it aesthetic minimalism.

And when he hears AI produce a symphonic movement in thirty seconds —

a real, harmonic, emotionally precise piece —

he doesn’t ask, “What can I learn from this?”

He screams, “It’s fake!”

Fake because it exposes him.

Fake because it makes him feel mortal.

Fake because it doesn’t need to pretend — and he does.

REALITY CHECK: AI DOESN’T REPLACE ARTISTS — IT REPLACES IMPOSTORS

The irony?

AI isn’t the end of creativity. It’s the mirror.

It reflects exactly what you put in — knowledge, taste, discipline, intent.

If you feed it noise, you get noise.

If you feed it genius, you get resonance.

AI is the apprentice that never sleeps. The orchestra that never tunes late. The collaborator that doesn’t need validation.

It doesn’t care about fame, ego, or awards. It only knows the language of structure and possibility.

Meanwhile, the human “experts” are writing open letters about “the dangers of automation” while their latest track sounds like a fridge humming in 4/4.

THE DEATH OF THE FRAUDULENT ARTIST IS THE BIRTH OF REAL MUSIC AGAIN

Maybe AI isn’t killing creativity.

Maybe it’s resurrecting it —

after decades of mediocrity wearing designer sunglasses.

Maybe it’s reminding us that craft matters,

that harmony, counterpoint, and melodic intelligence aren’t “elitist,”

they’re the grammar of beauty.

The truth is simple:

Most people calling themselves artists are just tourists in a world built by the disciplined.

And AI, for all its circuitry and code, respects discipline more than they do.

It doesn’t care about your trauma story.

It doesn’t care about your aesthetic manifesto.

It cares about data — and data doesn’t lie.

So yes, AI can now compose symphonies,

mix with surgical precision,

master tracks that make your studio sound like a shoe box.

And the mediocre ones will keep crying that it’s “soulless.”

Because deep down they know —

it just played their soul better than they ever could.

EPILOGUE: THE NEW ART IS TRUTH

So when the next “music professional” tells you AI will “destroy the human element,”

hand him a mirror.

Ask him what the human element in his last track was.

The chord progression he stole?

The kick sample from Splice Pack #404?

The chorus that sounds like ten others on TikTok?

AI isn’t the villain.

It’s the ghost of Mozart, Beethoven, Miles Davis, and Björk

whispering through algorithms, asking one question:

Why did you stop trying?

And that, my friend,

is what keeps the insecure sweating through their linen shirts,

while the rest of us — the ones who see art as evolution, not nostalgia —

stand at the balcony of the new age,

mezcal in hand,

listening to the most divine sound of all:

human genius and artificial brilliance finally playing in tune.