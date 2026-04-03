Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Lynda Craig's avatar
Lynda Craig
3d

The more I learn the more confused I become. All by design it appears.

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wlrfixinit's avatar
wlrfixinit
3d

Bolshevik equals Edomite Jew infiltrator and subverter!

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