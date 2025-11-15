Analysis of “The Inroads of Spiritualism” by James Arrabito

Executive Summary

This transcript presents a comprehensive examination of what the speaker identifies as a Luciferian conspiracy manifesting through spiritualism, occultism, and the New Age movement. The presentation connects historical occult practices, secret societies, modern spiritualism, and contemporary cultural phenomena as part of a coordinated deception leading to end-times events.

Detailed Analysis by Major Themes

I. Biblical Foundation and Core Thesis

Central Argument:

Satan’s primary deception is the doctrine of the immortality of the soul

This false teaching enables contact with “spirits of the dead” (actually demons)

Biblical truth: “The dead know not anything” (Ecclesiastes 9:5)

Two groups will emerge: those holding God’s hand vs. those deceived by the Great Counterfeit

Scriptural Framework:

2 Corinthians 11:13-15: Satan transforms himself into an “angel of light”

Revelation 16:13-14: Three unclean spirits like frogs going to kings of the earth

The final deception will unite religious and secular powers through demonic spirits

II. Historical Development of Occultism

Ancient Origins (Babylon to Egypt):

Babylonian Foundation: Chief demon: Enlil, the serpent god

Seven-headed dragon/serpent symbolism appears universally

Worship based on fear of death and desire for power

Astrology and mystery religions originate here Global Serpent Worship: China: Seven-headed serpents in temples; Buddha depicted with seven heads

India: Jugannath, Krishna shown with seven-headed serpents; Shiva dances as seven-headed serpent

Meso-America: Quetzalcoatl, Kukulkan (feathered serpents); Ahuachapot (seven-headed serpent)

Egypt: Serpent represents the soul; temple decorations feature convoluted serpents

Scandinavia: Viking churches with serpent carvings

North America: Mississippi mound builders created 300-foot serpent with seven convolutions Death and Life Mythology: Egyptian Serapis: god of the dead with basket of fire on head

Concept: The Destroyer is also the Giver of Life

Wafer worship (circular white wafers) predates Christianity

Human sacrifice (Moloch) to release life-force energy

Medieval Period:

Roman Catholic Incorporation: Absorbed pagan practices to “evangelize”

Sun day worship, mystery of the altar

Divine wafers, confession, eternal hell doctrine

Use of priestesses (nuns), persecution of dissenters Secret Societies: Knights Templar: United with Islamic Isma; worshiped cat-headed god; fled to British Isles

Freemasonry (1717): First lodge in London

Uses Biblical symbolism as allegory for astrology

Solomon’s Temple = “Soul Man” or “Sun Man”

G and Pentagram on eastern wall = God and Satan

True god of Masonry is Lucifer

Evolution teaching originates in mysteries, not modern science

III. Modern Spiritualism (Mid-19th Century Forward)

The Fox Sisters (1848, Hydesville, New York):

Heard rapping; called on “Mr. Splitfoot”

Communication with supposed dead began

Within one year: 1,200+ mediums in New York

Movement spread globally to every continent

Significance: Lucifer’s move toward final deception

Theosophy Movement:

Helena Blavatsky & Henry Alcott (1870s): Met at Eddy Brothers seances in Vermont

Founded Theosophical Society (1875)

Published “Isis Unveiled” (1877)

Claimed “Secret Masters” gave hidden knowledge

United occultism with science and philosophy Annie Besant: Brought social reform interest

Seeds of women’s liberation, civil rights movements

Worked in India to overthrow British Christian rule

Claimed direction from “Lord of the World” in Shambhala Key Teachings: All religions are one

Evolution of consciousness

Contact with spiritual hierarchy

Preparation for coming “Avatar”

Luciferian Conspiracy:

Adam Weishaupt (mid-18th century):

Jewish, Jesuit, and devil’s advocate

Founded Illuminati system

Father of Jacobinism

Humanist philosophy = communist philosophy base

Albert Pike:

33rd degree Mason, general in US Civil War

United Native American nations through occult knowledge

Founded “New and Reformed Palladian Rite”

Three World Wars Plan: WWI: Set stage WWII: Build toward global conflict WWIII: Build Israel and Arab nations to balance of power, then create incidents leading to cataclysm Purpose: Destroy Christianity and atheism; world accepts Lucifer as true god

Wrote “Morals and Dogma” (up to 32nd degree instruction)

Degrees extend to 90th (Aleister Crowley was 90th degree)

IV. Scientific Validation Movement

Psychical Research (Late 19th - Early 20th Century):

Notable Mediums: Daniel Douglas Holmes: “The Flying Scotsman” - levitation witnessed by scientists

Leonora Piper & Eusapia Palladino: Subjected to scientific investigation

Physical phenomena convinced intellectual elite Harry Price (1927): National Laboratory for Psychical Research, London

Collected photographs, sounds, ectoplasm

Scientific circles began accepting phenomena Impact: Scientists with no Biblical framework had no defense

Physical manifestations = “proof” of spirit world

Prepared intellectual world for occult acceptance

V. New Age Movement Emergence

Alice Bailey:

Most prolific author in occult history

Separated from Theosophy; founded Arcane School

First to use term “New Age”

Established research centers (Ojai, California)

Published extensive “blue books” series

Key New Age Concepts:

Prophetic Books: “The Destiny of Nations”

“The Reappearance of the Christ”

“The Externalisation of the Hierarchy”

Predicted occult takeover and mass initiation Cortona Institute (Ojai): Meditation chapel with zodiac symbols on door

O and V symbols (cobra/serpent power = number 6)

Crystals on floor to attract cosmic energy

Pictures of Jesus AND Buddha (syncretism) Benjamin Creme: Studied Bailey’s teachings

Claimed Christ (Maitreya) is coming

Spent $200,000 on newspaper ads worldwide

Claims Pakistani man in London awaits manifestation

Wrote “The Reappearance of the Christ and the Masters of Wisdom”

Aquarian Gospel:

By Eliphas Levi (born 1844)

Describes Jesus learning occult skills during “lost years”

Ages 12-30: traveled to Egypt, India, Tibet

New Age accepts Jesus as occult master, not Biblical Christ

Marilyn Ferguson:

“The Aquarian Conspiracy” (1980)

Documented worldwide coalition of occult interests

Moving world toward new consciousness

VI. Infiltration of Modern Culture

Education & Humanism:

NEA (National Education Association): Enforces humanist philosophy (actually witchcraft philosophy)

Effort to eradicate Christian family culture

Approximately 35,000 families threatened with legal action (1985-86)

Worst states: North Dakota, Michigan, Idaho, Florida, Texas College-Level Occult: Four-year degrees in witchcraft available

Berkeley example: witches in robes seized administration building

Psychic research departments in universities

Entertainment Industry:

Disney: “Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (Mickey Mouse)

Teaches occult energy manipulation to children

Not safe despite wholesome reputation Films & Television: “Gremlins”: Demon imagery embedded in children’s minds

Cartoon demons entertaining children daily

Creates “planes of terror” demons can access Dungeons & Dragons: Teaches occult incantations and powers

Advanced Player’s Handbook details specific abilities

Controls imagination = controls entire life

Links character development to spiritual influence

Music - Rock & Roll:

Origins: African beat adapted to gospel music

Pavlov connection: Russian scientist used rhythm for conditioning

Syncopated beat destroys nervous system (contradictory signals)

Lenin: “You have saved the revolution” - weapon against West

“Rock and Roll” = slang for sexual intercourse Destructive Effects: 125 decibel level (pain threshold = 90)

Destroys delicate nerve tissue, brain nutrients

Damages hearing (cochlea, cilia)

Eggs cooked by speaker vibrations (coagulates proteins) Lyrical Content: Early 60s: Beatles introduced backward masking, subliminal messages

Encouraged drugs, violence, communism, hatred of parents

Timothy Leary promoted LSD = thousands of suicides Punk Rock: Glorified pain, destruction, death

Eventually evolved into open Satan worship

Album covers depict mutilation, torture

Attracts youth through violence and vulgarity Artist Casualties: Janis Joplin: suicide

Jimi Hendrix: drugs, suffocated in vomit

Elvis Presley: drugs, abandoned family

Artists became spirit mediums, saw entities on stage

Health & Holistic Movement:

Edgar Cayce: Psychic readings while unconscious

Claimed access to “Akashic Records”

Founded psychic medicine movement Holistic Health Stores: Many founded on occultism and witchcraft

Evangelical tool for devil

Improve body/mind for spirit world communication Eastern Practices: Aura and kundalini (serpent energy) concepts

Seven+ chakra points on spine

360 acupressure/acupuncture points

12 meridians (following astrological teaching)

Yin/yang balance = entry into witchcraft/occult

Divination & Powers:

Pyramid Power: Ancient Egyptian initiation tool

Bovis discovered electromagnetic forces in pyramid

Used to “purify” initiates and contact gods Water Dowsing: Rods, pendulums used to find water/objects

Actual means of spirit control

Case study: Elder couldn’t love wife/children after dowsing

Confession and prayer restored relationships Astral Projection: Belief in electromagnetic body existing after death

Exercises to “leave body” via silver cord from pituitary gland

Danger: Friend couldn’t return to body, cried to God for salvation

Led to Christian conversion Kirlian Photography: Purports to photograph “aura” or energy body

Used as “evidence” of spiritual body

VII. UFO/Flying Saucer Movement

Historical Development:

Oahspe (John Ballou Newbrough): Written under spirit control (mid-19th century)

New Bible describing world religions founded by space beings

Names similar to “Star Wars” characters 19th Century Newspaper Reports: Sightings kept just ahead of scientific capabilities

Prepared world psychologically Erich von Däniken: Claimed astral projection showed UFO history

Hundreds of books written with same themes

Presented to children as factual history

Government Involvement:

1953 Airspace Intrusion: National emergency declared

Planes sent up but couldn’t approach

Multiple projects established Piri Reis Map: 5,000-year-old map showing accurate world survey

Hydrographic Office conclusion: aerial surveying required

No factories/laboratories/aircraft parts found archaeologically

Conclusion: Must have come in spacecraft Pine Gap, Australia: Close union with “space intelligences”

High technology research

Studying electromagnetic grid around Earth

Earth as giant generator (Nikola Tesla discovery)

Preparing for New Age transformation

Major Films as Preparation:

Close Encounters of the Third Kind: Government playing decisive role in space contact

UFO size of city descending from clouds

Trumpet-like sounds above “Devil’s Mountain”

Implication: Subtle announcement of Lucifer’s counterfeit Second Coming Star Wars (1977): Shown to President and foreign dignitaries 6 months before public release

Unusual for children’s sci-fi film

Robert N. Webster: Designed to alert to interplanetary enemies

Purpose: Mobilize forces without panic to repel invasion from skies The Maldek/Lucifer Story (from contactees): Planet between Mars and Jupiter (now asteroid belt)

Interplanetary government policed by computers

Planet Maldek (also called “Lucifer”) experimented with atomic energy

Planet exploded, creating meteor belt

Beings rescued and brought to Earth = Adam and Eve

Origin of human civilization Current Teaching: Earth faces interplanetary war

Evil forces from Orion (actually where Jesus comes from!)

Space Confederation as our ally

Plan: Make world reject Jesus’s return E.T. (1982): Space being befriends child

Takes possession of boy’s soul

Dies to save boy’s life, resurrects

Disciples kiss goodbye

Hindu third eye gesture: “I will be with you here”

Christ symbolism perverted The Last Starfighter: Video game = test for space warriors

Youth recruited to space to become hero

Save Earth and Space Confederation Video Games: Most revolve around fighting invading spacecraft

Prepares minds to see space allies as necessary

Religious Connections:

1978 UFO Annual: United Catholicism, charismatic movement, and flying saucers Fatima, Portugal (1917): Several children saw “Mary”

70,000 witnesses to miracles

Prophecy about end of world, war between communism and Christianity

October 13 miracle: Darkness, then brilliant silver disc appeared

It was a flying saucer

Cult of Mary/Blue Army revolves around flying saucer movement Officer Schirmer Abduction: Drew image from spacemen’s chests: winged serpent with cross

Only winged serpents in history = Biblical symbol of Satan/Lucifer Stan Dale - “The Cosmic Conspiracy”: Former US intelligence agent in Australia

Close union between US intelligence and space intelligences

Working on electromagnetic propulsion

Planning tremendous movement for New Age transformation 2010 Space Odyssey: Russian and American scientists investigate Jupiter phenomenon

Large geometric form causes planet to explode

Message: “All worlds are yours except Europa. Use them together in peace”

In book (not film): Geometric form named “LUCIFER”

VIII. Modern Manifestations

Witchcraft Revival:

Public Covens: Thousands of covens (groups of 13) across America

Formed in high schools and junior highs

Often led by teachers or school friends

National Geographic photographed coven with blue electric energy Church of Satan: Anton LaVey founded in San Francisco

Has place among world’s churches

Youth join seeking power, money, wealth Necronomicon & Ritual Books: Available in any bookstore

Teach symbols, how to call demons

“It works!” - then demons take over life

Many youth commit suicide or lives destroyed Consequences: Church vandalism by satanic priests

Mass murderers often connected to occult groups

Son of Sam: Claimed “Sam” was devil with insatiable desire for blood

Holistic/New Age Practices:

Massage Therapy: Based on Eastern philosophy

Aura of body, kundalini (serpent energy)

Seven+ chakra points

360 acupressure points on 12 meridians (astrological teaching)

Entry into witchcraft/occult Health Food Movement: Much founded on occultism

Improve body/mind for spirit communication

Personal testimony: Midwife was witch, very sincere, serving humanity

Scientific Acceptance:

Body as Electromagnetic Organism: All bodily functions occur through electricity

Ancients believed man could control electromagnetic energy through mind

Same observable facts support both Christianity and occult

Critical difference: Christian submits mind to God’s control Occultist believes he is god controlling himself

The Trap: Opening mind to “self-control” = submitting to Satan

Think you control yourself = actually under power of darkness

World becomes like India - degraded system where minds submitted to power claimed to be within David Spangler (New Age Leader) Quote: “When man enters path of self, he enters creative adventure”

“Learning meaning of divinity by accepting responsibility of microcosm to which he is God”

“The being who helps man reach this point is Lucifer”

“The angel of man’s evolution, the Spirit of Light in microcosmic world”

IX. Personal Testimonies and Experiences

Berkeley Ministry (1976):

Astrologer Friend: Came for help; power trying to kill him

Strange voice took possession

Voice said: “You have no power, you can do nothing”

Began strangling him, forcing to floor

At mention of Jesus’s name: Entity disappeared

Speaker amazed at power in Jesus’s name High Priest in Occult: Had 119 spirit guides giving powers and abilities

Asked if wanted to be delivered from demons

In shock and fear, left quickly

Point: Never a contest between Jesus Christ and Lucifer/Satan

Jesus’s power infinitely greater (Creator vs. creature) Water Dowser Elder: Church elder, professional dowser

Came privately: couldn’t love wife, children

No interest in Christianity, couldn’t read Bible

Prayer session revealed water dowsing opened door

Confessed sin of occult contact

Two weeks later: Wife reported complete transformation

Visiting homes, praying with people, studying Bible, restored relationship Christian Woman Widowed: Husband died; lonely nights followed

Husband’s form entering bedroom, staring at her

Each night told him: “Dead know nothing” (Bible), ordered to leave

He’d shrivel and disappear

But loneliness almost unbearable

Pastor prayed with her, bound demon powers in Jesus’s name

Never came back

Evidence: Spirits are not from the other world, but demons

Roger Morneau - “A Trip Into the Supernatural”:

Devil Worship Group: Prayer room had painting

Asked: “Whose painting?” - “Satan’s”

Priest laughed: Important that people not believe spirits exist

Then spirits can control them in years ahead Satanic Strategy: Anyone not aligned with Christianity falls under automatic control

One day: confrontation between Satan and Christ

Christ will be overthrown

Satan’s followers will overcome

God’s followers will be eliminated

Multiple pathways: Channeling, rock music, TV, seances, false Christianity

Doesn’t matter which road - all lead to Satan’s kingdom John Todd Information: Most important people part of elite spirit worship group

Real power: prayer to demons or fallen angels

When became master demon worshiper: money flowed, highest fees in industry

People liked the music because spirits controlled/possessed performers

Spirits passed influence to people

People liked what they got, kept coming back

X. The Battle and the Choice

Nature of the Conflict:

Not About Power: No contest between Jesus and Lucifer (Creator vs. creature)

Battle is for human hearts and souls

“Who will you serve?” Two Paths: Narrow path: Jesus of Nazareth, Son of God, Creator, Author of Bible

Broad path: Self-worship in grand collage of occult teachings Occult Teaching vs. Biblical Truth: Occult: Every human becomes god someday; all paths lead there

Christianity: Only one way to eternal life - through Jesus

No other way leads anywhere but eternal death, eternal nothingness

Biblical Response:

Genesis 2: God formed man from dust, breathed life; man became living soul Breath = life = soul (Hebrew: ruwak)

Same for animals (Psalm 104:29) Psalm 146: When breath returns to earth, thoughts perish No knowledge after death Ecclesiastes 9:5: Living know they will die

Dead know nothing

No memory, love, hatred, envy

No reward for deeds done Ecclesiastes 9:10: No work, device, knowledge, wisdom in grave Malachi 4: Day coming burns as oven

Proud and wicked as stubble

Shall leave neither root nor branch

Sun of Righteousness rises with healing for those who fear God

Righteous tread down wicked as ashes Ultimate End: Satan and followers burned to ashes on earth’s surface

Even sincere but deceived will perish

No future in following Lucifer

The Deception:

Lucifer’s Lie: Man is immortal First doctrine Satan uses to deceive world

Most painful human experience: loss of loved one

Most disturbing question: “Where will I go when I die?”

We’re dying while alive; death is ultimate predator

If evil spirit contacted us with dead, we’d believe it

Wanting to believe loved one alive or life exists beyond death Mystery of Life: Sought by man in every age

Terrible things done in search: self-harm, evil teachings, human sacrifice

Every country has gods representing death and life

Egypt: Scarab, Osiris, Serapis

Greece: Zeus with lightning bolt (life-force symbol)

India: Serpent representing life forces

Nearly every country: serpent = symbol of healing or life

Seven-headed dragon = symbol of life forces, controlling power of nature

Men worshiped genitals (phallic god: Dionysus, Bacchus, Osiris)

All mystery gods = symbols of mysterious energy surrounding/filling nature

Connection to Great Reset:

The speaker’s analysis parallels Great Reset concerns in several key areas:

Global Coordination: Just as Great Reset involves coordinated global governance

Luciferian conspiracy coordinates secret societies, governments, religions Mass Deception: Great Reset uses climate crisis, pandemic responses

Luciferian agenda uses spiritualism, entertainment, education Technological Control: Great Reset: Digital currency, surveillance, social credit

Luciferian: Electromagnetic manipulation, psychic research, mind control Elimination of Christianity: Great Reset: Secular humanism, moral relativism

Luciferian: Direct spiritual warfare, false Christ, syncretism New World Order: Great Reset: Economic restructuring, stakeholder capitalism

Luciferian: One world religion, New Age initiation, Aquarian Age Preparation Through Media: Great Reset: Mainstream media coordination

Luciferian: Entertainment industry, education system, cultural infiltration

Final Assessment

Speaker’s Conclusion:

Two Groups at End of Time: Those holding God’s hand, walking in faith of true God

Those deceived by Great Counterfeit The Invitation: Come home to Jesus today

He has done everything to prove His love

Only hope: Accept His sacrifice

Through His power: Live obediently to God’s commands

Prepare for new world He is creating Urgent Call: Study the Bible as never before

Don’t invest in spiritualism or any ramifications

No escape except for those bound to Jesus Christ by faith

Lucifer will manifest as angel of light/truth

Could be your local church leading you to hell The Power of Jesus’s Name: Even worst case scenario: never a contest

Jesus’s power infinitely greater

Speaking Jesus’s name causes occult powers to crumble/disappear

Only those knowing Bible and that “dead know nothing” are protected

Can command demonic spirits to leave in Jesus’s name

Closing Prayer:

Bless this videotape despite errors

Separate wheat from chaff

Importance of Bible study

Ready for soon return of Jesus Christ

Invite hearts to seek and find Jesus

Holy Spirit accompany message

Bring people to God’s love

Prepare for eternal life

In Jesus’s holy name, Amen

Connection to Great Reset Agenda

This presentation, while focused on spiritual warfare and occult infiltration, intersects with Great Reset analysis in several critical areas:

1. Coordinated Global Power Structure:

Both identify interconnected elite groups working toward unified goal

Secret societies (Illuminati, Masonry) parallel WEF, UN, globalist organizations

Both involve long-term planning spanning generations

2. Deception and Mass Psychology:

Great Reset uses crisis (climate, pandemic) to advance agenda

Luciferian conspiracy uses spiritualism, entertainment, education

Both employ sophisticated psychological manipulation

3. Technological Control Mechanisms:

Great Reset: Digital ID, CBDCs, surveillance, social credit

Luciferian: Electromagnetic manipulation, psychic phenomena, mind control

Both seek control over human consciousness and behavior

4. Elimination of Traditional Values:

Great Reset promotes secular humanism, moral relativism

Luciferian agenda directly opposes Biblical Christianity

Both seek to replace traditional family, religion, morality

5. New World Order:

Great Reset: Economic restructuring under stakeholder capitalism

Luciferian: One world religion, mass initiation into New Age

Both envision unified global system replacing nation-states and traditional religion

6. Use of Media and Education:

Great Reset: Mainstream media coordination, censorship

Luciferian: Entertainment industry infiltration, NEA control of education

Both use cultural institutions to reshape consciousness

7. Timeline and Urgency:

Both suggest we are at critical juncture in history

Both indicate rapid acceleration of agenda

Both warn of imminent transformation of society

Critical Differences:

Arrabito frames everything in explicitly spiritual/Biblical terms

Great Reset analysis typically focuses on economic/political dimensions

However, both identify similar power structures, methods, and goals

The presentation suggests that what appears as political/economic agenda (Great Reset) may have deeper spiritual dimensions rooted in ancient occult practices and Luciferian philosophy. Whether one accepts the spiritual framework or not, the analysis reveals remarkably similar patterns of:

Long-term coordinated planning

Infiltration of institutions

Manipulation of consciousness

Movement toward unified global system

Rejection of traditional Christian values

Use of crisis and fear for control

This synthesis helps explain why Great Reset agenda seems to have quasi-religious fervor despite secular appearance - according to this analysis, it may indeed be manifestation of spiritual agenda that has been developing for centuries.