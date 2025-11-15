The Hidden Hand Behind the Great Reset: How Ancient Luciferian Conspiracy Shaped Modern Global Agenda" - Introduction
Explosive 1988 Documentary Reveals Spiritual Roots of Today's New World Order - Predicted Current Events with Chilling Accuracy
Analysis of “The Inroads of Spiritualism” by James Arrabito
Executive Summary
This transcript presents a comprehensive examination of what the speaker identifies as a Luciferian conspiracy manifesting through spiritualism, occultism, and the New Age movement. The presentation connects historical occult practices, secret societies, modern spiritualism, and contemporary cultural phenomena as part of a coordinated deception leading to end-times events.
Detailed Analysis by Major Themes
I. Biblical Foundation and Core Thesis
Central Argument:
Satan’s primary deception is the doctrine of the immortality of the soul
This false teaching enables contact with “spirits of the dead” (actually demons)
Biblical truth: “The dead know not anything” (Ecclesiastes 9:5)
Two groups will emerge: those holding God’s hand vs. those deceived by the Great Counterfeit
Scriptural Framework:
2 Corinthians 11:13-15: Satan transforms himself into an “angel of light”
Revelation 16:13-14: Three unclean spirits like frogs going to kings of the earth
The final deception will unite religious and secular powers through demonic spirits
II. Historical Development of Occultism
Ancient Origins (Babylon to Egypt):
Babylonian Foundation:
Chief demon: Enlil, the serpent god
Seven-headed dragon/serpent symbolism appears universally
Worship based on fear of death and desire for power
Astrology and mystery religions originate here
Global Serpent Worship:
China: Seven-headed serpents in temples; Buddha depicted with seven heads
India: Jugannath, Krishna shown with seven-headed serpents; Shiva dances as seven-headed serpent
Meso-America: Quetzalcoatl, Kukulkan (feathered serpents); Ahuachapot (seven-headed serpent)
Egypt: Serpent represents the soul; temple decorations feature convoluted serpents
Scandinavia: Viking churches with serpent carvings
North America: Mississippi mound builders created 300-foot serpent with seven convolutions
Death and Life Mythology:
Egyptian Serapis: god of the dead with basket of fire on head
Concept: The Destroyer is also the Giver of Life
Wafer worship (circular white wafers) predates Christianity
Human sacrifice (Moloch) to release life-force energy
Medieval Period:
Roman Catholic Incorporation:
Absorbed pagan practices to “evangelize”
Sun day worship, mystery of the altar
Divine wafers, confession, eternal hell doctrine
Use of priestesses (nuns), persecution of dissenters
Secret Societies:
Knights Templar: United with Islamic Isma; worshiped cat-headed god; fled to British Isles
Freemasonry (1717): First lodge in London
Uses Biblical symbolism as allegory for astrology
Solomon’s Temple = “Soul Man” or “Sun Man”
G and Pentagram on eastern wall = God and Satan
True god of Masonry is Lucifer
Evolution teaching originates in mysteries, not modern science
III. Modern Spiritualism (Mid-19th Century Forward)
The Fox Sisters (1848, Hydesville, New York):
Heard rapping; called on “Mr. Splitfoot”
Communication with supposed dead began
Within one year: 1,200+ mediums in New York
Movement spread globally to every continent
Significance: Lucifer’s move toward final deception
Theosophy Movement:
Helena Blavatsky & Henry Alcott (1870s):
Met at Eddy Brothers seances in Vermont
Founded Theosophical Society (1875)
Published “Isis Unveiled” (1877)
Claimed “Secret Masters” gave hidden knowledge
United occultism with science and philosophy
Annie Besant:
Brought social reform interest
Seeds of women’s liberation, civil rights movements
Worked in India to overthrow British Christian rule
Claimed direction from “Lord of the World” in Shambhala
Key Teachings:
All religions are one
Evolution of consciousness
Contact with spiritual hierarchy
Preparation for coming “Avatar”
Luciferian Conspiracy:
Adam Weishaupt (mid-18th century):
Jewish, Jesuit, and devil’s advocate
Founded Illuminati system
Father of Jacobinism
Humanist philosophy = communist philosophy base
Albert Pike:
33rd degree Mason, general in US Civil War
United Native American nations through occult knowledge
Founded “New and Reformed Palladian Rite”
Three World Wars Plan:
WWI: Set stage
WWII: Build toward global conflict
WWIII: Build Israel and Arab nations to balance of power, then create incidents leading to cataclysm
Purpose: Destroy Christianity and atheism; world accepts Lucifer as true god
Wrote “Morals and Dogma” (up to 32nd degree instruction)
Degrees extend to 90th (Aleister Crowley was 90th degree)
IV. Scientific Validation Movement
Psychical Research (Late 19th - Early 20th Century):
Notable Mediums:
Daniel Douglas Holmes: “The Flying Scotsman” - levitation witnessed by scientists
Leonora Piper & Eusapia Palladino: Subjected to scientific investigation
Physical phenomena convinced intellectual elite
Harry Price (1927):
National Laboratory for Psychical Research, London
Collected photographs, sounds, ectoplasm
Scientific circles began accepting phenomena
Impact:
Scientists with no Biblical framework had no defense
Physical manifestations = “proof” of spirit world
Prepared intellectual world for occult acceptance
V. New Age Movement Emergence
Alice Bailey:
Most prolific author in occult history
Separated from Theosophy; founded Arcane School
First to use term “New Age”
Established research centers (Ojai, California)
Published extensive “blue books” series
Key New Age Concepts:
Prophetic Books:
“The Destiny of Nations”
“The Reappearance of the Christ”
“The Externalisation of the Hierarchy”
Predicted occult takeover and mass initiation
Cortona Institute (Ojai):
Meditation chapel with zodiac symbols on door
O and V symbols (cobra/serpent power = number 6)
Crystals on floor to attract cosmic energy
Pictures of Jesus AND Buddha (syncretism)
Benjamin Creme:
Studied Bailey’s teachings
Claimed Christ (Maitreya) is coming
Spent $200,000 on newspaper ads worldwide
Claims Pakistani man in London awaits manifestation
Wrote “The Reappearance of the Christ and the Masters of Wisdom”
Aquarian Gospel:
By Eliphas Levi (born 1844)
Describes Jesus learning occult skills during “lost years”
Ages 12-30: traveled to Egypt, India, Tibet
New Age accepts Jesus as occult master, not Biblical Christ
Marilyn Ferguson:
“The Aquarian Conspiracy” (1980)
Documented worldwide coalition of occult interests
Moving world toward new consciousness
VI. Infiltration of Modern Culture
Education & Humanism:
NEA (National Education Association):
Enforces humanist philosophy (actually witchcraft philosophy)
Effort to eradicate Christian family culture
Approximately 35,000 families threatened with legal action (1985-86)
Worst states: North Dakota, Michigan, Idaho, Florida, Texas
College-Level Occult:
Four-year degrees in witchcraft available
Berkeley example: witches in robes seized administration building
Psychic research departments in universities
Entertainment Industry:
Disney:
“Sorcerer’s Apprentice” (Mickey Mouse)
Teaches occult energy manipulation to children
Not safe despite wholesome reputation
Films & Television:
“Gremlins”: Demon imagery embedded in children’s minds
Cartoon demons entertaining children daily
Creates “planes of terror” demons can access
Dungeons & Dragons:
Teaches occult incantations and powers
Advanced Player’s Handbook details specific abilities
Controls imagination = controls entire life
Links character development to spiritual influence
Music - Rock & Roll:
Origins:
African beat adapted to gospel music
Pavlov connection: Russian scientist used rhythm for conditioning
Syncopated beat destroys nervous system (contradictory signals)
Lenin: “You have saved the revolution” - weapon against West
“Rock and Roll” = slang for sexual intercourse
Destructive Effects:
125 decibel level (pain threshold = 90)
Destroys delicate nerve tissue, brain nutrients
Damages hearing (cochlea, cilia)
Eggs cooked by speaker vibrations (coagulates proteins)
Lyrical Content:
Early 60s: Beatles introduced backward masking, subliminal messages
Encouraged drugs, violence, communism, hatred of parents
Timothy Leary promoted LSD = thousands of suicides
Punk Rock:
Glorified pain, destruction, death
Eventually evolved into open Satan worship
Album covers depict mutilation, torture
Attracts youth through violence and vulgarity
Artist Casualties:
Janis Joplin: suicide
Jimi Hendrix: drugs, suffocated in vomit
Elvis Presley: drugs, abandoned family
Artists became spirit mediums, saw entities on stage
Health & Holistic Movement:
Edgar Cayce:
Psychic readings while unconscious
Claimed access to “Akashic Records”
Founded psychic medicine movement
Holistic Health Stores:
Many founded on occultism and witchcraft
Evangelical tool for devil
Improve body/mind for spirit world communication
Eastern Practices:
Aura and kundalini (serpent energy) concepts
Seven+ chakra points on spine
360 acupressure/acupuncture points
12 meridians (following astrological teaching)
Yin/yang balance = entry into witchcraft/occult
Divination & Powers:
Pyramid Power:
Ancient Egyptian initiation tool
Bovis discovered electromagnetic forces in pyramid
Used to “purify” initiates and contact gods
Water Dowsing:
Rods, pendulums used to find water/objects
Actual means of spirit control
Case study: Elder couldn’t love wife/children after dowsing
Confession and prayer restored relationships
Astral Projection:
Belief in electromagnetic body existing after death
Exercises to “leave body” via silver cord from pituitary gland
Danger: Friend couldn’t return to body, cried to God for salvation
Led to Christian conversion
Kirlian Photography:
Purports to photograph “aura” or energy body
Used as “evidence” of spiritual body
VII. UFO/Flying Saucer Movement
Historical Development:
Oahspe (John Ballou Newbrough):
Written under spirit control (mid-19th century)
New Bible describing world religions founded by space beings
Names similar to “Star Wars” characters
19th Century Newspaper Reports:
Sightings kept just ahead of scientific capabilities
Prepared world psychologically
Erich von Däniken:
Claimed astral projection showed UFO history
Hundreds of books written with same themes
Presented to children as factual history
Government Involvement:
1953 Airspace Intrusion:
National emergency declared
Planes sent up but couldn’t approach
Multiple projects established
Piri Reis Map:
5,000-year-old map showing accurate world survey
Hydrographic Office conclusion: aerial surveying required
No factories/laboratories/aircraft parts found archaeologically
Conclusion: Must have come in spacecraft
Pine Gap, Australia:
Close union with “space intelligences”
High technology research
Studying electromagnetic grid around Earth
Earth as giant generator (Nikola Tesla discovery)
Preparing for New Age transformation
Major Films as Preparation:
Close Encounters of the Third Kind:
Government playing decisive role in space contact
UFO size of city descending from clouds
Trumpet-like sounds above “Devil’s Mountain”
Implication: Subtle announcement of Lucifer’s counterfeit Second Coming
Star Wars (1977):
Shown to President and foreign dignitaries 6 months before public release
Unusual for children’s sci-fi film
Robert N. Webster: Designed to alert to interplanetary enemies
Purpose: Mobilize forces without panic to repel invasion from skies
The Maldek/Lucifer Story (from contactees):
Planet between Mars and Jupiter (now asteroid belt)
Interplanetary government policed by computers
Planet Maldek (also called “Lucifer”) experimented with atomic energy
Planet exploded, creating meteor belt
Beings rescued and brought to Earth = Adam and Eve
Origin of human civilization
Current Teaching:
Earth faces interplanetary war
Evil forces from Orion (actually where Jesus comes from!)
Space Confederation as our ally
Plan: Make world reject Jesus’s return
E.T. (1982):
Space being befriends child
Takes possession of boy’s soul
Dies to save boy’s life, resurrects
Disciples kiss goodbye
Hindu third eye gesture: “I will be with you here”
Christ symbolism perverted
The Last Starfighter:
Video game = test for space warriors
Youth recruited to space to become hero
Save Earth and Space Confederation
Video Games:
Most revolve around fighting invading spacecraft
Prepares minds to see space allies as necessary
Religious Connections:
1978 UFO Annual:
United Catholicism, charismatic movement, and flying saucers
Fatima, Portugal (1917):
Several children saw “Mary”
70,000 witnesses to miracles
Prophecy about end of world, war between communism and Christianity
October 13 miracle: Darkness, then brilliant silver disc appeared
It was a flying saucer
Cult of Mary/Blue Army revolves around flying saucer movement
Officer Schirmer Abduction:
Drew image from spacemen’s chests: winged serpent with cross
Only winged serpents in history = Biblical symbol of Satan/Lucifer
Stan Dale - “The Cosmic Conspiracy”:
Former US intelligence agent in Australia
Close union between US intelligence and space intelligences
Working on electromagnetic propulsion
Planning tremendous movement for New Age transformation
2010 Space Odyssey:
Russian and American scientists investigate Jupiter phenomenon
Large geometric form causes planet to explode
Message: “All worlds are yours except Europa. Use them together in peace”
In book (not film): Geometric form named “LUCIFER”
VIII. Modern Manifestations
Witchcraft Revival:
Public Covens:
Thousands of covens (groups of 13) across America
Formed in high schools and junior highs
Often led by teachers or school friends
National Geographic photographed coven with blue electric energy
Church of Satan:
Anton LaVey founded in San Francisco
Has place among world’s churches
Youth join seeking power, money, wealth
Necronomicon & Ritual Books:
Available in any bookstore
Teach symbols, how to call demons
“It works!” - then demons take over life
Many youth commit suicide or lives destroyed
Consequences:
Church vandalism by satanic priests
Mass murderers often connected to occult groups
Son of Sam: Claimed “Sam” was devil with insatiable desire for blood
Holistic/New Age Practices:
Massage Therapy:
Based on Eastern philosophy
Aura of body, kundalini (serpent energy)
Seven+ chakra points
360 acupressure points on 12 meridians (astrological teaching)
Entry into witchcraft/occult
Health Food Movement:
Much founded on occultism
Improve body/mind for spirit communication
Personal testimony: Midwife was witch, very sincere, serving humanity
Scientific Acceptance:
Body as Electromagnetic Organism:
All bodily functions occur through electricity
Ancients believed man could control electromagnetic energy through mind
Same observable facts support both Christianity and occult
Critical difference:
Christian submits mind to God’s control
Occultist believes he is god controlling himself
The Trap:
Opening mind to “self-control” = submitting to Satan
Think you control yourself = actually under power of darkness
World becomes like India - degraded system where minds submitted to power claimed to be within
David Spangler (New Age Leader) Quote:
“When man enters path of self, he enters creative adventure”
“Learning meaning of divinity by accepting responsibility of microcosm to which he is God”
“The being who helps man reach this point is Lucifer”
“The angel of man’s evolution, the Spirit of Light in microcosmic world”
IX. Personal Testimonies and Experiences
Berkeley Ministry (1976):
Astrologer Friend:
Came for help; power trying to kill him
Strange voice took possession
Voice said: “You have no power, you can do nothing”
Began strangling him, forcing to floor
At mention of Jesus’s name: Entity disappeared
Speaker amazed at power in Jesus’s name
High Priest in Occult:
Had 119 spirit guides giving powers and abilities
Asked if wanted to be delivered from demons
In shock and fear, left quickly
Point: Never a contest between Jesus Christ and Lucifer/Satan
Jesus’s power infinitely greater (Creator vs. creature)
Water Dowser Elder:
Church elder, professional dowser
Came privately: couldn’t love wife, children
No interest in Christianity, couldn’t read Bible
Prayer session revealed water dowsing opened door
Confessed sin of occult contact
Two weeks later: Wife reported complete transformation
Visiting homes, praying with people, studying Bible, restored relationship
Christian Woman Widowed:
Husband died; lonely nights followed
Husband’s form entering bedroom, staring at her
Each night told him: “Dead know nothing” (Bible), ordered to leave
He’d shrivel and disappear
But loneliness almost unbearable
Pastor prayed with her, bound demon powers in Jesus’s name
Never came back
Evidence: Spirits are not from the other world, but demons
Roger Morneau - “A Trip Into the Supernatural”:
Devil Worship Group:
Prayer room had painting
Asked: “Whose painting?” - “Satan’s”
Priest laughed: Important that people not believe spirits exist
Then spirits can control them in years ahead
Satanic Strategy:
Anyone not aligned with Christianity falls under automatic control
One day: confrontation between Satan and Christ
Christ will be overthrown
Satan’s followers will overcome
God’s followers will be eliminated
Multiple pathways: Channeling, rock music, TV, seances, false Christianity
Doesn’t matter which road - all lead to Satan’s kingdom
John Todd Information:
Most important people part of elite spirit worship group
Real power: prayer to demons or fallen angels
When became master demon worshiper: money flowed, highest fees in industry
People liked the music because spirits controlled/possessed performers
Spirits passed influence to people
People liked what they got, kept coming back
X. The Battle and the Choice
Nature of the Conflict:
Not About Power:
No contest between Jesus and Lucifer (Creator vs. creature)
Battle is for human hearts and souls
“Who will you serve?”
Two Paths:
Narrow path: Jesus of Nazareth, Son of God, Creator, Author of Bible
Broad path: Self-worship in grand collage of occult teachings
Occult Teaching vs. Biblical Truth:
Occult: Every human becomes god someday; all paths lead there
Christianity: Only one way to eternal life - through Jesus
No other way leads anywhere but eternal death, eternal nothingness
Biblical Response:
Genesis 2: God formed man from dust, breathed life; man became living soul
Breath = life = soul (Hebrew: ruwak)
Same for animals (Psalm 104:29)
Psalm 146: When breath returns to earth, thoughts perish
No knowledge after death
Ecclesiastes 9:5:
Living know they will die
Dead know nothing
No memory, love, hatred, envy
No reward for deeds done
Ecclesiastes 9:10: No work, device, knowledge, wisdom in grave
Malachi 4:
Day coming burns as oven
Proud and wicked as stubble
Shall leave neither root nor branch
Sun of Righteousness rises with healing for those who fear God
Righteous tread down wicked as ashes
Ultimate End:
Satan and followers burned to ashes on earth’s surface
Even sincere but deceived will perish
No future in following Lucifer
The Deception:
Lucifer’s Lie: Man is immortal
First doctrine Satan uses to deceive world
Most painful human experience: loss of loved one
Most disturbing question: “Where will I go when I die?”
We’re dying while alive; death is ultimate predator
If evil spirit contacted us with dead, we’d believe it
Wanting to believe loved one alive or life exists beyond death
Mystery of Life:
Sought by man in every age
Terrible things done in search: self-harm, evil teachings, human sacrifice
Every country has gods representing death and life
Egypt: Scarab, Osiris, Serapis
Greece: Zeus with lightning bolt (life-force symbol)
India: Serpent representing life forces
Nearly every country: serpent = symbol of healing or life
Seven-headed dragon = symbol of life forces, controlling power of nature
Men worshiped genitals (phallic god: Dionysus, Bacchus, Osiris)
All mystery gods = symbols of mysterious energy surrounding/filling nature
Connection to Great Reset:
The speaker’s analysis parallels Great Reset concerns in several key areas:
Global Coordination:
Just as Great Reset involves coordinated global governance
Luciferian conspiracy coordinates secret societies, governments, religions
Mass Deception:
Great Reset uses climate crisis, pandemic responses
Luciferian agenda uses spiritualism, entertainment, education
Technological Control:
Great Reset: Digital currency, surveillance, social credit
Luciferian: Electromagnetic manipulation, psychic research, mind control
Elimination of Christianity:
Great Reset: Secular humanism, moral relativism
Luciferian: Direct spiritual warfare, false Christ, syncretism
New World Order:
Great Reset: Economic restructuring, stakeholder capitalism
Luciferian: One world religion, New Age initiation, Aquarian Age
Preparation Through Media:
Great Reset: Mainstream media coordination
Luciferian: Entertainment industry, education system, cultural infiltration
Final Assessment
Speaker’s Conclusion:
Two Groups at End of Time:
Those holding God’s hand, walking in faith of true God
Those deceived by Great Counterfeit
The Invitation:
Come home to Jesus today
He has done everything to prove His love
Only hope: Accept His sacrifice
Through His power: Live obediently to God’s commands
Prepare for new world He is creating
Urgent Call:
Study the Bible as never before
Don’t invest in spiritualism or any ramifications
No escape except for those bound to Jesus Christ by faith
Lucifer will manifest as angel of light/truth
Could be your local church leading you to hell
The Power of Jesus’s Name:
Even worst case scenario: never a contest
Jesus’s power infinitely greater
Speaking Jesus’s name causes occult powers to crumble/disappear
Only those knowing Bible and that “dead know nothing” are protected
Can command demonic spirits to leave in Jesus’s name
Closing Prayer:
Bless this videotape despite errors
Separate wheat from chaff
Importance of Bible study
Ready for soon return of Jesus Christ
Invite hearts to seek and find Jesus
Holy Spirit accompany message
Bring people to God’s love
Prepare for eternal life
In Jesus’s holy name, Amen
Connection to Great Reset Agenda
This presentation, while focused on spiritual warfare and occult infiltration, intersects with Great Reset analysis in several critical areas:
1. Coordinated Global Power Structure:
Both identify interconnected elite groups working toward unified goal
Secret societies (Illuminati, Masonry) parallel WEF, UN, globalist organizations
Both involve long-term planning spanning generations
2. Deception and Mass Psychology:
Great Reset uses crisis (climate, pandemic) to advance agenda
Luciferian conspiracy uses spiritualism, entertainment, education
Both employ sophisticated psychological manipulation
3. Technological Control Mechanisms:
Great Reset: Digital ID, CBDCs, surveillance, social credit
Luciferian: Electromagnetic manipulation, psychic phenomena, mind control
Both seek control over human consciousness and behavior
4. Elimination of Traditional Values:
Great Reset promotes secular humanism, moral relativism
Luciferian agenda directly opposes Biblical Christianity
Both seek to replace traditional family, religion, morality
5. New World Order:
Great Reset: Economic restructuring under stakeholder capitalism
Luciferian: One world religion, mass initiation into New Age
Both envision unified global system replacing nation-states and traditional religion
6. Use of Media and Education:
Great Reset: Mainstream media coordination, censorship
Luciferian: Entertainment industry infiltration, NEA control of education
Both use cultural institutions to reshape consciousness
7. Timeline and Urgency:
Both suggest we are at critical juncture in history
Both indicate rapid acceleration of agenda
Both warn of imminent transformation of society
Critical Differences:
Arrabito frames everything in explicitly spiritual/Biblical terms
Great Reset analysis typically focuses on economic/political dimensions
However, both identify similar power structures, methods, and goals
The presentation suggests that what appears as political/economic agenda (Great Reset) may have deeper spiritual dimensions rooted in ancient occult practices and Luciferian philosophy. Whether one accepts the spiritual framework or not, the analysis reveals remarkably similar patterns of:
Long-term coordinated planning
Infiltration of institutions
Manipulation of consciousness
Movement toward unified global system
Rejection of traditional Christian values
Use of crisis and fear for control
This synthesis helps explain why Great Reset agenda seems to have quasi-religious fervor despite secular appearance - according to this analysis, it may indeed be manifestation of spiritual agenda that has been developing for centuries.
The Lucifer Publishing Company (Lucis Trust)