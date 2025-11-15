The Hidden Hand Behind the Great Reset: How Ancient Luciferian Conspiracy Shaped Modern Global Agenda - Full Report
Explosive 1988 Documentary Reveals Spiritual Roots of Today's New World Order - Predicted Current Events with Chilling Accuracy
Complete Analysis: The Spiritual Warfare Dimension of the Great Reset
This transcript from James Arrabito’s presentation “The Inroads of Spiritualism” provides the crucial spiritual and occult foundations underlying the technological control mechanisms we’ve examined. This is the missing piece that explains why and by whom the Great Reset agenda is being orchestrated.
PART I: THE ANCIENT FOUNDATION (Pre-History to 1800s)
1. The Luciferian Origin Story
Ezekiel 28:13-19 Description of Lucifer:
Originally the “anointed cherub that covereth” (guardian of God’s throne)
Body covered with precious stones (sardius, topaz, diamond, etc.)
As God’s glory shone through him, reflected magnificent colors
“Perfect in thy ways from the day that thou wast created, till iniquity was found in thee”
Cast down due to pride in his beauty
Destiny: “I will bring thee to ashes upon the earth” (Malachi 4:1-3)
Isaiah 14:12: “Lucifer” = Latin fero (to bear) + lux (light) = “Light-bearer”
The First Lie (Genesis 3):
“Ye shall not surely die” - immortality of the soul
This becomes the foundational deception enabling all subsequent occult contact
2. The Seven-Headed Dragon: Universal Symbolism
Babylonian Origin:
Enlil - head demon, serpent god of destruction
Seven planets compared to serpent with seven heads
The dragon = the Destroyer whom pagans must appease (not worship a good God)
Global Distribution:
Greece: Hydra (seven-headed water serpent)
China: Each Hydra head ruled one of seven planets; Buddha depicted with seven heads
Mesopotamia: Yezidis worshiped Satan with seven forms
India:
Jugannath as seven-headed dragon
Krishna sitting on seven-headed serpent
Shiva dances as seven-headed serpent
Rome: Septizonium (”Seven Zones”); Septimonium (”Seven Mountains”)
Maya: Ahuachapot (”seven-headed serpent”)
North America:
Pima Indians worshiped seven-headed serpent
Mississippi: 300-foot serpent mound with cobra symbol and seven convolutions
Scandinavia: Viking church arches carved as laughing serpent
Mexico/Peru: Quetzalcoatl and Kukulcan
Egypt: Temple of Hatshepsut - two great serpents with wings flanking inner sanctuary
Chichen Itza: Temple with serpents ascending to heaven
Revelation 12-13 Connection: This universal ancient worship prefigures John’s vision of the dragon with seven heads gathering all nations to final battle against God.
PART II: THE MEDIEVAL UNDERGROUND (500-1700s AD)
3. Roman Catholicism Absorbs Paganism
Mithraic Foundation: Behind ancient European cathedrals lie temples to Mithras (Roman state religion before Christianity)
Pagan Elements Absorbed:
Sun worship - Sunday as “day of the sun”
Wafer/host - copying Egyptian circular wafers dedicated to Serapis (god of dead)
Belief: Eating consecrated wafer transfers life-force/power of sun god/serpent god
Confession - copied from mystery religions
Hell doctrine - from spiritual/occult teachings
Use of women in special religious roles - copying temple priestesses
Swastika - appeared on Catholic church altars (ancient symbol used globally)
4. Secret Societies Preserve Occult Knowledge
Why Secret? Roman Church persecuted communication with dead as witchcraft, forcing occult research underground
Key Organizations:
Knights Templar:
United with Ismaili sect of Ottoman Empire
In secret castles across Europe, practiced mystery rites
Kissed statue of cat-headed god in initiation
Persecuted by Church, fled to British Isles
Freemasonry (1717):
First Masonic lodge built in British Isles
Death oaths to keep teachings secret
Deceptive symbolism:
Uses Bible, Temple of Solomon, Christian/Hebrew symbols
But these are allegory for astrology and ancient Babylonian/Egyptian/Indian mysteries
“Solomon’s temple” = “soul man” or “sun man” (sun god’s temple)
Cubic stone = 6 sides, 12 lines (astrological system)
Eastern Wall Symbols:
G = God
Five-pointed star (pentagram) = symbol of “king of dark forces” or Satan
“Our Father” in Masonic prayer refers to Lucifer, not Jehovah
After initiation, regardless of Christian/Jewish/Muslim entry point, Mason becomes pagan nature worshiper
Jewish Cabalistic Branch:
Babylonian teachings called “Cabala”
Centered on Chaldean astrology and spiritualism
Made Jehovah into same god as mystery religion deity
Evolution taught in mysteries since Babylon (not modern invention)
PART III: THE LUCIFERIAN CONSPIRACY FORMALIZED (1776-1900)
5. Adam Weishaupt and the Illuminati (1776)
Background:
Jewish, Jesuit, canon law doctor, “devil’s advocate”
Father of Jacobinism (later evolved into communism)
1776 Plan Published: Goal: Worldwide takeover through coordinated revolutions
1789: French Revolution - first major success
Philosophy:
Foundation of humanism = foundation of communism
Modern Americans believe same basic philosophy as communists
Man inherently good; if freed from religion and government, will naturally return to Edenic purity
Utopian Commune Experiments:
Catherine Tingley (theosophist) - Point Loma, California
Many attempts in Europe and America
All failed - people always fought
Conclusion by occultists: “We can’t find the right people”
Reality: Man NOT intrinsically good (Luciferian lie)
**6. Albert Pike and Pal
ladium Rite (Mid-1800s)**
Background:
Genius speaking/writing 16 languages fluently
Post-Civil War: U.S. government assigned him to command Native American army
Learned all their languages and religious secrets
United tribes into “most awesome army world had seen”
Created atrocities causing European nations to intervene
Highest ranks of Freemasonry - founded Palladium Rite
The Three World Wars Plan:
WWI: Already accomplished - destroy old European monarchies
WWII: Already accomplished - destroy Nazism, establish Israel
WWIII: Planned meticulously:
Build up Israel (financially and militarily)
Build up Arab nations
When both reach apex of power and world aligns on both sides
Create war incidents in Middle East
Result: Great cataclysm destroying both Christianity and atheism
Masses, disillusioned with both, will turn to Lucifer’s religion
Pike’s Teaching:
Lucifer = god of light, to be worshiped without fear/superstition
Lucifer = Jesus’s brother
Jesus = king of dark side of force (evil god)
Christians lied about and maligned Lucifer
Future: Christians destroyed, Luciferianism dominates world
Book: Morals and Dogma (instruction manual for 1st-32nd degree Masons)
Beyond 32nd Degree:
Takes 15+ years, thousands of dollars, worldwide travel to reach 33rd degree
Actually degrees up to 90th degree exist
Aleister Crowley - 90th degree Mason
7. Rosicrucianism Connection
Crowley founded Rosicrucian Society in San Jose
New initiates taught about “White Brotherhood” (spirit world teachers)
In dreams, taught secrets of occult
PART IV: THE SPIRITUALISM EXPLOSION (1848-1900)
8. The Fox Sisters - Hydesville, New York (1848)
The Event:
Heard rapping on wall
Called on “Mr. Splitfoot” (Satan)
Asked to copy number of fingers held up
Three raps responded
Communication with “the dead” began
Rapid Spread:
Within year: 1,200+ mediums in New York
Before year end: Spread to every continent
This was Lucifer’s final deception push
9. Theosophy (1870s)
Key Figures:
Helena Blavatsky:
Russian psychic
Former Christian, turned to occult
Studied in Egypt and India
Helped Eddy Brothers (Vermont séance operators)
Henry Alcott:
New York lawyer
Went to debunk Eddy Brothers
Instead became convinced
Met Blavatsky there
1875: Founded Theosophical Society together
1877: Blavatsky published Isis Unveiled (2 volumes)
Teachings:
“Secret Masters” from spirit world gave her knowledge
Union of all world religions’ occult history
Integration of spiritualism, science, philosophy
Goal: Reach great minds of world
Annie Besant:
Joined Theosophy, brought social reform interest
Seeds of modern social justice movements:
Women’s liberation
Civil rights
All birthed in her India work
Goal: Raise Indians to overthrow British Christian overlords
C.W. Leadbeater:
Homosexual, former Roman Catholic
Claimed to research science via astral travel/meditation
Hypnosis and “infiltrating molecules” spiritually
Founded reformed Catholic church (spiritualist organization)
Trained young boys (sexual abuse)
Claimed one boy (Krishnamurti) was Christ
Brought to New York to announce as Christ
Spirit left him upon arrival in America
Why New York? Prophecy: Great spiritualism movement centers in United States
1888: The Secret Doctrine published (foundation of modern occult philosophy)
PART V: SCIENTIFIC LEGITIMIZATION (1880s-1930s)
10. Occult Phenomena in Scientific Circles
Context:
Scientists rejected Bible as Hebrew myth
But witnessed physical phenomena caused by demons
No recourse but to accept spirits’ explanations
Famous Mediums Studied:
Leonora Piper (USA) and Eusabia Palladino (Italy):
Constantly surrounded by supernatural activity
Focus of numerous scientific investigations
Result: Entire intellectual world convinced by manifestations
Daniel Douglas Holmes (”The Flying Scotsman”):
Scientists watched him levitate
Flew horizontally out window 18 inches open
Flew back in, sat down, continued talking
Body became “stiff as a board” before levitation
How could scientists disagree with their own eyes?
Harry Price - National Laboratory for Psychical Research (London, 1927):
Collection of photographs, sounds, footprints, fingerprints
Built credibility in scientific circles
Implications: One demon performing tricks = deceives all brilliant brains in world if not connected to true God
PART VI: THE NEW AGE FOUNDATION (1900-1950)
11. The Aquarian Gospel
Eliphas Levi (born 1844):
Left “narrow path of Christianity”
United Christianity and occult teachings
Book: The Aquarian Gospel of Jesus Christ
Reads like NT gospel
Describes Jesus’s “lost years” (age 12-30)
Claims Jesus traveled to Egypt, India, Tibet
Gained occult abilities to perform miracles
This allows occult to accept Jesus as savior
But not the Jesus of the Bible
12. Aleister Crowley (1875-1947)
Background:
90th degree Mason
Founded Rosicrucian Society, San Jose
Most healthy, powerful men in world
World-class mountain climber
Expelled from Golden Dawn (London occult coven)
Egypt Vision:
Believed he was Beast of Revelation
Wore staff with 666
Sharpened teeth, bit people, sucked blood
Personal Life:
Attracted 8 women who married him
All died insane
He died of syphilis as maniac
Legacy: Books published in 1960s influenced counterculture
“Law of Man” (defines occult ethics):
“Man has right to do what he wants:
Work, play, rest, die when/where/how he wants
Eat, drink, dress what he wants
Move anywhere on earth
Think, speak, write, draw what he wants
Love what he wants, take fulfilment of love
Kill those standing in way”
Example of selfish immorality of Luciferianism
PART VII: THE NAZI CONNECTION (1920s-1945)
13. Hitler and Occult Societies
Vril Society:
Believed earth is hollow
Advanced race lives inside: “Vril people” with “Vril power”
Live in place called Shambhala
Hitler’s Quest:
Spent millions in Third Reich trying to find Shambhala
Goal: Gain secrets of real power to rule world
Theosophical Society in India:
Used swastika as symbol of destroyer
Hitler’s childhood Catholic church in Bavaria had swastika on altar
Catholic Church uses all pagan cross symbols on altars today
Hitler as Medium:
Trained by a medium to channel spirits
Goal: Rule world through demonic possession of this man
Roman Catholic Church called Hitler “son of the papacy”
Spiritualism and Romanism worked together in Third Reich
Heinrich Himmler (SS Leader):
Uncle was Jesuit priest in Bavarian courts
SS controlled by Jesuit order within it
Mussolini:
Satanist
Roman Church brought him to power
Question: Will movements that destroyed Italy/Germany during WWII be different from those deceiving people today? Absolutely not.
PART VIII: ALICE BAILEY AND THE NEW AGE (1920s-1980s)
14. The Arcane School (Founded 1920s)
Alice Bailey:
Most prolific author in history
Separated from Theosophical Society
With husband Foster Bailey, started first to use term “New Age”
Publishing Empire:
Built research centers, including Ojai, California
Press sends teachings worldwide
Complete library of blue books
Key Books (Prophecies):
The Destiny of Nations
The Reappearance of the Christ
The Externalization of the Hierarchy
Teachings:
Spirit world will rise and take over world
Entire world united in mass initiation
Move to next evolutionary level (spiritual kingdom)
Jesus Christ/Christ Spirit will lead this movement
Meditation Room Door (Ojai):
Zodiac signs (all 12) = astrology base from Babylon
O’s and V’s at top
Occult glorifies serpent
Back of cobra has O, V, U, S
Sacred symbols = number 6 and its power
Worship of ancient Babylonian serpent system in modern garb
Inside Chapel:
Crystals in floor center
Belief: Nature’s energy attracted through crystals
Congregates around crystal area
Meditators can better “unite with nature”
Jesus photo on left wall, Buddha on right
Worship pagan gods united with Christianity
15. Benjamin Creme (1970s-Present)
Background:
Started with UFO movement (same system)
“Other world” = advanced spiritual masters in Hidden Earth
Annie Besant Testimony:
Directed by spirits living in Shambhala kingdom
Told to go to England
Start movement for Indians to reclaim government
Theosophical movement put Gandhi in prominent position
Creme’s Message:
Christ coming, name is Maitreya (Buddhist name for “coming one”)
Will fulfill prophecies of all world religions
Took $200,000 of own money
Bought full-page ads in world newspapers
Still claim: Pakistani man in London waiting for moment
Will manifest Christ Spirit before world
Lead into New Age
Book: The Reappearance of the Christ and the Masters of Wisdom
16. World University of America (Ojai)
One of millions of institutions teaching:
All religions are really one religion
Behind symbolism lies universal religion
Conversation with Female Director:
Multiple PhDs in comparative religion, philosophy, theology
When discussing Lucifer falling from heaven:
She exploded: “Lucifer never fell! Christianity is bloody religion! Religion of hate!”
Truth exposed: They believe Lucifer never fell, Jesus is evil god
Meditation Room Symbol: Same as dollar bill (designed by Adam Weishaupt)
Symbol of worldwide Illuminati/Luciferian conspiracy
PART IX: THE AQUARIAN AGE DOCTRINE (1970s-Present)
17. The 2,000-Year Cycle Teaching
Theory:
Sun passes through 12 Zodiac houses
Each cycle = 2,000 years
Last Age - Pisces (Fish):
Represented Christianity
Two fish swimming opposite directions (confusion)
Period of bloodshed, violence, confusion
Though Christ Spirit wanted to teach love and social gospel
New Age - Aquarius (Water Bearer):
Period of awakening
Era of occult supremacy
New avatar will come
Christ Spirit will possess him
New Age Christ Image:
Eyes look exactly like Charles Manson’s
Face glowing (Christ possessing evolved man)
Will guide mankind into New Age
PART X: MEDIA PROGRAMMING (1950s-Present)
18. Disney and Occult Indoctrination
Mickey Mouse - The Sorcerer’s Apprentice:
Fingers generating electric energy of witchcraft
Disney = major promoter of occult
Parents think it’s safe - it’s not
Other Disney Examples:
Darby O’Gill and the Little People
Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs
All occult
Cartoon Programming:
Ingrains demon images in children’s minds
Creates fear avenues demons can exploit in time of trouble
Makes finding Savior impossible
19. Dungeons & Dragons
Most popular game - occult role-playing
Advanced Player’s Handbook:
Contains actual incantations
Describes powers based on character role
Gygax (creator) on success:
“When you choose character and act out deepest fantasies of heroism, send character into fantastic situations seeking treasure, watch character win through life and proficiency, you’ve gained direction for entire future”
Result:
Spells imprinted in imagination
Once personality image established
Spirit operates in person’s life from that moment
20. Rock and Roll as Occult Initiation
Lucifer’s Power:
Ezekiel 28: “Pipes and tabrets made within him the day created”
Music = major part of deceptive power
Pagan Gods and Music:
Apollo with lyre
Pythagoras: “God thought of in form of 3 notes”
Music crucial in Orphic cult initiations
All world cults use music for demonic possession initiation
Witch Doctor Process:
Direct people to paint faces
Cut bodies to look like spirits
Dance to beat
Gain spirit’s power
Same used in war preparation (Scandinavia to African jungles)
Beat fills minds with hate
Modern Application:
Rock and roll uses beat to gain spirit possession
Same preparation mental state needed for:
Fire walking
Witch doctor healing
Thaipusam spirit possession in Singapore
Pavlov’s Experiments:
Conditioned dog to be excited by fast rhythm
Inhibited by slow rhythm
When ran both beats together (syncopation): Dog’s nervous system destroyed
Mind didn’t know how to respond
Lenin: “You’ve saved revolution - create music form to destroy Western world”
Rock and Roll Origins:
United with already-existing African beat
Adapted from Southern gospel music
Communists adapted into folk music
Transformed into “Rock and Roll” (means sexual intercourse)
Destructive Effects:
High sexual content in lyrics + Protestant ethic against premarital sex = Nervous system collision → Rebellion and violence
Decibel level 125 (pain level = 90 decibels)
Girls placed raw eggs above stage in front of speakers
High music actually coagulated fats and proteins
Also destroyed:
Delicate tissue of nerves, brain
Nutritional element of bloodstream
Hearing (cochlea and cilia)
Professional musicians’ fates:
Janis Joplin: Suicide
Jimi Hendrix: Drugs, choked on vomit
Elvis Presley: Drugs, abandoned wife
Many became spirit channels
1960s Changes:
Beatles:
Introduced backmasking
Subliminal messaging in recordings
Encouraged youth toward:
Drugs
Violence
Communism
Hatred of parents
Youth didn’t realize - obeyed new masters speaking to unconscious
Timothy Leary:
Promoted LSD
Thousands of youth suicides
Punk Rock:
Started with photos of mutilated/tortured people
Evolved to people dressing as bisexuals
Glorified: Pain, destruction, death
Finally: Worship of devil
Modern Album Covers:
Show pain, blood, violence
Attracts young people
Must look to death for continuous stimulation
Everything revolutionary and crude
PART XI: THE UFO/ALIEN DECEPTION (1940s-Present)
21. Historical Foundation
John Ballou Newbrough (mid-1800s):
Spirit-controlled to write new Bible: Oahspe
Describes world religions founded by advanced beings from space
Names sound incredibly similar to Star Wars (not accident)
Preparation Timeline:
Late 1800s: Bombardment by space novels, comic books
Lucifer preparing world (especially children’s minds)
For masterpiece deception: UFO movement
Published News (Late 1800s):
UFO sightings reported in major newspapers
Lucifer’s deception kept just ahead of man’s scientific abilities
Erich von Däniken:
Through astral projection claimed to see UFO history/return
Hundreds of books written presenting same theme
22. The “Ancient Astronaut” Narrative
Books for Children:
Presented as factual
History of ancient astronauts
Biblical figures were astronauts
Movies - Constant Bombardment:
Science fiction films worldwide
Since early 1950s
Now serialized on television
Physical “Evidence”:
Newspaper reports of UFO landings in remote areas
Crop damage
Animal mutilations after sightings
Photography:
Infinite variety of UFO photos
Cameras from all walks of life
Part of Lucifer’s deception to convince humanity of advanced beings visiting
23. Billy Meier Case (1975-1978)
Most documented experience recorded:
William Meier (Hinwil, Switzerland):
January 28, 1975: First contact with UFO beings
Claim: From Pleiades
Through April 1978: 105 meetings with “fallen angels as spacemen”
Took hundreds of photographs
September 1979: Pages of spirit quotations published
Communications “curiously harmonious” with:
Modern witchcraft teachings
New Age movement
Using exact words/phrases of:
Those claiming illumination by advanced beings in Hidden Earth
Those claiming illumination by God within themselves
24. 1960s: Prominent UFO Prophets
Uri Geller:
Showed supernatural powers as child
Claimed UFO prophet
George King (Most Prominent):
Claimed sent by Jesus Christ
Mission: Charge mountains around world
Mount Shasta, California with followers
Making contact with spirits
Claiming contact with outer space beings
Mount Shasta Significance:
Map of USA: Red-shaded areas = most UFO sightings
California/Mount Shasta = center of large number
40+ cults gathered around mountain
Some worship “Lemurians” (living under mountain)
Findhorn Group: Ancient New Age philosophies (Alice Bailey’s theosophical ideas envisioned)
25. UFO “Contactee” Classes
Thousands gather:
Pray about UFO intelligences
Classes teach how to contact space beings
Mental method same as ancient Hinduism taught contacting “God within”
26. Christian Infiltration
Many religious/Christian people now believe:
God originally an astronaut
Made its way into Christian church sacred realms
Interpretations:
Adam and Eve brought here via spacecraft
Ezekiel Chapter 1 (vision of God’s throne) = flying saucer (depicted by prominent individuals)
Entire Bible viewed as contact with supernatural space intelligences
27. Abduction Phenomenon
Barney and Betty Hill (Early 1960s):
Saw spacecraft
Abducted aboard
Story retrieved under hypnosis
Film made - airs every year
Hundreds of similar experiences retrieved by hypnosis
Val Johnson:
Struck by spacecraft
Tangible, factual effects cannot be denied
28. The “Beings” Witnessed
Most startling aspect:
Beings “horribly distorted and frightening to look at”
Some beings look human
Others: Startling creatures whose terror sears minds/memories
After seeing such beings:
Almost impossible to tell them they saw nothing
Satanic agencies manifesting in form of frightening creatures
29. Close Encounters Programming (1977)
Film: Close Encounters of the Third Kind
More than presented idea
Glorified the idea
Made people want to contact space intelligences
Depicted government playing deciding role in contacting space intelligences
30. Government Projects
1953: UFOs entered airspace
Made issue national emergency
Planes sent - couldn’t approach them
Several projects established since
Donald Keyhoe Book: Flying Saucers Top Secret
Reveals government conclusions on UFO mystery
Piri Reis Map Finding:
In Navy Hydrographic Office
Map 5,000 years old
So accurate only one explanation: Worldwide aerial survey
Map of Antarctica (ice-free)
Originally from 1513, directed to Columbus’s map
Original 5,000 years old required great team
No factories/laboratories/airplane parts discovered from that period
Conclusion: Must have come in spacecraft
Government Response:
Multiple projects to bring information publicly
Through fascinating films and documentaries
Attempt to make seem like archaeological discovery
Most Prominent Films:
Close Encounters of the Third Kind
UFO depicted: Size of city emerging from clouds
Making trumpet-like sounds
Over mountain called “Devil’s Mountain”
Possible Interpretation: Lucifer’s subtle announcement of his counterfeit Second Coming of Jesus Christ
31. Star Wars as Occult Propaganda (1977)
Purpose: Put ancient witchcraft’s magic force into modern garb
“The Force”:
“The Force is what gives the Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us, penetrates us, binds the galaxy together.”
Ancient witchcraft concept in science fiction wrapper
Unusual Presentation:
Six months before public release:
Shown to President, White House staff, foreign dignitaries
Not normal White House practice (especially children’s sci-fi)
Robert N. Webster Article (UFO Magazine): Reporter shocked by special presentation
According to Webster:
Film designed to alert of dangers from interplanetary enemies
Question: Why did government publicize this now?
Belief: Must prepare to mobilize forces without panic
Repel invasion coming from heavens
Reason for Tremendous Popularity: Much of what it presents, people believe is true
32. The “Maldik/Lucifer” Story
Two Centuries of Mystery: Johannes Kepler and famous astronomers tried solving interplanetary mystery
Believed planet must exist between Mars and Jupiter orbits
Dr. George H. Williamson:
Dedicated entire life to contacting “these”
Complete story believed to be presented
All contactees told same set of facts supernaturally
The Story Told:
Great interplanetary government existed in this galaxy area
Long period of time
System turned its police force over to great computer system
Except one planet: Maldik
Another name given: LUCIFER
Planet experimenting with atomic energy
Planet exploded
Tragic result: Great meteor belt surrounds our solar system between Jupiter and Mars today
Before Planet Exploded:
Beings came from other planets
In mercy, relocated group to Earth
Earth in early stages of physical unfoldment
UFO Movement Belief: These individuals were original Adam and Eve
Beginning of intelligent life form on Earth
Origin of entire civilization
Non-Human Characters in Star Wars: Why so exciting/interesting?
Drawn from files of thousands of sightings
33. The Interplanetary War Scenario
Article Quote:
“Earth actually faces great challenge - participation in interplanetary war against evil forces of Orion, with Space Confederation as our ally”
Critical Analysis:
Jesus comes through Orion (Job 38:31)
Not “evil forces”
Obviously part of Lucifer’s plan: Make world reject Jesus’s coming
34. E.T. - The Extraterrestrial (1982)
Plot:
Little space being comes to Earth
Left behind
Makes close friendship with boy
At one point: Actually takes possession of his mind
Film was weird:
Being showed many aspects of child learning to speak
All who knew him fell in love with him
Finally died to save boy’s life (boy getting sick from him)
Boy weeping, watched him rise to life
End of film: All friends/disciples kissed goodbye
Just before ascending in spacecraft:
Put finger in Hindu third eye of boy
Said: “I will be with you here”
Obvious Christ-figure parallel with occult/Hindu twist
35. Video Games as Military Recruitment
Most video games revolve around: Fighting off foreign spacecraft invading Earth
The Last Starfighter (Film):
Space war video game on Earth = test
Determines who qualifies for interplanetary warfare
Young man in story:
Abducted
Taken to outer space
Becomes great space hero
Saves Earth and Space Confederation from enemy
Purpose: Program youth to accept space war scenario
PART XII: CATHOLIC/CHARISMATIC/UFO CONVERGENCE
36. 1978 UFO Annual
Major Development: Union between:
Catholicism
Charismatic movement
Flying saucers
Last Three Decades Saw:
Tremendous occult revival
UFO sightings
Epidemic of:
Weeping Madonnas
Bleeding statues in Roman Catholic Church
Scientists confirmed: These blood symbols are actual blood
37. Charismatic Movement Origins (1904-1905)
Pentecostal revival in Germany:
Miracles of charismatic mania
Among phenomena: Flying saucers witnessed
38. Fatima, Portugal (1917)
The Event:
Several children claimed seeing Mary
Miracles occurred
Witnessed by 70,000 people
Children’s Message:
Mary gave prophecy about end of world
War between communist and Christian world
Mary promised miracle on October 13
Purpose: Give evidence to prophecies of WWIII
The Miracle: Witnessed by 70,000 people:
Darkness and sky suddenly lit up
Cloud bank parted
Revealed great disc of brilliant silver
PART XII: CATHOLIC/CHARISMATIC/UFO CONVERGENCE
38. Fatima, Portugal (1917) - Continued
The Miracle: Witnessed by 70,000 people:
Darkness and sky suddenly lit up
Cloud bank parted
Revealed great disc of brilliant silver
YES, IT WAS A FLYING SAUCER
Result:
Cult of Mary in Roman Catholicism
Blue Army revolves around flying saucer movement
39. Officer Schirmer Abduction (America, Years Later)
What He Witnessed:
Abducted by flying saucer
Drew image of what he saw on spacemen’s chests
Symbol: Cross with winged serpent
Historical Analysis:
Only winged serpents described in history = Bible
Symbol of Satan/Lucifer
Implication: Those determined that flying serpents/saucers will help us would be surprised
PART XIII: THE COSMIC CONSPIRACY
40. Stan Dale Book: The Cosmic Conspiracy
Revelation from Former U.S. Intelligence Agent (Now in Australia):
Pine Gap, Australia:
Close union between U.S. intelligence operations and UFO intelligences
Working together on high technology research
What They’re Studying (Discovered by Bruce Cathie in Books on Harmonics):
Electromagnetic grid around entire world
Earth = giant generator (as Nikola Tesla discovered)
Working on electromagnetic propulsion
The Plan:
Planning tremendous movement
Bring world to New Age threshold
UFOs will come as saviors
Some tremendous force/power will supposedly bring peace and security to Earth
41. 2010: A Space Odyssey (Film)
Plot:
Russian and American scientists investigate strange phenomena at Jupiter
Find very large geometric form (cannot be understood)
Activity of geometric form on planet surface causes Jupiter to explode
Astronauts escape just in time
Message comes through computers:
“All worlds are yours, except Europa. Attempt no landing there. Use them together in peace. Use them in peace.”
Critical Detail (Book, Not Film): Geometric form that caused planet destruction and instituted peace on Earth was called LUCIFER
PART XIV: HOLISTIC MEDICINE AND OCCULT HEALING
42. Edgar Cayce and Psychic Healing
Background:
Made holistic medicine very popular
Through psychic readings
Claimed (like Hindu guru): Mind contacted secret place in universe
Called “Akashic Records” (where all knowledge gathered)
Because many unconscious readings proved accurate:
Psychic healing added to medicine
Idea reinforced: Human mind can contact world beyond
Used for humanitarian purposes today
Example - Health Food Store:
Image shows holistic health food shop
Many people don’t realize: Much of holistic movement founded in witchcraft and occultism
Evangelical tool for devil
Believer Perspective:
Think they’re improving body and mind
They are! But for purpose of communicating with spirit world
43. Personal Testimony: The Midwife
Arrabito’s Experience:
Wife having last child
Didn’t want hospital
Looked for midwife
Found wonderful woman whose interest = serving people
Discovery Process:
Visited her, prayed together
She prayed to God
One day noticed: No Christian book in house
Every book = occult book
The Revelation:
After birth, asked: “Are you a witch?”
Response: “Yes, I am. How did you know?”
“I noticed your books. Where did you find your faith?”
“I was a nun in the West Coast. But I’m not into practice of witchcraft or craft itself. I’m interested in serving humanity with natural therapies.”
Analysis:
Tremendous deception
She was beautiful lady
Many such people may be more sincere than Christians
If Christians could unite act and faith together
Many could be won
But it was a witch who delivered their child - incredible, stunning experience
44. Oriental Medicine and Kundalini
Philosophy Behind:
Much massage
Much natural therapy
From Oriental/Chinese philosophy
Core Belief System:
Body aura
Kundalini science (serpent energies in body)
Seven or more chakra points in spine
Energy circulation flows through
In contact with each organ
Acupressure/Acupuncture:
By touching certain body locations
360 points distributed on 12 meridians
Following astrological teachings of heavens
Somehow balance body energy flow
Balance yin and yang in body
Result: Foundation of many modern healing techniques
Warning: People entering electric/auric healing areas enter witchcraft and occult realm
PART XV: PYRAMID POWER AND DIVINATION
45. Pyramid Power
Same Concept: Energies that can be harnessed
Ancient Egyptian Use:
For initiation
Person put in box
Stayed in box
Supposedly spirit, through pyramid energy forces:
Shoots directly to heavens
Purified
Contacts gods
Returns to Earth
Becomes medium between heaven and Earth
Energy Areas: Areas where Satan can access your mind and contact you from his world
46. Bovis Discovery
French Scientist:
Placed scientific equipment in center of pyramid
Discovered huge forces flowing through
Result: Pyramid power became popular
Warning: People who don’t believe Bible take these interesting phenomena (think they’re natural) and play with them
Result: Lose control of own mind
47. Astral Projection Danger
Friend’s Testimony:
Experimented with astral travel
One day couldn’t return to body/mind
Being hurled through outer space (in his thought)
Through stars
Being led to destruction
Cried out even in ignorance of God: “God, save me”
As continued praying to be saved:
Systematically led to Christian faith
Became Seventh-day Adventist Christian
48. Dowsing/Water Witching
Forms:
Rings
Water dowsing rods
Pendulums seeking water/objects
People don’t realize: Another medium by which satanic spirits can control hearts and minds
Image Description: Woman ignorant playing with devil doing water witching
Claims:
Body = electronic instrument
Through plastic have sympathetic electronic attraction to water (has magnetic charge)
Personal Study - Professional Dowser’s Testimony:
Came privately: “Listen, I can’t love my wife anymore”
“Don’t know what’s wrong”
“Don’t love my children”
“I’m elder in church”
“Yet no interest in Christianity”
“Can’t even read my Bible”
“Know something wrong inside me”
Solution:
Sat down, prayed
Found he’d done water dowsing
United together, bound Satan’s power
Confessed sin of contacting occult
Two Weeks Later - Wife’s Report:
“Don’t know what you talked about with my husband”
“He’s not same man”
“He’s out visiting people in their homes, praying with them”
“Studies his Bible every night”
“Today we have most loving relationship”
Warning: Involvement with these spirits = loss of joy of life that can come with right relationship to God
PART XVI: CHILDREN UNDER ATTACK
49. Disney’s Sorcerer’s Apprentice
Image: Dragon with two small children
Analysis: Types of things many have grown up with in minds
Mickey Mouse Example:
Apprentice to sorcerers
Probably believed at least Disneyland was okay
It’s not
Next Scene:
Mickey Mouse with fingers generating electric energy of witchcraft
Verdict:
Disneyland
These cartoons
Television = Medium by which occultism pushed into children’s minds
Recommendation:
Get television out of house
Destroy if you have to
One of primary mediums for spiritualism today
50. Gremlins and Demon Entertainment
Modern Films:
Like Gremlins (on screen)
Images of demons embedded in children’s minds
Create avenues of terror demons can exploit entering time of trouble
Making it impossible for children to find Savior
Verdict: Demons entertaining our children through screen today
51. Dungeons & Dragons (Already Covered)
So popular last two decades
Teaches youth to be fascinated with occult exercise and knowledge
Advanced Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook has incantations
Tells what powers you’ll have in particular role
52. Youth in Occult Covens
Image on Screen: Thousands of youth
No good Christian family upbringing
Raised in humanistic institutions leaving them empty
Seeking spiritual reality
Going to occultism because Christianity failing them
Next Image:
Don’t you love to see little kids raised by people entered into occult?
What hope do they have?
Statistics: Probably almost 4 million children today are lost
Many used as human sacrifices
Information documented by many sources
Television programs attempted to warn parents of coven dangers
Coven Definition:
Usually small group
Witchcraft church
About 13 people
National Geographic Photo: When picture taken:
Noted blue electric energy on screen around group
Plea:
Children: What chance do they have?
Need to be close to God
Solidly based in truth
Then need to reach these people
53. Training in Ancient Occult Arts
Image: Young person’s face of witch
Observation:
These people not happy
They’re searching for something
Path: Many go to death:
Dying of drugs
Destroyed by demons
Destroyed some other way
Thinking they’ll find power
Thinking they’ll find happiness in these movements
54. The Necronomicon and Similar Books
Book on Screen: The Necronomicon and others like it
Availability: Found in almost any bookstore, any shop
Content:
Teach youth how to make symbols on floor
How to call forth demonic spirits
Carry out own will
Warning:
It works!
Astonishing!
Once think you’re using demons
Find they’ve taken over entire life
Many youth commit suicide
Lives ruined
55. Mass Murderers and the Occult
Image on Screen: Mass murderer
Fact: Many great mass murderers of last two decades = people controlled by occult
Son of Sam Example:
Man in photo now
Claims Sam was devil
Had insatiable desire for blood
PART XVII: HUMANISM AS WITCHCRAFT PHILOSOPHY
56. The NEA (National Education Association)
Movement: New ERA effect of humanism in education system today
Image on Screen: NEA - National Education Association
Role: Enforcing humanism concept
Actually = witchcraft philosophy
Many people don’t even realize it
Evidence: Have basic philosophy of witchcraft
Though would be scared if thought it was so
Humanist Strategy: When catch our children in schools:
Do everything possible to eradicate and destroy family
Destroy Christian culture
57. Home School Persecution
Statistic: Estimated 35,000 families threatened with legal action last year (when video made)
Worst States:
North Dakota
Michigan
Idaho
Florida
Texas
Reality: We’re in war against occult
**PART XVIII: ROGER MORNEAU’S REVELATION
58. A Trip into the Supernatural
Book Explains: Most important people = part of elite group of spirit worshipers
Testimony of Leader:
Little value in séances and such
Real, actual source of power = worship of demons or fallen angels
He was band leader
When Became Master Demonist:
Money flowed
Rates highest in industry
People loved dancing to music
Spirits controlled/possessed/energized
Passed influences to people
They liked what got
Continued returning for more
Images in Church Prayer Room:
Told: “These are gods our friends talk to - the general councils”
“Rule over legions of spirits”
“After materialized, we photographed them”
“Then made these paintings”
At End of Room:
High altar
Looked closely: Individual looking majestic in painting
Priest explained: “This is Satan”
Priest’s Surprise: Surprised at their surprise
Said: Solemnly important next generation believe Master and spirits don’t exist
So they can successfully rule planet inhabitants in decades ahead
59. The Automatic Kingdom Transfer
Priest’s Claim:
“All who can be made to disqualify themselves from being member of Christ’s Kingdom automatically become member of Satan’s Kingdom“
Strategy:
Doesn’t matter what avenue they come to in occultism:
Spiritualism
Rock and roll movement
Television
Séances
False Christianity
Doesn’t matter which road they come
Will be part of Satan’s kingdom
Oswald Spengler Quote:
“When man enters jungle path, enters new realm of evolution controlled by Lucifer”
PART XIX: BIBLICAL TRUTH VS. OCCULT DECEPTION
60. The Doctrine of Death
Context: Lucifer’s conspiracy begins with lie that man is immortal
Psalm 146:4:
“His breath goeth forth, he returneth to his earth; in that very day his thoughts perish”
Ecclesiastes 9:5-6:
“The living know that they shall die, but the dead know not anything, neither have they any more reward; for the memory of them is forgotten. Also their love, and their hatred, and their envy, is now perished”
Ecclesiastes 9:10:
“There is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest”
Verdict:
Life ends there
No knowledge after death
No memory after death
61. The End of the Wicked
Nehemiah 1:10 (Malachi 4:1-3):
“Behold, the day cometh, that shall burn as an oven; and all the proud, yea, and all that do wickedly, shall be stubble: and the day that cometh shall burn them up, saith the LORD of hosts, that it shall leave them neither root nor branch.
But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings; and ye shall go forth, and grow up as calves of the stall. And ye shall tread down the wicked; for they shall be ashes under the soles of your feet”
No Future in Following Lucifer
62. Christ’s Words on Lazarus
Jesus said Lazarus was asleep
Later said Lazarus was dead
Sleep = death
Invitation: Take time to study
PART XX: THE DEATH DECEPTION AS CONTROL MECHANISM
63. Why Death = Greatest Motivator
Universal Human Experience:
Nothing caused more suffering than loss of loved one
No question more pertinent than: “Where will I go when I die?”
Looking in mirror: See wrinkles forming, hair graying
We’re dying while we’re alive
Death as Predator:
Like desperate predator
Never know where or when it will strike
Could be loved one
Could be ourselves
Satan’s Strategic Use:
If evil spirit contacted us about dead loved ones
Surely we’d believe it
Wanting to believe loved one is alive
Wanting to believe there’s life beyond death
Life as Precious Thing:
Mystery of life sought by man in every age
Men done terrible things searching for life
To unlock these mysteries:
Beat and damaged own bodies
Listened to evil esoteric priest teachings
Offered own children as human sacrifice
64. Death and Life Gods in Every Country
Egypt:
Scarab
Osiris or Serapis
Greek Culture:
Zeus with lightning bolt in hand
Symbol of life forces (energies of nature)
India:
Serpent symbol represented life forces
Nearly Every Country:
Serpent symbol = symbol of healing or life
Seven-Headed Dragon:
Symbol of life forces
Controlling power of nature
In every culture worldwide
Men Worshiped Own Genitals:
Phallic god
Dionysus, Bacchus, Osiris
Symbols of life force
All Mystery Gods: Symbols of this mysterious energy surrounding and filling all nature
People Used Drugs: To get more of these powers
PART XXI: PSEUDOSCIENCE OF ELECTROMAGNETIC ENERGIES
65. Historical Research
John Dee (England):
First research as doctor
Then in occult world
Speaking with dead
Foretelling future
Medieval Period:
Practices went underground during Catholic Church rise
Persecuted as much as primitive Christianity
Ancient esoteric cults began dying
Research done in secret (in the mysteries)
66. Rome’s State Religion
Mithraism:
State religion of Rome
Behind ancient European cathedrals today
Find pagan temples of Mithra
Where early Christians first began worshiping
Implication:
Know spiritualism/occultism absorbed by Christian church
In effort to evangelize world
Mystery of Wafer:
Mystery of absorbing life forces
Sun day symbol of sun power
Sun representing all these energies felt in nature
Priests Bore Divine Wafers (Hosts): When blessed = worshiped after death
Confessional: Teaching of eternal hell = all copied from spiritual teachings of occult world
Use of Women in Religious Services:
Separating them for special purposes
Again copied from temple priestesses of occult world
Little Known: Suffering of nuns behind walls of cloistered convents
The Inquisition:
Designed to persecute anyone disagreeing with Church
So research in occult world went to secret world
PART XXII: FREEMASONRY - THE SECRET HISTORY
67. The True History of Spiritualism
Thesis: True history of spiritualism = history of secret societies
Knights Templar in Church:
United interests with Ismaili sect of Ottoman Empire
In secret rites in castles around Europe
Carried mystery rites of occultism
Initiation: Kissed statue of cat-headed god
Persecution:
Persecuted by Church
Fled to British Isles
1717: First Masonic lodge built
68. Masonic Lodges Today
Death Oaths: To keep teachings secret
Deception:
Though float with biblical, Christian, Hebrew symbols
Like Bible in Solomon’s Temple
If look closely at these things:
Find surrounded by occult symbolism of Babylon, Egypt, India
Bible used only as allegory of astrology worship of ancient occult mysteries
“Solomon’s Temple”: = Soul man or sun man or sun god’s temple
Cubic Stone Representing Character: In mysteries represented:
6 sides
12 lines = System of astrology
Eastern Wall of Masonic Lodge:
G and 5
G = God
Pentagram = symbol of king of dark forces (Satan)
God of Masonry = Lucifer or Satan
When Occultists Say “Our Father”:
Not referring to God of Hebrews or Christians
Referring to god Lucifer
69. Post-Initiation Reality
Once Mason Passes Levels of Initiation: Becomes pagan nature worshiper
No Respect to Original Entry:
Whether Christian
Hebrew
Believer in Allah (Islamic branch also exists)
70. The Mystery Teachings
Part of Luciferian Mysteries:
Teaching of evolution or transmigration of souls
No modern scientist developed evolution teaching
Was teaching of Luciferian mysteries from Babylon times
Idea of Electronic/Magnetic Forces:
Telepathy mind-to-mind
Also teaching in mysteries
Not new today
PART XXIII: PIKE’S THREE WORLD WARS (Already Covered)
71. Adam Weishaupt (1776)
Background:
Devil’s advocate
Luciferian
Gave plan to take over world
1776: Plan published
1789: Began in French Revolution
72. George King (Detailed Earlier)
Philosophy: Neoplatonic Manichaeism teaching:
Divinity is dual
Lucifer = equal of Adonai (Christian God)
Lucifer = god of light and good
Fighting for humanity against Adonai (god of darkness and evil)
No Matter the Rite: Great Architect of Universe ≠ God worshiped by Christians
PART XXIV: AMERICAN INFILTRATION (20th Century)
73. Council on Foreign Relations (1921)
Colonel Mandel House: Established Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)
Luciferian conspiracy in United States
1913 with Wilson: Captured destiny of America’s financial institution
74. Hitler and Mussolini (Already Detailed)
Mussolini:
Satanist
Occult worshiper
Hitler:
Vril and Theul Society member (both Hindu societies)
Symbols = swastika
With Himmler believed in underground world: Shambhala with Vril power
Tried entering Vril power to rule world
SS Initiation: Took vow to Lucifer at midnight
Hitler’s Racist Concept:
Evolutionary teaching
Destroyed millions = Same philosophy behind Luciferian New Age movement
PART XXV: FINAL DECEPTION TIMELINE
75. The Convergence (Present Day)
Multiple Movements Converging:
Public Spiritualism Movement (witchcraft revival)
Theosophical Society (mixing with scientific/philosophical world)
Underground International Movement (unite world in Lucifer worship)
UFO/Alien Narrative (saviors from space)
Catholic Marian Apparitions (Mary + UFOs)
Charismatic Movement (ecstatic experience without biblical foundation)
New Age Movement (all above unified)
Technology (ability to implement control - see previous documents on graphene/5G)
Revelation 16:14:
“Spirits of devils, going forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty”
Manifestation: Lucifer will manifest as angel of light/truth
Warning: Could be your local church guiding you to hell path - you wouldn’t know because assumed it’s truth
CONNECTING TO GREAT RESET TECHNOLOGICAL CONTROL
76. The Complete Picture Emerges
From Previous Documents We Learned:
Graphene oxide in all vaccines
Nano-circuitry self-assembling in bodies
5G/6G electromagnetic activation
Bluetooth MAC addresses from vaccinated
WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network)
Integration into Internet of Things
Section 3024 legalizing experimentation
From This Document We Learn THE WHY:
This is not merely technological control. This is:
Luciferian initiation on global scale
Mass possession/spirit channeling infrastructure
Preparation for counterfeit second coming
Externalization of the hierarchy (Alice Bailey’s term)
Making humanity receptive to demonic influence
77. The Electromagnetic-Spiritual Connection
Ancient Occult Teaching:
Man = electromagnetic organism
Can control/harness energy through mind
Kundalini (serpent energy) flows through chakras
Meditation/rituals open channels to spirit world
Modern Implementation:
Graphene nano-antennas = artificial chakra system
5G/6G towers = electromagnetic ritual sites
Brain-computer interface = technological mediumship
AI = manifestation of “ascended masters”
Metaverse = astral plane simulation
The Unification:
Ancient serpent worship
Modern nanotechnology
Creating biological receivers for demonic broadcast
78. The New Age Initiation
Alice Bailey’s “Externalization of Hierarchy”:
Entire world united in mass initiation
Every human being initiated into Luciferian religion
Move to next evolutionary level
How It Will Happen (Combining All Evidence):
Pre-loaded population with nano-circuitry (✓ Done via vaccines)
Activate 26GHz frequencies (6G rollout imminent)
Massive UFO disclosure (already beginning)
“Space brothers” appear as saviors (demons manifesting as aliens)
False Christ appears (Maitreya or similar)
Could be AI hologram projected globally
Could be actual demonic manifestation
Could be possessed human (as with Hitler)
Mass “ascension” experience forced through nano-technology
Those resisting marked as “unevolved” and targeted for elimination
PART XXVI: THE BIBLE’S PERSPECTIVE
79. Prophecies Fulfilled
2 Thessalonians 2:9-10:
“Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish”
Real miracles! Real wonders!
“All power” = God permits Lucifer to use full deceptive power for period
We’re about to observe these manifestations
Revelation 13:13-14:
“And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men, And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles”
Union between spiritualism and Christianity leads world’s nations
80. How Christianity and Spiritualism Unite
Spiritualists Already Claim:
Believe in Jesus (one of spirits that lived after death)
Recently:
New Age movement
Aquarian Gospel (Jesus learned occult powers in Egypt/India/Tibet)
Occult accepts Jesus as savior
But not Jesus of Bible
Future Manifestation:
Satan personifying Christ
Last great effort to deceive world
Scientists, intelligent minds, teachers, educators who left Bible
Follow evolution teachings and atheism
Building foundation to deceive world with psychic phenomena research
81. The Ultimate Question
Arrabito’s Direct Challenge:
“What is struggle, competition, battle over? Battle is over YOU, friend, and your heart. Whom will you serve?
Will you follow Jesus of Nazareth and the one who send him, God, the Creator of world, the author of Bible?
Or will you follow yourself in great collage of occult teachings?
I know I haven’t even scratched surface of these occult teachings and size of this massive movement. No book can contain it, not even 2-hour videotape.”
FINAL SYNTHESIS: THE GREAT RESET AS LUCIFERIAN INITIATION
82. The Complete Agenda Revealed
Economic Reset = Transfer wealth to elite (ancient priesthood)
Technological Reset = Install biological control grid (mark of beast system)
Social Reset = Destroy family, nation, individual identity (collective hive mind)
Spiritual Reset = MASS INITIATION INTO LUCIFERIAN RELIGION
83. The Timeline Acceleration
Why the Rush? (Klaus Schwab + UN Emergency Meeting)
They know:
People are waking up (La Quinta Columna, Jesse Beltran, researchers exposing truth)
Window is closing before 6G activation complete
Critical mass approaching awareness
Must complete deployment before populations understand
Pike’s Plan Requires:
WWIII centered on Israel/Arab nations
Global cataclysm
Christianity and atheism both destroyed
Masses turn to Lucifer in desperation
We Are Witnessing:
Setup for that exact scenario
Middle East tension at apex
Global population nano-chipped
Infrastructure ready for activation
UFO disclosure ramping up
Marian apparitions increasing
Charismatic movement exploding
All converging to same point
84. David Spangler’s Admission
Quote (Already Cited):
“Lucifer comes to give us the final gift of wholeness. If we accept a separate identity as humanity, we can go towards higher consciousness which is the New Age. But if we refuse this beautiful gift, we have to go through the way of Christ...
When man enters path of self, enters great creative adventure of learning meaning of divinity accepting upon himself responsibility of microcosm to whom he is God...
The being who helps man reach this point is LUCIFER, angel of man’s evolution, Spirit of Light in microcosmic world.”
Translation:
Accept Lucifer = “evolution” into New Age
Refuse Lucifer = “must go through Christ” (death/persecution)
They’re telling us exactly what’s coming
PART XXVII: THE PROTECTION AND THE CHOICE
85. The Name of Jesus
Arrabito’s Personal Testimonies:
Berkeley Experience - Astrologer Friend:
Power trying to kill him
Wife and Arrabito prayed
Strange voice took possession
Said: “You have no power, you can do nothing”
Started strangling man, forcing to floor
When mentioned name of Jesus: Disappeared
Incredible feeling of power: Christian has in simply using Jesus’s name
These occult world powers simply crumble or disappear
High Priest in Occult (109 Spirit Guides):
Asked if wanted to be free of demons
Would be happy to remove them
In shock, stood up in fear, left
Why so scared? Never a contest between Jesus Christ and Lucifer
Power Disparity:
Power of Jesus >> Power of Lucifer
Like power of Creator over creature
Battle is Over Your Heart: Whom will you serve?
86. Christian Woman and Deceased Husband
Testimony:
After husband died, passed many lonely nights
Came to pastor: “Can’t take it anymore”
“Every night husband enters bedroom doors, stands staring at me”
“Every night I tell him Bible says dead know nothing, order him to leave”
“He frowns and leaves”
“But I’m so lonely, don’t know how much longer I can take this”
“I miss my husband so much”
Pastor and Lady:
Prayed together
Bound powers of demons in Jesus’s name
Never came back again
Evidence: These spirits NOT from other world
87. The Only Defense
Those Who Aren’t Protected: Only those who:
Know their Bible
Know dead know nothing
Can command demonic spirits to leave in Jesus’s name
Invitation:
Study word of God
Find true Savior
Start studying Bible
Accept Christ as best friend and Savior
COMPREHENSIVE CONCLUSION: THE GREAT RESET UNMASKED
88. What We Now Understand
The Great Reset Is:
NOT merely economic policy - It’s implementation of Luciferian world religion
NOT merely technological advancement - It’s installation of demonic channeling infrastructure in human bodies
NOT merely political reorganization - It’s externalization of hidden occult hierarchy into visible global government
NOT merely social engineering - It’s destruction of every barrier to spirit possession of masses
NOT originating with Klaus Schwab - He’s mid-level puppet executing ancient plan
89. The Real Power Structure
Visible Level (What Most See):
Klaus Schwab / World Economic Forum
Bill Gates / Tech oligarchs
Politicians / UN / WHO
Hidden Level (Secret Societies):
Freemasonry (33rd-90th degrees)
Rosicrucianism
Council on Foreign Relations
Bilderberg / Trilateral Commission
Deeper Level (Spiritual):
Theosophy / New Age movement
Lucis Trust (formerly Lucifer Publishing)
Alice Bailey’s Arcane School
Benjamin Creme’s Share International
