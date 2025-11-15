Complete Analysis: The Spiritual Warfare Dimension of the Great Reset

This transcript from James Arrabito’s presentation “The Inroads of Spiritualism” provides the crucial spiritual and occult foundations underlying the technological control mechanisms we’ve examined. This is the missing piece that explains why and by whom the Great Reset agenda is being orchestrated.

PART I: THE ANCIENT FOUNDATION (Pre-History to 1800s)

1. The Luciferian Origin Story

Ezekiel 28:13-19 Description of Lucifer:

Originally the “anointed cherub that covereth” (guardian of God’s throne)

Body covered with precious stones (sardius, topaz, diamond, etc.)

As God’s glory shone through him, reflected magnificent colors

“Perfect in thy ways from the day that thou wast created, till iniquity was found in thee”

Cast down due to pride in his beauty

Destiny: “I will bring thee to ashes upon the earth” (Malachi 4:1-3)

Isaiah 14:12: “Lucifer” = Latin fero (to bear) + lux (light) = “Light-bearer”

The First Lie (Genesis 3):

“Ye shall not surely die” - immortality of the soul

This becomes the foundational deception enabling all subsequent occult contact

2. The Seven-Headed Dragon: Universal Symbolism

Babylonian Origin:

Enlil - head demon, serpent god of destruction

Seven planets compared to serpent with seven heads

The dragon = the Destroyer whom pagans must appease (not worship a good God)

Global Distribution:

Greece: Hydra (seven-headed water serpent)

China: Each Hydra head ruled one of seven planets; Buddha depicted with seven heads

Mesopotamia: Yezidis worshiped Satan with seven forms

India: Jugannath as seven-headed dragon Krishna sitting on seven-headed serpent Shiva dances as seven-headed serpent

Rome: Septizonium (”Seven Zones”); Septimonium (”Seven Mountains”)

Maya: Ahuachapot (”seven-headed serpent”)

North America: Pima Indians worshiped seven-headed serpent Mississippi: 300-foot serpent mound with cobra symbol and seven convolutions

Scandinavia: Viking church arches carved as laughing serpent

Mexico/Peru: Quetzalcoatl and Kukulcan

Egypt: Temple of Hatshepsut - two great serpents with wings flanking inner sanctuary

Chichen Itza: Temple with serpents ascending to heaven

Revelation 12-13 Connection: This universal ancient worship prefigures John’s vision of the dragon with seven heads gathering all nations to final battle against God.

PART II: THE MEDIEVAL UNDERGROUND (500-1700s AD)

3. Roman Catholicism Absorbs Paganism

Mithraic Foundation: Behind ancient European cathedrals lie temples to Mithras (Roman state religion before Christianity)

Pagan Elements Absorbed:

Sun worship - Sunday as “day of the sun”

Wafer/host - copying Egyptian circular wafers dedicated to Serapis (god of dead)

Belief: Eating consecrated wafer transfers life-force/power of sun god/serpent god

Confession - copied from mystery religions

Hell doctrine - from spiritual/occult teachings

Use of women in special religious roles - copying temple priestesses

Swastika - appeared on Catholic church altars (ancient symbol used globally)

4. Secret Societies Preserve Occult Knowledge

Why Secret? Roman Church persecuted communication with dead as witchcraft, forcing occult research underground

Key Organizations:

Knights Templar:

United with Ismaili sect of Ottoman Empire

In secret castles across Europe, practiced mystery rites

Kissed statue of cat-headed god in initiation

Persecuted by Church, fled to British Isles

Freemasonry (1717):

First Masonic lodge built in British Isles

Death oaths to keep teachings secret

Deceptive symbolism: Uses Bible, Temple of Solomon, Christian/Hebrew symbols But these are allegory for astrology and ancient Babylonian/Egyptian/Indian mysteries “Solomon’s temple” = “soul man” or “sun man” (sun god’s temple) Cubic stone = 6 sides, 12 lines (astrological system)



Eastern Wall Symbols:

G = God

Five-pointed star (pentagram) = symbol of “king of dark forces” or Satan

“Our Father” in Masonic prayer refers to Lucifer, not Jehovah

After initiation, regardless of Christian/Jewish/Muslim entry point, Mason becomes pagan nature worshiper

Jewish Cabalistic Branch:

Babylonian teachings called “Cabala”

Centered on Chaldean astrology and spiritualism

Made Jehovah into same god as mystery religion deity

Evolution taught in mysteries since Babylon (not modern invention)

PART III: THE LUCIFERIAN CONSPIRACY FORMALIZED (1776-1900)

5. Adam Weishaupt and the Illuminati (1776)

Background:

Jewish, Jesuit, canon law doctor, “devil’s advocate”

Father of Jacobinism (later evolved into communism)

1776 Plan Published: Goal: Worldwide takeover through coordinated revolutions

1789: French Revolution - first major success

Philosophy:

Foundation of humanism = foundation of communism

Modern Americans believe same basic philosophy as communists

Man inherently good; if freed from religion and government, will naturally return to Edenic purity

Utopian Commune Experiments:

Catherine Tingley (theosophist) - Point Loma, California

Many attempts in Europe and America

All failed - people always fought

Conclusion by occultists: “We can’t find the right people”

Reality: Man NOT intrinsically good (Luciferian lie)

**6. Albert Pike and Pal

ladium Rite (Mid-1800s)**

Background:

Genius speaking/writing 16 languages fluently

Post-Civil War: U.S. government assigned him to command Native American army

Learned all their languages and religious secrets

United tribes into “most awesome army world had seen”

Created atrocities causing European nations to intervene

Highest ranks of Freemasonry - founded Palladium Rite

The Three World Wars Plan:

WWI: Already accomplished - destroy old European monarchies

WWII: Already accomplished - destroy Nazism, establish Israel

WWIII: Planned meticulously:

Build up Israel (financially and militarily) Build up Arab nations When both reach apex of power and world aligns on both sides Create war incidents in Middle East Result: Great cataclysm destroying both Christianity and atheism Masses, disillusioned with both, will turn to Lucifer’s religion

Pike’s Teaching:

Lucifer = god of light, to be worshiped without fear/superstition

Lucifer = Jesus’s brother

Jesus = king of dark side of force (evil god)

Christians lied about and maligned Lucifer

Future: Christians destroyed, Luciferianism dominates world

Book: Morals and Dogma (instruction manual for 1st-32nd degree Masons)

Beyond 32nd Degree:

Takes 15+ years, thousands of dollars, worldwide travel to reach 33rd degree

Actually degrees up to 90th degree exist

Aleister Crowley - 90th degree Mason

7. Rosicrucianism Connection

Crowley founded Rosicrucian Society in San Jose

New initiates taught about “White Brotherhood” (spirit world teachers)

In dreams, taught secrets of occult

PART IV: THE SPIRITUALISM EXPLOSION (1848-1900)

8. The Fox Sisters - Hydesville, New York (1848)

The Event:

Heard rapping on wall

Called on “Mr. Splitfoot” (Satan)

Asked to copy number of fingers held up

Three raps responded

Communication with “the dead” began

Rapid Spread:

Within year: 1,200+ mediums in New York

Before year end: Spread to every continent

This was Lucifer’s final deception push

9. Theosophy (1870s)

Key Figures:

Helena Blavatsky:

Russian psychic

Former Christian, turned to occult

Studied in Egypt and India

Helped Eddy Brothers (Vermont séance operators)

Henry Alcott:

New York lawyer

Went to debunk Eddy Brothers

Instead became convinced

Met Blavatsky there

1875: Founded Theosophical Society together

1877: Blavatsky published Isis Unveiled (2 volumes)

Teachings:

“Secret Masters” from spirit world gave her knowledge

Union of all world religions’ occult history

Integration of spiritualism, science, philosophy

Goal: Reach great minds of world

Annie Besant:

Joined Theosophy, brought social reform interest

Seeds of modern social justice movements: Women’s liberation Civil rights All birthed in her India work

Goal: Raise Indians to overthrow British Christian overlords

C.W. Leadbeater:

Homosexual, former Roman Catholic

Claimed to research science via astral travel/meditation

Hypnosis and “infiltrating molecules” spiritually

Founded reformed Catholic church (spiritualist organization)

Trained young boys (sexual abuse)

Claimed one boy (Krishnamurti) was Christ

Brought to New York to announce as Christ

Spirit left him upon arrival in America

Why New York? Prophecy: Great spiritualism movement centers in United States

1888: The Secret Doctrine published (foundation of modern occult philosophy)

PART V: SCIENTIFIC LEGITIMIZATION (1880s-1930s)

10. Occult Phenomena in Scientific Circles

Context:

Scientists rejected Bible as Hebrew myth

But witnessed physical phenomena caused by demons

No recourse but to accept spirits’ explanations

Famous Mediums Studied:

Leonora Piper (USA) and Eusabia Palladino (Italy):

Constantly surrounded by supernatural activity

Focus of numerous scientific investigations

Result: Entire intellectual world convinced by manifestations

Daniel Douglas Holmes (”The Flying Scotsman”):

Scientists watched him levitate

Flew horizontally out window 18 inches open

Flew back in, sat down, continued talking

Body became “stiff as a board” before levitation

How could scientists disagree with their own eyes?

Harry Price - National Laboratory for Psychical Research (London, 1927):

Collection of photographs, sounds, footprints, fingerprints

Built credibility in scientific circles

Implications: One demon performing tricks = deceives all brilliant brains in world if not connected to true God

PART VI: THE NEW AGE FOUNDATION (1900-1950)

11. The Aquarian Gospel

Eliphas Levi (born 1844):

Left “narrow path of Christianity”

United Christianity and occult teachings

Book: The Aquarian Gospel of Jesus Christ

Reads like NT gospel

Describes Jesus’s “lost years” (age 12-30)

Claims Jesus traveled to Egypt, India, Tibet

Gained occult abilities to perform miracles

This allows occult to accept Jesus as savior

But not the Jesus of the Bible

12. Aleister Crowley (1875-1947)

Background:

90th degree Mason

Founded Rosicrucian Society, San Jose

Most healthy, powerful men in world

World-class mountain climber

Expelled from Golden Dawn (London occult coven)

Egypt Vision:

Believed he was Beast of Revelation

Wore staff with 666

Sharpened teeth, bit people, sucked blood

Personal Life:

Attracted 8 women who married him

All died insane

He died of syphilis as maniac

Legacy: Books published in 1960s influenced counterculture

“Law of Man” (defines occult ethics):

“Man has right to do what he wants: Work, play, rest, die when/where/how he wants Eat, drink, dress what he wants Move anywhere on earth Think, speak, write, draw what he wants Love what he wants, take fulfilment of love Kill those standing in way”

Example of selfish immorality of Luciferianism

PART VII: THE NAZI CONNECTION (1920s-1945)

13. Hitler and Occult Societies

Vril Society:

Believed earth is hollow

Advanced race lives inside: “Vril people” with “Vril power”

Live in place called Shambhala

Hitler’s Quest:

Spent millions in Third Reich trying to find Shambhala

Goal: Gain secrets of real power to rule world

Theosophical Society in India:

Used swastika as symbol of destroyer

Hitler’s childhood Catholic church in Bavaria had swastika on altar

Catholic Church uses all pagan cross symbols on altars today

Hitler as Medium:

Trained by a medium to channel spirits

Goal: Rule world through demonic possession of this man

Roman Catholic Church called Hitler “son of the papacy”

Spiritualism and Romanism worked together in Third Reich

Heinrich Himmler (SS Leader):

Uncle was Jesuit priest in Bavarian courts

SS controlled by Jesuit order within it

Mussolini:

Satanist

Roman Church brought him to power

Question: Will movements that destroyed Italy/Germany during WWII be different from those deceiving people today? Absolutely not.

PART VIII: ALICE BAILEY AND THE NEW AGE (1920s-1980s)

14. The Arcane School (Founded 1920s)

Alice Bailey:

Most prolific author in history

Separated from Theosophical Society

With husband Foster Bailey, started first to use term “New Age”

Publishing Empire:

Built research centers, including Ojai, California

Press sends teachings worldwide

Complete library of blue books

Key Books (Prophecies):

The Destiny of Nations

The Reappearance of the Christ

The Externalization of the Hierarchy

Teachings:

Spirit world will rise and take over world

Entire world united in mass initiation

Move to next evolutionary level (spiritual kingdom)

Jesus Christ/Christ Spirit will lead this movement

Meditation Room Door (Ojai):

Zodiac signs (all 12) = astrology base from Babylon

O’s and V’s at top Occult glorifies serpent Back of cobra has O, V, U, S Sacred symbols = number 6 and its power

Worship of ancient Babylonian serpent system in modern garb

Inside Chapel:

Crystals in floor center

Belief: Nature’s energy attracted through crystals

Congregates around crystal area

Meditators can better “unite with nature”

Jesus photo on left wall, Buddha on right

Worship pagan gods united with Christianity

15. Benjamin Creme (1970s-Present)

Background:

Started with UFO movement (same system)

“Other world” = advanced spiritual masters in Hidden Earth

Annie Besant Testimony:

Directed by spirits living in Shambhala kingdom

Told to go to England

Start movement for Indians to reclaim government

Theosophical movement put Gandhi in prominent position

Creme’s Message:

Christ coming, name is Maitreya (Buddhist name for “coming one”)

Will fulfill prophecies of all world religions

Took $200,000 of own money

Bought full-page ads in world newspapers

Still claim: Pakistani man in London waiting for moment

Will manifest Christ Spirit before world

Lead into New Age

Book: The Reappearance of the Christ and the Masters of Wisdom

16. World University of America (Ojai)

One of millions of institutions teaching:

All religions are really one religion

Behind symbolism lies universal religion

Conversation with Female Director:

Multiple PhDs in comparative religion, philosophy, theology

When discussing Lucifer falling from heaven:

She exploded: “Lucifer never fell! Christianity is bloody religion! Religion of hate!”

Truth exposed: They believe Lucifer never fell, Jesus is evil god

Meditation Room Symbol: Same as dollar bill (designed by Adam Weishaupt)

Symbol of worldwide Illuminati/Luciferian conspiracy

PART IX: THE AQUARIAN AGE DOCTRINE (1970s-Present)

17. The 2,000-Year Cycle Teaching

Theory:

Sun passes through 12 Zodiac houses

Each cycle = 2,000 years

Last Age - Pisces (Fish):

Represented Christianity

Two fish swimming opposite directions (confusion)

Period of bloodshed, violence, confusion

Though Christ Spirit wanted to teach love and social gospel

New Age - Aquarius (Water Bearer):

Period of awakening

Era of occult supremacy

New avatar will come

Christ Spirit will possess him

New Age Christ Image:

Eyes look exactly like Charles Manson’s

Face glowing (Christ possessing evolved man)

Will guide mankind into New Age

PART X: MEDIA PROGRAMMING (1950s-Present)

18. Disney and Occult Indoctrination

Mickey Mouse - The Sorcerer’s Apprentice:

Fingers generating electric energy of witchcraft

Disney = major promoter of occult

Parents think it’s safe - it’s not

Other Disney Examples:

Darby O’Gill and the Little People

Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs

All occult

Cartoon Programming:

Ingrains demon images in children’s minds

Creates fear avenues demons can exploit in time of trouble

Makes finding Savior impossible

19. Dungeons & Dragons

Most popular game - occult role-playing

Advanced Player’s Handbook:

Contains actual incantations

Describes powers based on character role

Gygax (creator) on success:

“When you choose character and act out deepest fantasies of heroism, send character into fantastic situations seeking treasure, watch character win through life and proficiency, you’ve gained direction for entire future”

Result:

Spells imprinted in imagination

Once personality image established

Spirit operates in person’s life from that moment

20. Rock and Roll as Occult Initiation

Lucifer’s Power:

Ezekiel 28: “Pipes and tabrets made within him the day created”

Music = major part of deceptive power

Pagan Gods and Music:

Apollo with lyre

Pythagoras: “God thought of in form of 3 notes”

Music crucial in Orphic cult initiations

All world cults use music for demonic possession initiation

Witch Doctor Process:

Direct people to paint faces

Cut bodies to look like spirits

Dance to beat

Gain spirit’s power

Same used in war preparation (Scandinavia to African jungles)

Beat fills minds with hate

Modern Application:

Rock and roll uses beat to gain spirit possession

Same preparation mental state needed for: Fire walking Witch doctor healing Thaipusam spirit possession in Singapore



Pavlov’s Experiments:

Conditioned dog to be excited by fast rhythm

Inhibited by slow rhythm

When ran both beats together (syncopation) : Dog’s nervous system destroyed

Mind didn’t know how to respond

Lenin: “You’ve saved revolution - create music form to destroy Western world”

Rock and Roll Origins:

United with already-existing African beat

Adapted from Southern gospel music

Communists adapted into folk music

Transformed into “Rock and Roll” (means sexual intercourse)

Destructive Effects:

High sexual content in lyrics + Protestant ethic against premarital sex = Nervous system collision → Rebellion and violence Decibel level 125 (pain level = 90 decibels) Girls placed raw eggs above stage in front of speakers

High music actually coagulated fats and proteins

Also destroyed: Delicate tissue of nerves, brain Nutritional element of bloodstream Hearing (cochlea and cilia)

Professional musicians’ fates: Janis Joplin: Suicide

Jimi Hendrix: Drugs, choked on vomit

Elvis Presley: Drugs, abandoned wife

Many became spirit channels

1960s Changes:

Beatles:

Introduced backmasking

Subliminal messaging in recordings

Encouraged youth toward: Drugs Violence Communism Hatred of parents

Youth didn’t realize - obeyed new masters speaking to unconscious

Timothy Leary:

Promoted LSD

Thousands of youth suicides

Punk Rock:

Started with photos of mutilated/tortured people

Evolved to people dressing as bisexuals

Glorified: Pain, destruction, death

Finally: Worship of devil

Modern Album Covers:

Show pain, blood, violence

Attracts young people

Must look to death for continuous stimulation

Everything revolutionary and crude

PART XI: THE UFO/ALIEN DECEPTION (1940s-Present)

21. Historical Foundation

John Ballou Newbrough (mid-1800s):

Spirit-controlled to write new Bible: Oahspe

Describes world religions founded by advanced beings from space

Names sound incredibly similar to Star Wars (not accident)

Preparation Timeline:

Late 1800s: Bombardment by space novels, comic books

Lucifer preparing world (especially children’s minds)

For masterpiece deception: UFO movement

Published News (Late 1800s):

UFO sightings reported in major newspapers

Lucifer’s deception kept just ahead of man’s scientific abilities

Erich von Däniken:

Through astral projection claimed to see UFO history/return

Hundreds of books written presenting same theme

22. The “Ancient Astronaut” Narrative

Books for Children:

Presented as factual

History of ancient astronauts

Biblical figures were astronauts

Movies - Constant Bombardment:

Science fiction films worldwide

Since early 1950s

Now serialized on television

Physical “Evidence”:

Newspaper reports of UFO landings in remote areas

Crop damage

Animal mutilations after sightings

Photography:

Infinite variety of UFO photos

Cameras from all walks of life

Part of Lucifer’s deception to convince humanity of advanced beings visiting

23. Billy Meier Case (1975-1978)

Most documented experience recorded:

William Meier (Hinwil, Switzerland):

January 28, 1975: First contact with UFO beings

Claim: From Pleiades

Through April 1978: 105 meetings with “fallen angels as spacemen”

Took hundreds of photographs

September 1979: Pages of spirit quotations published

Communications “curiously harmonious” with:

Modern witchcraft teachings

New Age movement

Using exact words/phrases of: Those claiming illumination by advanced beings in Hidden Earth Those claiming illumination by God within themselves



24. 1960s: Prominent UFO Prophets

Uri Geller:

Showed supernatural powers as child

Claimed UFO prophet

George King (Most Prominent):

Claimed sent by Jesus Christ

Mission: Charge mountains around world

Mount Shasta, California with followers

Making contact with spirits

Claiming contact with outer space beings

Mount Shasta Significance:

Map of USA: Red-shaded areas = most UFO sightings

California/Mount Shasta = center of large number

40+ cults gathered around mountain

Some worship “Lemurians” (living under mountain)

Findhorn Group: Ancient New Age philosophies (Alice Bailey’s theosophical ideas envisioned)

25. UFO “Contactee” Classes

Thousands gather:

Pray about UFO intelligences

Classes teach how to contact space beings

Mental method same as ancient Hinduism taught contacting “God within”

26. Christian Infiltration

Many religious/Christian people now believe:

God originally an astronaut

Made its way into Christian church sacred realms

Interpretations:

Adam and Eve brought here via spacecraft

Ezekiel Chapter 1 (vision of God’s throne) = flying saucer (depicted by prominent individuals)

Entire Bible viewed as contact with supernatural space intelligences

27. Abduction Phenomenon

Barney and Betty Hill (Early 1960s):

Saw spacecraft

Abducted aboard

Story retrieved under hypnosis

Film made - airs every year

Hundreds of similar experiences retrieved by hypnosis

Val Johnson:

Struck by spacecraft

Tangible, factual effects cannot be denied

28. The “Beings” Witnessed

Most startling aspect:

Beings “horribly distorted and frightening to look at”

Some beings look human

Others: Startling creatures whose terror sears minds/memories

After seeing such beings:

Almost impossible to tell them they saw nothing

Satanic agencies manifesting in form of frightening creatures

29. Close Encounters Programming (1977)

Film: Close Encounters of the Third Kind

More than presented idea

Glorified the idea

Made people want to contact space intelligences

Depicted government playing deciding role in contacting space intelligences

30. Government Projects

1953: UFOs entered airspace

Made issue national emergency

Planes sent - couldn’t approach them

Several projects established since

Donald Keyhoe Book: Flying Saucers Top Secret

Reveals government conclusions on UFO mystery

Piri Reis Map Finding:

In Navy Hydrographic Office

Map 5,000 years old

So accurate only one explanation: Worldwide aerial survey

Map of Antarctica (ice-free)

Originally from 1513, directed to Columbus’s map

Original 5,000 years old required great team

No factories/laboratories/airplane parts discovered from that period

Conclusion: Must have come in spacecraft

Government Response:

Multiple projects to bring information publicly

Through fascinating films and documentaries

Attempt to make seem like archaeological discovery

Most Prominent Films:

Close Encounters of the Third Kind

UFO depicted: Size of city emerging from clouds

Making trumpet-like sounds

Over mountain called “Devil’s Mountain”

Possible Interpretation: Lucifer’s subtle announcement of his counterfeit Second Coming of Jesus Christ

31. Star Wars as Occult Propaganda (1977)

Purpose: Put ancient witchcraft’s magic force into modern garb

“The Force”:

“The Force is what gives the Jedi his power. It’s an energy field created by all living things. It surrounds us, penetrates us, binds the galaxy together.”

Ancient witchcraft concept in science fiction wrapper

Unusual Presentation:

Six months before public release:

Shown to President, White House staff, foreign dignitaries

Not normal White House practice (especially children’s sci-fi)

Robert N. Webster Article (UFO Magazine): Reporter shocked by special presentation

According to Webster:

Film designed to alert of dangers from interplanetary enemies

Question: Why did government publicize this now?

Belief: Must prepare to mobilize forces without panic

Repel invasion coming from heavens

Reason for Tremendous Popularity: Much of what it presents, people believe is true

32. The “Maldik/Lucifer” Story

Two Centuries of Mystery: Johannes Kepler and famous astronomers tried solving interplanetary mystery

Believed planet must exist between Mars and Jupiter orbits

Dr. George H. Williamson:

Dedicated entire life to contacting “these”

Complete story believed to be presented

All contactees told same set of facts supernaturally

The Story Told:

Great interplanetary government existed in this galaxy area

Long period of time

System turned its police force over to great computer system

Except one planet: Maldik

Another name given: LUCIFER

Planet experimenting with atomic energy

Planet exploded

Tragic result: Great meteor belt surrounds our solar system between Jupiter and Mars today

Before Planet Exploded:

Beings came from other planets

In mercy , relocated group to Earth

Earth in early stages of physical unfoldment

UFO Movement Belief: These individuals were original Adam and Eve

Beginning of intelligent life form on Earth

Origin of entire civilization

Non-Human Characters in Star Wars: Why so exciting/interesting?

Drawn from files of thousands of sightings

33. The Interplanetary War Scenario

Article Quote:

“Earth actually faces great challenge - participation in interplanetary war against evil forces of Orion, with Space Confederation as our ally”

Critical Analysis:

Jesus comes through Orion (Job 38:31)

Not “evil forces”

Obviously part of Lucifer’s plan: Make world reject Jesus’s coming

34. E.T. - The Extraterrestrial (1982)

Plot:

Little space being comes to Earth

Left behind

Makes close friendship with boy

At one point: Actually takes possession of his mind

Film was weird:

Being showed many aspects of child learning to speak

All who knew him fell in love with him

Finally died to save boy’s life (boy getting sick from him)

Boy weeping, watched him rise to life

End of film: All friends/disciples kissed goodbye

Just before ascending in spacecraft: Put finger in Hindu third eye of boy Said: “I will be with you here”



Obvious Christ-figure parallel with occult/Hindu twist

35. Video Games as Military Recruitment

Most video games revolve around: Fighting off foreign spacecraft invading Earth

The Last Starfighter (Film):

Space war video game on Earth = test

Determines who qualifies for interplanetary warfare

Young man in story: Abducted Taken to outer space Becomes great space hero Saves Earth and Space Confederation from enemy



Purpose: Program youth to accept space war scenario

PART XII: CATHOLIC/CHARISMATIC/UFO CONVERGENCE

36. 1978 UFO Annual

Major Development: Union between:

Catholicism

Charismatic movement

Flying saucers

Last Three Decades Saw:

Tremendous occult revival

UFO sightings

Epidemic of: Weeping Madonnas Bleeding statues in Roman Catholic Church



Scientists confirmed: These blood symbols are actual blood

37. Charismatic Movement Origins (1904-1905)

Pentecostal revival in Germany:

Miracles of charismatic mania

Among phenomena: Flying saucers witnessed

38. Fatima, Portugal (1917)

The Event:

Several children claimed seeing Mary

Miracles occurred

Witnessed by 70,000 people

Children’s Message:

Mary gave prophecy about end of world

War between communist and Christian world

Mary promised miracle on October 13

Purpose: Give evidence to prophecies of WWIII

The Miracle: Witnessed by 70,000 people:

Darkness and sky suddenly lit up

Cloud bank parted

Revealed great disc of brilliant silver

**YES, IT WAS A FLYING

PART XII: CATHOLIC/CHARISMATIC/UFO CONVERGENCE

38. Fatima, Portugal (1917) - Continued

The Miracle: Witnessed by 70,000 people:

Darkness and sky suddenly lit up

Cloud bank parted

Revealed great disc of brilliant silver

YES, IT WAS A FLYING SAUCER

Result:

Cult of Mary in Roman Catholicism

Blue Army revolves around flying saucer movement

39. Officer Schirmer Abduction (America, Years Later)

What He Witnessed:

Abducted by flying saucer

Drew image of what he saw on spacemen’s chests

Symbol: Cross with winged serpent

Historical Analysis:

Only winged serpents described in history = Bible

Symbol of Satan/Lucifer

Implication: Those determined that flying serpents/saucers will help us would be surprised

PART XIII: THE COSMIC CONSPIRACY

40. Stan Dale Book: The Cosmic Conspiracy

Revelation from Former U.S. Intelligence Agent (Now in Australia):

Pine Gap, Australia:

Close union between U.S. intelligence operations and UFO intelligences

Working together on high technology research

What They’re Studying (Discovered by Bruce Cathie in Books on Harmonics):

Electromagnetic grid around entire world

Earth = giant generator (as Nikola Tesla discovered)

Working on electromagnetic propulsion

The Plan:

Planning tremendous movement

Bring world to New Age threshold

UFOs will come as saviors

Some tremendous force/power will supposedly bring peace and security to Earth

41. 2010: A Space Odyssey (Film)

Plot:

Russian and American scientists investigate strange phenomena at Jupiter

Find very large geometric form (cannot be understood)

Activity of geometric form on planet surface causes Jupiter to explode

Astronauts escape just in time

Message comes through computers:

“All worlds are yours, except Europa. Attempt no landing there. Use them together in peace. Use them in peace.”

Critical Detail (Book, Not Film): Geometric form that caused planet destruction and instituted peace on Earth was called LUCIFER

PART XIV: HOLISTIC MEDICINE AND OCCULT HEALING

42. Edgar Cayce and Psychic Healing

Background:

Made holistic medicine very popular

Through psychic readings

Claimed (like Hindu guru): Mind contacted secret place in universe

Called “Akashic Records” (where all knowledge gathered)

Because many unconscious readings proved accurate:

Psychic healing added to medicine

Idea reinforced: Human mind can contact world beyond

Used for humanitarian purposes today

Example - Health Food Store:

Image shows holistic health food shop

Many people don’t realize: Much of holistic movement founded in witchcraft and occultism

Evangelical tool for devil

Believer Perspective:

Think they’re improving body and mind

They are! But for purpose of communicating with spirit world

43. Personal Testimony: The Midwife

Arrabito’s Experience:

Wife having last child

Didn’t want hospital

Looked for midwife

Found wonderful woman whose interest = serving people

Discovery Process:

Visited her, prayed together

She prayed to God

One day noticed: No Christian book in house

Every book = occult book

The Revelation:

After birth, asked: “Are you a witch?”

Response: “Yes, I am. How did you know?”

“I noticed your books. Where did you find your faith?”

“I was a nun in the West Coast. But I’m not into practice of witchcraft or craft itself. I’m interested in serving humanity with natural therapies.”

Analysis:

Tremendous deception

She was beautiful lady

Many such people may be more sincere than Christians

If Christians could unite act and faith together

Many could be won

But it was a witch who delivered their child - incredible, stunning experience

44. Oriental Medicine and Kundalini

Philosophy Behind:

Much massage

Much natural therapy

From Oriental/Chinese philosophy

Core Belief System:

Body aura

Kundalini science (serpent energies in body)

Seven or more chakra points in spine

Energy circulation flows through

In contact with each organ

Acupressure/Acupuncture:

By touching certain body locations

360 points distributed on 12 meridians

Following astrological teachings of heavens

Somehow balance body energy flow

Balance yin and yang in body

Result: Foundation of many modern healing techniques

Warning: People entering electric/auric healing areas enter witchcraft and occult realm

PART XV: PYRAMID POWER AND DIVINATION

45. Pyramid Power

Same Concept: Energies that can be harnessed

Ancient Egyptian Use:

For initiation

Person put in box

Stayed in box

Supposedly spirit, through pyramid energy forces: Shoots directly to heavens Purified Contacts gods Returns to Earth

Becomes medium between heaven and Earth

Energy Areas: Areas where Satan can access your mind and contact you from his world

46. Bovis Discovery

French Scientist:

Placed scientific equipment in center of pyramid

Discovered huge forces flowing through

Result: Pyramid power became popular

Warning: People who don’t believe Bible take these interesting phenomena (think they’re natural) and play with them

Result: Lose control of own mind

47. Astral Projection Danger

Friend’s Testimony:

Experimented with astral travel

One day couldn’t return to body/mind

Being hurled through outer space (in his thought)

Through stars

Being led to destruction

Cried out even in ignorance of God: “God, save me”

As continued praying to be saved: Systematically led to Christian faith Became Seventh-day Adventist Christian



48. Dowsing/Water Witching

Forms:

Rings

Water dowsing rods

Pendulums seeking water/objects

People don’t realize: Another medium by which satanic spirits can control hearts and minds

Image Description: Woman ignorant playing with devil doing water witching

Claims:

Body = electronic instrument

Through plastic have sympathetic electronic attraction to water (has magnetic charge)

Personal Study - Professional Dowser’s Testimony:

Came privately: “Listen, I can’t love my wife anymore”

“Don’t know what’s wrong”

“Don’t love my children”

“I’m elder in church”

“Yet no interest in Christianity”

“Can’t even read my Bible”

“Know something wrong inside me”

Solution:

Sat down, prayed

Found he’d done water dowsing

United together, bound Satan’s power

Confessed sin of contacting occult

Two Weeks Later - Wife’s Report:

“Don’t know what you talked about with my husband”

“He’s not same man”

“He’s out visiting people in their homes, praying with them”

“Studies his Bible every night”

“Today we have most loving relationship”

Warning: Involvement with these spirits = loss of joy of life that can come with right relationship to God

PART XVI: CHILDREN UNDER ATTACK

49. Disney’s Sorcerer’s Apprentice

Image: Dragon with two small children

Analysis: Types of things many have grown up with in minds

Mickey Mouse Example:

Apprentice to sorcerers

Probably believed at least Disneyland was okay

It’s not

Next Scene:

Mickey Mouse with fingers generating electric energy of witchcraft

Verdict:

Disneyland

These cartoons

Television = Medium by which occultism pushed into children’s minds

Recommendation:

Get television out of house

Destroy if you have to

One of primary mediums for spiritualism today

50. Gremlins and Demon Entertainment

Modern Films:

Like Gremlins (on screen)

Images of demons embedded in children’s minds

Create avenues of terror demons can exploit entering time of trouble

Making it impossible for children to find Savior

Verdict: Demons entertaining our children through screen today

51. Dungeons & Dragons (Already Covered)

So popular last two decades

Teaches youth to be fascinated with occult exercise and knowledge

Advanced Dungeons & Dragons Player’s Handbook has incantations

Tells what powers you’ll have in particular role

52. Youth in Occult Covens

Image on Screen: Thousands of youth

No good Christian family upbringing

Raised in humanistic institutions leaving them empty

Seeking spiritual reality

Going to occultism because Christianity failing them

Next Image:

Don’t you love to see little kids raised by people entered into occult?

What hope do they have?

Statistics: Probably almost 4 million children today are lost

Many used as human sacrifices

Information documented by many sources

Television programs attempted to warn parents of coven dangers

Coven Definition:

Usually small group

Witchcraft church

About 13 people

National Geographic Photo: When picture taken:

Noted blue electric energy on screen around group

Plea:

Children: What chance do they have?

Need to be close to God

Solidly based in truth

Then need to reach these people

53. Training in Ancient Occult Arts

Image: Young person’s face of witch

Observation:

These people not happy

They’re searching for something

Path: Many go to death:

Dying of drugs

Destroyed by demons

Destroyed some other way

Thinking they’ll find power

Thinking they’ll find happiness in these movements

54. The Necronomicon and Similar Books

Book on Screen: The Necronomicon and others like it

Availability: Found in almost any bookstore, any shop

Content:

Teach youth how to make symbols on floor

How to call forth demonic spirits

Carry out own will

Warning:

It works!

Astonishing!

Once think you’re using demons

Find they’ve taken over entire life

Many youth commit suicide

Lives ruined

55. Mass Murderers and the Occult

Image on Screen: Mass murderer

Fact: Many great mass murderers of last two decades = people controlled by occult

Son of Sam Example:

Man in photo now

Claims Sam was devil

Had insatiable desire for blood

PART XVII: HUMANISM AS WITCHCRAFT PHILOSOPHY

56. The NEA (National Education Association)

Movement: New ERA effect of humanism in education system today

Image on Screen: NEA - National Education Association

Role: Enforcing humanism concept

Actually = witchcraft philosophy

Many people don’t even realize it

Evidence: Have basic philosophy of witchcraft

Though would be scared if thought it was so

Humanist Strategy: When catch our children in schools:

Do everything possible to eradicate and destroy family

Destroy Christian culture

57. Home School Persecution

Statistic: Estimated 35,000 families threatened with legal action last year (when video made)

Worst States:

North Dakota

Michigan

Idaho

Florida

Texas

Reality: We’re in war against occult

**PART XVIII: ROGER MORNEAU’S REVELATION

58. A Trip into the Supernatural

Book Explains: Most important people = part of elite group of spirit worshipers

Testimony of Leader:

Little value in séances and such

Real, actual source of power = worship of demons or fallen angels

He was band leader

When Became Master Demonist:

Money flowed

Rates highest in industry

People loved dancing to music

Spirits controlled/possessed/energized

Passed influences to people

They liked what got

Continued returning for more

Images in Church Prayer Room:

Told: “These are gods our friends talk to - the general councils”

“Rule over legions of spirits”

“After materialized, we photographed them”

“Then made these paintings”

At End of Room:

High altar

Looked closely: Individual looking majestic in painting

Priest explained: “This is Satan”

Priest’s Surprise: Surprised at their surprise

Said: Solemnly important next generation believe Master and spirits don’t exist

So they can successfully rule planet inhabitants in decades ahead

59. The Automatic Kingdom Transfer

Priest’s Claim:

“All who can be made to disqualify themselves from being member of Christ’s Kingdom automatically become member of Satan’s Kingdom“

Strategy:

Doesn’t matter what avenue they come to in occultism: Spiritualism Rock and roll movement Television Séances False Christianity

Doesn’t matter which road they come

Will be part of Satan’s kingdom

Oswald Spengler Quote:

“When man enters jungle path, enters new realm of evolution controlled by Lucifer”

PART XIX: BIBLICAL TRUTH VS. OCCULT DECEPTION

60. The Doctrine of Death

Context: Lucifer’s conspiracy begins with lie that man is immortal

Psalm 146:4:

“His breath goeth forth, he returneth to his earth; in that very day his thoughts perish”

Ecclesiastes 9:5-6:

“The living know that they shall die, but the dead know not anything, neither have they any more reward; for the memory of them is forgotten. Also their love, and their hatred, and their envy, is now perished”

Ecclesiastes 9:10:

“There is no work, nor device, nor knowledge, nor wisdom, in the grave, whither thou goest”

Verdict:

Life ends there

No knowledge after death

No memory after death

61. The End of the Wicked

Nehemiah 1:10 (Malachi 4:1-3):

“Behold, the day cometh, that shall burn as an oven; and all the proud, yea, and all that do wickedly, shall be stubble: and the day that cometh shall burn them up, saith the LORD of hosts, that it shall leave them neither root nor branch. But unto you that fear my name shall the Sun of righteousness arise with healing in his wings; and ye shall go forth, and grow up as calves of the stall. And ye shall tread down the wicked; for they shall be ashes under the soles of your feet”

No Future in Following Lucifer

62. Christ’s Words on Lazarus

Jesus said Lazarus was asleep

Later said Lazarus was dead

Sleep = death

Invitation: Take time to study

PART XX: THE DEATH DECEPTION AS CONTROL MECHANISM

63. Why Death = Greatest Motivator

Universal Human Experience:

Nothing caused more suffering than loss of loved one

No question more pertinent than: “Where will I go when I die?”

Looking in mirror: See wrinkles forming, hair graying

We’re dying while we’re alive

Death as Predator:

Like desperate predator

Never know where or when it will strike

Could be loved one

Could be ourselves

Satan’s Strategic Use:

If evil spirit contacted us about dead loved ones

Surely we’d believe it

Wanting to believe loved one is alive

Wanting to believe there’s life beyond death

Life as Precious Thing:

Mystery of life sought by man in every age

Men done terrible things searching for life

To unlock these mysteries: Beat and damaged own bodies Listened to evil esoteric priest teachings Offered own children as human sacrifice



64. Death and Life Gods in Every Country

Egypt:

Scarab

Osiris or Serapis

Greek Culture:

Zeus with lightning bolt in hand

Symbol of life forces (energies of nature)

India:

Serpent symbol represented life forces

Nearly Every Country:

Serpent symbol = symbol of healing or life

Seven-Headed Dragon:

Symbol of life forces

Controlling power of nature

In every culture worldwide

Men Worshiped Own Genitals:

Phallic god

Dionysus, Bacchus, Osiris

Symbols of life force

All Mystery Gods: Symbols of this mysterious energy surrounding and filling all nature

People Used Drugs: To get more of these powers

PART XXI: PSEUDOSCIENCE OF ELECTROMAGNETIC ENERGIES

65. Historical Research

John Dee (England):

First research as doctor

Then in occult world

Speaking with dead

Foretelling future

Medieval Period:

Practices went underground during Catholic Church rise

Persecuted as much as primitive Christianity

Ancient esoteric cults began dying

Research done in secret (in the mysteries)

66. Rome’s State Religion

Mithraism:

State religion of Rome

Behind ancient European cathedrals today

Find pagan temples of Mithra

Where early Christians first began worshiping

Implication:

Know spiritualism/occultism absorbed by Christian church

In effort to evangelize world

Mystery of Wafer:

Mystery of absorbing life forces

Sun day symbol of sun power

Sun representing all these energies felt in nature

Priests Bore Divine Wafers (Hosts): When blessed = worshiped after death

Confessional: Teaching of eternal hell = all copied from spiritual teachings of occult world

Use of Women in Religious Services:

Separating them for special purposes

Again copied from temple priestesses of occult world

Little Known: Suffering of nuns behind walls of cloistered convents

The Inquisition:

Designed to persecute anyone disagreeing with Church

So research in occult world went to secret world

PART XXII: FREEMASONRY - THE SECRET HISTORY

67. The True History of Spiritualism

Thesis: True history of spiritualism = history of secret societies

Knights Templar in Church:

United interests with Ismaili sect of Ottoman Empire

In secret rites in castles around Europe

Carried mystery rites of occultism

Initiation: Kissed statue of cat-headed god

Persecution:

Persecuted by Church

Fled to British Isles

1717: First Masonic lodge built

68. Masonic Lodges Today

Death Oaths: To keep teachings secret

Deception:

Though float with biblical, Christian, Hebrew symbols

Like Bible in Solomon’s Temple

If look closely at these things: Find surrounded by occult symbolism of Babylon, Egypt, India Bible used only as allegory of astrology worship of ancient occult mysteries



“Solomon’s Temple”: = Soul man or sun man or sun god’s temple

Cubic Stone Representing Character: In mysteries represented:

6 sides

12 lines = System of astrology

Eastern Wall of Masonic Lodge:

G and 5

G = God

Pentagram = symbol of king of dark forces (Satan)

God of Masonry = Lucifer or Satan

When Occultists Say “Our Father”:

Not referring to God of Hebrews or Christians

Referring to god Lucifer

69. Post-Initiation Reality

Once Mason Passes Levels of Initiation: Becomes pagan nature worshiper

No Respect to Original Entry:

Whether Christian

Hebrew

Believer in Allah (Islamic branch also exists)

70. The Mystery Teachings

Part of Luciferian Mysteries:

Teaching of evolution or transmigration of souls

No modern scientist developed evolution teaching

Was teaching of Luciferian mysteries from Babylon times

Idea of Electronic/Magnetic Forces:

Telepathy mind-to-mind

Also teaching in mysteries

Not new today

PART XXIII: PIKE’S THREE WORLD WARS (Already Covered)

71. Adam Weishaupt (1776)

Background:

Devil’s advocate

Luciferian

Gave plan to take over world

1776: Plan published

1789: Began in French Revolution

72. George King (Detailed Earlier)

Philosophy: Neoplatonic Manichaeism teaching:

Divinity is dual

Lucifer = equal of Adonai (Christian God)

Lucifer = god of light and good

Fighting for humanity against Adonai (god of darkness and evil)

No Matter the Rite: Great Architect of Universe ≠ God worshiped by Christians

PART XXIV: AMERICAN INFILTRATION (20th Century)

73. Council on Foreign Relations (1921)

Colonel Mandel House: Established Council on Foreign Relations (CFR)

Luciferian conspiracy in United States

1913 with Wilson: Captured destiny of America’s financial institution

74. Hitler and Mussolini (Already Detailed)

Mussolini:

Satanist

Occult worshiper

Hitler:

Vril and Theul Society member (both Hindu societies)

Symbols = swastika

With Himmler believed in underground world: Shambhala with Vril power

Tried entering Vril power to rule world

SS Initiation: Took vow to Lucifer at midnight

Hitler’s Racist Concept:

Evolutionary teaching

Destroyed millions = Same philosophy behind Luciferian New Age movement

PART XXV: FINAL DECEPTION TIMELINE

75. The Convergence (Present Day)

Multiple Movements Converging:

Public Spiritualism Movement (witchcraft revival) Theosophical Society (mixing with scientific/philosophical world) Underground International Movement (unite world in Lucifer worship) UFO/Alien Narrative (saviors from space) Catholic Marian Apparitions (Mary + UFOs) Charismatic Movement (ecstatic experience without biblical foundation) New Age Movement (all above unified) Technology (ability to implement control - see previous documents on graphene/5G)

Revelation 16:14:

“Spirits of devils, going forth unto the kings of the earth and of the whole world, to gather them to the battle of that great day of God Almighty”

Manifestation: Lucifer will manifest as angel of light/truth

Warning: Could be your local church guiding you to hell path - you wouldn’t know because assumed it’s truth

CONNECTING TO GREAT RESET TECHNOLOGICAL CONTROL

76. The Complete Picture Emerges

From Previous Documents We Learned:

Graphene oxide in all vaccines Nano-circuitry self-assembling in bodies 5G/6G electromagnetic activation Bluetooth MAC addresses from vaccinated WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network) Integration into Internet of Things Section 3024 legalizing experimentation

From This Document We Learn THE WHY:

This is not merely technological control. This is:

Luciferian initiation on global scale

Mass possession/spirit channeling infrastructure

Preparation for counterfeit second coming

Externalization of the hierarchy (Alice Bailey’s term)

Making humanity receptive to demonic influence

77. The Electromagnetic-Spiritual Connection

Ancient Occult Teaching:

Man = electromagnetic organism

Can control/harness energy through mind

Kundalini (serpent energy) flows through chakras

Meditation/rituals open channels to spirit world

Modern Implementation:

Graphene nano-antennas = artificial chakra system

5G/6G towers = electromagnetic ritual sites

Brain-computer interface = technological mediumship

AI = manifestation of “ascended masters”

Metaverse = astral plane simulation

The Unification:

Ancient serpent worship

Modern nanotechnology

Creating biological receivers for demonic broadcast

78. The New Age Initiation

Alice Bailey’s “Externalization of Hierarchy”:

Entire world united in mass initiation

Every human being initiated into Luciferian religion

Move to next evolutionary level

How It Will Happen (Combining All Evidence):

Pre-loaded population with nano-circuitry (✓ Done via vaccines) Activate 26GHz frequencies (6G rollout imminent) Massive UFO disclosure (already beginning) “Space brothers” appear as saviors (demons manifesting as aliens) False Christ appears (Maitreya or similar) Could be AI hologram projected globally

Could be actual demonic manifestation

Could be possessed human (as with Hitler) Mass “ascension” experience forced through nano-technology Those resisting marked as “unevolved” and targeted for elimination

PART XXVI: THE BIBLE’S PERSPECTIVE

79. Prophecies Fulfilled

2 Thessalonians 2:9-10:

“Even him, whose coming is after the working of Satan with all power and signs and lying wonders, And with all deceivableness of unrighteousness in them that perish”

Real miracles! Real wonders!

“All power” = God permits Lucifer to use full deceptive power for period

We’re about to observe these manifestations

Revelation 13:13-14:

“And he doeth great wonders, so that he maketh fire come down from heaven on the earth in the sight of men, And deceiveth them that dwell on the earth by the means of those miracles”

Union between spiritualism and Christianity leads world’s nations

80. How Christianity and Spiritualism Unite

Spiritualists Already Claim:

Believe in Jesus (one of spirits that lived after death)

Recently:

New Age movement

Aquarian Gospel (Jesus learned occult powers in Egypt/India/Tibet)

Occult accepts Jesus as savior

But not Jesus of Bible

Future Manifestation:

Satan personifying Christ

Last great effort to deceive world

Scientists, intelligent minds, teachers, educators who left Bible

Follow evolution teachings and atheism

Building foundation to deceive world with psychic phenomena research

81. The Ultimate Question

Arrabito’s Direct Challenge:

“What is struggle, competition, battle over? Battle is over YOU, friend, and your heart. Whom will you serve? Will you follow Jesus of Nazareth and the one who send him, God, the Creator of world, the author of Bible? Or will you follow yourself in great collage of occult teachings? I know I haven’t even scratched surface of these occult teachings and size of this massive movement. No book can contain it, not even 2-hour videotape.”

FINAL SYNTHESIS: THE GREAT RESET AS LUCIFERIAN INITIATION

82. The Complete Agenda Revealed

Economic Reset = Transfer wealth to elite (ancient priesthood)

Technological Reset = Install biological control grid (mark of beast system)

Social Reset = Destroy family, nation, individual identity (collective hive mind)

Spiritual Reset = MASS INITIATION INTO LUCIFERIAN RELIGION

83. The Timeline Acceleration

Why the Rush? (Klaus Schwab + UN Emergency Meeting)

They know:

People are waking up (La Quinta Columna, Jesse Beltran, researchers exposing truth) Window is closing before 6G activation complete Critical mass approaching awareness Must complete deployment before populations understand

Pike’s Plan Requires:

WWIII centered on Israel/Arab nations

Global cataclysm

Christianity and atheism both destroyed

Masses turn to Lucifer in desperation

We Are Witnessing:

Setup for that exact scenario

Middle East tension at apex

Global population nano-chipped

Infrastructure ready for activation

UFO disclosure ramping up

Marian apparitions increasing

Charismatic movement exploding

All converging to same point

84. David Spangler’s Admission

Quote (Already Cited):

“Lucifer comes to give us the final gift of wholeness. If we accept a separate identity as humanity, we can go towards higher consciousness which is the New Age. But if we refuse this beautiful gift, we have to go through the way of Christ... When man enters path of self, enters great creative adventure of learning meaning of divinity accepting upon himself responsibility of microcosm to whom he is God... The being who helps man reach this point is LUCIFER, angel of man’s evolution, Spirit of Light in microcosmic world.”

Translation:

Accept Lucifer = “evolution” into New Age

Refuse Lucifer = “must go through Christ” (death/persecution)

They’re telling us exactly what’s coming

PART XXVII: THE PROTECTION AND THE CHOICE

85. The Name of Jesus

Arrabito’s Personal Testimonies:

Berkeley Experience - Astrologer Friend:

Power trying to kill him

Wife and Arrabito prayed

Strange voice took possession

Said: “You have no power, you can do nothing”

Started strangling man, forcing to floor

When mentioned name of Jesus: Disappeared

Incredible feeling of power: Christian has in simply using Jesus’s name

These occult world powers simply crumble or disappear

High Priest in Occult (109 Spirit Guides):

Asked if wanted to be free of demons

Would be happy to remove them

In shock, stood up in fear, left

Why so scared? Never a contest between Jesus Christ and Lucifer

Power Disparity:

Power of Jesus >> Power of Lucifer

Like power of Creator over creature

Battle is Over Your Heart: Whom will you serve?

86. Christian Woman and Deceased Husband

Testimony:

After husband died, passed many lonely nights

Came to pastor: “Can’t take it anymore”

“Every night husband enters bedroom doors, stands staring at me”

“Every night I tell him Bible says dead know nothing, order him to leave”

“He frowns and leaves”

“But I’m so lonely, don’t know how much longer I can take this”

“I miss my husband so much”

Pastor and Lady:

Prayed together

Bound powers of demons in Jesus’s name

Never came back again

Evidence: These spirits NOT from other world

87. The Only Defense

Those Who Aren’t Protected: Only those who:

Know their Bible

Know dead know nothing

Can command demonic spirits to leave in Jesus’s name

Invitation:

Study word of God

Find true Savior

Start studying Bible

Accept Christ as best friend and Savior

COMPREHENSIVE CONCLUSION: THE GREAT RESET UNMASKED

88. What We Now Understand

The Great Reset Is:

NOT merely economic policy - It’s implementation of Luciferian world religion NOT merely technological advancement - It’s installation of demonic channeling infrastructure in human bodies NOT merely political reorganization - It’s externalization of hidden occult hierarchy into visible global government NOT merely social engineering - It’s destruction of every barrier to spirit possession of masses NOT originating with Klaus Schwab - He’s mid-level puppet executing ancient plan

89. The Real Power Structure

Visible Level (What Most See):

Klaus Schwab / World Economic Forum

Bill Gates / Tech oligarchs

Politicians / UN / WHO

Hidden Level (Secret Societies):

Freemasonry (33rd-90th degrees)

Rosicrucianism

Council on Foreign Relations

Bilderberg / Trilateral Commission

Deeper Level (Spiritual):

Theosophy / New Age movement

Lucis Trust (formerly Lucifer Publishing)

Alice Bailey’s Arcane School

Benjamin Creme’s Share International

