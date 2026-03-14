BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK

The Bio-Digital Empire Series

THE IMMORTALITY PIPELINE: How Epstein, the Brain Mapping Establishment, and the Transhumanist Billionaire Class Are Funding the End of the Human Species

A cross-referenced investigation synthesising 53 government-released documents from the Epstein archive, IRS financial filings, DARPA programme records, and the institutional history of the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT) and World Brain Mapping Foundation (WBMF)

March 2026 | Sources:

Epstein Archive (DOJ, 2026) — referenced documents cited by file number; ProPublica Form 990 filings;

SBMT/WBMF official website and press releases;

IRS EINs 20-2793206 and 20-2865488;

MIT Technology Review;

Fortune; DARPA programme documentation;

TechCrunch;

ABC News;

Vice;

2045 Initiative official materials

The Question You Are Not Supposed to Ask

There is a question that sits at the centre of the most significant power accumulation of the twenty-first century, and it is this: what do the world’s wealthiest individuals actually want?

Not what they say they want — better healthcare, faster computers, cleaner energy. What they actually want, when they are speaking candidly in documents they did not expect the public to read. When 846,000 files from Jeffrey Epstein’s personal archive were released by the US Department of Justice in 2026, investigators began piecing together an answer that reads less like a policy agenda and more like a religious programme. The goal, stated across dozens of research proposals, funding arrangements, and private correspondence threads, was not power in any conventional sense. It was immortality.

This is not metaphor. It is not marketing language. It is a five-stage technical pipeline, funded systematically across multiple institutions and multiple decades, for achieving what its architects called the transfer of human consciousness from a biological body to a more durable substrate. Map the mind. Model the brain. Preserve it at the moment of death. Build a compatible vessel. Transfer.

What makes this investigation unique — and what elevates it beyond the initial reporting on the Epstein files — is the institutional infrastructure that sits behind the private funding. Because the same pipeline that Epstein was privately bankrolling runs directly through the public institutions that govern global brain research. The World Brain Mapping Foundation and its operational twin, the Society for Brain Mapping and Therapeutics (SBMT), are not peripheral actors in this story. They are, as this investigation will demonstrate, the publicly legitimate face of a research agenda whose private face was Jeffrey Epstein’s library.

“I’ve now spent two weeks in 846,000 files, and what came out of it is a pipeline. Five stages. Map the mind, model the brain, preserve it, build a new body, then transfer.” — Video transcript, Epstein archive analysis, 2026

The Pipeline: Five Stages to the End of the Human Body

The documents do not announce themselves as a programme. They are emails, grant proposals, research memos, Skype logs, and personal notes scattered across years and institutions. But the pattern that emerges when they are read together is consistent enough to have a structure. That structure has five stages.

I - MAP THE MIND

Consciousness research, altered states, EEG scanning, the measurement of human awareness

Stage one of the pipeline requires establishing what, precisely, consciousness is — where it lives in the brain, how it can be measured, and crucially, whether it can be captured. Epstein’s investment here was systematic.

Document DFTA 02460276 shows Peter Fenwick, a neurologist and one of the world’s leading researchers into near-death experiences, emailing Epstein with a subject line that requires no interpretation: “Cosmic Consciousness.” Fenwick assembled a formal research team at Rome Sapienza University with a budget of $441,100, including Professor Fabio Regoloni for EEG and fMRI brain scanning, Dr. Ioannidis for data analysis, Professor Kevin Moore for autonomic nervous system measurement, and Professor Giuseppe Bersani as funder. This was not a hobby. It was a funded international research programme studying what happens to consciousness when the body dies.

Meanwhile, Gene O’Neill — paid a $100,000 annual retainer by Epstein, per document EFGA 02581361 — served simultaneously as researcher and recruiter. He brought Stuart Hameroff (quantum consciousness theory), Dean Radin (director of research at the Institute of Noetic Sciences, parapsychology and precognition), Dr. Jeffrey Martin (Stanford, who scientifically maps enlightenment states under the clinical term “persistent non-symbolic experience”), and Chinese parapsychology researchers into the network.

O’Neill also constructed a consciousness rating scale — a five-stage model for measuring how “awake” a subject was: Stage 1 (consensus reality), Stage 2 (all in one thing), Stage 3 (surrendering to the figured forces at work), Stage 4 (intuition and insight), Stage 5 (special abilities in a grounded way). He used this scale to score real people. Document DFTA 02624641 shows him rating a specific woman as a “Stage 3.5.” And in document DFTA 02567715, he proposed a programme called PoliStreet, designed to rehabilitate eighty Stage 3 individuals who, in his words, “have gifts but cannot support themselves.” Eighty psychologically fragile people, assessed for special abilities, earmarked for a structured programme. The implications are not subtle.

But the most important physical installation was simpler. Document DFTA 02624641 shows O’Neill writing to Epstein in November 2016: “I picked up a Vive setup that I hope you install in your place. I will also have a custom EEG rig set up as well.” An EEG rig — a device that reads brainwaves — installed alongside a virtual reality headset in a small room off the library of Epstein’s Manhattan townhouse. The same house where he was trafficking women. Consciousness mapping as a domestic research operation.

SBMT CROSS-REFERENCE

SBMT’s stated research programme includes EEG, MEG, fMRI, and ‘biophotonics’ as named subfields. Its annual congress regularly features sessions on consciousness research, altered states, and near-death experience as clinical phenomena. The organisation’s founding documents describe its mission as translating technology for ‘brain mapping’ — the precise language of Stage 1 of the Epstein pipeline. The SBMT’s National Center for Nano-BioElectronics (NCNBE), directed by Babak Kateb, focuses on nano-scale neural interface technologies capable of the granular brain state measurement that Stage 1 requires.

II - MODEL THE BRAIN

Brain-computer interfaces, connectome mapping, optogenetics, neural architecture reconstruction

Once you can measure consciousness, you need to model the brain structure that produces it — in enough detail that the model can, in principle, replace the original. The technical term is connectome mapping: the complete wiring diagram of a brain’s neural connections.

The central figure at this stage is Edward Boyden. Boyden co-invented optogenetics — the technology for controlling individual neurons using light pulses — and is one of the most important neuroscientists alive. He was at MIT’s Media Lab. He received Epstein funding through the Lab. The 2026 DOJ files reveal that Boyden’s interactions with Epstein extended to a visit to Epstein’s New Mexico ranch — a visit he misrepresented in the 2020 MIT institutional review. Boyden also had a working relationship with Nectome, the brain preservation company at Stage 3 of this pipeline.

Reid Hoffman, co-founder of LinkedIn, arranged meetings between Epstein and Mark Zuckerberg specifically to discuss neuroscience. One document shows Hoffman writing that a dinner was “hosted by Ed Boyden, the brain mapper” and that he wanted Zuckerberg and Epstein to “keep talking about it.” A follow-up email from Epstein’s circle notes interest in Neuralink and artificial intelligence in the same breath. The brain-computer interface, the consciousness research, and the machine intelligence were being discussed as a unified project in one dinner conversation.

Document BFTA 02003049 shows Epstein writing about what he calls “directed evolution” — not natural selection, not random mutation, but guided evolutionary change. He connected with Francis Arnold, who won the 2018 Nobel Prize for directed evolution of enzymes. Epstein was interested, not in microbes, but in applying directed evolution to human biology. This is the bridge between brain modelling and body construction: if you can direct the evolution of biological systems, you can redesign the vessel.

SBMT CROSS-REFERENCE

SBMT explicitly names ‘Neural Prosthesis & Robotics, Brain Computer Interface Technology’ as a core research subcommittee. Its NCNBE director Babak Kateb’s published research includes the use of NASA carbon nanotubes as neural interface materials — nano-scale brain-computer interface construction. DARPA’s N3 (Next-Generation Nonsurgical Neurotechnology) programme, named as an SBMT government funder, aims directly at bidirectional neural interfaces — real-time reading and writing of brain states without surgery. This is Stage 2 infrastructure deployed at national security scale.

III - PRESERVE THE BRAIN

Chemical preservation, cryonics, connectome storage, death as a technical rather than terminal event

The body dies. Stage three solves this problem by treating death not as an ending but as an engineering challenge: how do you preserve the neural architecture intact long enough for it to be extracted and reinstated?

Document EFTA 02506384 shows Epstein reaching out to Yoshua Bach in March 2018 specifically to survey the state of the art in brain preservation. Bach served as a scout: document EFTA 02470197 shows him meeting Nectome’s CEO Robert McIntyre in person and reporting back to Epstein. Document EFTA 02508072 records the resulting discussion, which includes the note that Sam Altman — the man who would go on to run OpenAI — had signed up for Nectome’s preservation service.

Nectome’s technology uses a process called aldehyde-stabilised cryopreservation: a chemical solution is pumped through the brain’s carotid arteries that fixes every neural connection in place, permanently, in glass-like tissue that can be stored for centuries. The idea is that the preserved brain can later be scanned at nanoscale resolution to extract the connectome — the complete wiring diagram — and that diagram can then be simulated. The process is, in the company’s own words, ‘100 percent fatal.’ It requires the patient to be alive when the embalming begins, for freshness.

“The user experience will be identical to physician-assisted suicide.” — Robert McIntyre, Nectome co-founder, MIT Technology Review, 2018

Nectome received a $960,000 federal grant from the National Institute of Mental Health for ‘whole-brain nanoscale preservation and imaging.’ It had a formal collaboration with MIT’s Edward Boyden. It was presented at Y Combinator’s Demo Day. Twenty-five paying customers, each having deposited $10,000, were on its waiting list when the story broke. Among them: Sam Altman. “I assume my brain will be uploaded to the cloud,” Altman told MIT Technology Review.

Nectome was not alone. The Alcor Life Extension Foundation had a cryonics contract for Marvin Minsky, the father of artificial intelligence. When Minsky died in 2016, his brain was preserved at Alcor. Alcor’s then-CEO Max Moore was, before taking that role, the founding philosopher of the transhumanist movement — the man who wrote the theoretical framework that underpins the entire pipeline.

And then there is Epstein’s personal notes. According to a New York Times source cited in the archive, Epstein told people he wanted his head and his reproductive organs frozen. The two things required to rebuild yourself from scratch: the brain where the mind lives, and the genetic material to produce a biological vessel. And in his personal reading list, Epstein saved a reference to Frank Tipler’s “The Physics of Immortality” — a book arguing that the laws of physics permit digital resurrection, that consciousness can be reconstructed from its information content, that the universe itself may be a computation. This was not casual reading. This was the theological text of the programme.

CRITICAL OBSERVATION

The National Institute of Mental Health — a US federal agency named among SBMT’s government funders and connected to the BRAIN Initiative — was simultaneously funding Nectome’s brain preservation technology. The same federal funding infrastructure that supports SBMT’s brain mapping programme was writing $960,000 cheques to a company whose explicit commercial application is preserving clients’ brains for future digital upload. The pipeline is not private. It has public funding on both ends.

IV - BUILD THE VESSEL

Humanoid robotics, genetic engineering, directed evolution, CRISPR, artificial wombs, cloning

A preserved brain in a jar is useless without a body to put it in. Stage four of the pipeline addresses this through two parallel tracks: biological body construction (genetic engineering, cloning, directed evolution, artificial wombs) and synthetic body construction (humanoid robotics).

Document BFTA 02546529 from November 2011 shows Harvard geneticist George Church corresponding about “a clone-related event.” Church is cautious; he knows the risk. In the same period, Epstein was receiving regular updates on clone progress from Richard Merkin, CEO of Heritage Provider Network. In the earlier reporting on the Epstein files, this looked like eugenics — Epstein wanting to seed the world with his own DNA. In the context of the full pipeline, it is something more specific: the construction of compatible biological vessels. Bodies grown to specification, without the inconvenience of independent consciousness.

Alongside the biological track runs the synthetic one. David Hanson, the creator of Sophia — the world’s most famous humanoid robot — maintained direct Skype calls with Epstein about building humanoid bodies, per document BFTA 02229729. And then there is document BFTA 02725875: a three-million-dollar proposal for something called the Genie Lab, which includes, in the original proposal language, “sexy android bodies” explicitly connected to mind uploading. A laboratory for building attractive humanoid bodies and transferring minds into them, with a three-million-dollar budget, connected directly to Epstein’s network.

The scientists who would make it work were already assembled. Randall Conant, described in the archive as “the only serious scientific exponent of mind uploading,” runs Carbon Copies, the Foundation for Substrate Independent Minds — the organisation whose entire purpose is developing the science of running a mind on non-biological hardware. Luke Nosek, PayPal Mafia co-founder and Peter Thiel’s partner at Founders Fund, appears in the same document alongside references to Dmitri Itskov’s 2045 Initiative, the Russian transhumanist project whose explicit goal is transferring human personalities to non-biological carriers and achieving cybernetic immortality by 2045.

The 2045 Initiative has laid out its roadmap in four phases: Avatar A (brain-computer interface controlling a robotic body by 2020), Avatar B (human brain transplanted into a robot by 2025), Avatar C (artificial brain containing a human personality by 2035), Avatar D (holographic form by 2045). Itskov has appealed directly to the Forbes billionaires list to fund this work, describing it as “a wise and profitable business strategy that will create a new and vibrant industry of immortality.” Peter Thiel, who also appears in the Epstein documents in a discussion about building better biological bodies, separately funds anti-ageing research and has spoken publicly about his intention to live indefinitely.

SBMT CROSS-REFERENCE

SBMT’s board member Julie Pilitsis is also Chief Medical Advisor and Co-Founder of AiM Medical Robotics, a company developing MRI-safe intraoperative robots. Babak Kateb himself sits on AiM’s Medical Advisory Board while serving as SBMT CEO. SBMT explicitly names ‘Neural Prosthesis & Robotics’ as a research domain. The Brain Technology and Innovation Park (BTIP) is explicitly designed to attract ‘venture funds, hedge funds and angel investors’ to co-invest with NASA and national laboratories — the same investor class that appears throughout the Epstein archive’s Stage 4 funding.

V - TRANSFER

Mind uploading, substrate-independent minds, the singularity, consciousness migration to artificial carriers

The final stage is the one that sounds most like science fiction and is, in the context of the preceding four, the most logical conclusion. If you have mapped consciousness, modelled the brain, preserved it at death, and built a compatible vessel, the final step is transfer: running the mind on the new hardware.

“If you say it down the road — I think at some point that technology becomes possible, and it’s probably less than 20 years. Of course, you won’t quite be the same. You’ll be a little different because you’ll be in a robot body, and the mental snapshot will not be precise. It’ll be pretty close, but not exactly the same.” — Elon Musk, on uploading human consciousness to a robot body

Musk describes it as if it is an abstraction, a distant possibility. The Epstein archive shows it was an active research and development programme. The scientists involved — Boyden on the brain mapping, McIntyre on the preservation, Hanson on the synthetic bodies, Conant on the substrate-independent mind theory, Itskov on the transfer architecture — were not working independently. They were connected through Epstein’s funding network, his dinner tables, his Skype logs, and his research proposals.

The key document connecting the full pipeline is the proposal for Cosmic Consciousness — Epstein’s name for the overall research programme. It is not a metaphor. It is a programme title. And it is named in a document sent to Epstein by Peter Fenwick, the near-death experience researcher who specialises in what happens to consciousness when the body dies. Fenwick’s research is the foundation for understanding whether the mind survives the death of the brain — and if so, in what form, and whether that form can be captured.

Randall Conant’s Carbon Copies Foundation articulates the theoretical basis: a mind is substrate-independent, meaning it is a pattern of information that can, in principle, run on any sufficiently complex physical system. The brain is just one instantiation of the pattern. The goal of the pipeline is to extract the pattern and instantiate it elsewhere. This is the doctrine of transhumanism stated in its clearest form. The human being is software. The body is hardware. Hardware can be upgraded.

THE IDEOLOGICAL STRUCTURE

Transhumanism is not a fringe belief. It is a funded research programme with institutional infrastructure, government partnerships, and a coherent technical roadmap. The doctrine holds that the human body is a temporary and improvable substrate; that death is a technical problem, not an existential condition; that the enhancement and eventual replacement of biological humanity is the natural and desirable extension of the technological project. Jeffrey Epstein funded this doctrine’s scientific development. The SBMT/WBMF promotes its technical infrastructure. DARPA funds its military applications. And the world’s most powerful technology entrepreneurs — Musk, Altman, Thiel, Zuckerberg — are implementing its commercial products.

The Convergence: Where the Pipeline Meets the Establishment

The power of this investigation lies not in the individual documents but in what they reveal when read against the institutional record. The Epstein archive is the private correspondence of a network. The SBMT/WBMF record is the public institutional face of the same agenda. The DARPA programme documents are the government investment arm. Together, they describe something that is no longer underground: a structured, funded, multi-institutional project for the technological transcendence of biological humanity, operating simultaneously at every level from classified defence research to charitable gala dinners.

The Personnel Overlaps

The Institutional Architecture

The convergence is not accidental and it is not hidden. SBMT’s mission statement says explicitly that its purpose is to translate technology from defence and space industries into clinical neuroscience. DARPA’s N3 programme aims to build bidirectional neural interfaces — devices that can both read brain states and write to them — for national security applications. The National Institute of Mental Health funds brain preservation companies. The Obama BRAIN Initiative committed three billion dollars to brain mapping technology over a decade. Each of these is a legitimate public institution pursuing legitimate stated goals. And each is also a piece of the same technical pipeline.

What the Epstein archive adds is the private layer that public documentation cannot show: the specific individuals who understood the full trajectory of the pipeline, who were funding it privately in parallel with public funding, who were naming it internally as Cosmic Consciousness and describing its endpoint as the transfer of mind to non-biological substrate. The public infrastructure builds the components. The private network understands what they are for.

“The main science mega-project aims to create technologies enabling the transfer of an individual’s personality to a more advanced non-biological carrier, and extending life, including to the point of immortality.”

— 2045 Initiative official mission statement, Dmitri Itskov

The Question Nobody Is Asking in Any Publicly Funded Institution

The pipeline works. That is the most disturbing conclusion of this investigation. Not that it might work someday, but that it is already at an advanced stage of technical development. The brain mapping technology exists and is being refined at SBMT’s annual congress. The connectome scanning exists at nanoscale resolution. The preservation technology has federal funding and paying customers. The humanoid robots exist and are commercially available. The brain-computer interface is in human clinical trials at DARPA.

What does not exist — what has never been seriously discussed in any publicly funded institution, any regulatory body, any democratic forum — is a framework for deciding whether this should happen. Whether the technological transcendence of biological humanity should be pursued. Who controls the resulting technology. Who has access to it. What happens to the vast majority of human beings who will not be on the waiting list.

The Epstein archive documents contain a passing detail that deserves sustained attention. Among the discussions of consciousness stages and special abilities and psychologically fragile subjects, someone in the network references genetic memory — the idea that knowledge, and potentially consciousness itself, can be encoded in DNA and inherited rather than learned. If consciousness is encoded in genes, then it can be read, selected, edited. The eugenics implications are not peripheral to the pipeline. They are integral to it. Building a better vessel means deciding what constitutes better. Selecting for compatible consciousness means deciding whose consciousness is worth preserving.

Jeffrey Epstein’s personal archive includes a note that he wanted to seed the world with his own DNA by impregnating women at his ranch. This has been reported as a vanity project, the delusion of a megalomaniac. In the context of the full pipeline, it is something more coherent: a man who understood the theoretical framework of consciousness transfer wanted to ensure that the biological vessels into which future consciousnesses would be transferred carried his genetic signature. Not vanity. Programme logic.

THE ACCOUNTABILITY GAP

No democratic institution has been asked to vote on the desirability of consciousness transfer technology. No regulatory body governs it. No ethics framework applies to it, because it does not yet exist as a product — only as a research programme. By the time it exists as a product, the decision about who built it, who controls it, and who has access to it will already have been made. It will have been made in the private correspondence of a convicted sex offender and his network of billionaires, scientists, and foundation directors. That is not a conspiracy theory. It is a description of the documentary record.

Conclusions: What the Pipeline Means

This investigation has cross-referenced the Epstein archive’s five-stage pipeline with three independent bodies of evidence: the institutional record of SBMT/WBMF, the IRS financial filings of those organisations, the publicly documented activities of the technology entrepreneurs named in the Epstein documents, and the programme statements of global transhumanist organisations. The conclusions are as follows.

The five-stage pipeline — map, model, preserve, build, transfer — is not a hypothesis inferred from the archive. It is a documented research programme that Epstein funded explicitly and systematically across multiple institutions and multiple decades. The documents name it, budget it, staff it, and name its goal.

The World Brain Mapping Foundation and SBMT provide the publicly legitimate institutional infrastructure for Stages 1 and 2 of the pipeline. Their stated mission, their research agenda, their government funding relationships, and their commercial partner ecosystem are structurally aligned with the map-and-model stages in a way that cannot be attributed to coincidence.

The technology entrepreneurs most prominently associated with Stage 5 of the pipeline — Elon Musk (Neuralink), Sam Altman (Nectome customer, OpenAI), Peter Thiel (Founders Fund, life extension) — are now the most powerful technology figures on Earth. Musk’s Neuralink is in human clinical trials. Altman’s OpenAI is building the large language models that represent the closest existing approximation to an artificial cognitive substrate. Thiel continues to fund anti-ageing and life extension research.

The transhumanist ideology that underpins the pipeline is not fringe. It is the operative belief system of a substantial portion of the most powerful and most funded individuals in the technology and financial sectors. It has institutional expression (2045 Initiative, Carbon Copies Foundation, Alcor), philanthropic expression (WBMF, SBMT), commercial expression (Neuralink, Nectome, Hanson Robotics), and government expression (DARPA N3, NESD, RAM programmes).

No democratic institution, regulatory body, or ethics framework currently governs or constrains this pipeline. Its development is occurring faster than public awareness of it. The gap between the technical frontier and the civic conversation about that frontier is, at this moment, as wide as it has ever been on any technology question in human history.

The human species is being prepared for an upgrade it has not consented to, has not been informed of, and has not been asked whether it wants. The people doing the preparing believe they are acting in humanity’s best interests. They believe, as Epstein believed, as Itskov believes, as Musk apparently believes, that death is a technical problem and that its solution is within reach. They may be right. They are certainly not wrong that the technology is advancing.

What they have not done — what none of the individuals, institutions, or funding networks documented in this investigation have done — is ask the rest of us. And that silence, more than any individual document in the Epstein archive, is the most disturbing finding of this investigation.

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PRIMARY SOURCES:

Epstein Archive documents cited by reference number (DFTA, EFTA, BFTA, EFGA series), US Department of Justice release, 2026. SBMT/WBMF: worldbrainmapping.org official materials; IRS Form 990 EINs 20-2793206 and 20-2865488 (ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer, accessed March 2026); Black Feather previous investigation (March 2026). Nectome: MIT Technology Review (‘A startup is pitching a mind-uploading service that is 100 percent fatal,’ March 2018); Fortune (‘Sam Altman Paid this Y Combinator Startup to Freeze His Brain,’ March 2018); TechCrunch (March 2018). 2045 Initiative: official website (2045.com); ABC News; Vice; Medium/Future Today. DARPA N3 and NESD programmes: DARPA official programme documentation (2019–2023). Epstein-Boyden-Nectome connection: MIT statement on Nectome contract termination, April 2018. All attributed quotations from identified speakers are verbatim from cited primary sources or from the transcript of the video analysis of the Epstein archive documents.