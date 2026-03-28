Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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TWR's avatar
TWR
2h

It also states in the book of Enoch that the Nephilim being neither fully human nor fully angel….that when they died their spirits must remain here on earth thus they would be the evil spirits of darkness of which are one of the entities listed that we wrestle against list in Ephesians 6:12

12 For we do not wrestle against flesh and blood, but against principalities, against powers, against the rulers of [a]the darkness of this age, against spiritual hosts of wickedness in the heavenly places.

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Eric jihnson's avatar
Eric jihnson
2h

You are always 1 step ahead. I wonder if the Roman's were fucked up by the Nephilium hybrid bloodline ?

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