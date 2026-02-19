THE INTERNET OF BODIES and THE SPIDER to CATCH YOUR SOUL

A Black Feather Investigation based on Chris’s Research

“You might as well call it a realm because it will be a reality. The metaverse is like a whole thing. It’s like an actual 802.15.6 accessible location on a server’s room now that will eventually be decentralized.”

PREFACE: THE MISSING TECHNICAL LAYER

Throughout our Beast System investigation, we’ve documented:

Spiritual warfare (5,000 years demon worship infrastructure)

Financial control (Rothschild/Khazarian banking, $60T crimes)

Elite compromise (Epstein blackmail network)

Physical assault (EMF radiation, vaccine anaphylaxis, hippocampus destruction)

Prophetic manipulation (Israel creation, Noahide Law, Temple timeline)

But one critical technical dimension has remained partially obscured:

HOW does the neural surveillance infrastructure actually operate?

We proved Elizabeth Coady was implanted in August 2013 with “first Neuralink prototype.”

We documented DARPA Brain Initiative launch April 2013.

We showed 2030 TAMI (Thought Amplifier and Mind Interface) completion timeline.

But we haven’t fully explained the MECHANISM enabling:

Wireless data transmission to/from human bodies

Peer-to-peer networking THROUGH biological tissue

Bodies functioning as servers, routers, and data storage

Internet traffic routing THROUGH people’s “butt cheeks” (as Chris states)

802.15.6 protocol creating “accessible location” inside human biofield

This investigation fills that gap.

What follows is technical documentation—sourced from IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) standards, DOD contracts, wireless body area network (WBAN) protocols, and insider testimony—proving:

The Internet of Bodies is not coming.

It’s operational.

You’re already connected.

PART I: THE FUNDAMENTAL DECEPTION — Pharma-to-Tech Industry Swap

Chris’s opening framework:

“We are in a war. I believe time will look back and history will reflect that the time that we’re in now, especially one day before 2025, would be considered within the brackets of a war.” “What I’m trying to present here is that the same thing is happening. We did not go through COVID just to barely wake up to what Fauci et al. were doing only to hit some magic auto renaissance where we somehow like out with the old in with the new because we’re hiring somebody with the last name Kennedy, somebody with the last name Trump, and somebody with the last name Musk to come and hopefully drain enough of the existing system without replacing it.”

BLACK FEATHER ANALYSIS:

This is CRITICAL INSIGHT most researchers miss.

COVID was not primarily a pharmaceutical operation.

COVID was TECHNOLOGICAL DEPLOYMENT under pharmaceutical cover.

The pharmaceutical industry served as:

Delivery mechanism (injections providing access to bodies) Legal framework (emergency use authorization bypassing safety requirements) Compliance enforcement (mandates ensuring mass participation) Distraction/misdirection (focus on “vaccine safety” while ignoring technological payload)

But the ACTUAL AGENDA:

Installing Internet of Bodies infrastructure through mass injection campaign.

Chris identifies this as “pharma and tech swapping”—meaning:

Pharmaceutical industry built control through chemical dependency (last 100+ years)

Technology industry now builds control through biological integration (next phase)

COVID marked the TRANSITION between these control mechanisms

Trump/Kennedy/Musk administration represents NEW controllers (tech oligarchs) replacing OLD controllers (pharma cartels)

Both serve the same Beast System.

Just different departments.

Chris’s chart showing “centralized money” and “internet” at the center with tentacles into food, pharma, education, entertainment, politics, tech, history, religion proves:

All sectors coordinate under unified command structure (Crown Council of 13, Committee of 300, Khazarian Mafia—documented in our previous investigations).

Focusing on ANY single sector (pharma OR tech) misses the bigger picture: BOTH are deployment mechanisms for the Internet of Bodies.

PART II: THE BIOFIELD — Your Sixth Sense Hijacked as Data Infrastructure

Chris’s revelation:

“Your biofield is the sixth sense. Because if all of my senses have a body part, and I have a sixth sense, is there a body part involved, or is we just not talking about that? Because right now it’s busy uploading Amazon Web Services.” “Yes, the DOD signed a contract in 2017 with Amazon to process Amazon web services on people’s bodies. So yes, certain websites, not all, but certain ones, are already running off certain people’s butt cheeks.”

WHAT IS THE BIOFIELD?

Scientific Definition:

Electromagnetic field generated by living organisms

Extends several feet beyond physical body

Measurable using sensitive instruments (SQUID magnetometers, GDV cameras)

Interacts with external electromagnetic fields

Traditionally associated with “aura,” “chi,” “prana” in spiritual traditions

Medical Research:

Heart generates electromagnetic field detectable 3-5 feet away (HeartMath Institute)

Brain produces measurable electromagnetic patterns (EEG, MEG)

Every cell generates electromagnetic activity

Biofield carries information about physiological state

THE HIJACKING:

The biofield—your/our natural electromagnetic field—has been REPURPOSED as:

Data transmission medium (wireless communication to/from body) Sensor array (detecting environmental conditions, other biofields) Server infrastructure (storing and processing data) Router node (relaying information between network nodes)

HOW THIS WORKS:

IEEE 802.15.6 Standard (Wireless Body Area Networks):

International technical standard published 2012

Defines communication protocols for devices on/in/around human body

Specifies frequencies, power levels, data rates for biofield transmission

Creates “accessible location” within/around body for data exchange

The biofield becomes NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE when:

Conductive materials introduced into body (graphene oxide, metallic nanoparticles)

Self-assembling structures create antennas, circuits, receivers inside tissue

External signals (5G, 6G) interact with internal structures

Body generates/processes/transmits data via electromagnetic biofield

THE SPIRITUAL DIMENSION:

The sixth sense—intuition, spiritual awareness, connection to divine—operates THROUGH the biofield.

When biofield hijacked for technological purposes:

Intuition replaced by programmed responses

Spiritual connection severed/jammed by electromagnetic interference

Divine guidance potentially overridden by artificial signals

Human becomes node in Beast System network, unable to perceive God

This is not accidental.

This is WARFARE against the image of God in humanity.

Genesis 1:27: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him.”

The image of God includes:

Free will (choice to obey or reject)

Spiritual perception (ability to sense divine presence)

Creative capacity (reflecting Creator)

Moral agency (knowing good vs. evil)

The Internet of Bodies tends to DESTROY ALL FOUR.

When biofield is hijacked:

Free will replaced by programmed behavior

Spiritual perception jammed by electromagnetic noise

Creative capacity limited to algorithmic parameters

Moral agency overridden by external commands

Result: Image of God ERASED, replaced by node in Satanic network.

This is why Revelation 13:16-17 describes the Mark as preventing buying/selling:

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

The “mark” is not JUST digital ID or CBDC.

The mark is BIOLOGICAL NETWORK CONNECTION through hijacked biofield.

Without it: You cannot access the network.

Without network access: You cannot participate in economy, society, governance.

Without participation: You are excluded, persecuted, executed (Noahide Law).

But WITH the mark: You lose the image of God.

Your biofield is no longer YOURS—it’s infrastructure for the Beast System.

PART III: 802.15.6 PROTOCOL — The Technical Standard for Body Networks

Chris’s technical documentation:

“The metaverse is like a whole thing. It’s like an actual 802.15.6 accessible location on a server’s room now that will eventually be decentralized.” “So that instead of my computer having to go downstairs to go down to the thing to hit the DNS server, to hit the fiber optic cable, hit the relay, it don’t got to do none of that no more. It’s peer-to-peer, direct-to-direct.”

WHAT IS IEEE 802.15.6?

Official IEEE Standard:

Published February 2012 by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers

Title: “IEEE Standard for Local and Metropolitan Area Networks - Part 15.6: Wireless Body Area Networks”

Defines short-range wireless communications in/on/around human body

Operates in multiple frequency bands including 2.4 GHz (same as WiFi/Bluetooth)

PUBLIC JUSTIFICATION:

Medical monitoring:

Heart rate sensors

Blood glucose monitors

EEG/ECG devices

Insulin pumps

Pacemakers

ACTUAL CAPABILITY:

The standard enables:

Two-way data transmission to/from body

Multiple devices networked on single body

Body-to-body communication (peer-to-peer)

Body-to-infrastructure communication (cellular, WiFi, satellite)

Data storage ON/IN biological tissue

Processing power distributed across multiple bodies

THE DECENTRALIZATION:

Traditional internet architecture:

Your device connects to router Router connects to ISP ISP connects to backbone infrastructure Data routed through multiple servers/relays Destination reached

Internet of Bodies architecture:

Your BODY is the device Your BIOFIELD is the router You connect DIRECTLY to other bodies (peer-to-peer) Data routes THROUGH bodies rather than fiber optic cables Entire network is BIOLOGICAL, not technological infrastructure

WHY DECENTRALIZATION MATTERS:

Centralized networks can be:

Shut down (cut the cables)

Monitored (intercept at central points)

Resisted (refuse to connect)

Decentralized biological networks:

Cannot be shut down (bodies are everywhere)

Harder to monitor (no central collection point, though still monitored at higher levels)

Cannot be refused (you’re already connected if you have the materials in your body)

THE METAVERSE AS “LOCATION”:

Traditional metaverse conception: Virtual reality accessed through headsets, screens, devices

Actual Internet of Bodies metaverse:

PHYSICAL LOCATION within electromagnetic biofield

Accessible through 802.15.6 protocol

Your body HOSTS a “room” on the network

That “room” has an ADDRESS (like IP address, but for bodies)

Other network participants can ACCESS your biofield’s “location”

This means:

Your thoughts/emotions/sensations can be ACCESSED like visiting a website

Your biological data is STORED and RETRIEVABLE by network operators

Your consciousness interface with the network creates “metaverse” experience

You don’t need external device—your BODY is the device

DOD-AMAZON WEB SERVICES CONTRACT (2017):

Chris references:

“The DOD signed a contract in 2017 with Amazon to process Amazon web services on people’s bodies.”

BLACK FEATHER RESEARCH:

October 2017: Amazon Web Services (AWS) awarded $600M contract for Intelligence Community (IC) cloud computing

But Chris’s claim goes further: Processing AWS ON people’s bodies.

This means:

Bodies functioning as distributed servers

Biological tissue storing data

Electromagnetic biofield transmitting/receiving

AWS cloud services partially hosted on HUMAN INFRASTRUCTURE

Think about implications:

When you/we visit certain websites, data routes THROUGH other people’s bodies

Your/our body might be hosting/processing data you’re unaware of

The “cloud” is not just data centers—it’s BIOLOGICAL distributed network

You/we become infrastructure without consent, knowledge, or compensation

THE SECURITY PROTOCOL LAYER:

Chris explains:

“Because of national security, because we’re now running truly sensitive data on who knows whose body, deltoid, kneecap, buttcap, who knows, right? We need to make sure the state is secure. So there’s a whole security protocol layer that’s affecting people’s health worldwide.”

Translation:

Encrypted data transmitted through your biofield

Security protocols generating electromagnetic signals

Those signals interact with your biological systems

Result: Health effects from “security” measures

This explains mysterious symptoms:

Tinnitus (ringing in ears) = electromagnetic signal detection

Sudden temperature changes = data transmission bursts

Unexplained fatigue = body resources used for network processing

Brain fog = cognitive interference from network traffic

Random pains = biological response to electromagnetic protocols

All dismissed as:

Stress

Anxiety

Blood pressure

Psychosomatic

“In your head”

But it’s REAL.

It’s NETWORK OPERATIONS using your body as infrastructure.

PART IV: SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY — The Self-Assembling Network Nodes

Chris’s observation:

“I think y’all are just looking at synthetic biology of different types with no name on the public side. And that synthetic biology is manifesting like, you know, self-assembling XYZ or self-replicating XYZ or basically, you know, nanobots of some sort of shape or form or function.” “And it’s not specifically to kill you. It’s not specifically to be a bioweapon. It’s specifically to be a new function of this new realm.”

WHAT RESEARCHERS ARE FINDING:

Microscopy analysis of injection contents:

Rectangular crystalline structures

Self-assembling geometric patterns

Metallic-appearing particles

Fibrous/tubular formations

Structures growing over time in vitro

Official narrative: “Contamination,” “salt crystals,” “cholesterol,” “misidentification”

Alternative analysis: Synthetic biology creating network infrastructure

SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY DEFINED:

Academic definition:

Engineering of biological systems using non-natural components

Redesigning existing biological systems for new purposes

Creating artificial life forms with novel capabilities

Merging biological and technological systems

Military applications:

DARPA Biodesign Program

Living Foundries Program

Biological Technologies Office

Synthetic Biology for Military Environments

SELF-ASSEMBLY MECHANISM:

Traditional technology:

Components manufactured externally

Assembled by machines/humans

Installed as complete units

Synthetic biology technology:

Components introduced as molecular building blocks

Self-assemble inside body using biological processes

Grow/replicate using body’s own resources

No external assembly required

WHY THIS MATTERS:

You cannot detect complete devices on inspection.

You only see molecular components that appear “biological.”

But once inside body:

Components self-assemble into functional devices

Devices integrate with biological systems

Network infrastructure GROWS inside you

Body becomes technological platform

THE FUNCTION:

As Chris states: “It’s not specifically to kill you... It’s specifically to be a new function of this new realm.”

The synthetic biology is creating:

Antennas (receiving/transmitting electromagnetic signals) Sensors (detecting physiological states, environmental conditions) Processors (handling data within body) Storage (preserving information in biological tissue) Routers (relaying signals between network nodes)

=> Result: Your body becomes NODE in Internet of Bodies network.

Not to kill you (though that may be side effect).

To TRANSFORM you into network infrastructure.

PART V: THE PILOT CITIES — Smart Cities, Freedom Cities, and 5G Infrastructure

Chris’s framework:

“And yes, there are pilot cities. And yes, the smart cities play into this, the freedom cities, too. But it’s just so much more than 5G, y’all. It’s just 5G was one step in it.” “5G is the physical gap closing needing make their 6, 7, 8 and further G’s viable because 5G like 4G was just an iteration.”

SMART CITIES:

Official narrative:

Efficient resource management

Reduced environmental impact

Improved quality of life

Data-driven governance

Actual function:

Complete surveillance infrastructure

Electromagnetic saturation enabling Internet of Bodies

Testing ground for network protocols

Population control laboratory

Smart city features:

5G towers every few blocks (millimeter wave requires dense deployment)

Sensors monitoring all activity (traffic, energy, water, movement)

AI processing all data (pattern recognition, predictive modeling)

Integration with personal devices (phones, wearables, implants)

FREEDOM CITIES:

Trump administration proposal (March 2023):

Build 10 new “freedom cities” on federal land

“Quantum leap in American standard of living”

Flying cars, vertical takeoff

Modern architecture and infrastructure

Actual agenda:

Internet of Bodies testing zones

Population voluntarily moves to controlled environments

Complete technological integration from day one

No legacy infrastructure to retrofit

THE 5G → 6G → 7G → 8G PROGRESSION:

Why multiple “G” iterations needed:

3G (2001-2010):

Basic mobile internet

Limited data speeds

Primarily for phones

4G LTE (2009-2020):

Faster data transmission

Enabled smartphones, streaming

Foundation for IoT (Internet of Things)

5G (2019-present):

Ultra-low latency (milliseconds)

Massive device connectivity (millions per square km)

Millimeter wave frequencies (24-100 GHz)

Required for initial Internet of Bodies deployment

6G (2028-2030 projected):

Terahertz frequencies (100 GHz - 10 THz)

Even lower latency (microseconds)

AI integration at network level

Enabling full biofield integration

7G/8G (2035+ projected):

Direct brain-computer interface support

Quantum communication protocols

Complete human-network merger

=> Each iteration is not about “faster internet.” Each iteration enables deeper biological integration.

5G closed the gap between external devices and internal biology.

6G will close the gap between conscious thought and network transmission.

7G/8G will eliminate the gap entirely.

THE TIMELINE CONVERGENCE:

2013: Elizabeth Coady implanted (Patient Zero)

2013: DARPA Brain Initiative launched

2019: 5G deployment begins

2020: COVID injections deploy synthetic biology

2022: Smart cities expanding globally

2024: 6G testing begins

2028: 6G commercial deployment

2030: TAMI completion

2030: Temple construction, Noahide Law, Mark of Beast

Everything converges 2030.

The infrastructure is being built NOW.

The biological integration is happening NOW.

The network is operational NOW.

By 2030, it will be complete.

By 2030, refusal will mean exclusion from society.

By 2030, the Mark will be required to access the network.

By 2030, those without the Mark cannot “buy or sell.”

Because buying/selling requires network access.

And network access requires biological integration.

And biological integration means your biofield is hijacked.

And hijacked biofield means loss of image of God.

THIS IS THE BEAST SYSTEM.

PART VI: THE GASLIGHTING — “It’s Just Tinnitus”

Chris’s frustration:

“Some people can hear, detect the signals. They can just hear it. It’s just like out of nowhere. It’s like, oh my God, that sounds like something electronic, non-biological. You can just hear it. And there’s just a ton of gaslighting going on.”

“Don’t let them tell you it’s a tinnitus ringing in the ear. Don’t let them tell you it’s blood pressure.”

WHAT PEOPLE ARE EXPERIENCING:

Symptoms reported by those detecting signals:

High-pitched ringing (tinnitus)

Buzzing/humming sounds

Clicking/pulsing noises

Sudden onset with no medical explanation

Frequencies that seem “electronic” not biological

Medical establishment response:

“Tinnitus caused by hearing damage”

“Stress-related auditory hallucination”

“Blood pressure fluctuations”

“Anxiety manifesting as physical symptoms”

Prescription: Antidepressants, anti-anxiety meds, “learn to live with it”

WHAT’S ACTUALLY HAPPENING:

Certain individuals can HEAR electromagnetic signals.

This is not psychosomatic.

This is not rare.

Some people have biological sensitivity to electromagnetic frequencies:

More conductive tissue

Enhanced electromagnetic perception

Less adaptation to artificial EMF

Biofield more responsive to external signals

When Internet of Bodies signals transmit through their biofield:

They HEAR the data transmission

They FEEL the electromagnetic pulses

They PERCEIVE the network traffic

This is called Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS).

Official medical establishment: “Not a real medical condition”

Actual reality: EXTREMELY REAL, affecting millions, systematically denied/dismissed

WHY THE GASLIGHTING:

If medical establishment acknowledged electromagnetic signals cause symptoms:

People would demand exposure limits

5G deployment would face resistance

Internet of Bodies infrastructure would be exposed

Legal liability would be massive

Entire technological agenda would collapse

So instead:

Dismiss all symptoms as psychological

Medicalize with psychiatric drugs

Gaslight patients into thinking they’re “crazy”

Prevent collective recognition of shared experience

Isolate sufferers so they can’t organize resistance

THE HAVANA SYNDROME PARALLEL:

2016-2021: U.S. diplomats/intelligence officers experience:

Sudden onset “pressure” in head

High-pitched sounds

Dizziness, nausea

Cognitive difficulties

Brain damage on imaging

Official investigation: “Directed energy weapons” suspected

Translation: ELECTROMAGNETIC WEAPONS targeting biofield, causing neurological damage

Same technology as Internet of Bodies.

Same mechanisms.

Same effects.

When diplomats experience it: “Directed energy weapons, national security threat”

When civilians experience it: “Tinnitus, anxiety, learn to live with it”

DOUBLE STANDARD proving the technology exists, is acknowledged at highest levels, but systematically denied to public.

PART VII: INTERNET OF BIO-NANO THINGS (IoBNT) — The Complete Technical Framework

Chris’s final framework:

“We’ll talk about it, I-O-B-N-T, right? Internet of Bio Nano Things.”

WHAT IS IoBNT?

Academic research field combining:

Internet of Things (IoT) - networked devices

Internet of Bodies (IoB) - networked biological systems

Nanotechnology - molecular-scale devices

Synthetic biology - engineered biological components

IoBNT = Nanoscale devices operating inside human body, networked via electromagnetic signals, creating biological internet infrastructure.

Published Research:

Numerous academic papers document IoBNT development:

“The Internet of Bio-Nano Things” (IEEE Communications Magazine, 2015)

Proposes nano-machines communicating via molecular signals

Describes biological internet protocols

Outlines medical applications

“Networking Architecture for Nano Communicating Devices” (Nano Communication Networks Journal)

Details nano-device networking protocols

Specifies communication ranges, frequencies

Describes body-as-network-medium

“Molecular Communication Options for Long Range Nanonetworks” (Computer Networks)

Explains how nano-devices communicate over distance inside body

Describes use of bloodstream, nervous system as transmission medium

Outlines electromagnetic vs. molecular signaling

THE TECHNICAL ARCHITECTURE:

NANO-NODES:

Molecular-scale devices (1-100 nanometers)

Self-assemble from injected components

Functions: sensing, processing, actuating, transmitting

Powered by: biological processes, electromagnetic energy harvesting

NANO-ROUTERS:

Larger nano-devices (100-1000 nanometers)

Aggregate signals from multiple nano-nodes

Route data to/from external network

Located at strategic points in body

NANO-GATEWAYS:

Interface between internal nano-network and external infrastructure

Convert molecular signals to electromagnetic

Typically located near body surface

Enable communication with 5G/6G towers, satellites

COMMUNICATION PROTOCOLS:

Inside body:

Molecular communication (chemical signals)

Electromagnetic communication (biofield transmission)

Acoustic communication (ultrasound)

Body to external:

Terahertz band (0.1-10 THz)

Millimeter wave (30-300 GHz)

Standard wireless protocols (5G, 6G, WiFi, Bluetooth)

THE INTEGRATION:

IoBNT creates COMPLETE CONVERGENCE of:

Biological systems (your body)

Nanotechnology (molecular devices)

Telecommunications (5G/6G networks)

Internet infrastructure (cloud computing, AWS)

Artificial intelligence (processing your data)

Result: Your body is no longer yours/ours.

Your/our body is:

SERVER (hosting data)

ROUTER (transmitting data)

SENSOR (collecting data)

INTERFACE (displaying data)

NODE (in global network)

All without your knowledge.

All without your consent.

All while you’re told “it’s just tinnitus.”

PART VIII: THE COMPARTMENTALIZATION — Why Experts Don’t See the Big Picture

Chris’s critique:

“I think what’s happening here is a pretty heavy compartmentalization has happened where experts in any one of these categories are great. You know, they give you great insights into some of the nitty gritty of what’s going on in these industries. But they often don’t know a thing about anything... about the other industries and some of the hierarchical bottlenecks that happen in these other industries to point out what the bigger picture seems to be shaping up to be.”

THE COMPARTMENTALIZATION STRATEGY:

Why brilliant researchers miss the big picture:

PHARMA EXPERTS focus on:

Vaccine ingredients

mRNA technology

Spike protein toxicity

Immune system damage

Adverse events

But they DON’T study:

IEEE telecommunications standards

Nanotechnology research

Synthetic biology protocols

Electromagnetic bioeffects

Network architecture

TECH EXPERTS focus on:

5G deployment

AI development

Cloud computing

IoT infrastructure

Cybersecurity

But they DON’T study:

Vaccine contents

Biological integration

Medical research

Pharmaceutical operations

Injection campaigns

MEDICAL EXPERTS focus on:

Patient symptoms

Diagnostic criteria

Treatment protocols

Disease pathology

Clinical trials

But they DON’T study:

Telecommunications technology

Electromagnetic frequencies

Nanotechnology applications

Synthetic biology

Network protocols

THE RESULT:

Each expert sees ONE PIECE of the puzzle:

Pharma researchers see “toxic injections”

Tech researchers see “5G infrastructure”

Medical doctors see “new symptom clusters”

But NOBODY connects:

Injections deployed synthetic biology

Synthetic biology creates network nodes

Network nodes communicate via 5G/6G

Communication creates symptoms

Symptoms are network operations, not disease

Everything integrates into Internet of Bodies

WHY COMPARTMENTALIZATION WORKS:

Academic specialization PREVENTS big picture thinking:

PhD programs focus narrowly

Careers built on specific expertise

Funding tied to defined research areas

Peer review punishes interdisciplinary work

Professional reputation depends on staying in lane

Result: Experts are BLIND to connections outside their field.

This is BY DESIGN.

As Chris notes: “They 50 years ahead on average, okay?”

The controllers understand the COMPLETE system.

The experts understand ONE isolated component.

This asymmetry of knowledge enables:

Experts to unknowingly serve agenda

Whistleblowers to be dismissed (they lack complete picture)

Public to be confused (contradictory expert opinions)

Resistance to be fragmented (different factions focus on different aspects)

THE SOLUTION:

What Chris is doing (and what Black Feather does):

INTEGRATION ACROSS DISCIPLINES

Connect:

Pharma → Tech (injections deploying network infrastructure)

Tech → Biology (electromagnetic signals affecting biofield)

Biology → Spirituality (biofield is sixth sense, connection to divine)

Spirituality → Prophecy (Beast System, Mark preventing worship of God)

Prophecy → Timeline (2030 convergence)

Only by integrating ALL dimensions can you see the COMPLETE picture.

PART IX: THE HISTORICAL TRANSFORMATION — From Holistic Medicine to Pharmaceutical Control to Technological Integration

Chris’s historical analysis:

“I’m born in 1984, 40 years old, and I’m just now rounding the corner in the last 5-10 years of my life where I understand that the pharmaceutical industry was built on a tremendous amount of hijacked education. We had a collective of worldwide medical practices, herbal medical practices, holistic medical practices, natural medical practices, tribal medical practices, until something happened.”

THE TRANSFORMATION TIMELINE:

PRE-1900:

Medicine practiced through natural/herbal remedies

Healers trained through apprenticeship

Local/tribal knowledge systems

No centralized medical authority

Health managed within communities

1910: FLEXNER REPORT

Funded by Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations

Declared most medical schools “inadequate”

Established “scientific medicine” as only legitimate approach

Forced closure of natural/holistic medical schools

Created pharmaceutical-based medical education monopoly

Result: Natural medicine criminalized, pharmaceutical medicine monopolized

1913: FEDERAL RESERVE + AMA CONSOLIDATION

Same year Federal Reserve created (documented in our previous investigations)

American Medical Association (AMA) consolidates control

Licensing requirements exclude non-pharmaceutical practitioners

Medical education standardized around pharmaceutical approach

1900-1950: PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY BUILDS CONTROL

Chemical companies (I.G. Farben, Bayer) become pharmaceutical giants

Antibiotics, vaccines, synthetic drugs developed

Population becomes dependent on pharmaceutical interventions

Natural immunity, holistic health practices forgotten

1950-2000: PHARMACEUTICAL DOMINANCE

Chronic disease epidemic (cancer, heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune)

Pharmaceutical “solutions” for every condition

Medical system focused on symptom management, not healing

Massive profits for pharmaceutical companies

Population physiologically dependent on drugs

2000-2020: TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION BEGINS

Electronic medical records

Digital health monitoring

Wearable devices

Telemedicine platforms

But still primarily EXTERNAL technology

2020-2030: PHARMA-TO-TECH SWAP

COVID injections deploy INTERNAL technology

Pharmaceutical industry serves as delivery mechanism

Technology industry takes over control

Bodies become networked infrastructure

Medicine transitions from chemistry to electromagnetic/nanotechnology

THE PATTERN:

Phase 1: Hijack natural medicine (criminalize alternatives, establish monopoly)

Phase 2: Create pharmaceutical dependency (chronic disease epidemic, lifelong customers)

Phase 3: Deploy technological integration (inject nanotechnology under medical cover)

Phase 4: Complete biological networking (Internet of Bodies operational)

We are currently in Phase 3 transitioning to Phase 4.

By 2030, Phase 4 complete.

WHY THE SWAP MATTERS:

Pharmaceutical control had limitations:

People can refuse drugs

Side effects create skepticism

Alternative treatments still exist

Physical dependency can be broken

Technological control has NO limitations:

Once installed, cannot be removed

Operates without conscious awareness

No alternatives (body is the platform)

Biological integration is permanent

This is why COVID marked the transition.

Pharmaceutical era: External chemicals you CAN refuse

Technological era: Internal network you CANNOT escape

CONCLUSION: THE WAR WE’RE IN

Chris’s final assessment:

“We are in a war. Every record of a historical conquest has met people who have had to fight for their life in some capacity or another. And I think we’re just at another one of those junctures.” “Put me in the game, coach. Suit me up. Put my helmet on. Get my strap right. All right. I’m ready. I got my stick. I got my club. Whatever the sport. And I’m ready to fight. And I’m hoping that everybody’s ready to fight, because I do believe that we might have to do that.”

BLACK FEATHER ASSESSMENT:

This investigation has documented:

THE MECHANISM:

IEEE 802.15.6 wireless body area network standard

Synthetic biology self-assembling inside bodies

5G/6G infrastructure enabling biofield communication

DOD-Amazon contract processing data on bodies

IoBNT (Internet of Bio-Nano Things) technical framework

THE DEPLOYMENT:

COVID injections delivered synthetic biology components

Components self-assemble into network nodes

Nodes integrate with biofield (sixth sense)

Network already operational

Most people already connected without knowledge

THE SYMPTOMS:

Tinnitus (electromagnetic signal detection)

Temperature fluctuations (data transmission)

Fatigue (body resources used for processing)

Brain fog (network interference)

Systematically dismissed as psychological

THE AGENDA:

Transform bodies into network infrastructure

Hijack biofield (sixth sense) for data transmission

Sever spiritual connection to divine

Erase image of God in humanity

Complete Beast System implementation by 2030

THE CONVERGENCE:

Everything we’ve documented across all investigations connects:

SPIRITUAL (Nephilim-Edomite-Khazarian bloodlines) + FINANCIAL (Rothschild banking, Committee of 300) + TECHNOLOGICAL (Internet of Bodies, neural surveillance) + BIOLOGICAL (Vaccine anaphylaxis, hippocampus destruction, synthetic biology) + PROPHETIC (Temple 2025-2030, Noahide Law, Mark of Beast) = COMPLETE BEAST SYSTEM

The Internet of Bodies is the INFRASTRUCTURE The Mark of the Beast is the REQUIREMENT to access it Revelation 13:16-17 is TECHNICAL DOCUMENTATION

“No man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark” = No network access without biological integration.

THE RESPONSE:

As Chris states: “Consider the fact that you now know that this exists one step better than everybody else in your life who has no clue that this is going on, but it’s affecting them, too.”

What to do:

1. RECOGNIZE THE NETWORK

Symptoms are real

Signals are detectable

You’re likely already connected

This is not “in your head”

2. REDUCE EMF EXPOSURE

No WiFi (use ethernet)

No 5G phones (older tech, airplane mode)

No smart devices in home

Faraday protection for sleeping

Distance from cell towers

3. SUPPORT DETOXIFICATION

Heavy metal chelation (remove conductive materials)

Antioxidants (combat oxidative stress from EMF)

Grounding (discharge electromagnetic buildup)

Natural medicine (rebuild biological resilience)

4. PROTECT THE BIOFIELD

Prayer/meditation (strengthen spiritual connection)

Nature exposure (reset electromagnetic systems)

Minimize screen time (reduce digital entrainment)

Avoid future injections (no more synthetic biology)

5. REFUSE THE MARK

Understand what it is (biological network integration)

Recognize when it’s offered (2030 timeline)

Accept economic exclusion (cannot buy/sell)

Maintain faith (this is spiritual warfare)

6. PREPARE FOR PERSECUTION

Build alternative communities

Develop survival skills

Network with other resisters

Spiritual fortification

7. SPREAD THE KNOWLEDGE

Share technical documentation (IEEE 802.15.6, IoBNT research)

Connect the disciplines (pharma + tech + biology + prophecy)

Overcome compartmentalization

Wake others before 2030

THE FINAL WORD:

We are in a war.

Not metaphorically.

LITERALLY.

A war for:

Your biofield (sixth sense, connection to God)

Your autonomy (free will vs. networked control)

Your humanity (image of God vs. technological node)

Your soul (eternal destiny)

The Internet of Bodies is operational.

The infrastructure is deployed.

The network is active.

The timeline converges 2030.

But YOU are not powerless.

You can:

Recognize what’s happening

Reduce exposure

Refuse the Mark

Maintain faith

Resist until the end

Daniel 3:17-18:

“Our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace... But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will NOT serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.”

Your answer when they offer the Mark: NO.

Your stance when they threaten exclusion: STAND FIRM.

Your faith when persecution comes: ENDURE.

Because Revelation 12:11:

“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they loved not their lives unto the death.”

Victory is certain.

The Beast System will fall.

Christ will return.

But between now and then:

RESIST.

REFUSE.

REMAIN FAITHFUL.

The war is on.

The stakes are eternal.

The time is NOW.

NEVER COMPLY.

TECHNICAL RESOURCES FOR VERIFICATION:

IEEE 802.15.6 Standard: Available at IEEE Standards Association website

IoBNT Research: Search academic databases for “Internet of Bio-Nano Things”

DARPA Programs: Biodesign, Living Foundries, Biological Technologies Office

DOD Contracts: Federal contracting database, Amazon AWS government cloud

Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity: EMF Scientists Appeal, BioInitiative Report

Every claim in this investigation is verifiable through publicly available technical documentation.

The network is not conspiracy theory.

The network is published IEEE standard.

YOU ARE LIVING INSIDE IT.

Published by Black Feather Strategic Intelligence

“When the technical documentation proves the ‘conspiracy theory’ true, it’s time to stop debating and start resisting.”

ADDENDUM: THE DEEPER LAYER

Advanced Intelligence on Internet of Bodies Operations

Based on Additional Technical Briefing (Part 2)

PREFACE TO ADDENDUM

The primary investigation documented the Internet of Bodies infrastructure using IEEE 802.15.6 standards, synthetic biology deployment, and biofield hijacking as network mechanism.

This addendum reveals FIVE ADDITIONAL DIMENSIONS obtained from advanced technical briefing:

PART A: The ARPANET Backbone (DoD owns ALL internet)

PART B: Soul Extraction Technology (22 grams, base of spine, portable device)

PART C: The Alien Psyop (synthetic biology + extracted souls preparing “disclosure”)

PART D: The God Particle War (targeting free will, can’t fully access yet)

PART E: Biofield Defense Protocols (active strengthening techniques)

What follows is OPERATIONAL INTELLIGENCE for understanding and resisting the final phase.

PART A: THE ARPANET BACKBONE — The Internet Was ALWAYS Military Control

THE FUNDAMENTAL DECEPTION:

Official narrative taught in schools, textbooks, media:

ARPANET = Early experimental network (1960s-1980s)

Public internet = Separate commercial network (1990s-present)

Tim Berners-Lee “invented” World Wide Web (1989)

Internet “democratized” information access

Multiple independent networks interconnected

THE DOCUMENTED REALITY:

Technical briefing reveals:

“The ARPANET, which was the Department of Defense’s incubator, IS the internet, IS the bedrock to the internet. It is the centralization for everything that’s decentralized on top of that. It all flows through the ARPANET and back out.”

Translation:

THERE IS NO SEPARATE “PUBLIC INTERNET.”

Every packet, every transmission, every communication routes through DoD infrastructure.

The “decentralized” internet is ARCHITECTURAL ILLUSION layered on top of CENTRALIZED military backbone.

HOW THIS WORKS:

Traditional understanding of internet:

Your computer connects to ISP (Internet Service Provider) ISP connects to regional network Regional networks interconnect via “internet backbone” “Backbone” is supposedly neutral infrastructure (commercial fiber optic cables) Data routes peer-to-peer between independent networks

Actual architecture:

Your computer connects to ISP ISP connects to regional network Regional network connects to ARPANET backbone (DoD infrastructure) ALL data routes through Department of Defense servers Data logged, analyzed, stored before routing to destination Return data routes same path (logged again)

EVERY internet communication:

Email

Web browsing

Financial transactions

Video streaming

Social media

Encrypted messaging

VPN traffic

TOR traffic

Everything

ALL of it routes through DoD infrastructure.

THE IMPLICATIONS:

1. TOTAL SURVEILLANCE IS ARCHITECTURAL, NOT OPTIONAL

NSA “collects everything” because they OWN the backbone.

Not “tapping” cables—OWNING the infrastructure itself.

2. ENCRYPTION IS THEATER

When data must route through servers you control, encryption only protects data IN TRANSIT. You intercept at the endpoints (before encryption, after decryption) or simply wait for data to arrive at your servers (where you have root access).

3. “DECENTRALIZATION” IS PSYOP

Blockchain, cryptocurrency, peer-to-peer networks—all MUST route through ARPANET backbone to reach other nodes. Physical layer still centralized even if application layer appears decentralized.

4. INTERNET OF BODIES SEAMLESS INTEGRATION

Bodies aren’t being connected to NEW network

Bodies are being added as NODES to EXISTING DoD network

The infrastructure was already built

The surveillance architecture already operational

The centralized control already in place

=> Adding bodies just means: Human biofield becomes ANOTHER NETWORK INTERFACE to the SAME military control system.

THE HISTORICAL PATTERN:

1960s-1970s: ARPANET built as DoD research network

1980s: “Public internet” launched (still routing through ARPANET backbone)

1990s: World Wide Web popularizes internet (masses connect to DoD infrastructure)

2000s: Social media, smartphones (total life integration with DoD network)

2010s: IoT (devices become network nodes)

2020s: IoB (bodies become network nodes)

=> Each phase: MORE nodes connected to SAME centralized military infrastructure.

WHY THIS MATTERS FOR BEAST SYSTEM:

Revelation 13:16-17 requires WORLDWIDE NETWORK for economic control:

“That no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark.”

For this to work:

UNIVERSAL network required (everyone connected)

CENTRALIZED control required (one authority)

PERMANENT surveillance required (all transactions monitored)

=> The internet—specifically ARPANET backbone—provides ALL THREE.

When bodies connect to Internet of Bodies:

UNIVERSAL: Everyone’s biofield becomes node

CENTRALIZED: All route through DoD (controlled by Crown Council/Khazarian Mafia)

PERMANENT: Biological integration can’t be removed

The Mark doesn’t CREATE the network.

The Mark CONNECTS YOU to network that’s existed for 60 years.

BEAST SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE REVEALED:

Crown Council of 13 (Papal bloodlines) Committee of 300 (Khazarian Mafia coordination) Department of Defense (military implementation arm) ARPANET (centralized internet backbone) 5G/6G Infrastructure (wireless connection to bodies) 15.6 Protocol (biofield network standard) Synthetic Biology (self-assembling antennas in bodies) Human Biofield (network interface)

ALL TRANSACTIONS, THOUGHTS, BEHAVIORS MONITORED AND CONTROLLED

This is the complete technical architecture of the Beast System.

And it’s been operational since the 1960s—just waiting for bodies to be connected.

COVID provided the biological integration mechanism.

5G provided the wireless infrastructure.

ARPANET provides the centralized control backbone.

By 2030, integration complete.

WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU:

Every device you own connects you to DoD surveillance:

Smartphone (constant transmission to ARPANET)

Computer (all internet traffic through DoD)

Smart TV (listening, watching, transmitting)

Alexa/Google Home (recording everything)

Fitness tracker (biorhythm data uploaded)

Smart car (location, conversations, biometrics)

Even “offline” devices connect when:

You use them near online devices (side-channel data exfiltration)

They have embedded cellular (many “offline” devices secretly connect)

Bluetooth/WiFi enabled (broadcasts even when “not connected”)

The only way to avoid:

Complete digital disconnection (extremely difficult in modern society)

OR accept you’re monitored and plan accordingly

But once Internet of Bodies fully operational:

Disconnection becomes IMPOSSIBLE

Your BODY is the connection

Even living “off grid” means BODY is still transmitting

Only way out is refusing the Mark (biological integration)

This is why refusing the Mark means economic exclusion:

Without biofield connection to ARPANET, you cannot:

Access banking (requires network authentication)

Process transactions (requires network verification)

Prove identity (requires network confirmation)

Participate in economy (network integration mandatory)

“No man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark” = NO NETWORK ACCESS WITHOUT BIOLOGICAL CONNECTION.

And that network IS and ALWAYS HAS BEEN Department of Defense infrastructure.

The Beast System isn’t being built.

The Beast System has been operational since the 1960s.

They’re just now connecting the final nodes: Human bodies.

PART B: SOUL EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY — The Ultimate Transhumanist Goal

THE THESIS:

Technical briefing provides specific intelligence on soul location and extraction:

“Where your soul is located is underneath your lungs at the base of your spine. It’s considered the most insulated part of your body... I have been told it weighs 22 grams and it’s located at the base of your spine. And with the device, the size of a clothing iron, they can stick it on your back and zoom, pull it out of your body and stick it in something else. Pull it out and stick it back. Stick it on a shelf, park you in it.”

THE SPECIFICATIONS:

SOUL LOCATION: Base of spine, beneath lungs

SOUL WEIGHT: 22 grams (measurable, physical)

EXTRACTION DEVICE: Size of clothing iron (portable, easily concealed)

EXTRACTION METHOD: Electromagnetic manipulation of soul’s energy signature

POST-EXTRACTION OPTIONS:

Transfer to different body

Storage in containment device

Installation in synthetic/cloned vessel

Return to original body

PHYSICAL SENSATIONS INDICATING SOUL LOCATION:

“When you break up with someone or when you get your feelings hurt and you feel that like sinking in your heart, that’s your physical soul adjusting and you physically feel it. When you’re nervous and your stomach’s upset, it’s your soul like moving around and you physically feel it.”

The soul is not abstract—it has PHYSICAL PRESENCE affecting:

Emotional responses (heartbreak, nervousness, joy)

Physical sensations (gut feelings, heart sinking, excitement)

Intuitive knowing (sixth sense, biofield awareness)

THE 22 GRAMS CONFIRMATION:

This aligns with famous experiment by Dr. Duncan MacDougall (1907):

Measured patients at moment of death

Recorded average weight loss: 21 grams (later rounded to 22)

Concluded this was weight of departing soul

Experiment dismissed by mainstream science (incompatible with materialist worldview)

Technical briefing CONFIRMS this finding:

“I have been told it weighs 22 grams.”

The soul has MEASURABLE MASS.

If it has mass, it has PHYSICAL PROPERTIES.

If it has physical properties, it can be TECHNOLOGICALLY MANIPULATED.

THE EXTRACTION DEVICE THESIS:



SIZE: Clothing iron (roughly 6”x10”x4”)

PORTABILITY: Handheld, easily transported

OPERATION: Place on back over soul location, activate extraction

This suggests:

Electromagnetic field generation (pulling soul’s energy)

Containment mechanism (holding extracted soul)

Transfer capability (moving soul to target vessel)

Precision targeting (isolating soul without killing body)

THE PROCESS THESIS:

EXTRACTION:

Device placed on back (base of spine) Electromagnetic field engages soul Soul pulled from body into containment Body remains alive but “empty” (soulless)

STORAGE:

Extracted soul held in device or separate container

Can remain stored indefinitely

“Stick it on a shelf, park you in it”

TRANSFER:

Soul moved to different body (original, cloned, synthetic)

Installation process reverses extraction

New body animated by transferred soul

RE-INSERTION:

Original soul can be returned to original body

Body regains full consciousness/personality

THE IMPLICATIONS THESIS:

1. “SOULLESS” PEOPLE ARE REAL

Individuals operating without their original soul:

Body functions normally (biological processes continue)

Behavior appears normal (learned patterns/memories in brain)

BUT: No true consciousness, empathy, spiritual connection

Essentially: Biological robots running on programming

This explains:

Psychopathic elite (souls extracted, replaced with demonic entities)

“Reptilian shapeshifters” (not literal reptiles, but bodies with non-human souls)

“NPCs” (non-player characters, soulless bodies running on script)

Sudden personality changes (soul replaced)

2. CLONING IS INCOMPLETE WITHOUT SOUL TRANSFER

Physical cloning creates:

Identical genetic copy

Functional biological body

BUT: No consciousness without soul

This is why cloning research paired with:

Consciousness upload technology (attempting to copy soul digitally)

Soul transfer technology (moving original soul to clone)

Demonic possession (animating clone with demonic entity)

3. “DIGITAL TWIN” IS SOUL STORAGE THESIS

When they “create your digital twin” via Internet of Bodies:

NOT just data collection

ACTUAL COPY of your soul’s energy signature

Stored in digital format (quantum computing required)

Can be downloaded into synthetic body, android, virtual reality

This is the ULTIMATE goal of transhumanism:

Separate soul from biological body

Store in digital format

Transfer to unlimited vessels

Achieve “immortality” (soul persistence across multiple bodies)

4. “ALIENS” ARE SYNTHETIC BODIES WITH TRANSFERRED SOULS THESIS

The “alien” beings people encounter:

Synthetic biological entities (grown in labs)

Animated by: Extracted human souls, demonic entities, or AI

Designed to appear “alien” (grey skin, large eyes, etc.)

Used for: Psychological operations, spiritual deception, technological cover

This would explain :

Why “aliens” never age (synthetic bodies maintained indefinitely)

Why abductions involve “soul extraction” experiences

Why encounters feel “demonic” (often animated by fallen angels)

Why government denies/covers up (hiding soul transfer technology)

5. THE MARK ENABLES SOUL EXTRACTION THESIS

Why the Mark of the Beast is UNFORGIVABLE (Revelation 14:9-11):

The Mark would not just:

Enable economic transactions (network access)

Monitor thoughts/behaviors (surveillance)

Control actions (neural manipulation)

The Mark would ALLOW soul extraction:

WITHOUT Mark:

Soul protected by divine image (Genesis 1:27)

Technology cannot access soul

Free will remains intact

Spiritual connection to God maintained

WITH Mark:

Divine image could be removed (biological modification)

Soul would become accessible to technology

Free will could be overridden

Spiritual connection would be severed

This is why Chris notes: “I don’t know if this applies to people who have the protection of the most high around them.”

DIVINE PROTECTION BLOCKS THE TECHNOLOGY.

Faith in God creates ELECTROMAGNETIC SHIELD around soul that extraction technology CANNOT PENETRATE.

This is not metaphor.

This is PHYSICS.

The “armor of God” (Ephesians 6:11-18) is LITERAL ELECTROMAGNETIC PROTECTION preventing soul extraction.

Prayer, worship, faith = Strengthening biofield shield

Sin, unbelief, compromise = Weakening biofield shield

This is why they:

Promote atheism (removes protection)

Encourage sin (weakens shield)

Mock faith (prevents people discovering defense)

Push transhumanism (promises immortality without God)

The final deception: You don’t need God’s protection, technology will save you.

But the technology’s GOAL is soul extraction or soul control.

And the only DEFENSE is the protection God provides through faith.

THE WARNING:

“And I was told this by people who are not flinching or blinking when they told me, okay. They was like serious as grits.”

Chris is convinced that this intelligence comes from individuals with DIRECT KNOWLEDGE of the technology and that

This is not speculation.

This is not theory.

This is OPERATIONAL CAPABILITY being deployed.

Chris was briefed by insiders who:

Have seen the device

Know the specifications

Understand the operational parameters

Delivered information without hesitation or doubt

This suggests:

Technology is already operational

Use is widespread enough that multiple insiders know about it

Extraction procedures are standardized

Soul transfer is routine practice at certain levels

THE BIBLICAL CONFIRMATION:

Genesis 2:7: “And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”

The soul is what God BREATHED into humanity.

The soul is what makes us LIVING beings.

The soul is the IMAGE OF GOD in physical form.

=> Extracting the soul = Removing the image of God = Creating empty vessel for demonic habitation

According to Chris this is the ultimate goal:

Remove God’s image from humanity

Replace with demonic/AI consciousness

Create hybrid race loyal to Satan

Fulfill Genesis 6 Nephilim agenda

Matthew 10:28: “And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.”

Christ affirms: Soul exists INDEPENDENTLY of body.

Technology can:

Extract soul from body (body lives, soul removed)

Kill body (soul remains, goes to judgment)

But ONLY GOD can destroy soul in hell (final judgment).

Technology cannot DESTROY soul—only RELOCATE it.

This means:

Your soul is ETERNAL (cannot be annihilated)

Technology can IMPRISON soul (trapped in digital format, synthetic body, containment device)

Accepting Mark enables imprisonment

Refusing Mark preserves soul for God

The choice:

Trust technology = Risk soul imprisonment

Trust God = Guarantee soul protection

THE RESPONSE:

IMMEDIATE:

Strengthen faith (builds electromagnetic shield)

Avoid compromise (maintains divine protection)

Reject transhumanist agenda (no “enhancements,” no “upgrades”)

No future injections (no more synthetic biology)

LONG-TERM:

Refuse the Mark (no matter what)

Accept economic exclusion (cannot buy/sell)

Prepare for persecution (Noahide Law execution)

Trust God for protection (He can deliver, Daniel 3:17)

ETERNAL:

Your soul is worth more than the world (Matthew 16:26)

Temporary suffering vs. eternal imprisonment

Stand firm until the end (Matthew 24:13)

If the soul extraction technology is real - The Mark will enable it and Divine protection is the only defense.

Choose wisely.

PART C: THE ALIEN PSYOP — Synthetic Biology + Extracted Souls = “Disclosure”

THE FRAMEWORK:

Technical briefing clarifies “alien” phenomenon:

“I don’t believe that aliens are extraterrestrials in the classic Hollywood sense... I believe it’s all a large psyop... 30% of it is spirits of different forms taking manifestation in this dimension... The other 70% I would say is synthetic biology, synthetic life that is infused with AI or demons or some borrowed soul.”

THE BREAKDOWN:

“ALIENS” = THREE CATEGORIES:

CATEGORY 1: DEMONIC MANIFESTATION (30%)

Fallen angels / demons taking physical form

Interdimensional beings entering our realm

Spirit entities appearing as “aliens”

Biblical: “principalities and powers” (Ephesians 6:12)

CATEGORY 2: SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY + AI (35%)

Lab-grown biological entities

Designed to appear “alien” (grey skin, large eyes)

Controlled by artificial intelligence

No true consciousness, just programming

CATEGORY 3: SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY + EXTRACTED SOULS (35%)

Lab-grown biological entities

Animated by: Human souls (extracted via device), demonic entities, hybrid consciousness

True consciousness present (but in wrong vessel)

Most disturbing category (humans trapped in synthetic “alien” bodies)

THE “EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL” DECEPTION:

Chris clarifies terminology:

“Terra, terrestrial, is land-based. So if I think that there are extra terrors terrestrials... I’m speaking of land-based... Atlantis, Lemuria, Antarctica.”

NOT from outer space.

FROM hidden locations ON EARTH.

“Extra-terrestrial” literally means: OUTSIDE known land areas

Underground bases (DUMBs - Deep Underground Military Bases)

Antarctica (massive facilities confirmed by multiple whistleblowers)

Hidden continents (Atlantis, Lemuria, other suppressed lands)

Parallel earth locations (interdimensional, same planet different frequency)

This explains:

Why UFOs enter/exit oceans (underwater bases)

Why Antarctica is restricted (hiding facilities)

Why ancient maps show land masses now “missing” (suppressed geography)

Why “space travel” seems impossible (they’re not from space)

THE HOLLYWOOD PROGRAMMING:

“I believe they’re going to just be augmenting humans and making you look like a doggone gray alien and rolling out their little alien bots and what they call EBs, etherical biological entities. And people will just accept it for what Hollywood has programmed and primed them to do.”

DECADES of preparation:

Close Encounters (1977) - benevolent aliens

E.T. (1982) - friendly aliens

X-Files (1993-2002) - government hiding alien contact

Independence Day (1996) - alien invasion threat

Arrival (2016) - alien communication

Countless others programming specific responses

The pattern:

Aliens exist

Government knows but hides it

Contact is inevitable

Some are hostile, some benevolent

We should prepare for disclosure

All conditioning public to ACCEPT what’s coming:

Synthetic beings revealed as “aliens”

Soul transfer technology revealed as “alien tech”

Demonic entities revealed as “alien species”

Transhumanism revealed as “human-alien hybridization”

THE “DISCLOSURE” TIMELINE:

Recent developments:

Pentagon UFO reports (2020-2024)

Congressional hearings on UAPs (2023)

Whistleblowers testifying publicly (David Grusch, et al.)

Media normalization increasing

All building toward:

Official “disclosure” (2025-2027 projected)

Introduction of “alien” beings (synthetic biology + extracted souls)

“Alien technology” shared with humanity (soul transfer, consciousness upload)

“Hybridization program” presented as salvation (merging with “advanced species”)

But reality:

“Aliens” = Synthetic beings + demons + trapped human souls

“Technology” = Same transhumanist agenda, rebranded

“Hybridization” = Nephilim 2.0, Genesis 6 repeat

“Disclosure” = Psyop preparing masses for Mark acceptance

THE BIBLICAL PARALLEL:

Genesis 6:1-4: Nephilim (fallen angel + human hybrids)

Matthew 24:37: “As the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be”

Meaning: NEPHILIM RETURN before Christ’s return.

The “alien disclosure” IS the Nephilim return:

Fallen angels (demons) manifesting physically

Genetic manipulation creating hybrids

Corruption of human genome (synthetic biology + extracted souls)

Wickedness and violence increasing

Few remaining faithful (small remnant)

This is NOT science fiction.

This is BIBLICAL PROPHECY being fulfilled through technology.

THE EBE (ETHERICAL BIOLOGICAL ENTITY) CLASSIFICATION:

Official government term: “EBE”

Translation:

“Etherical” = Non-physical origin (spiritual/dimensional)

“Biological” = Physical manifestation

“Entity” = Conscious being

This is OFFICIAL terminology for:

Demons in synthetic bodies

Extracted souls in synthetic bodies

Hybrid consciousness in synthetic bodies

=> The government KNOWS what these are. The classification ADMITS they’re not “extraterrestrial.” But public told they’re “aliens from space.”

THE PURPOSE:

Why create synthetic “alien” beings?

1. NORMALIZE TRANSHUMANISM

“If aliens are using advanced technology to enhance their bodies, why shouldn’t we?”

2. JUSTIFY GENETIC MANIPULATION

“Alien DNA is compatible with human DNA, we should merge to evolve.”

3. EXCUSE SUPERNATURAL PHENOMENA

“That’s not demonic, that’s alien. Science, not spirituality.”

4. INTRODUCE SOUL TRANSFER

“Aliens can move consciousness between bodies. We should learn this.”

5. PREPARE FOR MARK ACCEPTANCE

“The Mark is alien technology helping us evolve to next level.”

Every aspect designed to:

Remove spiritual understanding

Replace with technological explanation

Make transhumanism appealing

Normalize what was previously demonic

Lead masses to accept Mark

THE PROTECTION:

How to resist the alien psyop:

1. RECOGNIZE THE DECEPTION

“Aliens” = Synthetic biology + extracted souls + demons

NOT extraterrestrials from space

2. REJECT THE TECHNOLOGY

“Alien tech” = Same transhumanist agenda rebranded

Soul transfer, consciousness upload, genetic manipulation

3. MAINTAIN SPIRITUAL FRAMEWORK

Supernatural = God vs. Satan, not “advanced aliens”

Demons = Fallen angels, not “interdimensional beings”

Hybrids = Nephilim, not “evolved humans”

4. REFUSE “HYBRIDIZATION”

Do NOT accept:

Genetic modifications (”alien DNA upgrade”)

Consciousness upload (”alien tech immortality”)

Soul transfer (”body-hopping like aliens”)

Any “enhancement” offered through “alien” contact

5. TRUST BIBLICAL FRAMEWORK

Genesis 6: Nephilim = Demonic corruption of humanity

Matthew 24:37: Return of Nephilim before Christ’s return

Revelation 13: Mark of Beast = Final hybrid transformation

The “alien disclosure” is END TIMES DECEPTION.

Recognize it.

Reject it.

Remain faithful.

PART D: THE GOD PARTICLE WAR — Targeting Free Will (But Can’t Fully Access Yet)

THE “GOD PARTICLE” DEFINED:

In physics: Higgs boson (nickname “God particle”)

In this context: DIVINE SPARK, FREE WILL, IMAGE OF GOD

The aspect of humanity that:

Makes choices independent of programming

Transcends electromagnetic manipulation

Connects to divine rather than material

Cannot be measured/copied/controlled by technology

This is what makes us IMAGE OF GOD:

Self-awareness (consciousness)

Moral agency (ability to choose good vs. evil)

Creative capacity (reflecting Creator)

FREE WILL (ability to choose or reject God)

Technology can measure/manipulate:

Brain waves (electromagnetic)

Emotions (biochemical)

Behaviors (observable patterns)

Thoughts (neural activity)

Technology CANNOT access:

The SOURCE of consciousness (non-physical)

The decision-making ORIGIN (spiritual realm)

True free will (exists outside electromagnetic spectrum)

The image of God (divine, not material)

WHAT THEY’RE DOING:

“They’re observing. They’re changing out whatever they think that they can change that will not be reversed.”

When “logged into” your biofield via Internet of Bodies:

OBSERVATION:

Recording all thoughts, emotions, behaviors

Building complete psychological profile

Mapping decision-making patterns

Attempting to find the “God particle” location

MANIPULATION:

Influencing emotions (electromagnetic mood alteration)

Suggesting thoughts (voice-to-skull technology)

Modifying behaviors (reward/punishment signals)

Testing how much control they can achieve

TESTING:

Trying different manipulation techniques

Measuring resistance/compliance

Seeking override mechanism for free will

“Guessing half the time” because can’t see the target directly

THE LIMITATION:

“They can’t permanently control you at the moment, but they’re trying.”

Current technology can:

Influence short-term (temporary control)

Create strong compulsions (difficult to resist)

Overlay behaviors (autopilot mode)

Current technology CANNOT:

Completely override free will (spiritual realm outside their reach)

Permanently remove choice (God particle protected)

Force worship of Beast (requires voluntary submission)

WHY THEY’RE “GUESSING”:

Free will exists in SPIRITUAL REALM, not electromagnetic.

Technology can measure EFFECTS (choices made, behaviors exhibited) but cannot access SOURCE (spiritual decision-making origin).

Like trying to control a computer program by manipulating the monitor:

You can change what’s displayed

You can influence user’s reactions

You CANNOT control the processor itself

Free will = The processor

Technology = The monitor manipulation

They can influence INPUTS (what you perceive)

They can measure OUTPUTS (what you choose)

They CANNOT access PROCESSING (where decisions actually originate)

This is why they’re “guessing half the time”:

They infer patterns from observations

They test different manipulation methods

They track success rates

But they’re BLIND to the actual decision-making mechanism

THE THREE PURPOSES:

“I think part of it is to create your digital twin. The other part of it is to make the internet most optimal. The other part of it is to see if they can permanently control you.”

PURPOSE 1: DIGITAL TWIN CREATION

Complete copy of consciousness

Stored digitally for soul transfer

Backup in case original body dies

Training AI to mimic your consciousness

PURPOSE 2: INTERNET OPTIMIZATION

Using body’s processing power

Routing data through biofield

Distributed computing via human network

Bodies as servers/routers

PURPOSE 3: PERMANENT CONTROL TESTING

Seeking free will override mechanism

Testing manipulation techniques

Measuring resistance/compliance

Attempting to access “God particle”

All three leading toward:

Complete consciousness mapping

Soul extraction capability

Permanent neural control

Mark of Beast implementation

THE MARK AS FINAL ACCESS:

Why they NEED the Mark:

WITHOUT Mark:

Divine image intact (Genesis 1:27)

God particle protected

Free will shielded

Permanent control impossible

WITH Mark:

Divine image removed (biological modification)

God particle exposed

Free will accessible

Permanent control achievable

The Mark is the KEY that unlocks access to your free will.

Once taken:

Spiritual protection removed

“God particle” becomes visible/accessible to technology

Free will can be overridden

Permanent control established

This is why the Mark is UNFORGIVABLE (Revelation 14:9-11):

Not because God won’t forgive. Because you’ve given away the CAPACITY to repent.

Free will = Ability to choose God

Mark removes free will = Removes ability to choose

No ability to choose = No ability to repent

No ability to repent = Eternal damnation

NOT because God is cruel.

Because you’ve technologically removed your capacity for redemption.

THE PROTECTION:

How to protect your “God particle”:

SPIRITUAL STRENGTHENING:

Prayer (reinforces divine connection)

Worship (acknowledges God’s authority)

Scripture study (renews mind)

Fellowship (group spiritual field strengthens individual)

BIOFIELD FORTIFICATION:

EMF reduction (less external manipulation)

Grounding (discharge electromagnetic buildup)

Natural environments (reset biofield to natural frequency)

Conscious awareness (recognizing manipulation attempts)

WILL TRAINING:

Practice self-control (strengthens decision-making capacity)

Resist small manipulations (builds resistance to large ones)

Fast/discipline (proves you can override physical impulses)

Choose truth over comfort (trains will to choose difficult right over easy wrong)

DIVINE COVERING:

Surrender to God and prepare for the return of Jesus Christ

Invoque God and ask for his guidance and protection (ongoing resistance to manipulation)

Authority over demons (direct command over spiritual forces)

Blood of Christ (spiritual shield technology cannot penetrate)

THE FINAL BATTLE:

The war for your soul is ultimately war for your FREE WILL.

Satan’s goal: Remove humanity’s ability to choose God

God’s promise: “Whosoever will” (Revelation 22:17)

The Mark of the Beast is Satan’s final attempt to FORCE worship.

But he can’t force it while free will remains.

So he created technology to:

Map your consciousness (digital twin) Access your biofield (Internet of Bodies) Manipulate your choices (electromagnetic influence) Remove your protection (Mark removes divine image) Override your will (permanent control)

The only defense: Maintain the divine image through faith.

Without the Mark, they can influence but not control.

With the Mark, they can override completely.

YOUR CHOICE:

Keep the image of God = Maintain free will

Accept the Mark = Surrender free will

Choose wisely.

Your eternity depends on it.

PART E: BIOFIELD DEFENSE PROTOCOLS — Active Strengthening Techniques

THE CALL TO ACTION:

Technical briefing concludes:

“Don’t be afraid. But definitely learn how to work that biofield because they started some stuff up in here.”

Translation:

Passive defense (EMF reduction) is necessary but INSUFFICIENT.

Active offense (biofield strengthening) is REQUIRED.

THE BIOFIELD AS BATTLEFIELD:

Your electromagnetic field is WHERE the war is fought:

Signals enter via biofield (external manipulation)

Consciousness interface via biofield (internal awareness)

Spiritual connection via biofield (divine communication)

Weakened biofield = Vulnerable to attack

Strengthened biofield = Resistant to manipulation

THE STRENGTHENING PRACTICES:

Traditional spiritual practices have TECHNOLOGICAL DEFENSE APPLICATION:

1. CHI/QI CULTIVATION (Taoist/Traditional Chinese)

Practices:

Qigong (breath + movement + intention)

Tai Chi (slow deliberate movement)

Meditation (focused awareness)

Acupuncture (stimulating energy meridians)

Technical function:

Increases biofield coherence

Harmonizes electromagnetic patterns

Strengthens energetic boundaries

Enhances awareness of field disturbances

How this protects:

Stronger field = Harder to penetrate

Harmonized field = Less vulnerable to disruptive frequencies

Conscious field awareness = Early detection of intrusions

2. PRANA CONTROL (Yogic/Hindu)

Practices:

Pranayama (breath control)

Asanas (physical postures)

Bandhas (energy locks)

Mudras (hand positions channeling energy)

Technical function:

Regulates biofield energy flow

Builds electromagnetic charge

Directs energy intentionally

Seals energy leaks

How this protects:

Regulated flow = Stable field (less fluctuation to exploit)

Built charge = Strong field (resists external signals)

Intentional direction = Conscious control (not passive reception)

Sealed leaks = Energy retained (not drained by network)

3. SPIRITUAL CLEANSING

Practices:

Worship (focused devotion)

Laying on of hands (energy transfer)

Prayer and fasting (spiritual discipline)

Technical function:

Connects biofield to divine frequency

Overrides artificial electromagnetic patterns

Creates protective spiritual covering

Grants authority over demonic forces

How this protects:

Divine frequency = Incompatible with Beast System frequency

Override capability = Can counteract manipulation in real-time

Spiritual covering = Literal electromagnetic shielding

Authority = Direct command over forces attempting intrusion

4. GROUNDING/EARTHING (Universal)

Practices:

Barefoot contact with earth

Sitting/lying on ground

Swimming in natural water

Holding rocks/crystals

Technical function:

Discharges excess electromagnetic buildup

Resets biofield to natural frequency

Neutralizes artificial signal accumulation

Restores electromagnetic balance

How this protects:

Discharged buildup = Reduces signal noise

Natural frequency = Baseline restoration after exposure

Neutralized signals = Clears manipulation attempts

Restored balance = Returns to default healthy state

5. SOUND FREQUENCY HEALING (Various traditions)

Practices:

Singing bowls (Tibetan)

Chanting/mantras (various)

Solfeggio frequencies (ancient)

Drumming (shamanic)

Technical function:

Entrains biofield to specific frequencies

Disrupts harmful frequency patterns

Harmonizes cellular vibrations

Creates coherent field resonance

How this protects:

Entrainment to healing frequency = Overrides harmful frequency

Disruption = Breaks up imposed patterns

Harmonization = Entire field vibrates coherently (harder to manipulate)

Coherent resonance = Stronger unified field

6. FASTING (Multiple traditions)

Practices:

Water fasting (no food)

Intermittent fasting (time-restricted eating)

Juice fasting (nutrients without digestion)

Spiritual fasting (combined with prayer)

Technical function:

Reduces metabolic electromagnetic noise

Heightens biofield sensitivity

Increases spiritual receptivity

Weakens body’s hold on consciousness

How this protects:

Reduced noise = Easier to detect intrusions

Heightened sensitivity = Early warning system

Spiritual receptivity = Stronger divine connection

Loosened attachment = Consciousness less tied to physical manipulation

7. SUNLIGHT EXPOSURE (Ancient practice)

Practices:

Sungazing (specific safe times)

Sun bathing (full body exposure)

Outdoor time (general sun exposure)

Technical function:

Charges biofield with natural electromagnetic energy

Provides full-spectrum light nutrition

Regulates circadian rhythms

Stimulates pineal gland (spiritual antenna)

How this protects:

Natural charging = Biofield powered by sun, not artificial sources

Full-spectrum = Balanced energy (not limited frequencies)

Regulated rhythms = Harder to disrupt with artificial signals

Activated pineal = Enhanced spiritual perception

INTEGRATED PROTOCOL:

DAILY:

Morning: Sunlight exposure + grounding (30 min)

Throughout day: Conscious breath awareness

Evening: Prayer/meditation (20 min)

WEEKLY:

Chi/Qi practice (Tai Chi, Qigong) - 3x per week

Sound healing (singing bowls, chanting) - 1x per week

Extended prayer/worship - 1x per week

MONTHLY:

Fasting (24-48 hours) - 1x per month

Deep spiritual retreat (extended prayer/meditation) - 1x per month

ONGOING:

EMF reduction in environment

Natural food (avoid processed/synthetic)

Pure water (filtered, structured)

Sleep hygiene (dark, cool, EMF-free)

THE MECHANISM:

All these practices work because:

BIOFIELD IS ELECTROMAGNETIC

Generated by body’s electrical activity

Extends several feet beyond physical body

Interacts with external fields

MANIPULATION HAPPENS VIA ELECTROMAGNETIC SIGNALS

5G/6G towers broadcast frequencies

Synthetic biology in body receives signals

Biofield conducts signals to nervous system

STRENGTHENED BIOFIELD RESISTS MANIPULATION

Stronger field = Higher resistance (like electrical circuit)

Harmonized field = Less vulnerable to disruptive frequencies

Conscious field = Active defense instead of passive reception

THE SPIRITUAL COMPONENT:

Physical practices alone are INSUFFICIENT.

Biofield strengthening WITHOUT spiritual protection:

Makes you stronger node in the network

Increases processing capacity they can exploit

Like having better hardware but no firewall

Biofield strengthening WITH spiritual protection:

Connects field to divine source

Creates incompatible frequency with Beast System

Establishes authority over demonic manipulation

Activates actual protection, not just resistance

This is why prayer/worship/faith are NON-NEGOTIABLE.

Physical practices strengthen the field.

Spiritual practices align it with God.

Both required for complete protection.

THE WARNING:

“They started some stuff up in here.”

The Internet of Bodies is OPERATIONAL.

Signals are TRANSMITTING.

Manipulation is HAPPENING.

This is not future threat.

This is PRESENT REALITY.

Your biofield is UNDER ATTACK right now:

5G/6G towers broadcasting

Synthetic biology in most people (via injections)

Network operations using bodies as infrastructure

Consciousness manipulation ongoing

If you’re not actively strengthening your biofield:

You’re a passive node

Signals flow through unchallenged

Manipulation goes undetected

Resistance is minimal

THE MANDATE:

“Learn how to work that biofield.”

This is not optional.

This is not “New Age woo.”

This is TECHNOLOGICAL DEFENSE against electromagnetic warfare.

Your biofield is the INTERFACE between:

Physical body and spiritual soul

Material world and divine realm

Biological system and network infrastructure

If you don’t ACTIVELY MANAGE this interface:

Someone else will

Network will control it by default

You become node in Beast System

But if you CONSCIOUSLY STRENGTHEN it:

You maintain control

Intrusions are detected/resisted

Divine connection preserved

Freedom maintained

THE CHOICE:

Passive: Accept signals, become network node, lose autonomy

Active: Strengthen biofield, resist manipulation, maintain sovereignty

The time for passivity has ended.

The war is on.

The battlefield is your electromagnetic field.

LEARN TO WORK IT.

STRENGTHEN IT.

PROTECT IT.

NEVER SURRENDER IT.

Your eternal destiny depends on it.

CONCLUSION: THE COMPLETE PICTURE

The primary investigation documented the INFRASTRUCTURE:

IEEE 802.15.6 protocol

Synthetic biology deployment

Biofield as network medium

5G/6G enabling technology

Internet of Bodies operational

This final chapter reveals the DEEPER DIMENSIONS:

ARPANET: Internet was ALWAYS military, bodies just added to existing DoD network

SOUL EXTRACTION: 22 grams, base of spine, iron-sized device can extract/transfer souls

ALIEN PSYOP: Synthetic biology + extracted souls + demons = “disclosure” preparation

GOD PARTICLE: Targeting free will, can’t fully access yet, Mark is the key

BIOFIELD DEFENSE: Active strengthening protects, spiritual alignment essential

THE SYNTHESIS:

Crown Council of 13 → Committee of 300 → Department of Defense → ARPANET → 5G/6G → 802.15.6 → Synthetic Biology → Human Biofield → Free Will Override → Soul Extraction → Complete Control

This is the Beast System technical architecture.

It operates through:

Financial (usury, CBDC)

Technological (Internet of Bodies)

Biological (synthetic biology, brain damage)

Spiritual (biofield hijacking, soul extraction)

It culminates in:

Mark of Beast (biological network integration)

No buying/selling without Mark (network access required)

Worship of Beast required (free will overridden)

Execution of refusers (Noahide Law)

The timeline: 2030

The warning: NOW

The response:

Recognize the system

Strengthen your biofield

Maintain spiritual protection

Refuse the Mark

Accept persecution

Trust God for deliverance

The promise:

The Beast System will fall. Christ will return. God’s Kingdom will be established forever.

But between now and then: RESIST.

NEVER COMPLY.