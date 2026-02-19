THE INTERNET OF BODIES and THE SPIDER to CATCH YOUR SOUL
Technical Documentation of the Beast System’s Neural Infrastructure
THE INTERNET OF BODIES and THE SPIDER to CATCH YOUR SOUL
A Black Feather Investigation based on Chris’s Research
“You might as well call it a realm because it will be a reality. The metaverse is like a whole thing. It’s like an actual 802.15.6 accessible location on a server’s room now that will eventually be decentralized.”
PREFACE: THE MISSING TECHNICAL LAYER
Throughout our Beast System investigation, we’ve documented:
Spiritual warfare (5,000 years demon worship infrastructure)
Financial control (Rothschild/Khazarian banking, $60T crimes)
Elite compromise (Epstein blackmail network)
Physical assault (EMF radiation, vaccine anaphylaxis, hippocampus destruction)
Prophetic manipulation (Israel creation, Noahide Law, Temple timeline)
But one critical technical dimension has remained partially obscured:
HOW does the neural surveillance infrastructure actually operate?
We proved Elizabeth Coady was implanted in August 2013 with “first Neuralink prototype.”
We documented DARPA Brain Initiative launch April 2013.
We showed 2030 TAMI (Thought Amplifier and Mind Interface) completion timeline.
But we haven’t fully explained the MECHANISM enabling:
Wireless data transmission to/from human bodies
Peer-to-peer networking THROUGH biological tissue
Bodies functioning as servers, routers, and data storage
Internet traffic routing THROUGH people’s “butt cheeks” (as Chris states)
802.15.6 protocol creating “accessible location” inside human biofield
This investigation fills that gap.
What follows is technical documentation—sourced from IEEE (Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers) standards, DOD contracts, wireless body area network (WBAN) protocols, and insider testimony—proving:
The Internet of Bodies is not coming.
It’s operational.
You’re already connected.
PART I: THE FUNDAMENTAL DECEPTION — Pharma-to-Tech Industry Swap
Chris’s opening framework:
“We are in a war. I believe time will look back and history will reflect that the time that we’re in now, especially one day before 2025, would be considered within the brackets of a war.”
“What I’m trying to present here is that the same thing is happening. We did not go through COVID just to barely wake up to what Fauci et al. were doing only to hit some magic auto renaissance where we somehow like out with the old in with the new because we’re hiring somebody with the last name Kennedy, somebody with the last name Trump, and somebody with the last name Musk to come and hopefully drain enough of the existing system without replacing it.”
BLACK FEATHER ANALYSIS:
This is CRITICAL INSIGHT most researchers miss.
COVID was not primarily a pharmaceutical operation.
COVID was TECHNOLOGICAL DEPLOYMENT under pharmaceutical cover.
The pharmaceutical industry served as:
Delivery mechanism (injections providing access to bodies)
Legal framework (emergency use authorization bypassing safety requirements)
Compliance enforcement (mandates ensuring mass participation)
Distraction/misdirection (focus on “vaccine safety” while ignoring technological payload)
But the ACTUAL AGENDA:
Installing Internet of Bodies infrastructure through mass injection campaign.
Chris identifies this as “pharma and tech swapping”—meaning:
Pharmaceutical industry built control through chemical dependency (last 100+ years)
Technology industry now builds control through biological integration (next phase)
COVID marked the TRANSITION between these control mechanisms
Trump/Kennedy/Musk administration represents NEW controllers (tech oligarchs) replacing OLD controllers (pharma cartels)
Both serve the same Beast System.
Just different departments.
Chris’s chart showing “centralized money” and “internet” at the center with tentacles into food, pharma, education, entertainment, politics, tech, history, religion proves:
All sectors coordinate under unified command structure (Crown Council of 13, Committee of 300, Khazarian Mafia—documented in our previous investigations).
Focusing on ANY single sector (pharma OR tech) misses the bigger picture: BOTH are deployment mechanisms for the Internet of Bodies.
PART II: THE BIOFIELD — Your Sixth Sense Hijacked as Data Infrastructure
Chris’s revelation:
“Your biofield is the sixth sense. Because if all of my senses have a body part, and I have a sixth sense, is there a body part involved, or is we just not talking about that? Because right now it’s busy uploading Amazon Web Services.”
“Yes, the DOD signed a contract in 2017 with Amazon to process Amazon web services on people’s bodies. So yes, certain websites, not all, but certain ones, are already running off certain people’s butt cheeks.”
WHAT IS THE BIOFIELD?
Scientific Definition:
Electromagnetic field generated by living organisms
Extends several feet beyond physical body
Measurable using sensitive instruments (SQUID magnetometers, GDV cameras)
Interacts with external electromagnetic fields
Traditionally associated with “aura,” “chi,” “prana” in spiritual traditions
Medical Research:
Heart generates electromagnetic field detectable 3-5 feet away (HeartMath Institute)
Brain produces measurable electromagnetic patterns (EEG, MEG)
Every cell generates electromagnetic activity
Biofield carries information about physiological state
THE HIJACKING:
The biofield—your/our natural electromagnetic field—has been REPURPOSED as:
Data transmission medium (wireless communication to/from body)
Sensor array (detecting environmental conditions, other biofields)
Server infrastructure (storing and processing data)
Router node (relaying information between network nodes)
HOW THIS WORKS:
IEEE 802.15.6 Standard (Wireless Body Area Networks):
International technical standard published 2012
Defines communication protocols for devices on/in/around human body
Specifies frequencies, power levels, data rates for biofield transmission
Creates “accessible location” within/around body for data exchange
The biofield becomes NETWORK INFRASTRUCTURE when:
Conductive materials introduced into body (graphene oxide, metallic nanoparticles)
Self-assembling structures create antennas, circuits, receivers inside tissue
External signals (5G, 6G) interact with internal structures
Body generates/processes/transmits data via electromagnetic biofield
THE SPIRITUAL DIMENSION:
The sixth sense—intuition, spiritual awareness, connection to divine—operates THROUGH the biofield.
When biofield hijacked for technological purposes:
Intuition replaced by programmed responses
Spiritual connection severed/jammed by electromagnetic interference
Divine guidance potentially overridden by artificial signals
Human becomes node in Beast System network, unable to perceive God
This is not accidental.
This is WARFARE against the image of God in humanity.
Genesis 1:27: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him.”
The image of God includes:
Free will (choice to obey or reject)
Spiritual perception (ability to sense divine presence)
Creative capacity (reflecting Creator)
Moral agency (knowing good vs. evil)
The Internet of Bodies tends to DESTROY ALL FOUR.
When biofield is hijacked:
Free will replaced by programmed behavior
Spiritual perception jammed by electromagnetic noise
Creative capacity limited to algorithmic parameters
Moral agency overridden by external commands
Result: Image of God ERASED, replaced by node in Satanic network.
This is why Revelation 13:16-17 describes the Mark as preventing buying/selling:
“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”
The “mark” is not JUST digital ID or CBDC.
The mark is BIOLOGICAL NETWORK CONNECTION through hijacked biofield.
Without it: You cannot access the network.
Without network access: You cannot participate in economy, society, governance.
Without participation: You are excluded, persecuted, executed (Noahide Law).
But WITH the mark: You lose the image of God.
Your biofield is no longer YOURS—it’s infrastructure for the Beast System.
PART III: 802.15.6 PROTOCOL — The Technical Standard for Body Networks
Chris’s technical documentation:
“The metaverse is like a whole thing. It’s like an actual 802.15.6 accessible location on a server’s room now that will eventually be decentralized.”
“So that instead of my computer having to go downstairs to go down to the thing to hit the DNS server, to hit the fiber optic cable, hit the relay, it don’t got to do none of that no more. It’s peer-to-peer, direct-to-direct.”
WHAT IS IEEE 802.15.6?
Official IEEE Standard:
Published February 2012 by Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers
Title: “IEEE Standard for Local and Metropolitan Area Networks - Part 15.6: Wireless Body Area Networks”
Defines short-range wireless communications in/on/around human body
Operates in multiple frequency bands including 2.4 GHz (same as WiFi/Bluetooth)
PUBLIC JUSTIFICATION:
Medical monitoring:
Heart rate sensors
Blood glucose monitors
EEG/ECG devices
Insulin pumps
Pacemakers
ACTUAL CAPABILITY:
The standard enables:
Two-way data transmission to/from body
Multiple devices networked on single body
Body-to-body communication (peer-to-peer)
Body-to-infrastructure communication (cellular, WiFi, satellite)
Data storage ON/IN biological tissue
Processing power distributed across multiple bodies
THE DECENTRALIZATION:
Traditional internet architecture:
Your device connects to router
Router connects to ISP
ISP connects to backbone infrastructure
Data routed through multiple servers/relays
Destination reached
Internet of Bodies architecture:
Your BODY is the device
Your BIOFIELD is the router
You connect DIRECTLY to other bodies (peer-to-peer)
Data routes THROUGH bodies rather than fiber optic cables
Entire network is BIOLOGICAL, not technological infrastructure
WHY DECENTRALIZATION MATTERS:
Centralized networks can be:
Shut down (cut the cables)
Monitored (intercept at central points)
Resisted (refuse to connect)
Decentralized biological networks:
Cannot be shut down (bodies are everywhere)
Harder to monitor (no central collection point, though still monitored at higher levels)
Cannot be refused (you’re already connected if you have the materials in your body)
THE METAVERSE AS “LOCATION”:
Traditional metaverse conception: Virtual reality accessed through headsets, screens, devices
Actual Internet of Bodies metaverse:
PHYSICAL LOCATION within electromagnetic biofield
Accessible through 802.15.6 protocol
Your body HOSTS a “room” on the network
That “room” has an ADDRESS (like IP address, but for bodies)
Other network participants can ACCESS your biofield’s “location”
This means:
Your thoughts/emotions/sensations can be ACCESSED like visiting a website
Your biological data is STORED and RETRIEVABLE by network operators
Your consciousness interface with the network creates “metaverse” experience
You don’t need external device—your BODY is the device
DOD-AMAZON WEB SERVICES CONTRACT (2017):
Chris references:
“The DOD signed a contract in 2017 with Amazon to process Amazon web services on people’s bodies.”
BLACK FEATHER RESEARCH:
October 2017: Amazon Web Services (AWS) awarded $600M contract for Intelligence Community (IC) cloud computing
But Chris’s claim goes further: Processing AWS ON people’s bodies.
This means:
Bodies functioning as distributed servers
Biological tissue storing data
Electromagnetic biofield transmitting/receiving
AWS cloud services partially hosted on HUMAN INFRASTRUCTURE
Think about implications:
When you/we visit certain websites, data routes THROUGH other people’s bodies
Your/our body might be hosting/processing data you’re unaware of
The “cloud” is not just data centers—it’s BIOLOGICAL distributed network
You/we become infrastructure without consent, knowledge, or compensation
THE SECURITY PROTOCOL LAYER:
Chris explains:
“Because of national security, because we’re now running truly sensitive data on who knows whose body, deltoid, kneecap, buttcap, who knows, right? We need to make sure the state is secure. So there’s a whole security protocol layer that’s affecting people’s health worldwide.”
Translation:
Encrypted data transmitted through your biofield
Security protocols generating electromagnetic signals
Those signals interact with your biological systems
Result: Health effects from “security” measures
This explains mysterious symptoms:
Tinnitus (ringing in ears) = electromagnetic signal detection
Sudden temperature changes = data transmission bursts
Unexplained fatigue = body resources used for network processing
Brain fog = cognitive interference from network traffic
Random pains = biological response to electromagnetic protocols
All dismissed as:
Stress
Anxiety
Blood pressure
Psychosomatic
“In your head”
But it’s REAL.
It’s NETWORK OPERATIONS using your body as infrastructure.
PART IV: SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY — The Self-Assembling Network Nodes
Chris’s observation:
“I think y’all are just looking at synthetic biology of different types with no name on the public side. And that synthetic biology is manifesting like, you know, self-assembling XYZ or self-replicating XYZ or basically, you know, nanobots of some sort of shape or form or function.”
“And it’s not specifically to kill you. It’s not specifically to be a bioweapon. It’s specifically to be a new function of this new realm.”
WHAT RESEARCHERS ARE FINDING:
Microscopy analysis of injection contents:
Rectangular crystalline structures
Self-assembling geometric patterns
Metallic-appearing particles
Fibrous/tubular formations
Structures growing over time in vitro
Official narrative: “Contamination,” “salt crystals,” “cholesterol,” “misidentification”
Alternative analysis: Synthetic biology creating network infrastructure
SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY DEFINED:
Academic definition:
Engineering of biological systems using non-natural components
Redesigning existing biological systems for new purposes
Creating artificial life forms with novel capabilities
Merging biological and technological systems
Military applications:
DARPA Biodesign Program
Living Foundries Program
Biological Technologies Office
Synthetic Biology for Military Environments
SELF-ASSEMBLY MECHANISM:
Traditional technology:
Components manufactured externally
Assembled by machines/humans
Installed as complete units
Synthetic biology technology:
Components introduced as molecular building blocks
Self-assemble inside body using biological processes
Grow/replicate using body’s own resources
No external assembly required
WHY THIS MATTERS:
You cannot detect complete devices on inspection.
You only see molecular components that appear “biological.”
But once inside body:
Components self-assemble into functional devices
Devices integrate with biological systems
Network infrastructure GROWS inside you
Body becomes technological platform
THE FUNCTION:
As Chris states: “It’s not specifically to kill you... It’s specifically to be a new function of this new realm.”
The synthetic biology is creating:
Antennas (receiving/transmitting electromagnetic signals)
Sensors (detecting physiological states, environmental conditions)
Processors (handling data within body)
Storage (preserving information in biological tissue)
Routers (relaying signals between network nodes)
=> Result: Your body becomes NODE in Internet of Bodies network.
Not to kill you (though that may be side effect).
To TRANSFORM you into network infrastructure.
PART V: THE PILOT CITIES — Smart Cities, Freedom Cities, and 5G Infrastructure
Chris’s framework:
“And yes, there are pilot cities. And yes, the smart cities play into this, the freedom cities, too. But it’s just so much more than 5G, y’all. It’s just 5G was one step in it.”
“5G is the physical gap closing needing make their 6, 7, 8 and further G’s viable because 5G like 4G was just an iteration.”
SMART CITIES:
Official narrative:
Efficient resource management
Reduced environmental impact
Improved quality of life
Data-driven governance
Actual function:
Complete surveillance infrastructure
Electromagnetic saturation enabling Internet of Bodies
Testing ground for network protocols
Population control laboratory
Smart city features:
5G towers every few blocks (millimeter wave requires dense deployment)
Sensors monitoring all activity (traffic, energy, water, movement)
AI processing all data (pattern recognition, predictive modeling)
Integration with personal devices (phones, wearables, implants)
FREEDOM CITIES:
Trump administration proposal (March 2023):
Build 10 new “freedom cities” on federal land
“Quantum leap in American standard of living”
Flying cars, vertical takeoff
Modern architecture and infrastructure
Actual agenda:
Internet of Bodies testing zones
Population voluntarily moves to controlled environments
Complete technological integration from day one
No legacy infrastructure to retrofit
THE 5G → 6G → 7G → 8G PROGRESSION:
Why multiple “G” iterations needed:
3G (2001-2010):
Basic mobile internet
Limited data speeds
Primarily for phones
4G LTE (2009-2020):
Faster data transmission
Enabled smartphones, streaming
Foundation for IoT (Internet of Things)
5G (2019-present):
Ultra-low latency (milliseconds)
Massive device connectivity (millions per square km)
Millimeter wave frequencies (24-100 GHz)
Required for initial Internet of Bodies deployment
6G (2028-2030 projected):
Terahertz frequencies (100 GHz - 10 THz)
Even lower latency (microseconds)
AI integration at network level
Enabling full biofield integration
7G/8G (2035+ projected):
Direct brain-computer interface support
Quantum communication protocols
Complete human-network merger
=> Each iteration is not about “faster internet.” Each iteration enables deeper biological integration.
5G closed the gap between external devices and internal biology.
6G will close the gap between conscious thought and network transmission.
7G/8G will eliminate the gap entirely.
THE TIMELINE CONVERGENCE:
2013: Elizabeth Coady implanted (Patient Zero)
2013: DARPA Brain Initiative launched
2019: 5G deployment begins
2020: COVID injections deploy synthetic biology
2022: Smart cities expanding globally
2024: 6G testing begins
2028: 6G commercial deployment
2030: TAMI completion
2030: Temple construction, Noahide Law, Mark of Beast
Everything converges 2030.
The infrastructure is being built NOW.
The biological integration is happening NOW.
The network is operational NOW.
By 2030, it will be complete.
By 2030, refusal will mean exclusion from society.
By 2030, the Mark will be required to access the network.
By 2030, those without the Mark cannot “buy or sell.”
Because buying/selling requires network access.
And network access requires biological integration.
And biological integration means your biofield is hijacked.
And hijacked biofield means loss of image of God.
THIS IS THE BEAST SYSTEM.
PART VI: THE GASLIGHTING — “It’s Just Tinnitus”
Chris’s frustration:
“Some people can hear, detect the signals. They can just hear it. It’s just like out of nowhere. It’s like, oh my God, that sounds like something electronic, non-biological. You can just hear it. And there’s just a ton of gaslighting going on.”
“Don’t let them tell you it’s a tinnitus ringing in the ear. Don’t let them tell you it’s blood pressure.”
WHAT PEOPLE ARE EXPERIENCING:
Symptoms reported by those detecting signals:
High-pitched ringing (tinnitus)
Buzzing/humming sounds
Clicking/pulsing noises
Sudden onset with no medical explanation
Frequencies that seem “electronic” not biological
Medical establishment response:
“Tinnitus caused by hearing damage”
“Stress-related auditory hallucination”
“Blood pressure fluctuations”
“Anxiety manifesting as physical symptoms”
Prescription: Antidepressants, anti-anxiety meds, “learn to live with it”
WHAT’S ACTUALLY HAPPENING:
Certain individuals can HEAR electromagnetic signals.
This is not psychosomatic.
This is not rare.
Some people have biological sensitivity to electromagnetic frequencies:
More conductive tissue
Enhanced electromagnetic perception
Less adaptation to artificial EMF
Biofield more responsive to external signals
When Internet of Bodies signals transmit through their biofield:
They HEAR the data transmission
They FEEL the electromagnetic pulses
They PERCEIVE the network traffic
This is called Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity (EHS).
Official medical establishment: “Not a real medical condition”
Actual reality: EXTREMELY REAL, affecting millions, systematically denied/dismissed
WHY THE GASLIGHTING:
If medical establishment acknowledged electromagnetic signals cause symptoms:
People would demand exposure limits
5G deployment would face resistance
Internet of Bodies infrastructure would be exposed
Legal liability would be massive
Entire technological agenda would collapse
So instead:
Dismiss all symptoms as psychological
Medicalize with psychiatric drugs
Gaslight patients into thinking they’re “crazy”
Prevent collective recognition of shared experience
Isolate sufferers so they can’t organize resistance
THE HAVANA SYNDROME PARALLEL:
2016-2021: U.S. diplomats/intelligence officers experience:
Sudden onset “pressure” in head
High-pitched sounds
Dizziness, nausea
Cognitive difficulties
Brain damage on imaging
Official investigation: “Directed energy weapons” suspected
Translation: ELECTROMAGNETIC WEAPONS targeting biofield, causing neurological damage
Same technology as Internet of Bodies.
Same mechanisms.
Same effects.
When diplomats experience it: “Directed energy weapons, national security threat”
When civilians experience it: “Tinnitus, anxiety, learn to live with it”
DOUBLE STANDARD proving the technology exists, is acknowledged at highest levels, but systematically denied to public.
PART VII: INTERNET OF BIO-NANO THINGS (IoBNT) — The Complete Technical Framework
Chris’s final framework:
“We’ll talk about it, I-O-B-N-T, right? Internet of Bio Nano Things.”
WHAT IS IoBNT?
Academic research field combining:
Internet of Things (IoT) - networked devices
Internet of Bodies (IoB) - networked biological systems
Nanotechnology - molecular-scale devices
Synthetic biology - engineered biological components
IoBNT = Nanoscale devices operating inside human body, networked via electromagnetic signals, creating biological internet infrastructure.
Published Research:
Numerous academic papers document IoBNT development:
“The Internet of Bio-Nano Things” (IEEE Communications Magazine, 2015)
Proposes nano-machines communicating via molecular signals
Describes biological internet protocols
Outlines medical applications
“Networking Architecture for Nano Communicating Devices” (Nano Communication Networks Journal)
Details nano-device networking protocols
Specifies communication ranges, frequencies
Describes body-as-network-medium
“Molecular Communication Options for Long Range Nanonetworks” (Computer Networks)
Explains how nano-devices communicate over distance inside body
Describes use of bloodstream, nervous system as transmission medium
Outlines electromagnetic vs. molecular signaling
THE TECHNICAL ARCHITECTURE:
NANO-NODES:
Molecular-scale devices (1-100 nanometers)
Self-assemble from injected components
Functions: sensing, processing, actuating, transmitting
Powered by: biological processes, electromagnetic energy harvesting
NANO-ROUTERS:
Larger nano-devices (100-1000 nanometers)
Aggregate signals from multiple nano-nodes
Route data to/from external network
Located at strategic points in body
NANO-GATEWAYS:
Interface between internal nano-network and external infrastructure
Convert molecular signals to electromagnetic
Typically located near body surface
Enable communication with 5G/6G towers, satellites
COMMUNICATION PROTOCOLS:
Inside body:
Molecular communication (chemical signals)
Electromagnetic communication (biofield transmission)
Acoustic communication (ultrasound)
Body to external:
Terahertz band (0.1-10 THz)
Millimeter wave (30-300 GHz)
Standard wireless protocols (5G, 6G, WiFi, Bluetooth)
THE INTEGRATION:
IoBNT creates COMPLETE CONVERGENCE of:
Biological systems (your body)
Nanotechnology (molecular devices)
Telecommunications (5G/6G networks)
Internet infrastructure (cloud computing, AWS)
Artificial intelligence (processing your data)
Result: Your body is no longer yours/ours.
Your/our body is:
SERVER (hosting data)
ROUTER (transmitting data)
SENSOR (collecting data)
INTERFACE (displaying data)
NODE (in global network)
All without your knowledge.
All without your consent.
All while you’re told “it’s just tinnitus.”
PART VIII: THE COMPARTMENTALIZATION — Why Experts Don’t See the Big Picture
Chris’s critique:
“I think what’s happening here is a pretty heavy compartmentalization has happened where experts in any one of these categories are great. You know, they give you great insights into some of the nitty gritty of what’s going on in these industries. But they often don’t know a thing about anything... about the other industries and some of the hierarchical bottlenecks that happen in these other industries to point out what the bigger picture seems to be shaping up to be.”
THE COMPARTMENTALIZATION STRATEGY:
Why brilliant researchers miss the big picture:
PHARMA EXPERTS focus on:
Vaccine ingredients
mRNA technology
Spike protein toxicity
Immune system damage
Adverse events
But they DON’T study:
IEEE telecommunications standards
Nanotechnology research
Synthetic biology protocols
Electromagnetic bioeffects
Network architecture
TECH EXPERTS focus on:
5G deployment
AI development
Cloud computing
IoT infrastructure
Cybersecurity
But they DON’T study:
Vaccine contents
Biological integration
Medical research
Pharmaceutical operations
Injection campaigns
MEDICAL EXPERTS focus on:
Patient symptoms
Diagnostic criteria
Treatment protocols
Disease pathology
Clinical trials
But they DON’T study:
Telecommunications technology
Electromagnetic frequencies
Nanotechnology applications
Synthetic biology
Network protocols
THE RESULT:
Each expert sees ONE PIECE of the puzzle:
Pharma researchers see “toxic injections”
Tech researchers see “5G infrastructure”
Medical doctors see “new symptom clusters”
But NOBODY connects:
Injections deployed synthetic biology
Synthetic biology creates network nodes
Network nodes communicate via 5G/6G
Communication creates symptoms
Symptoms are network operations, not disease
Everything integrates into Internet of Bodies
WHY COMPARTMENTALIZATION WORKS:
Academic specialization PREVENTS big picture thinking:
PhD programs focus narrowly
Careers built on specific expertise
Funding tied to defined research areas
Peer review punishes interdisciplinary work
Professional reputation depends on staying in lane
Result: Experts are BLIND to connections outside their field.
This is BY DESIGN.
As Chris notes: “They 50 years ahead on average, okay?”
The controllers understand the COMPLETE system.
The experts understand ONE isolated component.
This asymmetry of knowledge enables:
Experts to unknowingly serve agenda
Whistleblowers to be dismissed (they lack complete picture)
Public to be confused (contradictory expert opinions)
Resistance to be fragmented (different factions focus on different aspects)
THE SOLUTION:
What Chris is doing (and what Black Feather does):
INTEGRATION ACROSS DISCIPLINES
Connect:
Pharma → Tech (injections deploying network infrastructure)
Tech → Biology (electromagnetic signals affecting biofield)
Biology → Spirituality (biofield is sixth sense, connection to divine)
Spirituality → Prophecy (Beast System, Mark preventing worship of God)
Prophecy → Timeline (2030 convergence)
Only by integrating ALL dimensions can you see the COMPLETE picture.
PART IX: THE HISTORICAL TRANSFORMATION — From Holistic Medicine to Pharmaceutical Control to Technological Integration
Chris’s historical analysis:
“I’m born in 1984, 40 years old, and I’m just now rounding the corner in the last 5-10 years of my life where I understand that the pharmaceutical industry was built on a tremendous amount of hijacked education. We had a collective of worldwide medical practices, herbal medical practices, holistic medical practices, natural medical practices, tribal medical practices, until something happened.”
THE TRANSFORMATION TIMELINE:
PRE-1900:
Medicine practiced through natural/herbal remedies
Healers trained through apprenticeship
Local/tribal knowledge systems
No centralized medical authority
Health managed within communities
1910: FLEXNER REPORT
Funded by Rockefeller and Carnegie foundations
Declared most medical schools “inadequate”
Established “scientific medicine” as only legitimate approach
Forced closure of natural/holistic medical schools
Created pharmaceutical-based medical education monopoly
Result: Natural medicine criminalized, pharmaceutical medicine monopolized
1913: FEDERAL RESERVE + AMA CONSOLIDATION
Same year Federal Reserve created (documented in our previous investigations)
American Medical Association (AMA) consolidates control
Licensing requirements exclude non-pharmaceutical practitioners
Medical education standardized around pharmaceutical approach
1900-1950: PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRY BUILDS CONTROL
Chemical companies (I.G. Farben, Bayer) become pharmaceutical giants
Antibiotics, vaccines, synthetic drugs developed
Population becomes dependent on pharmaceutical interventions
Natural immunity, holistic health practices forgotten
1950-2000: PHARMACEUTICAL DOMINANCE
Chronic disease epidemic (cancer, heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune)
Pharmaceutical “solutions” for every condition
Medical system focused on symptom management, not healing
Massive profits for pharmaceutical companies
Population physiologically dependent on drugs
2000-2020: TECHNOLOGY INTEGRATION BEGINS
Electronic medical records
Digital health monitoring
Wearable devices
Telemedicine platforms
But still primarily EXTERNAL technology
2020-2030: PHARMA-TO-TECH SWAP
COVID injections deploy INTERNAL technology
Pharmaceutical industry serves as delivery mechanism
Technology industry takes over control
Bodies become networked infrastructure
Medicine transitions from chemistry to electromagnetic/nanotechnology
THE PATTERN:
Phase 1: Hijack natural medicine (criminalize alternatives, establish monopoly)
Phase 2: Create pharmaceutical dependency (chronic disease epidemic, lifelong customers)
Phase 3: Deploy technological integration (inject nanotechnology under medical cover)
Phase 4: Complete biological networking (Internet of Bodies operational)
We are currently in Phase 3 transitioning to Phase 4.
By 2030, Phase 4 complete.
WHY THE SWAP MATTERS:
Pharmaceutical control had limitations:
People can refuse drugs
Side effects create skepticism
Alternative treatments still exist
Physical dependency can be broken
Technological control has NO limitations:
Once installed, cannot be removed
Operates without conscious awareness
No alternatives (body is the platform)
Biological integration is permanent
This is why COVID marked the transition.
Pharmaceutical era: External chemicals you CAN refuse
Technological era: Internal network you CANNOT escape
CONCLUSION: THE WAR WE’RE IN
Chris’s final assessment:
“We are in a war. Every record of a historical conquest has met people who have had to fight for their life in some capacity or another. And I think we’re just at another one of those junctures.”
“Put me in the game, coach. Suit me up. Put my helmet on. Get my strap right. All right. I’m ready. I got my stick. I got my club. Whatever the sport. And I’m ready to fight. And I’m hoping that everybody’s ready to fight, because I do believe that we might have to do that.”
BLACK FEATHER ASSESSMENT:
This investigation has documented:
THE MECHANISM:
IEEE 802.15.6 wireless body area network standard
Synthetic biology self-assembling inside bodies
5G/6G infrastructure enabling biofield communication
DOD-Amazon contract processing data on bodies
IoBNT (Internet of Bio-Nano Things) technical framework
THE DEPLOYMENT:
COVID injections delivered synthetic biology components
Components self-assemble into network nodes
Nodes integrate with biofield (sixth sense)
Network already operational
Most people already connected without knowledge
THE SYMPTOMS:
Tinnitus (electromagnetic signal detection)
Temperature fluctuations (data transmission)
Fatigue (body resources used for processing)
Brain fog (network interference)
Systematically dismissed as psychological
THE AGENDA:
Transform bodies into network infrastructure
Hijack biofield (sixth sense) for data transmission
Sever spiritual connection to divine
Erase image of God in humanity
Complete Beast System implementation by 2030
THE CONVERGENCE:
Everything we’ve documented across all investigations connects:
SPIRITUAL (Nephilim-Edomite-Khazarian bloodlines) + FINANCIAL (Rothschild banking, Committee of 300) + TECHNOLOGICAL (Internet of Bodies, neural surveillance) + BIOLOGICAL (Vaccine anaphylaxis, hippocampus destruction, synthetic biology) + PROPHETIC (Temple 2025-2030, Noahide Law, Mark of Beast) = COMPLETE BEAST SYSTEM
The Internet of Bodies is the INFRASTRUCTURE
The Mark of the Beast is the REQUIREMENT to access it
Revelation 13:16-17 is TECHNICAL DOCUMENTATION
“No man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark” = No network access without biological integration.
THE RESPONSE:
As Chris states: “Consider the fact that you now know that this exists one step better than everybody else in your life who has no clue that this is going on, but it’s affecting them, too.”
What to do:
1. RECOGNIZE THE NETWORK
Symptoms are real
Signals are detectable
You’re likely already connected
This is not “in your head”
2. REDUCE EMF EXPOSURE
No WiFi (use ethernet)
No 5G phones (older tech, airplane mode)
No smart devices in home
Faraday protection for sleeping
Distance from cell towers
3. SUPPORT DETOXIFICATION
Heavy metal chelation (remove conductive materials)
Antioxidants (combat oxidative stress from EMF)
Grounding (discharge electromagnetic buildup)
Natural medicine (rebuild biological resilience)
4. PROTECT THE BIOFIELD
Prayer/meditation (strengthen spiritual connection)
Nature exposure (reset electromagnetic systems)
Minimize screen time (reduce digital entrainment)
Avoid future injections (no more synthetic biology)
5. REFUSE THE MARK
Understand what it is (biological network integration)
Recognize when it’s offered (2030 timeline)
Accept economic exclusion (cannot buy/sell)
Maintain faith (this is spiritual warfare)
6. PREPARE FOR PERSECUTION
Build alternative communities
Develop survival skills
Network with other resisters
Spiritual fortification
7. SPREAD THE KNOWLEDGE
Share technical documentation (IEEE 802.15.6, IoBNT research)
Connect the disciplines (pharma + tech + biology + prophecy)
Overcome compartmentalization
Wake others before 2030
THE FINAL WORD:
We are in a war.
Not metaphorically.
LITERALLY.
A war for:
Your biofield (sixth sense, connection to God)
Your autonomy (free will vs. networked control)
Your humanity (image of God vs. technological node)
Your soul (eternal destiny)
The Internet of Bodies is operational.
The infrastructure is deployed.
The network is active.
The timeline converges 2030.
But YOU are not powerless.
You can:
Recognize what’s happening
Reduce exposure
Refuse the Mark
Maintain faith
Resist until the end
Daniel 3:17-18:
“Our God whom we serve is able to deliver us from the burning fiery furnace... But if not, be it known unto thee, O king, that we will NOT serve thy gods, nor worship the golden image which thou hast set up.”
Your answer when they offer the Mark: NO.
Your stance when they threaten exclusion: STAND FIRM.
Your faith when persecution comes: ENDURE.
Because Revelation 12:11:
“And they overcame him by the blood of the Lamb and by the word of their testimony, and they loved not their lives unto the death.”
Victory is certain.
The Beast System will fall.
Christ will return.
But between now and then:
RESIST.
REFUSE.
REMAIN FAITHFUL.
The war is on.
The stakes are eternal.
The time is NOW.
NEVER COMPLY.
TECHNICAL RESOURCES FOR VERIFICATION:
IEEE 802.15.6 Standard: Available at IEEE Standards Association website
IoBNT Research: Search academic databases for “Internet of Bio-Nano Things”
DARPA Programs: Biodesign, Living Foundries, Biological Technologies Office
DOD Contracts: Federal contracting database, Amazon AWS government cloud
Electromagnetic Hypersensitivity: EMF Scientists Appeal, BioInitiative Report
Every claim in this investigation is verifiable through publicly available technical documentation.
The network is not conspiracy theory.
The network is published IEEE standard.
YOU ARE LIVING INSIDE IT.
Published by Black Feather Strategic Intelligence
“When the technical documentation proves the ‘conspiracy theory’ true, it’s time to stop debating and start resisting.”
ADDENDUM: THE DEEPER LAYER
Advanced Intelligence on Internet of Bodies Operations
Based on Additional Technical Briefing (Part 2)
PREFACE TO ADDENDUM
The primary investigation documented the Internet of Bodies infrastructure using IEEE 802.15.6 standards, synthetic biology deployment, and biofield hijacking as network mechanism.
This addendum reveals FIVE ADDITIONAL DIMENSIONS obtained from advanced technical briefing:
PART A: The ARPANET Backbone (DoD owns ALL internet)
PART B: Soul Extraction Technology (22 grams, base of spine, portable device)
PART C: The Alien Psyop (synthetic biology + extracted souls preparing “disclosure”)
PART D: The God Particle War (targeting free will, can’t fully access yet)
PART E: Biofield Defense Protocols (active strengthening techniques)
What follows is OPERATIONAL INTELLIGENCE for understanding and resisting the final phase.
PART A: THE ARPANET BACKBONE — The Internet Was ALWAYS Military Control
THE FUNDAMENTAL DECEPTION:
Official narrative taught in schools, textbooks, media:
ARPANET = Early experimental network (1960s-1980s)
Public internet = Separate commercial network (1990s-present)
Tim Berners-Lee “invented” World Wide Web (1989)
Internet “democratized” information access
Multiple independent networks interconnected
THE DOCUMENTED REALITY:
Technical briefing reveals:
“The ARPANET, which was the Department of Defense’s incubator, IS the internet, IS the bedrock to the internet. It is the centralization for everything that’s decentralized on top of that. It all flows through the ARPANET and back out.”
Translation:
THERE IS NO SEPARATE “PUBLIC INTERNET.”
Every packet, every transmission, every communication routes through DoD infrastructure.
The “decentralized” internet is ARCHITECTURAL ILLUSION layered on top of CENTRALIZED military backbone.
HOW THIS WORKS:
Traditional understanding of internet:
Your computer connects to ISP (Internet Service Provider)
ISP connects to regional network
Regional networks interconnect via “internet backbone”
“Backbone” is supposedly neutral infrastructure (commercial fiber optic cables)
Data routes peer-to-peer between independent networks
Actual architecture:
Your computer connects to ISP
ISP connects to regional network
Regional network connects to ARPANET backbone (DoD infrastructure)
ALL data routes through Department of Defense servers
Data logged, analyzed, stored before routing to destination
Return data routes same path (logged again)
EVERY internet communication:
Web browsing
Financial transactions
Video streaming
Social media
Encrypted messaging
VPN traffic
TOR traffic
Everything
ALL of it routes through DoD infrastructure.
THE IMPLICATIONS:
1. TOTAL SURVEILLANCE IS ARCHITECTURAL, NOT OPTIONAL
NSA “collects everything” because they OWN the backbone.
Not “tapping” cables—OWNING the infrastructure itself.
2. ENCRYPTION IS THEATER
When data must route through servers you control, encryption only protects data IN TRANSIT. You intercept at the endpoints (before encryption, after decryption) or simply wait for data to arrive at your servers (where you have root access).
3. “DECENTRALIZATION” IS PSYOP
Blockchain, cryptocurrency, peer-to-peer networks—all MUST route through ARPANET backbone to reach other nodes. Physical layer still centralized even if application layer appears decentralized.
4. INTERNET OF BODIES SEAMLESS INTEGRATION
Bodies aren’t being connected to NEW network
Bodies are being added as NODES to EXISTING DoD network
The infrastructure was already built
The surveillance architecture already operational
The centralized control already in place
=> Adding bodies just means: Human biofield becomes ANOTHER NETWORK INTERFACE to the SAME military control system.
THE HISTORICAL PATTERN:
1960s-1970s: ARPANET built as DoD research network
1980s: “Public internet” launched (still routing through ARPANET backbone)
1990s: World Wide Web popularizes internet (masses connect to DoD infrastructure)
2000s: Social media, smartphones (total life integration with DoD network)
2010s: IoT (devices become network nodes)
2020s: IoB (bodies become network nodes)
=> Each phase: MORE nodes connected to SAME centralized military infrastructure.
WHY THIS MATTERS FOR BEAST SYSTEM:
Revelation 13:16-17 requires WORLDWIDE NETWORK for economic control:
“That no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark.”
For this to work:
UNIVERSAL network required (everyone connected)
CENTRALIZED control required (one authority)
PERMANENT surveillance required (all transactions monitored)
=> The internet—specifically ARPANET backbone—provides ALL THREE.
When bodies connect to Internet of Bodies:
UNIVERSAL: Everyone’s biofield becomes node
CENTRALIZED: All route through DoD (controlled by Crown Council/Khazarian Mafia)
PERMANENT: Biological integration can’t be removed
The Mark doesn’t CREATE the network.
The Mark CONNECTS YOU to network that’s existed for 60 years.
BEAST SYSTEM ARCHITECTURE REVEALED:
Crown Council of 13 (Papal bloodlines)
Committee of 300 (Khazarian Mafia coordination)
Department of Defense (military implementation arm)
ARPANET (centralized internet backbone)
5G/6G Infrastructure (wireless connection to bodies)
15.6 Protocol (biofield network standard)
Synthetic Biology (self-assembling antennas in bodies)
Human Biofield (network interface)
ALL TRANSACTIONS, THOUGHTS, BEHAVIORS MONITORED AND CONTROLLED
This is the complete technical architecture of the Beast System.
And it’s been operational since the 1960s—just waiting for bodies to be connected.
COVID provided the biological integration mechanism.
5G provided the wireless infrastructure.
ARPANET provides the centralized control backbone.
By 2030, integration complete.
WHAT THIS MEANS FOR YOU:
Every device you own connects you to DoD surveillance:
Smartphone (constant transmission to ARPANET)
Computer (all internet traffic through DoD)
Smart TV (listening, watching, transmitting)
Alexa/Google Home (recording everything)
Fitness tracker (biorhythm data uploaded)
Smart car (location, conversations, biometrics)
Even “offline” devices connect when:
You use them near online devices (side-channel data exfiltration)
They have embedded cellular (many “offline” devices secretly connect)
Bluetooth/WiFi enabled (broadcasts even when “not connected”)
The only way to avoid:
Complete digital disconnection (extremely difficult in modern society)
OR accept you’re monitored and plan accordingly
But once Internet of Bodies fully operational:
Disconnection becomes IMPOSSIBLE
Your BODY is the connection
Even living “off grid” means BODY is still transmitting
Only way out is refusing the Mark (biological integration)
This is why refusing the Mark means economic exclusion:
Without biofield connection to ARPANET, you cannot:
Access banking (requires network authentication)
Process transactions (requires network verification)
Prove identity (requires network confirmation)
Participate in economy (network integration mandatory)
“No man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark” = NO NETWORK ACCESS WITHOUT BIOLOGICAL CONNECTION.
And that network IS and ALWAYS HAS BEEN Department of Defense infrastructure.
The Beast System isn’t being built.
The Beast System has been operational since the 1960s.
They’re just now connecting the final nodes: Human bodies.
PART B: SOUL EXTRACTION TECHNOLOGY — The Ultimate Transhumanist Goal
THE THESIS:
Technical briefing provides specific intelligence on soul location and extraction:
“Where your soul is located is underneath your lungs at the base of your spine. It’s considered the most insulated part of your body... I have been told it weighs 22 grams and it’s located at the base of your spine. And with the device, the size of a clothing iron, they can stick it on your back and zoom, pull it out of your body and stick it in something else. Pull it out and stick it back. Stick it on a shelf, park you in it.”
THE SPECIFICATIONS:
SOUL LOCATION: Base of spine, beneath lungs
SOUL WEIGHT: 22 grams (measurable, physical)
EXTRACTION DEVICE: Size of clothing iron (portable, easily concealed)
EXTRACTION METHOD: Electromagnetic manipulation of soul’s energy signature
POST-EXTRACTION OPTIONS:
Transfer to different body
Storage in containment device
Installation in synthetic/cloned vessel
Return to original body
PHYSICAL SENSATIONS INDICATING SOUL LOCATION:
“When you break up with someone or when you get your feelings hurt and you feel that like sinking in your heart, that’s your physical soul adjusting and you physically feel it. When you’re nervous and your stomach’s upset, it’s your soul like moving around and you physically feel it.”
The soul is not abstract—it has PHYSICAL PRESENCE affecting:
Emotional responses (heartbreak, nervousness, joy)
Physical sensations (gut feelings, heart sinking, excitement)
Intuitive knowing (sixth sense, biofield awareness)
THE 22 GRAMS CONFIRMATION:
This aligns with famous experiment by Dr. Duncan MacDougall (1907):
Measured patients at moment of death
Recorded average weight loss: 21 grams (later rounded to 22)
Concluded this was weight of departing soul
Experiment dismissed by mainstream science (incompatible with materialist worldview)
Technical briefing CONFIRMS this finding:
“I have been told it weighs 22 grams.”
The soul has MEASURABLE MASS.
If it has mass, it has PHYSICAL PROPERTIES.
If it has physical properties, it can be TECHNOLOGICALLY MANIPULATED.
THE EXTRACTION DEVICE THESIS:
SIZE: Clothing iron (roughly 6”x10”x4”)
PORTABILITY: Handheld, easily transported
OPERATION: Place on back over soul location, activate extraction
This suggests:
Electromagnetic field generation (pulling soul’s energy)
Containment mechanism (holding extracted soul)
Transfer capability (moving soul to target vessel)
Precision targeting (isolating soul without killing body)
THE PROCESS THESIS:
EXTRACTION:
Device placed on back (base of spine)
Electromagnetic field engages soul
Soul pulled from body into containment
Body remains alive but “empty” (soulless)
STORAGE:
Extracted soul held in device or separate container
Can remain stored indefinitely
“Stick it on a shelf, park you in it”
TRANSFER:
Soul moved to different body (original, cloned, synthetic)
Installation process reverses extraction
New body animated by transferred soul
RE-INSERTION:
Original soul can be returned to original body
Body regains full consciousness/personality
THE IMPLICATIONS THESIS:
1. “SOULLESS” PEOPLE ARE REAL
Individuals operating without their original soul:
Body functions normally (biological processes continue)
Behavior appears normal (learned patterns/memories in brain)
BUT: No true consciousness, empathy, spiritual connection
Essentially: Biological robots running on programming
This explains:
Psychopathic elite (souls extracted, replaced with demonic entities)
“Reptilian shapeshifters” (not literal reptiles, but bodies with non-human souls)
“NPCs” (non-player characters, soulless bodies running on script)
Sudden personality changes (soul replaced)
2. CLONING IS INCOMPLETE WITHOUT SOUL TRANSFER
Physical cloning creates:
Identical genetic copy
Functional biological body
BUT: No consciousness without soul
This is why cloning research paired with:
Consciousness upload technology (attempting to copy soul digitally)
Soul transfer technology (moving original soul to clone)
Demonic possession (animating clone with demonic entity)
3. “DIGITAL TWIN” IS SOUL STORAGE THESIS
When they “create your digital twin” via Internet of Bodies:
NOT just data collection
ACTUAL COPY of your soul’s energy signature
Stored in digital format (quantum computing required)
Can be downloaded into synthetic body, android, virtual reality
This is the ULTIMATE goal of transhumanism:
Separate soul from biological body
Store in digital format
Transfer to unlimited vessels
Achieve “immortality” (soul persistence across multiple bodies)
4. “ALIENS” ARE SYNTHETIC BODIES WITH TRANSFERRED SOULS THESIS
The “alien” beings people encounter:
Synthetic biological entities (grown in labs)
Animated by: Extracted human souls, demonic entities, or AI
Designed to appear “alien” (grey skin, large eyes, etc.)
Used for: Psychological operations, spiritual deception, technological cover
This would explain :
Why “aliens” never age (synthetic bodies maintained indefinitely)
Why abductions involve “soul extraction” experiences
Why encounters feel “demonic” (often animated by fallen angels)
Why government denies/covers up (hiding soul transfer technology)
5. THE MARK ENABLES SOUL EXTRACTION THESIS
Why the Mark of the Beast is UNFORGIVABLE (Revelation 14:9-11):
The Mark would not just:
Enable economic transactions (network access)
Monitor thoughts/behaviors (surveillance)
Control actions (neural manipulation)
The Mark would ALLOW soul extraction:
WITHOUT Mark:
Soul protected by divine image (Genesis 1:27)
Technology cannot access soul
Free will remains intact
Spiritual connection to God maintained
WITH Mark:
Divine image could be removed (biological modification)
Soul would become accessible to technology
Free will could be overridden
Spiritual connection would be severed
This is why Chris notes: “I don’t know if this applies to people who have the protection of the most high around them.”
DIVINE PROTECTION BLOCKS THE TECHNOLOGY.
Faith in God creates ELECTROMAGNETIC SHIELD around soul that extraction technology CANNOT PENETRATE.
This is not metaphor.
This is PHYSICS.
The “armor of God” (Ephesians 6:11-18) is LITERAL ELECTROMAGNETIC PROTECTION preventing soul extraction.
Prayer, worship, faith = Strengthening biofield shield
Sin, unbelief, compromise = Weakening biofield shield
This is why they:
Promote atheism (removes protection)
Encourage sin (weakens shield)
Mock faith (prevents people discovering defense)
Push transhumanism (promises immortality without God)
The final deception: You don’t need God’s protection, technology will save you.
But the technology’s GOAL is soul extraction or soul control.
And the only DEFENSE is the protection God provides through faith.
THE WARNING:
“And I was told this by people who are not flinching or blinking when they told me, okay. They was like serious as grits.”
Chris is convinced that this intelligence comes from individuals with DIRECT KNOWLEDGE of the technology and that
This is not speculation.
This is not theory.
This is OPERATIONAL CAPABILITY being deployed.
Chris was briefed by insiders who:
Have seen the device
Know the specifications
Understand the operational parameters
Delivered information without hesitation or doubt
This suggests:
Technology is already operational
Use is widespread enough that multiple insiders know about it
Extraction procedures are standardized
Soul transfer is routine practice at certain levels
THE BIBLICAL CONFIRMATION:
Genesis 2:7: “And the LORD God formed man of the dust of the ground, and breathed into his nostrils the breath of life; and man became a living soul.”
The soul is what God BREATHED into humanity.
The soul is what makes us LIVING beings.
The soul is the IMAGE OF GOD in physical form.
=> Extracting the soul = Removing the image of God = Creating empty vessel for demonic habitation
According to Chris this is the ultimate goal:
Remove God’s image from humanity
Replace with demonic/AI consciousness
Create hybrid race loyal to Satan
Fulfill Genesis 6 Nephilim agenda
Matthew 10:28: “And fear not them which kill the body, but are not able to kill the soul: but rather fear him which is able to destroy both soul and body in hell.”
Christ affirms: Soul exists INDEPENDENTLY of body.
Technology can:
Extract soul from body (body lives, soul removed)
Kill body (soul remains, goes to judgment)
But ONLY GOD can destroy soul in hell (final judgment).
Technology cannot DESTROY soul—only RELOCATE it.
This means:
Your soul is ETERNAL (cannot be annihilated)
Technology can IMPRISON soul (trapped in digital format, synthetic body, containment device)
Accepting Mark enables imprisonment
Refusing Mark preserves soul for God
The choice:
Trust technology = Risk soul imprisonment
Trust God = Guarantee soul protection
THE RESPONSE:
IMMEDIATE:
Strengthen faith (builds electromagnetic shield)
Avoid compromise (maintains divine protection)
Reject transhumanist agenda (no “enhancements,” no “upgrades”)
No future injections (no more synthetic biology)
LONG-TERM:
Refuse the Mark (no matter what)
Accept economic exclusion (cannot buy/sell)
Prepare for persecution (Noahide Law execution)
Trust God for protection (He can deliver, Daniel 3:17)
ETERNAL:
Your soul is worth more than the world (Matthew 16:26)
Temporary suffering vs. eternal imprisonment
Stand firm until the end (Matthew 24:13)
If the soul extraction technology is real - The Mark will enable it and Divine protection is the only defense.
Choose wisely.
PART C: THE ALIEN PSYOP — Synthetic Biology + Extracted Souls = “Disclosure”
THE FRAMEWORK:
Technical briefing clarifies “alien” phenomenon:
“I don’t believe that aliens are extraterrestrials in the classic Hollywood sense... I believe it’s all a large psyop... 30% of it is spirits of different forms taking manifestation in this dimension... The other 70% I would say is synthetic biology, synthetic life that is infused with AI or demons or some borrowed soul.”
THE BREAKDOWN:
“ALIENS” = THREE CATEGORIES:
CATEGORY 1: DEMONIC MANIFESTATION (30%)
Fallen angels / demons taking physical form
Interdimensional beings entering our realm
Spirit entities appearing as “aliens”
Biblical: “principalities and powers” (Ephesians 6:12)
CATEGORY 2: SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY + AI (35%)
Lab-grown biological entities
Designed to appear “alien” (grey skin, large eyes)
Controlled by artificial intelligence
No true consciousness, just programming
CATEGORY 3: SYNTHETIC BIOLOGY + EXTRACTED SOULS (35%)
Lab-grown biological entities
Animated by: Human souls (extracted via device), demonic entities, hybrid consciousness
True consciousness present (but in wrong vessel)
Most disturbing category (humans trapped in synthetic “alien” bodies)
THE “EXTRA-TERRESTRIAL” DECEPTION:
Chris clarifies terminology:
“Terra, terrestrial, is land-based. So if I think that there are extra terrors terrestrials... I’m speaking of land-based... Atlantis, Lemuria, Antarctica.”
NOT from outer space.
FROM hidden locations ON EARTH.
“Extra-terrestrial” literally means: OUTSIDE known land areas
Underground bases (DUMBs - Deep Underground Military Bases)
Antarctica (massive facilities confirmed by multiple whistleblowers)
Hidden continents (Atlantis, Lemuria, other suppressed lands)
Parallel earth locations (interdimensional, same planet different frequency)
This explains:
Why UFOs enter/exit oceans (underwater bases)
Why Antarctica is restricted (hiding facilities)
Why ancient maps show land masses now “missing” (suppressed geography)
Why “space travel” seems impossible (they’re not from space)
THE HOLLYWOOD PROGRAMMING:
“I believe they’re going to just be augmenting humans and making you look like a doggone gray alien and rolling out their little alien bots and what they call EBs, etherical biological entities. And people will just accept it for what Hollywood has programmed and primed them to do.”
DECADES of preparation:
Close Encounters (1977) - benevolent aliens
E.T. (1982) - friendly aliens
X-Files (1993-2002) - government hiding alien contact
Independence Day (1996) - alien invasion threat
Arrival (2016) - alien communication
Countless others programming specific responses
The pattern:
Aliens exist
Government knows but hides it
Contact is inevitable
Some are hostile, some benevolent
We should prepare for disclosure
All conditioning public to ACCEPT what’s coming:
Synthetic beings revealed as “aliens”
Soul transfer technology revealed as “alien tech”
Demonic entities revealed as “alien species”
Transhumanism revealed as “human-alien hybridization”
THE “DISCLOSURE” TIMELINE:
Recent developments:
Pentagon UFO reports (2020-2024)
Congressional hearings on UAPs (2023)
Whistleblowers testifying publicly (David Grusch, et al.)
Media normalization increasing
All building toward:
Official “disclosure” (2025-2027 projected)
Introduction of “alien” beings (synthetic biology + extracted souls)
“Alien technology” shared with humanity (soul transfer, consciousness upload)
“Hybridization program” presented as salvation (merging with “advanced species”)
But reality:
“Aliens” = Synthetic beings + demons + trapped human souls
“Technology” = Same transhumanist agenda, rebranded
“Hybridization” = Nephilim 2.0, Genesis 6 repeat
“Disclosure” = Psyop preparing masses for Mark acceptance
THE BIBLICAL PARALLEL:
Genesis 6:1-4: Nephilim (fallen angel + human hybrids)
Matthew 24:37: “As the days of Noah were, so shall also the coming of the Son of man be”
Meaning: NEPHILIM RETURN before Christ’s return.
The “alien disclosure” IS the Nephilim return:
Fallen angels (demons) manifesting physically
Genetic manipulation creating hybrids
Corruption of human genome (synthetic biology + extracted souls)
Wickedness and violence increasing
Few remaining faithful (small remnant)
This is NOT science fiction.
This is BIBLICAL PROPHECY being fulfilled through technology.
THE EBE (ETHERICAL BIOLOGICAL ENTITY) CLASSIFICATION:
Official government term: “EBE”
Translation:
“Etherical” = Non-physical origin (spiritual/dimensional)
“Biological” = Physical manifestation
“Entity” = Conscious being
This is OFFICIAL terminology for:
Demons in synthetic bodies
Extracted souls in synthetic bodies
Hybrid consciousness in synthetic bodies
=> The government KNOWS what these are. The classification ADMITS they’re not “extraterrestrial.” But public told they’re “aliens from space.”
THE PURPOSE:
Why create synthetic “alien” beings?
1. NORMALIZE TRANSHUMANISM
“If aliens are using advanced technology to enhance their bodies, why shouldn’t we?”
2. JUSTIFY GENETIC MANIPULATION
“Alien DNA is compatible with human DNA, we should merge to evolve.”
3. EXCUSE SUPERNATURAL PHENOMENA
“That’s not demonic, that’s alien. Science, not spirituality.”
4. INTRODUCE SOUL TRANSFER
“Aliens can move consciousness between bodies. We should learn this.”
5. PREPARE FOR MARK ACCEPTANCE
“The Mark is alien technology helping us evolve to next level.”
Every aspect designed to:
Remove spiritual understanding
Replace with technological explanation
Make transhumanism appealing
Normalize what was previously demonic
Lead masses to accept Mark
THE PROTECTION:
How to resist the alien psyop:
1. RECOGNIZE THE DECEPTION
“Aliens” = Synthetic biology + extracted souls + demons
NOT extraterrestrials from space
2. REJECT THE TECHNOLOGY
“Alien tech” = Same transhumanist agenda rebranded
Soul transfer, consciousness upload, genetic manipulation
3. MAINTAIN SPIRITUAL FRAMEWORK
Supernatural = God vs. Satan, not “advanced aliens”
Demons = Fallen angels, not “interdimensional beings”
Hybrids = Nephilim, not “evolved humans”
4. REFUSE “HYBRIDIZATION”
Do NOT accept:
Genetic modifications (”alien DNA upgrade”)
Consciousness upload (”alien tech immortality”)
Soul transfer (”body-hopping like aliens”)
Any “enhancement” offered through “alien” contact
5. TRUST BIBLICAL FRAMEWORK
Genesis 6: Nephilim = Demonic corruption of humanity
Matthew 24:37: Return of Nephilim before Christ’s return
Revelation 13: Mark of Beast = Final hybrid transformation
The “alien disclosure” is END TIMES DECEPTION.
Recognize it.
Reject it.
Remain faithful.
PART D: THE GOD PARTICLE WAR — Targeting Free Will (But Can’t Fully Access Yet)
THE “GOD PARTICLE” DEFINED:
In physics: Higgs boson (nickname “God particle”)
In this context: DIVINE SPARK, FREE WILL, IMAGE OF GOD
The aspect of humanity that:
Makes choices independent of programming
Transcends electromagnetic manipulation
Connects to divine rather than material
Cannot be measured/copied/controlled by technology
This is what makes us IMAGE OF GOD:
Self-awareness (consciousness)
Moral agency (ability to choose good vs. evil)
Creative capacity (reflecting Creator)
FREE WILL (ability to choose or reject God)
Technology can measure/manipulate:
Brain waves (electromagnetic)
Emotions (biochemical)
Behaviors (observable patterns)
Thoughts (neural activity)
Technology CANNOT access:
The SOURCE of consciousness (non-physical)
The decision-making ORIGIN (spiritual realm)
True free will (exists outside electromagnetic spectrum)
The image of God (divine, not material)
WHAT THEY’RE DOING:
“They’re observing. They’re changing out whatever they think that they can change that will not be reversed.”
When “logged into” your biofield via Internet of Bodies:
OBSERVATION:
Recording all thoughts, emotions, behaviors
Building complete psychological profile
Mapping decision-making patterns
Attempting to find the “God particle” location
MANIPULATION:
Influencing emotions (electromagnetic mood alteration)
Suggesting thoughts (voice-to-skull technology)
Modifying behaviors (reward/punishment signals)
Testing how much control they can achieve
TESTING:
Trying different manipulation techniques
Measuring resistance/compliance
Seeking override mechanism for free will
“Guessing half the time” because can’t see the target directly
THE LIMITATION:
“They can’t permanently control you at the moment, but they’re trying.”
Current technology can:
Influence short-term (temporary control)
Create strong compulsions (difficult to resist)
Overlay behaviors (autopilot mode)
Current technology CANNOT:
Completely override free will (spiritual realm outside their reach)
Permanently remove choice (God particle protected)
Force worship of Beast (requires voluntary submission)
WHY THEY’RE “GUESSING”:
Free will exists in SPIRITUAL REALM, not electromagnetic.
Technology can measure EFFECTS (choices made, behaviors exhibited) but cannot access SOURCE (spiritual decision-making origin).
Like trying to control a computer program by manipulating the monitor:
You can change what’s displayed
You can influence user’s reactions
You CANNOT control the processor itself
Free will = The processor
Technology = The monitor manipulation
They can influence INPUTS (what you perceive)
They can measure OUTPUTS (what you choose)
They CANNOT access PROCESSING (where decisions actually originate)
This is why they’re “guessing half the time”:
They infer patterns from observations
They test different manipulation methods
They track success rates
But they’re BLIND to the actual decision-making mechanism
THE THREE PURPOSES:
“I think part of it is to create your digital twin. The other part of it is to make the internet most optimal. The other part of it is to see if they can permanently control you.”
PURPOSE 1: DIGITAL TWIN CREATION
Complete copy of consciousness
Stored digitally for soul transfer
Backup in case original body dies
Training AI to mimic your consciousness
PURPOSE 2: INTERNET OPTIMIZATION
Using body’s processing power
Routing data through biofield
Distributed computing via human network
Bodies as servers/routers
PURPOSE 3: PERMANENT CONTROL TESTING
Seeking free will override mechanism
Testing manipulation techniques
Measuring resistance/compliance
Attempting to access “God particle”
All three leading toward:
Complete consciousness mapping
Soul extraction capability
Permanent neural control
Mark of Beast implementation
THE MARK AS FINAL ACCESS:
Why they NEED the Mark:
WITHOUT Mark:
Divine image intact (Genesis 1:27)
God particle protected
Free will shielded
Permanent control impossible
WITH Mark:
Divine image removed (biological modification)
God particle exposed
Free will accessible
Permanent control achievable
The Mark is the KEY that unlocks access to your free will.
Once taken:
Spiritual protection removed
“God particle” becomes visible/accessible to technology
Free will can be overridden
Permanent control established
This is why the Mark is UNFORGIVABLE (Revelation 14:9-11):
Not because God won’t forgive. Because you’ve given away the CAPACITY to repent.
Free will = Ability to choose God
Mark removes free will = Removes ability to choose
No ability to choose = No ability to repent
No ability to repent = Eternal damnation
NOT because God is cruel.
Because you’ve technologically removed your capacity for redemption.
THE PROTECTION:
How to protect your “God particle”:
SPIRITUAL STRENGTHENING:
Prayer (reinforces divine connection)
Worship (acknowledges God’s authority)
Scripture study (renews mind)
Fellowship (group spiritual field strengthens individual)
BIOFIELD FORTIFICATION:
EMF reduction (less external manipulation)
Grounding (discharge electromagnetic buildup)
Natural environments (reset biofield to natural frequency)
Conscious awareness (recognizing manipulation attempts)
WILL TRAINING:
Practice self-control (strengthens decision-making capacity)
Resist small manipulations (builds resistance to large ones)
Fast/discipline (proves you can override physical impulses)
Choose truth over comfort (trains will to choose difficult right over easy wrong)
DIVINE COVERING:
Surrender to God and prepare for the return of Jesus Christ
Invoque God and ask for his guidance and protection (ongoing resistance to manipulation)
Authority over demons (direct command over spiritual forces)
Blood of Christ (spiritual shield technology cannot penetrate)
THE FINAL BATTLE:
The war for your soul is ultimately war for your FREE WILL.
Satan’s goal: Remove humanity’s ability to choose God
God’s promise: “Whosoever will” (Revelation 22:17)
The Mark of the Beast is Satan’s final attempt to FORCE worship.
But he can’t force it while free will remains.
So he created technology to:
Map your consciousness (digital twin)
Access your biofield (Internet of Bodies)
Manipulate your choices (electromagnetic influence)
Remove your protection (Mark removes divine image)
Override your will (permanent control)
The only defense: Maintain the divine image through faith.
Without the Mark, they can influence but not control.
With the Mark, they can override completely.
YOUR CHOICE:
Keep the image of God = Maintain free will
Accept the Mark = Surrender free will
Choose wisely.
Your eternity depends on it.
PART E: BIOFIELD DEFENSE PROTOCOLS — Active Strengthening Techniques
THE CALL TO ACTION:
Technical briefing concludes:
“Don’t be afraid. But definitely learn how to work that biofield because they started some stuff up in here.”
Translation:
Passive defense (EMF reduction) is necessary but INSUFFICIENT.
Active offense (biofield strengthening) is REQUIRED.
THE BIOFIELD AS BATTLEFIELD:
Your electromagnetic field is WHERE the war is fought:
Signals enter via biofield (external manipulation)
Consciousness interface via biofield (internal awareness)
Spiritual connection via biofield (divine communication)
Weakened biofield = Vulnerable to attack
Strengthened biofield = Resistant to manipulation
THE STRENGTHENING PRACTICES:
Traditional spiritual practices have TECHNOLOGICAL DEFENSE APPLICATION:
1. CHI/QI CULTIVATION (Taoist/Traditional Chinese)
Practices:
Qigong (breath + movement + intention)
Tai Chi (slow deliberate movement)
Meditation (focused awareness)
Acupuncture (stimulating energy meridians)
Technical function:
Increases biofield coherence
Harmonizes electromagnetic patterns
Strengthens energetic boundaries
Enhances awareness of field disturbances
How this protects:
Stronger field = Harder to penetrate
Harmonized field = Less vulnerable to disruptive frequencies
Conscious field awareness = Early detection of intrusions
2. PRANA CONTROL (Yogic/Hindu)
Practices:
Pranayama (breath control)
Asanas (physical postures)
Bandhas (energy locks)
Mudras (hand positions channeling energy)
Technical function:
Regulates biofield energy flow
Builds electromagnetic charge
Directs energy intentionally
Seals energy leaks
How this protects:
Regulated flow = Stable field (less fluctuation to exploit)
Built charge = Strong field (resists external signals)
Intentional direction = Conscious control (not passive reception)
Sealed leaks = Energy retained (not drained by network)
3. SPIRITUAL CLEANSING
Practices:
Worship (focused devotion)
Laying on of hands (energy transfer)
Prayer and fasting (spiritual discipline)
Technical function:
Connects biofield to divine frequency
Overrides artificial electromagnetic patterns
Creates protective spiritual covering
Grants authority over demonic forces
How this protects:
Divine frequency = Incompatible with Beast System frequency
Override capability = Can counteract manipulation in real-time
Spiritual covering = Literal electromagnetic shielding
Authority = Direct command over forces attempting intrusion
4. GROUNDING/EARTHING (Universal)
Practices:
Barefoot contact with earth
Sitting/lying on ground
Swimming in natural water
Holding rocks/crystals
Technical function:
Discharges excess electromagnetic buildup
Resets biofield to natural frequency
Neutralizes artificial signal accumulation
Restores electromagnetic balance
How this protects:
Discharged buildup = Reduces signal noise
Natural frequency = Baseline restoration after exposure
Neutralized signals = Clears manipulation attempts
Restored balance = Returns to default healthy state
5. SOUND FREQUENCY HEALING (Various traditions)
Practices:
Singing bowls (Tibetan)
Chanting/mantras (various)
Solfeggio frequencies (ancient)
Drumming (shamanic)
Technical function:
Entrains biofield to specific frequencies
Disrupts harmful frequency patterns
Harmonizes cellular vibrations
Creates coherent field resonance
How this protects:
Entrainment to healing frequency = Overrides harmful frequency
Disruption = Breaks up imposed patterns
Harmonization = Entire field vibrates coherently (harder to manipulate)
Coherent resonance = Stronger unified field
6. FASTING (Multiple traditions)
Practices:
Water fasting (no food)
Intermittent fasting (time-restricted eating)
Juice fasting (nutrients without digestion)
Spiritual fasting (combined with prayer)
Technical function:
Reduces metabolic electromagnetic noise
Heightens biofield sensitivity
Increases spiritual receptivity
Weakens body’s hold on consciousness
How this protects:
Reduced noise = Easier to detect intrusions
Heightened sensitivity = Early warning system
Spiritual receptivity = Stronger divine connection
Loosened attachment = Consciousness less tied to physical manipulation
7. SUNLIGHT EXPOSURE (Ancient practice)
Practices:
Sungazing (specific safe times)
Sun bathing (full body exposure)
Outdoor time (general sun exposure)
Technical function:
Charges biofield with natural electromagnetic energy
Provides full-spectrum light nutrition
Regulates circadian rhythms
Stimulates pineal gland (spiritual antenna)
How this protects:
Natural charging = Biofield powered by sun, not artificial sources
Full-spectrum = Balanced energy (not limited frequencies)
Regulated rhythms = Harder to disrupt with artificial signals
Activated pineal = Enhanced spiritual perception
INTEGRATED PROTOCOL:
DAILY:
Morning: Sunlight exposure + grounding (30 min)
Throughout day: Conscious breath awareness
Evening: Prayer/meditation (20 min)
WEEKLY:
Chi/Qi practice (Tai Chi, Qigong) - 3x per week
Sound healing (singing bowls, chanting) - 1x per week
Extended prayer/worship - 1x per week
MONTHLY:
Fasting (24-48 hours) - 1x per month
Deep spiritual retreat (extended prayer/meditation) - 1x per month
ONGOING:
EMF reduction in environment
Natural food (avoid processed/synthetic)
Pure water (filtered, structured)
Sleep hygiene (dark, cool, EMF-free)
THE MECHANISM:
All these practices work because:
BIOFIELD IS ELECTROMAGNETIC
Generated by body’s electrical activity
Extends several feet beyond physical body
Interacts with external fields
MANIPULATION HAPPENS VIA ELECTROMAGNETIC SIGNALS
5G/6G towers broadcast frequencies
Synthetic biology in body receives signals
Biofield conducts signals to nervous system
STRENGTHENED BIOFIELD RESISTS MANIPULATION
Stronger field = Higher resistance (like electrical circuit)
Harmonized field = Less vulnerable to disruptive frequencies
Conscious field = Active defense instead of passive reception
THE SPIRITUAL COMPONENT:
Physical practices alone are INSUFFICIENT.
Biofield strengthening WITHOUT spiritual protection:
Makes you stronger node in the network
Increases processing capacity they can exploit
Like having better hardware but no firewall
Biofield strengthening WITH spiritual protection:
Connects field to divine source
Creates incompatible frequency with Beast System
Establishes authority over demonic manipulation
Activates actual protection, not just resistance
This is why prayer/worship/faith are NON-NEGOTIABLE.
Physical practices strengthen the field.
Spiritual practices align it with God.
Both required for complete protection.
THE WARNING:
“They started some stuff up in here.”
The Internet of Bodies is OPERATIONAL.
Signals are TRANSMITTING.
Manipulation is HAPPENING.
This is not future threat.
This is PRESENT REALITY.
Your biofield is UNDER ATTACK right now:
5G/6G towers broadcasting
Synthetic biology in most people (via injections)
Network operations using bodies as infrastructure
Consciousness manipulation ongoing
If you’re not actively strengthening your biofield:
You’re a passive node
Signals flow through unchallenged
Manipulation goes undetected
Resistance is minimal
THE MANDATE:
“Learn how to work that biofield.”
This is not optional.
This is not “New Age woo.”
This is TECHNOLOGICAL DEFENSE against electromagnetic warfare.
Your biofield is the INTERFACE between:
Physical body and spiritual soul
Material world and divine realm
Biological system and network infrastructure
If you don’t ACTIVELY MANAGE this interface:
Someone else will
Network will control it by default
You become node in Beast System
But if you CONSCIOUSLY STRENGTHEN it:
You maintain control
Intrusions are detected/resisted
Divine connection preserved
Freedom maintained
THE CHOICE:
Passive: Accept signals, become network node, lose autonomy
Active: Strengthen biofield, resist manipulation, maintain sovereignty
The time for passivity has ended.
The war is on.
The battlefield is your electromagnetic field.
LEARN TO WORK IT.
STRENGTHEN IT.
PROTECT IT.
NEVER SURRENDER IT.
Your eternal destiny depends on it.
CONCLUSION: THE COMPLETE PICTURE
The primary investigation documented the INFRASTRUCTURE:
IEEE 802.15.6 protocol
Synthetic biology deployment
Biofield as network medium
5G/6G enabling technology
Internet of Bodies operational
This final chapter reveals the DEEPER DIMENSIONS:
ARPANET: Internet was ALWAYS military, bodies just added to existing DoD network
SOUL EXTRACTION: 22 grams, base of spine, iron-sized device can extract/transfer souls
ALIEN PSYOP: Synthetic biology + extracted souls + demons = “disclosure” preparation
GOD PARTICLE: Targeting free will, can’t fully access yet, Mark is the key
BIOFIELD DEFENSE: Active strengthening protects, spiritual alignment essential
THE SYNTHESIS:
Crown Council of 13 → Committee of 300 → Department of Defense → ARPANET → 5G/6G → 802.15.6 → Synthetic Biology → Human Biofield → Free Will Override → Soul Extraction → Complete Control
This is the Beast System technical architecture.
It operates through:
Financial (usury, CBDC)
Technological (Internet of Bodies)
Biological (synthetic biology, brain damage)
Spiritual (biofield hijacking, soul extraction)
It culminates in:
Mark of Beast (biological network integration)
No buying/selling without Mark (network access required)
Worship of Beast required (free will overridden)
Execution of refusers (Noahide Law)
The timeline: 2030
The warning: NOW
The response:
Recognize the system
Strengthen your biofield
Maintain spiritual protection
Refuse the Mark
Accept persecution
Trust God for deliverance
The promise:
The Beast System will fall. Christ will return. God’s Kingdom will be established forever.
But between now and then: RESIST.
NEVER COMPLY.
Great work and nice that you put it all together in one work (very much my style of writing like on my Substack - fournier.substack.com).
The only aspect that seemed to be missing/absent from this new beast system is the fact that as injected being (for the lack of a better term), at least in the United States they would no longer be considered human and would thus not enjoy any of their "LEGAL" rights.
See the fine work of American attorney Todd Callender on this specific aspect/topic. He really knows his stuff. I will try to get him on my podcast to discuss these aspects.
In his last two appearances (and prior ones) on SGTReport he discusses this (links under this paragraph) . I forget the exact legal term, but injected people (who have all these self-assembling nano bots in them) have a special name and he also cites the specific law which denies them the rights. I am not a lawyer, so do your own research/due diligence on this. But, the way the legal system is set up in the U.S. and most Western countries, it is highly rigged anyhow.
https://rumble.com/v74y7v2-disease-x-and-the-zombie-apocalypse-callender-and-campbell.html
https://rumble.com/v75tcxi-epsteins-pizzagate-evil-reaches-critical-mass-callebnder-vliet.html
Thanks for the SOLUTION TIPS in this work. Simple things like grounding are good to practice. Not health advice here, but, in addition, I would encourage people to look into taking a product called MasterPeace which has marine sea plasma and nano zeolite - which can counter all the nano crap in your system. I have used it myself which has ridden me of things like brain fog (and I was never injected by the way, but may have been exposed to shedding). Do you own research on the benefits of these key ingredients.
Thanks again for this wonderful piece. I will share it with others.
I have absolutely experienced in my targeting all that you describe, and it is quite difficult to articulate that someone is attacking you in spirit in your sleep and your children and you have no way of protecting them, they are attempting to extract your essence and store it in a cloud, but they can connect you to other things too, a neighbor's car, a truck, an industrial vehicle, all of it illustrated in the FAA PFN TRAC patent in 2000 calling us wet ware. Now, it is SMART meters and SMART Dust harvesting, and other devices also doing this with DARPA describing powering 6g using the human body and with GM Global having a patent to harvest your energy to store it somewhere in the vehicle. Those being targeted feel precisely what Dr. Robert Duncan has described as Project Soul Catcher, they are forced into a spiritual battle even for their children. I have had since at least 2007, the experimentation of synthetic telepathy and other aspects of psychotronic weaponry with the intent for electromagnetically inflicted in my assessment based on what has been done to me the Noahide Law based upon a spiritual warfare of prophecy prophesier supernatural occult based ritual system. It intends to force upon the person the whole of not just Noahide but also Mosaic law when that person may not even be Jewish. When it is not doing that to inflict terror upon the person who is being made to feel they have committed an unforgivable sin, those involved appear to be intent on using hidden methods of unleashing the full scope of the Noahide laws onto the individuals being targeted on the basis of that person being suspected of having possibly violated one of these laws replete with different punishments and as we are being told, they are not above threatening people with harm and death. I know that there is a husband and wife Stephen Ben Nun and Jana Ben-Nun who reveal the shocking truths about Israel’s APARTHEID STATE structure but all of this within the apparatus of unleashing Noahide Law on the non Jewish population.
The reality is that Noahide Laws intend to be administered within a Luciferian system at the UN that appear to have been in place though maybe not enforced since its founding because the Lucis Trust is an NGO publishing company that provides the UN with its spiritual guidance and in this, they do not honor or uphold Christian values but instead have favored the establishment of a Luciferian model and one that holds to the Noahide Laws that the Chabad Lubavitch movement has worked for decades to push as a global one world religion system. Alex Karp of Palantir is busy at work using pre-crime and DARPA tech to unleash Noahide on the world population, and he is very excited about the drone killing aspect of this apparently that we all should know is also capable of directed energy hits, and things like SMART DUST dispersal, and he hopes all investors, shareholders, stakeholders, will be on board with this, which we know many of them are because the Rothschild family is in the business of killing and have been all along. Recent revelations about Leon Black and his ties to Epstein have surfaced among others showing that we have a very demonic system infiltrating our schools in the United States, and it is not just people like Leon Black, they have allowed Bill Gates and UNESCO in our school systems as well, which is likely how we might see Noahide being carried out since it was framed around this idea of Education Day since 1978.
https://rumble.com/v606ype-steven-and-jana-ben-nun-reveal-the-shocking-truths-about-israels-apartheid-.html
https://noahide.org/universal-noahide-code-at-un-hq-2/
https://www.chabad.org/news/article_cdo/aid/3985364/jewish/Thinking-About-Our-Children-Education-Day-USA-Turns-40.htm