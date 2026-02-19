Falken-BlackFeather

Dan Fournier
8h

Great work and nice that you put it all together in one work (very much my style of writing like on my Substack - fournier.substack.com).

The only aspect that seemed to be missing/absent from this new beast system is the fact that as injected being (for the lack of a better term), at least in the United States they would no longer be considered human and would thus not enjoy any of their "LEGAL" rights.

See the fine work of American attorney Todd Callender on this specific aspect/topic. He really knows his stuff. I will try to get him on my podcast to discuss these aspects.

In his last two appearances (and prior ones) on SGTReport he discusses this (links under this paragraph) . I forget the exact legal term, but injected people (who have all these self-assembling nano bots in them) have a special name and he also cites the specific law which denies them the rights. I am not a lawyer, so do your own research/due diligence on this. But, the way the legal system is set up in the U.S. and most Western countries, it is highly rigged anyhow.

https://rumble.com/v74y7v2-disease-x-and-the-zombie-apocalypse-callender-and-campbell.html

https://rumble.com/v75tcxi-epsteins-pizzagate-evil-reaches-critical-mass-callebnder-vliet.html

Thanks for the SOLUTION TIPS in this work. Simple things like grounding are good to practice. Not health advice here, but, in addition, I would encourage people to look into taking a product called MasterPeace which has marine sea plasma and nano zeolite - which can counter all the nano crap in your system. I have used it myself which has ridden me of things like brain fog (and I was never injected by the way, but may have been exposed to shedding). Do you own research on the benefits of these key ingredients.

Thanks again for this wonderful piece. I will share it with others.

OnlytheTruth
15h

I have absolutely experienced in my targeting all that you describe, and it is quite difficult to articulate that someone is attacking you in spirit in your sleep and your children and you have no way of protecting them, they are attempting to extract your essence and store it in a cloud, but they can connect you to other things too, a neighbor's car, a truck, an industrial vehicle, all of it illustrated in the FAA PFN TRAC patent in 2000 calling us wet ware. Now, it is SMART meters and SMART Dust harvesting, and other devices also doing this with DARPA describing powering 6g using the human body and with GM Global having a patent to harvest your energy to store it somewhere in the vehicle. Those being targeted feel precisely what Dr. Robert Duncan has described as Project Soul Catcher, they are forced into a spiritual battle even for their children. I have had since at least 2007, the experimentation of synthetic telepathy and other aspects of psychotronic weaponry with the intent for electromagnetically inflicted in my assessment based on what has been done to me the Noahide Law based upon a spiritual warfare of prophecy prophesier supernatural occult based ritual system. It intends to force upon the person the whole of not just Noahide but also Mosaic law when that person may not even be Jewish. When it is not doing that to inflict terror upon the person who is being made to feel they have committed an unforgivable sin, those involved appear to be intent on using hidden methods of unleashing the full scope of the Noahide laws onto the individuals being targeted on the basis of that person being suspected of having possibly violated one of these laws replete with different punishments and as we are being told, they are not above threatening people with harm and death. I know that there is a husband and wife Stephen Ben Nun and Jana Ben-Nun who reveal the shocking truths about Israel’s APARTHEID STATE structure but all of this within the apparatus of unleashing Noahide Law on the non Jewish population.

The reality is that Noahide Laws intend to be administered within a Luciferian system at the UN that appear to have been in place though maybe not enforced since its founding because the Lucis Trust is an NGO publishing company that provides the UN with its spiritual guidance and in this, they do not honor or uphold Christian values but instead have favored the establishment of a Luciferian model and one that holds to the Noahide Laws that the Chabad Lubavitch movement has worked for decades to push as a global one world religion system. Alex Karp of Palantir is busy at work using pre-crime and DARPA tech to unleash Noahide on the world population, and he is very excited about the drone killing aspect of this apparently that we all should know is also capable of directed energy hits, and things like SMART DUST dispersal, and he hopes all investors, shareholders, stakeholders, will be on board with this, which we know many of them are because the Rothschild family is in the business of killing and have been all along. Recent revelations about Leon Black and his ties to Epstein have surfaced among others showing that we have a very demonic system infiltrating our schools in the United States, and it is not just people like Leon Black, they have allowed Bill Gates and UNESCO in our school systems as well, which is likely how we might see Noahide being carried out since it was framed around this idea of Education Day since 1978.

https://rumble.com/v606ype-steven-and-jana-ben-nun-reveal-the-shocking-truths-about-israels-apartheid-.html

https://noahide.org/universal-noahide-code-at-un-hq-2/

https://www.chabad.org/news/article_cdo/aid/3985364/jewish/Thinking-About-Our-Children-Education-Day-USA-Turns-40.htm

