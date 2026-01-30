Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Trinity's avatar
Trinity
7h

"The Spiritual Warfare Dimension: Attacking the Light-Body" - this is why I am attempting to establish a network of living, unadulterated humans. Flesh and blood is one thing. When they have access to our soul (which I believe is the entire drive behind this technological takeover) - that's an entirely different kettle of fish.

Once the nanotech is in the body, they have you - mind, body and SOUL. This is what most are not seeing. Spirituality, no matter what external form it takes (religion), will become obsolete. There will be worshipping nothing but the Machine.

I know we are surrounded by frequencies. If we continually clean the nanotech from our bodies, will this not be enough? And shield of course.

Reply
Share
Elizabeth Coady's avatar
Elizabeth Coady
7h

Good work helping to demystify the electronic enslavement system being built around and in us. Note the date 2012. I have all this tech in me. All this tech has been tested on targeted individuals nonconsensually. I have said multiple times that the Darpa Brain Initiative is really a transhumanist beta development program managed by the World Economic Forum. When was there a public discussion on chipping people nonconsensually? In his claim announcing that 200K Americans had brain chips former NASA chief Dennis Bushnell claims these people had damaged brains. I doubt that greatly and Nasa or he (now retired) should be compelled to identify the bci recipients.Mark my word all of this will be described soon as ‘digital id.’

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture