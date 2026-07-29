Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Tara Devi Mi's avatar
Tara Devi Mi
10h

with all due respect there is no single relation to:

- mindreading

- mindcontrol

- directed energy weapon

- historic massive of case of global zerseung/targeting/harassment

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