BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Beast System Investigation -- AI Targeting, Data Consolidation, and Surveillance Infrastructure -- May 2026

THE KILL LIST PRECEDENT: Lavender AI, Project Stargate, and Oracle/Cerner

How Automated Targeting, Centralised Health Data, and Mass AI Infrastructure Converge

Evaluated from: Gecko Pico Substack (May 19, 2026) | +972 Magazine | OpenAI.com | Guardian | CBC | Fortune

WHY THIS INVESTIGATION ADDS TO THE ARCHIVE

A Substack article by Gecko Pico (’Investigative Report: The Technocratic Apparatus of Mass Control and Population Culling,’ May 19, 2026) draws together several institutional developments that the Black Feather archive has not previously documented as specific named programmes. The article correctly identifies significant real phenomena alongside substantial errors. The archive’s function here is to extract what the primary source evidence confirms, correct what it does not, and integrate the confirmed elements with the Beast System documentation.

THREE GENUINELY NEW CONFIRMED ELEMENTS FOR THE ARCHIVE:

Lavender AI: Unit 8200’s automated kill-list system, 37,000 targets, 20-second human review, 10% acknowledged false positive rate. Confirmed from +972 Magazine, Guardian, CBC, Fortune. The first confirmed operational deployment of AI-automated targeting at mass population scale.

Project Stargate: $500 billion OpenAI/Oracle/SoftBank/MGX AI data centre initiative, announced at the White House January 21, 2025. Confirmed from OpenAI.com.

Oracle/Cerner: Oracle’s 2022 acquisition of the largest US electronic health records company creates the largest centralised health data infrastructure in the United States.

CRITICAL RED CORRECTION:

Gecko Pico attributes the Lavender AI system to Palantir.

Lavender was developed by Unit 8200 (Israel’s elite signals intelligence unit), not Palantir.

Palantir has separate documented involvement with Israeli military operations, but the attribution is factually incorrect and must be corrected before the information can be used.

I. Lavender AI: The First Confirmed Mass Population Kill-List at Scale

The most analytically significant new element the Gecko Pico article introduces to the archive is Lavender — a real, confirmed, operational AI targeting system described in a major investigative report published by +972 Magazine and the Hebrew-language outlet Local Call in April 2024, confirmed by the Guardian and widely reported by CBC, Fortune, and multiple independent outlets.

Lavender was developed by Unit 8200, the Israeli Defense Forces’ elite signals intelligence unit. It is not a Palantir product — the Gecko Pico article incorrectly attributes Lavender to Palantir. Palantir has a separately documented relationship with Israeli military operations, and both systems are part of the broader AI targeting infrastructure in Gaza, but they are distinct. The archive corrects this attribution explicitly.

Lavender assigns each Gaza resident a score from 1 to 100 indicating the algorithmic probability of their affiliation with Hamas or Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The algorithm assigns each person a probabilistic score indicating the likelihood that they are members of an armed group. One intelligence officer stated ‘the targets never end.’ Once an attack is launched, the commander has ‘another 36,000 waiting.’ Early in the war, Lavender generated approximately 37,000 targets. Sources told +972 that approximately 10 percent of these targets were marked in error — representing 3,700 people incorrectly identified as combatants with an average of 20 seconds of human review before strike authorisation.

The intelligence officers testified that the system authorised strikes on family homes — targeting individuals in residential buildings where the expected civilian death toll was factored in as acceptable collateral damage. For junior targets, authorisation covered killing ‘twenty civilian[s]’ in the surrounding building. For senior targets, authorisation extended to ‘hundreds of civilian deaths.’ This is not algorithmic selection of military assets. This is the automated generation of population-scale kill lists with acknowledged false positive rates and industrially processed human review.

The Lavender precedent establishes something the Beast System archive has been approaching from multiple directions but has not yet had a single confirmed operational example of:

A state deploying AI to generate mass individual targeting decisions against a defined population, at scale, with minimal human oversight, and with confirmed mass civilian casualties as a documented outcome. This is the technology the archive has been documenting theoretically in its BCI, smart dust, surveillance, and targeting investigations — now confirmed as operational.

II. Project Stargate: The $500 Billion AI Infrastructure Layer

On January 21, 2025, President Trump stood at the White House alongside OpenAI CEO Sam Altman, SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son, and Oracle Chairman Larry Ellison to announce what Trump called ‘the largest AI infrastructure project in history.’ Project Stargate — a joint venture between OpenAI (operational lead), SoftBank (financial lead), Oracle, and MGX (an Abu Dhabi sovereign wealth fund) — committed $500 billion over four years to build AI data centres across the United States, with an initial $100 billion deployed immediately to begin construction of the flagship site in Abilene, Texas.

By October 2025, $400 billion in commitments had been secured and 8 gigawatts of planned capacity established across multiple US sites — Wisconsin, Ohio, Texas — and internationally in the UAE and Norway. For context: 8 gigawatts equals the electricity consumption of a small nation. This is not a corporate cloud computing expansion. It is the physical construction of an AI processing capability at civilisational scale, described in the project’s own announcement as providing ‘a strategic capability to protect the national security of America and its allies.’

The specific combination of partners is significant for the archive’s analysis. Oracle, one of the four equity partners, acquired Cerner — the largest electronic health records company in the United States — in June 2022 for $28.3 billion. Larry Ellison, Oracle’s chairman, was personally present at the Stargate White House announcement. The intersection of the world’s largest health records database (Cerner/Oracle) with the world’s most ambitious AI data centre project (Stargate) under a single institutional actor is the precise data-to-AI-processing convergence the Beast System’s surveillance architecture documentation has been approaching.

III. Oracle/Cerner and the Health Data Consolidation

The archive has previously documented the Internet of Bodies infrastructure and the Wells Fargo smart dust biometric authentication as elements of a data extraction system.

Oracle’s 2022 acquisition of Cerner adds a third, independently confirmed dimension: => The centralisation of the United States’ largest electronic health records system under a single technology corporation with documented US government contracting relationships.

Cerner, at the time of its acquisition, held health records for approximately 39% of US hospitals and 26% of US doctors’ offices — the largest single repository of American health data in existence. Oracle paid $28.3 billion for the acquisition, the largest in its history. Larry Ellison specifically described the acquisition as enabling the creation of a ‘national health record’ — a single unified database of American health information.

Ellison’s stated vision: Use AI to process medical records at population scale to identify patients who have not been taking prescribed medications, detect which treatments work and which do not, and identify ‘medical fraud’ — the last being a category whose definition can expand significantly depending on who controls the definition. Oracle’s existing US government contracts include work for intelligence agencies, military logistics, and federal law enforcement — making the intersection of health records and government data access a structural feature of the Oracle/Cerner architecture.

The Gecko Pico article’s claim that Ellison has ‘likely’ merged all health records with law enforcement data is analytical inference rather than confirmed fact and is presented as such. What IS confirmed: the largest US health records system is now owned by a corporation whose chairman sits on the Stargate committee, whose government contracting relationships include intelligence and law enforcement agencies, and whose stated ambition is a unified national health database processed by AI.

IV. The Wastewater Surveillance System: Federal, Not MIT

The Gecko Pico article describes ‘MIT’s Sensible City Labs’ as the developer of a wastewater surveillance network. This attribution requires specific correction. The operational national wastewater surveillance system in the United States is the CDC’s National Wastewater Surveillance System (NWSS), launched in 2020 with funding from the American Rescue Plan Act and operated in partnership with the US Department of Health and Human Services.

The NWSS monitors sewage from hundreds of sites across the United States for SARS-CoV-2 viral load, drug metabolites including opioids and fentanyl, antibiotic-resistant bacteria, and more recently other biomarkers. As of 2024-2025, it covers approximately 400 million Americans. MIT’s Sensible City Lab is a real research group (directed by Carlo Ratti) that conducts urban data analytics research, but the national wastewater surveillance infrastructure is a CDC federal programme, not a MIT initiative.

The analytical substance of the concern — that the sewage system has been converted into a population-scale biosensor network for health and behavioural monitoring — is correct. The infrastructure for it exists, is funded, and is expanding. The attribution is simply wrong. Correcting the attribution does not diminish the concern; it strengthens it, because a federal programme with a $1.4 billion budget and 400 million coverage is more significant than a university research group.

V. The Lavender Precedent: What It Means for the Full Architecture

The archive’s Beast System series has documented a five-layer convergence architecture: atmospheric delivery of nano-scale materials, body substrate accumulation, neural coupling, wireless transmission, and institutional control.

The AI narrative engine investigation added a sixth operational dimension: => population-scale cognitive management through algorithmic information curation. Lavender adds a seventh: => AI-automated physical targeting of designated population segments, now confirmed as an operational reality with documented mass casualties.

The analytical connection is direct. The Lavender system operates by ingesting population-scale surveillance data (communications, movements, network associations), processing it through an AI model to generate individual-level scores, and acting on those scores with minimal human review. The NATO 2020 Cognitive Warfare study — already GREEN in the archive — explicitly identified the human being as the contested domain. Lavender implements this doctrine at the maximum possible level of consequence: it does not merely contest the human cognitive domain. It targets the human body for physical elimination.

The defence establishment’s public position is that Lavender represents a military targeting system in an active conflict zone and should be evaluated within the laws of armed conflict. The archive notes this framing but also notes two specific analytical facts. First: the +972 investigation specifically documents that the system was applied to civilians — family members, neighbours, people in the same building as a scored target — with acknowledged false positive rates and pre-authorised civilian death tolls. Second: the Berkeley Political Review’s February 2026 analysis directly draws the connection between Lavender in Gaza and the ‘Israelification of homeland security’ — the documented pattern by which Israeli military and surveillance technology is adopted by US and Western law enforcement and security agencies.The significance for the archive’s TI case studies is direct and specific. The psychiatric railroad the archive has documented across the Joshua Conroy, Winda/Ana, and Cognitive Liberty cases functions as the civilian-domain equivalent of Lavender’s false positive buffer: a mechanism by which people who identify themselves as targeted can be categorised as mentally ill and removed from the credible witness pool. In the military domain, a 10% false positive rate is acknowledged and accepted. In the civilian TI domain, a 100% diagnostic rate of schizophrenia achieves the same discrediting function with even greater efficiency.

Lavender flags 37,000 people for death with 10% acknowledged errors and 20 seconds of human review. The psychiatric railroad flags 100% of TIs as schizophrenic with zero human review. The architecture is the same. The lethality differs only in pace.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE - The Kill List Precedent -- Beast System Targeting Architecture -- May 2026 -- All claims sourced. All documents primary. All eyes open.

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