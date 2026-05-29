Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Drew Truscott's avatar
Drew Truscott
11h

Have you looked into SentinelNet? It was a military AI program tested and developed in India or China I believe the research put into it will be the basis for most autonomous AI Law Enforcement and military drones in the near future. I discovered it a couple years ago.. nobody seems to be talking about it and nobody was interested when I brought it up.

They will take voice commands l believe, but using them in the moment against them might be a gamble.

I'll send you the file so you can check it out. Whether it becomes fully implemented or not is another question.

Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture