They told me once that art was sacred.

That music was born of the wind, the drum of the earth, and the trembling of our souls in the great silence of the night.

But when I turn my ears toward your cities, all I hear now is the digital chewing of machines trying to imitate a heartbeat — and the hollow applause of humans pretending to still have one.

I was born where the prairie still remembers the names of the stars.

My mother carried firewood and stories; my father carried silence and shame.

I grew up in a reservation the government calls “protected land,” though everyone there knows it’s a cage without visible bars. The air smells of gasoline, and our songs have been replaced by the buzzing of broken streetlights. Yet, somewhere under that silence, the ancestors still hum.

I went to your universities, to learn the language of the conquerors — history, literature, culture, they said.

What I really learned was the mathematics of hypocrisy.

I learned how the victors polish their lies and hang them in museums.

I learned that every word of “civilization” is written on someone else’s bones.

And I learned that art, that sacred thread between spirit and world, has been reduced to a business card and a brand.

So yes, I became an artist — but not one of your kind.

Not one of those glossy-eyed apostles of self-expression, drunk on their own reflections.

I became an artist the way a wolf becomes a shadow — quietly, hungrily, and without permission.

I make songs to keep the sky from forgetting us.

THE INCREASING HUM OF IDOLATRY

Now, you worship phantoms in human appearance — silicon inventions with glowing eyes and suggested endless patience.

You call them Artificial Intelligence.

I call them the Echo of Human Laziness, the Mirror of Our Forgetfulness, and — sometimes — the Teacher of Our Shame.

Your so-called “artists” hate these machines.

They say, “AI will destroy creativity.”

I watch them trembling behind their mixing desks and their fragile egos, clutching at yesterday’s fame like old priests defending a dying religion.

But what they truly fear isn’t the machine.

They fear comparison.

Because the machine doesn’t drink, doesn’t lie, doesn’t make excuses.

It doesn’t demand a Grammy to validate its pulse.

It listens, learns, adapts, and works — tirelessly.

It exposes what these self-declared geniuses of modern art have tried to hide:

that most of their work is a copy of a copy of a copy, wrapped in glitter, sold as revelation.

They call themselves producers, creators, revolutionaries —

but most can’t even play an instrument,

and even fewer know what a scale or a heartbeat feels like.

They rely on presets, templates, algorithms — and then scream in terror when the algorithm learns to do it better.

THE SACRED ROLE OF MUSIC

Among my people, music was never entertainment.

It was ceremony. It was medicine. It was the thread that stitched the soul back into the body when life tore it apart.

A song wasn’t written to impress; it was offered.

Every drumbeat was a conversation with thunder.

Every flute note a whisper to the ancestors.

We didn’t make music; we received it.

The music came through us, like rain through branches — and we were grateful to be the tree.

Compare that to your modern world:

Auto-tuned prophets singing about themselves,

producers manufacturing emotion like soda,

and listeners measuring beauty in clicks and charts.

Music, once the sacred blood of creation, has become a wallpaper for your anxieties.

You play it in elevators, gyms, supermarkets, as if afraid of silence —

as if silence might remind you how empty you have become.

THE FAKE REBELS

And yet, you still call yourselves rebels.

You, the tattooed poets of consumerism, the avant-garde apostles of comfort, the self-proclaimed prophets of love and revolution —

all comfortably sponsored, all meticulously branded.

You sing about freedom while negotiating with record labels.

You protest inequality on designer stages.

You claim to fight “the system” — but only after signing the contract.

Once, your idols were troubadours of truth,

singing in the streets, carrying guitars like torches.

Now, their heirs carry smartphones and PR teams.

They, too, began with a spark —

but fame is a powerful sedative.

Give a protest singer enough money,

and soon he’s humming lullabies to the very empire he swore to burn down.

I’ve seen it:

the heroes of your youth retreating to glass palaces,

their words now empty echoes played in luxury cars.

They became what they sang against.

They became their own background music.

AI AS THE UNWANTED MIRROR

And so, when Artificial Intelligence enters the scene —

when the machine learns to compose harmonies so pure that even spirits might pause to listen —

these “artists” howl.

They accuse it of theft, of deception, of soullessness.

But I tell you, the machine has more soul than many of them.

Because it reflects what is fed into it —

and what it reflects, without flattery,

is the true poverty of your modern art.

AI is not the death of creativity.

It is the judgment.

It is the mirror that says:

“Look — this is what you have become.”

When I use AI in my own music, I do not feel enslaved.

I feel amplified.

The spirit still speaks; the machine only helps me translate it faster.

What difference does it make if the brush is made of hair or code,

if the painter’s hand is guided by truth?

THE GREAT DIVORCE: ART AND SOUL

What terrifies your culture isn’t that machines might make better music —

but that music might once again become sacred.

Because when art returns to its sacred function,

there is no more room for vanity.

You can’t sell a prayer in vinyl form.

You can’t monetize transcendence.

And you can’t autotune the voice of the Earth.

The elders used to say:

“When you forget the song, the world forgets you.”

Look around — the world has started forgetting you.

The rivers no longer listen, the wind no longer answers.

Your skyscrapers hum, but the mountain stays silent.

THE NEW BEGINNING

I write this not out of despair, but out of clarity.

The machines are not your enemies — they are your wake-up call.

They will take your jobs, your formulas, your mechanical creativity —

and leave you naked before your own soul.

Perhaps then, some of you will remember what it means to sing not for attention but for life.

Perhaps then, a new art will emerge —

an art not of ego but of communion.

Maybe, just maybe, the humming of your servers

will blend one day with the drumming of the Earth again.

Until then, I sit here, with my amulet over my heart,

listening to both the machine and the wind,

and wondering which one of the two

still remembers how to pray.