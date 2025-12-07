Falken-Theater

Falken-Theater

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest's avatar
Peter: of Family Forrest
19h

To dismiss this psychosis, those who are aware can employ all forms of media to present alternatives to the many entrapped in 'the dream within the dream''. We must turn away from corporate narcissists entrapped in the falsities of greed.

What is lacking on our planet of abundant wonders is re-cognition and acceptance that we are witnessing the culmination of an ages-long spiritual war against the living wo/man. As the scriptural truth warns, we must stand up under the One True God and stop expecting the demonic mindset to change a damned thing!

It's not clever, it simply replicates every thing in its rotten image; its ''demonic trinity'' controls by re-presenting our Divine LifeForce with bits - whether paper, metal or digital; fooling us into its belief systems with ''bits of information'' misnamed ''education''; and enforcing the endless fraud by certifying us from birth as ''corporate entities'' to fall under its commercial ''legal'' rules. Thus, it blinds us to our role as creditors of the amazing beauty freely available on our wonderful planet.

The only solution is to ignore their bluster and deception - and stop voting for ignorant corrupted grifters. As the holders of all skills, time and knowledge, we produce all demand and supply. So, we can recreate our own ''trinity'' as creditors to life; three core functions for wo/man to live debt-free; our ''banking systems'' (simple ledgers - digital or otherwise) managed locally to deliver real social value; ''education'' fulfilling its true role ''to bring out from within''; all protected under the One Divine Law - ''do no harm''.

Hidden in plain sight amidst the endless false values propagated by ''media'' are abundant opportunities for us to co-operate locally and mirror the Truth of Beauty and Goodness reflected in Nature. This is the ''missing conversation'' we must begin in order to ''kick the bad habit'' of failing to stand up under Divine Law. We must stop following the engineered sensationalism and propaganda of psychotic lost souls. Without doubt, when we accept the status of ''dead entities'', we acquiesce to the perdition of avoidable ignorance under the rule of deceivers.

Once the current systemic fraud is re-cognised, the ''elite'' criminal mindset will be revealed in its deluded state and dismissed. Then, the living wo/man can employ the entire banking infrastructure to prove the fact that we-the-living wo/man are creditors on our planet. Essentially, we must realise that ''money'' has been corrupted by ''lost souls'' entrapped in delusion.

Accepting that ''currency'' is simply ''oil'' to facilitate creative exchange and barter between people will unveil its true power as a reflection of our Divine LifeForce; always freely available. Thus, we can provide credit where it's due to facilitate creativity and well-being in and as a transformative means of hands-on education that creates untold debt-free ''assets'' of mind-body-spirit.

Thereafter, ''currency'' will be available, as required, to create genuine Social Value, free from debt, taxes and ''elite'' control. In parallel, we can refocus on the actual nature of what has been mooted as ''a spiritual war'' i.e. the vast difference between ego-body-mind entrapment in material delusion and knowing the Essence, Source and Conscious Presence of Divine Thinking.

As we learn to live in awe and gratitude for the Beauty and Goodness that enables life to manifest, we will enable our selves to revert to Reality

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Falken-Soundtheater
Neural Foundry's avatar
Neural Foundry
2h

Brilliant mapping of Leviathan's characteristics to modern systemic dysfunction. Your analysis of covenant-breaking at the institutional level explains why traditional accountabilty mechanisms consistenly fail when confronting captured instituions. The observation that pride makes entities incapable of keeping agreements, not merely unwilling, is actualy the key to understanding why "voting them out" or "reforming from within" never works. This spiritual framework cuts through decades of failed political strategy.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Falken-Soundtheater · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture