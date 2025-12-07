The Leviathan Spirit: 8 Biblical Signs AND Modern Political-Technocratic Events
This Ancient Enemy is Attacking the Planet and Humanity as a Whole
PROLOGUE: WHEN THE SERPENT BECAME A SYSTEM
There is an enemy older than empires.
An entity that has moved through history not as myth, but as operational force—weaving itself into the fabric of human civilization, shapeshifting from serpent to dragon, from individual temptation to systematic enslavement.
The Bible calls it Leviathan.
Modern language calls it many things: The Deep State. The Cathedral. The Machine. The System. The Empire. Babylon.
But the spirit remains the same.
What the ancients understood as a spiritual entity operating through pride, deception, and the destruction of covenant relationships, we now witness operating at planetary scale—through institutions, technologies, ideologies, and systems that bear all eight hallmarks of its biblical description.
This is not metaphor.
This is pattern recognition across time.
From Genesis to Revelation, from Sinai to Silicon Valley, from Pharaoh’s court to Davos, the same spirit operates.
And if we do not name it—if we do not recognize its tactics—we will be devoured by it.
I. WHAT IS THE LEVIATHAN SPIRIT?
Biblical Foundation
The Leviathan spirit is described throughout Scripture as:
Job 41:34 — “He beholds every high thing; he is king over all the children of pride.”
Isaiah 27:1 — “In that day the Lord with His severe sword, great and strong, will punish Leviathan the fleeing serpent, Leviathan that twisted serpent; and He will slay the reptile that is in the sea.”
Psalm 74:14 — “You broke the heads of Leviathan in pieces, and gave him as food to the people inhabiting the wilderness.”
This is not merely a sea creature from Job’s poetic description.
Leviathan is:
A high-ranking demonic principality with territorial authority
The king over all manifestations of pride
A multi-headed entity that operates through multiple simultaneous fronts
A covenant-breaker fundamentally unable to honor agreements
A communication disrupter that twists truth and sows confusion
A hardened, impenetrable force resistant to correction, love, or reason
The Evolution: Serpent to Dragon
Scripture traces this enemy’s progression:
Genesis 3 — The serpent in the garden (deception, pride, covenant-breaking)
Job 41 — Leviathan the sea monster (invincible pride, multi-headed chaos)
Isaiah 27 — The twisted serpent to be slain at the end of days
Revelation 12 — The great red dragon with seven heads and ten horns
Why the evolution?
Because humanity continues to feed this spirit through pride, accusation, deception, and covenant-breaking.
With each generation that bows to pride rather than humility, the enemy grows stronger.
And now, in our age, it has reached systemic, planetary, technological manifestation.
II. THE EIGHT BIBLICAL SIGNS — AND THEIR MODERN MANIFESTATIONS
SIGN 1: THE COMMUNICATION DISRUPTER — MASTER TRUTH TWISTER
Biblical Description:
2 Timothy 4:3 — “For the time will come when they will not endure sound doctrine, but according to their own desires, because they have itching ears, they will heap up for themselves teachers.”
Romans 16:17 — “Now I urge you, brethren, note those who cause divisions and offenses, contrary to the doctrine which you learned, and avoid them.”
The Leviathan spirit twists words.
No matter how clearly you speak, how much evidence you present, how logically you argue—this spirit will distort your meaning, invert your intention, and weaponize your words against you.
Modern Manifestation: Information Warfare and Semantic Inversion
1. Orwellian Language Control
The global reset operates through systematic redefinition of language:
“Freedom” = Compliance with mandates
“Safety” = Surrender of rights
“Equity” = Forced redistribution and lowered standards
“Inclusion” = Exclusion of dissenting voices
“Misinformation” = Any truth contradicting official narrative
“Domestic terrorist” = Anyone questioning authority
“Build Back Better” = Controlled demolition of existing order
This is Leviathan’s signature tactic: twist the meaning of words until truth becomes unspeakable.
2. Media as Ministry of Truth
Every mainstream media outlet speaks with one synchronized voice—using identical phrases, identical framing, identical omissions.
Operation Mockingbird never ended. It went global.
When every news source repeats:
“Safe and effective”
“Trust the science”
“Threat to our democracy”
“For the greater good”
—you are not witnessing independent journalism. You are witnessing coordinated communication disruption.
The spirit that twists individual conversations now twists collective perception at planetary scale.
3. Censorship as “Content Moderation”
When truth is labeled “misinformation” and systematically suppressed across all platforms—that is Leviathan twisting communication.
When doctors are deplatformed for sharing clinical experience—that is Leviathan.
When scientists are censored for questioning lockdown efficacy—that is Leviathan.
When the Twitter Files reveal government-directed suppression of true information—that is Leviathan’s communication disruption made policy.
4. Gaslighting as Governance
When authorities:
Deny what you clearly saw with your own eyes
Tell you the economy is strong while you can’t afford groceries
Insist the border is secure while millions cross unchecked
Claim mandates are voluntary while threatening your livelihood
—that is Leviathan-level gaslighting.
The spirit that makes personal conversations impossibly confusing now makes national discourse systematically incomprehensible.
SIGN 2: THE COVENANT BREAKER — UNABLE TO KEEP COMMITMENTS
Biblical Description:
Job 41:4 — “Will he make a covenant with you? Will you take him as a servant forever?”
The answer is NO.
Leviathan cannot honor covenants. Its pride makes it believe it’s above keeping promises—especially when inconvenient.
Modern Manifestation: Institutional Betrayal at Every Level
1. Government Covenant-Breaking
Constitutional violations:
“Shall not be infringed” → infringed systematically
“No law respecting establishment of religion” → lockdown exemptions for BLM protests, prohibitions for churches
“Right to a speedy trial” → J6 defendants held without trial for years
“Consent of the governed” → mandates imposed without consent
Treaty violations:
Nuremberg Code → violated through coerced medical experimentation
Geneva Conventions → violated through targeted persecution of dissidents
NATO agreements → violated in Libya, Syria, Ukraine provocations
Campaign promises: Every politician promises accountability, transparency, limited government—then governs as the opposite.
This is not mere political failure. This is Leviathan’s inability to honor covenant operating through systems.
2. Corporate Covenant-Breaking
Employment contracts: “Your job is secure” → mandates: inject or be fired
Privacy policies: “We protect your data” → sold to highest bidder, shared with intelligence agencies
Service agreements: Constantly changed unilaterally, forcing acceptance of new terms or loss of access
Pharmaceutical promises: “Safe and effective” → liability shielded, injuries denied, data hidden for 75 years
3. Medical Establishment Betrayal
The Hippocratic Oath: “First, do no harm”
Then:
Remdesivir protocols that killed patients
Ventilator protocols that collapsed lungs
Denial of early treatment
Suppression of ivermectin, hydroxychloroquine
Coerced injection of experimental gene therapy
Denial of informed consent
This is covenant-breaking at the level of the sacred trust between healer and patient.
4. Academic Covenant-Breaking
Universities once promised:
Free inquiry
Pursuit of truth
Open debate
Now they deliver:
Ideological conformity
Censorship of dissent
Struggle sessions disguised as “diversity training”
When institutions created to preserve and transmit truth become engines of deception—that is Leviathan.
5. Ecclesiastical Betrayal
When churches:
Close their doors in obedience to Caesar while casinos remain open
Require “vaccine passports” to enter God’s house
Preach submission to tyranny rather than resistance to evil
Replace the Gospel with social justice ideology
—that is covenant-breaking at the highest level: betrayal of the covenant with God Himself.
SIGN 3: THE CHARACTER ASSASSINATOR — DESTROYER OF REPUTATIONS
Biblical Description:
John 10:10 — “The thief does not come except to steal, and to kill, and to destroy. I have come that they may have life, and that they may have it more abundantly.”
Leviathan doesn’t just disagree with you—it seeks to destroy your character, your reputation, your credibility, your livelihood.
Modern Manifestation: Cancel Culture and Targeted Destruction
1. Cancel Culture as Systematic Character Assassination
When someone speaks truth inconvenient to the empire:
Phase 1: Label them (racist, sexist, conspiracy theorist, anti-vaxxer, extremist)
Phase 2: Amplify the label through coordinated media attacks
Phase 3: Deplatform (remove from social media, banking, employment)
Phase 4: Isolate (pressure family, friends, colleagues to disavow them)
Phase 5: Destroy economically (lawsuit, criminal charges, financial ruin)
This is not random mob behavior. This is coordinated Leviathan operation.
2. Examples of Targeted Destruction
Dr. Peter McCullough: World-renowned cardiologist, attacked and stripped of credentials for questioning mRNA safety
Dr. Robert Malone: Inventor of mRNA technology, censored and smeared for warning about its dangers
Dr. Simone Gold: America’s Frontline Doctors founder, imprisoned for entering Capitol on January 6th
Alex Berenson: Former New York Times reporter, banned from Twitter for sharing CDC data on vaccine efficacy
Dr. Paul Marik: ICU pioneer, threatened with medical license for using ivermectin
Jordan Peterson: Clinical psychologist, threatened with forced re-education for refusing pronoun compliance
Brett Weinstein: Evolutionary biologist, destroyed academically for opposing campus mob violence
The pattern is clear: Speak truth → Character assassination → Economic destruction → Social isolation
This is Leviathan’s tactic—scaled to institutional coordination.
3. The January 6th Political Prisoners
The clearest example of systematic character assassination:
Protesters labeled “insurrectionists” despite no weapons, no plan, no organized leadership
Media coordination: every outlet used identical “armed insurrection” language despite no firearms charges
Held without trial for years (violating right to speedy trial)
Solitary confinement for misdemeanor trespass
Lives destroyed: jobs lost, families shattered, reputations annihilated
Meanwhile, 2020 BLM rioters who burned cities, attacked federal buildings, and killed people were called “mostly peaceful protesters” and had charges dropped.
When justice becomes selective political persecution—that is Leviathan.
4. The Smear Machine: Intelligence Agency Character Assassination
Operation Mockingbird → modern: Intelligence agencies feed narratives to compliant media, who amplify without verification
“Russian asset” — Used against Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, Glenn Greenwald, anyone opposing neocon foreign policy
“Domestic terrorist” — Used against parents objecting at school boards, traditionalist Catholics, pro-life activists
“Threat to democracy” — Used against anyone questioning election integrity, regardless of evidence
When intelligence agencies weaponize media to destroy citizens’ reputations—that is Leviathan operating through state power.
SIGN 4: PRAYER LIFE ATTACKER — SEVERING CONNECTION TO GOD
Biblical Description:
Proverbs 15:1 — “A soft answer turns away wrath, but a harsh word stirs up anger.”
Leviathan does the opposite—it creates harsh responses, destroys communication, and severs the very connection to God that would enable healing.
You cannot be both prayerful and prideful.
Modern Manifestation: The War on Faith and Spiritual Life
1. Lockdown as Spiritual Warfare
March 2020: Governments worldwide simultaneously:
Closed churches (while keeping liquor stores, abortion clinics open)
Banned singing (the most ancient form of worship)
Prohibited communion (a Christian sacrament)
Forbade gathering (violating Hebrews 10:25 — “do not forsake assembling together”)
Arrested pastors for holding services
Fined congregations for worshiping together
This was not health policy. This was spiritual assault.
When the state decides whether, when, and how you may worship God—that is Leviathan severing your connection to the Divine.
2. The Mockery and Marginalization of Faith
Entertainment/Media:
Christians or other believers in God portrayed as hypocrites, bigots, idiots
Faith presented as opposite of science/reason
Traditional morality mocked as oppression
Biblical values labeled “hate speech”
Academia:
Christian (or other believers in God) students forced to affirm positions contradicting their faith
Religious exemptions denied or made impossibly difficult
Faith-based organizations forced to violate conscience or close
Corporate:
Employees required to attend “diversity training” that attacks Christian (or other believers in God) faith
Fired for refusing to use pronouns contradicting biological reality
Forced to choose between livelihood and conscience
3. The Replacement Religion: Woke Ideology
When true faith is attacked, false religion fills the void:
Woke ideology operates as inverted Christianity:
Christianity - Woke Religion
Original sin - White privilege/systemic racism
Confession - Public struggle sessions
Atonement - Reparations, self-flagellation
Salvation - “Allyship,” activism
Sacred texts - Kendi, DiAngelo
Priesthood - HR departments, DEI officers
This is not secular. This is religious—a demonic inversion of Christianity designed to replace it.
4. Persecution of Prayer
Coach Kennedy: Fired for praying silently on football field after games
Military chaplains: Forced out for refusing to affirm same-sex marriage
Healthcare workers: Fired for requesting religious exemptions
Business owners: Sued into bankruptcy for declining to participate in ceremonies violating their faith
When the state punishes prayer—that is Leviathan attacking your connection to God.
SIGN 5: MULTIPLE HEADS — CREATING CHAOS ON MULTIPLE FRONTS
Biblical Description:
Psalm 74:14 — “You broke the heads of Leviathan in pieces.”
Leviathan operates through multiple manifestations simultaneously—creating overwhelming chaos across numerous fronts.
Proverbs 6:16-19 — The Seven Abominations God Hates:
A proud look
A lying tongue
Hands that shed innocent blood
A heart that devises wicked plans
Feet swift in running to evil
A false witness who speaks lies
One who sows discord among brethren
Leviathan doesn’t attack one area of life—it attacks ALL areas SIMULTANEOUSLY.
Modern Manifestation: Coordinated Multi-Front Assault
The Global Reset operates through systematic, simultaneous destabilization across every domain:
1. Economic Head: Financial Enslavement
Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC): Programmable money that can be turned off, restricted, or confiscated
Inflation: Deliberate devaluation destroying savings, forcing dependence
Debt slavery: Student loans, medical debt, mortgage debt trapping generations
Universal Basic Income: Bribing populations into dependence on the state
ESG scores: Corporate social credit systems controlling capital allocation
“You will own nothing and be happy”: Explicit elimination of private property
2. Political Head: Authoritarian Consolidation
Surveillance state: Total information awareness through NSA, Five Eyes, tech platforms
Social credit systems: China’s model exported globally
Emergency powers: Normalized permanent “emergency” justifying tyranny
Weaponized justice: Two-tier system punishing dissidents, protecting elites
Election manipulation: Mail-in ballots, ballot harvesting, machine “glitches,” censorship of opposing views
WHO Pandemic Treaty: Surrendering national sovereignty to unelected global health authority
3. Medical Head: Biological Control
mRNA experimentation: Mass injection of population with experimental gene therapy
Vaccine passports: Digital health IDs required for participation in society
Medical mandates: Coerced treatment violating informed consent
Transhumanism: Editing human genome, merging man with machine
Euthanasia expansion: “Medical assistance in dying” for depression, poverty
Reproductive control: Abortion on demand, sterilization through ideology
4. Educational Head: Ideological Capture
Critical Race Theory: Teaching children to hate themselves/others based on race
Gender ideology: Confusing children about biological reality, encouraging irreversible transition
Historical revisionism: 1619 Project, Howard Zinn, rewriting American founding as evil
Common Core: Dumbing down education, standardizing mediocrity
SEL (Social Emotional Learning): Psychological manipulation disguised as education
Parent exclusion: Schools hiding children’s “transitions” from parents
5. Cultural Head: Moral Inversion
Drag Queen Story Hour: Sexualizing children in libraries, schools
Pride Month: Corporate/government worship of sexual deviance
Pornography normalization: Mainstreaming addiction, destroying pair-bonding
Family destruction: No-fault divorce, incentivized single motherhood, criminalized fatherhood
Abortion worship: Not just “choice” but sacrament, celebration
Euthanasia of the elderly: Warehousing, isolating, pressuring toward death
6. Technological Head: Digital Prison
5G infrastructure: Electromagnetic radiation + surveillance grid
Smart cities: Total monitoring, control of movement
Internet of Things: Every device a surveillance node
AI control: Algorithmic determination of what you can say, see, access
Biometric tracking: Facial recognition, gait analysis, heartbeat identification
Neuralink/Brain-computer interface: Direct technological control of human consciousness
7. Environmental Head: Climate Tyranny
Carbon credit system: Rationing energy, travel, meat consumption
15-minute cities: Geographic imprisonment under guise of sustainability
“Net zero”: Deliberate deindustrialization, returning to pre-modern living standards
Geoengineering: Poisoning atmosphere with aluminum, barium, strontium
Agricultural destruction: Attacking farmers, culling livestock, eliminating fertilizer
Lab-grown meat: Replacing God’s provision with Bill Gates’ synthetic slop
8. Spiritual Head: Religious Apostasy
Pope Francis: Blessing same-sex unions, promoting climate religion, welcoming paganism
Prosperity Gospel: Replacing cross with comfort, suffering with success
“Progressive Christianity”: Affirming everything Scripture condemns
New Age infiltration: “Christian yoga,” contemplative prayer (eastern mysticism)
Interfaith movement: All religions lead to God (denying John 14:6)
THIS IS THE MULTI-HEADED LEVIATHAN IN ACTION.
Each head operates semi-independently, yet all coordinate toward the same goal: total enslavement of humanity.
SIGN 6: STIFF-NECKED SERPENT — STUBBORN RESISTANCE TO ALL AUTHORITY
Biblical Description:
Job 41:22 — “Strength dwells in his neck, and sorrow dances before him.”
Exodus 32:9 — “I have seen this people, and indeed it is a stiff-necked people!”
The neck represents the will.
Leviathan’s strength lies in its absolute refusal to bend, submit, or yield—even to God.
Modern Manifestation: Institutional Arrogance and Unaccountability
1. The Deep State: Permanent Government Above Elections
The administrative state operates independently of elected officials:
Intelligence agencies (CIA, FBI, NSA) refuse oversight
Federal bureaucracies ignore presidential directives
Regulatory agencies serve corporate interests, not public good
“Experts” claim authority above democratic accountability
“We are the government, the elections don’t matter” — This is the implicit claim of the permanent bureaucracy.
When unelected officials claim authority above the people’s representatives—that is Leviathan’s stiff neck.
2. Judicial Tyranny: Courts as Legislature
When courts:
Invent rights not in Constitution (abortion, same-sex marriage)
Strike down laws passed by elected representatives
Refuse to hear cases with clear constitutional violations (2020 election)
Operate as political actors rather than impartial arbiters
—that is Leviathan refusing to submit to constitutional limits.
3. Corporate Monopolies Above the Law
Big Tech:
Violates antitrust law (no enforcement)
Censors speech (no accountability)
Colludes with government (no prosecution)
Refuses congressional subpoenas (no consequences)
Big Pharma:
Complete liability immunity for vaccine injuries
Hides safety data for 75 years
Bribes doctors, politicians, media
Kills thousands through approved drugs (opioid epidemic)
When corporations operate above law—that is Leviathan’s stiff neck.
4. International Organizations: Unelected Global Government
WHO, UN, WEF, IMF, World Bank:
Dictate policy to sovereign nations
Refuse democratic accountability
Serve elite interests, not populations
Cannot be voted out, sued, or held responsible
Klaus Schwab openly brags about “penetrating governments” with WEF Young Global Leaders.
When global bureaucrats dictate to elected governments—that is Leviathan’s stiff neck at planetary scale.
5. Media Arrogance: “We Decide What You Need to Know”
“Our job is to tell people what to think” — MSNBC’s Mika Brzezinski
“Journalists should not give platforms to liars” (meaning: anyone disagreeing with us)
Media refuses to:
Correct obvious lies
Admit errors
Allow opposing viewpoints
Submit to factual accountability
When media claims authority to determine truth rather than report facts—that is Leviathan.
6. Academic Arrogance: “Trust the Science” (Our Science, Not Yours)
“The Science™” has become religious dogma:
Cannot be questioned
Dissenters excommunicated
Peer review corrupted by ideology
Replication crisis ignored
Funding determines conclusions
When “science” becomes immune to scientific method—that is Leviathan’s stiff neck.
SIGN 7: HARDENED HEART OF PRIDE — IMPENETRABLE TO LOVE
Biblical Description:
Job 41:24 — “His heart is as hard as stone, even as hard as the lower millstone.”
A millstone crushes grain—it must be incredibly hard to perform its function.
When Leviathan hardens a heart, no amount of love, kindness, evidence, or reason can penetrate.
The heart doesn’t just resist—it crushes attempts at reconciliation.
Modern Manifestation: Ideological Possession and Dehumanization
1. The Covidian Cult: Hardened Beyond Reason
Even after:
Lockdowns proven ineffective
Masks proven ineffective
Social distancing arbitrary (6 feet = made up)
mRNA shots don’t prevent infection or transmission
Myocarditis in young men spiking
Excess mortality in highly vaccinated countries
Athletes dropping dead on field
Pfizer documents revealing 1,223 deaths in first 90 days
—many still:
Wear masks alone in cars
Demand boosters despite repeated infections
Shame the unvaccinated
Support mandates
Refuse to examine evidence
This is not ignorance. This is hardened heart—ideology impervious to reality.
2. Gender Ideology: Reality Denial as Virtue
The claim: Men can become women, women can become men, biology is “assigned,” children can consent to sterilization
The evidence: Every cell in your body has XX or XY chromosomes, no amount of surgery or hormones changes this
Yet:
Doctors lose licenses for stating biological reality
Parents lose custody for refusing to “affirm”
Women’s sports destroyed by male-bodied competitors
Women’s prisons housing male rapists
Children sterilized before puberty
When ideology requires you to deny what your eyes see—that is Leviathan’s hardened heart.
3. Climate Cult: Apocalyptic Hysteria Immune to Facts
The predictions (all failed):
1970s: New ice age by 2000
1980s: Acid rain will destroy forests
1990s: Ozone hole will kill us all
2000s: Arctic ice will be gone by 2013
2010s: Islands underwater by 2020
2020s: “We have 10 years left”
Yet climate activists:
Fly private jets to conferences about carbon footprints
Own beachfront mansions despite “rising sea levels”
Demand policies that impoverish the poor
Block affordable energy
Worship teenage girl (Greta) as prophet
When prophecy repeatedly fails but belief intensifies—that is hardened heart.
4. The Woke Mind Virus: Love Redefined as Hate
Traditional love: Seeking the good of another, even when it requires correction
Woke “love”: Affirming every desire, no matter how destructive
Result:
Real love (parent protecting child from porn) = labeled hate
Real hate (encouraging child to sterilize themselves) = labeled love
When love and hate are completely inverted—that is Leviathan’s hardened heart.
5. TDS (Trump Derangement Syndrome): Hatred Beyond Reason
Regardless of one’s view of Trump, the psychological response to him reveals hardened hearts:
Otherwise rational people claiming he’s “literally Hitler”
Families torn apart over political disagreement
Violence justified because “he’s an existential threat”
Due process abandoned because “he deserves it”
Every policy opposed simply because he proposed it
When hatred becomes so intense it justifies abandoning all principle—that is hardened heart.
6. The Dehumanization Progression
Leviathan’s hardened heart always leads to viewing opponents as subhuman:
COVID:
“The unvaccinated are selfish”
“They’re killing grandma”
“They don’t deserve healthcare”
“They should be fired, excluded, imprisoned”
Politics:
“Trump supporters are deplorable”
“MAGA is a threat to democracy”
“White people are inherently racist”
“Men are toxic”
When you stop seeing opponents as human beings made in God’s image—
—that is Leviathan’s hardened heart preparing for the final stage: elimination.
SIGN 8: HATES CORRECTION — IMPENETRABLE DEFENSES
Biblical Description:
Job 41:15-16 — “His rows of scales are his pride, shut up tightly as with a seal; one is so near another that no air can come between them.”
The imagery: Scales so tightly connected that not even air can pass between them.
This represents Leviathan’s absolute imperviousness to correction, truth, or accountability.
Every attempt to bring correction is immediately deflected or turned back on the corrector.
Modern Manifestation: Institutional Immunity and Narrative Control
1. Media: Never Admit, Never Correct
Recent examples of media lies never corrected:
Russia collusion hoax — 3+ years of false reporting, no apologies
“Fine people” hoax — Charlottesville quote taken out of context, repeated for years
Hunter Biden laptop — “Russian disinformation” → actually his laptop, verified
Jussie Smollett — Immediately believed false hate crime, quietly dropped when exposed
Covington kids — Smeared as racist, never apologized after video showed truth
“Safe and effective” — Repeated millions of times despite massive injury data
When media is proven wrong, they:
Ignore the correction
Memory-hole the original story
Attack those who point out the error
Double down on the narrative
This is Leviathan’s scales—impenetrable to correction.
2. Government: Above Accountability
When was the last time a high-level government official:
Admitted error?
Resigned in disgrace?
Faced criminal prosecution for obvious crimes?
Apologized for harming citizens?
Recent examples of zero accountability:
Fauci — Funded gain-of-function research in Wuhan, lied to Congress, mandated ineffective policies, destroyed lives → no consequences
Mayorkas — Open border allowing millions of illegal entries, lying under oath → no consequences
FBI — Russian collusion hoax, J6 entrapment, Hunter laptop suppression → no consequences
CIA — “51 intelligence officials” lying about laptop → no consequences
IRS — Targeting conservative groups → no consequences
ATF — Fast & Furious gun running → no consequences
When institutions commit crimes and face no accountability—that is Leviathan’s impenetrable scales.
3. Academia: The Ivory Tower of Unquestionable Authority
When academic consensus is proven wrong:
COVID lockdowns → “Most comprehensive study shows they didn’t work” → No apology from universities that demanded them
Mask mandates → “Cochrane Review shows no benefit” → No admission of error
“Trust the science” → Replication crisis shows most published research is false → No humility
Academics who spoke truth were:
Fired (Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, Stanford)
Deplatformed (Dr. Martin Kulldorff, Harvard)
Smeared (Great Barrington Declaration authors)
But those who were catastrophically wrong:
Kept their positions
Continued as media experts
Refused to acknowledge error
When being wrong has no professional consequences but being right destroys your career—that is Leviathan.
4. Corporations: Apologies Only When Forced
Corporate apologies follow pattern:
Commit egregious act
Public outcry forces response
Issue non-apology (”If anyone was offended...”)
Continue same behavior
Examples:
Bud Light — Dylan Mulvaney promotion disaster → lost billions → halfhearted apology → continued woke policies
Target — “Tuck-friendly” swimwear for children → boycott → rearranged stores → kept products
Disney — “Not-so-secret gay agenda” → subscriber loss → pretended to back off → continued ideology
The pattern: Scales deflect correction until financial pain forces minimal adjustment.
5. Big Pharma: Liability-Free, Consequence-Free
Pharmaceutical companies have:
Complete immunity from vaccine injury lawsuits (1986 Act, PREP Act)
Criminal history of fraud (Pfizer fined billions multiple times)
Hidden safety data (Pfizer tried to hide for 75 years)
Massive conflicts of interest (CDC officials owning vaccine patents)
Captured regulators (revolving door with FDA)
Yet:
No accountability for injuries
No requirement to make safer products
No loss of government contracts
No criminal prosecutions of executives
When industry kills thousands and faces zero consequences—that is Leviathan’s impenetrable scales.
6. The Fact-Checker Industrial Complex
“Fact-checkers” operate as Leviathan’s scales:
Funded by those they’re supposedly checking (Facebook pays fact-checkers)
Staffed by partisan activists
“Debunk” inconvenient truths with semantic games
Label opinion as “false”
Refuse to correct their own errors
Example:
Lab leak theory — “Debunked” as conspiracy theory → Now accepted as plausible origin → No apology from fact-checkers
When the “truth police” are themselves immune to truth—that is Leviathan.
III. THE ROOT: PRIDE AND THE KINGDOM CONNECTION
Leviathan is the King of Pride
Job 41:34 — “He beholds every high thing; he is king over all the children of pride.”
This reveals Leviathan’s true identity and authority:
A high-ranking principality with significant demonic authority
A territorial spirit claiming dominion over specific regions and populations
Fueled by pride and deception as primary power sources
The ruling entity over all manifestations of pride
The root of all accusation is pride.
When we operate in pride, we give this spirit legal ground to work in our lives, relationships, institutions, and nations.
Why Leviathan Grows Stronger: We Feed It
From Genesis (serpent) to Revelation (dragon), this enemy has evolved—not because it’s changing, but because humanity keeps feeding it.
We feed Leviathan when we:
Choose pride over humility (believing we’re above God’s law, correction, accountability)
Engage in accusation and unforgiveness (harboring bitterness, seeking revenge)
Participate in gossip and character assassination (destroying reputations)
Refuse correction or accountability (rejecting feedback, admitting error)
Harden our hearts against God’s love (becoming impervious to truth)
Break covenants and commitments (treating agreements as disposable)
Twist truth to serve our purposes (lying, manipulating, gaslighting)
Bow to systems of control (compromising with Babylon for comfort/safety)
Every time we operate in these behaviors, we literally feed this ancient enemy—giving it more power and influence.
And when entire nations, institutions, and systems operate this way—
—Leviathan manifests at civilizational scale.
IV. THE BABYLON CONNECTION: LEVIATHAN AS SYSTEM
Leviathan Is Not Just Personal—It’s Systemic
The biblical pattern shows Leviathan operating through:
Individual level: Pride, unforgiveness, accusation, hardened hearts
Relationship level: Destroying marriages, families, friendships through communication disruption
Institutional level: Corrupting churches, schools, governments, corporations
National level: Territorial spirits ruling over prideful nations
Global level: Babylon the Great—the final manifestation of Leviathan’s kingdom
Revelation 17-18: Babylon as Leviathan’s Throne
The Woman on the Beast:
Revelation 17:3-5 — “I saw a woman sitting on a scarlet beast which was full of names of blasphemy, having seven heads and ten horns. The woman was arrayed in purple and scarlet, and adorned with gold and precious stones and pearls, having in her hand a golden cup full of abominations and the filthiness of her fornication. And on her forehead a name was written: MYSTERY, BABYLON THE GREAT, THE MOTHER OF HARLOTS AND OF THE ABOMINATIONS OF THE EARTH.”
This is the culmination of Leviathan’s work:
Seven heads → Multiple simultaneous fronts of attack (economic, political, medical, educational, cultural, technological, spiritual)
Names of blasphemy → Inversion of truth, redefinition of language
Purple and scarlet → Religious and political authority merged
Golden cup full of abominations → Wealth and corruption fused
Mother of harlots → Source of all false systems that seduce nations away from God
The Great Reset IS Modern Babylon
Klaus Schwab, WEF: “You will own nothing and be happy”
This is:
Covenant-breaking (eliminating private property)
Communication disruption (redefining “ownership” as oppression)
Character assassination (anyone opposing labeled “selfish”)
Multi-headed assault (simultaneous attack on economy, freedom, faith)
Stiff-necked arrogance (unelected elites dictating to nations)
Hardened heart (impervious to evidence of destruction)
Impenetrable to correction (refusing accountability)
Pride as foundation (”We know better than you how you should live”)
Every characteristic of Leviathan spirit—manifest as global system.
The Eight Signs Applied to Babylon System:
Leviathan Sign
Babylon Manifestation
Communication Disrupter
Orwellian language, censorship, propaganda
Covenant Breaker
Constitutional violations, broken promises
Character Assassinator
Cancel culture, persecution of dissidents
Prayer Life Attacker
Church closures, faith criminalized
Multiple Heads
Coordinated assault across all domains
Stiff-Necked
Unaccountable bureaucracy, judicial tyranny
Hardened Heart
Ideology immune to evidence
Impenetrable to Correction
Zero accountability for systemic evil
This is not coincidence. This is pattern.
Leviathan operating at planetary scale.
V. BIBLICAL WEAPONS FOR VICTORY
The good news: God has not left us defenseless.
Isaiah 27:1 — “In that day the Lord with His severe sword, great and strong, will punish Leviathan the fleeing serpent, Leviathan that twisted serpent; and He will slay the reptile that is in the sea.”
God WILL destroy Leviathan.
But until that day, we have weapons:
WEAPON 1: GOD’S WORD — THE ULTIMATE SWORD
Hebrews 4:12 — “For the word of God is living and powerful, and sharper than any two-edged sword, piercing even to the division of soul and spirit, and of joints and marrow, and is a discerner of the thoughts and intents of the heart.”
God’s Word:
Cuts through Leviathan’s scales
Exposes deception
Reveals truth
Provides wisdom
Promises victory
When we speak God’s truth in love, we wield the very weapon God uses to destroy this enemy.
WEAPON 2: HUMILITY — THE ANTIDOTE TO PRIDE
James 4:6 — “God resists the proud but gives grace to the humble.”
Humility is not weakness—it’s supernatural strength.
When we walk in genuine humility:
We cut off Leviathan’s power source (our pride)
We become teachable (impervious to deception)
We maintain relationships (refusing accusation)
We honor covenants (keeping commitments)
We stay connected to God (prayer unhindered)
Leviathan cannot operate where pride is refused.
WEAPON 3: REPENTANCE — BREAKING LEGAL GROUND
True repentance involves:
Acknowledging where we’ve operated in pride (personal, corporate, national)
Confessing participation in Leviathan’s tactics (accusation, unforgiveness, deception)
Turning completely away from prideful behaviors (not just feeling sorry, but changing)
Making restitution where possible (repairing damage caused)
Receiving forgiveness (accepting God’s grace)
When we repent, we remove the legal ground Leviathan uses to attack us.
WEAPON 4: PRAYER — MAINTAINING CONNECTION TO DIVINE AUTHORITY
Consistent, humble prayer:
Keeps us connected to God’s power
Provides wisdom for discernment
Intercedes for those under attack
Breaks strongholds
Maintains spiritual authority
It’s impossible to maintain pride when you’re regularly humbling yourself before the Almighty.
WEAPON 5: FORGIVENESS — BREAKING THE CYCLE
Matthew 6:14-15 — “For if you forgive men their trespasses, your heavenly Father will also forgive you. But if you do not forgive men their trespasses, neither will your Father forgive your trespasses.”
Unforgiveness is Leviathan’s favorite stronghold.
When we choose to forgive:
We break the cycle of accusation and retaliation
We free ourselves from bitterness
We restore relationships where possible
We demonstrate Christ’s love
We remove Leviathan’s foothold
This includes forgiving those operating under this spirit—they’re often victims themselves.
WEAPON 6: COMMUNITY — MUTUAL ACCOUNTABILITY AND SUPPORT
Hebrews 10:24-25 — “And let us consider one another in order to stir up love and good works, not forsaking the assembling of ourselves together, as is the manner of some, but exhorting one another, and so much the more as you see the Day approaching.”
Leviathan isolates. God unites.
When we are walking the Red path, the Right Path in beauty, maintain genuine, the One God, Great Spirit serving, worshipping, following community:
We have accountability (protection from pride)
We provide mutual support (strength in numbers)
We offer correction in love (keeping each other humble)
We demonstrate alternative to Babylon’s system
We embody Christ’s body functioning properly
WEAPON 7: DISCERNMENT — RECOGNIZING THE ENEMY
1 John 4:1 — “Beloved, do not believe every spirit, but test the spirits, whether they are of God; because many false prophets have gone out into the world.”
Now that you understand the eight signs, you can recognize when Leviathan operates—
In yourself: Am I operating in pride? Refusing correction? Hardening my heart?
In others: Are they twisting communication? Breaking covenants? Assassinating character?
In institutions: Are they operating through all eight signs simultaneously?
Recognition is the first step to resistance.
VI. PROTECTING YOURSELF, YOUR FAMILY, YOUR COMMUNITY
Individual Level: Daily Humility Practices
1. Morning Prayer: “Lord, show me any area of pride in my life today. Keep my heart soft. Help me speak truth in love. Guard me from accusation and unforgiveness.”
2. Scripture Meditation:
Focus on passages about humility, covenant, truth
Memorize verses that combat Leviathan’s lies
Let God’s Word renew your mind daily
3. Quick Repentance:
Don’t let pride take root
Repent immediately when convicted
Ask forgiveness quickly when wrong
4. Accountability Check:
Am I keeping my commitments?
Am I speaking truth or twisting it?
Am I harboring unforgiveness?
Am I open to correction?
5. Gratitude Practice:
Thank God for blessings
Acknowledge dependence on Him
Recognize others’ contributions
Combat entitlement and pride
Relationship Level: Covenant Keeping
1. In Marriage:
Honor vows regardless of feelings
Speak truth in love, not accusation
Refuse character assassination
Maintain soft heart toward spouse
Pray together (humility practice)
2. In Family:
Keep commitments to children
Model repentance and forgiveness
Speak blessing, not curse
Maintain open communication
Refuse generational pride patterns
3. In Friendship:
Be trustworthy with confidences
Refuse gossip and character assassination
Maintain commitments
Give and receive correction graciously
Pray for friends under Leviathan attack
Institutional Level: Refusing Babylon’s System
1. Economic:
Reduce debt (breaks financial control)
Build local economy (parallel structure)
Use cash when possible (resist CBDC)
Support small businesses (avoid corporate Leviathan)
Practice generosity (antidote to Mammon)
2. Educational:
Homeschool or find godly alternatives
Teach critical thinking, not indoctrination
Instill biblical worldview
Develop practical skills
Model lifelong learning
3. Medical:
Find freedom-respecting healthcare providers
Learn natural medicine basics
Question mandates
Demand informed consent
Support health-sharing ministries
4. Spiritual:
Find biblically faithful church
Leave apostate churches
Form house churches if necessary
Study Scripture independently
Prioritize worship over convenience
5. Political:
Speak truth in public forums
Resist tyrannical mandates
Support principled candidates
Engage locally (where you have most impact)
Refuse dehumanization of opponents
National Level: Spiritual Warfare for Nations
2 Chronicles 7:14 — “If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face, and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.”
Corporate repentance required:
Acknowledge national pride (America as exception, chosen nation hubris)
Confess national sins (abortion, sexual immorality, covenant-breaking, idolatry)
Repent of Babylon participation (comfort over conviction, compromise with evil)
Intercede for leaders (even corrupt ones, that God would either convert or remove)
Stand in the gap (priestly intercession between God’s justice and people’s sin)
VII. BREAKING GENERATIONAL PATTERNS
Leviathan Operates Through Bloodlines
Exodus 20:5 — “For I, the Lord your God, am a jealous God, visiting the iniquity of the fathers upon the children to the third and fourth generations of those who hate Me.”
Patterns that pass down:
Pride and arrogance
Communication dysfunction
Inability to honor covenants (divorce patterns)
Character assassination (family feuds)
Hardened hearts (unforgiveness cycles)
Resistance to correction (stubborn rebellion)
How to Break Generational Leviathan
1. Research Family Patterns:
Interview elders about family history
Identify recurring problems
Note spiritual strongholds
Recognize pride manifestations
2. Confess and Repent: “Lord, I confess the pride of my fathers. I repent for [specific family patterns]. I break agreement with the spirit of Leviathan operating through my bloodline.”
3. Renounce Agreements: “I renounce every covenant my ancestors made with the spirit of pride. I break every legal right Leviathan has claimed through my family line.”
4. Declare New Patterns: “I establish new patterns of humility, covenant-keeping, truth-speaking, soft hearts, and teachable spirits for my descendants.”
5. Pray Protection Over Children: “Lord, guard my children from the spirit of Leviathan. Help them walk in humility, honor covenants, speak truth in love, and maintain soft hearts toward You and others.”
VIII. THE FINAL BATTLE: LEVIATHAN’S DEFEAT
It’s Not Your Fight Alone
Isaiah 27:1 — “In that day the Lord with His severe sword, great and strong, will punish Leviathan the fleeing serpent, Leviathan that twisted serpent; and He will slay the reptile that is in the sea.”
God HIMSELF will destroy Leviathan.
Not through human strength. Through divine judgment.
The Pattern of Scripture:
Genesis 3 — Serpent cursed, promised defeat through woman’s seed
Job 41 — Leviathan described as invincible by human standard
Psalm 74:14 — God breaks Leviathan’s heads
Isaiah 27:1 — God slays Leviathan with His sword
Revelation 12 — Dragon (Leviathan fully manifested) defeated and cast down
Revelation 20 — Satan bound for 1000 years, then destroyed forever
The progression is clear: Leviathan grows throughout human history, reaches full power in the end times, and is decisively destroyed by God.
Your Role: Stand Firm Until That Day
Ephesians 6:13 — “Therefore take up the whole armor of God, that you may be able to withstand in the evil day, and having done all, to stand.”
You are not called to defeat Leviathan yourself.
You are called to:
Recognize it (discernment)
Resist it (refusal to feed it through pride)
Refuse to bow (maintain faithfulness)
Remain standing (endure until Christ returns)
The victory is already secured.
Your job is to remain faithful until it manifests.
IX. MOVING FORWARD IN FREEDOM
Understanding Leviathan Changes Everything
Once you recognize the pattern:
At personal level: You see how pride operates in your own heart
At relational level: You understand why certain people are impossible to reason with
At institutional level: You recognize why systems operate with such coordinated evil
At national level: You understand spiritual forces behind political chaos
At global level: You see Babylon emerging exactly as Scripture prophesied
This Knowledge Is Not for Fear—It’s for Freedom
John 8:32 — “You shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
Knowing the enemy’s tactics allows you to:
Stop being surprised (evil follows predictable patterns)
Stop being manipulated (recognize gaslighting and deception)
Stop being isolated (understand others face same enemy)
Stop feeling powerless (God has given you weapons)
Stop participating (refuse to feed Leviathan through pride)
Walk in Wisdom, Not Paranoia
There’s a difference:
Paranoia: Seeing demons behind every difficulty, living in fear, unable to trust anyone
Wisdom: Recognizing spiritual patterns, maintaining discernment, living in faith not fear
The goal is not to become obsessed with Leviathan—
—but to be so rooted in God’s truth and humility that Leviathan has no access to you.
X. THE PRACTICAL RESISTANCE: EMBODYING THE OPPOSITE
The most powerful resistance to Leviathan is becoming its opposite:
Leviathan - Christ- , all true prophets and Red-Path-Follower
Twists communication - Speaks truth in love
Breaks covenants - Keeps commitments
Assassinates character - Blesses enemies
Attacks prayer - Maintains intimacy with God
Creates chaos - Brings peace
Stiff-necked pride - Humble submission
Hardened heart - Soft, teachable spirit
Rejects correction - Welcomes accountability
When you embody these opposite characteristics, you become:
A witness to truth in age of lies
A covenant-keeper in age of betrayal
A peacemaker in age of division
A humble servant in age of pride
A living contradiction to Babylon’s system
This Is the Remnant’s Calling
Not to defeat Leviathan ourselves—
—but to refuse to feed it, refuse to bow to it, and remain standing in humility until Christ returns to destroy it.
XI. CONCLUSION: VICTORY IS ASSURED, FAITHFULNESS IS REQUIRED
The Leviathan spirit is ancient, powerful, and currently manifesting at global scale through the Babylon system.
But it is not greater than our God.
As we:
Walk in humility (cutting off Leviathan’s power source)
Wield God’s Word (the only weapon that penetrates its scales)
Maintain prayer (staying connected to divine authority)
Keep covenants (refusing to participate in its covenant-breaking)
Speak truth in love (countering its communication disruption)
Forgive quickly (breaking cycles of accusation)
Remain teachable (maintaining soft hearts)
Build community (strengthening against isolation)
—we can overcome every manifestation of this prideful enemy.
More importantly, we can model healthy relationships, just institutions, and faithful communities that reflect God’s love and truth rather than Leviathan’s pride and deception.
XII. THE FINAL WORD: CHOOSE THIS DAY
The battle is real.
The enemy is identified.
The weapons are provided.
The victory is assured.
Now you must choose:
Will you:
Feed Leviathan through pride, or starve it through humility?
Participate in Babylon’s system, or build parallel structures of righteousness?
Twist truth for convenience, or speak it regardless of cost?
Break covenants when difficult, or honor them unto death?
Harden your heart against correction, or maintain teachability?
Assassinate others’ character, or build them up?
Isolate in fear, or gather in faith?
Bow to the beast system, or stand with the remnant?
Joshua 24:15 — “Choose for yourselves this day whom you will serve... But as for me and my house, we will serve the Lord.”
The choice is before you.
The time is now.
Choose humility.
Choose truth.
Choose covenant.
Choose love over pride.
And watch as the ancient enemy’s power crumbles before divine authority and the shield and shepard of Jesus Christ.
Maranatha—Come, oh Jesus.
Slay Leviathan with Your severe sword.
Destroy Babylon with Your righteous judgment.
And establish Your kingdom that has no end.
A’ho.
—The Black Feather
Scripture references available upon request. All biblical citations from NKJV unless otherwise noted.
To dismiss this psychosis, those who are aware can employ all forms of media to present alternatives to the many entrapped in 'the dream within the dream''. We must turn away from corporate narcissists entrapped in the falsities of greed.
What is lacking on our planet of abundant wonders is re-cognition and acceptance that we are witnessing the culmination of an ages-long spiritual war against the living wo/man. As the scriptural truth warns, we must stand up under the One True God and stop expecting the demonic mindset to change a damned thing!
It's not clever, it simply replicates every thing in its rotten image; its ''demonic trinity'' controls by re-presenting our Divine LifeForce with bits - whether paper, metal or digital; fooling us into its belief systems with ''bits of information'' misnamed ''education''; and enforcing the endless fraud by certifying us from birth as ''corporate entities'' to fall under its commercial ''legal'' rules. Thus, it blinds us to our role as creditors of the amazing beauty freely available on our wonderful planet.
The only solution is to ignore their bluster and deception - and stop voting for ignorant corrupted grifters. As the holders of all skills, time and knowledge, we produce all demand and supply. So, we can recreate our own ''trinity'' as creditors to life; three core functions for wo/man to live debt-free; our ''banking systems'' (simple ledgers - digital or otherwise) managed locally to deliver real social value; ''education'' fulfilling its true role ''to bring out from within''; all protected under the One Divine Law - ''do no harm''.
Hidden in plain sight amidst the endless false values propagated by ''media'' are abundant opportunities for us to co-operate locally and mirror the Truth of Beauty and Goodness reflected in Nature. This is the ''missing conversation'' we must begin in order to ''kick the bad habit'' of failing to stand up under Divine Law. We must stop following the engineered sensationalism and propaganda of psychotic lost souls. Without doubt, when we accept the status of ''dead entities'', we acquiesce to the perdition of avoidable ignorance under the rule of deceivers.
Once the current systemic fraud is re-cognised, the ''elite'' criminal mindset will be revealed in its deluded state and dismissed. Then, the living wo/man can employ the entire banking infrastructure to prove the fact that we-the-living wo/man are creditors on our planet. Essentially, we must realise that ''money'' has been corrupted by ''lost souls'' entrapped in delusion.
Accepting that ''currency'' is simply ''oil'' to facilitate creative exchange and barter between people will unveil its true power as a reflection of our Divine LifeForce; always freely available. Thus, we can provide credit where it's due to facilitate creativity and well-being in and as a transformative means of hands-on education that creates untold debt-free ''assets'' of mind-body-spirit.
Thereafter, ''currency'' will be available, as required, to create genuine Social Value, free from debt, taxes and ''elite'' control. In parallel, we can refocus on the actual nature of what has been mooted as ''a spiritual war'' i.e. the vast difference between ego-body-mind entrapment in material delusion and knowing the Essence, Source and Conscious Presence of Divine Thinking.
As we learn to live in awe and gratitude for the Beauty and Goodness that enables life to manifest, we will enable our selves to revert to Reality
Brilliant mapping of Leviathan's characteristics to modern systemic dysfunction. Your analysis of covenant-breaking at the institutional level explains why traditional accountabilty mechanisms consistenly fail when confronting captured instituions. The observation that pride makes entities incapable of keeping agreements, not merely unwilling, is actualy the key to understanding why "voting them out" or "reforming from within" never works. This spiritual framework cuts through decades of failed political strategy.