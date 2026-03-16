Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
High Frequency Being's avatar
High Frequency Being
5h

Yooo, what a deep post. Falken, youre in a whole other league. This touched me for 2 reasons.

1. Ive been saying that being targeted is spiritual warfare & you framed it perfectly.

2. In school my teachers shortened my name without my consent claiming it was easier to pronounce.

3. Recently a young person who seems to have been groomed into the occult tried to give me a name that sounded like a prostitute. She tried to coerce me into going into the city with her but I refused. Total red flags but this naming issue by our Ops & handlers & the gangstalkers they hire speaks volumes.

4. I love your quote that: "Gangstalking is applied Luciferian doctrine". Its 💯 Facts

Reply
Share
1 reply by Falken
Dara Guilfoyle's avatar
Dara Guilfoyle
6h

Very interesting, makes you think twice about the Movie Lucy with Scarlet Johansen. It always felt like the Adrenochrome connection like limitless. Sten into the dark side and have powers like yoou have never dremt of. But at what price? Only Lucy knows!

Reply
Share
3 replies by Falken and others
7 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture