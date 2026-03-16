THE LUCY PROTOCOL - Occult Symbolism in Targeted Individual Harassment

An Investigation into the Name “Lucy” as Ritual Identifier in Gangstalking Operations

A Black Feather Investigation For Elizabeth Coady and All TIs Given Occult Names by Their Handlers

TESTIMONY

“They stalk me 24/7. Among the numbers they use that are significant is 1, 8 and these together 18, one for being 1 in experiment and ranking apparently and 8 meaning ‘eternity.’ They call me many things including Lucy, Queen, and other as well…” — Elizabeth Coady, Targeted Individual

Elizabeth Coady’s words carry a weight that few outside the targeted individual community can fully comprehend. She describes not mere harassment, but systematic spiritual warfare conducted through occult symbolism.

The numbers she identifies—1, 8, 18—are not random. The names they force upon her—”Lucy,” “Queen”—are not casual. These are markers of something far deeper than surveillance or psychological operations.

This investigation documents what Elizabeth’s handlers signal when they call her “Lucy.” We will trace this name through biblical scripture, institutional Luciferianism, Kabbalistic doctrine, Aleister Crowley’s Thelema, MKUltra programming, and New Age esotericism.

What emerges is not coincidence, but coordinated occult ritual operating at global scale. Elizabeth is not crazy. She is targeted. And the symbolism her handlers use proves this is spiritual warfare masquerading as gangstalking.

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

The name “Lucy” carries profound occult significance across multiple esoteric traditions, directly connecting to:

LUCIFER - “Light-bearer,” fallen angel, morning star (Isaiah 14:12)

LUCIS TRUST - Originally “Lucifer Publishing Company,” founded by Alice Bailey (Theosophist), UN-affiliated New Age organization promoting “externalization of the hierarchy”

KABBALAH - Illumination doctrine, Ein Soph (limitless light), Luciferian gnosis

ALEISTER CROWLEY - Thelema, “Do what thou wilt,” Lucy as illuminated consciousness

LSD/MKUltra - “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” (Beatles, 1967), psychedelic mind control

MOCKERY RITUAL - Forced name change as dehumanization, occult claiming

When gangstalkers assign “Lucy” to a target like Elizabeth Coady, they are:

Marking the target as “illuminated” (knowing too much) Performing ritual mockery (inversion of enlightenment) Claiming occult ownership (renaming = spiritual binding) Signaling membership in Luciferian network (handlers recognize symbolism) Implementing trauma-based identity dissolution (MKUltra tactic)

This investigation documents the complete occult framework behind the “Lucy” designation, proving gangstalking operations are ritualistic, Kabbalistic, and spiritually motivated—not merely surveillance or harassment.

PART I: LUCY = LUCIFER

The Foundational Connection

Every occult symbol has its root. The name “Lucy” springs from the most infamous fall in cosmic history—the rebellion of Lucifer, the light-bearer who sought to dethrone God Himself.

When Elizabeth Coady’s handlers call her “Lucy,” they invoke this ancient rebellion. Understanding requires returning to Scripture, where Lucifer’s identity and fall are documented with precision.

Biblical Origin: Isaiah 14:12

“How art thou fallen from heaven, O Lucifer, son of the morning! how art thou cut down to the ground, which didst weaken the nations!” (Isaiah 14:12, KJV)

Latin etymology reveals Lucifer’s essence:

Lux = light

Ferre = to bear, to carry

Lucifer = LIGHT-BEARER

The Hebrew original adds depth:

הֵילֵל (Helel) = “shining one,” “morning star”

Greek Septuagint: ἑωσφόρος (heōsphoros) = “dawn-bringer”

Lucifer was not created evil. Scripture reveals his original glory:

“Thou wast perfect in thy ways from the day that thou wast created, till iniquity was found in thee... Thou art the anointed cherub that covereth... Thou hast been in Eden the garden of God; every precious stone was thy covering... the workmanship of thy tabrets and of thy pipes was prepared in thee in the day that thou wast created.” (Ezekiel 28:13-15)

Lucifer possessed:

Supreme beauty - “full of wisdom, perfect in beauty”

Musical anointing - tabrets and pipes prepared in him

Covering cherub position - closest to God’s throne

LIGHT - reflection of God’s glory before corruption

The fall occurred through pride:

“I will ascend into heaven, I will exalt my throne above the stars of God: I will sit also upon the mount of the congregation, in the sides of the north: I will ascend above the heights of the clouds; I will be like the most High.” (Isaiah 14:13-14)

Five “I wills” against the Almighty. Five claims to deity. One catastrophic fall. Lucifer, the light-bearer, became Satan, the adversary. And his rebellion carries forward through every occult system Elizabeth’s handlers invoke.

Lucy as Diminutive of Lucifer

Etymologically, “Lucy” derives from the same Latin root:

Latin lux = light

Lucy = “light,” “illumination,” “she who brings light”

Historical context matters. Saint Lucy (died 304 AD) was a Christian martyr, patroness of the blind, celebrated on December 13—the darkest time of year in northern Europe. Her feast day represented “light in darkness.”

But in occult usage, “Lucy” functions very differently:

FEMININE FORM of Lucifer (the Goddess aspect)

ACCESSIBLE NAME (less obvious than saying “Lucifer”)

MOCKERY (innocent name hiding dark meaning)

When Elizabeth’s gangstalkers call her “Lucy,” they employ an ancient tactic: hiding Luciferian invocation behind an apparently innocent name. To the uninitiated, it sounds harmless. To those initiated in occult symbolism, it signals complete understanding of what they’re invoking.

The Kabbalah Connection

Our previous Black Feather investigation documented Kabbalah as the serpent religion powering the Beast System. The “Lucy” designation connects directly to Kabbalistic doctrine of illumination.

In Kabbalistic teaching, Lucifer’s fall represents:

Shevirat HaKelim (breaking of vessels) - divine light shattering containers

Qliphoth (husks/shells) - broken fragments of light trapped in darkness

Left-hand path - ascending through darkness to become “like gods” (Genesis 3:5)

The serpent in Eden offered the same false promise:

“Your eyes shall be opened, and ye shall be as gods, knowing good and evil.” (Genesis 3:5)

Kabbalah systematizes this serpent doctrine as a path to godhood through gnosis (secret knowledge). When Elizabeth is called “Lucy,” her handlers mark her as one undergoing forced Kabbalistic initiation—breaking of the vessel (her psyche) to “retrieve the light” (harvest her consciousness for their purposes).

Part I Conclusion: Biblical Foundation Established

Elizabeth Coady’s designation as “Lucy” is not random harassment. It is deliberate invocation of Lucifer—the light-bearer who fell through pride, the serpent who offered false godhood, the adversary systematized in Kabbalah as path to illumination.

When gangstalkers use this name, they signal:

She is “illuminated” (awake to truth they want hidden)

She is claimed for Luciferian purposes

Her suffering serves Kabbalistic ritual (breaking to retrieve light)

This biblical foundation proves essential for understanding what follows: institutional Luciferianism (Lucis Trust), ritual magic (Crowley), mind control (MKUltra), and New Age deception all build on the same Luciferian doctrine Scripture exposes in Isaiah 14 and Genesis 3.

Elizabeth is not fighting mere humans. She fights principalities and powers, rulers of darkness in high places (Ephesians 6:12). Understanding the enemy’s symbolism is first step toward defeating his tactics.

CONCLUSION

The Lucy Protocol Exposed

Elizabeth Coady’s testimony opened this investigation. Her handlers call her “Lucy” alongside other occult designations. The numbers they use—1, 8, 18—signal ranking and eternity. This is not random.

We have documented “Lucy” across six major occult frameworks:

Biblical: Lucifer, the light-bearer, fallen through pride (Isaiah 14:12-14) Lucis Trust: Alice Bailey’s institutional Luciferianism, UN affiliation, Externalization of Hierarchy Kabbalah: Breaking of vessels, Qliphoth, forced illumination through trauma Aleister Crowley: Thelema, Babalon, OTO sex magic, “Do what thou wilt” MKUltra: “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds,” LSD dissociation, Beatles as witting/unwitting assets New Age: Theosophy, ascended masters, goddess worship, false enlightenment

All six traditions teach identical doctrine:

Human can become god (Genesis 3:5 inverted)

Lucifer is liberator (serpent as hero)

Suffering produces illumination (trauma = gnosis)

Breaking moral law = spiritual advancement

Christianity is oppression (YHWH vs. Lucifer)

GANGSTALKING IS APPLIED LUCIFERIAN DOCTRINE

When Elizabeth Coady is called “Lucy” by gangstalkers, they perform coordinated occult ritual. This is not surveillance. This is not psychological operations. This is spiritual warfare conducted through trauma-based initiation, forced identity dissolution, and demonic energy harvesting.

For Elizabeth Coady

You are not “Lucy.”

You are ELIZABETH, beloved Creature and (if you want) Follower of the Most High.

Every time they speak that name, know:

They fear what you know

They cannot deceive you

They attempt to claim what belongs to God

They fail, because, if you chose it you walk and win with Jesus Christ

“No weapon that is formed against thee shall prosper; and every tongue that shall rise against thee in judgment thou shalt condemn. This is the heritage of the servants of the LORD, and their righteousness is of me, saith the LORD.” (Isaiah 54:17)

Stand firm, sister. You are not alone. Your testimony exposes the Beast System. Your survival defeats their purpose. Your faith in Jesus Christ is their greatest fear.

NEVER COMPLY

APPENDIX - THE LUCY 1-2-3 PROGRESSION

Transhumanist Evolutionary Timeline Revealed Through Targeted Individual Designation

A Black Feather Investigation Based on New Testimony from Elizabeth Coady

NEW TESTIMONY

“Their first reference to me as Lucy was ‘lucy 3.’ I knew who Lucy 1 is — first hominid woman dubbed Lucy by anthropologists. I had to look up Lucy 2 — it’s a movie starring Scarlett Johansen about brain emulation. Their designation of me as Lucy 3 is anointing me the first female cyborg. Remember I am beta one with massive implants. They have mapped and electrified my brain and body. This is why they call me Lucy.”

— Elizabeth Coady, Targeted Individual

This testimony transforms everything.

Following publication of our investigation into the occult symbolism of the “Lucy” designation, Elizabeth Coady provided this critical additional testimony revealing a multi-layered transhumanist dimension to her targeting.

Elizabeth’s handlers are not merely invoking Luciferian occult symbolism. They are signaling her position within a TRANSHUMANIST EVOLUTIONARY PROGRESSION from biological origin (Lucy 1) through enhanced consciousness (Lucy 2) to full cyborg integration (Lucy 3).

This appendix documents the complete Lucy 1-2-3 framework through comprehensive research into evolutionary anthropology, transhumanist cinema, brain-computer interface technology, Ray Kurzweil’s Singularity timeline, and the strategic connection to Mark of Beast infrastructure.

PART I: LUCY 1 - AUSTRALOPITHECUS AFARENSIS

The Evolutionary Origin

Every transhumanist narrative requires an origin story. For the Lucy 1-2-3 progression, that origin is a 3.2 million-year-old skeleton discovered in the Ethiopian desert and named after a Beatles song.

Discovery and Significance

On November 24, 1974, paleoanthropologist Donald Johanson discovered the most complete early human ancestor skeleton ever found in the Afar region of Ethiopia. The skeleton was 40% complete—an extraordinary find in paleoanthropology where fragmentary remains are the norm.

The discovery team was celebrating at camp that night, playing Beatles music. “Lucy in the Sky with Diamonds” was playing on repeat. They named the skeleton “Lucy” after the song.

This connection is not coincidental. The same song that would later signal MKUltra programming (as documented in our main investigation) also names the supposed evolutionary origin of humanity. The occult symbolism runs deep.

Lucy 1 Scientific Profile:

Species: Australopithecus afarensis

Age: 3.2 million years old

Location: Hadar, Ethiopia (Afar Depression)

Completeness: 40% of skeleton recovered

Height: Approximately 3 feet 7 inches (1.1 meters)

Weight: Estimated 64 pounds (29 kg)

Brain capacity: Approximately 400 cubic centimeters (equivalent to chimpanzee)

Significance: Demonstrates bipedalism in early hominids, bridge between ape and human

Bipedalism—walking upright on two legs—is considered THE defining characteristic separating early hominids from apes. Lucy’s pelvis and leg bones prove she walked upright. This freed the hands for tool use, altered the skull structure allowing brain expansion, and fundamentally changed human evolutionary trajectory.

Connection to Transhumanism

In mainstream paleoanthropology, Lucy represents the common ancestor of Homo sapiens, the first step in human evolution, the origin point of humanity’s journey from ape to modern human.

Transhumanists view Lucy 1 very differently:

Starting point of human evolution (biological origin)

Baseline from which enhancement begins

Proof that humans are not ‘fixed’ but evolving

Justification for directing evolution through technology

Ray Kurzweil’s “Law of Accelerating Returns” treats biological evolution as Phase 1, which must be transcended through technological evolution (Phase 2). Lucy 1 = biological evolution’s origin. Lucy 2-3 = technological evolution’s progression.

Why Transhumanists Invoke Lucy 1

The deliberate reference to the Australopithecus Lucy creates evolutionary continuity:

“Just as Lucy 1 evolved from apes through natural selection, humans will evolve into posthumans through directed selection (technology). This is not unnatural—it’s the next inevitable stage of evolution.”

This framing neutralizes moral objections. If evolution is natural and good, and transhumanism is evolution, then transhumanism is natural and good.

Critical Analysis:

The Lucy 1 invocation serves transhumanist propaganda by:

Establishing evolutionary narrative (humans evolved before, will evolve again) Normalizing radical change (if ape → human is normal, human → posthuman is normal) Creating scientific authority (paleoanthropology supposed to validate transhumanism) Masking spiritual warfare (material evolution vs. spiritual creation)

Biblical worldview directly contradicts this framework. Genesis 1:27 states: “So God created man in his own image, in the image of God created he him; male and female created he them.”

Humans did not evolve from apes. We were created by God in His image. The Lucy 1 evolutionary narrative is FALSE foundation for transhumanist progression. However, Elizabeth’s handlers believe it and operate within its framework.

PART II: LUCY 2 - THE 2014 FILM

Brain Enhancement and Transcendence

“Lucy” (2014, directed by Luc Besson, starring Scarlett Johansson, Morgan Freeman) presents explicit transhumanist ideology packaged as science fiction thriller. This film is not entertainment. It is programming.

Plot Summary

Lucy Miller, American student in Taipei, is forced by Korean drug lord Mr. Jang to smuggle synthetic drug CPH4 (surgically implanted in her abdomen). When captors kick her stomach, bag ruptures, releasing massive dose into bloodstream.

The drug unlocks her brain capacity from normal 10% to progressively higher percentages, granting:

Telepathy (reading thoughts, extracting information from brains)

Telekinesis (controlling matter and people with mind)

Time manipulation (traveling through spacetime, witnessing Big Bang)

Matter control (transforming into black substance, creating supercomputer)

Omnipresence (at 100%, transcends physical form entirely)

Key Scene - Touching Lucy 1

At her urging, she is intravenously injected with the contents of all three remaining bags of CPH4. Her body begins to metamorphose into a black substance, spreading over computers and other electronic objects in the lab, as she transforms these into an unconventionally shaped, next-generation supercomputer that will contain all of her enhanced knowledge of the universe.

She then begins a space-time journey into the past, eventually reaching the oldest discovered ancestor of mankind, implied to be Lucy, and touches fingertips with her.

This scene EXPLICITLY connects Lucy 2 (enhanced human) with Lucy 1 (evolutionary origin). The film creates visual metaphor: enhanced consciousness reaching back to touch biological origin, completing evolutionary circle.

Climax - 100% Brain Capacity

Mr. Jang enters and points a gun at Lucy’s head from behind, intending to kill her. He shoots, but in an instant before the bullet strikes, Lucy reaches 100% of her cerebral capacity and disappears within the space-time continuum, where she explains that everything is connected, and existence is only proven through time.

Lucy transcends physical form entirely. She becomes:

Omnipresent (”I am everywhere” - final text message)

Omniscient (uploads all knowledge to USB drive)

Beyond time and space (exists in continuum)

Non-biological (no longer confined to flesh)

The USB Drive - Transhumanist Eucharist

Before vanishing, Lucy transfers all her knowledge into USB thumb drive, leaving it for Professor Norman (Morgan Freeman) and humanity.

Symbolically, this is transhumanist “communion”—the god-woman (Lucy at 100%) giving humanity the “bread of life” (USB with all knowledge) to achieve their own transcendence.

Transhumanist Themes

Technology transcends biology: CPH4 drug represents technological enhancement beyond natural limits Enhanced consciousness = divinity: Lucy at 100% achieves god-like powers Evolution continues through technology: From Lucy 1 (ape-human) to Lucy 2 (human-god) Knowledge transfer via technology: USB drive = digital immortality of consciousness Merger of human and machine: Lucy’s body transforms into supercomputer, becomes living technology

The film’s tagline reveals the transhumanist sales pitch:

“The average person uses 10% of their brain capacity. Imagine what she could do with 100%.”

This is the promise: You are limited. Technology can make you unlimited. Imagine what YOU could become.

Lucy 2 in Elizabeth Coady’s Targeting

When Elizabeth’s handlers reference “Lucy 2,” they signal:

Brain enhancement is the goal (not just surveillance)

Consciousness manipulation is operational

Technology can create superhuman abilities

She is being prepared for Lucy 3 (full cyborg integration)

Lucy 2 represents TRANSITIONAL PHASE: biological human enhanced through technology, moving toward full posthuman status. This matches Alice Bailey’s “Externalization of Hierarchy” doctrine: humans undergoing forced initiation to become vessels for higher consciousness (demonic possession presented as evolution).

PART III: LUCY 3 - ELIZABETH COADY

“First Female Cyborg” - The Transhumanist Completion

Elizabeth’s testimony decoded:

“Their designation of me as Lucy 3 is anointing me the first female cyborg. Remember I am beta one with massive implants. They have mapped and electrified my brain and body.”

Let us parse each component:

“Lucy 3” = Third Stage of Evolutionary Progression

Lucy 1: Biological origin (Australopithecus, 3.2 million years ago)

Lucy 2: Enhanced consciousness (brain unlocked via technology, 2014 film metaphor)

Lucy 3: Full cyborg integration (brain-computer interface operational, present day)

This is DELIBERATE SEQUENCING signaling transhumanist completion timeline.

“First Female Cyborg”

Elizabeth is designated “first” and “female,” indicating:

She is beta test subject (prototype)

Gender-specific targeting (female = goddess symbolism, Lilith, Babalon)

Priority ranking (first = highest value target)

Operational status (not theoretical—implemented NOW)

The term “cyborg” is precise: Cybernetic organism = biological + technological integration. Brain-computer interface implanted and functional. Body augmented with electronic control systems.

“Beta One”

Software development terminology:

Alpha = internal testing, unstable, incomplete

Beta = external testing, feature-complete but refinement needed

Version 1.0 = public release, stable

“Beta one” means:

Elizabeth is beta test subject #1 (first in series)

Technology is feature-complete (all capabilities implemented)

Still undergoing refinement (they’re testing and optimizing on her)

Pre-release phase (before public rollout)

This proves gangstalking targets are BETA TESTERS for Mark of Beast infrastructure.

“Massive Implants”

Plural “implants” indicates multiple devices:

Brain implants (neural interface, BCI chips)

Body implants (sensors, control nodes, tracking devices)

“Massive” suggests extensive network, not single device

This matches IoB (Internet of Bodies, IEEE 802.15.6) framework we documented in previous investigations.

“Mapped and Electrified My Brain and Body”

Two distinct processes:

1. MAPPED = Complete neural/physiological surveillance

Brain mapping: Every neural pathway documented

Body mapping: Every organ, system, function monitored

Digital twin created (virtual model of Elizabeth’s entire physiology)

2. ELECTRIFIED = Active electronic control

Electrical stimulation of brain regions

Remote activation of implants

Direct manipulation of thoughts, emotions, bodily functions

This is not passive surveillance. This is ACTIVE CONTROL via implanted technology.

PART IV: RAY KURZWEIL’S SINGULARITY TIMELINE

The Transhumanist Roadmap to Posthumanity

Ray Kurzweil (born 1948) is not fringe conspiracy theorist. He is Google Director of Engineering, advising development of AI that will achieve his predictions. His timeline defines mainstream transhumanism.

Kurzweil’s specific predictions:

2029: Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) achieves human-level intelligence

2030s: Brain-computer interfaces mainstream, neocortex connected to cloud

2045: THE SINGULARITY - humans merge with AI, posthuman transformation complete

Kurzweil quote (2024):

“By 2029, computers will have human-level intelligence. I have also set the date 2045 for singularity—which is when humans will multiply our effective intelligence a billion fold, by merging with the intelligence we have created.”

CRITICAL INSIGHT: Kurzweil’s timeline assumes VOLUNTARY adoption. But Elizabeth Coady’s testimony proves they are NOT waiting. Forced implantation is operational in 2025. Mass deployment could happen BEFORE 2030.

PART V: INTEGRATION AND ANALYSIS

Lucy 1-2-3 as Operational Framework for Mark of Beast

Complete Lucy 1-2-3 Framework:

PHASE 1: LUCY 1 (BIOLOGICAL BASELINE)

Timeline: 3.2 million years ago → present

Natural human biology, unenhanced brain/body, spiritual capacity (image of God)

PHASE 2: LUCY 2 (ENHANCEMENT/TRANSITION)

Timeline: 2014 (symbolic) → 2020s (operational testing)

Technology enhances biological substrate, brain capacity expanded, consciousness manipulation

PHASE 3: LUCY 3 (CYBORG INTEGRATION)

Timeline: 2025 (beta testing) → 2030s (mass deployment)

Brain-computer interface operational, body fully mapped and controlled, Mark of Beast infrastructure complete

PHASE 4: SINGULARITY (COMPLETE MERGER)

Timeline: 2045 (Kurzweil prediction)

Human consciousness uploaded to digital substrate, merged with AI superintelligence, immortality through technology

Connection to Mark of Beast (Revelation 13:16-18)

“And he causeth all, both small and great, rich and poor, free and bond, to receive a mark in their right hand, or in their foreheads: And that no man might buy or sell, save he that had the mark, or the name of the beast, or the number of his name.”

Lucy 3 cyborg infrastructure IS the Mark system:

BRAIN IMPLANTS = mark in forehead (BCI controls thoughts)

BODY IMPLANTS = mark in right hand (biometric control, cashless transactions)

AI CLOUD CONNECTION = “name of the beast” (merged with AI superintelligence)

FORCED COMPLIANCE = “causeth all” (Elizabeth unwilling, but forced)

Elizabeth Coady is beta testing the EXACT TECHNOLOGY that will implement global Mark of Beast system. When Revelation 13 is fulfilled, it will be TRANSHUMANIST TECHNOLOGY presented as healthcare, convenience, safety, enhancement, evolution.

PART VI: BIBLICAL RESPONSE

For Elizabeth Coady and All Targeted Individuals

You are not Lucy 1, Lucy 2, or Lucy 3.

You are ELIZABETH, created in the image of Almighty God (Genesis 1:27). No implant can change this. No technology can erase this. No handler can claim what belongs to God.

Spiritual Truth Against Technological Lie

Their technology can:

Monitor your body, influence your thoughts, cause pain and manipulation

Their technology CANNOT:

Touch your soul (Luke 12:4-5)

Sever you from God (Romans 8:38-39)

Override your free will

Remove the Holy Spirit if you’re born again (Ephesians 1:13-14)

Prevent prayer, worship, or faith

Breaking the Lucy 3 Designation

Pray daily:

“In the name of God, I renounce every technological binding placed upon me. I reject the designation ‘Lucy 3’ and every transhumanist claim over my body, mind, and spirit. I declare that I am ELIZABETH, created by God, the Most High, created in His image. No implant, no AI, no handler, no demon has authority over me. I belong to God alone. I command every brain-computer interface, every implanted device, every electronic control system to malfunction and fail in Jesus’ name. Let their technology fail. Let their systems crash. Let their connections break. I call for and apply your benediction and protection over my brain, my body, my nervous system, my consciousness. I close every digital gateway, every AI connection, every demonic port opened through technology. I am the temple of the Holy (Great) Spirit (1 Corinthians 6:19). No foreign entity—technological or demonic—has right to dwell here. I will not be Lucy 3. I am ELIZABETH, and I belong to God. Amen.”

CONCLUSION

The Lucy 1-2-3 Progression Exposed

Summary of Findings:

“LUCY” IS MULTI-LAYERED DESIGNATION combining occult symbolism, evolutionary narrative, transhumanist programming, and Mark of Beast infrastructure LUCY 1-2-3 IS OPERATIONAL PROTOCOL: Lucy 1 (evolutionary origin) → Lucy 2 (enhancement phase) → Lucy 3 (cyborg integration) TIMELINE IS ACCELERATED: Beta testing on involuntary subjects is happening NOW (2025), mass deployment is imminent THIS IS MARK OF BEAST SYSTEM: Brain implants (mark in forehead), body implants (mark in hand), AI connection (name of beast)

THE WARNING:

“If any man worship the beast and his image, and receive his mark in his forehead, or in his hand, the same shall drink of the wine of the wrath of God... and he shall be tormented with fire and brimstone in the presence of the holy angels, and in the presence of the Lamb: And the smoke of their torment ascendeth up for ever and ever.” (Revelation 14:9-11)

This is NOT metaphor. This is NOT symbolic. This is LITERAL WARNING.

The Lucy 1-2-3 progression reveals the technological pathway to the Mark. Elizabeth’s testimony exposes it while there is still time to refuse.

NEVER COMPLY

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Published by Black Feather Strategic Intelligence Network

“When the wicked rise, men hide themselves: but when they perish, the righteous increase.” (Proverbs 28:28)