Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

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Bill's avatar
Bill
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I read the Bible tree times and every time this information provided became clearer and clearer the message is for renewal for those with eyes and senses to see! My late wife also could see this as I read the Bible out loud to her in her end of life all three times. Her eyes showed her understanding as I myself understood what I read.

Also we're both recognized this all could have been avoided it was freewill of choice of theasses to remain ignorant that got us into this mess.

Peace and love everybody

I am

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