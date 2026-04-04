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Falken-BlackFeather

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Falken
2d

You can also download the official transhumanist degeneration blue print from: https://obamawhitehouse.archives.gov/sites/default/files/microsites/ostp/bioecon-%28%23%20023SUPP%29%20NSF-NBIC.pdf

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Falken
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Yes, I share your call for a standing ovation, but in the first place for my friend and brother Joshua Conroy who found the original document and submitted it for further investigation. It is indeed amazing to know the people God brings in our life to know the truth :) “And ye shall know the truth and the truth shall set you free” John 8:32 🙌🙏

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