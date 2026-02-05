Falken-BlackFeather

"These psychopaths commit tens of trillions in documented crimes with zero accountability."

Great research & analysis by @Falken.

Not revelation, but confirmation. This should be on every front page of the nation !?

"Documented Elite Compromise (January 2026 Epstein Files):

- Bill Gates: Secretly drugging wife after STD from prostitutes

- Elon Musk: Girls trafficked to him, asking about “wildest party” on island

- Howard Lutnick: Island visit 2012 despite claiming he cut ties 2005

- Prince Andrew: Ordered murder after torture

- George H.W. Bush: Witnessed baby dismemberment"

