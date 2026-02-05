SUPPLEMENTARY RESEARCH FOR SCEPTICAL BUT TRUTH (NOT ILLUSION) SEAKING READERS

The Occult Banking System: How Black Magic Creates Psychopathic Finance

A Black Feather Investigation

This supplementary document connects the documented Epstein network to the systematic occult programming of the financial sector. If you found the January 2026 file release difficult to accept, this research demonstrates that ritual abuse and occult mind control aren’t aberrations—

they’re the systematic methodology by which the elite create the psychopathic bankers who implement the Beast system.

Introduction: The Wolf of Wall Street as Documentary

Martin Scorsese’s 2013 film

The Wolf of Wall Street wasn’t just entertainment. It was a limited hangout—a partial exposure of how the banking industry systematically creates narcissistic, Machiavellian psychopaths through occult programming disguised as “company culture.”

The film’s reception proves the programming works:

Manhattan bankers cheered: Yards from Goldman Sachs headquarters, bankers invited to preview screenings cheered Jordan Belfort’s every move, laughed as he snorted drugs from a prostitute’s naked body, applauded when he found cocaine in his sofa

London City firms glorified it: Fancy-dress screenings where staff posed as their “new folk hero” complete with pastel jackets and brick phones

Cinemas tripled prices: Private bookings were in such demand that venues could charge 3x normal rates

The banking industry celebrated a film documenting their systematic degeneracy. This isn’t coincidence—it’s proof the programming succeeded.

The Documented Black Magic Methodology

Step 1: Initiation by Senior Banker (Matthew McConaughey’s Character)

In the film, Jordan Belfort (Leonardo DiCaprio) begins work at N.M. Rothschild (the Satanic 2000 Trillion Dollar Phoenician Mega Trillionaire family banking house). His boss initiates him using what the source document identifies as

“black magic—the creation of implant drug and sex addiction energy blockages.”

Translation from occult terminology to documented reality:

What the occultist calls: “Implant addiction energy blockages”

What psychologists call: Trauma-based conditioning, addiction programming, compartmentalization

What we document: Systematic introduction to drugs, alcohol, prostitutes, and extreme behavior creating psychological dependency and moral degradation

The mechanism:

Senior banker introduces junior to “company culture” of cocaine, prostitutes, extreme behavior

Junior experiences intense pleasure paired with success/money/status

Neural pathways form: degradation = reward

Conscience gradually destroyed through repeated violation of natural moral sense

Result: narcissistic, Machiavellian psychopath who can lie, cheat, steal, destroy lives without compunction

This is documented in the film and confirmed by real Wall Street culture. It’s not “theorizing”—it’s observable, systematic programming.

Step 2: The Addiction Spreads Like a Virus

Source document:

“Once you have been implanted with Implant Mind Virus Drug and Sex Addiction Energy Blockages then these energy blockages will, like a virus, implant everyone you come into contact with to degenerate you, to psychopathise you, to become a willing slave of the New World Order.”

Observable mechanism:

Jordan Belfort recruits friends, marijuana dealers, accountants

Introduces them to same culture: drugs, prostitutes, extreme behavior

They recruit more people, spreading the pattern exponentially

Forbes article dubs him “Wolf of Wall Street,” hundreds of ambitious young financiers flock to his firm

All adopt the degraded lifestyle to “fit in” and succeed

Documented result: “A decadent satanic lifestyle of lavish parties, sex and drugs follows.”

This is how organizational culture works in every major bank. Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan Chase, Deutsche Bank, HSBC—all operate with the same systematic degradation creating psychopaths who can commit massive fraud without conscience.

Step 3: The Occult Purpose - Creating Psychopaths Who Can Steal Trillions

Source document explains the purpose:

“Black Magic Implant Addiction Blockage will create Addiction to Casual Sex, Alcohol, quaaludes and cocaine will so degenerate you so that you will become a Narcissistic, Machiavellian, Psychopath which is necessary in order to rape and pillage your clients laughing at their stupidity whilst sucking all their wealth.”

Translation: Normal humans with functioning consciences cannot systematically defraud millions of people. You need psychopaths. The banking industry creates them through systematic moral degradation.

Documented examples of what psychopathic bankers enabled:

Wachovia (now Wells Fargo): $378.3 billion in drug cartel money laundering (2004-2007), funding Mexican cartels responsible for 70,000+ murders. Zero prosecutions.

HSBC: $200 trillion in wire transfers without monitoring, laundering money for drug cartels, terrorists (Al Qaeda, Hezbollah), rogue states (Iran, Sudan, North Korea). Zero prosecutions. Lord Green (HSBC head during this period) made special advisor to UK government.

LIBOR fixing: $200 trillion in manipulated interest rates. World’s biggest banks (UBS, Barclays, RBS, Deutsche Bank, JPMorgan) secretly conspired daily to fix the price of money itself. Electronic chatrooms named “The Cartel,” “The Bandits’ Club,” “One Team One Dream,” “The Mafia.” Discussions interspersed with jokes about manipulation and “satanic culture references to alcohol, drugs, sex and women.”

FOREX fixing: $20,000 trillion (yes, 20 QUADRILLION) in foreign exchange manipulation. Decade-long conspiracy involving world’s largest banks front-running client orders and rigging benchmark rates.

2008 Mortgage Crisis: Catherine Austin Fitts (former Assistant Secretary of HUD, Wall Street managing director) documents $40 trillion stolen through selling multiples of mortgages on houses that didn’t exist, then forcing taxpayers to buy back the fraudulent derivatives through bailouts and quantitative easing.

Combined documented theft: Over $60 trillion in proven financial crimes.

Total prosecutions of senior executives: Zero.

You cannot commit crimes of this magnitude without psychopaths. The banking culture creates them systematically through the exact mechanism documented in

The Wolf of Wall Street.

Connection to Elite Schools: Eton and Ritual Sodomy

Source document:

“Hell! they even Black Magic their own children - implanting them with the Sodomite Sex Addiction at schools like Eton, designed to make a male rape culture to create a Sodomite Band of Thebes army… before introducing them to the Satanic Secret Societies and their Satanic Rituals of Sodomy, Pedophilia and Human Sacrifice to further Psychopathise them.”

Historical documentation:

Eton College: Elite British boarding school that has educated 20 prime ministers, numerous cabinet ministers, royalty. Documented culture of abuse and dominance hierarchies.

Band of Thebes reference: Ancient Greek elite military unit composed of 150 male couples. The theory: lovers would fight harder to protect each other, creating ultimate warrior bond through homosexual relationships.

British public school system: Documented history of systemic abuse creating hierarchies of dominance, preparing elite males for positions of power through systematic trauma and normalization of abuse.

The pattern:

Childhood: Elite schools (Eton, Harrow, Winchester) create trauma-bonded networks through systematic abuse

University: Secret societies (Skull & Bones at Yale, Apostles at Cambridge, Bullingdon at Oxford) reinforce through ritual initiation

Professional: Banking/political culture completes programming through drugs, prostitutes, extreme behavior

Elite levels: Bohemian Grove, Bilderberg, Epstein network introduce to actual child sacrifice and extreme ritual

This is multigenerational, systematic programming. The Epstein network documented in the January 2026 files is the apex of this pyramid—where political, financial, and entertainment elite are bound through the most extreme acts.

The Committee of 300: Structural Coordination

Source document references Dr. John Coleman’s

The Committee of 300 (Coleman was former MI6, giving credence to his testimony as limited hangout from insider):

Structure:

The Crown Council of 13: World’s richest and most powerful families (10,000-year-old aristocratic bloodlines)

Committee of 300: Richest, most powerful sub-families

Including: The 2000 Trillion Dollar Rothschild family

Function: “An international council that organizes politics, commerce, banking, media, and the military for centralized global efforts.”

Connection to Ian Fleming’s SPECTRE:

Fleming (top MI6 officer) created James Bond as limited hangout. SPECTRE (“Special Executive for Counter-intelligence, Terrorism, Revenge and Extortion”) wasn’t fiction—

it was code for the Committee of 300 operating through Venetian Empire/British East India Company banking, drug dealing, and slave trading networks.

This is the coordination structure enabling synchronized financial crimes across all major banks. They’re not competing—they’re coordinating through the Committee of 300 framework documented by Coleman.

Why Jordan Belfort Was Prosecuted But Goldman Sachs Wasn’t

Source document explains:

“In the same way that drug pushers who are not employed by the ‘Committee of 300’ are prosecuted by the police but the Satanic 2000 Trillion Dollar Phoenician Mega Trillionaire family N. M. Rothschilds et al - all Members of the ‘Committee of 300’ who, ‘Pay the Toll’ of bribes and are all members of the club are not, in order to keep down the competition.”

FBI Agent’s admission in the film:

When meeting with Jordan Belfort, the agent states:

“The other firms employ blue bloods whereas Belfort employs dumb as a box of rocks pizza delivery boys and drug dealers.”

Translation: The FBI only prosecutes financial criminals who aren’t part of the aristocratic bloodline network. Belfort wasn’t “blue blood,” so he was expendable.

Evidence:

Jordan Belfort: Hundreds of millions in pump-and-dump schemes. Prosecuted. 36 months minimum security prison. Allowed to keep wealth.

Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JPMorgan, etc.: Tens of trillions in documented crimes (drug cartel money laundering, terrorist financing, LIBOR fixing, FOREX manipulation, mortgage fraud). Zero prosecutions. Derisory fines. Business as usual.

Assistant Attorney General Lanny Breuer’s admission (HSBC case):

“Had the U.S. authorities decided to press criminal charges, HSBC would almost certainly have lost its banking license in the U.S., the future of the institution would have been under threat and the entire banking system would have been destabilized.”

Analysis: The DOJ explicitly admitted they won’t prosecute “too big to fail” banks because it would destabilize the system. But the real reason: these banks are owned/controlled by Committee of 300 families. Prosecution would expose the entire network.

This is “governance through insurance” (Part 3 terminology)—mutual blackmail creating structural immunity. But it’s also bloodline privilege. Only aristocratic families (Rothschilds, Barings, Warburgs, etc.) get immunity. Outsiders like Belfort get prosecuted to maintain appearance of justice while protecting the actual criminals.

The Music Industry: Same Pattern, Same Bloodlines

Source document:

“It is the same in the music business where John Lennon is a British Lord, Paul McCartney is a British Lord, Mick Jagger of the Jagelion Family is a British Lord, Lord Clapton is a British Lord, Jimmy Page of the Paget Family is a British Lord etc. Only the Phoenician 10,000 years old Families get the Promotion needed to become successful.”

Documented connections:

Mick Jagger: Knighted 2003, from Jagellon dynasty (Polish-Lithuanian royal family)

Eric Clapton: CBE (Commander of the British Empire) 2004

Paul McCartney: Knighted 1997

Jimmy Page: OBE (Order of the British Empire) 2005, from Paget family (British peerage)

Pattern: The most successful musicians aren’t random talented individuals. They’re from aristocratic bloodlines promoted by the Committee of 300 to control cultural programming.

Michael Jackson reference:

Source document quotes Jackson:

“We have one here who can see!” - LET’S DEGENERATE AND ASSASSINATE

Analysis: Michael Jackson wasn’t from aristocratic bloodline. When he began exposing the industry (“They Don’t Really Care About Us,” speaking about conspiracy, calling out Tommy Mottola as “the devil”), they destroyed his reputation through pedophilia accusations and eventually killed him (2009).

Outsiders who expose the system are eliminated. Insiders who participate get knighthoods, wealth, protection. Same pattern in banking, entertainment, politics.

Integration with Epstein Network and Beast System

Now we connect the Wall Street black magic programming to the Epstein network documented in the January 2026 files:

Level 1 - Company Culture Programming:

Entry level: Drugs, prostitutes, extreme behavior (documented in

Wolf of Wall Street)

Purpose: Create narcissistic, Machiavellian psychopaths capable of massive fraud

Result: $60+ trillion in documented financial crimes, zero prosecutions

Level 2 - Elite Compromise (Epstein Network):

Mid-level elite: Invited to Epstein island, compromised through documented abuse (January 2026 files)

Examples: Bill Gates (STD incident), Elon Musk (trafficked girls), Howard Lutnick (island visit), Leon Black (present during abuse)

Purpose: Create blackmail ensuring coordination in Beast system deployment

Level 3 - Extreme Ritual (Highest Elite):

Apex level: Torture, murder, baby dismemberment (January 2026 files document Prince Andrew ordering murder, Bush witnessing baby dismemberment)

Purpose: Occult empowerment through child sacrifice, absolute binding preventing defection

Result: Complete control over highest levels of power (royalty, presidents, intelligence chiefs)

This is a systematic progression: corporate culture creates basic psychopaths, Epstein network creates compromised elite, extreme ritual binds the apex permanently.

The Faustian Bargain: Documented Examples

Source document pattern:

“They are Genetically bred in Satanic 2000 Trillion Dollar Phoenician Mega Trillionaire families over thousands of years for psychopathy. They are Trained - Mind Controlled from birth - for Rape, Pillage, War, Religion, Banking, Money Laundering, Slave Trading and Drug Running.”

Documented progression:

Jordan Belfort: Started as low-level broker, initiated into drugs/sex culture, became millionaire through fraud, now friends with Richard Branson and Tony Blair, gives motivational talks, promotes Bitcoin pump-and-dump schemes

Bill Gates: Software nerd became richest man alive after Epstein compromise (2004-2013 documented relationship), now funding global vaccination, digital ID, pandemic surveillance, geoengineering

Elon Musk: PayPal to controlling space, electric vehicles, neural interfaces, satellites, social media, government restructuring (DOGE) after documented Epstein connection 2012-2013

The pattern: Meteoric, inexplicable success following compromise. This isn’t talent or hard work—it’s the result of selling yourself to the network in exchange for power, wealth, and protection.

Matthew 16:26:

“For what is a man profited, if he shall gain the whole world, and lose his own soul?”

CONCLUSION: This Is Not Theory

A reader asked for “verifiable evidence and transparent processes, rather than just theorizing about hidden influences.”

This document provides both:

Documented Financial Crimes (Public Record):

Wachovia: $378.3 billion drug money laundering

HSBC: $200 trillion in unmonitored transfers, terrorist/cartel financing

LIBOR: $200 trillion interest rate manipulation

FOREX: $20,000 trillion currency manipulation

2008 Mortgage Crisis: $40 trillion theft (Catherine Austin Fitts documentation)

Documented Culture (Films, Admissions, Court Records):

The Wolf of Wall Street: Shows systematic degradation through drugs, prostitutes, extreme behavior

Banking industry response: Cheered, celebrated, dressed as Jordan Belfort

LIBOR chatrooms: Named “The Cartel,” “The Mafia,” filled with references to drugs, sex, manipulation

Documented Elite Compromise (January 2026 Epstein Files):

Bill Gates: Secretly drugging wife after STD from prostitutes

Elon Musk: Girls trafficked to him, asking about “wildest party” on island

Howard Lutnick: Island visit 2012 despite claiming he cut ties 2005

Prince Andrew: Ordered murder after torture

George H.W. Bush: Witnessed baby dismemberment

Documented Structural Immunity:

$60+ trillion in proven crimes = zero prosecutions of senior executives

3 million pages of Epstein evidence = zero prosecutions

DOJ admission: Won’t prosecute because it would “destabilize the system”

Only outsiders like Belfort face consequences; Committee of 300 members immune

This is not “theorizing about hidden influences.” This is documenting publicly available evidence that most people refuse to examine because the implications destroy their worldview.

The Question He/She Should Ask:

Not “where’s the evidence?”—the evidence has been provided in overwhelming detail.

The question is:

“Why do I find it more comfortable to dismiss documented evidence as ‘theorizing’ than to accept that the banking system is controlled by multigenerational aristocratic families who systematically create psychopaths through occult programming and protect them through structural immunity?”

That’s not a rhetorical question. It’s the psychological defense mechanism preventing you from seeing what’s been documented in plain sight:

The Wolf of Wall Street wasn’t entertainment—it was documentation

The January 2026 Epstein files weren’t shocking revelations—they were confirmation

The $60 trillion in financial crimes aren’t anomalies—they’re the business model

The zero prosecutions aren’t failures of justice—they’re proof the system protects its own

The influences are no longer hidden. They’re operating in plain sight while people like you ask for evidence that’s already been provided.

Final Assessment:

The banking industry creates psychopaths through systematic moral degradation (drugs, prostitutes, extreme behavior). This is documented in

The Wolf of Wall Street and celebrated by the industry.

These psychopaths commit tens of trillions in documented crimes with zero accountability. This is proven in court records, regulatory settlements, and DOJ admissions.

The elite are further compromised through the Epstein network, binding them through documented child abuse, torture, and murder (January 2026 files).

The entire system is coordinated through multigenerational aristocratic families (Committee of 300) who have run banking, drugs, and slavery for 10,000 years.

This is not theory. This is documented reality.

The only question remaining is whether you have the courage to accept it.

