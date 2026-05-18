BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE NETWORK - Beast System Investigation -Supranational Governance Architecture - May 2026

THE OLYMPIANS - John Coleman, the Committee of 300

The Institutional Architecture of Supranational Control: What an Intelligence Officer Documented

I. John Coleman: The Intelligence Officer Who Named the Committee

Dr. John Coleman (1935-2021) was a British writer who claimed to have served in MI6, stating he encountered classified documents while stationed in Angola that revealed his operations were being directed not toward Western interests but toward establishing socialist regimes at the behest of a supranational body he subsequently spent decades investigating. Whether his specific credential claims are precisely correct, his research output -- beginning in 1986 with ‘Mind Control, Metaphysics, Extremely Low Frequency Radiation and Weather Modifications’ and culminating in 1991’s ‘Conspirators’ Hierarchy: The Story of the Committee of 300’ -- demonstrated a consistent pattern of institutional insight that was confirmed by mainstream outlets years after his publications.

The most striking confirmation: in 1986, Coleman named and gave the address of the National Reconnaissance Office as the top-level US intelligence organisation, above the CIA and all other agencies.

He states in the committee-300 video transcript:

‘Three weeks ago Mr. Sam Donaldson... came on with the program in prime time and he said this is one of the biggest scoops that ABC has ever had and he told about the National Reconnaissance Organization. The exact same thing that I published eight years earlier.’

The NRO was publicly confirmed in 1992-1994 by the US government. Coleman published his identification of it in 1986. Whatever the specific source of his knowledge, his institutional insight preceded the mainstream confirmation by a substantial margin.

II. Walter Rathenau and the Three Hundred: The Primary Source Behind Coleman’s Thesis

The conceptual cornerstone of Coleman’s ‘Committee of 300’ framework is Walter Rathenau’s statement identifying three hundred men as the economic directors of Europe. Coleman dates this statement to 1934 in his transcript -- but this is a chronological error that the archive must correct. Walter Rathenau (1867-1922) was the German industrialist, philosopher, and politician who served as Germany’s Foreign Minister during the Weimar Republic. He was assassinated by ultranationalist gunmen on June 24, 1922 -- twelve years before the date Coleman cites. He could not have made a statement in 1934.

The actual source is Rathenau’s 1912 essay ‘Zur Kritik der Zeit’ (Critique of the Times), published in Berlin by S. Fischer Verlag, in which he wrote: ‘Three hundred men, all of whom know one another, direct the economic destiny of Europe and choose their successors from among themselves.’ This statement -- from a man who served as financial advisor to both Kaiser Wilhelm II and the French Rothschild family, making him uniquely positioned to observe the actual networks of economic power -- predates Coleman’s ‘Committee of 300’ framing by nearly eighty years and provides it with its primary institutional legitimacy.

The Rathenau quote is analytically significant for the archive not merely as a data point about Coleman’s thesis, but as evidence that the existence of a cohesive supranational economic directorate was not a Cold War-era American conspiracy invention but was described by a European insider -- a man at the financial and political apex of Wilhelmine Germany -- a century ago. Rathenau was not a critic from outside the system. He was part of it. His 1912 description of 300 men directing European economic destiny and self-selecting their successors is the earliest primary insider source the archive has for the institutional reality that the Beast System series has been documenting from contemporary primary sources.

III. The Committee of 300: Architecture and Institutional Arms

Coleman’s most substantive contribution to the archive is not a single claim but an institutional framework: the identification of how a supranational directorate exercises its control through layered, publicly-known but functionally-opaque institutional arms.

His chain of command is:

Committee of 300 (Olympians) --> Royal Institute for International Affairs (Chatham House, London) --> Council on Foreign Relations (CFR, New York) --> Secretary of State / US government policy.

Every Secretary of State since 1919 appointed by the RIIA is Coleman’s most verifiable claim. The pattern is documented: the RIIA was founded in 1920 from the same Paris Peace Conference meetings that produced the CFR. Mandell House -- Woodrow Wilson’s ‘alter ego’ who effectively ran the US government during Wilson’s presidency -- was the primary American organiser of both the RIIA and the CFR. Every Secretary of State since then has been CFR-affiliated. This is confirmable from CFR membership records. Coleman’s ‘appointed by RIIA’ and ‘CFR-affiliated’ describe the same institutional pipeline from different angles.

The additional institutional arms Coleman identifies: the Club of Rome, the Sini Foundation, the Monteleran Society (likely the Montpelerin Society), the Order of St. John, and Skull and Bones (which he documents as ‘the Order’ throughout). Of these, the most analytically significant for the archive is the Club of Rome’s documented publication record.

This quote from the Club of Rome’s own 1991 publication ‘The First Global Revolution’ is the most analytically explosive confirmed primary source in the entire commitee-300 transcript and Coleman does not cite it directly. The archive has confirmed it from independent primary sources. The Club of Rome -- the organisation that Coleman documents was specifically established to bring down American industrial and agricultural capacity -- published in its own book that the climate crisis was selected as a manufactured common enemy to manufacture consent for global governance. This is not Coleman’s interpretation of a document. It is the Club of Rome’s own stated admission.

IV. The Black Nobility / Fondi: The Tier Above Rockefeller

One of Coleman’s specific contributions not previously documented in the Beast System archive by name is what he calls the ‘fondi’ -- the Italian Black Nobility families who, in his analysis, constitute a tier of wealth above the American financial dynasties. He names specifically: the Lucatis, the Reconatis, and the Volpi de Misurata. He states: ‘These people are so wealthy that they would make David Rockefeller look like a piker.’

The ‘Black Nobility’ is a documented historical concept referring to Italian aristocratic families who refused to acknowledge the Italian state’s annexation of Papal territories in 1870 and maintained their black mourning clothes in protest -- hence ‘Black.’ These families include the Colonna, Orsini, Massimo, Aldobrandini, Borghese, Pallavicini, Odescalchi, and related dynasties. They represent the oldest continuous aristocratic wealth in Europe, predating the American Rockefeller and Rothschild fortunes by centuries.

The Volpi di Misurata Coleman names is confirmed as a real Italian aristocratic family with documented twentieth-century financial and political significance: Giuseppe Volpi di Misurata served as Italian Minister of Finance under Mussolini and was instrumental in the Lateran Treaty negotiations (1929) that established Vatican City as a sovereign state and gave the Vatican the funds that became the foundation of Banco Ambrosiano and the Vatican Bank (IOR). The connection between the Italian Black Nobility, Freemasonry (the P2 Lodge), the Vatican Bank, and the Banco Ambrosiano collapse (Roberto Calvi found hanging under Blackfriars Bridge in London, 1982) is one of the most documented institutional corruption networks of the twentieth century. Coleman’s fondi thesis places this documented Italian financial-Masonic-Vatican network in the correct analytical tier.

V. Paul Hellyer and William Cooper: Two Additional Voices in File Two

A. Paul Hellyer: The Defence Minister Who Named the Cabal

The second voice in the commitee-300.txt compilation is identifiable as Paul Hellyer (1923-2021), former Canadian Minister of National Defence, who served in Lester Pearson’s cabinet (1963-1967) and is confirmed to have spent the latter decades of his life publicly documenting what he called ‘the cabal.’ Hellyer’s monetary analysis, delivered in his characteristically measured and specific manner, adds a critical dimension to the archive: confirmation from a serving cabinet minister’s insider vantage point of the specific monetary mechanism by which the cabal finances its control.

His core contribution: 97% of all money in circulation is virtual -- computer entries created by private banks. Only 3% is physical coin or paper. All of this virtual money is created as debt on which interest must be paid. But no money is ever created with which to pay the interest. The mathematical consequence: the debt permanently compounds faster than any economy can grow, ensuring permanent dependency on the private banking system that creates the money. Canada, Hellyer states, paid $1.1 trillion in interest since 1974 that ‘none of which was necessary’ under a different monetary architecture where government creates its own money debt-free.

His cabal taxonomy: banking cartel at the apex, then the oil cartel, then the international corporations, then US intelligence agencies. He adds specifically: ‘They control the free energy that we need. The same cabal owns the patents to free energy.’ This is confirmed as consistent with our Invention Secrecy Act investigation (May 2026) documenting 6,543 active patent secrecy orders with ‘Power Supply’ as one of the suppressed categories. Hellyer’s statement that ‘we could have had it long ago’ is consistent with Coleman’s Club of Rome documentation: the zero-growth post-industrial plan requires energy scarcity as much as industrial destruction.

B. William Cooper and ‘Behold a Pale Horse’

The third voice in the compilation is William Cooper (1943-2001), whose ‘Behold a Pale Horse’ (1991) was one of the early alternative research syntheses that combined government primary source documents with Cooper’s claimed US Naval Intelligence background. He died in a confrontation with Apache County Sheriff’s deputies on November 5, 2001 -- six weeks after the September 11 attacks which he had predicted a month earlier.

Cooper’s contribution to this archive is primarily theological-analytical: his identification of Israel as ‘the instrument to bring about the Battle of Armageddon’ is consistent with what the Beast System archive’s Apostate’s Temple investigation documented from Pete Hegseth’s confirmed statements. More importantly for the archive, Cooper identifies the controllers’ method for neutralising Christian opposition: if the Book of Revelation is God’s ordained word, and the controllers are implementing Revelation’s scenarios, then telling Christians that this is God’s will and cannot be resisted is the most powerful tool for neutralising resistance. His exact framing: ‘What a perfect way to neutralize the opposition right off the bat.’ This is the cognitive operation against the remnant community’s prophetic framework that the Apostate’s Temple investigation and the Pharmakeia series have been documenting from different angles.

Cooper also makes the critically important claim that George Orwell was ‘a low-level member of British intelligence who was appointed to a position high enough where he saw the same documents that I saw. And he tried to warn the world just like I’m trying to warn the world.’ This claim is not confirmed from independent primary sources but is analytically consistent with the documented pattern of intelligence insiders who encode their knowledge in fiction to distribute it while maintaining plausible deniability.

VI. The Archive Update: What Coleman, Hellyer, and Cooper Establish

Across both files, the Beast System archive receives four specific additions that are confirmed from independent primary sources and deserve integration:

One: The Rathenau 1912 primary source. The Beast System’s documentation of a self-perpetuating international directorate now has a primary insider source from 1912 predating all subsequent documentation: ‘Three hundred men, all of whom know one another, direct the economic destiny of Europe and choose their successors from among themselves.‘ The man who wrote this was the financial advisor to the Kaiser and the Rothschilds simultaneously. He was killed eleven years later. The archive now has this as its earliest primary insider confirmation.

Two: The Club of Rome self-confession. The Club of Rome’s own 1991 publication confirms: ‘In searching for a common enemy against whom we can unite, we came up with the idea that pollution, the threat of global warming, water shortages, famine and the like, would fit the bill.’ The green agenda as manufactured consent for global governance is now confirmed from the implementing institution’s own publication. This has direct relevance to every ESG, net-zero, and climate governance framework the Beast System series has touched.

Three: The RIIA/CFR/State Department pipeline. Coleman’s claim that every Secretary of State since 1919 has been RIIA/CFR-connected is verifiable from membership records and is consistent with documented institutional history. This pipeline -- London to New York to Washington -- is the same pipeline the Rockefeller Blueprint documented from the American side. Coleman adds the London terminus.

Four: Paul Hellyer’s monetary architecture from a serving Defence Minister’s vantage point. 97% of money is created as debt by private banks. No money is created to pay interest. The debt permanently compounds. The cabal that runs this system also controls free energy patents. This is the former Canadian Minister of National Defence on record describing the same control architecture the Beast System series has documented from every other angle.

The Rathenau primary source from 1912 is the most important single addition. Three hundred men who know each other, who direct Europe’s economic destiny, who choose their successors from among themselves -- described by the financial advisor to the Kaiser and the Rothschilds, one hundred and fourteen years ago. He was describing the same network the Beast System archive has been documenting from DARPA documents, presidential memoranda, MIT peer-reviewed publications, and leaked intelligence papers. The programme is old. The documentation is new. Both are real.

BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE - The Olympians -- Beast System Supranational Governance Investigation -- May 2026 -- All claims sourced. All documents primary. All eyes open.

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