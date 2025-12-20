Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Joffrey's avatar
Joffrey
6h

Great article, thank you. I have already witnessed some censorship here. Certain links being shared on email simply won't load. The content was such that it was highlighting Israel's involvement in things...I have seen other content creaters also pointing out that their followers are not getting their posts.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Falken
Clark Rector's avatar
Clark Rector
7h

Very nicely done! Thank you. I can totally see how monetization in Substack gets complicated very quickly.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture