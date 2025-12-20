The Opposition-Controlled Substack Algorithm Trap—And How to Avoid It
How the Platform You’re Using to Build Sovereignty Could Become the Chain That Binds You
The Opposition-Controlled Substack Algorithm Trap—And How to Avoid It
How the Platform You’re Using to Build Sovereignty Could Become the Chain That Binds You
Introduction: The Paradox We Must Navigate
Here’s the uncomfortable truth we need to face:
We’re using empire infrastructure to build anti-empire networks.
Substack—this platform where you’re reading these words right now—is simultaneously:
A tool for sovereign communication (less censored, direct writer-reader connection, independent publishing)
And a potential trap (algorithmic incentives, monetization pressure, platform dependency, scalability seduction)
This isn’t hypocrisy. It’s strategic necessity.
The empire has built the roads. For now, we must use them to find each other, to coordinate, to build the networks that will eventually make their roads irrelevant.
But we must use them consciously. Carefully. With full awareness of the trap being set.
Because make no mistake: Every platform—even the “good” ones—operates on incentive structures designed to capture you.
This article exists to help you see the trap before it closes, to use Substack without being used by it, and to build genuine sovereignty instead of just a more comfortable cage.
Part One: The Substack Business Model—What They’re Actually Selling
The Explicit Promise
Substack’s pitch to writers is seductive and seemingly aligned with independence:
✓ Publish your writing without editorial gatekeepers
✓ Own your audience (you get their email addresses)
✓ Monetize directly through paid subscriptions
✓ Build your brand and potentially create a full-time income
✓ Escape corporate media and platform censorship
All of this is real. All of this is genuinely better than what came before (Medium paywalls, Facebook algorithms, Twitter shadowbans, YouTube demonetization).
But here’s what they’re not saying out loud:
The Implicit Incentive Structure
Substack’s business model only works if you succeed at turning readers into paying customers.
They take 10% of your subscription revenue. Therefore, their incentive is to get you to:
Maximize your subscriber count (more potential customers)
Convert free subscribers to paid (actual revenue)
Retain paid subscribers (recurring income)
Scale beyond human limits (the more subscribers, the more money for everyone)
To facilitate this, they provide:
Analytics dashboards showing you exactly how many subscribers, opens, clicks, conversions
Growth tools (recommendations, cross-promotion, network effects)
Monetization features (tiered subscriptions, founding member levels, pledges)
Psychological feedback loops (notifications, milestones, leaderboards)
None of this is evil. But all of it is designed to get you focused on growth, metrics, and monetization.
And that focus—that orientation—is fundamentally incompatible with building sovereign, human-scale community.
Part Two: The Five Traps (And How They Work)
Trap One: The Monetization Seduction
How it works:
You start writing because you have something important to say. You’re documenting empire crimes, sharing sovereignty strategies, building networks of resistance.
Then Substack shows you: “You have 347 subscribers. If just 10% converted to paid at $5/month, that’s $173/month. Scale to 3,000 subscribers at 15% conversion? That’s $2,250/month.”
Suddenly, writing isn’t just mission—it’s income potential.
And income potential changes everything:
You start thinking about what content will convert instead of what needs to be said
You analyze which topics get the most engagement (and unconsciously shift toward them)
You consider paywalling your best content to incentivize subscriptions
You start viewing readers as potential customers instead of fellow warriors
The trap closes when: You need the income. When it becomes rent money, grocery money, insurance money. Now you’re dependent. Now you can’t afford to lose subscribers. Now you self-censor, not because Substack tells you to, but because you’ve become invested in the system’s rewards.
You’ve become a node in their network, optimized for their business model.
Trap Two: The Scaling Seduction
How it works:
Substack celebrates growth. Every platform does.
“You’ve reached 100 subscribers!” 🎉
“You’ve reached 500 subscribers!” 🎉
“You’ve reached 1,000 subscribers!” 🎉
The implicit message: More is better. Growth is success. Scale is the goal.
But remember Dunbar’s number: You can maintain approximately 150 genuine relationships.
Beyond that, you’re not building community—you’re building an audience.
And an audience is not a circle. An audience is a tower.
What happens beyond 150-300 subscribers:
You stop knowing who your readers actually are
Comments become noise instead of genuine dialogue
Communication shifts from relationship to broadcast
You start thinking in terms of “my audience” instead of “my community”
You begin replicating the exact administrative structures we’re trying to escape
The trap closes when: You’ve built something that looks like success (10,000 subscribers! $50,000/year!) but operates exactly like the empire systems you opposed. You’ve got:
Anonymous masses you manage rather than people you know
Metrics you optimize rather than relationships you cultivate
A brand you maintain rather than a mission you serve
A tower instead of a circle
And now you can’t go back, because scaling down feels like failure.
Trap Three: The Competition Frame
How it works:
Substack’s recommendation algorithms and “similar writers” features create an implicit competitive frame:
Other writers in your niche are rivals for subscriber attention
Growth comes from capturing readers from adjacent publications
Success is defined by comparative metrics (more subscribers than X, higher conversion rate than Y)
This is marketplace logic, not community logic.
In a marketplace:
Writers compete for scarce attention
Readers are customers to be captured
Content is product to be optimized
Collaboration is replaced by competition
In a sovereign network:
Writers cooperate to amplify shared truth
Readers are fellow warriors to be equipped
Content is intelligence to be shared freely
Competition is replaced by cross-pollination
The trap closes when: You’re unconsciously competing with the very people you should be allying with. When you view other sovereignty-focused writers as threats to your subscriber growth instead of partners in resistance.
You’ve accepted the empire’s frame: scarcity, competition, individualized success.
Trap Four: The Paywall Temptation
How it works:
Substack makes it incredibly easy to put your content behind a paywall:
Toggle a switch and only paid subscribers can read it
Create “premium” tiers with exclusive access
Offer “founding member” status for superfans
The rationalization is compelling:
“I deserve compensation for my work”
“Quality content requires investment”
“Paid subscribers are more committed readers”
All of this is true. And all of it is dangerous.
Because when you paywall content about sovereignty, resistance, and community building, you’re doing the empire’s work for them:
You’re restricting life-saving information to those who can afford it
You’re creating knowledge hierarchy (paid vs. free subscribers)
You’re making money the gateway to liberation strategies
You’re imposing taxes that authorize citizens to benefit from information that should be freely shared
This is exactly the model we’re trying to escape: gatekeeping essential knowledge behind financial barriers.
The trap closes when: Your best, most important, most actionable content is hidden behind a paywall. When the people who most desperately need your sovereignty strategies can’t access them because they’re broke, unemployed, or already struggling.
You’ve replicated the empire’s scarcity model instead of embodying the abundance of freely shared truth.
Trap Five: The Attention Algorithm
How it works:
Even though Substack is less algorithmically manipulative than Facebook or Twitter, it still has algorithms that shape what gets seen:
“Recommended” posts based on engagement metrics
“Trending” publications based on growth rates
Email delivery optimization based on open rates and click patterns
Cross-promotion networks that favor certain content types
These aren’t neutral. They’re optimization systems designed to maximize engagement, retention, and ultimately revenue.
And they train you—unconsciously—to create content that performs well within these systems:
Shorter, punchier headlines (higher open rates)
More frequent posting (algorithmic favorability)
Engagement-optimized topics (what’s trending)
Emotional hooks (what gets shared)
The trap closes when: You’re writing for the algorithm instead of for the mission. When you catch yourself thinking “This won’t perform well” before publishing something true but uncomfortable. When your editorial calendar is shaped by what drives metrics instead of what needs to be said.
You’ve internalized the platform’s optimization logic and become complicit in your own domestication.
Part Three: The Two Conditions for Using Substack Without Being Captured
Condition One: Never Let Monetization Become Dependency
The Principle: Use Substack to build networks, not income streams.
What this means practically:
✗ Don’t paywall your sovereignty content
Make your resistance strategies, community-building blueprints, and empire-documentation freely available. If people want to support your work financially, they can—but never gate essential information behind payment.
✗ Don’t optimize for conversion
Write what needs to be said, not what will maximize paid subscriptions. If your subscriber count drops because you told an uncomfortable truth, good. You’re filtering for the remnant.
✗ Don’t build financial dependency on the platform
If losing your Substack income would break you, you’re already captured. Keep other income streams. Keep your sovereignty work financially sustainable but not profit-driven.
✗ Don’t treat readers as customers
They’re fellow warriors. Potential community members. Brothers and sisters in resistance. Not revenue sources.
The goal: Use Substack as a tool while remaining financially independent from its incentive structure. The moment you need the money, you’ve become a servant of the system.
Condition Two: Stop at 150 (Maximum 300)
The Principle: Build circles, not towers.
What this means practically:
✓ Deliberately limit your subscriber growth
When you approach 150-300 subscribers, stop actively promoting for growth. Focus on deepening relationship with the circle you have.
✓ Know your readers as people, not metrics
Can you name 50 of your subscribers? Do you recognize their comments? Have you had real conversations with them? If not, you’re building an audience, not a community.
✓ Facilitate direct connections among readers
Use Substack to introduce readers to each other. Create opportunities for them to connect independently of you. Build the network, don’t become the hub that everything flows through.
✓ Help form additional circles instead of expanding yours
When you hit 150, encourage aligned readers to start their own publications. Support them. Collaborate with them. Build a network of 150-person circles instead of one massive audience.
✓ Prioritize geographic proximity when possible
Use Substack to find people in your actual region. Move conversations from digital to physical. The goal is sovereign communities that can function when the platforms go down.
The goal: Use Substack to form human-scale circles that can eventually function independently of the platform. The platform is the bridge, not the destination.
Part Four: The Future Trap—What’s Coming (And How to Prepare)
The Trend Across All Platforms: Biometric Integration and Digital Identity
While Substack does not currently require facial recognition, biometric verification, or invasive identity checks for writers, we must be vigilant about trends across digital platforms.
What we’re seeing elsewhere:
Social media platforms are increasingly implementing age verification systems using facial recognition technology, with the UK and Australia mandating age estimation tools under their Online Safety Acts. While these requirements currently apply primarily to platforms with user-generated adult content, the infrastructure is being normalized.
The pattern is always the same:
Introduce for “safety” (age verification, anti-fraud, security)
Expand for “compliance” (regulatory requirements, legal obligations)
Normalize as standard (everyone does it, what are you hiding?)
Make mandatory for access (no verification = no account)
Integrate with broader digital ID systems (one identity across all platforms)
Why this matters for Substack writers specifically:
Substack has already implemented age verification using biometric facial estimation for readers accessing certain content in the UK and Australia. This is currently limited and compliance-driven, not a universal requirement.
But the infrastructure is being built. The precedent is being set.
The trap that’s being prepared:
At some point—perhaps not today, perhaps not this year, but eventually—platforms like Substack may be required (or incentivized) to implement stronger identity verification:
Two-factor authentication tied to phone numbers or biometrics
Government ID verification for monetization features
Integration with national digital identity systems
Facial recognition for account access
Social credit-style compliance scoring
When this moment comes, you will face a choice:
Option A: Comply. Submit your biometric data. Link your identity to the system. Keep your subscribers, keep your income, keep your platform access—but lose your sovereignty and become a fully tracked, monitored, and controllable node in their network.
Option B: Refuse. Walk away from the subscribers you worked to gather, the income you built, the platform advantages you enjoyed—but preserve your independence and avoid integration into the digital identity grid being constructed globally.
The scheme is always the same:
Get you invested. Get you dependent. Get you comfortable.
Then, when you’re deeply enough committed, present the ultimatum:
“Submit or lose everything you’ve built here.”
This is how they capture you. Not through force. Through your own accumulated investment in their system.
How to Prepare Now (Before the Trap Springs)
1. Build Redundant Communication Channels
Don’t make Substack your only connection to your community. Establish:
Email lists you control (not Substack-hosted)
Signal or Session group chats
Physical mailing addresses for core community members
In-person meeting capabilities for local readers
Alternative platforms as backups
2. Make Your Content Portable
Export your subscriber list regularly
Save all your articles as text files
Have a backup hosting plan (self-hosted blog, alternative platform)
Ensure you can reach your community if Substack disappears tomorrow
3. Build Real Relationships, Not Just Subscriber Counts
Focus on the 150 who are truly engaged
Move key relationships off-platform as soon as possible
Create accountability structures that don’t depend on Substack
Build trust that survives platform loss
4. Stay Financially Independent
Never let Substack income become essential
Keep other revenue streams
Live below your means
Be willing to walk away without financial catastrophe
5. Watch for the Signals
Pay attention when platforms:
Introduce “optional” verification that later becomes mandatory
Update terms of service with new identity requirements
Roll out “security features” that require biometric data
Partner with government digital identity initiatives
When you see these signals, start your exit plan immediately.
Part Five: The Alternative Infrastructure—What to Use Instead
The Question: What Do We Actually Need?
Let’s be clear about requirements for sovereign network communication:
✓ Text-based communication (articles, manuals, guides, coordination messages)
✓ Group chat capability (real-time discussion, planning, mutual support)
✓ Document sharing (resistance handbooks, study materials, reference documents)
✓ Offline functionality (works when internet is unavailable or compromised)
✓ Self-hosted option (not dependent on corporate servers)
✓ End-to-end encryption (secure from surveillance)
✓ Open-source code (auditable, trustworthy, community-maintained)
✗ We do NOT need: Massive multimedia storage, video streaming, algorithmic feeds, monetization features, viral growth tools, or platform recommendations.
Recommended Alternatives for Different Functions
For Real-Time Communication: Matrix (with Element client)
What it is: Decentralized, open-source communication protocol with end-to-end encryption.
Why it works:
Self-hostable (run your own server)
Works offline with local mesh networks
No phone number required
No corporate control
Can bridge to other platforms temporarily
Group chat functionality for community coordination
How to start:
Use Element (mobile and desktop apps) as the client
Join existing Matrix servers or self-host your own
Create encrypted rooms for your community
Costs: Free (using public servers) or minimal (self-hosting)
Best for: Real-time group coordination, community chat, planning, mutual support.
For Document Sharing and Collaboration: Nextcloud
What it is: Self-hosted cloud storage and collaboration platform.
Why it works:
Complete control over your data
File sharing, document editing, calendar, contacts
No storage limits except your own hardware
End-to-end encryption available
Can run on local network (no internet needed)
Open-source and community-maintained
How to start:
Rent a VPS (Virtual Private Server) for $5-15/month or host on your own hardware
Install Nextcloud (one-click installers available)
Invite community members
Store all sovereignty documents, manuals, guides
Best for: Long-term document storage, collaborative editing, shared resources, offline-capable file access.
For Long-Form Writing and Publishing: Write.as / WriteFreely
What it is: Minimalist, privacy-focused blogging platform. WriteFreely is the open-source software you can self-host; Write.as is the hosted version.
Why it works:
No tracking, no analytics, no ads
No account required to read
Can be self-hosted (full control)
Anonymous publishing options
Simple, distraction-free writing
Export to any format
How to start:
Use Write.as (hosted version) for simplicity, or
Self-host WriteFreely on your own server for complete sovereignty
Cost: Free (Write.as basic) or self-hosted (minimal server costs)
Best for: Publishing sovereignty content without platform dependency, algorithmic manipulation, or monetization pressure.
For Email Lists (That You Control): Listmonk
What it is: Self-hosted email newsletter and mailing list manager.
Why it works:
You own the subscriber data completely
No platform can deplatform you
No algorithmic interference
Open-source and lightweight
Cheap to run (minimal server resources)
How to start:
Install on your VPS alongside Nextcloud
Import subscribers from Substack
Send newsletters independently of any platform
Best for: Maintaining direct email contact with your community without platform intermediaries.
For Offline/Mesh Networking: Briar
What it is: Peer-to-peer encrypted messaging that works without internet.
Why it works:
Messages sent via Bluetooth, WiFi, or Tor (no internet needed)
Completely decentralized (no servers at all)
Designed for activists in hostile environments
End-to-end encrypted
Works when the grid goes down
How to start:
Install Briar on Android devices
Exchange contacts in person (QR codes)
Build local mesh networks for community communication
Best for: Crisis communication, grid-down scenarios, local community coordination when internet is compromised.
Part Six: The Practical Migration Strategy
Phase One: Dual-Track Operation (Now)
Continue using Substack while building alternatives:
Export your subscriber list monthly (Substack Settings → Subscribers → Export)
Set up Matrix server or join existing one for real-time community chat
Establish Nextcloud or similar for document storage and sharing
Create email list using Listmonk (import from Substack export)
Encourage subscribers to join alternative channels (but don’t force it)
Announce to your community:
“I’m building redundancy. If Substack ever becomes compromised or requires compliance I can’t accept, we need backup communication channels. Join our Matrix room / email list / self-hosted blog so we can stay connected regardless of platform changes.”
Phase Two: Test the Alternatives (Next 3-6 Months)
Run parallel systems to identify weaknesses:
Post occasional content exclusively on alternative platforms
Run community discussions in Matrix instead of Substack comments
Share key documents via Nextcloud
Ask for feedback: What works? What’s confusing? What’s missing?
Refine based on real usage:
Simplify onboarding processes
Create tutorials for less tech-savvy community members
Establish clear communication protocols
Build muscle memory for alternative tools
Phase Three: Primary Migration (When Necessary)
When Substack introduces unacceptable requirements:
Announce your exit clearly (give people time to follow)
Make transition instructions foolproof (step-by-step guides, video walkthroughs)
Move your archive (publish all past content on alternative platform)
Close Substack account (don’t leave it as zombie presence)
Continue building on sovereign infrastructure
Accept the loss:
Yes, you’ll lose some subscribers. Many won’t follow. Some will disappear.
This is the filter.
The ones who follow are the remnant. The ones who value sovereignty over convenience. The ones who will actually stand with you when it costs something.
150 committed souls on sovereign infrastructure are worth more than 10,000 passive subscribers on a captured platform.
Part Seven: The Hard Truth About All Platforms
They Will All Be Compromised Eventually
Let’s not be naive. Every centralized platform will eventually face the same pressures:
Government regulation demanding identity verification
Pressure to censor “misinformation” (meaning: truth the empire doesn’t want spread)
Integration with digital identity systems
Surveillance and monitoring requirements
Deplatforming of effective resistance voices
Substack is better than most. But it’s not immune.
It’s a corporation. It has investors. It operates under government jurisdictions. It relies on payment processors, hosting providers, and infrastructure it doesn’t fully control.
When sufficient pressure is applied, it will comply or be destroyed.
The Only Truly Sovereign Infrastructure Is What You Control
This is why the alternatives listed above matter:
Self-hosted = You control the server
Open-source = You can audit and modify the code
Decentralized = No single point of failure or control
Offline-capable = Works when the internet doesn’t
These aren’t perfect solutions. They require more technical skill. They’re less convenient. They don’t offer the network effects or discovery features of platforms.
But they’re ungovernable.
And that’s what matters when the empire decides you’re dangerous enough to shut down.
Use Platforms as Bridges, Not Foundations
Think of Substack and similar platforms as temporary infrastructure:
Use them to find your 150
Use them to share your message while you can
Use them to coordinate initial network formation
But build your actual foundation on sovereign infrastructure you control.
The platform is the bridge. The self-hosted, decentralized, offline-capable network is the destination.
Cross the bridge. Don’t make a home on it.
Conclusion: The Choice Before You
You’re reading this on Substack. I’m writing this on Substack.
This is not hypocrisy. This is reconnaissance.
We use their infrastructure to find each other, to coordinate, to build networks they cannot fully control.
But we must use it consciously. Strategically. Temporarily.
The traps are real:
Monetization dependency
Scaling beyond Dunbar’s number
Competition framing
Paywall gatekeeping
Algorithmic optimization
Future biometric requirements
But they only capture you if you’re unaware of them.
Here’s what you must decide:
Will you use Substack as a tool to build sovereign networks?
Or will you let Substack use you as content creator, customer capturer, and eventually compliant node in their system?
Will you build circles of 150?
Or will you scale into towers that replicate the empire’s administrative logic?
Will you keep your best content freely available?
Or will you gatekeep liberation strategies behind paywalls?
Will you build redundant communication systems now?
Or will you wait until you’re dependent and the trap has closed?
Will you prepare to walk away with your sovereignty intact?
Or will you become so invested that you can’t refuse when they demand your biometric submission?
The empire offers rewards for participation: subscribers, income, status, reach.
Sovereignty requires sacrifice: smaller circles, lower income, limited scale, constant vigilance.
Which one will you choose?
Because you can’t have both. Not indefinitely. Eventually, you must decide:
Comfortable capture or uncomfortable freedom.
Tower or circle.
Platform or sovereignty.
The opposition-controlled algorithm trap is real. It’s operating right now. It’s seductive and effective.
But it only works if you don’t see it.
Now you see it.
What will you do?
Immediate Action Steps
This week:
Export your Substack subscriber list (Settings → Subscribers → Export)
Set up a Matrix/Element account (element.io)
Announce to your readers: “I’m building redundant communication channels”
Choose one self-hosted tool to learn (Nextcloud, WriteFreely, or Listmonk)
This month: 5. Create a Matrix room for your community 6. Move at least one important discussion off Substack 7. Identify your actual 150 (who are they? Do you know them? Can you name them?) 8. Review your monetization strategy: Are you dependent? If Substack disappeared tomorrow, would you be okay?
This year: 9. Establish fully functional alternative infrastructure 10. Test community coordination using sovereign tools 11. Prepare exit plan for when Substack becomes unacceptable 12. Build the kind of network that survives platform collapse
The tower wants you captured.
The circle wants you free.
Build accordingly.
The Circle remembers what the Tower forgot: Human-scale communities on sovereign infrastructure cannot be captured, controlled, or destroyed—no matter how seductive the platform’s promises become.
Your brother in the resistance,
Black Feather
Technical Resources Appendix
Matrix/Element Setup:
Official site: element.io
Self-hosting guide: matrix.org/docs/guides/installing-synapse
Public servers list: joinmatrix.org/servers
Nextcloud Setup:
Official site: nextcloud.com
Simple installation: nextcloud.com/install
Recommended hosting: Hetzner, Digital Ocean, or local hardware
WriteFreely Setup:
Hosted version: write.as
Self-hosting: writefreely.org/start
Installation guide: writefreely.org/docs
Listmonk Setup:
Official site: listmonk.app
Installation guide: listmonk.app/docs/installation
Requires basic VPS and domain name
Briar:
Android app: briarproject.org
Desktop version: briarproject.org/download-briar-desktop
User guide: briarproject.org/manual
For non-technical users: Start with hosted versions (Write.as, public Matrix servers) while learning. Migrate to self-hosted solutions as skills develop.
For technical users: Self-host everything. Build infrastructure your community can depend on.
The goal: Every sovereign circle should have at least one member capable of maintaining communication infrastructure independently of corporate platforms.
Train now. Build now. Be ready.
Great article, thank you. I have already witnessed some censorship here. Certain links being shared on email simply won't load. The content was such that it was highlighting Israel's involvement in things...I have seen other content creaters also pointing out that their followers are not getting their posts.
Very nicely done! Thank you. I can totally see how monetization in Substack gets complicated very quickly.