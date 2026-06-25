Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Sherry's avatar
Sherry
1h

Pray! We must all pray as never before and believe! Go to joycemeyer.org or look her up and

On YouTube. She is incredible and she backs up everything by scripture, plus she has integrity and preaches on integrity. I have checked out her ministry and she has a very low overhead. So, 84 cents of every dollar goes where it should. Does she know about Targeted Individuals? No. But she is very honest about how she was sexually abused by her father and how God didn’t deliver her out of that awful Hell but instead delivered her through it! He gave her a world wide ministry so she could help each and every person on this earth… well that is her prayer anyway (she prays that God would touch people with His Word and she would help people live in victory and live the life Jesus died so we could enjoy not only would we live in eternity but also a live Life worth living here on earth.) I am a targeted individual for 16 years and I have a Chronic Illness (Lyme Disease). I understand how being targeted feels! This is an impossible situation!

We are helped most by helping others! So get busy trying to help others or get up early and read The Word. I personally have been fasting television. This will end! You are stronger than you know! Check out Joyce Meyers! She

Has free resources but my favorites are

At www.joycemeyer.org

And no, I don’t get paid by her or get a kickback. This is how I am surviving. My favorite paid podcasts are t “Power of Words” and “Grace, Grace, and more Grace”

Her biggest takeaway is you overcome evil with good. Romans 12:21… so she thinks you should get your mind off of yourself and go help others… like just stop at a nursing home and read to someone hurting there. I tell you this is the answer! Satan is going to get a kick in the teeth if we all took our minds off of ourselves and helped others!

WE COULD CHANGE THE WORLD!

I don’t know about you, but if I am moving I am not hurting as much as…. Just give it a try!

Take care! Love you! Mean it!

Reply
Share
ElizabethC's avatar
ElizabethC
4h

Falken, I am being assaulted like never before and need help.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Falken
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Falken-BlackFeather · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture