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Richard Schaum
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You know I always like things written first or in the earliest of times.

What did Thoth say of spiritual guidance? Was he one of the gods Who Taught Humanity Everything. Did Thoth and the Egyptian Mystery Schools Shaped All of Western Civilization?

Deep under the sands of Upper Egypt lies an ancient temple that was known by the Greeks as Hermopolis, or the City of Hermes. The temple has a unique purpose among all temples of the ancient world. This temple was not built for public worship or to be a place where kings held ceremonies; in fact, it did not allow the public (as in many temples) inside its doors. In order to enter, one must undergo an extensive selection process which includes passing tests and demonstrating one’s willingness to let go of everything that one might think is true about reality.

These places were often referred to as Mystery Schools by the ancient Egyptians, and they served as the center of humanity’s greatest exploration. Though they were not just places for religious activity, they were essentially a laboratory for the study of consciousness and were staffed by some of the most intelligent people of their time who were trained to understand the hidden laws of the universe, the soul, and their relationship. Guided by Thoth, the Egyptian god of wisdom, writing, mathematics, and magic, the Mystery Schools provided the foundation for modern esoteric traditions including Kabbalah, Hermeticism, and Freemasonry. Thoth was also known to the Greeks as Hermes Trismegistus, or the Thrice-Greatest.

What did these initiates learn at the Mystery Schools? And why is the knowledge gained at these temples of such importance in today’s age of information overload, institutional decay, and the search for true knowledge? The objective of this week’s edition of Ancient Wisdom is to provide these answers. The information contained within this edition is not based on mythological accounts but rather based on the history of the oldest university in human history, along with the core principle that remains relevant today: that the laws governing the planets above are the same as the laws of the soul within.

Emphasized the importance of wisdom and knowledge in personal growth.

Advocated for the pursuit of truth and understanding through study and reflection.

Encouraged the practice of balance and harmony in one's life and relationships.

Promoted the use of rituals and meditation for spiritual connection and clarity.

Taught the significance of communication and the power of words in manifesting reality.

Inspired followers to seek enlightenment and transcendence through self-discovery.

This is what originally stimulated my interest The Emerald Tablets of Thoth the Atlantean are said to be a "translation" of a text that is claimed to be 36,000 years old, but this is part of a modern myth and lacks historical evidence. The actual Emerald Tablet, attributed to Hermes Trismegistus, dates back to the 8th or 9th century CE.

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