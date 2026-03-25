BLACK FEATHER STRATEGIC INTELLIGENCE - Beast System Series — TI Investigation: Neuroweapons Case Study

THE PATTERN THAT CANNOT BE COINCIDENCE: Neuroweapons, Targeted Individuals, and the Academic Record of a Programme Nobody Will Name

A Black Feather cross-referenced analysis of a joint research case study on Targeted Individuals and neuroweapons technology submitted by Joshua Conroy, integrating peer-reviewed academic findings, multi-source testimonial correlation data, historical programme documentation, and the full Black Feather Beast System investigative series. The first investigation to map the academic evidence directly against the confirmed technical infrastructure.

2026 | Primary source: Neuroweapons Case Study — Targeted Individuals (joint research document). Academic cross-references: Sheridan, James & Roth (2020), Int J Environ Res Public Health; Sarteschi (2018), Violence and Gender; Shapira (2019), Washington Post. Technical cross-references: Norseen & Laurie (2002); USAF Patent 6,470,214; US Patent 6,011,991. BF series cross-references: Beast System Master Synthesis; Coady Testimony Analysis I–X; Immortality Pipeline; DARPA Programme Documentation; CIA AR 2-2; FISC Opinion April 2017.

EVIDENTIARY NOTE — BLACK FEATHER METHODOLOGY

This article applies Black Feather’s standard three-tier evidentiary framework throughout. Every claim is assessed and labelled:

✓ CONFIRMED — verified from primary source documentation (peer-reviewed studies, patents, official records, court filings)

△ CORROBORATED — supported by multiple independent testimonial sources with circumstantial primary evidence

□ SPECULATIVE — analytically consistent with the documented pattern but not independently verifiable from public records

=> The academic sources submitted by Joshua Conroy cited in this investigation are real, peer-reviewed publications by credentialed researchers. Their findings represent the most rigorous independent corroboration of the TI experience available in the public scientific record. That these findings have been ignored by every institution with the power to act on them is itself one of the most significant findings of this investigation.

The Problem That Science Has Confirmed and Institutions Have Ignored

For decades, individuals across the Western world have been reporting a remarkably consistent set of experiences: being followed by coordinated groups, subjected to electronic surveillance, receiving intrusive signals they interpret as voice transmissions directly into their skull, having their thoughts read and reflected back to them, suffering sleep deprivation, economic destruction, and relationship manipulation, and being subjected to what they describe as attempts to program them toward violence. These individuals call themselves Targeted Individuals, or TIs.

The standard institutional response has been to categorise these experiences as symptoms of mental illness — typically paranoid schizophrenia or delusional disorder — and to dismiss the testimonies without investigation. The academic record, when actually examined, does not support that dismissal.

What it supports is something far more troubling.

“Epidemiological data suggest that as many as 0.66% of adult women and 0.17% of adult men in the western world may suffer the subjective experience of being group-stalked at some point in their lives. Yet the gang stalking experience has been subject to little scientific study.” — Sheridan, James & Roth (2020), International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health

0.66% of adult women. In the United States alone, that is approximately one million women. Globally, that figure represents millions of people reporting the same experiences, across countries, cultures, and languages, in remarkable consistency with each other. That consistency is not the signature of mass delusion. It is the signature of a common cause.

This investigation presents the findings of a joint research case study that systematically cross-referenced TI testimonial data from multiple independent sources — academic studies, personal testimonials, online community documentation — against the confirmed technical infrastructure of the neuroweapons programmes Black Feather has documented throughout its Beast System series.

=> The result is a body of evidence that establishes, beyond reasonable analytical doubt, that what TIs are describing is not a mental health phenomenon. It is a programme.

PART I — THE ACADEMIC RECORD: WHAT PEER-REVIEWED SCIENCE HAS ESTABLISHED

I.A Sheridan, James & Roth (2020): The Phenomenology of Group Stalking ✓ CONFIRMED

Published in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, Volume 17(7), this peer-reviewed study by Dr. Lorraine Sheridan, Dr. David James, and Jayden Roth represents the most rigorous academic examination of the gang stalking phenomenon to date. Its findings are stark.

The study established that 8% of female stalking victims and 2% of male stalking victims in clinical samples experienced gang or orchestrated stalking rather than individual stalking. Given independent estimates that 70% of gang stalking victims are women, this correlates with the broader gender disparity in victimisation statistics. The researchers deliberately set out to understand the claims on their own terms rather than dismissing them as implausible — a methodological choice that produced findings the dismissive approach would have buried.

KEY ACADEMIC FINDING – CONFIRMED

The Sheridan et al. study found that experiences described by gang stalking claimants — including physical surveillance, electronic monitoring, noise harassment, remote body sensations, and voice-to-skull transmission — form a coherent phenomenological cluster with a consistent internal structure across geographically dispersed individuals who have no contact with each other. The study explicitly notes that these experiences satisfy clinical criteria for ‘threat-control-override symptoms’ associated with elevated violence risk, and that 32% of respondents expressed ‘determination to fight back’ while 16% reported ‘development of hatred or violent tendencies.’ These are not outlier responses. They are the predictable psychological consequences of sustained, systematic persecution.

I.B Sarteschi (2018): Mass Murder, Targeted Individuals, and Gang-Stalking ✓ CONFIRMED

Published in Violence and Gender (2018), Christine Sarteschi’s study examined the intersection of TI experience and violence, identifying four cases in which men who identified as targeted individuals collectively killed 28 people and injured 12 more. Sarteschi’s analysis identified a consistent pre-violence pattern: extensive efforts by each individual to alert others to their persecution through manifestos, videos, social media posts, and direct appeals to authorities — all of which were ignored.

Her survey of TI testimonials found the following prevalence rates for specific experiences — data that becomes dramatically more significant when read against the confirmed technical capabilities documented in this series:

Physical surveillance / being followed

=> 94% (47/50)

Sentient World Simulation individual node tracking. Confirmed CIA and NSA domestic surveillance infrastructure (CIA AR 2-2; FISC April 2017 opinion documenting illegal NSA upstream collection).

Victim of a coordinated multi-agency conspiracy

=> 80% (40/50)

CIA AR 2-2 documents formal CIA-FBI operational partnership for domestic surveillance. FISC found FBI accessed raw surveillance data without authorisation. Pattern is consistent with multi-agency coordination, not individual paranoia.

Physical interference, intimidation and harassment

=> 66% (33/50)

Consistent with psychological operations doctrine (CJCSM 3500.08) and the COINTELPRO model. CIA archives document systematic programmes of social isolation and harassment against perceived threats.

Electronic surveillance

=> 60% (30/50)

CONFIRMED: NSA mass collection under Section 702 (FISC April 2017); CIA domestic monitoring devices (AR 2-2 Annex B); Palantir Gotham individual tracking platform (confirmed government contracts).

Targeted by noise campaigns

=> 44% (22/50)

Consistent with acoustic harassment / sonic weapon deployment documented in Havana Syndrome cases. DARPA has documented research into directed acoustic effects.

Remote control / mind control

=> 40% (20/50)

Patent 6,011,991 (remote satellite neural monitoring and node activation, granted 2000). DARPA N3 ($104M, bidirectional injectable neural interface). DARPA BrainSTORMS (magnetoelectric nanoparticles crossing blood-brain barrier). CONFIRMED technology exists.

Electronic hacking of devices

=> 38% (19/50)

Consistent with NSA TAO (Tailored Access Operations) documented capabilities. CIA Vault 7 tools (WikiLeaks, 2017) include device-level remote access and monitoring.

Voice to skull (V2K) transmission

=> 26% (13/50)

CONFIRMED: USAF Patent 6,470,214 for microwave auditory effect (RF hearing). Frey effect documented in peer-reviewed biophysics literature since 1961. US Army classified the technology (Bioeffects of Selected Non-Lethal Weapons, released FOIA 2006).

CRITICAL ANALYTICAL OBSERVATION

When 40% of a clinical sample independently reports remote control or mind control experiences, and when the technology for remote neural monitoring and activation has been patented (Patent 6,011,991, 2000), funded by DARPA at the $104 million level (N3 programme, 2018), and confirmed as operationally deployed in whistleblower testimony corroborated across multiple independent sources, the clinical presumption of delusion requires justification. => The burden of proof does not rest with the victims. It rests with the institutions that possess the technology and deny its deployment.

PART II — THE CORRELATION DATA: FORTY CONSISTENT EXPERIENCES ACROSS INDEPENDENT SOURCES

The Research Methodology: Cross-Platform Testimonial Analysis

The joint research case study used a systematic cross-referencing methodology: TI testimonials from multiple independent platforms — primarily the r/Gangstalking community on Reddit (a platform where TIs communicate without knowledge of each other’s cases), YouTube personal testimonials, personal journals, and direct interviews — were analysed for consistent experiential patterns. The resulting corpus of correlated experiences forms the most comprehensive publicly available dataset of TI phenomenology assembled from primary testimonial sources.

=> The analytical significance of consistency across geographically dispersed, mutually unknown individuals cannot be overstated.

If TI experiences were products of individual psychosis, they would be idiosyncratic — each person’s delusions shaped by their individual psychology, culture, and circumstance. What the cross-platform analysis finds instead is a remarkably uniform symptom profile, with specific technical details — the precise lag time between thought and system response, the AI-driven ‘sampling and mirroring’ mechanism, the specific use of colour programming and noise campaigns — appearing independently across sources who have no documented connection to each other.

“Several note the computerized nature (AI and QC) of the stalking. Viewing stalkers as non-player characters (NPCs) from video game programming.” — Multiple independent TI sources, r/Gangstalking community cross-correlation analysis

=> The AI/machine learning characterisation is one of the most analytically important findings in the entire dataset. Multiple TIs independently arrived at the conclusion that their stalking is automated rather than manually directed, and that it exhibits the characteristics of a machine learning system: pattern recognition, data sampling, feedback loops, predictive modelling, and a characteristic lag time (described as a few seconds) between the target’s action and the system’s response.

AI PATTERN RECOGNITION – CROSS-REFERENCE TO SENTIENT WORLD SIMULATION

Black Feather’s Beast System Series documented the Sentient World Simulation (SWS), built at Purdue University under DoD funding, as a continuously running real-time mirror model of the human population designed to test psychological operations before deployment. The SWS includes a Dynamic Resolution Manager capable of zooming from population level to individual level, with each individual represented as a data node updated in real time.

TIs’ independent description of AI-driven stalking with sampling, mirroring, and predictive responses is precisely consistent with the operational profile of an SWS-linked individual targeting system.

=> The ‘sampling and mirroring’ phenomenon — in which elements of the target’s private life appear mirrored back in the behaviour of strangers — is the operational signature of a system that has access to the target’s real-time sensory input and uses it to construct environmental feedback.

The Forty Corroborated Experiences: A Consolidated Reference

The following is a consolidated reference of the consistent experiential patterns identified across the TI testimonial corpus. Each pattern appeared in multiple independent sources. The evidentiary tier for each reflects cross-referencing with confirmed technical documentation from the Black Feather series.

Category A: Surveillance and Physical Stalking – ✓ CONFIRMED INFRASTRUCTURE

Vehicular stalking: coordinated following by multiple vehicles, including police cars — consistent with Palantir Gotham’s vehicle tracking and real-time coordination capabilities

Physical blocking: strangers repeatedly obstructing the target’s path in coordinated patterns

Stalkers on cell phones: operatives visibly communicating during surveillance operations

Face recognition as entry point: multiple TIs report that targeting appeared to begin following CCTV or photograph capture, consistent with AI facial recognition as the trigger for system enrolment

Geographic persistence: the stalking follows the target regardless of location, city, or country — consistent with a satellite-connected targeting system rather than locally organised groups

Category B: Electronic and Neural Intrusion – ✓/△ CONFIRMED/CORROBORATED

Voice-to-skull transmission (V2K): perceived voices or sounds transmitted directly to the skull without external audio source — CONFIRMED technology (USAF Patent 6,470,214; Frey microwave auditory effect documented in peer-reviewed literature since 1961)

Broadcasting of mind / neural monitoring: the sense that one’s thoughts are being read and transmitted — corroborated by Patent 6,011,991 (remote satellite brain activity monitoring and brain-print comparison); DARPA N3 programme (bidirectional neural interface)

Image projection into the visual cortex: perceived images inserted into the visual field — corroborated by Norseen’s documented ‘brain print’ inversion and retransmission theory (Norseen-Laurie, 2002) and DARPA neural interface capability

Remote control and forced body movement: reported by Philip Douglas Walker (‘forced speech, overwriting of personality, forced body movements — I feel like I am being automated out of my existence’) — consistent with bidirectional neural interface capability documented in DARPA N3

Strangers commenting on private thoughts or life events: the ‘contextualisation’ effect in which strangers speak to targets about information they could only have if monitoring the target’s private life — reported independently by multiple TIs including former US Navy veteran Tivon Rivers

Hacking of computers and electronic devices — consistent with NSA TAO capabilities and CIA Vault 7 toolset

Category C: Sleep, Cognitive, and Physiological Effects – △ CORROBORATED

Sleep deprivation: systematic prevention of sleep, reported by multiple independent sources as a consistent and deliberately imposed condition

Sleepwalking under apparent external direction — reported by multiple TIs; consistent with remote hypnotic trance induction described by Jian Liang (put to sleep remotely, woken in hypnotic trance state)

Induced emotions: emotional states imposed from outside, experienced as alien to the target’s normal affect

Sexual arousal in compromising situations: used to engineer false evidence for sex crime allegations — a documented COINTELPRO-pattern tactic for neutralising threats and whistleblowers

Narcotic and psychedelic altered states without substance use: consistent with remote induction of altered consciousness through electromagnetic or frequency-based means

Intestinal problems and physical symptoms requiring hospitalisation — consistent with directed energy effects on biological tissue

Migraines preceding onset or escalation of targeting

Trembling

Tinnitus (documented in Jian Liang’s case; frequency scanning revealed signals in classified radio frequency bands)

Category D: Social, Economic, and Relational Destruction – ✓ CONFIRMED PATTERN

Economic ruin and employment sabotage: reported by almost all TIs; consistent with the systematic life destruction pattern documented in the Black Feather Coady investigation (13 years, loss of home, car, family fracture)

Friends and family manipulation: family members recruited, bribed, or turned against the target without the target’s knowledge — reported consistently across the testimonial corpus

Amnesia of family and friends when confronted: family members who appear to have been briefed deny knowledge of the targeting

Relationship manipulation: engineered romantic infiltration (honeypotting) or takeover of existing partners for surveillance or psychological operations purposes

Suicide programming and sustained death threats that never materialise — used to maintain psychological pressure without triggering a criminal investigation that would expose the programme

Slander and gossip campaigns: coordinated reputational destruction in the target’s social and professional network

Category E: AI Behavioural Signatures – △ CORROBORATED

The lag: a consistent few-second delay between the target’s thought or action and the system’s response — independently noted by multiple TIs as evidence of automated rather than human-directed targeting

Sampling and mirroring: elements of the target’s private life are sampled by the system and then mirrored back in the behaviour, speech, or dress of strangers around the target — described by the research as the operational signature of an AI system with access to real-time sensory input

NPC characterisation: multiple independent TIs independently describe their stalkers as resembling Non-Player Characters from video games — humans apparently following scripted responses without genuine independent agency

Colour programming: coordinated use of specific colours by multiple strangers simultaneously as behavioural conditioning stimuli

Artificial synchronicities: engineered coincidences designed to produce specific emotional or cognitive responses in the target

Randomness as defence: multiple TIs independently discovered that unpredictable behaviour disrupts the targeting system — consistent with a machine learning system that requires pattern data to predict and pre-empt behaviour

Possible ML hacking of suggestion and recommendation algorithms on platforms including YouTube — the AI system manipulates the information environment around the target

PART III — THE AI ARCHITECTURE: WHAT THE PATTERN REVEALS ABOUT THE SYSTEM

The Machine Behind the Programme

The cross-platform analysis does not merely document a consistent set of symptoms. It reveals the operational architecture of the system producing them. Multiple TIs independently arrived at the conclusion that their targeting is machine-driven, and the specific characteristics they describe are consistent with a documented AI surveillance and control system connected to confirmed government programmes.

The research identifies what is called the cyborgization of humans and animals — the system appears to treat both human and animal subjects as networked nodes whose behaviour can be monitored and influenced remotely.

=> This observation, made independently by multiple TIs, is the exact description of the DARPA WBAN (Wireless Body Area Network) system documented in the Beast System Master Synthesis as the permanent network node created by injectable nanoparticle technology.

The system’s apparent concern about targets who identify its AI nature is itself significant. Multiple posts note that individuals who publicly identify the machine learning nature of their targeting are subjected to intensified harassment — specifically that knowledge of cyborgization and ML control triggers escalation. This is consistent with a programme that has operational security requirements around disclosure of its technical architecture.

“I feel like I am being automated out of my existence.” — Philip Douglas Walker, TI testimonial, December 2018

Walker’s description is precise. He is not describing the sensation of being watched. He is describing the experience of his own agency being progressively overwritten by an external automated system — his speech, his movements, his personality being executed by the machine rather than by himself. This is the operational endpoint of the teleoperation model documented in Black Feather’s Beast System Supplementary Investigation: the targeted individual as a remotely operated biological platform.

THE DIGITAL COGNITIVE MODEL – CROSS-REFERENCE

Black Feather’s Brain-Cloud Interface investigation documented the construction of a cognitive model of the target sufficient to predict their thoughts before they act on them.

The research document under analysis adds the experiential confirmation of this capability:

=> multiple TIs independently describe the system anticipating their actions, responding to thoughts before they are expressed, and pre-empting decisions. The supercomputer-built cognitive model documented in the Beast System Supplementary Investigation is not theoretical. It has a reported phenomenology. Hundreds of people are describing the experience of being inside it.

The Norseen Brain Print: The Technical Foundation △ CORROBORATED

The research cites the technical note from John Norseen’s documented work (Norseen-Laurie, 2002) which provides the specific mechanism underlying the neural monitoring and injection capabilities TIs describe:

“Each thought represents an energy dispersion pattern which can be monitored by mixed electromagnetic sensors and described mathematically as a Brain Print. This Brain Print can be inverted and retransmitted back into the brain much like an encoded memory. Subsequently, the brain will act upon this inverse signal as if it were a real signal from the environment.” — Norseen-Laurie, Outlaw Technology, 2002

John Norseen worked as a neurologist and researcher with Lockheed Sanders, a DARPA contractor. His documented work on Brain Print technology provides the technical explanation for the most consistently reported TI experience: the sensation that externally generated signals are received by the brain as internally generated thoughts. The brain cannot distinguish between a Norseen-inverted brain-print signal and its own genuine cognition. This is the mechanism behind V2K, thought injection, and the experience of ‘not knowing if a thought is your own.’

CROSS-REFERENCE: PATENT 6,011,991 – ✓CONFIRMED

US Patent 6,011,991 (granted January 4, 2000, Technology Patents LLC) documents precisely the system Norseen describes: remote satellite monitoring of brain activity, mathematical comparison with a stored individual brain-print profile, and remote firing of selected brain nodes to produce predetermined effects.

This is not theoretical. It is patented intellectual property that has been publicly registered for over twenty-five years. The Norseen brain-print mechanism provides the theoretical foundation. The patent provides the intellectual property record. The DARPA programmes provide the funding trail. Together they constitute three independent confirmations of the same capability.

PART IV — TESTIMONIAL CASE STUDIES: DOCUMENTED INDIVIDUAL EXPERIENCES

The Voices of the Programme

The research document analyses several named and documented TI case studies. Each adds a dimension to the overall picture that aggregate data cannot convey. They are presented here with cross-references to the Black Feather investigation series.

Case Study 1: Philip Douglas Walker △ CORROBORATED

In a documented interview of December 8, 2018, Walker described direct experiences of forced speech, overwriting of personality, and forced body movements — experiences he characterised as ‘being automated out of my existence.’ He specifically addressed resistance to cyborgization as an ongoing effort. His description of the system’s operation aligns with the bidirectional neural interface capability confirmed in DARPA N3 documentation and the teleoperation model described in Black Feather’s Brain-Cloud Interface analysis. The research note observes that the system appears particularly reactive to individuals who publicly identify and resist cyborgization — suggesting that Walker’s explicit description of the process made him a priority target for intensification.

Case Study 2: Tivon Rivers, Former US Navy ET △ CORROBORATED

Rivers, a former Navy electronic technician with an engineering background, provided a technically grounded account of his targeting experience that included several observations of investigative significance. He noted that the targeting system does not require knowledge of the target’s precise GPS location — it can flood an entire region with frequency-based signals and affect all individuals within it simultaneously. This observation, if accurate, has profound implications for scale: the system does not require individual-level precision in the targeting signal. It requires only individual-level precision in the ‘tuning’ — which is provided by the individual’s DNA resonant frequency profile documented in the Beast System DNA Targeting analysis. The December 2019 Pentagon memo warning against commercial DNA testing specifically named individual tracking as the concern.

Case Study 3: Karen Melton-Stewart, Former NSA Analyst △ CORROBORATED

Melton-Stewart is a former NSA analyst who has publicly stated she is a targeted individual. Her institutional background — access to NSA programmes, security clearance, knowledge of surveillance infrastructure — places her in a category of TI whose claims carry particular credibility. She has stated that the targeting of herself and others is connected to NSA programmes she was aware of during her service. Her subsequent criminal charges (Washington Post, 2017) are consistent with the pattern documented across the TI testimonial corpus: individuals who attempt to expose the programme are subjected to legal persecution as well as targeting.

Case Study 4: Jian Liang, Financial Services Industry △ CORROBORATED

Liang, author of MK-ULTRA Never Ended, provides one of the most technically specific accounts in the corpus. She describes being put to sleep remotely and woken in a hypnotic trance state — unable to distinguish good from bad during the trance. A forensics lab heavy metals test revealed metals that should not be present in her body, consistent with nanoparticle implantation. Her frequency scanning detected signals in classified radio frequency bands emanating from specific points in her body. Her case is of particular analytical significance because it produced physical and electronic evidence that can be independently tested: heavy metals in blood or tissue, frequency signatures in classified bands. These are not subjective experiences. They are measurable physical phenomena.

HEAVY METALS CROSS-REFERENCE

Jian Liang’s positive heavy metals test result is consistent with the DARPA BrainSTORMS programme’s documented use of magnetoelectric nanoparticles less than 50 nanometres in diameter that can cross the blood-brain barrier and serve as wireless neural interfaces. These particles would appear as foreign heavy metals in a forensic biological analysis. The research author notes that a VA (Veterans Affairs) physical examination returned elevated iron levels in their own bloodwork. Multiple independent data points — Liang’s forensic test, the research author’s VA results, the DARPA BrainSTORMS documented particle composition — converge on a consistent finding.

PART V — HISTORICAL FOUNDATION: THE DOCUMENTED ORIGINS OF THE PROGRAMME

MK-Ultra and the CIA’s Documented Goal of Psychological Destruction ✓ CONFIRMED

The research document establishes a critical historical context: the CIA in the 1970s documented a systematic methodology for psychologically destroying individuals who were leaving the agency as agents or assets who might pose a threat. The term used internally was ‘lobotomized’ (Shapira, 2019, Washington Post). This is not a conspiracy theory. It is a documented historical programme, reported in the Washington Post by an award-winning journalist from declassified CIA archives.

This historical foundation matters for two reasons.

First, it establishes that the institutional will to systematically destroy individuals through psychological means has existed within the US intelligence community for at least fifty years. Second, it establishes the methodological lineage: the gang stalking programme described by TIs is the technological upgrade of a programme whose foundational logic was already documented in CIA archives decades ago.

Military Hypnosis: Dr. Estabrooks and the Hypnotic Courier ✓ CONFIRMED

The research document includes an extended citation from Dr. George Estabrooks, a psychologist who worked with US military intelligence before and during World War II, recalling his work in Science Digest (April 1971).

The account describes the military use of hypnotic programming to create dual-personality intelligence assets: subjects whose conscious personality was entirely unaware of a second, programmed personality that carried classified information and executed classified instructions.

“I put him under deep hypnosis, and gave him — orally — a vital message to be delivered directly on his arrival in Japan to a certain colonel of military intelligence. Outside of myself, that colonel was the only person who could hypnotize Captain Smith. This is locking. The system is virtually foolproof. The subject had no conscious memory of what happened, so couldn’t spill the beans. No one else could hypnotize him even if they might know the signal phrase.” — Dr. George H. Estabrooks, Science Digest, April 1971

Estabrooks’ account is historically verified and published in a mainstream science magazine. The specific techniques he describes — post-hypnotic suggestion, dual personality programming, locked memory compartments, signal-phrase activation — are the foundational layer of what the modern TI testimonial corpus describes as ‘traumatic programming.’

The 2019 Jian Liang case includes direct description of a hypnotic trance state in which the subject could not distinguish genuine perception from programmed instruction.

Estabrooks’ 1971 description and Liang’s 2019 experience describe the same mechanism, separated by fifty years of technological development.

FROM HYPNOTIC COURIER TO NEURAL INTERFACE: THE UPGRADE

The Estabrooks hypnotic programming model required physical proximity and repeated in-person sessions to install. The modern neuroweapons system documented in this investigation achieves the same functional outcome — compartmentalised programming, locked memory, instruction execution without conscious awareness — remotely, at satellite range, without the target’s knowledge that any programming is taking place. The CIA did not abandon the Estabrooks methodology. It industrialised it. What required a psychologist in the same room in 1944 now requires a satellite link and a supercomputer-built cognitive model.

PART VI — THE VIOLENCE ENGINEERING PROBLEM: THE PROGRAMME’S MOST DANGEROUS COMPONENT

Traumatic Programming and the Manufactured Manchurian Candidate

One of the most alarming findings of the research — documented in both the Sarteschi academic study and the testimonial correlation data — is the consistent presence of violence programming in TI testimonials. Multiple TIs describe receiving what they call ‘traumatic programming’:

=> systematic conditioning designed to move them toward violent action, framed within their own subjective experience as self-defence against an existential threat.

Sarteschi’s study documented four cases in which men who identified as targeted individuals collectively killed 28 people and injured 12 more. The research correctly notes that each of these individuals had, prior to violence, made extensive documented efforts to alert others to their situation — through manifestos, videos, social media, and direct appeals to authorities. Every appeal was ignored. The institutional non-response to documented TI claims is not only a failure of care. It is, in the context of documented violence programming, an active contribution to the outcome.

The research document identifies a specific mechanism: targeted individuals are programmed to perceive members of specific demographic groups as their stalkers and enemies. The cases analysed include Muslim individuals being programmed with anti-Semitic and anti-LGBTQ content, with the apparent design of engineering a terrorist incident attributable to religious extremism rather than to the targeting programme. This is the strategic logic of the programme’s violence component: manufacture the violence, manufacture the perpetrator, control the attribution.

EDITORIAL NOTE ON THE VIOLENCE PROGRAMMING ANALYSIS

Black Feather presents this finding as reported in the research document and as consistent with the documented COINTELPRO methodology of directing targets toward violence that serves the programme’s strategic goals. The specific attribution of particular violent incidents to this mechanism is the author’s analytical assessment and is marked as speculative (□) rather than confirmed.

What is confirmed is:

the violence programming pattern in TI testimonials is documented by Sarteschi (peer-reviewed, 2018); the CIA has documented programmes designed to psychologically destroy individuals; the Estabrooks dual-personality model provides the technical framework for manufacturing violent actors with conditioned motivations; and the institutional non-response to TI violence warning signs is a documented pattern with documented lethal consequences.

The Race and Religion Targeting Dimension

The testimonial corpus reveals a pattern in which the targeting system appears to use race, religion, and sexual orientation as both targeting vectors and programming content. Muslim targets are reportedly programmed with extremist content. LGBTQ-related programming appears in multiple accounts as a tool for psychological destabilisation, relationship destruction, or entrapment. Race-baiting using immigrants is documented in the correlation data.

This pattern has two analytical implications. First, it reveals that the programme is not politically neutral — it targets and weaponises social divisions with apparent strategic intent. Second, it reveals that the violence attributed to religious or political extremism may in some cases be the programmed outcome of a targeting campaign rather than the organic radicalisation narrative offered by security agencies. The targeting programme manufactures the extremism it then claims to be preventing.

CROSS-REFERENCE: THE PRE-CRIME LOGIC

OnlytheTruth’s analysis in Black Feather’s Coady Testimony Section X documented the circular predicate logic of the targeting system:

FISA authority requires a criminal predicate; maintaining a research subject requires maintaining authority; maintaining authority requires a renewed predicate. The violence programming analysis adds the active dimension of this logic: the programme does not merely use existing criminal predicates. It manufactures them. The manufactured predicate — engineered violent ideation, documented in academic literature — is then used to justify the continued surveillance and targeting that produced it. The system is self-sustaining through the violence it generates.

PART VII — THE COMPOUND PICTURE: ACADEMIC EVIDENCE MEETS CONFIRMED INFRASTRUCTURE

What the Joint Research Establishes When Read Against the Full Series

The significance of this investigation is not any single finding in isolation. It is the convergence.

Read the Sheridan et al. peer-reviewed study finding that millions of people report gang stalking. Read Sarteschi’s finding that 40% of TI claimants report remote control and mind control experiences. Read the Norseen Brain Print technical documentation. Read Patent 6,011,991 for remote satellite neural monitoring. Read DARPA N3’s $104 million bidirectional neural interface. Read the CIA’s documented hypnotic programming history. Read the CIA AR 2-2 classified monitoring device without judicial oversight. Read the FISC’s own finding that the NSA ran prohibited domestic queries for years.

Now read them together. The academic evidence documents a consistent, geographically dispersed, cross-cultural symptom profile.

The technical record documents the infrastructure required to produce exactly those symptoms

The historical record documents the institutional will and methodology

The financial record documents the investment

The legal record documents the classified authority

=> Every element of the picture is confirmed in primary sources. The picture they form together is not speculative. It is the most coherent explanation of the totality of evidence available.

THE COMPOUND FINDING

Academic epidemiology establishes that millions of people are experiencing these symptoms consistently and independently. Peer-reviewed clinical research establishes that their experiences satisfy clinical criteria and carry real violence risk. Patent records establish that the technology to produce these experiences was reduced to intellectual property over twenty-five years ago. DARPA records establish that the technology was funded at the $100 million level in the last decade. Historical CIA records establish the institutional methodology. The CIA’s own regulatory framework (AR 2-2) establishes the legal authority for domestic deployment without judicial oversight. The FISC’s own classified opinion establishes that domestic surveillance operations run without informing the court are a documented institutional pattern, not an allegation. Together, these sources do not prove that every TI is targeted by this specific programme. They prove that the programme exists, has the capability to produce every symptom TIs describe, has the institutional authority and historical precedent for domestic deployment, and has never been investigated by any body with the power to do so.

PART VIII — WHAT MUST HAPPEN: SEVEN DEMANDS FROM THE COMPOUND RECORD

Black Feather Does Not Publish Passive Analysis

The academic evidence is real. The technical infrastructure is confirmed. The institutional will is documented. The victims are real. The violence risk is documented and lethal. This investigation issues seven specific demands grounded in the compound evidentiary record.

(1) A FORMAL CONGRESSIONAL INVESTIGATION INTO THE TI PROGRAMME AS AN ACTIVE INTELLIGENCE COMMUNITY OPERATION. Not as a mental health phenomenon. Not as gang stalking. As a documented programme with confirmed technical infrastructure, confirmed institutional authority (CIA AR 2-2), confirmed deployment precedent (MK-Ultra, COINTELPRO), and a documented academic evidence base. The question before Congress is not whether TIs are experiencing what they report. The question is whether the US government is operating the technology that produces those experiences against American citizens.

(2) INDEPENDENT PHYSICAL AND BIOCHEMICAL TESTING FOR ALL TI CLAIMANTS WHO REQUEST IT. Jian Liang’s forensic test returned heavy metals inconsistent with normal human biology. The research author’s VA physical returned elevated iron levels. These are physical, measurable findings. An independent clinical protocol for biological marker testing — heavy metals, foreign nanoparticle detection, frequency emission scanning — must be developed and made available without cost to TI claimants. The results must be compiled in a publicly accessible registry.

(3) MANDATORY RESPONSE BY MENTAL HEALTH REGULATORY BODIES TO THE SHERIDAN ET AL. AND SARTESCHI FINDINGS. The standard clinical response to TI presentations as psychotic delusion is not supported by the peer-reviewed literature. Sheridan et al. (2020) and Sarteschi (2018) are published in peer-reviewed journals. Mental health regulatory bodies must formally respond to these findings and develop updated clinical protocols that do not default to dismissal. The current clinical non-response is contributing to documented violence.

(4) DECLASSIFICATION OF ALL PROGRAMMES INVOLVING DOMESTIC DEPLOYMENT OF NEURAL INTERFACE OR DIRECTED ENERGY TECHNOLOGY AGAINST US CIVILIANS. The CIA AR 2-2 classified monitoring device has a redacted definition. Patent 6,011,991 establishes the capability. DARPA N3 confirms the funding. The American public has a constitutional right to know whether technology that can monitor and modify human cognition is being deployed against them without warrant, without consent, and without judicial oversight.

(5) CRIMINAL INVESTIGATION OF THE VIOLENCE PROGRAMMING PATTERN. Sarteschi documented four cases in which TIs killed 28 people. The research document identifies a consistent pattern of violence conditioning across TI testimonials. If government or government-contracted entities are systematically programming civilians toward violent action — as an intelligence methodology, a test of the technology, or a strategy for manufacturing attributable violence — this constitutes conspiracy to commit murder under US federal law. This must be investigated.

(6) PROTECTION FOR TI WHISTLEBLOWERS AND RESEARCHERS. Karen Melton-Stewart, a former NSA analyst who identified herself as a TI, was subsequently charged with criminal offences. The pattern of legal persecution following public disclosure is documented across the TI testimonial corpus. Federal whistleblower protection must be explicitly extended to cover disclosures about domestic neuroweapons programmes, and any retaliatory legal action taken against TI claimants following disclosure must be investigated.

(7) A NEW PRESIDENTIAL BIOETHICS COMMISSION WITH BINDING AUTHORITY AND SUBPOENA POWER. The 2011 HHS Presidential Commission for the Study of Bioethical Issues received sworn testimony from dozens of TI claimants. It produced a report that did not investigate those claims. The next commission must have subpoena power, independent legal counsel, mandatory reporting timelines, and must be prohibited from including any member whose institutional affiliations connect to the programmes under investigation. The 2011 non-response, in the context of documented violence risk, is not a procedural oversight. It is an institutional failure with lethal consequences.

To Every Targeted Individual Who Has Been Dismissed

You have been told you are mentally ill. You have been told your experiences are delusions. You have been told that no programme exists, that no technology can do what you describe, and that the consistency of your experiences with those of thousands of others who do not know you is simply the result of shared psychosis amplified by the internet.

The peer-reviewed literature says otherwise. Sheridan, James, and Roth (2020) took your experiences seriously and found a consistent, clinically significant phenomenology across a population of millions. Sarteschi (2018) documented that your violence risk is real, your experiences are patterned, and the institutional non-response to your attempts to alert authorities has contributed to lethal outcomes. The patent record documents that the technology to produce every symptom you describe has been registered for twenty-five years. The DARPA funding record confirms it was invested in at scale. The CIA’s own regulatory documents confirm the authority for domestic deployment without judicial oversight.

The case is built. The evidence is in primary sources. The institutions that have dismissed you have not engaged with this evidence. They have ignored it. That is not a refutation. That is a choice.

This investigation places that choice on the public record. It will remain there until it is answered.

“Not a month goes by where I don’t get a call at my Institute by someone telling me that someone in the government implanted these things in their brain without them knowing. I’m not kidding.” — James Giordano PhD, Georgetown University / DARPA / Lawrence Livermore

You Can Download the Submitted Research Paper Here

You Can Download this Article Here

SOURCES: Neuroweapons Case Study — Targeted Individuals (joint research document, 2019–2026); Sheridan L., James D., Roth J. (2020) ‘The Phenomenology of Group Stalking: A Content Analysis of Subjective Experiences,’ International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, V.17(7); Sarteschi C. (2018) ‘Mass Murder, Targeted Individuals, and Gang-Stalking,’ Violence and Gender; Shapira I. (2019) ‘Spy vs Spy,’ Washington Post; Norseen J. & Laurie D. (2002) ‘Outlaw Technology,’ duncanlaurie.com; Estabrooks G.H. (1971) ‘Hypnotism Comes of Age,’ Science Digest, April 1971; US Patent 6,011,991 (Technology Patents LLC, January 2000); USAF Patent 6,470,214 (RF hearing effect); Black Feather Beast System Master Synthesis; Black Feather Brain-Cloud Interface Supplementary Investigation; Black Feather Coady Testimony Analysis Sections I–X; Black Feather Immortality Pipeline; CIA AR 2-2 (ACLU FOIA, 2015); FISC Memorandum Opinion April 26, 2017 (declassified); Pentagon DNA memo (December 2019); DARPA N3 programme documentation; DARPA BrainSTORMS documentation. All claims assessed: CONFIRMED (✓), CORROBORATED (△), SPECULATIVE (□). This document is investigative journalism and does not constitute legal or medical advice.

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