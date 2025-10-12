Some kid DMed me last night:

“Hey man, what are the red flags in politicians?”

And I thought, fine. Let’s lose some friends. Let’s piss off the tie-knotted messiahs of democracy, the champagne socialists, the populist prophets, the billionaire freedom fighters, and the army of comment-section philosophers who defend them like medieval peasants guarding a castle that isn’t even theirs.

If you can’t handle it, go vote, go cry, go write a tweet about “hope and unity.” This isn’t a TED Talk. This is war poetry.

It’s 2AM. I’m standing outside the National Assembly, cigarette burning like the last honest campaign promise. The marble pillars gleam like teeth in a predator’s grin. Inside, they’re still drinking taxpayer wine, congratulating themselves for fixing the country by announcing another committee to discuss the next committee.

Look at them.

Beautiful reptiles under fluorescent light.

Predators disguised as public servants.

The air tastes like perfume and corruption, champagne and sweat. A congressman slaps a lobbyist’s shoulder like they just ended world hunger, when in reality they just renamed a loophole. Some young aide in a navy suit laughs too hard at a joke about “the people.” She’ll be running the place in ten years — or running from an ethics hearing.

I lean on the cold stone, mezcal in one hand, watching the oldest show on earth: human beings pretending they care. Every politician is a bad actor in a tragedy no one asked for. Every voter a background extra paid in disappointment.

Let’s dissect the specimens.

Every red flag flaps like a national banner. But the crowd cheers anyway. So here’s your Field Guide to Political Parasites.

SMILES TOO MUCH

That’s not optimism. That’s muscle memory from decades of lying without blinking. A real man smiles when his kid’s born. A politician smiles when the cameras are.

TOUCHES HIS HEART DURING SPEECHES

Classic maneuver. They’re not pledging allegiance; they’re checking if their microphone’s still on.

SAYS “THE PEOPLE” MORE THAN FIVE TIMES A MINUTE

That’s the tell. “The people” is code for “You idiots.” It’s a linguistic condom for manipulation — feels real, but it’s all latex.

SELF-MADE STORY

They all “grew up poor,” “worked their way up,” and “never forgot where they came from.” Brother, if that were true, they wouldn’t have left.

“SERVES THE COMMON GOOD”

Translation: serves the highest bidder.

KISSES BABIES DURING CAMPAIGNS

Watch closely. That’s the only time you’ll see them touch something that can’t vote or donate.

MENTIONS “UNITY” RIGHT AFTER WINNING

Unity means shut up and obey.

HANDSHAKES LIKE THEY’RE CASTING SPELLS

It’s ritualistic — the choreography of deceit. Palm pressure equals dominance; thumb grip equals control. I’ve seen less theatre in Broadway.

USES SOCIAL MEDIA LIKE A TEENAGER

Thinks posting a TikTok about “sustainability” offsets 30 private jet trips a year. “Just landed in Davos to talk about reducing emissions.” Of course you did, Captain Jet Fuel.

POSES IN HARD HATS AND FACTORIES

You know damn well he’s never held a wrench. He can’t even screw his own light bulb.

PROMISES “CHANGE” EVERY ELECTION

Change is their favorite word because it doesn’t mean anything. It’s the political equivalent of foreplay — gets everyone excited, ends in disappointment.

“WORKING FOR YOU” SLOGAN

If that were true, we’d see overtime pay on their expense sheets.

HAS A CHARITY FOUNDATION

That’s not generosity. That’s money laundering with a moral soundtrack.

MENTIONS “FAITH” BEFORE ELECTIONS AND “SCIENCE” AFTER

Whatever the polls say, so says the prophet.

TALKS ABOUT THE FUTURE LIKE THEY’LL BE AROUND TO SEE IT

Every four years they promise eternity. Then disappear like stage magicians, leaving us the bill and the smoke.

And when the lights come on — when the applause dies and the camera crews pack up — the illusion cracks. You see it: the caked makeup, the panic behind the teleprompter eyes, the endless hunger for validation wrapped in patriotism.

Politics isn’t about governance anymore. It’s about performance.

Campaigns are music videos. Debates are wrestling promos.

And democracy? It’s the world’s longest-running reality show — “America’s Got Liars.”

The tragedy isn’t them. It’s us — cheering from the stands, clutching our flags, pretending this time it’s different. Pretending the new actor isn’t reading the same script as the last.

We don’t get leaders. We get influencers with pensions.

We don’t get revolutions. We get rebrands.

The red flags aren’t in the Capitol. They’re in us — in our craving for heroes, in our addiction to hope. We keep feeding the machine and wondering why it grows.

I flick the cigarette, watch the ember die against the stone, and laugh. Because I don’t vote for saints anymore. I don’t pray for miracles.

I just sit back, mezcal in hand, and enjoy the show — the divine comedy of power, the sacred lie of progress, the endless parade of actors in thousand-dollar suits playing saviors for an audience that forgot it was free to leave the theater.