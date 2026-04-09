Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather

Falken-BlackFeather
Falken-BlackFeather
The Promised Land
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-5:19

The Promised Land

Black Feather's Beast-System Sonic Resistance Series - Track xx
Falken's avatar
Falken
Apr 09, 2026

Promised Land

[Verse 1]

In chambers of wealth
Where victors ascend
While masses falter
In schemes without end

[Chorus]

Bound to conscience's will
And truth's command
Our souls weigh thin
In this promised land

[Verse 2]

Signs fade away
As we labor in toll
Of freedom's promise
Sent to mortal bowl

[Chorus]

Oh, seeker of truth
In systematic pursuit
Your essence disperses like morning dew
As ancient chains bind what once flew

[Bridge]
[half-time drum feel]
In this cathedral of fortune's design
Where broken spirits fall in endless line
They paint illusions of liberty's door
While we remain centered forevermore

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