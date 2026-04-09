The Promised Land

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[Verse 1] In chambers of wealth Where victors ascend While masses falter In schemes without end [Chorus] Bound to conscience's will And truth's command Our souls weigh thin In this promised land [Verse 2] Signs fade away As we labor in toll Of freedom's promise Sent to mortal bowl [Chorus] Oh, seeker of truth In systematic pursuit Your essence disperses like morning dew As ancient chains bind what once flew [Bridge] [half-time drum feel] In this cathedral of fortune's design Where broken spirits fall in endless line They paint illusions of liberty's door While we remain centered forevermore