The Promised Land

[Verse 1]
In chambers of wealth
Where victors ascend
While masses falter
In schemes without end
[Chorus]
Bound to conscience's will
And truth's command
Our souls weigh thin
In this promised land
[Verse 2]
Signs fade away
As we labor in toll
Of freedom's promise
Sent to mortal bowl
[Chorus]
Oh, seeker of truth
In systematic pursuit
Your essence disperses like morning dew
As ancient chains bind what once flew
[Bridge]
[half-time drum feel]
In this cathedral of fortune's design
Where broken spirits fall in endless line
They paint illusions of liberty's door
While we remain centered forevermore
Discussion about this episode
Falken-BlackFeather
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.
Ancient Wisdom & Spiritual Ecology Literature, Sacred Art Poetry, Music, Short Films, Song Lyrics and Theater Script Collections.